Breaking Down Trump’s Border Wall

The candidate’s signature policy proposal remains shrouded in mystery.

By

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, is en route to Texas today for fundraisers in Fort Worth and Austin, as well as a rally and a town hall in the latter. The rally in Austin has puzzled the local community, since the state’s most famously blue bubble is hardly a hotbed of radical Trumpism. Personally, though, I’m more intrigued by the town hall scheduled for this evening. The event will be hosted by one of Trump’s greatest admirers, longtime Fox News host Sean Hannity, and should therefore be a safe space for Trump to at long last reveal his plans to address illegal immigration and border security—two issues of great interest and importance to Texans.

Trump’s enigmatic ideas about illegal immigration have received a lot of attention since last weekend, when reports emerged that the candidate had, at a meeting with national Hispanic leaders, declared his intention to take a moderate approach to the unauthorized immigrants already in the country. That would, of course, appear to be a comic reversal of the stance he declared last June, when he announced his bid for the presidency with a speech that was largely focused on immigrants from Mexico and the various threats they supposedly represent to American jobs and safety, which he warned an audience in Ohio about as recently as yesterday. Trump has, however, vigorously rejected the idea that he is flip-flopping on the issue. And in fairness, it does seem that none of his proposals are ultimately rooted in coherent thought or principled convictions; that being the case, it may actually be unduly draconian to accuse Trump of having held any positions in the first place.

What really intrigues me about this evening’s town hall, however, is Hannity’s promise that Trump will explain how he plans to secure the border. Of course, we already know that Trump says he wants to build a wall. But for more than a year, we’ve lived with the mystery of whether that means Trump wants to build a literal wall, like the Great Wall of China, which he has repeatedly referenced as a role model in this context, or perhaps it’s a “virtual wall” that utilizes cameras, sensors, and drones to detect crossings. (A virtual wall might also include more strategic fencing, of the kind that already exists along parts of the border, in Texas and elsewhere.) In other words, is “the wall” a metaphor for the kind of border security apparatus that already exists? In which case Trump means to continue Barack Obama’s border policy, albeit “with a lot more energy,” as he put it yesterday.

For those of us in Texas, this is a particularly intriguing question. Our state makes up more than half of the United States’s southern border with Mexico, and per the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, our border is a river, the Rio Grande. As I noted on Fox News on Saturday—to the annoyance of many Trump supporters who weighed in online—I find the metaphysical ambiguity troubling. If Trump is indeed proposing a physical wall like the Great Wall of China, the implication is that he either wants to block our state’s access to the Rio Grande—which is an important waterway in addition to being a border—or, perhaps, to drain and pave it. At last check, the Texas-Mexico border is still a river. What does Trump plan to do to it? It would be nice if an answer to that question were forthcoming.

  • WUSRPH

    Good outline of the questions still to be answered by his apparent move to try to win back some Hispanic votes.

    • BCinBCS

      W wrote: “Maybe because he calls the US a “third world country” he thinks we should start acting like one.

      That’s an astute observation and a frightening prospect.

  • Bad Blood

    It’s pretty simple actually, Erica. The border wall will never exist as anything more than a promise.

    1) It’s significantly more likely than not that Trump will not win. 2) Donald just says whatever Donald thinks will get the crowd going at any given time without any thought to ideology or a coherent policy. Even if he were to win, all the promises about the border would be as meaningless as the rest of the words he has uttered. Congress won’t fund his wall and Mexico won’t pay for it, so no wall.

  • vajohna

    Troll level: expert

  • BCinBCS

    Erica wrote: “And in fairness, it does seem that none of his proposals are ultimately rooted in coherent thought or principled convictions; that being the case, it may actually be unduly draconian to accuse Trump of having held any positions in the first place.

    Your statement made me laugh, it’s uncommon when the truth is both cutting and humorous.

  • BCinBCS

    JJ, most people, including Erica, believe that Donald Trump is a highly unqualified, dangerous candidate for President. Her articles demonstrate this opinion as do the polls when it comes to most other people.

    • John Johnson

      I disagree. I find her much more onerous and dangerous than Trump. The fact, however, that our adversaries would view him as tougher and more “dangerous” is, in my mind, a good thing.

      • Beerman

        The following thoughts from Bob Kagan in a recent Brookings Press article on fascism offers some eye-opening points about Trump and his use of the strength and machismo attitude:

        “We’re supposed to believe that Trump’s support stems from economic stagnation or dislocation. Maybe some of it does. But what Trump offers his followers are not economic remedies—his proposals change daily. What he offers is an attitude, an aura of crude strength and machismo, a boasting disrespect for the niceties of the democratic culture that he claims, and his followers believe, has produced national weakness and incompetence. His incoherent and contradictory utterances have one thing in common: They provoke and play on feelings of resentment and disdain, intermingled with bits of fear, hatred and anger. His public discourse consists of attacking or ridiculing a wide range of “others”—Muslims, Hispanics, women, Chinese, Mexicans, Europeans, Arabs, immigrants, refugees—whom he depicts either as threats or as objects of derision. His program, such as it is, consists chiefly of promises to get tough with foreigners and people of nonwhite complexion. He will deport them, bar them, get them to knuckle under, make them pay up or make them shut up.”

        • WUSRPH

          A classical description of Fascism…..The appeal is reflected again and again in some of the comments made on this post….For example, only today we were regaled with the tale of how wonderful it all became when the “weak” Carter was replaced by the “strong” Reagan……with predictions that The Donald would be a great diplomat because people fear him. “A healthy respect” for our power is vital….but “fear” leads to dangerous actions by those who feel threatened, especially if, like Putin and Trump, the participants appear compelled to demonstrate their male strength. Trump’s record suggests that he fails to understand the one of the primary lessons of diplomacy in a nuclear age—never leave your opponent without a backdoor out. The worse thing that can happen is a cornered bear.

          • Beerman

            WUSRPH, the following link is the full article on Fascism by Kagan, good read:

            https://www.brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2016/05/22/this-is-how-fascism-comes-to-america/

          • WUSRPH

            We Americans like think we are different than the rest of the world. Often that is untrue, but If the USA were to be lead into fascism it will be have to be a different type than its historical predecessors.

            Ethno-nationalist or fascist appeals in the past, such as the Nazis, the Italian Fascists and the Spanish Falange have all been aimed at a single nationality (often miscalled a “race”) such as Germans or Italians and have excluded even fellow citizens of their country if their national origin was different from that of the “master” or preferred racial group. As such, Germans with Polish or other “foreign” ancestors were not considered Germans, etc. Such groups have also been aimed at members of special religious group within the nations such as Roman Catholics in Spain so that protestant Spaniards were not eligible for the Falange. That was even the case with the American KKK in its heydays of the 1920s when it was primarily an Anglo-English-Scot-Irish protestant group that in addition to Blacks opposed all “foreigners” like Italians and all Catholics and Jews.

            But, because of our “melting pot” nature as a
            nation, an American fascist movement will have to reach far beyond those formerly accepted groups, I will have to include such groups as Irish-Americans, Italian-Americans and all the other hyphenated (at least at one time) national origins that have been melted into the American pot. To be successful, such a movement would have to develop a concept of a “Real American” that encompasses many groups while leaving out those whom the group is supposed to fear and hate. I suspect this would have to be based more on the color of skin and the religion of those who would be labeled as less than Real Americans. Whatever its basis, such a broad-based Fascist movement would , would represent a true first.

          • John Johnson

            How about addressing how things were instead of how you envision them being. Reagan was strong as opposed to Carter, and the respect around the world we garned under Reagan’s administration is right there for you to study up on and compare to this placating, bowing, pansy we have had playing Prez for the last 7+ years. Accomplishments, please??? Going to blame the do-nothing Congress? If you remember, everyone thought Reagan was a war monger because no one talked louder and tougher and pounded verbally on the Russians than he did. He had been throwing verbal bombs for years on his weekly radio broadcasts. What happened when he was elected? How many Professor Pedants were posting doom and gloom pieces back then? The answer…a bunch of them. Please quit writing stuff that you deliver as an absolute. Smarter, more astute intellectual’s than you have had to eat generous helpings of crow in the past.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ asked about President Obama: “Accomplishments, please???

            Instead of listing them myself, I’ll simply reprint what was listed over at LG&M:
            The unemployment rate is 4.9 percent; 13.7 million new jobs have been added over the last 69 months; more Americans have health insurance coverage than ever; same-sex marriage has been legalized; the American auto industry was rescued from oblivion; two liberal seats on the Supreme Court were protected; U.S.-Cuba relations have opened up; we have a peaceful nuclear deal with Iran; we’re gradually shifting away from our reliance on fossil fuels; and the country has enjoyed eight years of a dignified, scandal-free administration.

          • John Johnson

            I spit my iced tea all over my desk about halfway through those “accomplishments”.

          • BCinBCS

            Well, if you get to define what are accomplishments then I guess you can claim that Obama is a “do nothing” President.

          • John Johnson

            It all depends where our priorities lie.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, it seems to me that lowering unemployment, adding new jobs, providing more people with health insurance, legalizing same-sex marriage, rescuing the auto industry, opening relations with Cuba, not going to war with Iran, expanding alternative energy sources and remaining scandal free are fairly important priorities.

            And, btw, this is not a comprehensive list of all that Obama has accomplished.

          • John Johnson

            adding new jobs (that don’t pay squat)providing more people with health insurance (that is ruining middle class family’s bank accounts and leaving them with a humongous deductsble) legalizing same-sex marriage (I just attended my gay brother’s wedding)rescuing the auto industry (our grandkids are doing that) opening relations with Cuba ( so what)not going to war with Iran (who said we were before the hokey, one way deal) expanding alternative energy sources ( like Solyndra? He had had nothing to do with it)

          • WUSRPH

            You have to understand. He hates Obama…Therefore nothing Obama did or could do can be good….To admit that Obama accomplished anything—such as keeping us from falling into the financial abyss–would be question his whole existence.

          • BCinBCS

            Yea, W. He just poo-pooed the partial list of the many Obama accomplishments that I posted as if they could have been done by summer interns.

            He is so similar to my ultra-conservative friends who vehemently believe that Obama can do and has never done anything good and their candidate, who apparently has super-human abilities, can never do anything wrong.

          • beduke

            That is a program, not a criticism. Republican leadership has been dedicated to one thing: block any possible accomplishments for Obama. Why? First, he’s got too many good ideas. Second, he is “not of our race.” By which I mean, of the white race, which apparently is synonymous with the Republican race. Third, even though Repubs don’t deserve to be in office, thanks to obstructing any and all progress for years, they still think that if they ruin government for eight years, nobody will notice and they can suggest that their ideas will remove the “logjam” that they created. In summary, this is a worthless party with no agenda other than to grab power and turn the spigot of federal money in their direction so they can wallow in the trough of public largess. This is the most small-minded and greedy bunch I’ve ever encountered in my six plus decades of life. Valueless, mindless and worthless, all in the same breath.

          • Sacagewea

            Because Obama is black . . .

          • Beerman

            And, don’t forget Usama bin Laden…….Oops.

          • BCinBCS

            Yes. That completely skipped my mind. The list of accomplishments that I quoted is small compared to all of his successes. I read an article about six months ago listing them and it went on for more than two pages.

          • WUSRPH

            http://tinyurl.com/jxyocuf

            　

            If anyone is interested in any OBJECTIVE information on the economy under the Obama Administration look here….They tell both the good and the bad.

          • BCinBCS

            Yea, W. I read that and have it bookmarked (favorite).

          • beduke

            Yes, and all that despite incredible obstruction and a fanatic dedication to ruin everything for Americans that the Republican leadership and the mental midgets of the Tea Party have insisted on for the last eight years. As if the biggest issue in front of Americans is the need for even more weapons in the hands of maniacs at any cost. I can’t believe anybody would vote for these destructive, blockade-minded, intransigent nihilists. I mean you, Republicans.

          • beduke

            Most of Reagan’s accomplishments, even though the representation of them is severely overblown, were the result of BIPARTISAN action that supported his immense defense budget. Basically he spent the Russians into the ground. Now – – how was that accomplished? The answer is, with a great big shot of deficit spending, which allowed him to do the old “guns AND butter” routine for a while, long enough to expose the financial weakness of the USSR. Way to go. But . . . that required the acquiescence of the Democrats as well as the support of his party. Now – – when you have a bunch of a-holes who decide on the first day of a new administration to play hardball and conspire to deny support to a new President regardless of the merits of his proposals, you can’t expect to see the same results. If people want that kind of “strong” behavior (and heavy spending) from an Administration, they will have to give up the divisive and self-destructive behavior promoted by the current Republican leadership. Obama is not weak; the Republicans are. Please be clear on the source of obstruction for the last eight years. So much more could have been accomplished, if the a-hole party had been willing to give some/any credit to the other party, and to a measured, restrained, and intelligent leader. So if the Grand Old A-hole Party self-destructs in this election, I for one think they have it coming and I can’t wait to see them go down the drain, with a large dose of Drano to clean the filth out that they will be leaving behind.

          • John Johnson

            Another true believer! Our pile of dung financial situation is covered with a thin layer of high dollar perfume. Reagan didn’t from day one poke the opposition in the eye; he sought out Tip O’Neil and had a few with him. Reagan was a salesman; Obama uses executive orders to cram things down the opposition’s throat. Another thing…Reid and Pelosi. Geez.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ wrote: “Reagan was a salesman; Obama uses executive orders to cram things down the opposition’s throat.

            In order for a salesman to sell, there must be a buyer. Since the Repubs are the “Hell no” buyers, there can be no salesmanship – thus the executive orders.

            JJ, if you were not so blindly anti-Obama, you could easily see this.

          • John Johnson

            No…I go back to the transparency promises he made and the I’ll work with them promises. His own party’s congressmen said he was aloof and standoffish. Don’t get me wrong…Congress is bought and paid for, but Obama is the WPE. Someone has to wear the tag; I think he is well deserving.

          • BCinBCS

            So you are saying that everything that Obama accomplished does not count because “he was aloof and standoffish”?

          • John Johnson

            you know exactly what I am saying….the “accomplishments” you list amount to nothing in the big scheme of things.

          • BCinBCS

            Well what exactly would he have to do to impress you – cure cancer, end world hunger, teach the lion and the sheep to lie down together? Would those accomplishments be big enough for you?

          • John Johnson

            How will his legacy read? Just the weak, questionable stuff you listed? I will remember his primarily for setting back race relations in the country about 30 years. When he sent Sharpton to Furgeson, MO, that pretty much did it for me. He is a community organizer who can give a good speech (with a Teleprompter). Other than that, he is a phoney. I am confident that you could have done a better job that he has, so you know how little I think of him. 🙂

          • Sacagewea

            Reagan was an actor.

        • John Johnson

          You know the beer you sold for a longtime? A great deal was consumed by people sitting around sharing their thoughts in uncomplicated, basic terms with nary a thought of applying political correctness guidelines, which grow more encompassing by the day.

          You think Trump showed up, opened his mouth and introduced angst regarding illegal immigration, unfair trade, a Mexican government that promotes and aids the migration of illegals into the U.S., and world organizations that expect us to continue to pay much more than our share because we always have? Throw in the Muslim immigrant flow to the U.S. at a reported get-um-processed and here cost of $20K for every man, woman and child (not to mention ongoing cost of housing, food and medical aid) while we ignore the plight and needs of many of our vets, and you have an angry, motivated group. This group was angry long before Trump ever showed an inkling of desire to seek the Presidency. He is simply a mouthpiece for millions. Ineptitude, broken promises, declining income, exported jobs, customer service agents who can’t be understood, unenforced immigration and anti-trust laws, Obama’s war on law enforcement, an AG’s office that takes its marching orders from the Oval Office, and, and, and…

          Trump, unlike Hitler, did not create a monster; Obama did. Trump is simply our mouthpiece and he has toned it down because he understands we want him to. If he doesn’t get it done this time around, we will go to work on finding someone who will.

          Once again, we have someone like Mr Kagan, who hates Trump, telling the rest of you how we Trump supports feel, and what motivates us, and how this Trump phenomenon came to pass. Like all the similar pieces I’ve read, save Peggy Noonan’s, they are way off base.

          • Beerman

            JJ,
            Blame Obama and “political correctness”….sounds like the usual comeback by Trumpsters and their cult that suffers from the delusion that their ideology is actually popular with the majority of Americans. Trump’s con game is failing and many of us moderates have had enough of his stupid tactics of hatred and demonizing our President, who was the choice of the majority in 2008 and 2012. The “Us versus Them” demagoguery from conspiracy theorist gets very old after a while. I do not think that the majority of Americans will allow a small minority of ideologues in our country to dictate our policies and our path forward as a nation.

            “Us versus Them” ideology is scary and insane. We can’t, as a democracy, change to the point where we view those who disagree with us as enemies. Otherwise, we will live in fortresses of fear, hatred, conspiracies and constant anger. We will just stop talking to our neighbors because of their color or religious beliefs? I think not.

          • WUSRPH

            Unfortunately, I think what you fear is the more likely course. After Trump’s defeat (hope, hope), his base will become even more fanatical about what is wrong with America and even more willing to label all of those who disagree with them as stupid, un-American and worse. We are already far along into being a nation where you live around only those who agree with you….The rest is coming…..

          • Beerman

            W, I am worried about an authoritarian becoming our President. However, I also believe that America may not be as hopelessly divided as some cynics and ideologues might have us believe. I really worry more about our do-nothing Congress and the dysfunction of that group of clowns because they are the people directly harming the health, wealth, and well-being of America’s families. It is time for voters to change and fix Congress with new people. A little self-reflection is needed by our leaders, both at the Presidential and Congressional level, to address the situation of “Them versus Us” and the “Haves and Have-nots.” The division in America just needs some common-sense leadership in Congress, as well as, the State legislative level in every State.

