A Time for Soapboxing

We’re now in the home stretch of the 2016 general election, and for the next three months, I suspect, we can count on saturation-level moralizing about what the American people must do. It seems only fair that those of us covering the presidential election should have a chance to chime in too, so here’s my take on the subject: Everyone has the right to determine their own values and commitments, and to advocate for their beliefs in public; I often find such perspectives interesting. But soapboxing is a different beast. I would define it as making assertions about moral priorities, then using those claims as a sort of cudgel in support of your preferred political outcomes. Though the tactic is common enough, I’ve never found it convincing, and this year’s presidential election helps explain why I think everyone should knock it off.

The reason we’re seeing so much melodramatic rhetoric right now is obvious. As many Republican leaders have come to appreciate since Donald Trump became their nominee, it’s a bit tricky to make a case for your candidate if your party, hilariously, decided to nominate Trump. Making matters worse for the GOP is that Trump represents a bit of a stumbling block for officials who might have been hoping to advocate for their principles, many of which the nominee has never heard of, disagrees with, or is inclined to deride. And so Republicans have unusually powerful incentives to focus on making the case against Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton. The most plausible argument in favor of their candidate is that he is, literally, not the other guy.

Clinton is, of course, a flawed candidate whose long record in public life gives her critics plenty of material—including, last week, another batch of findings from the FBI investigation. But, again, the other option is Trump. Even a number of Republicans have reluctantly concluded that Clinton represents a more manageable risk to the nation. We saw that once again Wednesday, when the editorial board of the Dallas Morning News gritted its teeth and endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate for the first time in 76 years.

Many, however, have refused to do so, opting instead for strident assertions about how, as a matter of moral urgency, Republicans must unite behind Trump or else. Some are going a step further, and angrily denying that there can be any reasonable disagreement on the subject. In retrospect, it’s easy to see why Ted Cruz elicited such a furious backlash at the Republican National Convention, in July, with his suggestion to “vote your conscience”; it sounds anodyne, but the implication is that voters have more than one morally defensible option.

Somewhat ominously, Trump’s inadequacies are apparently too glaringly obvious for even his supporters to ignore, meaning that they are increasingly talking about the woman likely to be our next president in ludicrously melodramatic terms. Yesterday, for example, Rush Limbaugh devoted his show to rhapsodizing over an article that appealed to him, as he gushed, because “it validates so many of the instincts that I have had over the years.” One of them, presumably, is that its author—whose fear of being persecuted for his beliefs compelled him to use a pseudonym—analogized Trump supporters to the actual heroes of United Flight 93. But frankly, I stopped reading after coming across this sentence in the second paragraph: “a Hillary Clinton presidency is Russian Roulette with a semi-auto. With Trump, at least you can spin the cylinder and take your chances.”

This is not a very strong argument for Trump, even if you accept such a questionable premise about Clinton. Nor is it one that Trump supporters would even think to offer if they could make a halfway plausible argument in favor of their candidate. But like most of the assertions being offered on behalf of Trump lately, it offers us a dramatic example of the more general shortcomings of the tactic at hand. Soapboxing is a cheap substitute for principled arguments. Insofar as it involves glibly characterizing other people’s motives, it has a corrosive effect on mutual goodwill. Plus, moral cudgels are a suboptimal way to win a political debate if you have better arguments at your disposal. This is a free country. For better or worse, the people decide. Anyone who feels strongly about an issue or a candidate should be busy persuading their fellow citizens to consider their perspective, not issuing proclamations about their own enlightenment or otherwise preaching to the choir. And when it comes to elections, especially, stridency should strike voters as suspicious. If a candidate deserves their support, there would be no reason for the cudgels to come out in the first place.

  • Shelly H.

    When your only valid argument is to tear apart your opposition… That in and of itself paints an unsavory picture of who you are and what qualifications you have.

    It reminds me of the MS Surface ads tearing down MacBooks. Instead of being a ringing endorsement for the Surface, it instead makes one think that the Surface is a subpar product whose only redeeming quality is that it isn’t an Apple product. FWIW the Surface is actually a very good product but you wouldn’t know that by their ads.

    Twenty years ago, heck, even eight or four years ago, if you’d told me that I’d be defending and advocating for Hillary Clinton I’d have laughed myself silly. But one thing that I have learned is that the majority of what I read, saw, and subsequently believed about her has been falsehoods. Some things were based on something true but have been so twisted or taken out of context that it is hard to find the truth. The best and most believable lies are always grounded in truth.

    I’m not sure that one can find any morality in this election cycle. So trying to argue a moral point, to get up on a soapbox just makes folks look foolish and desperate.

    • dave in texas

      https://disqus.com/home/channel/theatlanticdiscussions/recent/

      I went back a couple of weeks so as not to alert the trolls and such, but I’ve found a good place to discuss politics and other issues and though you might like it. It was started by some folks who had grown tired of watching The Atlantic’s once-thriving and interesting comments sections descend into a cesspool of bigotry and trolling. It’s a heavily moderated space, so there’s less of the trolling that usually infests comment sections, and the inevitable trolls that show up are dealt with quickly. It’s definitely left-leaning, but conservatives that can articulate good arguments are welcome, and quite a few are regulars of the place. Check it out.

      • Shelly H.

        Thank you, I’ll definitely check it out.

  • Bad Blood

    To be completely honest, if Hillary Clinton were truly the threat to the Republic that many insisting all conservatives must vote for Donald Trump cliim — that she is literally satan an an enemy of our nation — then rather than trying to beat/shame resistant conservatives into submission, they should be readying themselves for the violent overthrow of the government the country they claim to love.

    If it is true that — as many such as Laura Ingraham are claiming — that Hillary would be essentially a tyrant unchecked by the courts (never mind the fact that SCOTUS has on many occasions ruled against Obama 9-0), congress, or the media, then when she wins, they have an obligation to stop it by any means necessary.

    Of course none of these things are true. The Republic will endure. America survived slavery, the Civil War, World Wars I and II, Watergate, and eight years of Obama. Four more years of an uncharismatic, less-principled version, and more ideological moderate version of Obama will not be the end of the American Experiment.

    • Erica Grieder

      Alternatively, they’d be making very serious efforts to help Trump understand why he should make all efforts to convince his skeptics that he’s a halfway decent person who’s capable of regulating his own moods and behavior! I mean cmon, if Clinton’s an existential threat to the republic surely he’d consider it…

      • Bad Blood

        You’d think… but I’m convinced half the time that Trump actually wants Hillary to win.

        • Erica Grieder

          and Hannity et al just want to keep soapboxing the next 4-8 years about how they tried to warn us but the coalition of leftists plus principled conservatives refused to listen

          • Wilson James

            I love the concept of principled conservatives.

          • wessexmom

            There may be a few left, hiding in the wilderness with a scattering of RINOS.

        • wessexmom

          Well, he doesn’t actually want to BE president. He just wants to WIN the election.

      • wessexmom

        You well know that Trump’s not even one tenth decent or at all capable of regulating any emotion, though he may be capable of faking it for short term self interest. He’s a sociopath, an idiot and also just a run of the mill thick necked NYC thug living an insulated Richie Rich life.

    • wessexmom

      Yes, now that we’ve survived eight hellish Obama years during which thousands of Americans were NOT dying by the thousands in Iraq for absolutely NO reason, or when the national and world economies were NOT teetering on the edge of irrevocable collapse, let’s please give the GOP a chance to take us back to the good old days of W The Worst!

  • WUSRPH

    One of the major problems facing our country today is this kind of moralizing in which anyone who disagrees with you is held to be evil…..and which leads others to promote their “purity” and unwillingness to compromise or accept less than 1,000% of what you demand. While it may be more extreme today, it is not a totally new development…..as Daniel Webster described the same phenomena and its results as long ago as 1850:

    “There will sometimes be found men with whom everything is absolute; absolutely right, or absolutely wrong. They will deal with morals as with mathematics; and they think that what is right may be distinguished from wrong with the precision of an algebraic equation. They have, therefore, none too much charity towards others who differ from them. They are apt, too, to think that nothing good is but what is perfect; and that there are no compromises or modifications to be made in consideration of difference of opinion or in deference to other men’s judgment. If their perspicacious judgment enables them to detect a spot on the sun, they think that a good reason why the sun should be struck down from heaven. They prefer the chance of running into utter darkness to living in heavenly light, if that heavenly light be not absolutely without imperfection.” (Daniel Webster, Address to the US Senate, March 7, 1850.)

    • BCinBCS

      W, that Webster quote was great. I’m copying and keeping it. Thanks for remembering/finding and posting it.

      • dave in texas

        BC, I replied to a comment of Shelley’s at the top of this thread with a link to a good, troll-free place to discuss politics and other stuff. Check it out.

    • Bad Blood

      IMHO, one of the biggest problems in American politics today is the desire to paint those with different political opinions as either stupid or evil.

      Sure there are indeed people who are evil and stupid among us, but as a conservative, I don’t consider liberals to be enemies of the state. Unfortunately, there are a lot of conservatives who do hold that opinion, and vice versa for liberals about conservatives.

      I don’t know how we accomplish much of anything if we aren’t willing to look at a set of facts and see how a reasonable person could come to a completely different conclusion that oneself — especially when both liberals and conservatives only comprise minorities of the population.

      There has to be some give and take. Sadly, in recent years it’s only been the taking anyone has been interested in.

      • gordo

        Some time back, Erica suggested we have a colloquy about Jonathan Haidt’s recent writings about conservative/liberal moral values, and the hard-wired inclination toward one or another set of values. But we never did. I don’t know that his research wholly explains the Republican/Democratic dialogue, but it sure seems to fit a lot of the back and forth of recent posters.

  • John Bernard Books

    Here watch this…then lets discuss morals
    http://viralliberty.com/watch-anti-hillary-video-going-massively-vlral-hillarys-demanding-censored/

    wow lefties lecturing me about morals……now thats irony.

