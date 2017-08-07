On the Road with Daniel Vaughn: Gatlin’s BBQ — Video

Our barbecue editor continues his exploration of some of the best barbecue in Texas, moving on to Gatlin’s BBQ in Houston.

Mary and Greg Gatlin, the mother-son team behind Gatlin’s BBQ, could very well be responsible for Houston’s barbecue renaissance. When they opened Gatlin’s in 2011, the joint quickly gained a cult-like following for it’s juicy smoked meats, dirty rice, and Mary’s bread pudding.

But despite the Gatlins’ success, their menu is constantly evolving. Alongside the Texas barbecue Holy Trinity, you’ll find dishes like tacos, smoked pastrami, and smoked bologna made in house. “Houston seems to be on the forefront of really pushing the envelope on what barbecue joints can serve and what new flavors you can experiment with,” Daniel Vaughn, our barbecue editor, explained on a recent trip to the joint. If that means frequent trips to Gatlin’s to see what new stuff they’ve dreamed up, we’re all in.

Video by John Carrithers