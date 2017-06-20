10 Water-y Vacation Rentals

We spent a recent weekend staying just steps from the Llano River in a rented house that comfortably accommodated our lively group of eight adults—and eight children, all under the age of seven. From the Adirondack chairs under a three-hundred-year-old oak tree, we started our mornings gazing at the ebb and flow of the river’s soothing current. After tubing and swimming in its clear waters, exploring and collecting rocks along its banks, days ended with cooking and cocktails in the open kitchen before lingering evenings on the front porch. It was an escape, and it was just a short hour-and-a-half-long drive from Austin, no delayed flights or long airport lines required. So, in honor of all things summer travel, here are our top picks for the best water-y dwellings on or near some of the state’s most scenic lakes and rivers.
Llano River | $1,050 per night | Sleeps 16 | One common space with four private cabins | Prime bass fishing spot on the river
Canyon Lake | $575 a night | Sleeps 8 | Cool, modern architecture | Private pool
Guadalupe River | $300 a night | Sleeps 14 | 20 minutes from Gruene | Lakefront | 50-foot dock with copious seating
Guadalupe River | $119 a night | Sleeps 6 | Barbecue grill and fire pit | Air-conditioned | River front
Llano River | $470 a night | Sleeps 17 | Lovely modern finishes | Spacious porches for river viewing
Lake O' the Pines | $110 a night | Sleeps 4 | Good farmhouse vibes | Perfect front porch for bird watching
Coyote Creek | $628 a night | Horse barn turned rustic-chic abode | Fish in nearby Alvarado Lake
Frio River | $957 a night | Sleeps 20 | Five minutes from the Frio | Private pool with a volleyball net | Tube rentals and shuttles to the river included
Possum Kingdom Lake | $500 a night | Sleeps 10 | Sleek and modern | Canoes included | Lake front
Cedar Creek Lake | $250 a night | Sleeps 14 | Spacious sunroom | Pets allowed | Lake front