  • CH

    It’s the issues, stupid. Unfortunately, for the stupid, it isn’t the issues at all. It has degenerated into personalities because that’s what the masses understand. People, wake up and see for yourselves what is coming if you don’t pay attention to what they plan to do and how they plan to do it. Make them tell us that, instead of complacently listening to them vilify each other.

  • John Johnson

    Oh, I beg to differ, Erica. I hold Noonan’s pieces on the subject, and one that the Economist posted, as more than just a bunch of uneducated white men getting up on a soapbox. I have spit this opinion out before here, along with specific personal business experiences that explained why I am taking a chance on Trump instead of pissing off another decade or so on business as usual. My business experiences don’t mean much to young columnists, government employees, those on the lowest end of the economic spectrum, or bi-political lobbyists working for bi-political, multi-national corporations.

    The Trumpies are a diverse group…and that has to scare “all-off-the-named above” a bit. Not knowing how to pinpoint who they really are, we are simply described as uneducated dumbasses.

    Forget Clinton’s revealed “shortcomings”; forget about what might be forthcoming. My gripe is that she means more of the same, with the Big’s, with their money, prolonging Congressional impasse because they can, and because everything since 9/11 has come up roses for them. Why would they want change. There is nothing altruistic about them; their main goal is to pad their pocketbooks and they have received all the help they need, primarily from unenforced anti-trust laws. The banks by using almost zero interest taxpayer money, not to loan out to small businesses, but by using it in a legalized gambling racket called Wall Street hedging and derivatives.

    That’s my take. Lump us all together if you like, but I can promise you this election is not over yet…and if Clinton does win, the malcontents are not going fall in line or go away.

    • Sam Jacinto

      Would you let Trump run your business?

      • Beerman

        Sam Jac, I posted the following last month regarding hiring Trump to “run your business” and it may be appropriate again to answer your question:

        “I would like to present, from a businessman perspective, my thoughts and experience about deciding between Clinton and Trump:

        Let’s say that you own a successful business that needs a new General Manager and your available choices have put you in the frightening position of having only two candidates for the job.
        One candidate, a female, is a proven liar with a long history of bending the truth by changing or leaving out certain facts to protect a story or situation. This candidate deletes emails, prefers a private Internet server, gets large sums of money for speeches, has been accused of criminal activities (but never indicted), has tendency to present positions in detail and is a very analytical person. During job interview this candidate was poised, well-prepared with well-articulated positions on subjects that involve your company’s industry. She presents a calm temperament with over 40 years of experience and an extensive resume in management related to your company’s field of expertise. She appears to be strong, prosperous and confident.

        The other candidate is a male huckster celebrity with an erratic temperament, dodgy business practices history, has racism tendencies, authoritarian inclinations, contempt for the rule of law and a deep ignorance about your particular industry. This candidate has averaged at least one lawsuit every four days (total 4,053) since starting a business career and is an outrageous pathological liar. During interviews he was rude, impulsive, unconstrained and angry as well as exhibiting a vile arrogance toward your company’s history. He likes to bait people with tweets and has a narcissistic personality that often lashes out at critics. Instead of telling you what he will do for your company if hired, he threatens you with what will happen if you don’t hire him.”

        Which candidate will you select to be your new GM?

        Note to remember: it has always been your goal to pass this successful business to your kids and grandkids!

        • BCinBCS

          I have been a loyal and consistent PBS NewsHour fan from its inception as the MacNeil/Lehrer Report back in the mid-70’s. I find it informative and interesting and like the fact that it covers a variety of topics from hard news, to politics, to science, to economics and to the arts and humanities. They try very hard to cover all sides of any controversial topic.

          Frequently, their program is the usual information but sometimes they broadcast some incredibly interesting information. Thursday evening’s program was one of those times.

          The NewsHour interviewed two authors who wrote books about Donald Trump and his businesses. Both concurred with each other concerning Trump’s business acumen and his business philosophy. They concluded that Trump was not a successful businessman in the conventional sense because he repeatedly overextended himself ultimately leading to multiple bankruptcies. They did, however, state that he was a phenomenally successful self-promoter who was able to capitalize on his name enabling him to profitably license his name to products sold by others, thereby taking no financial risks.

          It is an interesting interview and well worth the eight and one-half minutes it takes to watch it. Here is the link:

          http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trumps-rollercoaster-career-marked-self-interest/

          If you like economic news, Paul Solman, the NewsHour’s fantastic economics reporter talked with University of California, San Diego economist Gordon Hanson about the manufacturing jobs that have moved to China. Dr. Hanson’s research indicates that low skill manufacturing that was done by poorly educated blue-collar workers will not be returning to the U.S but that highly skilled manufacturing that requires a high level of training will be a component of the near-future U.S. economy. He concludes, unfortunately, that even this employment will eventually be taken over by robots.

          If you enjoy economics or want to increase your knowledge, then the nine minute segment can be seen here:

          http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/one-u-s-company-trying-surf-tides-foreign-trade/

          Both segments have transcripts below the video window for those who would rather read than watch. (Yet another thoughtful service of PBS.)

          • Beerman

            Thanks for info, I have always been a loyal PBS NewsHour fan.

        • Wesley TX

          male candidate also has a history of bankruptcies which would be a major factor in selecting someone to run a company.

      • Wilson James

        Would you let Trump into your living room?

    • BCinBCS

      Ya know, JJ, there is just about nothing that I disagree with that you listed as being wrong with the U.S. today. However…however, Donald J.Trump is not the man to fix those problems. At his best he is a grifter (yea, Erica, I know. I’m up on my soapbox moralizing.)

      I tell you this now JJ, after the election, I will join with you and I hope many others that post and read BB to find a genuine politician (or other) who wants to seriously change those things that you and I believe are wrong in our politics. Will you join with me?

      • John Johnson

        Deal.

      • Erica Grieder

        Hey now, BC. You’re not soapboxing. You’re offering your perspective and the reasoning for it, without denouncing JJ for his or asserting that he must adopt yours. And as everyone can see your approach has proven to be more effective than the latter would have been. It’s not clear if any votes were changed, but no cudgels were deployed, and you two have now made a deal. [fist-bump] (I agree with you, by the way.)

        • BCinBCS

          Thanks for the kind words, Erika. You and JJ may think that wanting to find a politician willing to make serious changes that will not alienate everyone is idle chatter but I am deadly serious. It would be astounding if a “John Anderson-type” politician could be found to lead a group of serious, progress-minded citizens. We could use someone with contacts and political knowledge like you, Erica. Will you join us?

          • José

            Good old John Anderson. I voted for him back in 1980. He said that his wallet was on the right side and his heart on the left. That sounded right to me. Yes we could benefit from having legislators and executives with that mindset.

          • BCinBCS

            I was one of the three people in charge of his campaign in Brazos County when he ran for President. What a wasted opportunity.

          • Jed

            “He said that his wallet was on the right side and his heart on the left. That sounded right to me. Yes we could benefit from having legislators and executives with that mindset.”

            they are called democrats. specifically, clinton democrats.

          • dave in texas

            Jose, I replied to comment of Shelly’s at the top of this thread about a good, troll-free place to discuss politics and such. Check it out.

      • John Bernard Books

        How amusing BC calls Trump a grifter, don’t the Clintons fill that bill?

        • BCinBCS

          No, JBB, they don’t.

    • Erica Grieder

      Fwiw, JJ, I’m not impugning your motives. I think Trump is a heck of a wooden nickel; you’re free to disagree. But I’m just really not receptive to scolding, on this or anything else. I’ll listen to reason but I’ve known since I was 5 years old that “because I said so” doesn’t qualify.

      And although I appreciate that there are plenty of folks who have painted trump supporters with a broad brush, that’s a two-way street:

      http://www.texasmonthly.com/burka-blog/america-we-need-to-talk-about-trump-supporters/

      • John Johnson

        And I’m not receptive to having a young, enlightened, elitest columnist throw her vaunted opinions at us as if they are some sort of gift. You do that, you know.

        This is what you wrote in your link, isn’t it?
        “They are the people of Wal-Mart, the Americans who cling to their guns and religion, the unwashed masses who insist on ignoring enlightened opinion about what would be in their best interests.”

        • WUSRPH

          That’s her job…..It is her blog….She gets to say what she likes…She does not have to temper it to your tender feelings. You can disagree and say so….but to attack her for doing her job is just a little stupid.

          • John Johnson

            Oh, no, Professor…you are wrong. She can post anything she likes, but she is not immune from criticism and pointed comment just because she is Erica Greider of Texas Monthly fame. She is fair game and more than fully qualified to defend herself. Seen those ten dollar words she skewers people with? We ignorant, Wallmart shoppers don’t stand a chance.

          • WUSRPH

            When you start out–like you do—whining about how mistreated you are—as a self-proclaimed–commonbred you cannot expect us to pay that much attention to what you say. Take that four-foot-square block off your shoulder and maybe some one will notice what you have to say. I know a lot of smart, informed commonbreds, as you call them…..but they don’t whine about how the rest of us treat them like you do.

          • John Johnson

            Thank you, Professor, for that extremely indepth and comprehensive overview of my problem. I feel liberated.

          • WUSRPH

            IF–and I stress–IF any of the readers/posters of BB think you are uninformed or “ignorant” (as you described the condition) it has nothing to do with whether you are Upper Class, Middle Class, Lower Class or no class at al. Or with whether you shop at Costco or Wal-Mart, much less whether you believe in a God or have a gun. Those things are totally incidentals with no impact on how you are viewed.

            IF–again stressing IF—you are uninformed and unwilling to become informed it is solely because you chose that status for yourself. The fact that you refuse to even examine, much less test the reliability, of any study or report unless you agree with it before you read it is a clear sign that you are convinced that you already know all that you need to know.

