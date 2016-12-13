Burka Blog

An Exit Interview With Art Sisneros, The Texas Elector Who Resigned Rather Than Vote For Trump

Art Sisneros talks about his decision to resign as an elector and what he’s learned from the experience.

Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images

On November 16, we introduced you to Art Sisneros, the Texas presidential elector from Dayton who hadn’t decided whether he would vote for President-elect Donald Trump, whom he considered morally unfit to be president. Ten days later, Sisneros announced in an essay posted to his website that he would resign his position rather than face that decision.

It turns out that Sisneros wasn’t the only Texas elector with misgivings about Trump. Last week, Dallas resident Christopher Suprun announced in a New York Times op-ed that on December 19 he would be voting for “an honorable and qualified man or woman such as Gov. John Kasich of Ohio.” We checked back in with Sisneros to get his thoughts on Suprun’s announcement, his own decision to resign as an elector, and what he’s learned from the experience.

 

This interview has been edited for clarity.

Michael Hardy: Have things quieted down since you announced that you were going to resign?

Art Sisneros: I thought resigning would be the end of it and that people would sort of move on. But that’s not what happened—it became a big deal that I resigned, which I didn’t anticipate. But Chris Suprun’s announcement kind of quieted things down on my end. He started to take all the heat.

MH: Do you think your example inspired Suprun to make his announcement?

AS: I don’t know. I have spoken with him, and he did say I got him to think about stuff. He was actually in the news first, saying that he didn’t know if he could vote for Trump. My understanding is that he reached out to the Trump camp and the Texas GOP trying to get some assurance that Trump was going to follow the Constitution in certain areas. And they apparently didn’t respond to him, so he decided that he wasn’t going to vote for Trump.

MH: On December 2, you posted a photo on Facebook of a death threat that read, “You vote for Trump or we rape your wife and daughters with a knife before we kill you. Do as told or face consequences.” You said it was received by a fellow elector and was forwarded to you to post. Was that Suprun?

AS: Yes. Chris is not on Facebook that I’m aware of, but he asked us to share that. He’s getting a lot of ugly stuff, as did I. Maybe it’s just that the Hamilton Electors [a group founded by several members of the Electoral College that advocates for choosing a Republican alternative to Trump] and the groups on the left wanted something from me, but they were a little more diplomatic in how they spoke and in their persuasion. But the Trump supporters and the people on the right thought that I absolutely had to vote for Trump, and to do otherwise was some kind of treasonous act. They were far more aggressive and far more nasty.

Photograph courtesy of Art Sisneros

MH: Did you receive any threats?

AS: Oh, yeah. I received a lot of threats. I just didn’t think it would do any good to share them or make a big deal out of them. There were several nasty ones—to vote for Trump, or else. Some of them were pretty vague like, “we’re going to hunt you down,” that kind of stuff. Some were like, “we’re going to find out where you work and come after you.”

MH: Did the threats come in the mail? Online?

AS: I got a few letters, but I was lucky that my information didn’t make it out to the public. Some of my fellow electors, even ones who had no intention to go faithless, are receiving hundreds of letters and postcards from across the nation, from both sides.

MH: When people first found out you might not be voting for Trump, what was the response from the national and state Republican party?

AS: I didn’t hear anything from the national party. The state GOP did reach out to me. Your original story is what caught their attention, and [Texas GOP] Chairman Tom Mechler reached out to me. He was nice, not bringing pressure or anything. I thanked him for reaching out, told him I hadn’t decided, and explained my reasoning. He never bothered to call me back, so he didn’t seem that interested in trying to convince me otherwise.

MH: It’s a small sample size, admittedly, but besides you and Suprun there were one or two other Texas electors who had expressed misgivings about voting for Trump prior to the election. There does seem to be a bit more opposition to Trump in the Texas GOP than in other red states.

AS: There are a couple things going on in Texas. One is that the Republican party has become so comfortable with their people always getting [elected] that they’ve never had anyone really challenge them. And with what I did, and what Chris is now doing, we challenged them on the constitutionality of the Electoral College, and made them stick to their principles. There are some good electors in there—there aren’t many, but there are some—that are standing more on principle, even at the sake of their political future. There are more people who are willing to stand on principle and sacrifice whatever political ambition they may have. I know some who are going to vote for Trump, but were 100 percent supportive of me voting my conscience. They understand that’s the role of electors. Some were disappointed that I’m resigning, that I’m not sticking it out.

MH: On November 18, you put a post on your Facebook page that sounded like you were pretty secure in your decision to vote for somebody other than Trump. Then on November 27 you posted an essay explaining why you had decided to resign. What changed in those nine days?

AS: I think people read too much into what I was going to do as an elector. Honestly, I was not leaning toward going faithless. I was not leaning toward anything, really—I had just been wrestling with whether I, personally, could vote for Trump on November 8. So nothing really changed as far as what Trump did or said after the election. It was really no different from who he was six months ago or a year ago. It really came down to the pledge [to vote in the Electoral College for the winner of the popular vote]. People elected me on the basis of the pledge. They had full confidence when they voted for me that I would vote for the Republican candidate, no matter what. I never said that, but it was implied. I recognize that if I had come up and said, “I don’t care what the pledge says, I’m voting my conscience,” I wouldn’t have gotten elected.

MH: So you came to the conclusion that it was a mistake to sign the pledge in the first place?

AS: Correct. Signing the pledge, and leading people to believe that I would honor the pledge, I think that was wrong on my part. So I had to eat some humble pie on that one.

MH: In your essay announcing your decision to resign, you wrote that voting for Trump would “bring dishonor to God.” What do you mean by that?

AS: As a Christian, when I vote I do so based on a value system of right and wrong that is informed by the Bible. And what does God say about those who hold civil office? He says that there are certain qualities we look for when we’re electing leaders—and Trump does not have them. And I think the consequences will be seen by all. I think that he won’t be impartial, he won’t be just to certain groups of people, he’ll covet, he’ll make a lot of money for some people. Nothing very different from other presidents we’ve had—I’d say most of the presidents in our recent history have been that way—but that’s because we’ve lost the standards by which we choose leaders.

