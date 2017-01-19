Promotion

Interior designer Amy Slaughter says that while growing up she often visited homes with her mother who sold real estate and thought: “I could do better.” Turns out she was right.

Since founding Slaughter Design Studio in Fredericksburg 11 years ago, Amy has earned a big reputation at Boot Ranch, having designed the first three Sunday House interiors and six homes for Boot Ranch members thereafter. Though she embraces no particular style, she has worked in themes from contemporary to historic, and during 13 years working in Park City developed a background in rustic, Western interiors.

Amy says that people coming into the Hill Country care less about things matching perfectly, rather preferring an eclectic, curated and collected interior. “They want to purchase only things they really love and bring together antiques or pieces that have stories from their past.”

For the Texas Monthly Show Home, Amy chose a palette of neutral colors to exude the serene and peaceful environment people seek in the Hill Country. “Because this home has beautiful view out the back, the monochromatic interior allows you to take it in without the interior competing,” says Amy.

Though her interior palette for the Show Home is calm with shades of gray, light beige, taupe, navy and mint green, Amy wanted it to be on the forefoot of some of the trends. The interiors are somewhat contemporary, incorporating agate wallpaper, gilded raffia wallpaper and sleek furniture. She wanted the Show Home to be somewhat elegant, with lots of “wow factor,” but not too formal.

Amy said the new furniture collections and Fall 2016 fabric releases that she found were very inspiring. She purchased some great art on a recent buying trip to Dallas that was perfect with these new fabrics, creating a transitional, yet edgy, contemporary interior.

The great room is Amy’s favorite, featuring wonderful upholstered pieces in mohair, rich-colored cut velvet, abstract paintings, gorgeous rugs, and fun accessories. She promises an exciting and dramatic first impression for those touring the home.

Meet the team of experts behind the 2017 Texas Monthly Hill Country Show Home, scheduled to open for tours on select weekends in May 2017. For more information on the Texas Monthly Hill Country Show Home, please click HERE.