Bathroom Bill: Imagined Fears versus Possible Discrimination

Senate takes testimony on controversial gender-designated bathroom restrictions

Dozens of transgender people and the parents of transgender children testified Friday, often emotionally, that Senate Bill 3, or the bathroom bill, would discriminate against them and expose them to possible anti-LGBT violence. Countering them were social conservatives who claimed public bathrooms are unsafe for women and girls if there is not a flat-out ban on gender inappropriate use of sex-designated facilities in schools and public buildings. At the hearing opened, the legislation’s sponsor — state Senator Lois Kolkhorst — said, “We must hear all voices today.”

The Senate had put restrictions on the public hearing by holding the meeting in a committee room instead of the Senate chamber and by limiting the speakers’ time. Outside the hearing auditorium, Erin Edmonds (who uses they/them pronouns) silently mouthed the contents of their speech, with a timer on their iPhone. “In two minutes, they just hit you with that buzzer and you’re done,” they said.

This wasn’t Edmonds’ first time testifying about the so-called bathroom bill, which would not allow transgender and gender nonconforming people to use the bathroom of their choice in Texas. During the regular legislative session, Edmonds invited Senator Kolkhorst to go golfing. Kolkhorst was a college golfer, and Edmonds, like Kolkhorst, is an athlete. Kolkhorst repeatedly referenced Title IX protections, which prevents gender discrimination in schools, as a reason for implementing the bathroom bill. (Senator Kolkhorst never accepted that invitation to go golfing.)

“It’s really upsetting to hear her talk about what it means to bar trans people from competitions and bathrooms and locker rooms,” Edmonds says. “Why are people looking at other people’s junk anyway?”

If Senate Bill 3 passes, students at Texas public schools will have to use bathrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificate.. Supporters of the bill said it is essential for the protection and privacy of young children. “They are trying to change 5,000 years of tradition and common sense in one swoop and that is not right,” said Dave Robbins, from Holland, Texas. “Men don’t need to be in restrooms with little girls that will cause the little girls to be fearful.”

During the testimony, one parent argued that “little children are at risk because of the radical left’s” agenda.” Speaking of a family friends’ transgender child, Sharon Armkey said that the child’s classmates were being “brainwashed to believe that biological reality does not exist” because trans students could use whichever bathroom matched their gender identity. Later, Cathryn Oakley, senior legislative counsel at the Human Rights Campaign, pointed out that many of the claims that Armkey and others made on gender fluidity, identity and sexuality are based on questionable science.

Another woman pleaded with the committee: “You have to pass this bill because the gay movement is pushing their transgender policies in schools.”

Most of those who provided official testimony—parents, college students, teachers— see the bill as an encroachment of civil rights that could transgender students in danger of harassment and bullying, particularly if a student presents themselves as or has the physical characteristics of one gender, but is required by law to use the opposite bathroom. Samuel, a 19-year-old who identifies as gender fluid and requested not to have his last name published, said he is most bothered by the legislators’ refusal to acknowledge that there is more than one scenario for assault.

“They don’t focus on transgender victims, such as trans women being assaulted by men, trans women being assaulted by cis women or vice versa,” Samuel said. “There’s many different set of victims that they’re ignoring to prioritize female victims being assaulted by men only.”

Others like Wilburn Wright, a psychologist and a lifelong Republican, said the proposed law is unenforceable. “What are they going to have? Crotch sniffing dogs and TSA groping or maybe certified teachers checking birth certificates as they go in the bathrooms? It’s just stupid!,” said Wright, who says he has campaigned for Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and even former president Richard Nixon.

Even an Air Force war veteran with 20 years of service under his belt took a turn to speak on the record. John Weisen drove from San Antonio on behalf of his 27 year old transgender son who he says has male physical characteristics but under SB 3 would be required to use the women’s bathroom.. “It leaves him basically open to harassment regardless of what he does. Either they are breaking the law or using a bathroom that is the opposite of what their appearances,” said Weisen.

Business leaders in the state criticized the bill because it will negatively impact the state’s economy. “In our industry, we’re selling against perception. Perception is our reality,” said Cassandra Matej, the President and CEO of Visit San Antonio. If businesses perceive Texas as a hostile state for trans employees, they may begin to pull out of the state, taking their investments with them. Matej testified that conventions and other major events had already pulled out of the city because of the bathroom bill debate, costing the city three million dollars in economic impact. “As we’re selling Texas and San Antonio as welcoming and diverse, I’m getting calls on a daily basis from customers stating that they will not come back to Texas.”

Throughout the morning, citizens spoke in two minute intervals voicing their stance on the bill, often sharing intimate details of their personal lives to strangers. Wearing his recently acquired Mr. Black Trans International sash, Trenton Johnson, a transgender activist from Dallas, cited race as one of the reasons he was testifying against the bill. “I wanted [the legislators] to understand the African American perspective without making this about race,” Johnson said. “But it has something to do with race because my Latino trans brother or my white trans brother will experience this a little differently than I will as an African American trans man.”

Johnson argued that his skin color already puts him “at the bottom of the pole.” He says that on top of that, if he were forced to use a female restroom because that is the gender marked on his birth certificate, then he would automatically be profiled by women in the restroom.

“If I go into an establishment where it’s predominantly white — people don’t look like me — I’m not going to be looked at as, ‘Oh, he must be trans,’ due to this new bill,” Johnson said. “I’m going to automatically be looked at as a rapist, as a pedophile, as a sex offender, or anything of that nature.”

Similarly, a transgender woman from Houston that mainly speaks Spanish, Anandrea Molina, says that people like her are a “minority inside of a minority” because they go through different issues like immigration status and language barriers.

The official testimonies weren’t the only way people made their voices heard. Around 11 a.m., a group of those protesting SB3 gathered for a press conference in a courtyard near the hearing room. Unlike the formality of a public hearing, speakers had more than the two minutes allotted for testimonies. They used the time to share their own and loved one’s experiences which would be impacted by the bill.

Matching his wife and three young children in purple t-shirts emblazoned “Support Trans Youth,” Frank Gonzales, the father of a 7-year-old transgender child, was among those to speak.

“Stop trying to force my innocent little girl into a man’s restroom,” Gonzales said. “This is not a Christian value. This is not a Texas value. And as the father of a transgender child who is simply living the life she was born to live, I will not stand for it.”