MH: In the conclusion to your essay, you said that “our republic is lost. The shell may remain, but in the hearts of the people and the functionality of the system our republic is gone.” Can you expand upon that a bit?

AS: The reaction when I said I might not vote for Trump was, “You need to do what the people demand. There was a popular vote in your district, and the people have spoken.” If we’re going to go that route, then I sympathize with those who want to do away with the Electoral College, because that’s not its purpose. We ought not to elect representatives to do what the people in their districts demand, we should elect people who share a value system with us, will abide by the rule of law, and will use their own discernment on how to apply the Constitution to the laws of the state. When we make what the people want the ultimate authority, we’ve moved away from a republic and towards a pure, direct democracy.

MH: What reforms, if any, would you like to see to the Electoral College?

AS: I don’t think we’re going to get back to the original intent of the Framers [of the Constitution]. We’re just so far away from that. But I do think we could take some simple steps that would move us in the right direction. I would like to see us move away from states using the winner-take-all system. Instead, each congressional district’s elector could vote for the winner of the popular vote in that district. So you’d have Texas not be all red and California not be all blue. I think that would be more representative of the country.

MH: Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has said he thinks the Legislature should pass a law binding Texas electors to vote for the winner of the state’s popular vote. What’s your reaction to that?

AS: Obviously, I’m not a big fan of that. I think what happened is that, between me and Chris, we’ve basically embarrassed the Texas GOP a little bit. Nationwide, people are like, what’s going on in Texas? This is an attempt [by the state GOP] to save face.

MH: What’s next for you? Do you plan to stay engaged in politics?

AS: I’ll continue what I’m doing. I have no intention of going anywhere. I won’t be running for stuff in the Republican party, but it was never really my intention to move up the ranks of the Texas GOP. I’m more interested in advancing my principles and changing the way people think. I help run Governing God’s Way, an annual Christian conference, and I’ll continue doing that as well as working locally.

MH: From your Facebook posts and our conversations, it sounds like you’re fairly pessimistic about America’s future.

AS: I’m pessimistic about where the American people are at large, but I’m optimistic about the conversation I’ve started. I always intended to get people talking, though I could not have known it would turn out this way. I’ve gotten messages from people all across the country who have said that I’ve made them think about things, about how they’re applying their faith to their politics and other areas of their life. So I think I’ve challenged a lot of people, and that’s a great encouragement. I’m much more comfortable in the realm of influencing how people think. Long–term, ideas have far more influence than any one election. My vote in the Electoral College would have come and gone, but if I can change the way a dozen, a hundred people think, then who knows what the ripple effect of that will be? So short–term I’m pessimistic, but long–term I’m actually very optimistic that some people are waking up. Some people are getting it.

  • JEM

    If he couldn’t in good conscience vote for Trump, he did the right thing. Stepping down and letting another elector cast the vote rather than violate his pledge retains his honor. I can’t find fault with his actions.

  • Sam Jacinto

    Holy freakin’ cow!!!!!!! Rick Perry in charge of nukes!

  • Sara Hunt

    The word “faithless” as referenced to the Hamilton Electors…moral electors….conscientious electors is EXTREMELY offensive.

    • José

      True, especially considering that they are actually more faithful to the original concept of electors.

      • Jed

        unfortunately, they are all former clinton votes.

        so, going backwards …

        • waltinseattle

          And you know this bcz?????

          • St. Anger

            I read it on facebook.

  • Rules of Blazon

    Donald Trump is a white supremacist and a Russian puppet, and, at this point, anyone who supports him is, too. End of story.

  • donuthin2

    After a lot of thought, I have come to the conclusion that two distinct groups are responsible for electing Trump. One group is just stupid and can’t help it. They have no thought processes or analytical skills. The kind that stand in line to buy lottery tickets thinking they are smart enough to win. Those that call for the coach to go far it on every fourth down. Those that especially like reality TV. Those who believe they should slap their wife around or whip their kids. And a lot more. Then the other group is smarter, better educated, entitled, frustrated and incredibly naive. Voting against someone rather than far without thinking about the consequence. Or voting their wallet because of a special interest.

    We can recover from the second group as they have the basic intelligence to realize they screwed up and correct the course. The first group I doubt they will change. Just don’t have the brain power and will never admit their mistake. They will continue to be victims of the system in their little mind.

    • thedevildog

      Aye hop sum dey aye kan bee azz entiligint azz yu!

      • BCinBCS

        An obvious member of donuthin2’s second group.

    • R. Medley Sr.

      Although you desire to be a Phsycologist, you’ve not lead us, (the patients) to a self realization of our misguided thought processes as is typical of a true practitioner. Try leading us toward the answers apposed to putting a handle in our errors and beating us about the head and shoulders with them.
      On second thought, could it be that you’ve exhibited a Freudian Slip, when alluding to, without prior mention of, wife beating and the corporal punishment of children? Could it be, your obvious discomfort of the topic brought back painful memories of an abusive childhood at the hands of a domineering patriarch?
      Just a couple thoughts Doctor, please, diagnose me.

  • John Bernard Books

    How does a dem candidate get more votes than mathematically possible?
    “Voting machines in 37 per cent of Detroit precincts recorded more votes than mathematically possible during November’s presidential election, according to records obtained by The Detroit News.
    Reports obtained by the newspaper from Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett found that in 248 of the city’s 662 precincts, more votes had been counted than the number of people who had been marked as having voted, which might serve as evidence of voter fraud across the city.”
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/12/14/report-evidence-of-detroit-voter-fraud-too-many-votes-in-37-of-precincts/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social

    How many elections have dems stolen? How much longer will you put up with is? It is called voter fraud and dems are expert cheats…..

    • BigTBone

      You skull fkd your credibility by posting a link to Deadbart’s foghorn of idiotic hate.

      • John Bernard Books

        Wow another brilliant dem…
        “presidential election, according to records obtained by The Detroit News.”

