Abbott Silent on Bathroom Bill, Trump’s Border Wall

Fact checking the governor’s state of the state address.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivers his state of the state speech in the House chamber on Tuesday.
Photo by Bob Daemmrich

Governor Greg Abbott offered his vision for Texas earlier today in his state of the state speech to a joint session of the Legislature. Often what a governor says in these speeches is less important than what’s left unmentioned, and Abbott today left some notable issues unaddressed.

He did not discuss either Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s push for legislation limiting transgender access to bathrooms, nor did he mention President Trump’s proposal to build a wall along the border with Mexico and finance it with a 20 percent tax on imports—a proposal that could dramatically impact Texas companies.

Perhaps these issues are just too hot to handle, and Abbott and his staff figured the best position would be no position at all, except for the hope and prayer that they go away before he has to deal with them.

That doesn’t mean Abbott avoided all the hot-button issues that are important to Republican primary voters. He talked about shrinking the business franchise tax “until it fits in a coffin,” while at the same time asking for additional funding for child protective services and defending his own business Enterprise Fund. Abbott didn’t name Planned Parenthood directly, but he demanded an end to the “butchery of unborn babies for trade.” And while Abbott may not have addressed Patrick’s bathroom bill, he joined the lieutenant governor in calling for a parental school choice program, commonly called private school vouchers.

What follows is an annotation of portions of his speech, The full speech is available here.

Immigration and Border Security

While the governor was silent Trump’s border security and trade proposals, he did say he would meet with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday.

Abbott used his speech to promote the end of what he calls “sanctuary cities” in Texas and, though he did not name her, he took a swipe at Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez for her refusal to honor all Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests to detain undocumented immigrants held in her jail. Hernandez wants a court order unless the individual has been charged with murder, capital murder, aggravated assault or the smuggling of persons.

Texas can’t change federal immigration laws. What Texas can do is to enforce existing law. There are consequences—deadly consequences—to not enforcing the law.

Juan Rios is a criminal alien who had been arrested in Texas multiple times and deported three times. Last September, he went on a crime spree across Texas, killing two people and kidnapping another. One of his innocent victims was Welton Betts. Welton loved God, his family and the Dallas Cowboys. After leaving a Cowboys game last year, he stopped at a Texaco station in Cedar Hill where he was gunned down by Juan Rios. Mr. Betts’ death is a tragedy. It’s a tragedy repeated too often in Texas.

It is time for Texas to take a stand. Some law enforcement officials in Texas are openly refusing to enforce existing law. That is unacceptable.

The Associated Press reported that Rios had been deported in 1996, 2009 and 2014. He was deported the first time after a conviction for felony assault and hindering a prosecution. He re-entered in 2009 in Hidalgo and was immediately arrested and deported. Then he returned again and was convicted of vehicle burglary and was deported   He also was deported in 2014 after serving eight months on an unlawful re-entry charge. He often used an alias.

Protecting children and tough talk on abortion

On the emotional issue of child protective services, Abbott urged the House and Senate to appropriate the money to fix the system for the long haul by hiring “more workers with better training, smarter strategies and real accountability to safeguard our children.” The governor also made a nod to one of his constituency groups – the Texas Home School Association.

While improving child safety in CPS, we must also remain vigilant in protecting parental rights. We must remember that the best place for a child, if at all possible, is with their parents.

The Home School group has been at odds with CPS for several years over parental rights to discipline and home school their children. Tim Lambert, head of the association and a former Republican national committeeman from Texas, told Breitbart last summer:

“Parents have a fundamental constitutional right to direct the care, control, and upbringing of their children, and this very much comes into consideration when parents are under CPS investigation.” He explained, “CPS caseworkers and employees seem to think that parents have no rights. A parent or parents being investigated for abuse or neglect are frequently treated as if they have less due process rights than a criminal in the court system.”

Abbott declared funding of CPS an emergency item so lawmakers can take up immediate legislation on the issue. He noted that more than 100 children died last year while in the child protective system.

Though Abbott did not name Planned Parenthood or directly reference the discredited report that claimed the group was selling fetal tissue from abortions, Abbott demanded that the state prohibit the practice of selling fetal tissue.