          • WUSRPH

            There are some “common sense leaders” in both parties….but, to date, those in the GOP have been paralyzed by the ideologues, who have made it virtually impossible to “work across the aisle” with the common-sense Democrats. The last real attempt was the comprehensive immigration reform bill passed by the US Senate—with the help of some of those alleged common sense GOPers—which died a lingering death in the U.S. House where the speaker was so afraid of his ideologues and of doing anything that would appear to be working with President Obama, that he would not even allow anything on the subject to come to a vote. I would hope that the outcome of this election—especially if the GOP loses badly—will break that log jam….but I doubt it. Remember, the GOPers who are most likely to loose are those from swing districts and states. Those who are most likely to be re-elected are the hard core from the very hard core districts. The result may well be a Congress even further divided than it is now.

          • WUSRPH

            I am not so worried about an authoritarian regime coming to power (at least now) because I continue to believe that Trump will lose. What I am much more afraid of is JJ and his ilk refusing to accept the legitimacy of a Clinton presidency and her right to the office.
            II am concerned by the possibility that they—and the people they have and will continue to elect—will do even more than they have during the past nearly eight years to paralyze this country using everything up and to—and probably including—violence to try to bring down the government. What will make these even more dangerous will be the fact that it will encourage the Paxtons and Patricks to try to nullify federal laws and challenge the federal govt. at every turn……making the situation even worse. They will not succeed because there are too few of them (thank god) even thou they will convince themselves they are in the right.

          • Beerman

            W, I am going to repeat a posting that I made on this blog about six months ago regarding authoritarianism because it has been my theory of why Trump’s demagoguery is so appealing.

            “So many events (starting with 9/11) and political and social developments (Obama, Black Lives Matter, ISIS, etc.) inciting the latent disposition of many people to legislate and take up arms against that which they fear. And all they need is the right demagogue to say the right things to flip the switch. And as they see others join them, they no longer feel ashamed of those previously non-PC inclinations and instead begin to wear it as a badge of honor. And make a God of that demagogue.”

            “It reminds me of the people in Berlin in the early 1930s. How the most culturally and technologically advanced society in the world could willingly support Hitler and devolve into the madness of fascism. What happened in Germany would not happen here – our society is too heterogeneous compared to Germany at that time. And what made Germany particularly vulnerable to Nazism – it’s rigid sense of order and obedience – certainly does not exist in our country. Moreover, the cumulative events that gave rise to it in Germany (massive death and shame from WWI, severe economic consequences during the 1920s, and the desire for revenge against the European nations that had subjected Germany to the Treaty of Versailles) were much more significant and commonly experienced by the German populace. But, in my mind, there are strong parallels to the demagoguery of both the Trump and Cruz campaigns. I am not sure if I “fear” or just “dislike” these two demagogues.”

            Rational Americans will prevail after this circus debacle of an election is over, and I expect we will have a very diplomatic and respected new President working with a completely new makeup of power in our Senate, as well as a more socially responsible House of Reps. The world is watching and history is depending on the fairness and strength of our democracy.

          • beduke

            Right on. The problem is that Congress has been purchased, and is owned outright by those who want to continue the program of largesse that shovels money into their coffers and strangers the rest of society. Repeal Citizens United. Get money out of politics. Then the public interest will have equal footing.

          • beduke

            The irony is that when it comes to un-American, a refusal to compromise and live with a consensus is the very definition. This campaign has been quite corrosive to the life and breath of democracy. A refusal to accept democratic rule leads to fanaticism. Some would lead us down that path. Some would suggest that their will should be enforced by the rule of guns. Personally, I’d like to see such concepts tamped down and moderated, or better yet, stomped into oblivion. When we say we “live in the greatest nation on Earth”, a lot of that is based on our consistent application of the rule of law. Let’s keep it that way. Sadly for some, that eliminates Trump and Trumpism (whatever that represents this week) as viable leadership entities. If you want more “law and order”, of which we already have plenty, try sharing the wealth. You’d be surprised how much that would smooth things out. Give people at all economic levels more optimism, not just hedge fund managers and real estate manipulators. We really don’t need more phony economics from phony candidates like Trump.

          • BCinBCS

            beduke wrote: “…try sharing the wealth. You’d be surprised how much that would smooth things out.

            Here’s an interesting idea and, from none other than Jesse Ventura:
            .
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZosIUP2cGEo

          • beduke

            Get out of here. Everything is upside down. Humpty Dumpty world, much like your hero Trump. Other than up is down today, but down is up tomorrow. The man is a complete phony. It starts with his lack of any moral grounding and goes directly down hill from there. The position du jour. The personal attacks. The pure ugliness. The calls and appeals to violence. I know thugs who are much nicer than Trump. Much greater. They’re HUGE! Oh right, and then there’s the hollow rhetoric, gobs and gobs of it, every day, and the empty promises of a better world, none of which are backed up with anything resembling a program that has a breath of a chance of seeing the light of day. Elect a moron. Go ahead! I personally can’t see any benefit, but if you do, I support your Constitutionally-guaranteed right to vote. At least until Trump takes it away by Emperor’s fiat.

          • John Johnson

            Moral grounding? You really want to go there?
            Emperor’s fiat? Is that like unconstitutional executive orders?

          • BCinBCS

            President — No. Executive Orders — No. Executive Orders per Year
            Ronald Reagan——–381——————–47.6
            William J. Clinton—–364——————–45.5
            George H.W. Bush—-166———————41.5
            George W. Bush——-291———————36.4
            Barack Obama——–235———————31.3

            Oh wow, JJ, Obama has the fewest Executive Orders of any of the Presidents since Reagan and none have been ruled unconstitutional – although the fifth circuit court has stayed his EO on immigration, pending a SCOTUS ruling.
            (There’s that cognitive dissonance again.)

          • John Johnson

            Does commonsense ever come into play when you are wanting to offer a retort? It has nothing to do with numbers; it has everything to do with overreach.

          • BCinBCS

            Having a policy that opposes everything that Obama proposes – everything – is not even in the wheelhouse of “common sense”. If the Republicans would cooperate to mutually solve the nation’s problems like the Democrats did during the Republican dominated Reagan Presidency, the use of perfectly legal executive orders would not be necessary.

            You keep complaining about the methods used without saying a word about what necessitates them. You are like the person complaining about all of the flies in the house instead of insisting that someone simply close the screen door. (Anyone remember screen doors?)

          • Beerman

            Facts are the enemy of truth……

          • John Bernard Books

            You wouldn’t a fact ifn it bit you in the azz…..

          • BCinBCS

            Amen, Beerman and it drives me nuts when even facts are ignored.

          • John Bernard Books

            Typical low information democrat….
            “Executive Actions Versus Executive Memoranda

            Executive actions are also different from executive memoranda.

            Executive memoranda are similar to executive orders in that they carry legal weight allowing the president to direct government officials and agencies. But executive memoranda are typically not published in the Federal Register unless the president determines the rules have “general applicability and legal effect.”

            Use of Executive Actions by Other Presidents

            Obama was the first modern president to use executive actions in lieu of executive orders or executive memoranda.”
            http://uspolitics.about.com/od/Gun-Control/a/Executive-Actions-Versus-Executive-Orders.htm

          • BCinBCS

            So?
            Were they illegal?
            (Oh, I didn’t think so.)

          • Beerman

            You just made a “three pointer”

        • beduke

          Ah yes. And don’t forget his ongoing abuse of the press. This is when you know you are truly encountering a scoundrel – – they/he can’t stand criticism, especially when it is completely true. So of course they want to shoot the messenger, and get their fanatic and deluded followers to think this is a good thing.

      • beduke

        The sad thing is, our adversaries think that Trump is a joke. And the bigger joke is that Trump thinks that Putin and others have deep respect for him, while in fact they know he’s a weak-minded moron who will be easily manipulated, while they simultaneously understand that Hillary, whatever her faults, is a nuanced, clever thinker with a deep bench of advisers who are quite unlikely to be misled by insincere, fatuous flattery – – the very stuff on which Donald’s outsized ego and tiny little mind go nuts over. So to think he’s viewed as more “dangerous” just because he’s mentally unstable is a hideous and not very funny joke.

        • John Johnson

          Manipulate Trump? Wrong. Think Trump is a joke? Wrong…they are afraid he is going to straighten out the inequitable trade laws and rain on the multinationals’ thievery. The multinationals who keep them in office.

          • Unwound

            This is funny

  • John Bernard Books

    Do dems plan on flooding the US with low information voters to shore up their voter base?
    “A top priority of liberal billionaire George Soros is to enlarge the U.S. electorate by 10 million voters by 2018, according to leaked documents.
    “George Soros is involved in every aspect of manipulating the rules of American elections,” Adams told the Washington Free Beacon. “From funding Pew’s efforts to centralize election administration, to fueling litigation that attacks election integrity laws, to fanning the flames of racial agitation and polarization, Soros dollars are doing all they can to fundamentally transform American elections.”
    http://freebeacon.com/issues/soros-aims-to-enlarge-electorate-by-10-million/
    and Mr Soro’s agenda is exposed again
    “Last week, Mr Orban accused Mr Soros – who was born in Hungary – of deliberately encouraging the migrant crisis.
    “This invasion is driven, on the one hand, by people smugglers, and on the other by those (human rights) activists who support everything that weakens the nation-state,” Mr Orban said.
    “This Western mindset and this activist network is perhaps best represented by George Soros.”
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2015/11/02/soros-admits-involvement-in-migrant-crisis-national-borders-are-the-obstacle/

    What could possibly go wrong with open borders…..

    • beduke

      “Do dems plan on flooding the US with low information voters to shore up their voter base?”
      OMG! who could be more ‘low information’ than Fox-sucking Trump supporters. Really. Only a low-information voter could accept a candidate who contradicts himself and changes his positions on a momentary basis. Most people would call such a person “bi-polar” or schizophrenic. You would call this an informed voter? Laughable! Hilarious! Crazy! Ha ha ha. No really – – I can’t even believe you are halfway serious about this. Tell me you’re kidding. OK, don’t bother, because I know you’re not. I just wish you were.

      • John Bernard Books

        “who could be more ‘low information” anyone who lets the dems tell them you don’t a choice just vote Hillary…..how dumb was that?

      • Sacagewea

        You’re new.

        • John Johnson

          He’s also the epitome of prolific. He posts on any and every blog in existence, I believe. Cars, pizza recipes, air quality, and the price of eggs in China. This guy is busy. Do you think he and Rules of Whatever are one and the same person?

  • John Bernard Books

    But JJ….Hillary will be the first woman prez….sigh

    • beduke

      That in and of itself is not a bad thing. Given the pit that many male Presidents have driven the nation into, along with the male-dominated idiotic and sclerotic, venal Congress that holds all of us hostage as they pursue their narrow and unpopular agendas, I am not sure that having a woman as President is a negative. To put it another way, there are so many negative actions perpetrated by males that the bar is set quite low for a woman to accomplish quite a bit more in a far more respectable manner. I say, give it a try. Given the losers running Congress, and especially the Republican establishment, there is absolutely zero to lose. Nowhere to go but up from here.

      • John Bernard Books

        so you’re saying vote for someone’s sexual preference, skin color or gender instead of qualifications?

      • Sacagewea

        Hillary has cojones. Trump has tiny hands.

        • John Johnson

          I think she has more than cajones.

  • WUSRPH

    Did you ever think you would see the day when JJ defended someone for acting like a politician in changing a position for political reasons? I thought the reason The Donald is so special was because he would not do that. I guess it is only a despicable thing to do when the other guy does it.

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems aren’t the brightest bulbs in the bunch….
    “But the notion that vote fraud doesn’t exist, is, of course, lunacy. People steal cars, people steal money, why anybody would think you wouldn’t steal votes is a mystery to me. Vote fraud is rare but it absolutely occurs, and sometimes occurs on a massive basis.
    He then offers proof….
    “Braden related a case of “massive” voter fraud from his own experience, recalling the 1982 Illinois gubernatorial race:
    I did a recount in Illinois of the governor’s race. I went to the Chicago Board of Elections, where they explained to me that vote fraud was a Republican illusion. And a Chicago Times reporter explained the same thing to me. But when we got done with the recount, the grand jury report showed that 10% of the Chicago vote was made up on election night. That’s 110,000 votes. So the notion that vote fraud doesn’t happen is a joke. It does happen.”
    http://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kyle-drennen/2016/08/22/election-lawyer-blasts-lunacy-msnbc-denying-voter-fraud

    Dems are in denial about voter fraud, because if they admit it occurs they’re admitting I’m right and they are stupid…..

    • BCinBCS

      JBB, it’s a good thing that you never met Jim Jones.
      (But if you had, we wouldn’t have your nonsense to read.)

      • John Bernard Books

        What is making you read my response have you never heard of free will. Look I know its hard to not be stupid by why advertise it?

  • dpcesq

    Excellent exposé of Trump — his “signature issue” is a total and complete joke. You obviously spent more time thinking about “how would one actually do this” to write this column than Trump has spent thinking about such “details” in the year he has been running for President. He is a vulgar, racist, buffoon and totally unfit for office. Hillary has a lot of problems/shortcomings, but she is the alternative, so I’m voting for her. Trump ‘s buffoonery, arrogance, bigotry and fear mongering, coupled with his ignorance and his corruption (which is much worse than Hillary’s although hers exists for sure) is a danger to our democracy, our country, and the planet. Her transgressions are “run of the mill pol” kind of stuff — nothing compared to his extreme unfitness for any office, let alone President. Anyone who expects Trump to “pivot” or get serious about the issues is delusional.

    • Beerman

      Bingo….⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️’S

    • Rules of Blazon

      The real issue is that every single Republican elected official in Texas is exactly like Trump: no credible policy positions, all bigoted bluster, no chance of ever changing.

    • JP

      The sad thing is all candidates make the most ridiculous claims and we buy it without question. I don’t know anyone who will vote for Trump (I hesitate to call them supporters) who truly expects a real wall of any sort to be built. If attempted, lawsuits from ranchers will be filed before the first shovel of dirt gets moved. Lawsuits with an environmental angle will be in place soon after. If we could build a wall like this so easily we would have more roads.

  • José

    If only he promised to secure the border by building a wall along the Red River and Sabine River instead of the Rio Grande.

    • Kozmo

      Yes! Many of us would get behind a plan to build a wall to keep out any more Californians.

      • dpcesq

        Um, the Red River is north of Texas, the Sabine Rive is east, and California is west.

  • WUSRPH

    Part of Trump’s schedule for today calls for him to tape a show by Sean Hannity of Fox that is to be shown on two days on that network. My question, since Hannity has already admitted that he is an active advisor to Trump (and “never claimed to be a journalist”) does Fox running this show constitute a corporate contribution to the Trump Campaign?

  • Rules of Blazon

    The bummer about Trump is that as long as he’s a candidate, he draws attention away from all the other Republicans who are as position-free as he is. What “policy positions” does Greg Abbott have? Other than disgust people, what does Dan Patrick actually do? George P. Bush? Every single Texas Republican legislator? Every single Republican official in Texas?

    The truth is that all Republicans are essentially the same–just like Trump, they have no policies. They are all just a toxic mixture of baseless grievances and bullying.

    • WUSRPH

      You misjudge many Republicans….It is not true that “all” do not have policies or programs. Many, in fact do. Bad policies and wrong programs to be sure, but they have them.

      • Rules of Blazon

        No, they don’t. Saturating the state with semi-automatic weapons and policing bathrooms aren’t policies. They are relatively mild acts of terrorism, one step removed from, say, pogroms.

        • WUSRPH

          Not funding public and higher education…IS a policy. A bad one…but a policy.

          Pushing for private schools….IS a policy. Another bad one, but a policy.

          Not providing health care for the “underserving” IS a policy,….

          They have plenty of policies.

          • Rules of Blazon

            Obliterating Texans’ rights to education and healthcare is another example of Republican terrorism.

          • WUSRPH

            It may be terrorism, as you call it….but that does not mean that it is not a deliberate policy decision.

          • Rules of Blazon

            Apartheid was terrorism, Jim Crow was terrorism, and the virtually indistinguishable Texas Republicanism is terrorism. It’s not policy.

          • WUSRPH

            I guess we just do not agree on the definition of the word “policy”…To me, whether it is good or bad, a conscious decision to take certain steps to accomplish certain goals is a policy. You, however, seem to think that only programs that make things better—as you see it—are policies. Remember, even the act of terrorism—i.e.–using violence to make a political statement or accomplish a political goal—is a “policy”.

          • Rules of Blazon

            What these Republicans are trying to get away with is terrorism, and it’s a very bad mistake to call it anything else.

          • John Bernard Books

            Lookie a dem finally used the word terrorism, now lets try the word radical……see wasn’t hard.

          • Unwound

            Charles Adaways support of radical white supremacy

            There you go

          • John Bernard Books

            Stop being stupid, I dare you.

          • Unwound

            You first

          • John Bernard Books

            see you think I’m dumb like you…stop it bet you can’t

          • Unwound

            Have you ever been to a funeral where people haven’t said “it should have been you”?

          • John Bernard Books

            I’m feel sorry for you but I’m curious why do people say that to you?

          • Unwound

            oh look, its the best argument you can come up with

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cs4Gj7JsET4

            and you call me dumb

          • John Johnson

            Correct me if I’m wrong…weren’t the Jim Crow laws you reference enacted and pushed by Southern Democrats?

          • Unwound

            Conservatives who are now Republicans. You know this already

          • Rules of Blazon

            If you Republicans agreed that Jim Crow was terrorism, you wouldn’t be trying to bring it back.

          • Kozmo

            These seem less like policies than sheer, stubborn obstructionism. First they make break government, then they claim those broken pieces prove that “government doesn’t work.” Then they turn over the power of the state to unchecked and unaccountable corporate interests.

          • dave in texas

            PJ O’Rourke puts it well.

            “Republicans run on a platform of government sucks, and once elected, proceed to prove the point.

          • John Johnson

            How about adding, “Dem’s run on a platform of everything is great; nothing is going to change” and when elected go about ignoring problems and keeping their promise?

          • dave in texas

            For some reason, TM/Disqus is holding up my reply in moderation.

          • dave in texas

            So I’m gonna try it in a different combox.