        • Fitnessnut

          You can always tell a Dem/Lib (I wouldn’t call half these bloggers Dems – these are radical leftists) because they resort to vile name calling. If you libs want a socialist society, move to North Korea – thats a perfect platform for you. And if anyone is laughing….well, that would be we the people that voted for Trump and kept that liar, HRC, out of office.

          • BCinBCS
          • St. Anger

            my phd is in democratic theory.

            as such, i spent about 8 years of my life trying to convince others (and myself) that democracy is a good thing because no one knows better than the people.

            that personal and professional conviction is under serious stress these days. i am not sure how to salvage a “democracy” in which people increasingly vote for selfish and hateful reasons, especially where most of the selfish voters get it wrong! almost all trump voters will be worse off after a trump presidency (as will most of the rest of us).

            did you see the stat today where 17 of trump’s appointees control more wealth than one-third of america combined?

          • BCinBCS

            Prior to the election, I was of two minds. One side wanted Hillary to win the presidency knowing, full well, that it would be another four or eight years of wasted effort because of the “Just say no” philosophy of the Republican congress. The other side wanted the Republicans, and especially Trump, to win so that, once and for all, the American people would have to live under their horrible leadership and suffer the consequences of their failed policies.

            It seems that the second has come true and, except for the loss of the Supreme Court, I can weather four years of their incompetence. Hopefully, Comrade Trump will be the death knell of the national Republican party as it is now constituted.

            I will do everything in my power to see that this radical bent of the Republican party ends.

          • St. Anger

            except your position assumes that people will learn when they’ve been screwed, ignoring all evidence from recent history.

            i find the same fault with donuthin2’s analysis.

            assuming that people will change their views once they have suffered from their own mistakes ignores that these people do it to themselves (and the rest of us) over and over. there is no “moderate” republican who would vote for policies that help all of us. if there were, we wouldn’t be here right now.

          • BCinBCS

            Well, yes but I expect things to get so bad that the people who voted Republican can’t ignore their pain.

            How I wish that we still had the Republican party of the fifties, sixties and early seventies.

          • St. Anger

            I think if they c an ignore what gwbush did to them they will ignore this too.

            Meanwhile I think you are underestimating the impact of the Supreme Court. This gives it to republicans for another generation.

          • BCinBCS

            Jed: gen???

          • St. Anger

            ???

          • BCinBCS

            My browser replaced “gwbush” with “gen” and I had no idea what gen meant – nor do I know why Safari did it.

          • St. Anger

            i thought maybe you were asking about my “generation” comment.

            i think, check me on this, the supreme court has had at least 5 republicans on it ever since nixon (ironically, that includes the timing of roe v. wade). this appointment was almost the first chance in something like 48 years to have 5 “liberals” on the court.

            instead, it not only will be 5-4 conservatives again, but 2 of the three next oldest justices are liberals (and the other one of the three is kennedy). as a trumptastic bonus, if those two (three), ages 78-83 (the next oldest justice is a cool 68), can’t hold on for another four years, then at the end of only one trump term, we could be looking at a 7-2 court, with the first retirement easily still a decade away. on that court, the swing vote formerly represented by anthony kennedy would instead be cast by the likes of clarence thomas or samuel alito, if any swing vote were ever needed, which seems unlikely. for decades. and the majority would last for literally a lifetime.

            think about that. a 7-2 court, where thomas or alito or somebody like them is in the ideological middle, for the rest of your life and then some.

            i think one trump term is plenty to worry about.

          • BCinBCS

            The day after Comrade Trump was elected, I explained that I was refusing to go through Elizabeth Kübler-Ross’ five stages of grief – denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. I decided that I was stopping at the anger stage and so far, that is where I am.

            I will be posting many partisan articles and cartoons pointing out the incredible mistake that the fools who voted for Comrade Trump made. I’ll try not to be a troll and try not to be obnoxious but I’m going to constantly be on the ground swinging my sword against those hypocrites and idiots.

          • WUSRPH

            The question will then be who do they blame for their pain? There has always been plenty of evidence available (as St. Anger notes) that the economic and the majority does better under the Democrats….but people ignore it (or like JJ refuse to believe it) and vote against their best interests. I used to believe that the solution was better education for all….and maybe if we had it that might be true….but at the present time I have far less optimism than you about how the general voting public will react to reality…

          • WUSRPH

            Back when Ronald Reagan was elected the late Barbra Jordan was quoted as saying that perhaps it was a good thing after all since the GOP would try all their weird theories, like trickle down, and, when they failed to work, would grow more reasonable. You see how well that worked out. If Trump fails, the next one may be even more of an anti-democrat (with a little d) since letting the people decide does not seem to work.
            As with St. Anger (jed), I prefer democracy over almost every other form of government but not necessarily because I believe “no one knows better than the people” (as he at least once did). My support for democracy is both philosophical AND pragmatic. Pragmatic in that I see a constitutional representative democracy with the rule of law as the best protection of my rights and liberties. The fact that it makes it so much harder to abuse my rights than almost any other form of government makes it my preference (other than me personally being the Supreme Leader, of course.)

          • BCinBCS

            I miss Barbra Jordan’s intelligence, political savvy and common sense. I also miss Molly Ivins’ wit.

          • St. Anger

            go to hell fascist.

          • BCinBCS

            Or, she could join the fascist regime in North Korea.

          • St. Anger

            no, because it all full up with us leftist socialists who don’t love america.

            besides, why would a fascist go anywhere? they just got their dream government right here.

          • BCinBCS

            Yea, you do have a good point there.

          • BCinBCS

            Ouch!

    • cc423

      Hahahahaha! You site Brietbart as a source for your “facts” what a complete joke.

      • John Bernard Books

        If I was this stupid I’d used a pseudo too…as the article cites:
        “presidential election, according to records obtained by The Detroit News.”

        • The Truth Hurts

          You are that stupid. Thank for using your real name so people can find you just to point and laugh at you.

          • John Bernard Books

            Hahaha….yes you a dem.

      • Fitnessnut

        And who do you site? MSLSD, NY Slimes, Huffington BS Post ???? Brietbart is a great source, after all they blew the lid off Weiner. But I suppose exposing yourself to underage women is also acceptable to you?

