Zadok Jewelers Presents the 12th Annual Swiss Watch Affair

Zadok Jewelers Presents the 12th Annual Swiss Watch Affair Event took place on Friday, December 16. It also kicked off the Lone Star Shootout and was the place to be for watch collectors across Texas.

The 12th annual Swiss Watch Affair featured limited edition timepieces, museum quality pieces and extended collections from more than 20 Swiss watch brands including IWC, Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet and Jaeger LeCoultre. Watch company executives also appeared at the event.

In addition to the annual watch event, Zadok Jewelers was celebrating a partnership with the Lone Star Shootout, a basketball doubleheader matching up University of Texas, Texas A&M, University of Arizona and University of Arkansas. The tipoff reception brought alumni of the four universities in addition to other college sports fans. University of Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart and Texas A&M basketball coach Billy Kennedy both were on hand to discuss the next day’s games. Zadok Jewelers produced the awards given to the winning teams, University of Arkansas and University of Arizona, in addition to the MVP trophy winner, University of Arkansas player Daryl Macon. A silent auction was on display with sports memorabilia.

Proceeds benefited Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. Silent auction items included autographed basketballs, jerseys, helmets and more. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, the highly anticipated California-based restaurant opening in Houston in 2017, supplied lite bites and whiskey cocktails made with Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Zadok Jewelers is the premier luxury jewelry store in Houston, Texas and celebrates 40 years of business in 2016. The nationally acclaimed showroom on Post Oak and San Felipe features loose diamonds, engagement rings, wedding rings, fine jewelry, Swiss timepieces and crystal giftware.

All photos by Daniel Ortiz

1. Trophies produced by Zadok Jewelers for the winners of the Lone Star Shootout

2. The Vince Lombardi trophy on display

3. An autographed basketball part of the silent auction benefiting Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana

4. F.P. Journe timepiece on display

5. IWC watches on display

6. Signature drink an old fashioned made with Buffalo Trace

7. Geoff Gauthier, Hallie Antweil

8. John Harper III, John Harper II

9. Jason Jimenez, Jessica J

10. Helene and Dror Zadok

11. Daniel and Meryl Schrager

12. Jim Andrepont, Teri Andrepont, Mandy Williams, Michele Wright

13. Jenni Slivensky, Thomas McQuilling, Kathy Green

14. Antonio Ramos, Mark Ramos

15. University of Texas head basketball coach Shaka Smart

16. Texas A&M head basketball coach Billy Kennedy

17. Jonathan Zou,

18. Allison Lott, Allison Bagley, Jody Schmal, Julie Soefer, Kathryn Lott

19. Jonathan and Michelle Zadok

20. Gweneyette Broussard, Geoff Gauthier, Hallie Antweil

21. Julio Flores, Teresa Aguilar

22. Anita N, Elise Nguyen, Ted N, Haywood Luong

23. Terry and Bruce Merwin

24. Laureen and Matthias Wong

25. The crowd in Zadok Jewelers watch area

26. Guests looking at a Hublot watch

27. John David, Maria Thomaides, Kalisto Kojack

28. DJ Little Martin

30. Michelle Zadok and Christine Zhou

31. Scott Nowowiejski, Jason Kohll, Adam Levinson

32. Courtney Bell, Seth McBryde

33. Monica Acosta, Genna Welch, Jeff Mysaka

34. Adam Gustafsson, Rayanna Castello

35. Dylan Patterson, Jonathan Almeida, Flavia Modolo, Igor Cavaco

36. Amy Zadok, Michelle Zadok

37. Lukas Nakaya, Geraldo Campestrini, Sandro Leite, Felipe Ribeiro

38. Brian Jazdzewski, Aaron Mohamed