            Well, if Democrats actually ran on a platform of “everything’s great and nothing’s going to change,” that might have some validity. I mean, c’mon, the standard criticism has always been that Democrats are always wanting to implement costly programs with the intention of, well, changing things. I seem to recall a much-ridiculed “Hope and Change” slogan.

            What PJ O’Rourke (a conservative writer) actually said, in a pretty funny book called Parliament of Whores, about Democrats and Republicans when he wrote the above was that Democrats “are the party that says government will make you smaller, taller, richer, and remove the crabgrass on your lawn, while Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then they get elected and prove it.”

            What Democrats are saying this time around is that the country’s not the blasted moonscape that Republicans are claiming it is, not that there doesn’t need to be change.

          • BCinBCS

            How ironic, Dave, my reply is awaiting moderation, as well.

            I told JJ that he is constantly complaining (I used the “ing” form of the word describing a female dog) about the laws and policies that Dems pass (you know, for the problems that JJ says that they ignore) and that he needs to get his story straight.

          • dave in texas

            I didn’t even have anything like that in mine. I have no idea what the deal is, but it’s been in moderation for several hours; I don’t expect it to ever show up.

          • WUSRPH

            Funny little things will set off the censor. For example, I find it won’t let you use the word for the hot place when JBB will probably wind up. Earlier today it blocked one of my entries because I had wanted to cover the possibility of the writer being a male or a female with a format in which I used the word he separated by a / from the word she. Weird.

          • John Johnson

            Oh, it showed up as a notice on my email. Here’s your last few sentences. Tell me know what you are saying is not just paraphrasing:
            “What Dem ocrats a re saying this time around is that the country’s not the blasted moonscape that Republicans are claiming it is, not that there doesn’t need to be change.”

          • dave in texas

            Yeah, that’s it. Seems odd that it would show up in your e-mail feed and not on the site itself. But Disqus has been kind of wonky for me for the last couple of weeks, and not just here. I’ve had issues at other sites as well.

          • John Johnson

            I have, too, but not recently.

          • Sacagewea

            By “private” schools, I assume you mean religious schools.

          • Unwound

            Or elite ones like Trinity valley and country day

          • Sacagewea

            Tax dollars for religious schools is the issue for me.

          • Unwound

            Also vouchers for poor and minority students for schools that don’t want them in the first place

          • John Bernard Books

            Stop being stupid, I know it amuses many of us…..
            “Urban black America favors school vouchers, but its leaders don’t.”
            http://www.nytimes.com/2002/02/26/opinion/why-blacks-support-vouchers.html

            Stop it, stop being stupid, uninformed and ignorant….

          • Unwound

            They wouldn’t have this issue if Texas would actually do what it’s constitutionally obligated to and fix it’s public Ed system

          • WUSRPH

            But you forget that many of these GOPers DO NOT BELIEVE IN PUBLIC EDUCATION. The most graphic in their hate for public schools are Sen. Donna Campbell, who authors voucher programs, and State Rep. Debbie Riddle. You may remember when Riddle said that the idea for public education “came straight from the bowels of (the hot place—the censor will not let us use the word) by way of Moscow”. (Riddle was defeated for re-election this year but by someone more “conservative” than she;)

          • Unwound

            So that means we just pick and choose which amendments we like and don’t like

          • WUSRPH

            I assume you mean that you think there will be some constitutional amendment on vouchers that you can approve or not. That is a mistake. If the bill is drawn carefully enough—and with the current Texas Supreme Court and Atty. Gen. Paxton–it will be possible to just pass a law, requiring only a majority vote in the two legislative houses. There will be no need to go to the voters for a constitutional amendment. (Shockingly, I even drafted such a law myself about four years ago just to see how it would be done.)

          • Unwound

            no i mean conservatives have a habit of acknowledging the constitution (state and federal) only when convenient to them.

          • WUSRPH

            Some conservatives say the same thing about liberals and moderates……but I think the tendency is probably the same on all parts of the political spectrum. When you want to do something, you tend to believe it is constitutional. When the other guy wants to do something you oppose, you tend to think it is unconstitutional. Human nature.

            Of course, when I was working on election law in the Legislature many years ago we did not worry about anything the Texas Constitution said on elections, only the federal, since virtually all of the then Article VI of the Texas Constitution had been found to be unconstitutional under the US Constitution. That has been fixed since then.

          • John Johnson

            And how would you go about doing that?

          • Unwound

            make people like you (and me) pay more taxes. pay teachers in accordance with the job they do. knock off the teaching for testing racket. make sure schools in minority districts get the same resources as the ones in southlake and highland park.

          • Unwound

            *also its not for me to figure this kind of stuff out. its for our well paid elected officials to meet their constitutional obligations.

          • WUSRPH

            Making them available for minority and poor students in a cover. The real intent is to make them available BOTH to all those who attend private/church schools AND to homeschoolers. The system will be based on that used for the existing Tuition Equalization Program under which the state pays money to students who attend private colleges. To avoid the constitutional problem of aid to religious schools, the money officially goes to the student who just then happens to choose a religious school. (Baylor and SMU are among the biggest recipients of these tax dollars). Homeschoolers would just keep the money—-as sort of a offset for the school property taxes they pay.

          • John Johnson

            Don’t go there, Professor!!! Pearl had a terrible experience at Catholic school that left her angry and scarred; therefore, all parochial schools are evil.

    • pwt7925

      More bluster and blather from the Troll of the Left.

      • Rules of Blazon

        Nice name-calling. At least try to answer my eminently fair questions before taking cheap shots. (And, for the record, I am very much a center-right kinda guy, not that reality matters to you).

  • John Bernard Books
    • Unwound

      damn it gives me pleasure to see you set money on fire

      • John Bernard Books

        Doesn’t take much to amuse a canadian

        • Unwound

          Maybe not, but reading that you’ve decided to make yourself poorer on a lost cause brings a swell of joy into my heart and gives me a great big laugh

          • Sacagewea

            He doesn’t want waste his Twinkie fund.

          • John Bernard Books

            Oh lookie more trolls hiding behind pseudo names.

    • beduke

      My mind would have to be expanded to join. That is I would have to be on hallucinogenics, which I suspect many of his supporters are. OK, they aren’t but they think and act like they are.

      • John Bernard Books

        can a closed mind expand?

  • WUSRPH

    Trump has assured Hannity that is going to build the wall. What he did not say, as Erica noted, is what kind of a wall. Maybe some “journalist” (which Hannity says he is not) will ask him. Solid?. . Total border?…You know those little details that turn a hollow promise into some sort of a reality.

  • John Johnson

    I disagree, but you already know that. You want to blame his failures on Congress…go ahead. He did nothing but shoot them the finger every chance he got. Our grandkids are bailing out the country, but they don’t know it yet. We should have paid for our mistakes instead of passing them on to them. Many may not ever be able to own a home. They are going to hate us. The banks are now bigger than they ever were. Some of us have done well in the market, but very few of the country has any money in it. What about them? We are a selfish lot. He is the WPE, and history will paint him as such, in a close race with George W. Just wait for the Ocare blow up next year. That is going to be bad news. IMHO

    • beduke

      The sky, in your mind, is clearly falling. Keep it up, Chicken Little. Of course the problem is Congress. They had their panties so much in a bunch that they could barely keep the government running. I hope we kick the obstructionists out so people can see how government is actually supposed to work. Hard to do your best when someone is clubbing you in both knees, full time. Yes, Congress, and that means Republicans, are completely to blame for any shortcomings in accomplishments. How can you deny that when their leadership publicly stated that this was their very goal? And who suffered from that? Answer: ALL OF US.

      • John Johnson

        You have selective memory. From day one, Obama started cramming stuff down the throats of the opposition. Any attempt to placate or compromise were cursory at best. Even his own party’s congressmen said Obama did not communicate with them on a personal level. Throw in Reid and Pelosi and you have a big red flag hung in front of the bull. Then there was the methods used to cram Ocare down our gullets. How is that turning out?

        • BCinBCS

          JJ you have such a selective memory: “Then there was the methods used to cram Ocare down our gullets.” You don’t remember the hundreds of amendments that were proposed by the Republicans to derail the ACA? You don’t remember the Obama “beer summit” with Boehner where Boehner promised to support the ACA as long as Obama tweaked it…and how Boehner had to go back on his promise after being attacked by his own party members?

          The cognitive dissonance is strong with you!

          • John Johnson

            When the Dem’s own House leader announces that “we’ll read it after we pass it”, do you not, in retrospect, she what might have prompted the oppositions’ reservations?

          • BCinBCS

            You think that’s what caused the Republican opposition to Obamacare?
            You certainly see history through an interesting lens.

          • John Johnson

            Please, BCinBCS…stop typing before you’ve had a chance to think.

            Pelosi’s comment did not initiate the blowback, it outlined what was causing it. No one knew exactly what was in it, but that did not keep Obama and the Dem’s from ramming it through. Did you forget the leaked emails from the MIT economist that outlined how they used smoke and mirrors to rush it through? See the potential problems some were predicting coming to fruition? The program is gasping for breath and all but dead.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, because of the unreasonable opposition from the Republicans, every trick in the book had to be pulled to pass the ACA. I don’t like how it was passed but I dislike to an much greater degree the purely political opposition to it.

            BTW, the ACA is not gasping for breath and it is not all but dead – those are propaganda talking points. It certainly needs some fixes but, as you know, that too is impossible with the blind opposition to the program by the Repubs.

            An ironic possible outcome to the unreasonable opposition to the ACA is that it might lead to the introduction of a medicare option on some of the exchanges. That will be the first step in a Medicare For All single payer system that so many people want.

          • John Johnson

            Ocare is grasping its last breaths. Where have you been? Don’t know about all major insurers pulling out? What fixes are the Repub’s blind opposition holding up? It was created to fail. It is costing middle class families all the money they ever thought about saving for college tuition. The deductibles are crazy. Seriously, where have you been? Collecting rent?

          • BCinBCS

            I’ve been studying the facts about Obamacare.

            Two major, unwieldy insurance companies have quit this year (one quit only partially while Aetna quit over the refusal of the DoJ to allow it to merge with UnitedHealth Group) while many medium and small flexible insurance companies are making money with Obamacare. The sky is not falling.

  • BCinBCS

    JJ:
    What ineptitude?
    Specifically what broken promises?
    Declining income is mainly a product of people, such as you, voting for conservative candidates because “hot-button” topics like same-sex marriage or predator men dressed as women invading rest rooms are raised right before each election. You vote for conservative social candidates and get conservative economic policies that benefit the rich and penalize the middle class.
    As long as the U.S. is a capitalistic country, businesses will do what is best for their stockholders, including exporting jobs to lower wage countries. This includes relocating customer services to cheaper foreign countries.

    • Sacagewea

      JJ is upset that Obama hasn’t stopped robocalls.

      • BCinBCS

        Well, P., on that JJ and I agree.

  • WUSRPH

    Based on his comments here in Austin tonight we have our answer as to which way the Trump campaign will go……The only pivot will be right back to where he started in the summer of last year with a full scale radical populist attack trying to divide and inflame. The lines are clear…..

  • Kozmo

    Oh, he just wants to create a stir and hope for an unruly crowd of “weird Austin liberal” protestors that will give him some favorable media sympathy and boost the fervor of his brownshirts. Provoking your foes to attack you mindlessly is an old tactic among these types. The best thing Austin could do is to turn its collective back on him completely. Don’t give him the hippie-commie-freakshow he wants to paint his opposition as.

  • Kozmo

    Who’s Gonna Build Your Wall? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZkAoosVLkA

  • beduke

    Declining income is a result of decades of Americans buying the lie of trickle-down economics promoted from the right. It turns out that if you give all the money to the rich people, they just keep it. No trickle. Just a few pathetic drops. Maybe shove some of it offshore (“You’d be an idiot not to . . . why pay taxes?” ) For Trump to suggest that more tax cuts for the rich will somehow improve the lot of the everyday person is to strain credulity. You can’t keep shoving more and more and more money to the top of society and somehow expect that the homeless problem will simply melt away. We need social action, people – – serious social action. And that means sharing the burden and acknowledging the fact that the system is indeed “rigged” – – that is, rigged in favor of plutocrats, high earners, CEO’s, hedge fund runners, Wall Street execs, offshore savers and the whole obvious class that benefits from the current scheme. Ross Perot referred to that “giant sucking sound’ of jobs going to Mexico if NAFTA was approved. Instead we have the giant sucking sound of money vaulting its way to the top of our society, with far too little being returned to generate broader prosperity. Until that changes, prepare yourself to confront ever-growing crowds of homeless and poor people in your streets. It is so obvious. Yet nothing seems to change. That’s because the people who own the political system would hate to see anything change . . . it’s working so perfectly for them. Of course, that’s what they thought right before the French Revolution.

    • John Johnson

      You must be a newcomer. Otherwise you would know that I have railed against many of the same things you are …which are the results of bought votes by multinational, bi-political corporations. Strange that you think someone who received millions from this group for giving assuring speeches is the one that is going to clip their wings.

    • Beerman

      Unless these trends of income inequity are reversed, the financially stressed middle-class will not have the purchasing power to keep the economy growing. This will hurt even us who are well-off. Also, a political backlash could generate a similar result, or worse. Losers of rigged games can become very angry, both on the left and the right.

      Hopefully, American common sense will prevail and we will rise to the occasion.

      • John Johnson

        I can’t stop laughing. You truly think Hillary is going to be the one to reverse what’s going on?

      • WUSRPH

        There is much, much more to do, but there has actually been some growth in income for the non-one percenters in the last two years…and the income gap has slightly closed.

  • beduke

    yes, all of that is true.

  • John Bernard Books

    Are dems exempt from our laws?
    “Are you coming to [Little Rock, Arkansas]?” he asked. “We have donors flying privately on Friday afternoon if u want a ride.”
    Cheng emailed Abedin at 11 a.m. “Huma, please meet Michel Pratte, who has graciously offered to give you a lift to Little Rock on Friday. I’ll let the two of you take it from here!” The email was disclosed Tuesday afternoon by the conservative group Citizen’s United, which is engaged in legal action with the State Department over access to Clinton-era records.
    Accepting private jet flights is not standard practice for government employees in Washington. The episode underscores the way the Clinton Foundation donors and State Department employees interacted under Secretary of State Clinton — often to their mutual benefit.”
    http://www.cnbc.com/2016/08/23/behind-the-private-jet-journey-of-hillary-clinton-aide-huma-abedin.html

    How bright is this person?

  • John Bernard Books

    The trouble with being an habitual liar….
    “It has been a tough month for spokespeople at the State Department. During the daily press briefing today State Department spokesman Mark Toner was unable to answer basic questions about the timing or details of a $1.3 billion payment to Iran despite the fact that the payment appears to be listed on a government website available to the public.”
    http://hotair.com/archives/2016/08/23/1-3-billion-in-interest-was-paid-to-iran-two-days-after-delivery-of-400-million-in-cash/

    The new lie being exposed every day…..want 8 more years of this?

  • John Bernard Books

    Pay for play is simply how it works…
    “Toner said the State Department had reviewed all of the emails released to Judicial Watch for wrongdoing and they found none.
    “There was no impropriety,” he said. “This was simply evidence of the way the process works, in that a secretary of state has aides getting emails or contacts by a broad range of individuals and organizations.””
    http://pushjunction.com/l/24499

    If you’re a crooked dem

    • BCinBCS

      JBB wrote: “If you’re a crooked dem

      Meanwhile over at the Trump grift:

      HuffPo reported yesterday that “Donald Trump Jacked Up His Campaign’s Trump Tower Rent Once Somebody Else Was Paying It. Office rent soared in July after Trump’s campaign began accepting donor contributions.”

      After bragging for a year about how cheaply he was running his campaign, Donald Trump is spending more freely now that other people are contributing ― particularly when the beneficiary is himself.

      Trump nearly quintupled the monthly rent his presidential campaign pays for its headquarters at Trump Tower to $169,758 in July, when he was raising funds from donors, compared with March, when he was self-funding his campaign, according to a Huffington Post review of Federal Election Commission filings. The rent jumped even though he was paying fewer staff in July than he did in March.

      The Trump campaign paid Trump Tower Commercial LLC $35,458 in March ― the same amount it had been paying since last summer ― and had 197 paid employees and consultants. In July, it paid 172 employees and consultants.

      http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/trump-campaign-rent_us_57bba424e4b03d51368a82b9

      • John Johnson

        Bresch, the daughter of a Dem Senator?

        • BCinBCS

          How does it matter who is her father? If you are wrong and greedy, you’re wrong and greedy.

          • John Johnson

            Oh, I thought you were equating greed to just the Repub’s. Do you include non-profits who solicit millions and actually dole out pennies?

          • BCinBCS

            Of course.

          • John Johnson

            Then why didn’t you do a paragraph on the Clinton Foundation?

          • BCinBCS

            Because there’s nothing there to write about.

          • John Johnson

            Really? There is new stuff getting released every day. Even the WaPo was in on the act this morning. Surprised the hell out of me. Even they can’t ignore it any longer.

          • John Bernard Books

            JJ you need to understand dems, they actually believe the Clinton’s lies….we don’t.

          • John Johnson

            The proof just keeps getting rolled out, and it floors me how many people are in denial. Lessor Americans would be under the jail for similar acts, but not the Clinton’s. Do they think all of this stuff in manufactured, twisted, contorted and blown out of proportion? All of it. No truth there? Thirty plus years of it?

          • BCinBCS

            JJ wrote about the Clintons: “Do they think all of this stuff in manufactured, twisted, contorted and blown out of proportion? All of it. No truth there? Thirty plus years of it?

            JJ, propaganda is an insidious instrument. When it is used properly and repeated enough times, it becomes the truth. I’ve posted this before but maybe it didn’t sink in the first time.
            .

          • John Johnson

            Who’s been investigating? Who has decided whether or not to prosecute? Are you that dense? Do you not keep up with current events? Has she lied about several aspects of her emails or not? Has she broken the pledge she signed when she became Sec of State? Everyone, including Comey, has said she has told lies. Colin Powell says she’s lying. The WaPo has even gotten onboard. Think her Jekyll & Hyde personality is manufactured? Think everyone that worked for her is lying and she is telling the truth? Think old friends and staff members are lying and she is telling the truth? You are a rube.