        • St. Anger

          When you take a break from all the vile insulting maybe you can take the time to learn the difference between journalism and rumor mongering.

          Just because you don’t like what you are reading doesn’t make it a bad source, just like a source that appeals to the reptilian part of your brain isn’t automatically the truth.

          Possibly you should have spent less time on “fitness” and more on learning to think.

          • Bandara Carlos

            You always know when true postings are getting under the skin of Republican& Trumper’s, they always Regress to juvenile crude, abusive language and personal incident insults.

  • The Truth Hurts

    Nice job Trump supporters. Threatening to rape a man’s wife and daughters if he votes his conscience.

    • Tejasguitarman

      It’s the way they roll

  • John Bernard Books

    You cannot know the pleasant feeling that you get when you watch a dem realize that you as a producer don’t need them a looter but they need you.
    priceless….
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/ca2961f89cd325f9659973727173c28a59d93969079408718617ccc85b940e33.jpg

    • Warrior Two

      It is interesting how Trump fans always turn the discussion toward Hillary. She isn’t part of this discussion. This is an article about someone who feels that Trump isn’t qualified to lead. Most of the “faithless electors” want another Republican.

  • WUSRPH

    It was several years after he had left office before most folks found out that Ronald Reagan suffered from Alzheimer’s disease—altho there were some signs while he was still president….but are we finding out now, before he takes office, that Donald Trump might also have some mental problems—particularly when it comes to his ability to remember things? What other explanation do you have for him now complaining that no one brought up the Russian election hacking before the election day when he, himself, was asked about it on a TV debate with an audience of more than 66 million? Either he has a memory problem or he is lying….or maybe he hopes that the rest of us are the ones with no short-term memory.

    • José

      Look for it. Twenty-fifth amendment, Section 4. A fully legal coup. Hello, President Pence. Or may we call you Supreme Leader Ayatollah Pence?

    • donuthin2

      I would think most mental health specialist would be concerned of several symptoms he has shown. Absolute, probably not but good indicators, probably so.

      • waltinseattle

        Unfortunately or fortunately, they are not “permitted” to diagose him without a session first. Professionalism standards.

    • pfmiller

      Trump lies about everything all the time, it’s just what he does.

  • Einelorelei

    This is the end of the US. We’re going to be a satellite country to Russia.

  • WUSRPH

    Trump certainly acts like he wants to “send a signal” to both the Chinese and the world’s Muslims….HIs latest appointment is sure to do that with the Arabs. He’s picked his former bankruptcy lawyer as ambassador to Israel. The guy, David M. Friedman, has been outspoken in backing the Israeli settlements on the West Bank which every U.S. administration since 1967 has considered illegitimate. That follows reports that he intends to move the US embassy to Jerusalem which could make the US the only country in the world with diplomatic relations with Israel to have its embassy in the Holy City.

  • BCinBCS

    As I have written on multiple occasions, I live among a lot of extreme conservatives. For the most part, I tolerate them and they tolerate me but on one topic I am adamant – I don’t tolerate racism, sexism or homophobia. This has led to me being called PC, politically correct. (To me, PC means politely correct, but whatever.) I just read a great WaPo article that puts PC on the other foot. It convincingly shows that conservative have their own version of PC, i.e. patriotically correct. It’s well worth the read.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2016/12/07/the-right-has-its-own-version-of-political-correctness-its-just-as-stifling/?postshare=8471481183809957&tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.b6c35e8464f6

    • donuthin2

      Also very inconsistent. Kapernick (sp) has been criticized to no end for kneeling in protest during the national anthem, but Perry who advocated for Texas succeeding has been rewarded with a Secretary of Energy position. I would suggest that Perry, by a long shot, is the least patriotic of two.

      • Jed

        secede.

        totally lost me at first.

    • Gunslinger

      Oh yeah. Criticizing any action or member of the military or law enforcement is forbidden. No matter the crime or accusation, they are somehow insulated. And all are “heroes”, no matter what.

    • SpiritofPearl

      The Gestapo . . .

  • SpiritofPearl

    The resistance begins:

    • Jed

      30?

      i’ll believe it when i see it.

      • SpiritofPearl

        We shall see.

  • SpiritofPearl

    Strategies for coping with Narcissistic Personality Disorder: Chaos in the White House. These are dangerous times:

    http://qz.com/852187/coping-with-chaos-in-the-white-house/

  • BCinBCS

    My blood pressure has to be through the roof.

    Comrade Donald Trump assured America that, if elected, he would appoint only the best advisors and that the degree of being the best would be “yuuuge”.

    So along comes Anthony Scaramucci, founder and a co-managing partner of the investment firm SkyBridge Capital and an adviser to President-elect Comrade Donald Trump and a leader on his transition team who seems to think that he knows a “yuuge” amount about science. He did an interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN’s New Day Wednesday where he was asked about climate change. Here is what he said:

    “Chris, there was an overwhelming science that the Earth was flat. And there was an overwhelming science that —
    We were the center of the world.     A hundred percent, you know, we get a lot of things wrong in the scientific community.”

    The interview between Cuomo and Scaramucci then continued:

    “CUOMO: I just want you to understand it’s not ideological for me. I’m just stating to you what the proposition is from the scientific community.

    SCARAMUCCI: But it isn’t for me either.

    CUOMO: But you don’t accept the science. Let me just move on to something else, though –

    SCARAMUCCI: I didn’t say that. I said I’m not –

    CUOMO: You said you don’t know. I’m saying the scientific community does.

    SCARAMUCCI: But you’re saying that you do, and you’re saying the scientific community knows, and I’m saying people have gotten things wrong throughout the 5,500-year history of our planet.

    It makes as much sense for Scaramucci to be an advisor to Comrade Trump as it would for me to be a venture capital advisor to SkyBridge Capital. Apparently the main difference between the two of us (or three of us if you include Comrade Trump) is that I know that I am not qualified to be that type of advisor.

    Scaramucci, like most climate change deniers, conveniently ignores that 97% of climate scientists agree that there is anthropomorphic climate change. But that’s not even the beginning of his ignorance. Did you notice the first part of his statement that I bolded? He claims that science has been wrong in the past about the earth being flat and the earth orbiting the sun so as to somehow prove that, once again, science may be wrong. And this would be a great argument except for the fact that there was no scientific method in the 16th century and before when these ideas were prevalent. Of course there is the second bolded part of his conversation where he tries to strengthen his argument by claiming that people have been getting things wrong during the entire 5,500-year history of Earth. (I don’t need to explain the ignorance of that statement.)

    Maybe I should go for a bicycle ride to calm down.

    • SpiritofPearl

      The anti-science party doesn’t care about those data.

  • BCinBCS

    While I’m still doing a slow simmer over Comrade Trump and his advisors, I’d like to pass along some fascinating economic information (that is, if one can describe economic information as fascinating). In 2013, Thomas Piketty wrote the book Capital about wealth and income inequality in the Unites States and Europe. It made quite a stir. He has a new paper out co-authored with two other economists on the change in income distribution in the U.S. Since Paul Campos over at LG&M did such a nice job summarizing the paper, I’m simply going to quote him:

    (1) Since the 1970s, the poor, the working class, and most of the middle class have seen (or rather failed to see, cf. the election of Donald Trump) essentially ALL the trillions of dollars of economic growth America has experienced over this time go, in ascending order of intensity, to the upper middle class, the middle upper class, the rich, the very rich, the obscenely rich, and the we don’t really have a word for that yet rich.

    (2) Since the 1970s, what was at that time a shamefully vast gap between the economic status of white and black Americans has remained totally untouched by efforts to ameliorate it. (It would be more accurate to say that efforts to ameliorate it have been completely cancelled out by efforts to quash the former initiatives).

    A fascinating and sobering new paper by Thomas Piketty, Emanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman lays out in great detail how in recent decades the benefits of economic growth have gone almost exclusively to those at or near the top of the SES pyramid. The paper attempts to capture the changing distribution of 100% of national income, including earnings from labor, capital, fringe benefits, and government redistribution. The authors divide the seven postwar decades into two equal periods. Here is some of what they conclude:

    From 1946-1980, pretax national income grew by 95%. From 1980-2014 it grew by 61%. So income growth slowed by about a third over the past 35 years compared to the immediate postwar period. But the real story is the extraordinary shift in the distribution of income growth.

    For the bottom 50% of the population as measured by income distribution, pretax income grew by 102% from 1946-1980. From 1980-2014 it grew by 1%. (That’s ONE PERCENT in case you think this is a typo).

    For the middle 40% pretax income grew by 105% from 1946-1980 and 42% from 1980-2014.

    For the top 10% pretax income grew by 79% 1946-1980 and 121% from 1980-2014.

    For the top 1% the comparable figures are 47% and 205%.

    For the top 0.1% the figures are 54% and 321%.

    For the top 0.01% the figures are 75% and 454%.

    For the top 0.001% pretax income grew by 57% between 1946 and 1980, and by 636% between 1980 and 2014. In 2014 this cohort featured 2,344 individuals, and the average income enjoyed by each of them that year was $122,000,000.

    Now let’s look at post-tax effects.

    For each group, the first figure is the post-tax income growth from 1946-1980, and the second is the post-tax income growth from 1980-2014: (Recall again that average income growth for the entire population over these two periods was 95% and 61% respectively).

    Bottom 50%: 130% / 21%

    Middle 40%: 98% / 49%

    Top 10%: 69% / 113%

    Top 1%: 58% / 194%

    Top .1%: 104% / 299%

    Top .01%: 201% / 424%

    Top .001%: 163% / 617%

    I’m sure that Comrade Trump’s tax cuts for the rich will be just the thing necessary to adjust these numbers. /s

    http://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2016/12/a-false-dichotomy
    http://gabriel-zucman.eu/files/PSZ2016.pdf

    • BCinBCS
    • WUSRPH

      Is it just a coincidence that there was more income equity when tax rates (especially on the top levels) were substantially higher? Nope…..

      • BCinBCS

        And greater wealth generation for everyone. And that greater wealth was not just because of the times in which it was generated. Seattle raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour and the city (and especially its restaurants) are booming.

        Decreasing taxes on the middle class by increasing them on the upper class and raising wages for the lower and the middle class could return us to greater prosperity. (It’s funny how the economy improves when everyone has money to spend.)

        • St. Anger

          studies show unequivocally that people do better under democratic presidents, that income rise and deficits shrink under democratic presidents (not republican presidemts), and on and on.

          this is what makes me think it isn’t really about the economy after all. there are just enough stupid racists in our country to ruin it for all of us. and they will still be there 4 years from now.

          • BCinBCS

            I saw a poll this morning that asked Republicans about their attitudes. It was also a sneaky way to judge how racist they were. It showed that about 30% of Republicans are consistently racist.

          • WUSRPH

            About what was to be suspected…..it would have been nice if the poll had broken them down by which primary candidate they supported…..Based on all we have seen, most of the 30% were for Trump.

          • BCinBCS
          • WUSRPH

            Trump and Cruz are the leaders in racist supporters. Boy, was that obvious.

          • BCinBCS

            Combining the racist Cruz supporters with the racist Trump supporters does not bode well for racial equality in the U.S.

          • WUSRPH

            Some of us thought we had come a long way but we found out we were wrong when they came out of the woodwork with the election of Obama…..and then Trump made it seem like it was almost socially acceptable to say things most people thought they would be frowned upon if they said. Perhaps it is better that we learned the truth.

          • BCinBCS

            That’s my experience, exactly.

  • John Bernard Books

    Hillary spotted in NY…
    “Hillary Clinton was spotted looking rather glum as she arrived at her holiday party”
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4039350/Hillary-Clinton-arrives-holiday-party-New-York-s-famed-Plaza-Hotel.html#ixzz4T1KeIWP8
    Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/1d64efeb3e1995422d3ae05b2e1c6f46c694aac44d33af23fa2c4420a704a369.jpg

  • BarksintheCountry

    If his pledge means nothing, why should anything else he says or does have any significance? Has Texas really slipped this far from the time when a man’s word was his bond?

