Nobody Knows the Pork Ribs We’ve Seen

Nobody knows the coleslaw.

Sure, getting paid to chow down at the fifty best barbecue joints in Texas sounds like fun. And, for the most part, it is. But to find those exemplary joints, our team had to eat a lot of barbecue that didn’t meet our high standards. Some of it was quite good, actually, if not quite top-fifty caliber. Some of it was middling, though hardly terrible—barbecue made by someone who was trying hard but didn’t have the skills to pull it all together. But every now and then we’d happen upon a place so awful that we considered creating a list of the fifty worst barbecue joints in Texas. How low can ’cue go? Pretty darn low, according to this annotated evaluation of one dismal spot.