          • BCinBCS

            “Who has decided whether or not to prosecute?”

            Well, for one, the same Comey of the FBI that you claim in your post has said that she lied. Not to mention the subcommittee of the House that has been investigating her for years and years.

            I’ll say it again: “Propaganda is an insidious instrument. When it is used properly and repeated enough times, it becomes the truth.”

            I know that you believe differently so provide the proof. Where is the proof that she violated the law sufficiently to be charged? (Think of what a hero you would be if you were the one to finally prove the accusations against her.)

          • John Johnson

            We need no proof that she lied. It is everywhere. The point is that she is not being prosecuted for it because guess who needs to press charges. She has broken the law; the question the prosecutors have to determine is “intent” and that is tough to do…not so much if it was one of us in the ringer…but much more so with her. A Dem administration is simply not going to prosecute their presidential nominee.

          • BCinBCS

            Except JJ, if you had actually read the WaPo article you would have found that there was nothing there. The article stated that Clinton Foundation donors would e-mail Clinton’s assistant, Huma Abedin, requesting a meeting with Hillary to ask for something – usually a favor. The evidence shows that Abedin did answer the e-mails but rarely did they meet with Hillary and they never got the favors.

            I know these facts are disappointing to you so I’m sure that you will ignore them or denounce them as false so, when you do, I will ask you to provide your proof that the Foundation is pay-for-play.

          • WUSRPH

            And I was a Republican until Richard Nixon made me a Democrat……Something about Watergate, sabotaging the peace negotiations and the “Southern Strategy”.

          • John Johnson

            Yeah, right.

          • WUSRPH

            I was raised in such a GOP family that my parents were delegates for Robert Taft at the 1952 Texas GOP Convention…..If you knew anything about “conservatism” or American history you would know that meant they were very, very conservative. That’s the convention were Ovida Culp Hobby and a bunch of Democrats invaded the GOP to help nominate Ike. I was a member of Young Republicans and College Republicans and the whole bit….and attended the State GOP conventions in 1968 and 1972. But that was all in my youth before I learned better.

          • John Johnson

            I don’t care what you call yourself. All I have to go on is your defense of the WPE and love for a manipulative liar who has been hoodwinking us for over 30 years.

          • Beerman

            B, I can relate, I did’nt leave the Republican Party, it left me. The Tea Party first, and now, Trump…unbearable.

          • John Johnson

            So you joined up with Hillary. That’s what gets me. If someone offers you castor oil or an enema, and you don’t like the choices are you going to go ahead and pick one anyway? Why?

          • John Bernard Books

            If you as full of sh*t as Beerman is then either one will suffice…..

          • Beerman

            JJ, no excuse, the decision is mine. And, I will support and vote for her even if she does the following:

            -Shoots and kills someone in the middle of Times Square.
            -Becomes a Bigot.
            -Announces that Mexicans are bringing drugs, crime, rapist across the border.
            -Believes that John McCain is not a war hero because he was captured.
            -Even if there is blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her WHATEVER!
            -Mocks a reporter’s disability…you got to see this guy…auugh…arrgh…
            -Thinks people in Iowa are stupid.
            -Watched in Jersey City, where thousands of Muslims were cheering WTC tragedy.
            -Hates media reporters.
            -Stands up for torture of prisoners, even if he doesn’t work, because they deserve it.
            -Wants to ban religious groups that are not Christian.
            -Will be unequivocally the healthiest individual ever elected President.
            -Wants to punch protesters in the face.
            -Poses as her own publicist; however, it was not her on the phone.
            -Loves Hispanics and that is why there are taco bowls in Trump Tower.
            -Wants to build a Wall to keep Mexican judges out of her lawsuits.
            -Believes that Obama was born in Kenya and is not a legitimate President.
            -Champions the so-called ACT-RIGHT MOVEMENT by Brietbart urging a right-wing authoritarian nationalism in the USA.
            -Becomes Putin’s BFF.
            -Wants more tax cuts for herself.
            -Uses anti-Muslim bigotry and rhetoric that aides ISIS recruiting videos.
            -Says that she and Obama founded ISIS.

            As you can see, I prefer the flavor of her KoolAide as compared to the bull-manure in Trump’s KoolAide. My vote for HRC is not because she is my favorite, but a vote against the demagogue Trump.

            I do not want the right-wing authoritarian nationalist movement preached by Trump, that could be a grave danger to our own democratic institutions and to any hope we have for a more peaceful world.

            Sorry ’bout that…….

          • John Johnson

            Please don’t apologize. I’m not going to.

          • BCinBCS

            This sums up my attitude nicely:
            .

  • WUSRPH

    Let’s all welcome beduke and hope for more postings.

    • John Johnson

      Yea! A new brisket rubbing, soft spoken, prolific, pizza baking, thoughtful, car affectionado, who will add a great deal to the blog. Welcome aboard.

  • John Bernard Books

    Robert Morrow hosted Donald Trump in Austin at Moody theater…..
    ““We’re going to build a wall. Yeah, 100 percent. It’s so simple,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity inside a nearly packed Moody Theater in downtown Austin. “Bush and even Obama sent people back so we can be more aggressive with that, but we can follow the laws.””
    http://www.chron.com/news/politics/texas/article/Trump-doubles-down-on-border-wall-deportations-9180520.php

    My buddy Wassup head must be spinning……

    • WUSRPH

      If you bothered to read anything but your silliness, you would know that I reported all of that on Tuesday night…..Sorry to be so many hours ahead of you..

      • John Bernard Books

        Sorry my friend but I don’t read your posts.

  • John Bernard Books

    Does Hillary suffer from decision fatigue?
    “Hillary Clinton’s illness is not that she suffers from ‘decision fatigue’ but rather that she suffers from ‘conscience fatigue’, ‘logic fatigue’ and ‘humaneness fatigue’. The world would be a better place if there was a drug capable of curing such dangerous psychological ailments.”
    http://theduran.com/hillary-clinton-decision-fatigue/

    Dems called Goldwater “nuts” in ’64 so IMHO Hillary is fair game….

  • Rules of Blazon

    Krause is the perfect example of a modern-day Jim Crow Republican terrorist. I would love the opportunity to tell him so, to his face, on camera. Can you arrange this?

    • John Johnson

      What asylum are you posting from? I’ll see what I can do.

      • Rules of Blazon

        Cool – thanks. Maybe we can livestream the discussion right here on Burkablog. Keep me posted.

        • John Johnson

          What are the visiting hours? Do they give you access to social media all day long? What time are forced meds administered? I need all this info to get it set up.

          • Rules of Blazon

            You’re wimping out, just like Krause is gonna do. I’ll come to Fort Worth or wherever he is. All I wanna do is make a public record (on video) of a brief conversation. Fifteen minutes tops.

          • John Johnson

            Here’s a thought…have you heard of YouTube? Do a video of you ranting for “15 minutes tops”. I’m sure it would be a favorite and catch Krause’s, and everyother, radical, conservative p***ks attention. You could become the face of progressivism. Go for it.

          • Rules of Blazon

            I knew you’d wimp out.

          • John Johnson

            I believe you said that you wanted an opportunity to tell him face to face that he was a Jim Crow, Republican terrorist. Just do your YouTube vid and send it to him, but not before you let all the rest of us take a look. He is not going share valuable minutes with a crazy, but I do it all the time. I grew up with them. I hung out with them. I may be one of them. I know you are.

          • Rules of Blazon

            Actually, I really just want to ask him questions. You can show him these comments; I mainly want to be clear that anything I said here I would also not hesitate to say to his face, hence my initial statement.

            But it’s the interview I really want.

            You guys gonna wimp out, or do you have the courage of your convictions?

          • John Johnson

            Oh, believe me, I have the courage of mine, but I don’t speak for Matt Krause. I know him to be honorable and a man of his word. I have seen him change his position after asking questions and absorbing others shared thoughts. He is quiet, thoughtful and a gentleman through and through. He serves his constituents and responds to their requests. He is constantly online sharing thoughts and pertinent info. He is, in other words, a unique politician. You, on the other hand….

            Why would he meet with you?

            Believe me…he would make you look like you come across here. It would not be pretty.

          • Rules of Blazon

            Seems like he should be very eager to do my interview. Now go hook it up.

          • John Johnson

            Kinda dense, too.

          • Rules of Blazon

            At least I’m not a craven, simpering, Jim Crow Republican coward like Matt Krause.

          • John Johnson

            Nor is he, Loudmouth, and all your bluster will not make him so. Take a pill.

          • Rules of Blazon

            Until he comes on here via livestream and answers my questions, he don’t look too good, and neither do you. Y’all look scared. Of me.

          • Unwound

            hes no pancho nevarez

          • John Johnson

            Hahaha. So true.

  • John Bernard Books

    What about Hillary’s border wall she wanted built?
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uXJ1mgkyF0

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems want to use discrimination to…well to stop discrimination.
    “The presenters of the course, Ciaran Slattery, Nicholas Pulakos, and Urenna Nwogwugwu, are all RAs at the state-funded college, which describes itself as New York’s highest-ranking public college. They state their purpose is to “help others take the next step in understanding diversity, privilege, and the society we function within,” presumably the “white” society they plan to “stop” at the event.”
    http://www.dailywire.com/news/8590/state-university-now-offers-stop-white-people-pardes-seleh?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_content=062316-news&utm_campaign=benshapiro

    How does one become this stupid?

    • BCinBCS

      JBB asked: “How does one become this stupid?

      You have the cajones to ask this?

      • John Bernard Books

        as usual you didn’t understand…..heard of Pavlov’s dog?

  • John Bernard Books

    Remember “if you like your Dr you can keep your Dr” and this doozy “I will reduced insurance premiums by $2500?”
    ““I think what we should be expecting is premiums that are substantially higher, and I think there’s a real risk that other insurers pull out,” said Michael Morrisey, a professor at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health. “We may be beginning to see the death spiral of insurance plans in the exchanges.””
    and
    “Sherri Greenberg, a professor at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs, said monthly health insurance premiums were likely to rise across the state. But she said many Texans might not feel the effect of those increases because they will continue receiving federal subsidies — a pillar of the law meant to offset the cost of health care for many Americans.”
    https://www.texastribune.org/2016/08/24/health-insurers-exit-spells-trouble-obamacare-texa/

    Did ya believe him and how is that working out for you?

  • WUSRPH

    I hate to give The Donald credit for anything, but you just
    have to when it comes to knowing how to work an audience and make a relatively
    low priority issue seem to be much more important. Last night was a good example when he tagged “border
    security” as supposedly being the NO. 1 of his campaign and, in the process,
    tied two different issues together into one.
    What he did was take the issue of “immigration”—which ranks 6th
    or 7th in priority in virtually all the polls—and by adding one
    word—“security” linked it to the No. 2 ranked issue—“terrorism”…..thereby
    converting an issue or primary importance to only those racists who fear that
    American is being overrun by a horde of alien locusts into one that reaches a
    bigger audience. Of course, this
    allowed him to basically ignore the No. 1 issue in all the polls—jobs and the
    economy—which just happens to be a lot harder to demagogue about. Give the man credit, where credit is due.

  • WUSRPH

    I hate to give The Donald credit for anything, but you just have to when it comes to knowing how to work an audience and make a relatively low priority issue seem to be much more important. Last night was a good example when he tagged “border security” as supposedly being the NO. 1 issue of his campaign and, in the process, tied two different issues together into one. What he did was take the issue of “immigration”—which ranks 6th or 7th in priority in virtually all the polls—and by adding one word—“security” link it to the No. 2 ranked issue—“terrorism”…..thereby converting an issue of primary importance to only those often racists who falsely fear that American is being overrun by a horde of alien locusts into one that reaches a bigger audience. Of course, this allowed him to basically ignore the No. 1 issue in all the polls—jobs and the economy—which just happens to be a lot harder to demagogue about. Give the man credit, where credit is due.

    • John Johnson

      What is Hillary saying about jobs and the economy?

      • WUSRPH

        I know it is a total waste of time to answer you….but quite a bit actually. Go over to her web site and you will find a whole series of DETAILED plans….unlike the “I will” statements of Trump’s which offer virtually no details..

        • John Johnson

          OK, I went there. Those plans aren’t “detailed”. How can you say that?
          Higher taxes for rich.0 Lower taxes for middle class. Free tuition? Infrastructure? Clean energy? $10B Buy America program? Loans for small businesses? No details on where the money comes from. We don’t have any to spare.

          • WUSRPH

            Where’s the money coming from is a good question….for both Clinton and Trump…..But she spends a lot less than he does…..and does a lot less to raise the deficit……

            http://tinyurl.com/hewuqza

            Donald Trump claims to be the King of Debt and, according to one new report, his policies will make that more than a truthful statement. The study finds that the few policies on which he has provided enough specifics to allow them to be estimated would add nearly $10 TRILLION to the national debt over a 10 year period. This compares to Clinton’s which represent no appreciable increase in the debt.

            “The difference between [Clinton and Trump] is indeed stark,” Henry Aaron, a widely respected Brookings economist who did not work on the committee’s analysis, told The Huffington Post Sunday. “One candidate shows determination to, at least, keep debt under control. The other is utterly indifferent to it.”

            It is to be expected that Trump will discount the figures and/or claim that the boost his polices will give to the economy will offset the increase costs. He may also claim that he plans to cut the federal spending by enough to offset any remaining increase. That will sound good to all of those who are either too young or too uninformed to remember that we heard all those same claims from Ronald Reagan as he was doubling the debt. Fool me once!

          • John Johnson

            I should believe this? And why? Because some establishment think tank put out an opinion piece, which you believe because it suits your agenda, which you now want to pass onto me as an absolute. Not going to happen, Professor. Not going to happen.

          • WUSRPH

            Let me see if I understand this:

            Trump is going to spend trillions on infrastructure development (not a bad idea, by the way)….double what Hillary has proposed and

            Trump is going to cut taxes for everybody (more for the wealthy like him of course)

            And it is not going to have any impact on the deficit?
            I know you’d like to think that…..but wake up…and face reality…..

            I don’t know if their figures are absolutely correct…Even then admit it is hard to estimate his plans…but they took what he has said he would do and priced it out…They are not the only ones to do so…

          • BCinBCS

            W, JJ would rather believe his gut than believe the facts. Earlier, I asked him to provide facts that Hillary Clinton lied about committing a crime for which she should be indicted and tried. Do you know what he said? He wrote: “We need no proof that she lied.”.

          • John Johnson

            Hahaha. I don’t need to prove it because the truth is coming from everywhere. Here own words condemn her?
            “Did you …?
            “No, I never did.”
            Then the emails show up proving she lied. You missed all of this? More coming, I understand.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, everybody lies. I lie, you lie, Hillary lies, Trump lies, everybody lies. What is important is what one lies about, the intent of the lies and the consequences of the lies. When a lie is unintentional, has no criminal intent or does not cause serious consequences then there is no crime. This is the case with Hillary Clinton.

            How do we know that her lies about her e-mail server do not rise to the level of criminality? Simple, the Republican head of the FBI, James Comey said so and the Republican subcommittees that have been investigating her for what seems like forever have, essentially, said so.

            I’m sorry that you can’t take non-criminal lying and use it to convict your arch enemy but until all lying becomes criminal, Hillary gets a pass (and so does everyone else).

          • John Johnson

            You are a loon if you think I could sign my name to a document stating that I understood the U.S. Rules regarding classified doc’s and using the gov’s server, and then go right ahead ignore both.

            Look at Petraeus; what happened to him?

            The lie to the old parents of the Benghazi dead fire me up just as much.

            She is simply a Jekyll & Hyde, lying you-know-what. Pull the blinders off and pay attention. This deal ain’t over yet. The hammer could drop any day.

          • John Johnson

            There you go again, Professor, telling me what I think. Show me where I said Trump’s plans would not continue to increase the deficit. All I did was ask how Hillary was going to pay for hers.

          • WUSRPH

            She explains that in her plans…..He doesn’t.

          • John Johnson

            Not in anything you referred me to last night, I don’t believe.

          • BCinBCS

            Whoa, JJ. You just stated: “Show me where I said Trump’s plans would not continue to increase the deficit.” To me, that implies that you’re O.K with that. Am I correct?

            You just confirmed that Trump running up the deficit is fine but, as you have stated many times before that when Obama does it, it makes him the WPE.

          • John Johnson

            You are just as bad as your hero and mentor….quit putting words in my mouth. I never said that I did not care how much Trump’s plans cost us. Never. I never said he had all the answers, nor that we were getting all the details. I simply said I was voting for him because he is willing to address some issues I hold dear, and that I think Hillary is a snake.

          • WUSRPH

            So you will accept a $10 TRILLION increase in the national debt for the HOPE of your national political revolution?

          • John Johnson

            Geez, you and your playmate are dense. I never said I accepted anything. What I have said in the past to you, which seems to have not stuck around long, is that I divide by five what candidates are promising during a campaign, to get close to what actually might transpire after elected. I don’t demand details like you do early on because they are, for the most part, b.s. You think if Hillary gets the win things will go down as outlined in the rough draft she calls a platform?

          • WUSRPH

            Your certainly have not used your “I divide by five”, etc. standard when it comes to President Obama. I guess it only applies to candidates you support.

          • John Johnson

            He’s done nothing he promised that amounted to anything. His healthcare program which was to be his crowning accomplishment will be toast in a year or two; there is zero transparency; there have been zero changes with regards to hedging and policing Wall Street; race relations have been set back 30 years; our Navy was recently humiliated by Iran; our foreign policy sucks; he has alienated Israel; he has given Iran everything they ask for; he releases terrorists to go back and start over where they left off; he choses not to enforce either immigration or anti-trust laws; he is the WPE. History books will label him as same.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, when I’m trying to make a decision, I make a list of the pros and the cons and then I weigh them against each other. You seem to do the same thing when it comes to Obama but then throw away the pro side of the list.