            If anyone looks down on others for what they know or don’t know…IT IS YOU…who love to proclaim your moral superiority over the rest of us because you….and you alone….can see the truth..

          • John Johnson

            “…ignoring enlightened opinion about what would be in their best interests.”

            I would like to point out that I am one of the very few who have posted on here for a long time to actually have my mind changed. You on the otherhandother..

          • WUSRPH

            Trump is likely to win the Noble Prize of Peace before you change your mind on anything. Your mind is set so firm in concrete that a jackhammer cannot reach it. But you like to tell yourself differently.

            As to changing minds. you refuse to even look at evidence that contradicts what you already believe. That is a closed mind.

            But have a good time while I am gone. I know I will.

          • Shelly H.

            I’m a common bred – my family has never been elite or wealthy, but we value important things like education, public service, real compassion and kindness not the type that is for show. I never finished my degree – someday I may go back to school and finish it. And in spite of that, I do not feel compelled view myself as being better than others. Who’da thunk it?

        • Erica Grieder

          Alas, the sentence you quote undermines both the point you’re trying to make about me and your claims to intellectual honesty. Here’s the full context, for the benefit of any other commenters who you were hoping to mislead:

          “And Trump supporters, writ large, are part of a more general group of Americans that is consistently misunderstood or ignored by the nation’s political and media elite, if not sneered at or scolded. They are the people of Wal-Mart, the Americans who cling to their guns and religion, the unwashed masses who insist on ignoring enlightened opinion about what would be in their best interests.”

          • John Johnson

            Excuse me, I don’t see how your add-on makes one bit of difference in your overall pitch. It is not the fact Trump backers are ignored, it is your description of us that is telling. “Ignoring enlightened opinion”? Is that referencing your opinion? Your opinion is more “enlightened” than others? You are more into it? More attuned? More likely to pick losing candidates? That kind of stuff? Yep, you are special. You are a columnist for Texas Monthly. Wow wee!

          • Erica Grieder

            It’d be a more plausible grievance if not for the demonstrable cherry-picking of evidence. And in any case I’m not responsible for your reading comprehension skills.

          • BCinBCS

            It’s time for Shelly H. to come in and give us one of her”explain what’s being said here” posts. She’s good at that (she must have been/is a school teacher). That would help JJ see what Erica means. It’s up to you Shell.

          • Shelly H.

            Not a teacher. Just a grammar, writing and reading geek. And it seems JJ’s mea culpa last week was rather short lived. I’ve explained it and I could explain it again but I can not make him understand it or understand it for him.

  • AlmostNormalTexan

    Erica, I honestly don’t know what is going to happen to the Republican Party.

    In 2008, they insisted that Obama’s catastrophic, fundamental transformation of America was imminent.

    They said he would confiscate guns. He didn’t.

    They said he would implement UN Agenda 21 and forcibly house people in FEMA camps. He didn’t.

    They said “death panels” would deprive the elderly and disabled of medical care. This didn’t happen.

    They said hyperinflation would come. It has yet to do so.

    They said they would make Barack Obama a one-term president. They didn’t.

    I’m a college-educated white guy from Houston — exactly the sort of person the Republican Party *should* be persuading — and the GOP has offered nothing but hysteria and paranoia for nearly a decade. I certainly will not be offering Donald Trump my vote later this year.

    • Jed

      “and the GOP has offered nothing but hysteria and paranoia for nearly a decade”

      i would have put put this closer to 50 years.

    • Beerman

      They also said that we are going to be under sharia law, except we’re not.

      They said we would be a socialist country, we have not.

      They said that there is a war on Christmas, there is not. Etc Etc Etc

      The extreme right of the Republican Party has worked itself into apoplectic terror over threats that do not exists, they are ill-prepared for the ones that do. Many of them are absolutely delirious with rage against everything. And, they have this weird enthusiasm and paranoid fantasy that Trump is their new savior. It is unbelievable!

      • John Johnson

        There you go again trying a capsulize all Trumpies in one lump. You have been around long enough to know that I am no extreme right radical. Many are just like me. Trumpies cannot be defined as way right, all undereducated or old WWII vets. You goofballs keep trying to do this. It grows old.

        • Shelly H.

          JJ the MAJORITY of people who support Trump fit a certain demographic. As an example, I’m going to use nice round numbers to make this simple to understand. If 40% of the polled electorate (which IIRC is 45) adults. The remaining 30% is made up of people, like yourself, whose hatred of Hillary or the Democratic party is your primary reasoning for supporting Trump. That 30% comes from every other demographic out there. The reality is that you are in the minority when it comes to Trump supporters.

          So to illustrate further – 40 of 100 = 40%
          70% of 40 = 28 leaving 12 people to make up that 30% who do not fit the typical Trump supporter. Every factor of 10 you add a zero to the end of the above numbers to get an idea of how many people that is in reality.

          • John Johnson

            God love ‘um all. They are my friends. Those the rest of you “intellectual’s” look down your nose at.

      • dave in texas

        Beerman, I replied to a post of Shelly’s at the top of this thread about a good, troll-free place to discuss politics and stuff. Check it out.

        • Beerman

          Thanks, looks interesting.

    • Bad Blood

      Yeah, I guess I missed the part where Democrats were yelling that Republicans were literally trying to sell guns to ISIS, Republicans want roll grandma off a cliff, Republicans hate Latinos, etc.

      My point being both parties do this crap, so don’t pin it all on one side. And those guilty aren’t the whole party — primarily it’s a really loud group on the extreme of each party. And it’s detrimental to our two party system.

      We can’t possibly govern effectively when both sides are trying to paint people with different political opinions as either evil or stupid.

      • AlmostNormalTexan

        I’m so tired of the whole “Both sides do it!” schtick because this year that has gone out the window.

        One party has nominated someone for president who is objectively and indisputably unqualified for the office. That has never happened in American history. Say what you want about Goldwater, McGovern or any other landslide loser, at least we knew they *could* do the job if they won.

        And if Republicans don’t hate Latinos, maybe they should have nominated someone else. Maybe they shouldn’t pander to people who do hate Latinos, as many Trump supporters indisputably do.

        • BCinBCS

          Well said, AlmostNormal.

        • Bad Blood

          I don’t really give a damn what you were tired of or not. It is a simple fact that both sides engage in this hyperbolic nonsense. That doesn’t give you the moral high ground to dismiss the simple fact that Democrats do it too because Republicans did something stupid.

          Donald Trump was not my choice for the Republican nominee, and he will not receive my vote. Donald Trump did not receive the majority of the vote in the primaries, and a majority of Republicans would prefer someone else be the nominee.

          Many Republicans tried to get someone, anyone, other than Donald Trump. Many of his supporters may in fact be racist and not like Latinos, but that doesn’t mean I don’t and that doesn’t mean the entire Republican Party doesn’t.

          I find Donald Trump to be repulsive, and the Democratic Party really ought to be thinking its lucky stars that the Republicans managed to nominate the one person who will lose to Hillary Clinton. If Joe Biden had run, this race would have been over months ago.

          • AlmostNormalTexan

            He got 40% of the vote. That’s 40% of people in your party who are taken in by bigotry, xenophobia and demagoguery. I don’t care if they aren’t an outright majority. It should be scaring the hell out of you that these monsters make up 40% of your party.

          • Bad Blood

            1) It ain’t my party. I’ve always been a conservative first. I vote the candidate who best promotors the principles in which I believe. It’s usually the Republican candidate, but not always, and it’s not this time.

            2) It does scare the hell out of me that this many people taken in by bigotry, zenophobia, and demagoguery make up a large percentage of any major political party.

            3) I really wish the Democratic Party had nominated a better candidate because I’m not voting for Hillary. If the Democratic Party had nominated Joe Biden really just about anyone else , this would be an easy choice. Of course I wish that had been the case for the Republicans too.

          • wessexmom

            Just to get this straight, please tell us who was the last DEM presidential candidate you voted for. And FYI: Joe Biden is NOT a conservative–Hillary Clinton is more conservative than he is.

          • Bad Blood

            I have never voted for a Democratic candidate for President before, but I’ve only been able to cast a ballot in two elections.

            As for Biden being more liberal, that’s fine. It’s not ideal, but he or anyone else, in my opinion, is considerably more trustworthy and competent than either Donald or Hillary.

          • wessexmom

            It’s not equal. While there are extremists on the Left, they don’t control the party or drive the primary narrative like they do on the right.

          • Bad Blood

            I guess you missed where a self-described socialist drove the issues far to the left in the Democratic primary.

          • wessexmom

            Sorry but Sanders’ supporters, annoying though they were, do not equal the right wing nut jobs who believe the federal government was conspiring with Walmart to invade Bastrop last summer in order to seize their guns and property!

            This was not some fringe group of lunatics that nobody in the GOP was paying attention to. None other than the TX Governor, Greg Abbott himself, bowed down and lent credence to their paranoia (and strengthened their influence) by reassuring them he would have the TX National Guard keep an eye on the situation. Were we invaded by black helicopters and hoards of federal troops? No. Does that reality matter to ALEX JONE$ or his listeners? Hell, no!

          • Beerman

            Remember in the Jade Helm situation that Blue Bell’s problems were caused by Obama so that the government would have access to their refrigerated trucks and warehouses for hauling the bodies and places to store the bodies…unbelievable…and, people actually believed it…unbelievable…

          • BCinBCS

            I hadn’t heard that particular craziness, Beerman. (And I thought that accusing automobile-carrier train cars with their tie-down shackles of being for human transport was really “out there”.) These conspiracy folks ought to get together and write a novel since their imaginations are so vivid and convoluted.

          • Beerman

            What’s upsetting is how many people believe these conspiracy nuts, tells us a lot about our education system, and how it has gone downhill.