Every child—born and unborn—deserves dignity. The butchering of unborn babies for trade in the open market is barbaric.

Sen. (Charles) Schwertner and Rep. (Cindy) Burkett, I want legislation on my desk that criminalizes the sale or donation of baby body parts.

The federal government has had a law since 1993 banning the sale of fetal tissue for research; however, some Republicans complain that abortion providers sometimes charge excessive fees to tissue procurement companies to cover the cost of donated fetus material.

Texas Economy

Abbott touted the growth of the Texas economy despite last year’s downturn in oil and gas production. He said the state’s economy is diversifying.

We all know that Texas leads the nation in areas like oil and gas.

Importantly though, Texas is in the middle of an innovation renaissance that weans our economy off of energy. Biotech. Defense tech. Wearable tech. Clean tech. Technologies developed in Texas are changing the world in which we live.

The Dallas, Houston and Austin areas are now known as three of the world’s premiere “knowledge capitals.”

And get this: Midland beats the San Francisco area in the percentage of jobs created by startups.

The statement is drawn from a study of Census data by Howmuch.net. Alas, those statistics are from a study of economic activity in 2014, before the bottom fell out. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reported that by December 2015 the city had faced nine straight months of economic decline. “We know that until the oil and gas economy turns around and begins to grow again, the overall economy won’t grow either,” a local economist told the newspaper. The Midland Development Corporation last month reported that the city had its first improvement in its index of economic activity in twenty-two months.

In trying to promote the business-closing Enterprise Fund, Abbott offered up one example that was something of a misfire.

In the past two years, the Fund has attracted more than a half a billion dollars in capital investment and added thousands of new jobs.

For example, a corporate expansion of pharmaceutical giant McKesson, the fifth largest Fortune 500 company, will add almost 1,000 jobs. Another 1,000 jobs will come from the massive campus built by Charles Schwab. The Enterprise Fund has added jobs from Amarillo to the Rio Grande Valley.

If you don’t think a deal closing fund is important, consider this: Last year, a company that’s a natural fit for Texas was lured away by Arkansas. SIG Sauer is one of the most renowned firearms manufacturers in the world. Let this sink in: Texas was out-gunned for this project by Arkansas.

The problem with Abbott’s example is that SIG Sauer moved a 1,400-employee ammunition plant from New Hampshire to Arkansas because of something Texas could not offer: low commercial electric rates. According to electricitylocal.com, the average commercial electric rate in Texas is 8.16 cents per kilowatt hour, while in Arkansas it is 7.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

State House and Senate Democrats held a news conference in response to Abbott’s State of the State. You can watch it here.

  • WUSRPH

    What this country definitely DOES NOT need is a new constitutional convention. What we need is a president who will abide by and obey the one we have. Holding a convention could only open the door to those who want to delete or eliminate our current protections and rights. If any major change were needed—which is not the case—there is an established system for amending the constitution. It has been used 27 times…..and is there if needed.

    • St. Anger

      Are you kidding?

      I can think one major thing in need of changing. It starts with “electoral” and ends with “trump victory.”

      More to the point, the convention is also an “established system.” Both options are right there next to each other in article v.

      Sometimes your aversion to letting people into our popular government gets trying.

      There is one party of our two that opposes democracy. I’m sure they would welcome another voter. They seem to be hemorrhaging them at the moment.

      • WUSRPH

        I am sorry that I that you object to the fact I share our Founders concern about “momentary passions” and how they can threaten the rights of others……I would think the election of Trump would be sufficient reason to pay more attention to their warnings.

        My point about the established route for amending the Constitution is based on the fact that it has been used 27 times (with several more offered by not adopted) while the convention of the states has never been tried and there is just too much unknown about it for my comfort.. including the possibility of a run-away convention that does major damage to our system of government and our rights and protections…..I, for example, certainly would not like to turn over the rewriting of the Constitution to Trump and his supporters. Abbott claims that this can be avoided by providing limits in the call of the convention limiting the subjects that can be considered, but no one knows whether these controls can be enforced.