            Nearly everything that you mentioned in your previous post is only the negative side of the issue and in just about each case, the pro outweighs the con. Unfortunately, you don’t seem to use the pro part of the list when it comes to Obama so your conclusions regarding him can only result in negativity.

          • John Johnson

            That puny list you posted yesterday? I responded to each and offered comment. Nary a thing on there that amounts to anything. Several were mistakes.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, I didn’t put any words in your mouth; I quoted you accurately. Now if you want to claim that logic and the English language should be turned on its head, then I would be forced to concede the point. Otherwise, my argument stands.

          • John Johnson

            Go away. Your jousting with a windmill. You are parsing words. You know exactly how I feel; you and your mentor have short memories and sorry retention.

          • WUSRPH

            See her tax plan….that explains where you get the dollars….

        • Sacagewea

          You must know by now that JJ refuses to do his homework.

      • John Bernard Books

        Hillary promised workers she would cost them their job…so please voter for her.
        “Clinton did tell a town hall audience in Columbus, Ohio in March that “we’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.””
        http://www.npr.org/2016/05/03/476485650/fact-check-hillary-clinton-and-coal-jobs

  • John Bernard Books

    For the first time this election season the low information voters formerly known as dems have a choice….
    will they take the bait or think for themselves?

  • John Bernard Books

    Now Condi has joined Colin calling Hillary a liar….
    “Hillary Clinton has been throwing around this strange story about how Colin Powell told her to use a personal email account at dinner one night and that’s the only reason why she did it.
    Colin Powell basically responded with, “Um, no I didn’t and stop telling people that.”
    Now, Condi Rice is saying the same thing.”
    http://www.youngcons.com/condoleezza-rice-also-rejects-hillarys-claim-that-colin-powell-told-her-to-use-personal-email-at-dinner-party/

    Jerry Jones said I can win with the worst coach in football and hired Barry Switzer……dem voters said we can go you one better, we can with our Barry and now Hillary. Or did dem voters say that? maybe they were told you will vote for Hillary……

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems are so confident the low information voters will do as told the masks has come off…..
    “”If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” was President Barack Obama’s signature catchphrase he used to sell the Affordable Care Act to the American people. Now Obamacare’s flagship website, healthcare.gov, no longer even addresses the issue.”
    http://www.weeklystandard.com/obamacare-website-no-longer-addresses-you-can-keep-your-doctor/article/2003956

    Wait you mean it was a lie?

  • John Johnson

    Found this post on FB this morning. Anxious to see the twist you Trump haters out on this:

    Of the two candidates running for president…

    Only Hillary Clinton was caught lying to congress.

    Only Hillary Clinton was fired from a job for being unethical.

    Only Hillary Clinton deleted 30 some thousand emails after she was ordered to hand them over to the Fed.

    Only Hillary Clinton had that same computer wiped clean by professionals.

    Only Hillary Clinton got the rapist of a teenage girl off on rape charges then laughed about it.

    Only Hillary Clinton lied to the American people about Benghazi.

    Only Hillary Clinton lied to the American people about her emails.

    Only Hillary Clinton lied about being under sniper fire.

    Only Hillary Clinton lied about lying to the American people.

    Only Hillary Clinton was involved in ” Cash Cow ”

    Only Hillary Clinton has a long list of scandals.

    Only Hillary Clinton nationally belittled her husband’s sexual harassment ( and rape ) accusers.

    Only Hillary Clinton is a career politician.

    Only Hillary Clinton will not release her speeches to Goldman Sachs and other banks.

    Only Hillary Clinton is tied to Monsanto.

    Only Hillary Clinton was labeled ” Extremely careless ” about national security by the FBI !

    Only Hillary Clinton said she will raise taxes on the middle class.

    Only Hillary Clinton benefited from the DNC rigging an election !

    Only Hillary Clinton had to return stolen items from the White House.

    Only Hillary Clinton said the Benghazi victims parents where lying.

    Only Hillary Clinton wants you to vote for her based on her gender.

    Only Hillary Clinton has no real accomplishments after a lifetime in politics.

    Only Hillary Clinton has never created any jobs.

    Only Hillary Clinton has been investigated by the FBI and found to have put national security at risk.

    Only Hillary Clinton has had two or more movies and several documentaries made about her questionable ethics.

    Only Hillary Clinton was called “Broomstick one” by the SS.

    Only Hillary Clinton made congress and others spend millions and millions of tax dollars having hearings and investigating her to find that she lied, that would not have been spent if she would of simply told the truth in the first place ! Fact – all facts !

    Only Hillary Clinton regularly cussed out and belittled her SS detail.

    Only Hillary Clinton is involved and benefited from Pay to Play.

    Only Hillary Clinton takes donations from countries who kill gays and control women.

    Only Hillary Clinton Only Hillary Clinton Only Hillary Clinton over and over again.

    But you are going to vote for her because….Donald J. Trump says mean things…

    I will never understand how any moral person in good conscience could vote for this woman.

    • John Bernard Books

      You cannot shame a democrat…
      “I don’t think the Clinton Foundation is going to survive until the end of the week,” said Tom Fitton, the president of Judicial Watch, which released the emails that were produced by the State Department at the direction of a federal judge after JW had to file a federal petition compelling the State Department to fulfill its request for emails to and from Huma Abedin, a long-time aide and confidante of the Democratic nominee for president.
      “You really think that, Tom? You really think they can be shamed in any way, shape or form?” ”
      http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/08/23/tom-fitton-on-howie-carr-show-clinton-foundation-will-shut-down-by-end-of-week/

      There are some who enjoy “beating or working the system.” They will work harder at stealing then an honest profession because they get a perverse enjoyment from it.

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems even have a term for it “plausible deniability.”
    “Hillary Clinton’s closest State Department aides were closely involved in coordinating events, talking points, and projects with the Clinton Foundation, according to emails, despite ethics agreements that were intended to create a firewall between Clinton’s office and her family’s foundation.
    Emails released by the watchdog group Citizens United on Tuesday show Clinton aides Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills were in regular contact with foundation officials on topics ranging from the programming at Clinton Global Initiative events to Bill Clinton’s public remarks.
    While Clinton signed an ethics agreement saying she would not be personally involved with State Department matters related to the Clinton Foundation, her closest staffers were bound by no such restrictions, according to the State Department.”
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3757409/Hillary-Clinton-knew-aides-working-family-foundation-despite-pledge-not-to.html#ixzz4ILsulIH8

    LBJ had his bag men Connelly et al., you never touch the money. How stupid are dem voters? I’ve ceased to be amazed.

    • John Johnson

      Or a better term, “circumventing the law”.

  • John Bernard Books

    How often have we seen this behavior here?
    ““From that second on, she went violent. She went crazy. She jumped off her bike. She starting cursing,” the man said. “Literally, I’ve never in my life heard a person curse like that for like five minutes.””
    http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2016/08/24/bicyclist-attacks-man-in-car/

    Hillary is known for her violent temper, can we afford her in the WH with her violent mood swings?

  • John Bernard Books

    Time for an ethic check….
    “The adage that, “Lying is always wrong” is horse-s**t. Here are some guides:”
    http://www.slate.com/blogs/quora/2013/02/08/when_is_lying_good.html

    Dems justify their inability to tell the truth…..

  • Sacagewea

    Let’s call “voter ID laws” what they really are – “voter suppression”:

    http://www.philly.com/philly/news/nation_world/20160822_Little_evidence_of_widespread_voter_fraud.html?mobi=true

  • John Johnson

    She’s a loon, but no more so than the smiling, obfuscating, bullshit artist Hillary employs as campaign manager. Ever seen him duck and dodge a pointed question. He’s the best.

    • Beerman

      But, Katrina is from your neck of the woods, where she and her buddy from Grapevine (JM) live off the Tea Party community?

  • WUSRPH

    I guess it is all in what you call it…..When a Democrat changes a position the GOPers attack him/her as being a “flip flopper” without principles. When Trump changes his stand on immigration, they say his position has “evolved”…..and praise him for being able to see the need for a change.

    • BCinBCS

      And does Trump ever need to evolve. On the evolutionary scale, I’d put him somewhere above blue-green algae. 😉

      • My cat is now mad at me. I spit water all over her while she was napping. I managed to not spew it all over my laptop so there is that. 😀

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/hrhg6pv

    　On this anniversary of “welfare reform” under Bill Clinton this analysis of the change in welfare spending since then might be of interest. Unfortunately, it shatters the image of masses of people on the public dole…but why let reality stand in your way.

  • John Johnson

    Hahaha…yeah, not sure where that came from.

  • Beerman

    Krauthammer also said, “Trump is a great big middle finger aimed at a Republican establishment that has abandoned its principals.”

    • John Johnson

      Agree wholeheartedly. I am not a Repub; I too watched them go whichever way the Big’s yanked them. I am simply supporting the lessor of two evils and the one who is going to shake things up and off of high center.

    • WUSRPH

      I still say that he is a Romulan.

      • Beerman

        Wow, rejecting Surak’s reforms in the world of Romulus in the Star Empire in a Galaxy of the 24th Century…way out there.

      • WUSRPH

        PS I, of course, meant Krauthammer. Just look…

  • John Bernard Books

    My dem friends say pay for play is all in your imagination
    “The new batch of emails showing that the State Department gave special access to top Clinton Foundation donors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state brings to mind the case of a shady Miami businessman serving a 12-year prison sentence after scamming the government out of millions. His name is Claudio Osorio, a Clinton Foundation donor who got $10 million from the government after the Clinton State Department reportedly pulled some strings.
    Osorio got the money from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), a federal agency that operates under the guidance of the State Department, to build houses in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. The OPIC supposedly promotes U.S. government investments abroad to foster the development and growth of free markets. Osorio’s “Haiti project” was supposed to build 500 homes for displaced families in the aftermath of the earthquake. The project never broke ground and Osorio used the money to finance his lavish lifestyle and fund his illicit business ventures. He also ran a fraudulent international company with facilities in the U.S., United Arab Emirates, Germany, Angola and Tanzania that stole millions from investors. Some of the OPIC Haiti money was used to repay investors of his fraudulent company (Innovida), according to federal prosecutors. In September 2013, Osorio was sentenced to 150 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release.”
    http://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2016/08/hillary-state-dept-helped-jailed-clinton-foundation-donor-get-10-mil-u-s-failed-haiti-project/

    So we’re faced with a decision this Nov more of the same or are you fed up?

    • BCinBCS

      More of the same, JBB? You mean you’re opposed to locking up criminals who defraud the U.S. government?

      • John Bernard Books

        Quick they’re ringing your bell…..

        • BCinBCS

          I’ll bet that you think that you’re clever. I wonder if the Dunning/Kreuger Principal includes cleverness?

          • John Bernard Books

            No I think you’re stupid

  • John Bernard Books

    My dem friends say voter fraud is all in your imagination.
    ” The investigation began by examining state forms on which residents had declined jury duty by checking a box indicating that they weren’t US citizens, and were therefore ineligible to serve. Pierrotti then cross-referenced those results with local voter rolls, identifying at least 94 people who were registered to vote in the state of Florida. Next, he visited some of these people at their homes, where they admitted that they weren’t citizens and professed ignorance as to how they were registered to vote in the first place. But voting records confirmed that they’d exercised their “right” to vote that, as non-citizens, they do not actually possess. ”
    http://townhall.com/tipsheet/guybenson/2014/03/19/fraud-local-nbc-investigation-discovers-dozens-of-illegal-voters-in-florida-n1811547

    My dem friends lie……

  • donuthin2

    The frustration level of Trump supporters is very high. I was walking around the block this morning in a neighborhood of mostly retired people. Neighbor was mowing his yard and stopped to say hello and chat. He surprised me by saying he had made 1 trip to Austin for the taping of the Trump/Hannity show. He said he was pleased at the demeanor of Trump and thought it went well. Dumb me, replied by saying that it wouldn’t last. He countered with something about Clinton being the biggest liar ever to which I replied that I would still prefer her over Trump. He went livid accusing me of being immoral, anti-American and what ever else came to his mind.

    I don’t know much about the guy except that he is a retired professional engineer. I was not surprised that he is a Trump supporter, but was surprised at how quickly he got crazy mad. His kind, I think, will be problematic should Trump lose. They are already angry at being behind. It is not a given that Clinton will win, but unless there is a major screw up, which is possible, she will and then all hell may break lose.

    • José

      And let’s not mince any words about who is responsible. When the GOP sold its soul to the political fundamentalists and anti-government nuts and Tea Party crackpots, promising them unbelievable and unobtainable pie in the sky goodies, and demonizing the opposition as literal traitors and criminals, what else should they expect? Republicans are about to reap the rewards for their sinful ways, and unfortunately we will all suffer for it.

      • Beerman

        L. Pitts in an editorial described the TPer’s and Trump World very well:
        “They do not have an ideology anymore, now it is a mood of being surly, nasty and acting put-upon. They don’t like the rest of us, nor do they seem to like each other all that much. After watching and listening to these demagogues, I no longer have any idea what “conservative” means. A little self reflection is overdue.”

    • BCinBCS

      What may make the disappointment even worse when Trump loses is that many Trumpsters honestly believe that he will win, bolstered by the new apps that supposedly unskew the national polls. When these apps adjust the polls for the Bradley Effect (people lying to pollsters because they are embarassed by their actual preference) they claim that Trump is winning handily. Since the pump is already primed by Trump stating that the only way that he can lose is by fraud, I smell trouble on election night.

      • WUSRPH

        Whoever wins I predict a nasty four years to come.
        Four years of Trump leading the nation into chaos and danger OR
        Four years of the Trumptarians trying to create a constitutional crisis and destroy Clinton’s ability to accomplish anything.
        Not a pretty future either way.

        • Kozmo

          Yep. (Sigh)

        • Unwound

          im currently of the mind that the most damaging thing for the democrats long term will be for clinton to win. dems have lost lost 11 governorships, 13 U.S. Senate seats, 69 House seats, and 913 state legislative seats and 30 state legislative chambers since 08. theyre going to make some ground up this year, but they’ll be decimated again in 18 and 20. ’20 is also a redistricting year, which means dems lose the house for another 10 years at least.

          its not going to be pretty.

          however, if trump were to win (he wont) you’d see the GOP get their clock cleaned and probably detonate completely.

    • Beerman

      Sounds like your neighbor spends the majority of his time watching Fox News, listening to Limbaugh and Root, reading Brietbart and Drudge, and is on the same talking points email list as the Troll?

  • WUSRPH

    “All of this adds up to something we’ve never seen before. Of course there’s always been a paranoid fringe in our politics, steeped in racial resentment. But it’s never had the nominee of a major party stoking it, encouraging it, and giving it a national megaphone ― until now.”

    H. Clinton
    What is so sad is that it is so true.

    • John Bernard Books

      Couldn’t agree with you more professor pedant she is mentally ill…
      “A video released Thursday by Hillary Clinton’s campaign makes the case that Donald Trump is the candidate of racists, white supremacists and neo-Nazis.”
      http://www.politico.com/story/2016/08/clinton-ad-kkk-trump-227404#ixzz4INuoFw1s

      As Trump predicted yesterday Hillary played the KKK card today….sick

    • WUSRPH

      Funny that neither JJ or the Troll has denied the truth of Clinton’s statement.

      • John Johnson

        What’s funny about it? You think I sit around waiting on you to post? I just saw this. Clinton’s playing the race card is par for the course with Dem’s. Scare the Blacks, Hispanics and Muslims into thinking we hate them instead of the fact we hate unenforced immigration laws and Washington’s unhealthy relationship with the Big’s that pad’s their bank accounts while depleting ours…blacks, whites and browns alike.

        • WUSRPH

          All she did was tell the truth about Trump. Sorry that bothers you.

          • John Johnson

            What truth. Have you seen the testimonies from women who work for him and disadvantaged of all colors who he has hired and helped? Have you? Real life stuff without the cameras rolling. Now compare this to the umpteen books and interviews outlining Clinton’s mode of treating commonbreds and employees when not in the public eye. You in denial. Got your eyes and ears covered. Not going to find this stuff on CNN, the major networks or newspapers.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, I’d like to review all of this “good works and charity” that you claim that Trump does. How about some links?

          • John Johnson

            I’d have to look back. Most were tv interviews with people like the first woman to head up the construction of one of Trump’s big projects, a black man he hired off the street and his subsequent success, and some other women in his organization who applauded him. I think Guiliani also was the one who mentioned several times that Trump had given unsolicited help to people in need. I’ll go back and see what I can dig up.

          • WUSRPH

            How about the African-Americans who had to sue his company because it was discriminating against them in renting?

          • John Johnson

            http://www.snopes.com/so-you-think-you-know-donald-trump/

            Any examples of Hillary’s altruism?

          • WUSRPH

            And the Bohemian Corporal liked children and dogs and all his secretaries adored him BUT…
            .
            If Trump is such a good guy, he would not be doing and saying the things he has in this race unless he is one of those people willing to sell his ethical soul for power.

            You either live the same way in your personal life and in your public life or you are more than a hypocrite…

          • Beerman

            Amen

          • John Johnson

            Live the same way in public and private lives? What do you think all those books and interviews on Hillary by more than a few have to say about this? Even many of Trump’s harshest critics, like Donnie Duetsh and Joe Scarborough, who have known him personally for a long time, say he is generous and a “good guy”…they just can’t hack his pointed comments.

          • WUSRPH

            It is those “pointed comments” that show us that, if he is what you say, that he is also a man without an ethical soul.

          • John Johnson

            That’s horseshit. You are no great judge of character. Who would be after spending their working life in a cesspool? I revert back to your judging people by consistencies in their public and private lives. Can you come up with a person with a bigger gap between these two than Hillary? OK…maybe KBH.

          • WUSRPH

            I don’t know about Hillary….I have no real evidence of how she acts…(I did on KBH, however)…But, the question here is not whether Hillary is a bad boss or not. The question is is there any difference between how she and Trump address race and ethnicity in their political comments and in their private behavior and privately expressed beliefs …..

            Hillary may or may not be a horrible boss (and I worked for one who often could be most horrible)….but there is no evidence in anything you have cited or anywhere else that she is a racist….nor are there any statements in her campaign that are racist and anti-ethnic. As such, she is consistent on this question.