    • St. Anger

      yes. see the comment immediately below this one for evidence.

    • Nigel Tolley

      Did you read the same article as the rest of us?

    • José

      You’re talking about Trump, right?

  • WUSRPH

    GOP is sure doing a good job on Christopher Surprun, the other potential faithless elector. Looks like most of the things he has claimed over the years about his heroic background are questionable…..but he’s been a recognized GOP hero up to now.

  • WUSRPH

    You have to wonder why Trump appears to be deliberately setting the US up for two medium to major grade crisis situations when he takes office—one in the Middle East where he is doing everything possible to more than irritate the Palestinians and the second with China. Is he trying to pull the old “get the country united behind the president” trick by inflaming international relations? Or is he trying to distract attention from the confirmation hearings, etc. for his cabinetees, or both?

    • BCinBCS

      It’s going to be fun during his presidency trying to determine if Comrade Trump’s crazy action is due to him having a crazy idea or because it is a diversion so that he can accomplish some other crazy idea. If the latter, I hope that the American people can develop the ability to be rational about more than one crazy idea coming from him at a time. (Crazily yelling “Squirrel” seems to have worked for Comrade Trump with Americans so far.)

    • St. Anger

      you forgot the big one: pakistan/india. i’d put the likelihood of nuclear war higher there than in china.

      • WUSRPH

        He only stirred that pot once…..and then moved on…but he keeps going back to China and Israel/Palestine. It almost looks like he is deliberately trying to stir up the Palestinians into some new violence so that he can then declare that they are so bad that the US has abandoned its support for a “two-state” solution. Of course, at the same time, he would be joining with Assad and the Russians in attacking ISIS (and any other “rebel” group) in the area.

  • WUSRPH

    An interesting and disturbing report on Gen. Flynn, the national security advisor-to-be.

    http://tinyurl.com/jsc4nzv

    Seems they had what they called “Flynn Facts” when he was at the Pentagon….Those were facts he cited that weren’t…..Kind of close to the “post-truth politics” of I will believe anything is true if I want it to be true.

  • WUSRPH

    An analysis of the possible threat to democracy.

    http://tinyurl.com/gvskrxd

    • SpiritofPearl

      The first crisis on Der Fuhrer’s watch will test the system. Mr. P thinks the system will work. I believe it’s already failed

      • John Johnson

        “The world is flat.”

        • WUSRPH

          There are sure a lot of people who apparently think so…..after all, who should they believe, some book or their own eyes?

          P.S. It is also the center of the universe.

          • John Johnson

            Come on…surely you realize that the current intellectuals during the that day were the ones making that statement. They were adamant, as are the current day prognosticators. I see reports that some ice areas are actually increasing as satellite pics show. I will check their validity; will you?

          • BCinBCS

            No need to check it out, JJ, I can tell you about it.

            You are right, ice formation is increasing in the Antarctic. This does not disprove the fact that global warming is increasing. There is a reason that the Antarctic climate is running counter to global climate and that is due to the unique position of the Antarctic.

            The Antarctic is surrounded by water on all sides, there is no land mass to interfere with wind and ocean currents that form an uninterrupted circle around it. It is these circumpolar currents that isolate the Antarctic from the warmer air and, especially, the warmer water that would cause increased temperature rise and ice melting.

            The Arctic, on the other hand, does not benefit from this geography and its ice is melting at a rate even quicker than predicted. The Antarctic is like a cold drink kept on ice in an styrofoam container on a hot summer day where the styrofoam represents the heat blocking by the air and ocean currents. Just because the drink is not hot does not mean that the day is cold.

            This sort of selective fact “cherry-picking” without understanding the science behind it is a favorite tactic of climate deniers. They are yet another group of people who put their quest for money and power ahead of the good of their fellow man.

          • John Johnson

            They used to be able to grow tomatoes in Ireland. The Native Americans in the Artic, by calculating a new tilt of the globe, have given us another view of what is expiring.

            I understand your absolute position. You live in a vaccum. Your group includes the faction that forces everything “scientific” down our throats.

            The intuitive tribes in this world know the simple basics. I can get into this if you want to discuss my using CBD oil to treat my wife’s Parkinson’s disease. The history is there, but you “educated” morons choose to ignore it.

          • WUSRPH

            I doubt there is anyone with any scientific or historical knowledge who will dispute that there have been shifts in the climate at various periods. (Ever heard of the Ice Age, for example…or even the Little Ice Age from 1300 to about 1850)….but that is not the question being considered here. The question now before the world is how severe is this change going to be and is there anything that man has done that has made the situation worse or that he can do to make it better. The BEST evidence available—agreed to by more than 97% of the scientific community of the world—is that man has contributed to making the problem worse…..You often talk about how your grandchildren are gong to curse all of us for the mess you think this country is in….well, what do you think they are going to say about you who oppose taking steps to limit the damage from climate change if you are successful and they have to pay the penalty?
            .

          • John Johnson

            I have never been a climate change denier. My questions have always hinged on how much man is contributing to it. I have developed allergies that I know are exacerbated by the ozone laden air we have here in the Metroplex.

          • WUSRPH

            Read it and weep…..data from the Antarctic ice core samples which go back 800,000 years:

            “Over the last 800,000 years atmospheric CO2 levels as indicated by the ice-core data have fluctuated between 170 and 300 parts per million by volume (ppmv), corresponding with conditions of glacial and interglacial periods. The Vostok core indicates very similar trends. Prior to about 450,000 years before present time (BP) atmospheric CO2 levels were always at or below 260 ppmv and reached lowest values, approaching 170 ppmv, between 660,000 and 670,000 years ago. The highest pre-industrial value recorded in 800,000 years of ice-core record was 298.6 ppmv, in the Vostok core, around 330,000 years ago. Atmospheric CO2 levels have increased markedly in industrial times; measurements in year 2010 at Cape Grim Tasmania and the South Pole both indicated values of 386 ppmv, and are currently increasing at about 2 ppmv/year.”

