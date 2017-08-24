BBQ News: 08/11 – 08/24

Smoked Meat News from Texas and beyond.

Firefighters in England quickly extinguished a hay fire in a pig barn, saving two sows and their eighteen piglets. To thank the firefighters, six months later the farmer provided them with sausages from the same pigs.

A little background and some great photos of 2M Smokehouse in SA:

Two friends quit their jobs to dedicate their lives to barbecue https://t.co/MqoJM0kgUt pic.twitter.com/hcDDEhnyTP — Bon Appétit (@bonappetit) August 22, 2017

Patrick Feges and Evan LeRoy are joining forces on a barbecue event in Austin for Labor Day that’ll include three different whole animals.

Tickets are available for the Texas Monthly BBQ Festival which features 32 of the best pitmasters in Texas. It’s held in Austin on 11/05.

The Houston Taste of the Nation event brings a bevy of barbecue talent together on 09/19. Tickets are on sale now.

More barbecue kolaches are coming:

Micklethwait Barbecue-stuffed kolaches are here with Batch https://t.co/W6DfjhEE7e pic.twitter.com/mm7NkEyz9Z — Eater Austin (@EaterAustin) August 10, 2017

Fort Worth pitmaster Rodney Lambert opened up Honey Smoke Pit in Fort Worth after a very short stint at mega barbecue joint Smokey Mae’s in Mansfield.

Smoke in Dallas is still going strong, but the restaurant’s second location, which opened in Plano in 2015, has closed its doors.

Choose your restaurant’s smoker wisely:

If you wanted to build the perfect BBQ joint, what kind of smokers would you use? Look no further than @killensbbq https://t.co/e3YILRrwpW — J.C. Reid (@jcreidtx) August 12, 2017

The Tales From the Pit podcast talked with the folks at Evie Mae’s Barbecue in Wolfforth about their wild barbecue ride.

Virdinski’s Rub Shack in Amarillo, at one time the home of the best banana pudding in Texas, has closed their doors for good.

USA Today selected the ten best barbecue sandwiches in Texas. Can you point out which two joints listed don’t serve sandwiches?

In California, barbecue means steak:

Stoked! California BBQ, will make your mouth water. pic.twitter.com/XUwOn3MRrv — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) August 22, 2017

An NYPD officer poured water over a perfectly good charcoal fire to extinguish a barbecue in Harlem.

A barbecue stand at the Erie County Fair in New York went up in flames earlier this week.

Another love letter to the burgeoning Charleston barbecue scene:

I visited Charleston, America’s new demilitarized zone of BBQ, and got an education in smoke, time, and place. https://t.co/nWvw7xwKSF — Danny Chau (@dannychau) August 22, 2017

Aaron Franklin talked with Eater for a lengthy interview on its Upsell podcast. He talks candidly about his transition away from the Franklin Barbecue pit room.

Texas barbecue is so popular, they’re even building barbecue joints as a key feature into the latest cruise ships.

Pearl’s BBQ boasts “Austin-style” smoked meats, and plans to be open in Los Angeles in October.

“Never did we lose our guard that meat was meant to be charred.”