            That may or may not be true of Trump. Even if he is a truly nice guy in PRIVATE….in PUBLIC he has shown racist and ethnic prejudices…. He may or may not be consistent in his behavior and statements; I have no way of knowing what he does in private….BUT if he isn’t—if he indeed treats Blacks and Hispanics differently in private—than he is a liar and a man without an ethical soul.

          • WUSRPH

            Please note that I am NOT making a judgment on Trump’s “immortal soul”….but his possible lack of any ethical principles of honesty and consistency which I have dubbed an “ethical soul”.

            I am clearly not competent to make a judgment of his personal sanctity. That is for him and his creator, if there be one. After all, I have enough trouble with the Baltimore Catechism and was totally unable to wade my way thru Aquinas’s “Summa Theologica”‘ in my college Metaphysics course. Unfortunately, there was no Cliff Notes for it.

          • John Johnson

            Why did you have to write all those words to say so little? I don’t think Trump is racist. I think he wants Illegals out because they are here illegally and have broken the law (just as much out fault as theirs). He doesn’t hate women, and he doesn’t hate Muslims.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ states that Trump is not a racist and doesn’t hate women, illegals or Muslims.

            Well, he sure has an unusual way of showing it.

          • John Johnson

            It’s your hypersensitism brought on by political correctness. Turns a lot of once stout people into sniveling whiner’s.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, it would appear that you have joined the legion of right-wing conservatives who would like to make “political correctness” a bad thing. PC is nothing more than good manners.

            If you cannot treat others as you would have them treat you then it is proper not to force your immoral beliefs on them.

            This desire to describe racism as the opposite side of the coin of political correctness is invalid and I will fight you all of the way on it. They are not equal.

          • John Johnson

            I am no right wing
            conservative; I’m just an average guy who doesn’t mince words or use moral indignation as defense mechanism. Sissy’s do that. Trump is not a racist or mysoginistic. Those terms apply to someone hating or having disdain for entire classes of people. He and I have those we like and those we don’t like within various classifications for reasons other than race, color, sex, or religion. You PC folks just can’t get a grasp on that, nor do you want to. You are whiner’s and you like whining.

          • WUSRPH

            Rapists, murderers and drug dealers
            Judge is unqualified because he is a Mexican
            Black lives are so horrible that they have nothing to loose
            Picking up and quoting items from racist blogs and tweets
            On and on.
            If he isn’t a racist…he’s giving a awfully good impression of one.

          • John Johnson

            He’s making broad statements about segments of various ethnic groups that he doesn’t like. Just like we all do.

          • WUSRPH

            Making unfavorable broad statements about members of ethnic and racial group as members of a group is one of the prime signs of racism. “blacks are lazy”….is a good example. It attributes bad characteristics to the group, not to individuals who may be lazy. Trump does it all the time….

          • John Johnson

            Oh, he’s made him some broad comments, but lots of us have. His past would not indicate that he is racist or mysoginistic. In fact, his background would seem to indicate just the opposite.

          • WUSRPH

            The fact that “his background would seem to indicate just the opposite”–which reports of his life dispute—makes what he is doing now even more grievous because it means he is doing it on purpose for political gain.

          • WUSRPH

            The question here is not whether Hillary is a good boss or not….It is whether she or Trump are racists or are willing to play on racism to get votes. She doesn’t. He does.

          • John Johnson

            Bullshit. She has played the race card her entire career. Where have you been?

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, you are totally blind to racism. It’s easy to say that you or Trump are not racist (and I believe that you are not) when you don’t seem to know what it is.

          • WUSRPH

            If, by “playing the race card” you mean that she has consistently shown concern for the problems of African-Americans, Hispanics and other minorities in this country and fought for improvements, including laws, Yes, she has “played the race card.” To me, however, “playing the race card” is deliberately attempting to use racial prejudices to advance a political cause—something the GOP has been more than dedicated to since the “Southern Strategy” of Richard Nixon. But, of course, you see anything a Democrat does to help or recognize the role of Blacks in this country as “pandering”—as you labeled even putting one of the $20 billion—-but when Trump makes prejudicial statements that’s “straight talk” and “anti-political correctness”

          • John Johnson

            Whaaaat??? It seems you are a “spinmeister” as well as a pedant…but then I remembered that this was your job for years wasn’t it?

            You know exactly what I mean about the race card. “Those mean old white men want to take away everything WE DEMOCTRATS have given you.”

          • WUSRPH

            You make an excellent point about why African-Americans should want to vote for the Democrats…..since every program to help them or to insure their legal rights passed since the Civil Rights Act of 1875 (which a GOP SCOUTS killed) has been sponsored, authored and pushed thru by Democrats.

          • John Johnson

            Yep, make them “beholding”. Dangle carrots. Give them fish instead of teaching them to fish for themselves. Each recipient is a locked in vote.

          • WUSRPH

            Nope. Opening the door to their full enjoyment of what it means to be an American citizens—the opportunities’ and the responsibilities—-by removing the legal and other barriers that had condemned them to third class status. Improving their educational opportunities so they can participate in the American Dream…all those things that changed America and destroyed those good old days you and the Troll miss so much.

          • John Johnson

            Let’s get current, Professor. Pre Obama, we were making steady gains in race relations in this country. Since his election, we have more people on food stamps, less people working…and for less money… blacks killing blacks at an alarming rate, blacks shooting cops at an alarming rate, and Al Sharpton serving as O’s race relations emissary. Good old days I long for are not all that long ago.

          • WUSRPH

            Sorry, but most of what you claim is just not true. But you will believe it none-the-less. But here are some facts, both pro and con Obama.

            http://tinyurl.com/jxyocuf

          • John Johnson

            I think everything I stated is true, if you take the number of people who quit looking for work and add them to the unemployed number. Maybe you should read my statement again.

          • WUSRPH

            Sorry, but the Labor Participation Rate, which is what you are referring to, says you are wrong….See above.

          • John Johnson

            “Participation rate still down under Obama.” Is this what you are taking about? Don’t get your point. That chart is terrible looking. The big’s profits have soared; everything else stinks.

          • WUSRPH

            You obviously failed to read any of the numbers..jobs up (9 million…compared to 1.3 for Bush)…unemployment down….etc., etc. etc. Homicide down, etc, etc. much less than analysis of the Participation rate. But you will only believe what you want to believe. Things are not wonderful, but they are so, so much better than when he took office in the midst of the Greatest Recession,…

          • WUSRPH

            Check the charitable contributions on her income tax returns…quite substantial. I’d like to be able to compare her’s to his….BUT

          • BCinBCS

            A recent example of Trump’s private/public charitable side was his recent “non-political” visit to the flooded areas of Louisiana.

            He spent exactly 49 seconds unloading toys (that he had no part in buying) from a truck (which he had no part in obtaining) and then walked into a fire house, out the back door and back onto his plane.

            During the time there, he pledged a $10,000 donation to a La. church led by interim pastor Tony Perkins a vehement gay basher. So far, the donation promised, like so many other donations promised, has not arrived.

          • John Johnson
          • John Johnson

            Like Obama was telling the truth about Hillary back in 2008? See how it works? See post, below.

        • WUSRPH

          What immigration laws are “unenforced”? Name one. Some may not be enforced as much as you would like….but they ARE being enforced.

    • Sacagewea

      Pearl posted this a couple of years ago, but it bears repeating:

  • John Bernard Books

    Benghazi emails found?
    ” Judicial Watch today announced that a federal court has ordered the State Department to review newly found Clinton emails and turn over responsive records by September 13. And, in two other Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits, the State Department is scheduled to release additional emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s non-state.gov email system beginning September 30. In a court filing this week, the State Department admitted it had found Benghazi-related documents among the 14,900 Clinton emails and attachments uncovered by the FBI that Mrs. Clinton deleted and withheld from the State Department.”
    http://www.youngcons.com/breaking-benghazi-documents-found-in-deleted-hillary-email-files/

    Tired of Crooked Hillary’s lies yet and she hasn’t even stolen the election….yet.

  • John Johnson

    Who are we to believe? This liar, or the liar this liar is lying about?

    https://youtu.be/H6f4tZFZ_-g

    • John Bernard Books

      I’m not sure who is the biggest liar it is so ingrained in both…..

    • donuthin2

      For sure not the liar who changes his positions of key policy issues the minute he meets resistance. Not the guy whose campaign manager is registered at an address that he does not live, not for the guy that hasn’t a clue about how to solve major issues.

      • John Johnson

        Oh, you need to back off a bit buckwheat. You are not aware of the 180’s Hillary has made over the last 30 years? You did watch her chameleon act when Bernie started eating away at her supporters? Try to be at least a little bit objective. Does this video make you cringe a bit or not? Forget about what Trump is doing.

  • John Bernard Books

    Is Hillary Alinsky’s daughter?
    “”THERE IS ONLY THE FIGHT…”
    An Analysis of the Alinsky Model
    A thesis submitted in partial fulfillment
    of the requirements for the Bachelor of Arts
    degree under the Special Honors Program,
    Wellesley College, Wellesley, Massachusetts.
    Hillary D. Rodham
    Political Science
    2 May, 1969″
    http://blogs.chicagotribune.com/files/hillaryclintonthesis-ocr.pdf

    Saul Alinsky was taken under the wing of Al Capone and shown “the Chicago Way” and adapted it to politics in his book Rules for Radicals. He dedicated his book to the She Devil…….
    Obama learned “the Chicago Way” and now his handpicked successor wants to give us 8 more years of the Chicago Yay.

  • John Bernard Books

    Hillary’s trusted advisor?
    “An article in the Muslim journal where Huma Abedin was assistant editor claimed Bill Clinton bombed Saddam Hussein to deflect from his Monica Lewinsky affair.
    The claim made made in an article published in the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs, where Abedin was a member of the editorial board – the group of people who decide what is published in the academic journal.”
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3758922/Bill-Clinton-bombed-Iraq-distract-Monica-scandal-Huma-Abedin-s-Muslim-journal-claimed-boss-s-husband.html#ixzz4IS0mcl95

    If Huma gets access to the WH dems are bigger fools than even I thought possible…..

  • John Bernard Books

    Sure why not?
    “A father walks his children across the Mexican border into the United States so that they can get a better education, away from cartel violence.”
    http://www.khou.com/mb/news/local/texas/father-walks-his-children-across-the-border-to-school-every-day/309223634

    Dems love the open border concept. They love spending your money educating other country’s citizens. Mexico has to be laughing at the Obama admin….

  • John Johnson

    Hahaha. Good one. Is Pierson already being despised by Hillary supporters as much as we sorry, uncaring, racist white people hate Sharpton?

    • Beerman

      She is definitely a candidate for that honor……

  • Beerman

    JJ, all politicians are liars, including your flip-flopping hero Trump, who has become a lying “politician” right before our eyes this week.

    Now, voters have to decide which is the “best liar” to lead our Country, and deal with all those lying politicians in Congress.

    • John Bernard Books

      I do believe you got us there…no doubt Hillary is the “best liar.” Even she believes ’em….

  • Unwound

    i dont get it. you hate PC culture so much yet you refuse to go ahead and cut the bull and call yourself a white nationalist.

    • John Johnson

      No, I’m a racist. Mysogynistic, too. A real asshole.

      • Unwound

        white nationalist covers most of that pretty well, but agreed. the first step in realizing you have a problem is realizing it.

        • John Johnson

          Thanks. I am well on my way. Appreciate you and others taking the time to point this out to me. For years now I thought that if I disliked certain white folks as much as certain black folks, and was OK with Muslims but not radical Muslims, and had no problem with Illegals seeking a better way of life, but didn’t want open borders, I was not biased and bigoted. What a dummy! I have now accepted who I am and will start loading up with ammo, shelf stable foods and making meetings.

          • Unwound

            boy if that aint whitewashing what youve said on here im not sure what is.

  • WUSRPH

    Nope…

    • John Johnson

      What then? Tell us, Professor. Next I’ll post Bernie railing against her.

      • WUSRPH

        Fine….we’ll just post all the things his fellow GOP candidates said about Trump……far, far worse than anything Bernie said about Hillary.

  • Unwound

    for starters, black people are “whiners” who refuse to take responsibility for their own problems.

    • Unwound

      consistent denigrating of muslims in general, stopping all muslim immigration/refugees into the united states

      • John Johnson

        Really? I thought I was specific about the ones that needed enlightening; the ones who move here and want to change the U.S. into the country they left, and the ones who don’t yell loud and long about Islamic terrorists. As far as Muslim immigrants go, we need much tighter screening for the ones we do let in, and we don’t need to be bringing the displaced here from their homeland in the Middle East at an exorbitant cost per person. Why would we do this instead of reestablishing them somewhere in the region? This stupid racist needs to know.

    • John Johnson

      Hahaha. All black people? Naw. All black people are not whiner’s. Lots of them feel the same as I do about the ones that do. Ever heard a black person say what I have said? Come on, have you? Are the Uncle Tom’s?

      • Unwound

        sure, great guys like bill cosby. your specific comments were usually addressing BLM, who simply want to be treated the same as white people by police, instead of getting profiled and shot on sight. that makes them whiners apparently.

        id go through and pull some real specific quotes from you but you have your account locked down.

        • John Johnson

          I have never quoted Cosby or even mentioned his name here. Lots of black military leaders and politicians I respect; Ministers, as well; and millions of everyday black people who realize the genesis of the problem. It is not the police, per se, but the fact that a disproportionate number of thuggish blacks continue to act irrationally when confronted by police and not do as they are told. This seems to be the common thread in the vast majority of these instances, is it not?

          I’m trying to figure out, with some of these BLM’ers and other radical groups calling for the killing of law enforcement officers, just how these lawmen and women are supposed to react to irrational moves and ignored commands in a tense confrontation. They know that they are the targets of many, they are taught to shoot to kill when they feel threatened, and they want to avoid harm to themselves. Adrenaline is flowing. How would you react? I don’t know what I would do.

          There are some Barney’s out there with weapons and a badge, but realitively few. BLM paints all as over zealous, racist pigs.

          The whole BLM movement started by
          some young black students at the U of Missouri who went ballistic over a word printed in feces on a bathroom wall and a drive-by shout of the “N” word ar a group of blacks on campus. Wow!

          If you were a black parent, how would you coach your teenager to handle themselves if ever stopped by the police?

          My white nationalist buddies will want to know the answer at our next weekend gathering deep in the East Texas Big Thicket.

          • Unwound

            i mentioned him as an example of the kind of people youre talking about.

          • John Johnson

            No, you are wrong. I am talking more about black prople like the mother who beat on her teen son and drug him away from the riots in Baltimore. See that. She is my hero. Lots of black mothers and fathers like that out there. Need more.

          • Unwound

            yeah lets address that and not the whole reason there are riots in the first place.

          • John Johnson

            I think the actions, not the time nor place, define what I was espousing. Here’s a mother who obviously is not yelling “go kill the blue pigs” and is taking a role in molding her son’s life. I can imagine her slapping him around if he talks back, gets caught with drugs, hangs with the wrong people, or skips school. I bet she tells him that cops are scared and wary of young black men right now, so if you are ever stopped by them, immediately do as they say and don’t provoke them. Is that what you would do? Many are and I applaud them.

          • Unwound

            oh ill bet she tells him that, but not for those reasons.

          • Beerman

            President Obama and Michelle have been pretty good examples of successful “black mother and father” with two very fine young daughters. What do you think?

            How would they be accepted at your East Texas gathering?

        • WUSRPH

          If you had access you would find some disturbing stuff about the sex habits of young drugged up Black studs….and a bunch of “just get over it”s as his solution to the problems African-Americans think they have.

  • BCinBCS

    Okay JJ, if you want to play dueling campaign lies, I’m all in. I’ll show a couple of my cards and we’ll see if you want to continue to bet:

    One week, 87 lies. And we’re still 95 days from Election Day.