          • wessexmom

            They ought to get together and explore the adventures of space travel.

  • Jed

    politics is about morals. you can’t have a political conversation without moralizing.

    but you CAN moralize without being political.

  • BCinBCS

    I have mentioned many time here that I live in a very conservative area. All of my friends are very conservative and all of my relatives, except for one of my two brothers, are very conservative. This gives me ample opportunity to present my opinions as those around me try to justify their beliefs and “convert” me.

    Up until recently, I took it as my life’s work to debate my positions and also try to change their opinions. To my frustration, it almost never worked. But then, I discovered the neuroscience that demonstrates the differences between the brains of conservatives and liberals. My attitude now is that a conservative or an ultra-liberal is not a blind member of a different tribe too loyal to see reason despite my best arguments and facts but an individual whose brain make them the way that they are. And, I realize that I am the way that I am, as well because that is how my brain makes me.

    Now, debating is once again the enjoyable sport that it used to be and not the blood sport that it had become.

    Just my two cents.

    • BCinBCS

      I wanted to post the previous comment before I wrote about Trump so that you would understand my point of view. Donald Trump is, without a doubt, one of the least qualified candidates for public office that I have ever encountered and his lack of qualifications for the Presidency is off of the charts.

      Despite brain chemistry, despite tribalism, despite all of the fears and hatreds that are manifest in his supporters, I cannot understand how nearly 40% of the electorate can support him. It’s as if someone felt more comfortable having their preacher perform heart surgery on them than a qualified physician. It is beyond my understanding.

      I cannot accept as an answer what Erica found that: “The most plausible argument in favor of their candidate is that he is, literally, not the other guy.” Some say that he is a successful businessman; he’s not. He is a poor to average businessman. Trump says that his lack of knowledge and experience will be mitigated by hiring “the best” advisors; he hasn’t in his campaign. If he can’t run an efficient, successful campaign how will he ever run a complicated, complex government?

      I’m not happy with Hillary Clinton; she and I differ on many policies but I have to heed Erica’s warning when it comes to my vote: “But, again, the other option is Trump.”

      • Beerman

        BC, I think that we may be “rowing” in the same boat…….

      • Wilson James

        Ditto. One has to wonder what sort of thinking would allow 40+% of our fellow countrymen to seriously consider The Donald.

    • John Johnson

      Agree…somewhat.

    • José

      It’s totally baffling to me how some people can cling to a candidate or political position despite not being able to defend it with any facts or logic.

      • Sacagewea

        Fear is the motivation.

  • John Bernard Books

    Soapboxing?…like this?
    “Former President Bill Clinton on Wednesday said Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” is a racist dog whistle.”
    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/bill-clinton-make-america-great-again_us_57d06ccfe4b0a48094a749fc

    The Clintons are corrupt scum…..with no values. The quintessential dem they will lie cheat and steal to win

  • Charlie Primero
  • RAYMOND GONZALEZ

    I remember this duffest schmuck protesting about the Vietnam War. Seems like he’s taken up some moral high-ground while he’s suckling on the proverbial social security public trough alas Socialism in spades. Give me a freaking break grandpa! You really need to try surfing all news sources.

  • Beerman

    JJ, I think that you “won” the argument just like Trump won the recent NBC Forum…in his/your minds only.

    No one has “handed me a paycheck” since 1977; however, I have provided, signed and/or authorized thousands of my employee’s pay checks and other benefits since then. And, it is my guess that I have “made many more payrolls” than you have in the last 40 or so years.

    I have never missed a payroll, never stiffed my vendors, always paid my taxes in a highly regulated and heavily taxed industry, always provided health insurance for employees and never worried about “showcasing” my name on the front of my businesses to feed my ego.

    Also, while on the subject of “someone always handing you a check,” I do not agree with your constantly making “government workers” out to be lazy, or dependent, or stupid. That is a bunch of bull manure. It only makes the person saying such a thing feel superior for the moment. Responsible business owners realize that effective government employees perform the duties that give us effective public services, and maintain the infrastructure that our businesses depend upon to function in the market. Also, these folks are major “consumers” in the economy that is so important to our successes as business owners. I respect their efforts and service. (I have very little respect for some of our “elected” officials; however, that is another argument for another time.)

    Trump is an old school snake oil salesman conning his followers as he uses them to try and get his hands on the USA gravy train budget. He is in the “game” only to enrich himself further, always has been, and always will be, nothing but a narcissistic self promoter overcome with the constant thought of personal wealth building. And, if you don’t realize that, then I have an unrefrigerated ice cream stand in Death Valley that I can get you a deal on, for a price, of course.

    • WUSRPH

      Thanks for the kind words for those of us who chose PUBLIC SERVICE….but you are certainly aware that it is a “known truth” that:

      Those who can do, those who cannot teach (or work for the government).

      • Shelly H.

        I loathe that statement. I was raised in a family where PUBLIC SERVICE, regardless of what form it took; teaching, law enforcement, fire fighting, EMS, military, holding public office, etc. was held in the highest regard. Public service is sacrificing for the greater good. Whether it is future income earning to retirement saving to putting one’s life in jeopardy to serve, there is no reason to look down or sneer at those who choose public service as a career.

        • WUSRPH

          As one who has had to endure those sneers for years—including from JJ all the time—I thank you for your thoughts….But it is something that has been repeated so often that people do not even think about it for a second when they blurt it out. It is just a little distasteful to have a relative publicly announce, in your presence, that we all know that all politicians and those who work for them are “liars and thieves”. Of course, if challenged, they automatically say: “But I wasn’t talking about you.”

          • Shelly H.

            Exactly, it’s the same thing when one makes victim blaming statements about rape or abortion. It’s like they don’t even get how contemptuous making statements like those are and then the backhanded “oh! I didn’t mean you” Really? then why would you say it?

            I’ve gotten where I won’t accept that statement from people. It’s thoughtless and that’s more pernicious and cowardly than if they are blatantly in your face about it.

        • John Johnson

          My son and his wife are teachers, one of my life long friends retired from law enforcement, and just today I was at our newest fire department discussing some union conflicts at the request of a city council member. I love teachers, policemen and firemen…life long political spinmeisters? Not so much.

          • Shelly H.

            Then you would’ve disliked both of my uncles one who served as a state rep then state senator for Lubbock for most of his adult life and the other as county sheriff. Elected officials, even lifelong ones aren’t automatically corrupt and neither is the staff that works for them. Assuming all are bad because of a few says more about you than you know.

    • John Johnson

      Sorry about the misstatement…and always appreciate hearing back from you.

  • Sacagewea

    Fear of a female president:

    “. . . Americans who dislike her the most fear emasculation . . .”

    Southern men are the most resentful:

    http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2016/10/fear-of-a-female-president/497564/

    • Bad Blood

      That’s not even close to remotely true. Let’s not forget that Donald Trump also beat out a lot of capable Republican male politicians to win the GOP nomination. Get out of the big cities and talk to people, and it becomes easier to understand. I’m not saying I agree with their sentiments — I don’t. Selina Zito had a great writeup here: http://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2016/08/21/at_the_base_of_trumps_support_131567.html

      And I wish I could also find another long-form piece that was in The Atlantic I read a few weeks ago that really goes into what comprises the psyche of many Trump supporters. It’s not sexism so much as a group of mostly white, middle class Americans who feel like they’ve been left behind. That they’re not able to climb the economic ladder because of other people being given a leg-up whether through affirmative action or government benefits — even as many of them have turned to using those same government benefits themselves. But they feel Donald Trump — not a politician and not polished — may be their best chance to break a system that has set out to help everyone but them. I’m not saying I agree with this — I don’t, but it’s absolutely fascinating.

      • Beerman

        Very similar to what happen in Germany during the 30’s, and we know how that turn out…I’m not sure if it is fascinating or alarming?

        • Bad Blood

          Will do — or at least see if I can’t find it ripped to YouTube. Without having seen this particular doc, but having watched a few on this subject, I do have to agree what’s occurring right now is quite frightening.

          That’s part of why I believe it is so important to knock down ridiculous theories about why people are gravitating toward Trump such as “well, they just don’t want a woman to have power.” That’s complete and utter nonsense. Sure, that may be the case for many, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to explain why so many people are so enthusiastically going along with everything else coming with Trump.

          There are legitimate problems and grievances that are being aired by many supporters of Donald’s, unfortunately many have lost so much faith in our political institutions and established leaders than they’re happy to pull the lever for a guy who is happy to exploit their anger and fear in the hopes that this outsider blows up the system.

        • John Johnson

          Are you really comparing us to Germans who allowed Hitler to exterminate Jews? Really? I’m serious…really? Tell us how you envision this happening. You think Trump will want to line up illegals and ex-pat Muslims and shoot them in the back of the head? Really? What in the hell is your mind telling you? Is Trump planning to invade countries or simply shore up ours? Please explain how you are joining dots. It seems to me you are somewhat discombobulated.

          • Beerman

            Discombobulated? Yes, I am upset by the candidacy and rabid followers of a fascist like Trump.

            Have you seen the documentary? Watch it and see how fascism can overtake an inattentive democracy led by a politician who rises to power “screaming” hate, fear, community decline, humiliation, victimhood, bigotry, hare-brain conspiracy theories, rigged elections, and if you don’t hand him the power of the government that there will be an insurrection. That is exactly how Hitler took power in Germany during the 30’s because no one took him seriously until it was too late. And, that is the same TACTICS being used by Mr. Trump in his campaign for President. Also, Trump’s infatuations and admiration with Putin is very similar to Hitler’s same feelings for Mussolini in the documentary.

