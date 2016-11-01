TEXAS, OUR TEXAS—REALLY?

Despite the deep divisions among Texans that were laid bare by the 2016 presidential campaign, it’s fair to say the election itself brought us together, in that collectively our freakin’ mind was blown. The surprising result and its correlate, a growing acceptance of “post-truth” rhetoric, may have left many Texans wondering whether everything we know is wrong. So here’s an effort to look at some common folk wisdom and separate fact from myth.

A man trying to conceive a child should avoid swimming in Austin’s Barton Springs.

Claims that the 68-degree water harms swimmers are overstated. But to clarify, such a man should definitely avoid Barton Springs while trying to conceive a child.

ANSWER: Myth

The Marfa Lights are reflections from cars and trucks.

This once-obscure roadside attraction has so deeply insinuated itself into U.S. commerce that you can buy an E.J. Victor “Marfa Lights” sofa, asking price $6,435. Now, that’s a phenomenon.

ANSWER: Fact, sofa as we know it

Decades after Marty Robbins’s hit song “El Paso,” Rosa’s Cantina remains a tourist destination to take in the bewitching dancing of Felina.

Felina is teaching Zumba now.

ANSWER: It’s complicated.

NASA’s Building 43-A, in Houston, is where it keeps extraterrestrials from Area 51 cryogenically frozen until it can figure out what to do with them.

Hmm, that’s odd. NASA makes no mention of Building 43-A.

ANSWER: This has a ring of post-truth to it.

The Alamo was built with the goal of luring an NFL franchise to San Antonio and revitalizing an underutilized area near its downtown.

Did you mean the Alamodome?

ANSWER: Myth, but by less than a mile