        Similarly, the proponents in Texas seek to control the convention by insuring that the voters you love so much has as little as possible to do with the convention and those chosen as delegates. They would do this by having the TEXAS LEGISLATURE select the delegates—probably from among its members–with no opportunity for the voters to decide either whether they want such a convention or who should represent them. This could mean that you could be turning over the rewriting of our most important document to the likes of Dan Patrick…..a thought I find more than frightening. They would also give the Legislature the power to recall any delegate who waivered from the position the Legislative leaders wanted him/her to take.

        Another concern is the very subjects to which Abbott would supposedly limit the convention. I suspect you did not read his proposal when he laid it out last year, nor the book that followed it…..If you had, you would have found that most of his proposals would, in effect, destroy “the more perfect UNION” created by the Constitution to virtually return to the weak government of the Articles of Confederation that the Constitution replaced. This is another more than adequate reason for opposing his plan.

        It can be argued that we really have nothing to fear from such a convention since whatever its product it will have to be approved by the states to become effective. This gives me some comfort until I remember that it is those very same Legislators who called the Convention who would be making that decision without a vote by the people…….and I remember that at least those appointed from Texas may reflect more of Dan Patrick’s views that those of the majority of Texans.

        • St. Anger

          The election of trump is reason for MORE democracy, not less.

          Remember how he got elected? It wasn’t democracy that did it. It was by that super system dreamed up by your excellent founders.

          • WUSRPH

            I suppose that means you support letting Dan Patrick rewrite the US Constitution as that is one of the issues here……..

  • John Johnson

    Greg Abbott is no leader. He is a very nice guy; just not a leader.

    He latched onto Perry’s coattails and did his bidding for years from the AG’s office. He squandered state money on goofy lawsuits. When Cruz made his presence known and started ginning up the TP’ers here in Texas, Perry, Patrick, Abbott and others did a big right face and followed him. Tim Dunn and the TLR supplied lots of money to this group.

    Then the wheels fell off. Cruz suffered massive bruises in his bid for President…initially they were self-inflicted, then Trump took over and beat him to a pulp.

    Most supporters abandoned him. Perry much earlier than the rest. Abbott went silent. Only Patrick still seems to think that showcasing hard right social and school voucher issues is the way to success. Quite a few first and second term state reps and senators are loyal lapdogs to Patrick, and it seems to me that Abbott is turning into one, too.

    My take is that Texas Republicans have moderated somewhat. I think they are snapping to the fact that Patrick and his minions are spending way too much time on bathrooms, guns, divorce and vouchers, not enough on property tax issues and consumer rip offs.

    You, in fact, mention one of my biggest gripes in your thread…the fact Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana pay less for a KWh of electricity than we do. We have more cheap coal, more natural gas, more wind power and two of the three nuclear power plants in this four state area. Can anyone explain that to me?

    How about our insurance rates and cable and phone rates? They are all lower than ours. We Texans would be better off paying an income tax than what we pay in these overcharges on these monthly bills.

    Being an ignorant lot, it is so easy for these Big’s to have their way with us, while Austin turns a blind eye. We get screwed by the Big’s and they pay our state reps and senators in return for allowing them to get away with it.
    What is the definition of this type of person? Yep! That’s it. Fits them to a T.

    • BCinBCS

      Amen, Brother.

  • BCinBCS

    I don’t know much about the subject of state protection of children so I’d like some help from those here at BB. R.G. wrote: “[Abbott] noted that more than 100 children died last year while in the child protective system.”

    Are these children dying after being taken from their parents and put into foster care? Are they children that die whose parents are being investigated but retaining their custody? Is it something else?

    I don’t know what’s going on but almost two children dying each week while “in the child protective system” tells me something is very wrong. Am I misinterpreting what was written?

  • WUSRPH

    Does anyone but me find it strange that a man like Abbott who has spent much of his career in public office complaining about the evil “overreaching” Feds telling us Texans what to do is now so avidly pushing to have the Texas Legislature ORDER local government officials to enforce some regulations of that federal government he wants so much to weaken?