            As I have told you before, American common sense always will prevail. Whenever we have faced threats to our civil liberties and democracy, we have put partisan politics and abstract ideology aside and gotten on with what needed to be done. Americans have and will rise to the occasion. Trump is a shallow demagogue who uses people around him to grab power and wealth. He has a narcissistic personality disorder and has no core. Rational Americans will not elect him to the most powerful position in the world. He is done, you can stick the fork in him, he is about to become a morbid part of our history.

          • Shelly H.

            Hitler wasn’t Hitler until he became Hitler. To simplify – no one or very few, knew, realized, or could believe that Hitler was that evil, or could do the things he did until AFTER he did them. Most people did not even know or believed the holocaust was happening until the concentration camps were liberated in WWII. It wasn’t until the irrefutable evidence was shown and the horrific accounts of the survivors, of those who liberated those camps that the world came to realize just how evil Hitler and his close advisors were and the atrocities they committed.

          • John Johnson

            Your prognostications speak volumes about those around you. You slander your neighbors and other good people across the country with your words, much more so than you do Trump.

      • Sacagewea

        The thesis of the article is the difficulty a subset of citizens have with a woman in a position of power, not why they are gravitating — quite blindly — to Trump.

        I agree that it’s quite fascinating — kind of like watching a well-made horror film.

      • Jed

        “It’s not sexism so much as a group of mostly white, middle class Americans who feel like they’ve been left behind. That they’re not able to climb the economic ladder because of other people being given a leg-up whether through affirmative action or government benefits — even as many of them have turned to using those same government benefits themselves. But they feel Donald Trump — not a politician and not polished — may be their best chance to break a system that has set out to help everyone but them. ”

        so not just sexism, but also racism? good clarification.

        • Bad Blood

          I didn’t say it was better. Just different.

          • Sacagewea

            It’s a combination of variables, not one single attribute.

          • Shelly H.

            gee, if only someone pointed that out somewhere…

    • Shelly H.

      That is a gross oversimplification of that article. Yes, you took a direct and sensationalistic quote from it but that is just one of many finely nuanced points that the article makes.

      There are many hard and ugly truths in it, but it is just another puzzle piece in why so many are willing to vote for Trump.

      • Sacagewea

        It is naive to think sexism isn’t a significant component if the animus against her. The gist of the article asks if she will be able to govern in spite of it.

        • Shelly H.

          I did not say any of that. I said that your statement, which was also the article title, was an oversimplification, that does not negate the finely nuanced points in the article or the truth of those points. I also did not say that it was not significant – that it was ONE of many reasons, all of which have significance in why so many prefer Trump IOW why there is so much animus against her.

          There is no single reason that it is more significant than others in the general scheme of this election cycle. It is not naive to point out that sexism isn’t the only or most important component of the hatred of Hillary.

  • WUSRPH

    http://archives.nd.edu/research/texts/cuomo.htm

    It is a little off the topic, but I think some might get some insights on how one can live in a world where others have different more beliefs from a speech that the late NY Gov. Mario Cuomo gave at the University of Notre Dame some years ago. I have recommended it before because I, personally, found it useful both in my job and in my every day dealings and how I try to approach political opponents.

    • dave in texas

      W, I replied to post of Shelly’s at the top of this thread about a good, troll-free place to discuss politics and lots of other stuff. Check it out.

  • John Bernard Books

    Best buds……oh boy.

  • John Bernard Books
  • John Bernard Books

    stupid…
    “The crowd roared as Clinton continued. “What it means is ‘I’ll give you an economy you had 50 years ago, and I’ll move you back up on the social totem pole and other people down,’” he said.
    The problem is, Clinton himself has used the same phrase several times in the past.
    He used it repeatedly while running for president in 1991 and 1992, declaring at one Little Rock, Ark., event, “Together, we can make America great again.”
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/09/09/bill-clinton-suggests-trump-slogan-racist-but-used-same-one.html

    I’ve come to believe that dems will believe anything they are told but the truth…

  • WUSRPH

    Goodbye all. See you in three weeks. Have a good time without me…I may check in a time or two by way of the internet to see what is going on…but I guess I’ll be reading English newspapers which don’t give that much coverage to events in Texas….They were covering the Bastrop Fire back when I was in Ireland five years ago…but I certainly hope there is nothing of that magnitude while I’m gone.

    • BCinBCS

      Have a safe trip.

    • Sacagewea

      If you’re in London, there’s a relatively new museum under Whitehall you might enjoy. It’s a re-creation of Churchill’s War Room as it was during WWII.

    • John Johnson

      Ask the ghost of Winston who he would vote for.

      P.S. If you had called me, I might have gotten you upgraded to F/C. All those petty years of selling food to those airlines afforded me an opportunity to meet lots of people who have worked their way up. On those long international flights, they are always looking for someone who can put people to sleep.

  • Rules of Blazon

    I love love love this election! We are going to kick the living, holy fork out of you Republican sonnavabeetches! And you soooooooo deserve it! This rules!

  • M Ann Brown

    Funny, how the parties have “turned”. Democrats are voting on Logic. Republicans are voting on Emotion.

    • Beerman

      Good true point and well said.

    • John Bernard Books

      When the Clintons blow the dog whistles and dems start baying thats logic? No thats racist…..

      • wessexmom

        You so deserve to have Trump as your president and yours only. That’s a reality show the whole world would watch.

    • John Johnson

      Elitest Dem’s, Dem’s afraid of losing a Fed check, and elitest Repub’s are voting for Hillary; hard working Dem’s, middle class Repub’s, small independent business owners, Walmart greeters, stupid people and the “great unwashed” are voting for Trump…so are most of those in the military.

  • John Bernard Books

    Basket full of deplorables….
    “”You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables,” Clinton said to laughter from the “LGBT for Hillary” crowd. “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it.””
    http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/clinton-groups-trump-supporters-deplorable-basket-article-1.2786304

    Clinton pandering to the stupids….

  • WUSRPH

    Anybody heard of the term “sundowning”? It is common among people suffering from Alzheimer’s.

    “Trump’s incendiary talk reflects again the gulf between morning or early-afternoon Trump, who tends to speak in a more restrained manner and sticks closer to the script on his teleprompter, and evening Trump, who wanders off script more frequently and tends to play to his audience.”
    (Thanks to Huffington Post)

    • John Bernard Books

      You’ve been sundowning for years….listen to your doctor.

    • Wilson James

      This is a good, and very interesting comparison.

  • WUSRPH

    Just what we need. More “on the job training”.

    “Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Marco told The Guardian that he believed Trump’s “views will probably change once he understands better who Vladimir Putin truly is.” Speaker Paul RyanPaul Ryan noted that the Russian president is “an aggressor that does not share our interests.” (The Hill)

  • John Bernard Books

    8 years of the distracted philandering Clinton gave us 9/11. We’ve had a dem prez running the country who wasn’t engaged. We must simply acknowledge electing another incompetent dem will likely bring another disaster to our shores…..
    “Defeating our enemies has been made significantly more difficult by the policies of Barack Obama. No American president has done more to weaken the U.S., hobble our defenses or aid our adversaries.”
    http://www.wsj.com/articles/dangers-rise-as-america-retreats-1473461151

    Only an anti-American would vote dem in November.

    • BCinBCS

      And only a fool would believe that President Obama “…has done more to weaken the U.S., hobble our defenses or aid our adversaries.”

      Do you bother to read and understand what you vacuum and re-post?

      • John Johnson

        Under your guidelines, color me a fool.

  • John Bernard Books
  • John Johnson

    I have no idea how this election will turn out. What I am sure of is that the polls are swinging in Trump’s favor. The media’s body punches and Hillary’s money ads will get more exaggerated, but those vids of Hillary’s own words and the anticipation of more Wikileaks releases cannot bode well for her. The debates, in my mind, will decide this election. It should be required viewing. Are they going to allow someone to be onstage to hold her up?

    • BCinBCS

      JJ, not to always be argumentative but the polls show that Trump’s support has been relatively consistent but it is Hillary’s numbers currently going down that are tightening the race.

    • John Bernard Books

      The Obama DOJ has refused to indict even tho there is cause…..but perhaps fate will level the playing field against the dems,and the media.

  • John Bernard Books

    Sometimes I wonder how far will the left go to ruin public edu before we’ve had enough?
    “So, the new course offering at Berkeley should be praised, not condemned, for publicly announcing that its goal is to explore how Israel might be destroyed. This is incredibly refreshing, a peeling away of the sensitivity and compassionate newspeak that so shelter the reality of universities as cesspools of leftist propaganda.”
    http://www.algemeiner.com/2016/09/08/uc-berkeley-offers-a-class-in-erasing-jews-from-israel-and-destroying-the-jewish-state/#

    It will take a concerted effort by all of us and many years to undo the damage done by the pedants in public edu….

  • John Bernard Books

    I agree

    • wessexmom

      All three of you need to find a hobby.

  • John Bernard Books

    Its looking like dems lied again…
    “he Democratic presidential nominee appeared to faint on her way into her van and had to be helped by her security, the source said. She was “clearly having some type of medical episode.””
    http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/11/politics/hillary-clinton-health/index.html

    Ms Clinton is ill I wish her well but not wish her to be the prez of the US if she is unfit to serve.

  • OM

    tRUMP the Chump has no record of ever doing anything for the people. Hillary R. Clinton has a record of doing for the people.

