BBQ News: 07/28 – 08/10

Smoked Meat News from Texas and beyond.

Tickets are now on sale for the Texas Monthly BBQ Festival!

Texas BBQ Treasure Hunt is keeping track of all the Top 50 BBQ closures for vacations this summer. Here’s a link to the current list which he’ll continue to update.

Southern Smoke in Houston brings together pitmasters from all over the country, and tickets are now on sale.

BBQ & Big Red (and Dr Pepper, and Topo Chico):

Parade magazine profiled pitmasters from around the country including Greg Gatlin, from Gatlin’s BBQ in Houston, and Austin’s Jess Pryles.

Jim Buchanan has left his post at Pappa Charlie’s Barbeque in Houston to run his own barbecue outfit at Lucky’s Pub.

“Our barbecue is just usually a man cooking salmonella underneath an umbrella.”



Chili’s founder and former owner of Ten 50 BBQ in Richardson, Larry Lavine, is at it again. He’s opening a new barbecue concept in a Plano’s Legacy Food Hall called Carlton Provisions.

Rob Schulz describes what it was like walking into Louie Mueller Barbecue as a kid after he’d moved to Taylor from Dallas.

Smoking a tiny brisket:

Tiny Smoked Brisket

Craving more Tiny Kitchen?

Subscribe to our new YouTube Channel! https://t.co/8W6AGcD1qU pic.twitter.com/WQtSEX1A5f — Tiny Kitchen (@tinykitchenTM) August 1, 2017

Have you seen this stolen smoker? Pepper’s Old Fashion BBQ is looking for it along with donations to buy another.

The quarterbacks on the New Orleans Saints devised a passing competition where barbecue from the Salt Lick was the prize.

If you can shell out $17.50/lb for raw spare ribs:

Turns Out, Texas Is Prime Territory to Raise Top-Shelf Jamón Ibérico https://t.co/d2xNv9Fo5t pic.twitter.com/C2YMdVDPeD — Texas Standard (@TexasStandard) August 9, 2017

If you can’t afford a steel offset smoker, follow these plans for a DIY smoker made with concrete blocks.

The Charleston Post & Courier talked with pitmasters about why it’s hard to find cheese and barbecue together.

Check out Izzy’s BBQ in Brooklyn:

Watch: The kosher barbecue joint inspired by Texas https://t.co/35DC37sRrG pic.twitter.com/omtWDo7Hsh — Eater (@Eater) August 7, 2017

“So the next time you’re riding down the road and you happen to see an open pit beef stand that you’ve never seen before, make sure you think about this story before you take a bite of that sandwich.” – Serial killer Joseph Roy Methany who cooked his victims and sold them at a barbecue stand.

An apartment dweller in Winston-Salem, North Carolina sent a written complaint to a barbecue joint for emitting smoke. The story is also a reminder that an official nicknamed “Barbecue Bob” urged NC pitmasters to switch from wood to electric smokers in the 1970’s.

92 year old pitmaster Vencil Mares isn’t giving up barbecue any time soon:



The newest concession stand at the University of Georgia’s football stadium will be Dreamland Barbecue from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and fans have some questions about that.

Bon Appetit magazine released their list of the 50 best new restaurants in the country. Two barbecue joints, Rodney Scott’s BBQ in Charleston and Martin’s BBQ in Nashville, made the list.

“No more cleats. I’m moving on to smoked meats.” – Vince Wilfork: