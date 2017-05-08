Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter
Abbott Bypasses the Mainstream Media with Facebook Live

Governor controls the spotlight as he signs a sanctuary city ban into law.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

Governor Greg Abbott stole the spotlight from his allies and thwarted protestors, the news media, and Democrats Sunday evening by signing the “sanctuary cities” bill into law on Facebook Live. The video has been viewed more than 640,000 times, which exceeds the combined daily circulation of the Dallas Morning News, Houston Chronicle, and San Antonio Express-News. It also prompted conservative commentator Glenn Beck to declare Abbott “a boss” of social media. Hosting Abbott on his talk radio show, Beck noted some were complaining about Abbott using Facebook for the bill signing. “What a coward, or a genius. You decide,” Beck said.

The actual policy behind the sanctuary city bill aside, in those five minutes and ten seconds of live streaming, Abbott and his aides took a major step in this year’s efforts by Texas Republican leaders to bypass the state’s mainstream media and obtain unfiltered access to the public. By signing the bill unannounced, Abbott’s staff denied protestors the opportunity to gather outside so that they could be heard chanting in opposition in the background. Abbott also avoided questions from pesky reporters who might want to know how he could sign a bill that is opposed by every major city police chief in the state. And though Abbott acknowledged the hard work of Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Joe Straus, and bill sponsors Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock and Charlie Geren of Fort Worth, he grabbed sole credit by not having them stand behind him as he signed the bill.

From the start of this legislative session, it has been obvious that the state’s socially conservative Republican leadership has been trying to create a new normal for dealing with a news media that is viewed as both hostile and liberal.

The Texas Senate moved first with a “decorum” enforcement that required journalists to sit only at a press table, and if the table was full, they would have to move to the Senate gallery for overflow. If a journalist wanted to interview a senator, then they had to submit a written request on a blue slip of paper, and interviews were barred in the foyer outside the chamber. Most socially conservative senators declined interview requests or delayed answers until past most reporters’ deadlines. The crackdown on journalists was decided upon in a closed-door caucus of the Senate, which would have been a violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act if done by a city council or a school board. Texas senators, like members of Congress, often are exempt from those types of rules.

Restrictions on the news media like those adopted by the Texas Senate have in the past been declared by a federal court as a violation of First Amendment protections of a free press. Long before he was The New York Times Washington bureau chief or the editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bill Kovach was a young reporter for the Nashville Tennessean covering the state’s Senate. When a Senate committee attempted to meet in secret, Kovach, with the permission of his editors, refused to leave the committee room. The Tennessee Senate retaliated by banning reporters from the chamber and blocking the doors of the Senate chamber to require them to watch the proceedings from the spectator gallery. The Tennessean went into federal court and had its floor privileges restored.

The Senate rule, wrote Chief Judge William E. Miller, “represents an unreasonable prior restraint upon plaintiff’s freedom of the press and freedom of speech and is itself unconstitutional and void under the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.” Miller went on to write that newspaper access to the Senate floor was not just a matter of whether it was ‘convenient for the Senate.” Whether it is a right or a privilege for the press to have a place on the Senate floor, “it cannot be plausibly denied that the interest involved insofar as a newspaper is concerned is one of real if not indispensable value. It gives direct, immediate and effective access to an important and vital source of state news. Denial of such an opportunity…would place a serious handicap and burden upon any newspaper which could not be materially alleviated by access to the Senate gallery.”

The point of the Texas Senate enforcement was not to punish journalists but to set the stage to bypass them in favor of advocacy groups like Empower Texans and Texas Values, which often give unchallenging video interviews to legislators and public officials who support the bills they are backing, particularly on socially conservative legislation involving gay rights and opposition to abortion.

James Cardle runs a conservative news site called Texas Insider, which he said has 172,000 email subscribers. Cardle said he and his staff try to give his audience news conservative coverage based on issues rather than agendas. Many of the politicians who agree to appear in his videos or on an associated talk radio program do so because they have a perception that they will get a “fairer shake” than from the mainstream media. “All we’re trying to do with Texas Insider is truly reflect the Texas populous, because that’s our customer,” Cardle said. “You look at the Supreme Court justices last time, every stinking one of them got 59.8 percent to 61 percent (of the vote). That is the baseline of the Texas Republican, I would call them conservative … That is who the news customer in Texas is.”