  • John Bernard Books

    Remember the Clintons believe in being co-presidents….do we really want 4 more years of Bill? THe time to stop this charade is now. Demand answers today.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11-EAzsGxgQ

  • John Bernard Books

    What a great avatar

  • John Bernard Books

    Now this is reporting:
    “The Takeaways. The Players. The Timeline.”
    The Takeaways
    The FBI could not review all of the Hillary Clinton emails under investigation because:

    The Clintons’ Apple personal server used for Hillary Clinton work email could not be located for the FBI to examine.
    An Apple MacBook laptop and thumb drive that contained Hillary Clinton email archives were lost, and the FBI couldn’t examine them.
    2 BlackBerry devices provided to FBI didn’t have their SIM or SD data cards.
    13 Hillary Clinton personal mobile devices were lost, discarded or destroyed. Therefore, the FBI couldn’t examine them.
    Various server backups were deleted over time, so the FBI couldn’t examine them.
    After State Dept. notified Hillary Clinton her records would be sought by House Benghazi Committee, copies of her email on the laptops of her attorneys Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson were wiped with BleachBit, and the FBI couldn’t review them.
    After her emails were subpoenaed, Hillary Clinton’s email archive was also permanently deleted from her then-server “PRN” with BleachBit, and the FBI couldn’t review it.
    Also after the subpoena, backups of the PRN server were manually deleted.”
    https://sharylattkisson.com/the-clearest-no-spin-summary-of-fbi-report-on-hillary-clinton-email/

    “After State Dept. notified Hillary Clinton her records would be sought by House Benghazi Committee, copies of her email on the laptops of her attorneys Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson were wiped with BleachBit, and the FBI couldn’t review them.
    and this
    Also after the subpoena, backups of the PRN server were manually deleted.”
    and there is no criminal intent? FBI Director Comey and dems have no credibility with Americans.

  • John Johnson

    Maybe this really is the Professor’s blog, and TM, in the form of a young, staff columnist who uses big words, a life as a military brat, and a journalism degree, projects her views in the form of a thread to get him started, and the rest of us chimming in. Neither have many real life experiences, other than the nests they have lived in, to expound on, yet they broadcast a superior aura that I choose to question. Is this OK? After all, I am a lowly dumbass who thinks that Perry, Cruz, and Hillary are just more of the same, and serve the same bi-political masters.

    I truly appreciate all of you “regular’s” views…the few that are left, but I will not cave into fear of Trump being the next Hitler as your main argument for voting for a 30+ year establishment women who offers just more of the same.

    My family financial advisor showed me that based on our GDP and what we owe, it would take 32 years to just pay off one trillion of our debt. Muliply that by 20. He asked why, after Brexit, our market dropped for only a day and went back up. He suggested that the Fed simply promised and printed more money to prop the market up. He showed me what even a 1/2% increase in the interest rates would do to our debt. He said that we now know that our US tax dollars not only propped up the US banks, but also foreign banks like Duetsche Bank who were heavy into derivatives. Do yourself a favor and check out what DB’s stock is doing. They are about to crater. The dog is about to hit the end of it’s chain. This is going to rain down on us when it happens…unless we want to bail them out again. Our grandchildren are going to hate us.

    • John Bernard Books

      The commenters here want two things, more government jobs like Wassup has and two to get even with America. Somehow they been convinced America is a terrible place to live when in reality it is a great place to live.
      Crazy? Yes, but its who they are.

  • wessexmom

    Two months, Erica, two.

  • wessexmom

    The main reason “we’re seeing so much melodramatic rhetoric right now” is because there is NO incentive for the right wing fringe websites and radio kingpins who perch on the fringe to keep a lid on their pot boiling rhetoric, which feeds the popular fury. In fact, the more they up the ante the more millions they make.
    It’s no coincidence that Steve Bannon is now leading Trump’s team and that Trump proudly claims Alex Jones as a supporter. That these people have now ARRIVED, courtesy of Trump’s candidacy, should keep the GOP (and the rest of us) up at night. Because they’re not going away without a huge fight. The GOP created this restless beast, which they fed for many election cycles, and it now threatens to consume them– and us.

    • John Bernard Books

      Thanks for proving our point

      • wessexmom

        George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, revolutionary war heroes as well as founding fathers, wouldn’t be caught dead with your gang of thieves and liars. As Hamilton so famously put it, “Your people, sir, are a beast.”

        • John Bernard Books

          And Jefferson answered Hamilton saying, “I am not among those who fear the people. They, and not the rich, are our dependence for continued freedom..”

          • wessexmom

            If you don’t want to be called “deplorable” don’t BE “deplorable”! Don’t be ignorant and racist enough to swallow and repeat malicious lies about where the first black president was born. Donald Trump didn’t believe a word of his own birther campaign, not even for a NY minute! He came up with it after paying staffers to listen to hours of wing nut radio to learn which “Jade Helm” buttons he could push to get the crazies in line behind him.

            Don The Con is a scam artist who’s never run a successful business in his life beyond his first two projects, which were the result of his father greasing the palms of NY officials with millions of dollars! He’s a spoiled sociopath and the most cynical man to ever run for office in this country. And he has nothing but contempt for you or anyone else.

            Never forget that Trump allowed Qaddafi, the terrorist monster who blew up PAN AM 103 with Americans and American military personnel on board flying home for Christmas, to stay on his NY property in 2009 in an attempt to entice him into investing in Trump’s businesses:
            https://www.buzzfeed.com/danielwagner/how-trump-tried-to-get-qaddafis-cash?utm_term=.utwarvran#.amGB535B9

          • Beerman

            W, you hit another 3-pointer….great shot!

  • John Bernard Books

    Style vs substance…..but it sounds good.
    “So, is Clintonism one body of thought, or two? The Clintons’ rhetorical oeuvre makes clear that the best answer is zero. Again and again, for a quarter century, their every attempt to connect and rationalize individual policy proposals culminates in sour nothings, windy declarations as solemn as they are vacuous.
    Hillary Clinton told a bemused University of Texas audience that “we lack meaning in our individual lives and meaning collectively, we lack a sense that our lives are part of some greater effort, that we are connected to one another.” Her solution exceeded the responsibilities of a president’s spouse, but then it also exceeded the capacities of any public official, private citizen, or national institution: “Let us be willing to remold society by redefining what it means to be a human being in the 20th century, moving into a new millennium.””

    http://www.nationalreview.com/article/439909/hillary-clinton-policy-agenda-based-moral-relativism

    Something progressives never learn, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Stop tinkering with social engineering of our society and pay back all the money you stole.

  • John Bernard Books

    How competent is Hillary? One should use past accomplishments to make that determination.
    “So it’s pretty clear that Jerry Zeifman, chief counsel of the House Judiciary Committee during the Watergate inquiry, had a low opinion of the young Yale Law graduate Hillary Rodham. But because she reported to the chief counsel of the impeachment inquiry, who was hired separately by the committee and did not report to Zeifman, Zeifman had no authority over her. He simply didn’t hire her for the permanent committee staff after the impeachment inquiry ended.

    Kessler also notes that Clinton failed the D.C. bar exam in that period. She never retook the exam (passing the Arkansas exam instead) and concealed her failure even from her closest friends until her autobiography in 2003.”
    http://www.cato.org/blog/was-hillary-clinton-fired-nixon-impeachment-inquiry?utm_content=buffer8539e&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer

    What was Zeifman so incensed about? Hillary had taken files and hidden them that would have shown a precedent allowing Prez Nixon counsel.
    She also had faiedl her bar exam. Why would anyone want HRC in the WH?

  • John Bernard Books

    Look what is being reported:
    “Prosecutors say the 63-year-old Tennessee man voted in the 2012 presidential election, not once … not twice … but three times, in three different states.
    “It’s too easy to vote twice, it comes down to your honor,” said Jay DeLancy, executive director of North Carolina volunteer voting watchdog group The Voting Integrity Project, which caught Parker.
    DeLancy cited the case as an example of the kind of voter fraud that some have dismissed as overblown. “It’s a lot more widespread than what people think, because the general public thinks there is no voter fraud. As proof they look at prosecutions, but we have learned how difficult it is to get prosecutions,” he said.”
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/09/12/double-voting-even-triple-voting-found-in-us-elections.html

    Yep voter fraud is real…..who knew? Besides me……

    • gordo

      Dude-You should read the links you post to all the way through. This guy voted once in person, and twice more by absentee mail ballot. In-person voter fraud is the only kind that voter id laws will catch. Absentee ballots are not addressed by ID laws. No legislature that I know of that has instituted in-person voter ID laws has tried to do it for absentee ballots, because absentee ballots are typically used by older, wealthier white voters who typically vote Republican. They try to suppress votes in-person, typically by younger, browner and blacker, lower income voters who typically vote for Democrats.

  • John Bernard Books

    If you haven’t figured it out by now most dems commenting here are a little unbalanced and will believe anything but the truth….
    “I must advice the Clinton campaign to perform toxicologic analysis of Ms. Clinton’s blood. It is possible she is being poisoned.

    — Bennet Omalu (@bennetomalu9168) September 12, 2016”
    http://www.youngcons.com/mainstream-media-running-with-story-that-trump-and-putin-poisoned-hillary-as-implied-by-famous-doctor/

    Trump and Putin poisoned Hillary

  • John Bernard Books
  • John Bernard Books

    Prez Obama sets new records in taxes N spending
    “From February 2009 through August 2016, the Treasury collected approximately $20,197,437,000,000 in tax revenues (in non-inflation-adjusted dollars), according to the Monthly Treasury Statements.

    During those same 91 months, the federal debt rose from $10,632,005,246,736.97 to $19,510,296,242,765.66—an increase of $8,878,290,996,028.69.”
    http://cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/obamas-tax-collections-surpass-20000000000000-still-incurs

    Prez Obama’s will be known as the “welfare prez”.

  • John Bernard Books

    Politician lie, we’ve observed them lying and sometimes we make jokes about it. But when does lying become a liability? Dem voters say “never” you can’t lie enough because republicans are all liars.
    But Hillary may be pushing the envelope and setting a new standard. Voters after being lied to by Prez Obama for the last 8 years may have finally had enough.
    “Pathological Liars
    Pathological liars lie with what might be called “intent”. They have a clear purpose or aim they hope to achieve through lying. They can be manipulative and cunning and normally care little for the opinions or feelings of others. Pathological liars simply want things their own way.