            A clear correlation with the increased human activity over the past 200 years.

          • BCinBCS

            The latest data of which I am aware is that the CO2 measuring station at Hawaii (an area isolated from pollution by North and South America, Europe and Asia) stayed above 400 ppm for the first time this year. n the past, it would vary according to the time of the year, going above and falling below 400 ppm. It is now permanently over that benchmark.

          • WUSRPH

            Both of us should stop trying to educate JJ….He isn’t interested in any answer to any question that is not both simplistic and simple and does not involve the word “science” or “scientists”……

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, you’re an effing moron if you think that precession (ya, that’s the term for the change in earth’s tilt) is causing global warming. It takes around 21,630 years for a complete rotation so there is no way that is causing the rapid climate change that is occurring.

            You brag about how you change your mind when you discover facts that run counter to what you believe but despite fact after fact after fact that I have presented to you about various scientific conclusions, you choose to believe in voodoo and witch doctors. If it wasn’t for the fact that people who read your posts might believe your garbage, I wouldn’t waste my time replying.

          • John Johnson

            Hahaha. I don’t care what you think. Haven’t you figured that out yet? You are simply like a little gnat flying around in my world.

          • BCinBCS

            Then continue to revel in your ignorance, JJ, but leave the driving to those of us who know how.

          • WUSRPH

            There you go relying on “myths” again rather than facts.

            Actually, “the current intellectuals” of the day have known that the world was round for more than 2000 years and said so repeatedly. Both Pythagoras (570-490 BCE) and Aristotle (384 BCE) had proofs of it…but the person considered as the most authoritative of the early proponents of a round world was the Egyptian-Greek Eratosthenes who conducted experiments demonstrating it in about 240 BCE. It is true that the man on the street probably didn’t know….although daily observations can give hints of the earth’s roundness (a ship coming over the horizon, for example)…but contrary to your statement the “intellectuals of the day” knew it was not flat.

            Your statement is probably based on the popular myth that the “intellectuals of the day” opposed Columbus’s proposed voyage to China by sailing west across the Atlantic because they thought you could not get there going that way on a flat earth. The FACTs are that the opposed it because their calculations showed that Columbus’ calculations of the distance were wrong because he had badly miscalculated the circumference of the earth. There objections were that no ship of the day could carry enough supplies to go the actual distance—which was more than twice what Columbus estimated. They, of course, were correct.

  • WUSRPH

    The Washington Post on how Trump has handled his first real test….He’s done everything but face up to it.

    http://tinyurl.com/hqemd29

  • WUSRPH

    Cleaning up that old swamp…..

    http://tinyurl.com/jtsmz4f

  • WUSRPH

    Lest you forget:

    nearly 54 percent of voters cast ballots for someone else

  • BCinBCS

    On Monday, Comrade Trump will formally be put forth as the President-elect when the Electors cast their ballots for him. Barring some miracle of nation-wide return to sanity, he will be inaugurated as our 45th President. How he got to this point has been reported and debated endlessly but the best summation of that trip that I have read comes from Teen Vogue. Yes. that’s right, Teen Vogue. Here’s some of what was said:

    To gas light is to psychologically manipulate a person to the point where they question their own sanity, and that’s precisely what Trump is doing to this country. He gained traction in the election by swearing off the lies of politicians, while constantly contradicting himself, often without bothering to conceal the conflicts within his own sound bites. He lied to us over and over again, then took all accusations of his falsehoods and spun them into evidence of bias.

    At the hands of Trump, facts have become interchangeable with opinions, blinding us into arguing amongst ourselves, as our very reality is called into question.

    There is a long list of receipts when it comes to Trump’s lies. With the help of PolitiFact, clear-cut examples of deception include Trump saying that he watched thousands of people cheering on 9/11 in Jersey City (police say there’s no evidence of this), that the Mexican government forces immigrants into the U.S. (no evidence), that there are “30 or 34 million” immigrants in this country (there are 10 or 11 million), that he never supported the Iraq War (he told Howard Stern he did), that the unemployment rate is as high as “42 percent” (the highest reported rate is 16.4 percent), that the U.S. is the highest taxed country in the world (not true based on any metric of consideration), that crime is on the rise (it’s falling, and has been for decades), and too many other things to list here because the whole tactic is to clog the drain with an indecipherable mass of toxic waste. The gas lighting part comes in when the fictions are disputed by the media, and Trump doubles down on his lies, before painting himself as a victim of unfair coverage, sometimes even threatening to revoke access.

    Trump has repeatedly attempted to undermine the press, including such well-respected publications as the New York Times. He has disseminated a wealth of unsubstantiated attacks on the media, though this baseless tweet from April pretty much sums it all up, “How bad is the New York Times — the most inaccurate coverage constantly. Always trying to belittle. Paper has lost its way!”

    As a candidate, Trump’s gas lighting was manipulative, as President-elect it is a deliberate attempt to destabilize journalism as a check on the power of government.

    To be clear, the “us” here is everyone living under Trump. It’s radical progressives, hardline Republicans, and Jill Stein’s weird cousin. The President of the United States cannot be lying to the American electorate with zero accountability. The threat of deception is not a partisan issue. Trump took advantage of the things that divide this country, pitting us against one another, while lying his way to the Oval Office. Yes, everything is painfully clear in hindsight, but let’s make sure Trump’s win was the Lasik eye surgery we all so desperately needed.

  • R. Medley Sr.

    Art, you profess to being Christian but ignore why Jesus was allowed to die for us! Forgiveness. He died that we’d be forgiven. Resigning from your Elector obligation is no different than the conflict experienced by a suicide victim. The avoidance of life’s obligations by justification of your refusal to participate. I can’t take it anymore so I choose the easy way rather than deal with reality. In this case Jesus has taken all the pressure, pain, guilt illicit behaviors up to and including murder. Since his forgiveness was completed some 2000 years ago it’s up to forgive ourselves and participate in life.

    Your decision, had it been decided after thoughtful prayer between you and God instead of seeking like minded falable humans to help ease your conscience and bolster your side of the argument would have undoubtedly been different.