Conflict between the news media and the powers that be is nothing new. Union General William Tecumseh Sherman thought the Civil War reporters covering his campaigns against the Confederacy were nothing more than spies whose reports were ”false, false as hell” and the people who read them were “the non-thinking herd.” Sherman’s frustration arose in no small part from his version of the internet, the advent of news reports spreading rapidly because of the telegraph. The Confederacy might not be receiving the dispatches directly, but soldiers on the front line were trading southern tobacco or northern coffee and newspapers.

In the presidential campaign of last year, the campaigns of both Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump took shots at the mainstream news media. Since becoming president, Trump has turned attacks on the media into a form of deconstructing art in an effort to destroy the credibility of those who question his administration.

The effort to isolate the news media in Texas is a phenomenon of just the past several years. Governors Bill Clements, Mark White, and Ann Richards were available to the news media at least weekly and often daily during legislative sessions. Governors George W. Bush and Rick Perry did not hesitate to talk to reporters covering their events. Past lieutenant governors routinely met with journalists at the press table. But Patrick has almost completely halted that practice, and Abbott rarely meets with journalists and his communications office has a closed-door policy and usually only wants to communicate by email. (I sent his press secretary an email today asking simply why Abbott did the bill signing on Facebook and received no reply.)

In the days when the Texas Capitol news media could catch a governor on the front steps, the interactions were so natural that the Clements administration formalized the gatherings at lunch when the Legislature was in session. Pigeons cooed on the ledge above, and tourists stopped to snap pictures. Television camera crews jostled for position, while the pen pushing print reporters strained to hold their tape recorders close to the governor. Asked whether he preferred the outdoor news conference to the ones in his reception room, Clements replied, “I think it’s lovely. Maybe we’ll get some pigeons with us.”

  • José

    Technology is funny in that way. It can help to spread information broadly, quickly, and in depth. And, as Gov. Abbott demonstrated, it can be used to insulate yourself while still delivering a message but in a limited, targeted fashion. The public is not well served when their officials are protected from questioning and scrutiny.

    • roadgeek

      “….from questioning and scrutiny.” Your statement is true, as far as it goes. It would certainly be true if we had a Fourth Estate which was fair and unbiased. We don’t, not at all, so the questioning and scrutiny by the MSM which results is biased and agenda-driven. I don’t blame our elected officials one bit for bypassing the media. i don’t need a reporter to interpret what Abbott said; I’d prefer to see and listen for myself and make up my own mind.

      • R.G. Ratcliffe

        Is it biased for the news media to ask the governor what he thinks of every major police chief and every major law enforcement organization except one opposing the bill he just signed because they say it will make the state less safe, not more? That’s not the news media stating an opinion, just asking a question based on the opinion of others.

        • Jed

          You might as well go to Breitbart and argue in the comments there for all the good it will do to argue with racegeek.

          • SpiritofPearl

            Geek loves him some AmRen!

      • José

        Well bully for you. I do blame politicians who avoid the media. Maybe you’re comfortable with news shows that are absolutely devoid of analysis but a lot of folks benefit from explanations of complex policy issues and from fact checking. More importantly, a good reporter knows just what questions to ask in the first place. It’s awfully naïve to assume that someone is going to tell the whole truth out of the goodness of their heart. There’s a difference between journalism and public relations.

        A responsible politician makes himself available for questioning, even by biased reporters. As an example see President Obama’s Super Bowl Sunday interviews with the odious Bill O’Reilly. Abbott can take a lesson in courage.

      • BCinBCS

        roadgeek wrote: “It would certainly be true if we had a Fourth Estate which was fair and unbiased.

        I don’t know what you have been reading but one of the biggest complaints about the media is “both sidesism”; the need for media to find something, anything, wrong with candidate or policy “B” after doing an article about the problems with candidate or policy “A”. Democrats are usually the unfortunate recipients of being on the “B” side as demonstrated by the past presidential election.