    Compulsive Liars
    A compulsive liar is someone who has little or no control over the lies he or she tells. Lying, for them, is habitual and constant. They may lie about anything and in any situation. They lie to avoid the truth, perhaps because they find telling the truth uncomfortable.”
    http://ic.steadyhealth.com/pathological-liar-vs-compulsive-liar

    We know Obama is a pathological liar because he deliberately lied about Obamacare, ie “if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.”
    I’ve always thought Hillary was a pathological liar, but FBI Dir Comey enlightened us by saying “there was no intent.”

    So it turns out she is known as “crooked Hillary” because she’s a compulsive liar who simply cannot help herself….who knew?

    • BCinBCS

      Yea JBB, and then there is Donald Trump who, according to your own definitions, is a compulsive liar and a pathological liar.

      • John Bernard Books

        why do you think dems voted for him?

  • John Bernard Books

    Comey has ties to Clinton Foundation?
    “These concerns focus on millions of dollars that Comey accepted from a Clinton Foundation defense contractor, Comey’s former membership on a Clinton Foundation corporate partner’s board, and his surprising financial relationship with his brother Peter Comey, who works at the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation’s taxes.”
    http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/09/10/exposed-fbi-director-james-comeys-clinton-foundation-connection/

    His decision to not recommend an indictment even there was cause is very telling.

    • BCinBCS

      And if you look hard enough, I’m sure that through enough associations, I have a connection to both Comey and the Clinton Foundation so I can claim that I’m the reason the FBI didn’t indict.

      • John Bernard Books

        As if you matter….we know you’re not the brightest but $6 million ain’t nothing to sneeze at…..

  • John Bernard Books

    If you are granted immunity and you still take the 5th?…..
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SnLNiGo_5o

  • Beerman

    Letter to editor in this morning’s newspaper mimics my thoughts on Trump. The author’s name has been deleted for privacy purposes.

    “Trump’s behavior shows he would be catastrophe”

    Donald Trump reminds me of a phenomenon I saw often in the corporate world. Extremely aggressive people usually get where they want to go. Most people are not overly aggressive, so the hyperaggressive individual will roll over them, often blatantly defying convention, until he reaches the position of authority he seeks.

    Once there, however, every such person I have observed turned out to be unsuccessful and often a disaster. Aggression is not the same as competence. When the mission is no longer to attain a position but instead to perform in the position, completely different skills and traits are required — and unbridled aggression, and the accompanying characteristics of self-promotion and overconfidence, turn out to be fatal liabilities.

    Those considering voting for Trump simply because he is a Republican or because they don’t like Hillary Clinton — I don’t — need to see him realistically. He would be a disaster as president.

  • Beerman

    The Main Street media, bloggers and conspiracy theorist are really buzzing this morning about Trump’s and Hillary’s physical “health” issues and demanding Doctor reports on each…unbelievable.

    The absolute best President in my lifetime had paralytic polio illness (he had to be propped up to make a speech), hypertension heart disease, cardiac failure in his left ventricle and acute bronchitis….Franklin Roosevelt.

    I only wish another FDR was one of the choices in the present Presidential campaign.

    • BCinBCS

      “The absolute best President in my lifetime…”

      Oh goodness Beerman, you’re old. 😉

  • John Bernard Books

    Are dems naive or stupid?
    “And listen to the words of FDR himself talking about Stalin: “I think that if I give him everything that I possibly can and ask nothing from him in return, noblesse oblige, he won’t try to annex anything and will work for a world of democracy and peace.” Noblesse oblige, indeed!

    By the time FDR realized he had failed at Yalta, it was too late to do anything about it. On March 23, 1945, nineteen days before he died, President Roosevelt confided to Anna Rosenberg, “Averell is right. We can’t do business with Stalin. He has broken every one of the promises he made at Yalta.” In other words, FDR had really believed that Stalin would keep his promises and treaty engagements.”
    http://www.hoover.org/research/roosevelts-failure-yalta

    Democrat foreign policy has been a disaster from Prez Wilson’s blunders during WWI to Prez Obama and HR Clinton’s foreign policy vacuum.

  • John Bernard Books

    Oh she’s just got the flu….these people are incorrigible liars
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Cn0DsryFBI

  • John Bernard Books

    Colin Powell calls Hillary a pedant…
    “Everything HRC touches she kind of screws up with hubris.”
    http://hotair.com/archives/2016/09/14/leaked-powell-e-mail-everything-hrc-touches-kind-screws-hubris/

    Pedants love to ask anyone and everyone, “do you know who I am?”….ie professor pedant.

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems war on wimmen continues….
    “Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed a bill today that would have ended California’s tax on feminine hygiene products, along with six other bills that carried implications for the state’s tax revenue.
    Had Assembly Bill 1561 been signed, it would have made California the fourth state to discontinue its “tampon tax.””
    http://hotair.com/archives/2016/09/14/hypocritical-california-governor-vetoes-tampon-tax-bill/

    dem voters are so stupid…..

  • John Bernard Books

    Can dems finally win a statewide election in Texas…
    “After two decades of statewide election losses, Democrats seem unlikely to end Texas Republicans’ longest-in-the nation winning streak come November. The only real threat looks to be incumbent Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Lawrence Meyers, who switched parties to become a Democrat in 2013 and now faces a tough re-election race.”
    http://pushjunction.com/l/24676

    What do you think he was “offered” to switch parties? Dems are desperate to win a state wide election and will lie, cheat or steal it if they can.

  • John Bernard Books

    Did Hillary just call you un-American?
    “Now some of those folks, they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America.”
    http://www.npr.org/2016/09/10/493427601/hillary-clintons-basket-of-deplorables-in-full-context-of-this-ugly-campaign

    No one hates America like dems…such liars and hypocrites each and every one of you.

  • John Bernard Books

    Is Hillary just another pedant? Here’s how Colin Powell described her.
    ““A 70-year person with a long track record, unbridled ambition, greedy, not transformational, with a husband still d–kng bimbos at home (according to the NYP)(New York Post),”
    http://nypost.com/2016/09/14/colin-powell-wont-vote-for-her-because-of-bill-clinton/

    This sums up how the elite ruling class views the Clintons.

  • Sacagewea

    James Fallows’ quadrennial debate analysis . . . sexism is a factor:

    http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2016/10/who-will-win/497561/?wpmm=1&wpisrc=nl_daily202

  • Sacagewea

    Booksie’s madder than a March hare: 12 posts in 24 hours.

    • BCinBCS

      An answer-bot’s gotta do somethin’ with what it vacuums.

    • John Bernard Books

      awww you still have a crush on me..

  • WUSRPH

    The Economist article really fits this discussion. It describes a world where to people like Trump there is no concept of a lie where there is some relation to the idea that there is a “truth”. In this new world truth does not exist. Things to be “true” do not have to have any connection to reality. They are true if you think they should be or want them to be. Thus nothing is a lie. Trump makes many such statments, but is believed because his followers want what he says to be true. Thus it is.

  • John Bernard Books

    Recently Bill claimed they were Robin hood….and they were caught stealing.
    “Hillary Clinton’s campaign is stealing from her poorest supporters by purposefully and repeatedly overcharging them after they make what’s supposed to be a one-time small donation through her official campaign website, multiple sources tell the Observer.”
    http://observer.com/2016/09/exclusive-hillary-clinton-campaign-systematically-overcharging-poorest-donors/

    except they steal from rich and poor alike…..how stupid are dem voters?

    • BCinBCS

      JBB posted: “‘Hillary Clinton’s campaign is stealing from her poorest supporters by purposefully and repeatedly overcharging them after they make what’s supposed to be a one-time small donation through her official campaign website, multiple sources tell the Observer.’

      Another vacuumed RW talking point, another ninety second fact check. This time from Snopes:

      It’s possible that the single complainant (on whom the entire Observer article was based) inadvertently signed up for a recurring donation, accidentally triggered multiple charges by clicking “submit” more than once, and/or was simply the victim of an isolated glitch that caused the duplicate charges. Without additional documentation, it’s difficult to verify that the issue demonstrates (as the Observer suggested) a deliberate and pervasive form of fraud.

      We contacted Wells Fargo’s fraud department in an attempt to verify the breadth of fraudulent charge issue, and after placing us on hold, a representative ambiguously stated that the rumor “had nothing to do” specifically with the campaign of Hillary Clinton (which could mean anything from “the rumor is baseless” to “it’s a merchant/processor issue”). We also contacted Wells Fargo’s media relations division, who said nothing beyond “We have no comment at this time.”
      [snip]
      [This claim is} Undetermined.

  • John Bernard Books

    Has Hillary earned her reputation?
    “Then she—not he—messed it up. It was the first big case in which she showed poor judgment, a cool willingness to mislead, and a level of political aggression that gave even those around her pause. It was after this mess that her critics said she’d revealed the soul of an East German border guard.
    It emerged in contemporaneous notes of a high White House staffer that the travel-office workers were removed because Mrs. Clinton wanted to give their jobs—their “slots,” as she put it, according to the notes of director of administration David Watkins—to political operatives who’d worked for Mr. Clinton’s campaign. And she wanted to give the travel office business itself to loyalists. There was a travel company based in Arkansas with long ties to the Clintons. There was a charter travel company founded by Harry Thomason, a longtime friend and fundraiser, which had provided services in the 1992 campaign. If the travel office were privatized and put to bid, he could get the business. On top of that, a staffer named Catherine Cornelius, said to be the new president’s cousin, also wanted to run the travel office.”
    http://www.wsj.com/articles/travel-back-to-an-early-clinton-scandal-1473982077

    Pay for play is the Clinton way especially Hillary.
    Remember what an Obama supporter recently said about Hillary
    ““Dumb. She should have done a ‘Full Monty’ at the beginning,” Powell wrote. He added: “I warned her staff three times over the past two years not to try to connect it to me. I am not sure HRC even knew or understood what was going on in the basement.”
    https://prod01-cdn07.cdn.firstlook.org/wp-uploads/sites/1/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-13-at-7.27.20-PM.png

    • BCinBCS

      JBB, you’re a damned fool if you think that appointed positions in government aren’t given by both parties. Why the hell do you think that the list of jobs available through appointments is called The Plum Book?

