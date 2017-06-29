How Texans are Providing Power Around the World

1.5 billion people in developing countries around the world have little to no access to electricity, which makes it difficult to find the light to study, work, and travel safely after dark. So what can we as Texans do about it? One Texas company has found power through partnership. Direct Energy has partnered with MPOWERD, an organization that has developed a reliable, solar-powered inflatable light named Luci.

When you sign up with the Give Brighter electricity plan, you receive MPOWERD’s Luci light and another light is sent to a developing country. As of June of 2017, Direct Energy and MPOWERD have donated 31,000 of these lights to 25 different non-profit organizations including Kids of Kathmandu, the Abundant Life Foundation and A New Course in Guatemala. Overall, the Luci light has empowered nearly 1.25 million people in over 90 countries to work, study, and feel safer after dark, as well as avoid using dangerous kerosene lamps.

We spoke with John Salzinger, Co-founder & Chief Business and Development Officer of MPOWERD about the organization, partnership with Direct Energy, and the impact they are making. John co-founded MPOWERD with the idea that innovative companies have a responsibility to lead – not only in the marketplace, but as a real force for good.

What’s MPOWERD’s mission?

MPOWERD creates clean energy products that are personal, well-designed and accessible to everyone. We believe that in the face of global challenges, truly innovative companies have a responsibility to empower as many people as possible – because we all have a stake in a brighter future. When we all participate from the beginning, we do more than give back. We move forward.

Tell us how your personal and professional experiences led you to MPOWERD?

I was lucky to be born on the right side of the flip of a coin in NYC. I had access to fresh food, sturdy shelter, safety and clean water and energy. Even more fortunately, my parents instilled in me a strong responsibility to help others. Professionally, I have run small to mid-sized businesses. All of this prepared me for the challenges involved in creating an impact-focused company and to wear the necessary hat of the day.

How does energy poverty affect people living in developing countries?

Unfortunately, 1.5 billion people live without access to clean energy and another 1.5 billion have limited access or cannot afford the grid. Lack of access to clean light can be truly debilitating; it creates hopelessness, security issues, health problems, literacy and economic challenges and an overall lack of opportunity for working families to succeed and grow.

What are the dangers of using kerosene lamps as a light source?

Underserved communities are forced to choose between dirty forms of fuel like kerosene (burned in-home, without proper ventilation) or complete darkness. The impact can be dire. Not only are the lamps scalding to the touch and at risk for setting homes and villages on fire, but the black carbon they emit is a huge health hazard. The World Health Organization estimates that more than 50% of premature deaths due to pneumonia among children under 5 are caused by the soot inhaled from household air pollution, and that exposure to household air pollution accounts for 3.8 million premature deaths annually including stroke, ischemic heart disease, COPD and lung cancer.

What’s been your biggest learning in launching a startup?

There are many learnings in taking the step to start your own company. Personally, I found it was most helpful to figure out what you do not know, appreciate any luck you come across, and stay humble and appreciative. Professionally, I learned it was important to be decisive, resilient, flexible, work hard, and most of all appreciate the participation of others who are like-minded and strategic. If you are a for-purpose company, ensure that you view the problems you are trying to solve through the people they impact. Empathy is so underrated as a business skill, and it might be the most important.

Since the launch of MPOWERD, how has the brand and your impact grown?

We have demonstrated strong growth year over year. This scale and the associated successes have allowed us to prove our business model. We’re then able to help foster the growth of those markets sustainably alongside our own growth. On the human side of things, this means we’ve affected more than 1.25 million lives in nearly 100 countries since we started in 2012, with no signs of slowing down – and the response we get from our community of consumers has been overwhelmingly positive. People from every walk of life have found ways to incorporate Luci into their routines, and they can’t wait to share it with others.

How is MPOWERD helping companies like Direct Energy make an impact in developing countries?

Our purpose-driven model opens the door for our corporate partners to participate and fund their own Buy One Give One program with their own customers. Direct Energy helps us educate people all over the U.S. about energy poverty and energizes those who want to help make a difference. MPOWERD does the rest. We ensure that the Luci lights that are subsidized by our partners are delivered to those in need in a sustainable fashion by credible global NGOs.

How did you come up with the design for the Luci light?

The idea and design for Luci came out of experiencing firsthand the challenges that much of our world faces on a daily basis. We wanted a product that tackled form and function in a way that had never been addressed outside of high-income generating markets. Instead, people had viewed such problems as unsolvable or cost prohibitive for underserved communities. Luci lights are bright, clean, reliable sources of energy that are waterproof, shatterproof, and portable – they even float!

How do you use Luci lights in your personal life or at home?

I never travel without one now. I use them outdoors when I’m camping or at the beach, or at home on the patio, deck, and backyard. I take them surfing, in the pool and even the bathtub! When the power goes out, they’re the obvious choice, and I’ve found Luci Color makes a great night light for children too.

Have you been able to personally distribute or deliver Luci lights?

Yes, and the reaction I get never gets old. Seeing someone’s face light up (often literally) when they realize what Luci is feels priceless and magical every time.

Is there an impact story that has forever changed you?

There are so many, but the one that always comes to mind was during the distribution of our lights to Maasai female entrepreneurs in Sub-Saharan Africa. These women not only re-invested what they earned from their sales back into a new generation of women-owned businesses, stimulating real economic growth, but they also got the attention and respect from elders to end the practice of female genital cutting in their community and beyond.

What are your favorite words to live by?

The shortest poem ever by Muhamad Ali at a speech at Harvard – or so the story goes – “Me, We.”

What’s your favorite food to eat when you visit Texas?

Easy one – chicken fried steak with white gravy!

Join Direct Energy and MPOWERD in making an impact and brightening lives by signing up for the Give Brighter 12 plan, a Texas electricity plan that gives back. To learn the stories of families and individuals impacted by the Luci light, follow Direct Energy on Instagram. To simply donate a light to a part of the world in need, visit https://mpowerd.com/pages/impact.