    TRUMP’S NEW LIES

    TUESDAY, AUGUST 2:

    LIE #1: “Report raises questions about ‘Clinton Cash’ from Russians during ‘reset’” [@realdonaldtrump Twitter, 8/2/16; see Correct The Record, 8/1/16]

    WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3:

    LIE #2: “And you know it was interesting because a tape was made, right, you saw that, with the airplane coming in, nice plane. And the airplane coming in, and the money coming off, I guess? Right? That was given to us, has to be, by the Iranians. And you know why the tape was given to us? Because they want to embarrass our country.” [Jacksonville, FL, 8/3/16; see Washington Post, 8/4/16]

    LIE #3: “Our incompetent secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, was the one who started talks to give 400 million dollars, in cash, to Iran. Scandal!” [@realdonaldtrump Twitter, 8/3/16; factcheck, Washington Post, 8/3/16]

    TRUMP’S REPEATED LIES

    TUESDAY, AUGUST 2:

    LIE #4: “Obama-Clinton have single-handedly destabilized the Middle East, handed Iraq, Libya and Syria to ISIS.” [Donald Trump Facebook Post, 8/2/16; see previous factcheck, PolitiFact, 7/20/16]

    LIE #5: “[Obama-Clinton] allowed our personnel to be slaughtered at Benghazi.”[Donald Trump Facebook Post, 8/2/16; see previous factcheck, PolitiFact, 6/23/16]

    LIE #6: “Then they put Iran on the path to nuclear weapons.” [Donald Trump Facebook Post, 8/2/16; see previous factcheck, PolitiFact, 9/10/15]

    WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3:

    LIE #7: “Hillary Clinton wants to bring people in by the tens of thousands into our country that we don’t know who they are, where they come from.” [Jacksonville, FL, 8/3/16; see PolitiFact, 6/13/16]

    LIE #8: “We are going to respect our police. You have to respect our police. We are not going to shoot our police. It has never been more dangerous to be a policeman or woman.” [Jacksonville, FL, 8/3/16; see previous factcheck, FactCheck.org, 7/13/16]

    LIE #9: “You know, the United States—out of the top 30 countries—the United States is just about last in education. And we’re first in spending. And not only are we first, but we’re first by a lot. Second doesn’t even exist. We spend so much more per pupil than anybody else. So we’re first in spending and we’re like #30 in terms of the list.” [Jacksonville, FL, 8/3/16; see U.S. News & World Report]

    LIE #10: “We have a depleted military, we have great people, but we have a depleted military. It’s been starved for months. At a time when we just about, in our history, need it the most.” [Jacksonville, FL, 8/3/16; see Business Insider, 10/3/15]

    LIE #11: “They said ‘What do you think of NATO?’ and I said it is obsolete, it is obsolete. And ‘Why is is obsolete?’ because it does not cover terrorism. We need terrorism covered. Everybody laughed, had a good time laughing. Hahaha, isn’t that funny. Turned out that, like, four days later, after they stopped laughing, people that were very close to it said, ‘you know what, Trump is right, Trump’s right.’ Then a few weeks later, on the front page of the Wall Street Journal, there was a big story and is said something to the effect of ‘NATO to open terrorism unit.’ I said, wow that is good. That’s good.” [Jacksonville, FL, 8/3/16; see Politico, 6/8/16]

    THURSDAY, AUGUST 4:

    LIE #12: “And you know it was interesting because a tape was made, right, you saw that, with the airplane coming in, nice plane. And the airplane coming in, and the money coming off, I guess? Right? That was given to us, has to be, by the Iranians. And you know why the tape was given to us? Because they want to embarrass our country.” [Portland, ME, 8/4/16; see Washington Post, 8/4/16]

    LIE #13: “You know, when you go to San Bernardino, they had bombs all over the floor of the apartment. People saw those bombs, they did not turn them in. Those people are guilty of a crime. Believe me.” [Portland, ME, 8/4/16; see BuzzFeed, 3/30/16]

    LIE #14: “Hillary Clinton wants to have them come in by the hundreds of thousands. Just remember.” [Portland, ME, 8/4/16; see previous factcheck, Washington Post, 6/23/16]

    LIE #15: “Hillary Clinton wants to take away your rights under the 2nd Amendment” [Portland, ME, 8/4/16; see previous factcheck, FactCheck.org, 5/10/16]

    LIE #16: “That’s a deal, we didn’t get anything. They say nuclear weapons. They’ll have nuclear weapons much faster because of that deal than they would’ve had them otherwise. And now they can buy them with all the money they’re getting, what do they have to do them, they can buy them! They’ll have nuclear weapons, believe me…” [Portland, ME, 8/4/16; see previous factcheck, PolitiFact, 9/10/15]

    LIE #17: “I’ve called a lot of shots right. Mostly, just about all right, including not going into Iraq.” [Portland, ME, 8/4/16; see previous factcheck, PolitiFact 6/22/16]

    LIE #18: “And then she picked a vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, Tim Kaine. I thought he would be a really popular guy, because I had just left VA I was in Loudoun County VA, we had a tremendous crowd of people, tremendous crowd, great people. I figured he would be kind of — you know, a really popular guy. He is not popular.” [Portland, ME, 8/4/16; see WTOP, 7/27/16]

    LIE #19: “Obama’s disastrous judgment gave us ISIS, rise of Iran, and the worst economic numbers since the Great Depression!” [@realdonaldtrump Twitter, 8/4/16; see previous factchecks, NPR, 12/19/15 and FactCheck.org, 10/1/08]

    LIE #20: “President Obama should ask the DNC about how they rigged the election against Bernie.” [@realdonaldtrump Twitter, 8/3/16; see previous factcheck, PolitiFact, 7/24/16]

    FRIDAY, AUGUST 5:

    LIE #21: “Hillary Clinton and President Obama bear the direct responsibility of destabilizing the Middle East, having let ISIS take firm hold in Iraq, Libya and Syria, not to mention their allowing Americans to be slaughtered at Benghazi.” [Donald Trump Facebook Post, 8/5/16; see previous factchecks, PolitiFact, 6/30/16 and PolitiFact, 7/20/16]

    PINOCCHIOS FROM THE WASHINGTON POST’S FACT CHECKER:

    Washington Post: Fact Checker: Trump’s claim that McCain has ‘not donea good job’ for veterans

    By Michelle Ye Hee Lee

    August 5 at 3:00 AM

    Whether McCain “should have done a much better job” is more of Trump’s opinion, and not readily fact-checkable. But it’s clear that Trump’s claim that McCain “has not done a good job for the vets” contradicts McCain’s voting record on many veterans issues, from making POW information public to negotiating a major overhaul legislation for VA after a national scandal over wait-time delays.

    Over the years, veterans groups have criticized McCain for certain votes that affect various interests within the veteran community, or opposed some of his proposals. But even the organizations that have criticized parts of his voting record have recognized his overall contribution to veterans issues throughout his career.

    Trump’s implication here is that McCain has somehow not lived up to a standard Trump has set for how a veteran in public office should represent the interests of fellow veterans. Perhaps Trump should hold himself to a higher standard, too — rather than, say, tell the public he donated $1 million to the veterans without actually doing it, and only giving the money after being called out by a reporter.

    Three Pinocchios

    Washington Post: Fact Checker: Trump’s absurd charge that Clinton raised $60 million in July from just 20 people

    By Glenn Kessler

    August 4 at 3:00 AM

    There’s a huge difference between 1.4 million and 20. In an effort to spin a narrative that Clinton is controlled by a small group of donors, Trump relies on innuendo and fantasy math. In reality, Clinton raised her campaign cash in July from a substantial base of small donors.

    Four Pinocchios

    Washington Post: FOUR PINOCCHIOS: Trump’s false claim that Clinton ‘started the talks’ to give $400 million to Iran

    By Glenn Kessler

    August 3, 2016 at 4:41 p.m.

    The Pinocchio Test

    Trump is simply wrong that Clinton started the talks that led to the release of $400 million to Iran. She initiated the talks on Iran’s nuclear program, but that’s as far as her involvement goes. Perhaps resolution of claims could not have been achieved without a deal on the nuclear issue, but that’s going too far. Iran’s claim for the $400 million was made long before Clinton took office — and was resolved after she left.

    Four Pinocchios

    RUNNING PINOCCHIO COUNTER: 37 Four Pinocchio ratings and counting…

    POLITIFACT CHECKS:

    Politifact: Donald Trump exaggerates youth unemployment in Reddit AMA

    By Adam Thorp

    August 4th, 2016 at 2:29 p.m.

    Trump said, “Youth unemployment is through the roof.”

    Individual young people he speaks to may be worried about unemployment, but Trump is wrong to say that youth unemployment is exceptionally high. It is, at worst, average, in historical and international terms. We reached out to theTrump campaign, but they did not respond.

    This does not mean the job market works well for every young person, or that every statistical measure of the job market is positive. But his statement, in regards to unemployment, is still False.

    Politifact: Trump falsely accuses Colorado fire marshal of ‘incompetence’ over crowd restrictions

    By Alan Gathright

    August 3rd, 2016 at 6:07 p.m.

    Trump claimed, “We have a fire marshal that said, ‘Oh we can’t allow more people’….And the reason they won’t let them in is because they don’t know what the hell they’re doing.”

    The Colorado Springs fire marshal laid out a clear explanation of how he set the crowd capacity based on fire codes and the professional calculus of how many people can swiftly and safely be evacuated if an emergency occurs. Trump’s campaign manager signed a contract agreeing to comply with the fire department’s rules and the campaign was notified of the crowd limits a day before the event.

    In at least four states, the Republican nominee has accused fire marshals of incompetence or political favoritism during crowd-capacity disputes. But documents often show high-ranking campaign officials agreed to the restrictions in writing ahead of time.

    Someone call the fire department: This claim is Pants on Fire!

    RUNNING POLITIFACT PANTS ON FIRE COUNTER: 38 Pairs of Pants on Fire and counting…So JJ, do you want to keep playing?
    (I’ve got lots and lots more to post.)

    • Beerman

      Bingo

  • John Bernard Books

    Here is the real Hillary.
    “I don’t believe you change hearts. You change systems, make laws etc…..”
    http://www.youngcons.com/leaked-hillary-video-shows-her-telling-black-man-i-will-only-talk-to-white-people/

    Dems have been told to vote for her so they will, she will be worse than Obama. I know that is going to be hard but I believe she is that bad.

  • John Bernard Books

    I’m starting to believe there is some voter fraud going on….
    “Phillips admitted that his office, which is charged with election oversight, had noticed abnormalities related to mail-in ballots but decided not to take action, since no formal complaint had been filed.
    Phillips also admitted they were aware of at least one individual who has assisted an untold number of voters in completing ballot by mail applications. The very same process that he previously admitted is the most likely place for voter fraud to occur.
    Phillips’ shocking admission raises the question: How is the Attorney General supposed to know to investigate if the agency charged with overseeing an election fails report suspicious activity? What other suspicious activity has Phillips’ failed to report?
    Do other elections administrators also neglect to report suspicious activity?”
    http://www.empowertexans.com/around-texas/ag-investigating-voting-abnormalities-in-tarrant-county-elections/

    Dems know there is voter fraud, but like any good dem they would rather lie about it.

    • BCinBCS

      JBB, I realize that you are simply a computer programmed to vacuum right wing talking points, present them here at BurkaBlog (and possibly elsewhere) and then answer replies to those posts as best that your programming allows, but, nonetheless, occasionally I’ll check your stories. This article about voter fraud was one of the stories that I thought that I’d research.

      Your source came from Empower Texans. As everyone at BB should know, Empower Texans is a right-wing organization run by Michael Quinn Sullivan that puts out a rag with articles such as this one. (Should I use the term “rag”? Yea, that aptly describes it.)

      When I tried to research the article, guess how many sources came up in my search? Yep, one. The only reference to this voter fraud is MQS’s article. Now, my little answer-bot, I don’t know if it is true or if it is false but I do know that the article that you vacuumed and posted is suspicious.

      • John Bernard Books

        From the link I posted here’s what you were not capable of understanding:
        “Cathy Rogers Guv Relations VP ESSVote wrote a report it states:
        After the March 1, 2016 Primary Election, it was found the election results released were incorrect.”
        http://4580-presscdn-0-3.pagely.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/ESS-Report.pdf
        That link is in the first line of the article.
        apparently you didn’t understand what “the election results released were incorrect” meant. I can’t help you with that.

        The point of my comment which is obvious you missed was the democrat in charge of elections stated,
        “Phillips admitted that his office, which is charged with election oversight, had noticed abnormalities related to mail-in ballots but decided not to take action, since no formal complaint had been filed.
        Phillips also admitted they were aware of at least one individual who has assisted an untold number of voters in completing ballot by mail applications. The very same process that he previously admitted is the most likely place for voter fraud to occur.”

        He knew there was fraud and simply didn’t report it.
        I can’t help you if you’re too stupid to grasp what I’m saying.

        The DNC talking point is “there is no voter fraud”, you can believe what you’re spoon fed or you can believe the facts.

        • BCinBCS

          JBB, thank-you for clarifying that.

          A word of caution: I would refrain from insulting people and accusing them of being incapable of understanding what you post when, as it turns out, you are the one who misread or misunderstood the article. It leaves quite a bit of egg on your face.

          Your post, straight from MQS and Empower Texans, rails about voter fraud in Hill County. When I researched it to confirm those accusations the only information that I could find was the MQS article that you posted. Amongst the many insults in your reply, you provided a link that explains everything.

          This is not a case of voter fraud. It is a case where, after the routine audits that are done after each election to assure proper voting procedures, an anomaly was found. It was investigated and found to be due to not following proper protocols. In the very link that you provided it was stated:

          An audit of the log report from the central paper ballot scanner showed that the hard drive had not been properly cleared of all ballots cast before scanning Early Voting or Election Day ballots. This caused the Absentee numbers to be incorrectly added into Early Voting, and Early Voting paper ballots to be incorrectly added into Election Day totals.

          There are established election protocols which should be followed to prevent this type of reporting error. ES&S is working with Hill County, Texas to ensure that the proper procedures are in place to eliminate any possibility of this occurring in future elections.

          So, JBB, there was no voter fraud and the system worked. There was fraud perpetrated, however; fraud by MQS trying to make this into something that it wasn’t for political purposes and then by being repeated by you.

          The reason that I could find only the one article that you posted about voter fraud when I researched it was because there was no voter fraud; it wasn’t a story. I wonder what other errors could be found if every one of your posts were fact checked?

          • John Bernard Books

            “Phillips admitted that his office, which is charged with election oversight, had noticed abnormalities related to mail-in ballots but decided not to take action, since no formal complaint had been filed.
            Phillips also admitted they were aware of at least one individual who has assisted an untold number of voters in completing ballot by mail applications. The very same process that he previously admitted is the most likely place for voter fraud to occur.”

            I understand you lack the ability to grasp a simple point……believe me you’re not the first liberal incapable of comprehending a simple statement.

          • Beerman

            BC, good job, your counter punch to the Troll caught him on the nose.

            MQS, what a reputable source to follow, and believe. Now we know where the Troll’s talking points originate.

          • John Bernard Books

            MQS is a hero, he publicly humiliated (D)Bill Hobby and ran him off the TEC.
            (D)Bill Hobby a Straus appointee on the Texas Ethic Committee?

          • WUSRPH

            P.>S. You might add that Atty. Gen. Paxton’s office investigated it and found nothing….Plus, this involved a GOP ELECTION…there were no hordes of illegal Democratic votes.

          • John Bernard Books

            Long winded propaganda statements are not corrections, and btw no one read them.

          • John Bernard Books

            Actually the dem elections admin admitted there was voter fraud.
            “Phillips also admitted they were aware of at least one individual who has assisted an untold number of voters in completing ballot by mail applications. The very same process that he previously admitted is the most likely place for voter fraud to occur.”
            I understand dems embrace fraud….its a way of life.

          • BCinBCS

            For a computer answer-bot, you’re doing pretty good but you are a long way from equaling the performance of a human being. Your programmers need to update your software to allow you to use logic. You still fail miserably in that aspect.

            In your post you stated that a Democratic elections administrator admitted that there was fraud. Your proof was that the administrator stated that they knew of a person who helped “an untold number of voters in completing ballot by mail applications.” So you are claiming that there was voter fraud because of voter applications? You seem to then “seal the deal” by writing that the application process “is the most likely place for voter fraud to occur.”

            So, let me summarize your logic: Voter fraud occurred because someone helped many people with there applications even though no voting took place and you further claim this “voter fraud” happened because that’s the most likely place for it to occur.

            Get a logic software upgrade!

          • John Bernard Books

            No stupid the dem admitted there was voter fraud and he “chose” to not report it.
            “Phillips also admitted they were aware of at least one individual who has assisted an untold number of voters in completing ballot by mail applications. The very same process that he previously admitted is the most likely place for voter fraud to occur.””

          • BCinBCS

            JBB, I don’t know the full story (this event is apparently so insignificant that it isn’t being reported by anyone) but I suspect that he “chose” not to report it because there was nothing of significance to report.

          • WUSRPH

            It was reported in the A A-S.

  • WUSRPH

    It is also funny that a lot of GOP big shots seemed to let Clinton’s speech pass unmentioned….She at least said they were not responsible….Maybe they are keeping quiet out of gratitude for her letting them off easy.

    • Beerman

      The GOP big shots that are genuflecting to the Trump carnival will pay a price down the road. They will end up in the sewer with him.

  • BCinBCS

    I’ll bet that ex-FEMA chief Michael Brown is available.

  • BCinBCS

    Beerman, u so funni.

  • John Johnson
    • John Bernard Books

      JJ the dem commenters here believe with all their hearts that if the DNC says we’re racist…….then its not open for discussion.
      It is called a closed mind.

  • John Bernard Books

    Can the media and the Fed Guv protect Crooked Hillary until after the election?
    “Seven months after a federal judge ordered the State Department to begin releasing monthly batches of the detailed daily schedules showing meetings by Hillary Clinton during her time as secretary of state, the government told The Associated Press it won’t finish the job before Election Day.”
    http://bigstory.ap.org/article/e7daed8213be44dba2077937cfe4fd64/us-clinton-calendars-wont-be-released-until-after-election

    Drip drip drip How stupid are the dem voters?

  • John Bernard Books

    Deep down everyone knows Robert Morrow is a democrat…
    “In the conference, Executive Vice Chairman David Duncan explained that the acceptance of Robert Morrow’s filing as a write-in candidate for President of the United States rendered him ineligible to simultaneously hold the office of Travis County Republican Party Chairman.

    “Section 161.005 of the Election Code states the qualifications to be a county chairman or precinct chairman,” Duncan explained, “one of those qualifications is that you cannot hold or be a candidate for certain elected offices; County, State, or Federal offices. Obviously, President is a Federal office.””
    http://www.empowertexans.com/around-texas/controversial-party-chairman-removed/

    BC have someone explain what this comment said…..

  • John Bernard Books

    Civil Rights Activists supports Trump….apparently Quanell X thinks for himself.
    “He added that he feels like the black community has been used by the Democrats.
    “We are being pimped like prostitutes. They are the big pimps, pimping us politically, promising us everything, and we get nothing in return,” X explained.”
    http://ktrh.iheart.com/articles/houston-news-121300/houston-civil-rights-activist-backs-trump-15047941/

    Doncha wished more dems had open minds…..

  • Kozmo

    Interesting comparison here on the Cruz/Perry face-off (past and future) and how they both aligned with Trump at different times for their own ends: http://www.salon.com/2016/08/27/ted-cruz-v-rick-perry-the-trump-connection-to-their-potential-texas-showdown-for-senate/

    This writer explains how Perry has now positioned himself to inherit Trump’s money and support in a possible run against Cruz for Senate.

  • BCinBCS

    JJ, it must be a lot easier to live life when you can make up your own rules and make your own definitions.

    It would appear that you (and possibly Trump) are the only two who are associated with this blog that define racism in the way that you do. You don’t need to check with me on the definition but you really should check a dictionary or do a google search; you’ll be amazed.

