The TM General Store Is Open!

Inspired by the highly anticipated “50 Best BBQ Joints” list of 2017, the specialty items featured in the BBQ Collection at the TM General Store have been curated by our editors with the hope that you will bring them along on adventures around the state and incorporate them into your homes and onto your tables where family and friends are gathered.
Whether you are waiting in line at Snow’s (the number one joint on this year's list) or taking your to-go barbecue order to a park, this picnic blanket will be your trusted sidekick. You can even throw it over a table linen to jazz up your tablescape. Fort Lonesome, the iconic Texas-based chain stitch and embroidery company, created a custom Texas ‘cue patch to make this classic blanket even more special.
Each piece of wood for these ambrosia maple boards made by Waco Woodworks is hand selected and then inlaid with turquoise to create these stylish cutting boards that will showcase your love of Texas.
"Texas Barbecue." Enough said. A Texas icon embroidered onto black canvas. Designed by Texas Monthly art director, Victoria Milner and created by the Wild Standard.
Hang the flag in a treasured nook in your home or carry it along with you to your next barbecue competition.
So many choices, so little time. This is what Texas Monthly’s own the Texanist dreamed up for a true Texas barbecue tee slogan, and he graciously agreed to try one on for size. We know Dorothy and her friends would approve.
Austin-based August Morgan always brings a dose of whimsy to your beverage of choice. These elegant linen napkins with classic hemstitching will elevate your margarita, Chilton, or Topo Chico.
Texan potter Keith Kreeger immortalizes the iconic Franklin Barbecue tray for this limited-edition collection. These stylish ceramic homage will up your entertaining game for your next outdoor barbecue or sit-down dinner. Bonus: No standing in line required.
Celebrate your state in the best way with a brew and charcuterie spread loaded onto this solid walnut board by Waco Woodworks.
In the aftermath of consuming copious quantities of carne, a case of the meat sweats often follows. But with Texas barbecue, the real victory is in the fight, so there’ll be no shame in unfurling your white flag of surrender. Type has been screenprinted on white canvas.
Benji Jacob, the general manager of Franklin Barbecue, also played model for us during our photo shoot of the trays.
These indigo denim waist aprons in two colors were inspired by ranch work wear from the early 1900s. The print on the fabric has been hand-drawn and screen-printed for a perfectly imperfect dot pattern. This apron is an easy style for home cooks and only improves with more wears and washings. McGuire Moorman Hospitality's creative director Ryan Smith designed this product and is the genius behind the smart and comfortable vibes at some of our favorite Austin spots like Elizabeth Street Cafe, Lamberts, and Jeffrey’s, to name just a few.
This sweet pup is hoping for a bite from this impressive Lamberts Barbecue spread.
Photography by Wynn Myers