  • roadgeek

    “…Abbott and his aides took a major step in this year’s efforts by Texas Republican leaders to bypass the state’s mainstream media and obtain unfiltered access to the public. ”

    And why is this a problem? For too long, the MSM acted as Gatekeepers of all that they deemed important for the proles to know. They controlled the flow of information, and they controlled the narrative. They “filtered” the news to obtain a desired result. It got really tiresome.

    No more. With the Internet I can obtain my news from a multitude of sources. It’s exhilarating. And the MSM, R G Ratcliffe and Texas Monthly included, are as irrelevant and outmoded as carbon paper.

    • WUSRPH

      The problem is that, like most people, you are “selective” in choosing your sources…..rather than actually making an effort to examine a “multitude of sources”…….Even it you actually went to more than just your pre-picked for agreeing with your views handful, you have to learn how to judge the truthfulness of what is being said—and the importance—by more than its ideological content. This allows you to find your “alternative facts” and claim them to be truth.. The MSM was not perfect…nothing can be when people are involved….but at least its members were trained to try to find the various sides of an issue and present them. Fox and your alternative sources make no effort to show the complexities of the truth…..or to put things into perspective. The result is not only a lack of real understanding of the issues but a malformed judgment.

    • José

      You describe this as though it has to be an either/or situation, and it doesn’t. The Big Three networks model disappeared long ago. Whatever you call MSM, they are not the gatekeepers. Instead of either / or it should be both / and. Abbott is free to tweet and toot and twaddle and all that. He can speak to all sorts of places where he won’t get challenged—friendly churches, awed civic organizations, ordinary folks sitting in a cafe drinking coffee. But when he avoids talking with citizens who might disagree with him, and when he refuses interviews with actual reporters who ask in depth questions about real subjects, then he’s being arrogant and disrespectful of the public that he was elected to serve.

      • Jed

        Not just arrogant and disrespectful. Also subversive. You have underargued by more than half.

        A trained, professional media plays a crucial role in safeguarding popular government by playing a watchdog role. When the government is allowed to end run the watchdogs, representative govermeny is in jeopardy.

        • SpiritofPearl

          I stopped watching cable news because THEY decide what they think I should know. I also cannot tolerate the spitting, rudeness, and commercials.

        • BCinBCS

          This very end run phenomena has happened in Russia and North Korea and is happening in Turkey under the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan administration. Journalists are arrested and killed if they offer anything but the party line.

      • SpiritofPearl

        . . . and cowardly.

    • SpiritofPearl

      Then why do you continue to come here to pontificate?

      • roadgeek

        I try to cultivate a wide range of opinions and news. Tough to believe, I know, but quite true. I subscribe to, as of this morning, 153 different blogs, from the left to the moderate middle to the right. I read voraciously; I just finished “Shattered”, about the failed Clinton campaign. I read the Austin Chronicle cover-to-cover, believe it or not. I don’t actually read Breitbart, as I find them too shrill. I slog through Slate every day, although most days it’s rough going. And AmRen, of course…. 🙂

        • roadgeek

          R G Ratcliffe is just one of many veterans of the news industry who is beyond vexed that he has become irrelevant. He’s a good writer, but he’s obviously having trouble with having become a dunsel.

        • SpiritofPearl

          Blogs are opinions, nothing more, as is the Chronicle.

          Do you read the NYT, WSJ, and WaPo? If not, why not?

          • SpiritofPearl

            It’s because you have allowed yourself to be brainwashed into believing that “MSM” is “fake news,” yet believe blogs of questionable veracity.

            I stopped reading Daily Kos because it is written by amateurs who simply want to vent, just like Breitbart, Red State, and AmRen.

            “Shattered” rubs your biases, just as “Game Change” rubbed mine. I read it with eyes wide open. I hope I live long enough to read the books that will be written about Mad King’s short reign.

    • BCinBCS

      Maybe this analogy will help answer your question why we need the main stream media:

      “For too long, the MSM doctors acted as Gatekeepers of all that they deemed
      important for the proles to know. They controlled the flow of
      information       medicine, and they controlled the narrative treatments. They “filtered” the news symptoms
      to obtain a desired result diagnosis. It got really tiresome. No more. With the Internet I can obtain my news medical treatment from a multitude of sources. It’s exhilarating.”