  • Sacagewea

    The beautiful Ivanka is part of the post-truth cabal. She put her expensively-shod foot in her mouth:

    http://nymag.com/thecut/2016/09/ivanka-trump-lies-about-candidates-family-leave-policies.html

  • John Bernard Books

    Ivanka schools pedants on maternity leave….
    “They asked why there wasn’t paternity leave for gay men who adopt children. She had to explain the purpose of maternity leave, which is to let the mother recover after the immediate birth of the child. It’s silly she had to explain that.”
    “So I think that you have a lot of negativity in these questions, and I think my father has put forth a very comprehensive and really revolutionary plan to deal with a lot of issues. So I don’t know how useful it is to spend too much time with you on this if you’re going to make a comment like that.”
    http://conservative101.com/ivanka-trump-annihilated-cosmo-so-hard-that-the-biased-interviewer-had-to-apologize/

    This is how you handle a pedant with an agenda, I do it all the time.

    • BCinBCS

      …the purpose of maternity leave, which is to let the mother recover after the immediate birth of the child.

      Unlike virtually every other first world nation that believes it is for both parents so that recovery and bonding can take place between them and their baby. But hey, what does the rest of the world know?

      Oh, and btw, did you notice that Trump’s leave plan is a Tax deduction? That means that you get it only if you itemize deductions on your income tax return. Most middle- and lower-class families don’t itemize so guess who benefits from Trump’s proposal?

  • John Bernard Books

    Prez Clinton has a sordid past with women often treating them like dirt. So its offensive when the media alleges Trump is sexist
    ““Obviously, your dad has had some trouble with them. He’s 15 points behind Hillary in most of the polls with women. Clearly, he’s made some comments about women that have led to that… I’ve always wondered how you reacted to that.” asked Megyn.
    Ivanka responded perfectly. “Well, my father can be an equal opportunity offender. If somebody says something against him he will speak his mind. And he treats women equal to how he treats men. He’s said plenty of rough things about men over the years,” started Ivanka.
    “I think the fact that he doesn’t treat us differently or with kid gloves shows the fact that he recognizes we’re equipped to handle it and are able to do so. There’s no bias in his viewpoint. He views all people equally, men or women. It doesn’t matter, and he treats them accordingly,” said Ivanka.
    http://conservative101.com/ivanka-crushes-megyn-kelly-when-asked-about-trumps-sexism-video/

    Dem’s offensive agenda of calling anyone who disagrees with them a racist, misogynist or gay hater gets turned back on the media by the Trump campaign.
    That’s why Trump is resonating with Americans who are sick of the race baiting dems.

  • John Bernard Books

    Remember who started the lie about Obama not being born in America?
    “Thing is, Clinton is the one who started the rumors of Obama not being American-born back in 2008.”
    http://www.youngcons.com/moments-after-trump-says-obama-born-in-u-s-hillary-has-breakdown-on-twitter/

    Thats right the queen of sleaze….

    • BCinBCS

      JBB, as a poorly programmed robot I can understand you vacuuming RW talking points and reposting them without thought, but as a human, there is no excuse for you promulgating such ignorance.

      You quoted: ““Thing is, Clinton is the one who started the rumors of Obama not being American-born back in 2008.”

      Because of the fact that it makes no logical sense since, if true, the Republican party would have used that fact for the last seven years to bludgeon Obama and Hillary, I was forced to spend the approximately ninety seconds it took to fact check the statement. Here’s what I found at Politifact:

      There is no record that Clinton herself or anyone within her campaign ever advanced the charge that Obama was not born in the United States. A review by our fellow fact-checkers at Factcheck.org reported that no journalist who investigated this ever found a connection to anyone in the Clinton organization. [snip] We rate this claim False.

  • John Bernard Books

    How to tell if you’re a deplorable…besides not ever voting for a dem….
    “In case you’ve been wondering which side you’re on, you may be a deplorable if you stand for the National Anthem.

    Or if you know all the words to the Pledge of Allegiance, especially, “under God.”

    Or if when you go to Market Basket, you tend to buy generic products, because you’re using your own money, not an EBT card.

    You may be a deplorable if you just got your car inspected.

    If you’re deployable, you’re definitely deplorable.

    If you wake before noon, if you call Islamic terrorists Islamic terrorists, if you don’t have an Obamaphone and you don’t believe that global warming is “settled science” — can you say deplorable?

    You may be deplorable if your passport, driver’s license and credit cards are all in the same name.

    Saying Merry Christmas — Deplorable with a capital D!

    You may be a deplorable if you wouldn’t mind showing some ID at the local precinct before you vote.

    You are most assuredly a deplorable if you have more than one job.

    You may be a deplorable if you’ve never used Western Union to wire welfare cash south of the border.

    You may be a deplorable if all of your children have the same last name — and it’s your last name.

    Or if while watching the second Monday night NFL game you were less irritated by the streaker than you were by all the fawning coverage of Colin Kaepernick on the pre-game show.

    You may be a deplorable if you resent training your H1-B replacement.

    Or the fact that the Earned Income Tax Credit is NOT earned.

    Nothing says deplorable like the National Rifle Association.

    If you liked your doctor and wanted to keep your doctor, if you wear pants rather than pajamas when you leave the house, if you were passed over for the job even though you got a 95 on the civil-service test — you know what you are.

    You may be a deplorable if you don’t think you should have to press one for English.

    If you lost your security clearance and your job for mishandling classified information, you are deplorable.

    You may be a deplorable if you identify as a member of the gender in which you were born.

    Or if you drained your 401(k) or took out a second mortgage on your house to pay for your kid’s tuition at UMass while the illegal alien down the hall goes on the arm.

    Or if you believe that good fences make good neighbors.

    You’re most definitely a deplorable if you have an American flag flying in your front yard.

    Or if you’ve never windsurfed with John Kerry on Nantucket, or stood in line with Sen. Warren at your local “cheese shop.”

    You are a deplorable if you believe All Lives Matter.

    If you’ve never needed a “safe space,” or heeded a “trigger warning” — deplorable.

    If you’ve gone to the howiecarrshow.com store and ordered a “Proud to be Deplorable” T-shirt — yes, you know very well what you are.”

    • BCinBCS

      How to tell if you’re racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic a deplorable…besides not ever voting for a dem….

      “In case you’ve been wondering which side you’re on, you may be racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic a deplorable if you stand for the National Anthem.

      Or if you know all the words to the Pledge of Allegiance, especially, “under God.”

      Or if when you go to Market Basket, you tend to buy generic products, because you’re using your own money, not an EBT card.

      You may be racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic a deplorable if you just got your car inspected.

      If you’re racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic deployable, you’re definitely racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic deplorable.

      If you wake before noon, if you call Islamic terrorists Islamic terrorists, if you don’t have an Obamaphone and you don’t believe that global warming is “settled science” — can you say racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic deplorable?

      You may be racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic deplorable if your passport, driver’s license and credit cards are all in the same name.

      Saying Merry Christmas — racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic Deplorable with a capital D!

      You may be racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic a deplorable if you wouldn’t mind showing some ID at the local precinct before you vote.

      You are most assuredly may be racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic a deplorable if you have more than one job.

      You may be racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic a deplorable if you’ve never used Western Union to wire welfare cash south of the border.

      You may be racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic a deplorable if all of your children have the same last name — and it’s your last name.

      Or if while watching the second Monday night NFL game you were less irritated by the streaker than you were by all the fawning coverage of Colin Kaepernick on the pre-game show.

      You may be racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic a deplorable if you resent training your H1-B replacement.

      Or the fact that the Earned Income Tax Credit is NOT earned.

      Nothing says racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic deplorable like the National Rifle Association.

      If you liked your doctor and wanted to keep your doctor, if you wear pants rather than pajamas when you leave the house, if you were passed over for the job even though you got a 95 on the civil-service test — you know what you are.

      You may be racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic a deplorable if you don’t think you should have to press one for English.

      If you lost your security clearance and your job for mishandling classified information, you may be racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic are deplorable.

      You may be racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic a deplorable if you identify as a member of the gender in which you were born.

      Or if you drained your 401(k) or took out a second mortgage on your house to pay for your kid’s tuition at UMass while the illegal alien down the hall goes on the arm.

      Or if you believe that good fences make good neighbors.

      You’re most definitely may be racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic a deplorable if you have an American flag flying in your front yard.

      Or if you’ve never windsurfed with John Kerry on Nantucket, or stood in line with Sen. Warren at your local “cheese shop.”

      You are racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic a deplorable if you believe All Lives Matter.

      If you’ve never needed a “safe space,” or heeded a “trigger warning” — racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic deplorable.

      If you’ve gone to the howiecarrshow.com store and ordered a “Proud to be Deplorable” T-shirt — yes, you know very well what you are: racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic and/or Islamophobic.”

      FIFY

  • John Johnson

    I keep reading Huff Post and WaPo pieces referring to how many “undocumented” Trump wants to deport. Aren’t most of these people here illegally, either by sneaking across the border or overstaying on a visa? Why not call it what it is…illegal? Don’t we have laws for handling these illegals? If we are not enforcing the laws why have them at all? Who’s running this show? Oh, yeah…the WPE and his executive orders countermanding our laws. Is this how it is supposed to work? Under Hillary it would be business as usual. Time for a change. One of the reasons I’m voting for Trump. There are many more.