  • SpiritofPearl

    Homer

    • WUSRPH

      Although I do not believe that history repeats itself in any but a general way, there are more similarities between the rivalry of Athens and Sparta and that of the U.S. and China than simply that one is a rising power and the other is a more mature, perhaps declining power. For example, Athens was a democracy while Sparta was an authoritarian state while the U.S. is a democracy and China is a totalitarian state making a gradual transition to being an authoritarian one. Similarly, the people of Athens were misled by a demagogues to take actions that helped lead to its demise….and our voters have just elected Donald Trump. And, to add to the similarities, Athens lost the support of its allies by mistreating them and demanding tribute so that, when their support was most needed, it was lukewarm at best. While this has not yet happened to the U.S., some of Trump’s comments during the campaign—such as his demand that allies pay the cost of defending them and his statement that we would only defend little nations if It were to our (fiscal) advantage to do so—-could be interpreted as heading in that direction. None of this means that I suspect a war between the U.S. and China like the one between Sparta and Athens in the Peloponnesian War Thucydides wrote about. as although military combat was virtually the only way to gain superiority in those days today there are many, many other means that were not available then.

  • WUSRPH

    Next time a Trumptarian tells you that his win was some great landslide victory remind them that:

    54% of the voters voted against Trump.
    He trails Clinton by more than 2.8 million votes in the popular vote.
    While Trump won 30 states, gathering 306 of 538 electoral votes, there have been 45 presidential elections in which the winning candidate won a larger share of the electoral vote.

  • WUSRPH

    An interesting article on the difference between “making a deal” as Trump understands it and “making public policy” which he does not understand.

    http://tinyurl.com/j5tuju3

  • WUSRPH

    I know it’s not fair…that we should give him a chance and see what he is actually going to do and all of that BUT
    why, on the eve of the meeting of the electoral college members that will officially make Trump the next president do I feel like it is January 30, 1933, and Franz von Papen has just gone in to see President Hindenburg?

  • WUSRPH

    Don’t you just love the way Trump’s underlings have to go on TV each week to explain away something he said?
    This week they were downplaying his comments about the “one China” policy….saying he really didn’t mean it (at least for now)….I wonder what they will have to be “clarifying” next week. It could be a real problem if Trump pops off like that during diplomatic negotiations after he becomes president. Maybe they need to have someone stand behind him to shake his head yes or no when Trump says something so that the opposing party can know when he really doesn’t mean something.. That way there will be less confusion about what is actually meant.

    • BCinBCS

      I have been considering making a ton of money by selling those t-shirts about George W. Bush that had on them: “Do You Miss Me Now?”

      • SpiritofPearl

        Both Trump and W are/were in over their heads. They are/ were manipulated by others. God help us all.

        Osama Bin Laden has at last fulfilled his wish to destroy us,

        • donuthin2

          Trump and W are not anything like the same. W was for sure manipulated, but did not have evil intentions. Trump is manipulated, evil and does have evil intentions.

          • SpiritofPearl

            Neither was/is
            competent to do the job.
            W is a decent person. Trump is a jerk.

  • John Bernard Books

    It is oh so cold in Travis Cty…..
    “The Electoral College formalized Donald Trump’s election victory on Monday despite protests around the country to encourage GOP electors to abandon the Republican.”
    http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/electoral-college-vote-seals-trump-white-house-victory-n698026

    Watching the slo death of Burqa blog……

  • John Bernard Books

    “We are proud to announce that the Great State of Texas has officially put Donald Trump over the top in the Electoral College to secure his nomination as the President-elect. As we prepare for Donald Trump’s incoming presidency, we look forward to our President-elect changing the status quo in Washington and making America great again.”
    https://www.texasgop.org/chairman-tom-mechler-statement-on-the-results-of-the-meeting-of-texas-presidential-electors/
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/0fd7da6999a406c7b7cd680b21b06ea7462d0934ff94240f23da7f190ae2d0fd.jpg

  • WUSRPH

    Did you see the item that says Trump is likely to continue using his own, private security guards when he moves to the White House. I wonder if they will wear all black or just red caps.

    • donuthin2

      I am ok with that but he should not be reimbursed for their cost.

  • WUSRPH

    The two votes for someone else for president and one voting for a different VP suggest at least three of Texas’ electoral college delegates apparently listened to Ted Cruz’s plea for Republicans to “vote their conscience” at the national convention. Too bad Cruz didn’t follow his own advice.

  • BCinBCS

    JJ: “Oh, come on, you don’t know how to read. You can’t do anything but read.

    An ad hominem attack that contradicts itself. I guess it makes perfect sense on your part.

  • John Bernard Books

    Hillary loses again…
    “Not since 1912–when 8 Republican electors defected and voted for Nicholas Murray Butler instead of Vice Presidential candidate James S. Sherman, who died before the election–has anyone lost more electors than Mrs. Clinton. Sherman was President William Howard Taft’s vice president and they were both running for re-election.
    Not since 1896, when two parties, the Democratic Party and the People’s Party, ran William Jennings Bryan as their presidential candidate has a candidate lost as many electors in the Electoral College as Mrs. Clinton did in 2016.”
    https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/elections/2016/12/19/hillary-clinton-most-faithless-electors-104-years/

    and sets a new record for losing…

  • John Johnson

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all you Chicken Little’s here on BB.

    • St. Anger

      i might be able to manage a happy holiday, IFF you can explain to me once and for all why you think words like “holidays” don’t need an apostrophe but words like “little’s” (or, maybe not coincidentally, big’s) do.

      • John Johnson

        Ded yu hav a tuf tyme figering aut wat I weze tring to sa?

        • St. Anger

          I have a tough time figuring out why you can’t learn a very simple grammatical rule after years of having it explained to you.

          But now I think about it, that is consistent with how you handle all information.

          • John Johnson

            Hell, I could change it, but don’t want to. I know it adds to your angst. About half the time you don’t capitalize or punctuate. It doesn’t bother me at all. You are one weird duck.

