Nick Boulle Wins ROLEX 24 Hours of Daytona

Dallas, TX— Nick Boulle wins at the 55th Annual ROLEX 24 Hours of Daytona. Nick Boulle, the 27-year-old son of Denis and Karen Boulle— of de Boulle, an independent jewelry salon in Dallas and Houston, anchored in the final segment and cruised to victory. Boulle made history being a part of the youngest group of drivers to win the 24 Hours of Daytona with the win even more special since de Boulle has carried the ROLEX brand for more than 25 years.

The No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca FLM09 finished 22 laps ahead of its closest rival in the twenty-four-hour classic, despite the night’s brutal rain and cold. The race consists of 24 hours straight of racing waged on the legendary Daytona International Speedway. It’s the first major auto race of the year, and it brought out some of sport’s biggest names, including: Jeff Gordon, Scott Dixon, Buddy Rice and Graham Rahal to name a few. The car features an open-cockpit and technology such as a carbon fiber chassis, carbon brakes and sequential gearbox. Weighing in at 1990 pounds, the PC car reaches top speeds of around 190 mph with more than 450 horsepower.

Boulle drove alongside Performance Tech Motorsports drivers: James French (24), Kyle Masson (19) and 17-year-old Patricio (Pato) O’Ward, one of the youngest lineups to win in the history of the race. Each driver had his turn leading the PC class. “I cannot say enough about how well the team performed,” said Boulle, whose debut last year at the 54th Annual ROLEX 24 Hours of Daytona resulted in a second-place finish in the Prototype Challenge Class.

“Taking the class win in the ROLEX 24 Hours of Daytona is a dream come true for drivers across disciplines of motorsports from NASCAR, WEC and Indy car,” Boulle said. “There’s no such thing as an easy ride at a race like this, but everyone performed flawlessly. We did take a few risks to win, but our strength was in our preparation and consistency.”

To make this result possible, de Boulle Motorsports partnered with several prominent Texas companies: Clover Partners, McFadden & Miller and Palmares Energy. Boulle added, “I can’t wait to see what else this result for de Boulle Motorsports, Clover Partners, McFadden & Miller and Palmares Energy leads to next.”

Winners’ of this historic 24-hour endurance race receive very special engraved ROLEX Daytona timepieces. So, all the hard work paid off. Boulle was awarded a brand-new ROLEX Daytona timepiece from the ROLEX President and CEO, Stewart Wicht. The 2017 edition of the luxury watch features both gold and stainless steel with an oyster face. The watch was designed to meet the demand of the professional racing driver. A ROLEX Daytona is one of the most sought after timepieces in the world and these special trophies are coveted by racing drivers around the world. The de Boulle location in Dallas is proud to be an authorized dealer for ROLEX and TUDOR timepieces, two of the series’ sponsors.