  • WUSRPH

    “The belief that race accounts for differences in human character or ability” are the important words……
    Think about some of the things you have said about Blacks sexual habits, what you claim is their unwillingness to work and their ingratitude for all that has been done for them (as you see it)…..and how you so unfavorably compare them to the one or two Africans you have met…and how government programs—even as little as putting a Black on the $20 bill—are ‘”pandering”.
    I agree with BCinBCS that you probably are not a racist, but you certainly have some problem’s with American Blacks.that might make some people think you are.

    • John Johnson

      By definition, I would have to think blacks are, because of their African-American heritage, predestined to be lazy slackers, system abusers, disconnected, irresponsible fathers, gang members, drug and alcohol abusers, etc. Right?

      I don’t. I rail on these things because a disporportionate number of blacks fit into these categories. I hold the same disdain for white supremisists, latin gang members and many Tea Party members.

      It is not color that determines my attitudes, but character level. You can accept this or keep expanding the definition of the word as PC advocates are prone to do. I don’t care.

      • WUSRPH

        That is why we say you are not a racist…but you have real problems with Black people……and a total lack of understanding of their conditions and how they got there…Plus little or no interest in doing anything about it other than ranting….

  • WUSRPH

    I saw the Scopes link….saw it was not all favorable. But I have also read and seen other stories about the law suits that had to be filed to get him to rent to blacks….about the charitable contributions he promised but did not make….It is more than a mixed picture.

  • WUSRPH

    Another one of those “meetings”, “videos” and “letters” that Trump seems to be the only person in the world to have received, had, seen or heard.

    “In an interview with Bill O’Reilly on Monday, Trump claimed to have met with a top Chicago police officer who told him he could stop Chicago crime in a week. A spokesman for the Chicago Police Department said no senior member of the department met with Trump or anyone from his campaign.”

  • John Bernard Books

    To all my dem friends
    “Hillary Clinton claims that some of Donald Trump’s appeal is “xenophobic, racist, misogynistic.” On Thursday she asked, “If he doesn’t respect all Americans, how can he serve all Americans?””
    http://nypost.com/2016/08/25/sorry-hillary-trumps-policies-are-clearly-better-for-blacks/

    When all you know is hatred you’re one sick puppy….

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems want your town to be run like Philly or Chicago or Baltimore….
    “he focus of a federal investigation into the powerful Electricians union and its leader, John Dougherty, became clearer this week with the seizure of a computer belonging to an agent of the state Attorney General’s Office.

    According to the search warrant used in the seizure, federal agents are seeking evidence that union funds were embezzled and that contractors were intimidated by “use of economic fear.” The warrant also cites possible extortion by an unnamed public official.”
    http://hotair.com/archives/2016/08/27/phillys-new-mayor-made-8-whole-months-fbi-began-looking/

    How long before Loretta steps in…..

  • John Johnson

    A different view on racism by Larry Elder

    Is racism still a major problem in Ame­­rica­? President Barack Obama certainly thinks so. He said that racism is “in our DNA.” Really? If racism is in our DNA, doesn’t that it’s mean immutable, unchangeable?

    But America has changed — and dramatically so. In 1960, 60% of Americans said they would never vote for a black president. Almost 50 years later, the black man who said racism is in America’s DNA was elected president, and four years later re-elected. That’s only the most obvious example of racial progress. There are many others.

    Take inter-racial marriage. As William H. Frey of the Brookings Institution wrote, “Sociologists have traditionally viewed multiracial marriage as a benchmark for the ultimate stage of assimilation of a particular group into society.” Black-white marriages were still illegal in 16 states until 1967. And a 1958 Gallup poll found that only 4% of Americans approved of black-white marriages. Today that number is 87%. In 1960, of all marriages by blacks, only 1.7 percent were black-white. Today, it’s 12 percent and rising.

    Now what about “racial profiling” and abuse of blacks by police? Doesn’t that prove that racism remains a major problem? In the summer of 2014, Ferguson, Missouri became ground zero for this accusation when a white policeman shot and killed an unarmed black teenager. While a Department of Justice investigation of the incident cleared the officer of any wrongdoing, it did accuse the city’s police department of racial bias.

    But what was the Justice Department report’s most headline grabbing stat? The gap between the percentage of blacks living in Ferguson — 67% — and the percentage of those stopped by police for traffic violation who are black — 85%. An 18 point discrepancy.

    Racism, right? Not so fast.

    Blacks comprise 25% of New York City, but account for 55% of those stopped for traffic offenses — a 30-point discrepancy, far bigger than that of Ferguson. Why isn’t the NYPD, a department that is now majority minority, considered even more institutionally racist than the Ferguson PD? The answer is you cannot have an honest discussion about police conduct without an honest discussion of black crime.

    Though blacks are 13% of the population, they commit 50% of the nation’s homicides, and almost always the victim is another black person, just as most white homicides are against other whites. In 2012, according to the Center for Disease Control, police killed 123 blacks, while, by the way, killing over twice that many whites. But that same year blacks killed over 6,000 people — again, mostly other blacks.

    What about traffic stops? Unlike when responding to dispatch calls, police officers exercise more discretion when it comes to traffic stops. Therefore “racist” cops can have a field day when it comes to traffic stops, right?

    Actually, no.

    The National Institute of Justice is the research agency of the Department of Justice. In 2013, the National Institute of Justice published a study called “Race, Trust and Police Legitimacy.” Three out of four black drivers admitted that they were stopped by the police for a “legitimate reason.” Blacks, compared to whites, were on average more likely to commit speeding and other traffic offenses. The Institute wrote, “Seatbelt usage is chronically lower among black drivers. If a law enforcement agency aggressively enforces seatbelt violations, police will stop more black drivers.”

    The NIJ’s conclusion? These numerical disparities result from “differences in offending” — in other words, not because of racism.

    Similarly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also found that blacks violate traffic laws at higher rates than whites — in every offense, whether it’s driving without a license, not wearing a seat belt, not using a child safety seat or speeding.

    Is there still racism in America? Of course, there is. But racism is not in America’s DNA. Recent history and a lot of research and data prove it.

    As liberal Harvard sociologist Orlando Patterson said, America, “is now the least racist white-majority society in the world; has a better record of legal protections of minorities than any other society, white or black; offers more opportunities to a greater number of black persons than any other society, including all of those of Africa.”

    Patterson, by the way, is black.

    • Beerman

      Very good information regarding the debate on racism using a lot of research and data to support findings.

      I believe that there is also a lot of research and data that supports the fact that America is right now the greatest Country on earth, and I am confused about the need to “make America great again?”

      One of the many reasons that America is great is because of it’s open diversity of ethnic groups within our population, America has been, and always will be great.

      • John Johnson

        I just imagine there were some in Ancient Greece, Rome, and even more modern day France who were saving the same thing when indicators started saying different.

        • Beerman

          No doubt about it, because those “democracies” were led by authoritarian dictator type demagogues that failed.

          • John Johnson

            I think you missed my point.

          • John Johnson
          • WUSRPH

            If you’d read a little more of Gibbons, whose quote leads off the screed you posted, you would find that his primary reason for the Fall of the Roman Empire is the rise of Christianity… something about how it sapped their spirit.

            The Roman and Greek “republics” were far in the past when the end came…..

  • José

    At the outset of his campaign Donald Trump made big news by promising a wall—a large physical barrier—along the Mexican border. He also promised to deport all 11 million undocumented aliens. It was on the basis of these promises that many people supported him enthusiastically.

    Now Trump is hedging on the wall and the deportation rules. That tells you something about the man and his character. Yet his supporters remain largely undeterred. That tells you something about them and their thinking.

    • John Bernard Books

      Democrats crossed over and voted for Trump to stop Sen Cruz. That tells us alot about democrats and how far they will go to retain power.
      This comment by you shows your biases, prejudices, and willingness to lie to further the left’s agenda.
      My advice to dems stop pushing “the hate” agenda, its anti-American.

  • John Johnson
  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/hswosfr

    An opinion piece worth reading about the lack of knowledge of the voters—particulaly Trump voters. Did you know that 40% of the GOP responding to a recent poll in Texas said that Acorn would steal the election? Funny there has been no such group for years now….

    • Beerman

      Reminds me of an old quote from Malcolm Forbes:

      “It’s so much easier to suggest solutions when you don’t know too much about the problem.”

      There are a lot of uninformed voters out there who are more interested in junk news media/reality TV shows than what’s actually happening in the real world. Don’t forget “the upcoming Presidential election is “rigged.”

      • John Johnson

        I’m not sure you know very much about the problem either. According to your posts, you think things are great..that we are still mighty and respected. That we are going in the right direction. There is no doubt that Clinton will keep us going in the same direction. I happen to think it is just the path of least resistance; the easy way out; another lesson in can kicking.

        • WUSRPH

          We are STILL NUMBER ONE…..and nobody else is close…..

          • John Johnson

            Well spoken, guy-who- worked-for-the-government-all-his-life. “Hey, we’re great! We’re the best! All these weak areas will take care of themselves. We can print and borrow all the money we need.”

          • WUSRPH

            No one I know every said that any problems would “take care of themselves”…Trying to find ways to “take care” of problems was what I did with my life…..while you were out to make as many bucks as you could. We are the best, the strongest, the wealthiest, etc. (not as good as we should be in health and education). What is important is working to keep us there…..and make us even better. But tearing our clothes and joining you in your flagellants’ pilgrimage is not an answer…..

          • John Bernard Books

            “Trying to find ways to “take care” of problems was what I did with my life” you’re kidding right?
            Dems solved many “problems” that were not problems and made them worse.

        • Beerman

          JJ,

          Just because I am a fiscally responsible and socially compassionate independent thinker does not mean that I do not understand your concerns about the “problem.” And, even with problems, America is still the greatest nation on earth because it is a compassionate, inclusive, thoughtful and moral nation.

          America succeeds when all of it’s people are valued and we are all pulling in the same direction. This is the reality for most Americans. America is not as hopelessly divided as cynics and ideologues might want us to believe. I do not agree with the fascist form of government being advocated by Trump, it would not be best for America. His political behavior has been marked by obsessive preoccupation with community decline, humiliation, or victimhood, which is absolute fascism. America has survived as a great nation because cooperation works better than conflict. Practical common-sense problem solving is better than ideological extremism. I believe that HRC, even with all her faults, has a better temperament for common-sense problem solving than Trumpism.

          As I have said before, American common-sense thinking will always prevail. Whenever we have faced a difficult crisis, a depression, wars, threats to our civil liberties, we have put partisan politics and abstract ideology aside and gotten on with what needed to be done. Americans have and will rise to the occasion.

          And, yes, there are “problems,” both fiscally and socially in America. However, these are not new problems, and are solvable. America has faced and corrected these types of problems many times in our history. That is what makes America great.

          • John Johnson

            This back and forth grows old. I am tired of repeating myself. I see it one way and you another. I call this divided. I will never, ever, ever vote for Hillary. She and her husband have played us for stooges for years. Some of you haven’t caught on yet. Sad.

          • WUSRPH

            Didn’t care for a little nuclear history?

    • John Bernard Books

      Huh?
      “The connections between these groups and the old ACORN groups include: having the same physical location, sharing leadership or staff or having the same tax ID number. “For some of these groups, all they did was legally change their name. Nothing else changed. The corporate structure, leadership and staff are the same,” said Karen Groen Olea, Cause of Action’s chief counsel.”
      http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/report-acorn-network-still-active-under-new-names/article/2505629

      Wassup says just because it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck doesn’t mean its a duck…….

  • John Johnson

    Yeah, I know. I don’t mind sharing different viewpoints.

    • Beerman

      Kind of like Trump’s recent “personality transplant”……

      • John Johnson

        Whatever. Is there really any need for us to back and forth any longer? I don’t think so.

  • John Bernard Books

    Democrats at UT….
    “Thousands of college students at the University of Texas are protesting guns on campus by attaching sex toys to their backpacks. Current Texas law prohibits obscenity in public which includes publicly displaying a “dildo or artificial vagina”.”
    https://www.conservativeoutfitters.com/blogs/news/watch-why-texas-college-students-are-carrying-dildos-to-class-video

    Now we know how to tell a dem from the rest of us….

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/jjsusuh

    A good analysis of what is wrong—-almost all of it—with Trump’s view of how Black America lives…..and how, unfortunately, many Whites agree with
    him.

  • WUSRPH

    Assume you saw the stories about how Trump is “preparing” (SIC) for the presidential debates—assuming he appears. Practicing “zingers” with a limited group…..No briefings on issues or any of that dull stuff…After all, he did not have to know anything about government, foreign policy or almost anything else to get here, so why prepare now. He seems to think that a good “I knew…and you are not” will carry the day. Zingers, of course, have been part of any debate to date—as far back as the Lincoln-Douglas Debates of 1858 and before that—but so has “substance” and the ability to clearly articulate a position on complicated issues. II would hope that the American public would expect more than some good zingers from a candidate for president…..but, based on what Trump has done to date and where it has gotten him, I may be wrong.

    • José

      It’s been my impression that the public expects a lot more in debates for the general election than for the primaries. Maybe it’s because the audience contains a larger share of the politically engaged and persuadable middle of the road voters. Maybe folks just get more serious as Election Day approaches. If true, that has to be awfully bad for Donald Trump. His shtick—empty boasts, name calling, and bullying—just don’t play well on that stage. The guy surprised us all by winning the GOP nomination, but for the life of me I just don’t see how he can pull off going three rounds mano a mano with someone as sharp and experienced as Clinton.

      • JP

        I think it is true what you say about the primaries vs. the debates. Trump may choose to act ‘presidential’ and play to a different crowd. Be interesting if that happens…

    • John Bernard Books

      I bought a special transmogrifier to modulate Hillary’s voice so it won’t be so shrill…..now if I could find a debser to block out her bs I could probably listen to the first debate.

      • BCinBCS

        Ya know JBB, for an answer-bot, you can be a hideous person.

      • JP

        She does have a voice like a car commercial. 🙂

  • John Bernard Books

    How does the elite like WASSUP feel about dem voters you ask?
    ““They’re blue collar, poor white trash, and similar to ‘the Jew’s’ supporters and we can peal them away.”
    “They’ll believe anything.”
    “We beat Romney by reminding them that he was rich.”
    http://www.usapoliticstoday.com/breaking-wikileaks-just-exposed-democrats-call-pa-ohio-voters-white-trash-stupid-morons/

    Now you know why a politician like Bob Bullock was worshiped by WASSUP…..

  • John Bernard Books

    If you aren’t stupid like the DNC says you are then you realize Hillary is a flawed candidate…
    “They quoted her mentor Marian Wright Edelman as saying, “We are complicated people…I’m sure she will find her voice. She’ll do it in her own way.”
    What Edelman may not have anticipated is that Clinton would find her voice and lose it and find it again over and over and over for 23 years.”
    http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/08/28/hillary-clinton-has-been-finding-her-voice-since-1993.html

    The dems have painted themselves in a corner and will try to bluff their way out by…..wait for it……lying.
    Got your script from the DNC WASSUP?

  • John Bernard Books

    But, but, but they tried…..
    “Hillary Clinton has a tenuous relationship with the truth. So does Bill, obviously. They have both become adept at saying things that would not meet the technical, legal requirements for “falsehood” in a deposition setting, but otherwise make statements that, by any other standard, can be quite easily classified as bullsh*t. For example, Hillary can’t even tell the truth about whether or not she told the truth about her emails.”
    https://heatst.com/politics/bill-hillary-clinton-truth/

    Did you believe them?

  • Charlie Primero

    Big mystery? Hardly.

    http://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-vows-to-start-deportations-on-day-one-in-white-house/

    These are very clear policies.

    * Build a wall.
    * Deport all illegals.
    * Internal checks for visas and citizenship.
    * Cut access to social programs for illegals

    • Sacagewea

      The US is not Israel.

  • WUSRPH

    “Any circumstance”, yes….But it is very, very unlikely that there will be such a circumstance.

    • donuthin2

      Reagan was had good personal skills but not the most savvy of Presidents. His Reaganomics were and still are a disaster causing the national debt to soar. The best thing that Bush senior did was go back on his promise and allowed taxes to be increased rather than continue to debt. Clinton was the big benefactor of that.

      • WUSRPH

        The United States was the benefactor…..

        • donuthin2

          Yes, but it was a big issue in the election and partially responsible for Clinton beating Bush, but it also gave Clinton money to spend once he was elected.

  • WUSRPH

    I assume you saw where the FBI has found “hacking” of at least two state’s voter registration data—Arizona and Illinois—with the probable villain being Trump’s good friends the Russians? Maybe The Donald really know what he is talking about when he says the election will be rigged but for him, not against him.
    n

    • John Bernard Books

      and you believe the FBI?!? why?

  • WUSRPH

    Want to use some nukes…read below.

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems will never admit there were WMDs in Iraq
    “From 2004 to 2011, American and American-trained Iraqi troops repeatedly encountered, and on at least six occasions were wounded by, chemical weapons remaining from years earlier in Saddam Hussein’s rule.”
    http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2014/10/14/world/middleeast/us-casualties-of-iraq-chemical-weapons.html?_r=1

    I have to admit it takes a special kind of stupid to believe dem politicians. Even the NY Times admits what we’ve always known…..

  • John Bernard Books

    I’m going to leave you with this…see if BC can figure it out.

  • WUSRPH

    I see where Trump is starting to fulfill his threat to deport American citizens who don’t think the way he does by starting with demands that the SF 49 QB find another country. Guess the First Amendment doesn’t cover people who have a different viewpoint than Trump.

    • José

      Trump and other critics are ludicrously off base. If you don’t first respect the rights accorded to us in the US Constitution then there is absolutely no virtue in singing the national anthem or saying the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Whether or not you agree with the young man, he has every right to make a rather quiet statement of his personal convictions.

  • John Bernard Books

    Did the WSJ have WASSUP in mind when they wrote this piece…
    “Of course it’s completely normal for partisans to rationalize on behalf of their party. But it’s a lovely irony that the rationalization for Mrs. Clinton is that she is the candidate of rationality and fact.
    Is that claim true? We’d say Mrs. Clinton’s supporters are guilty of empirical overstretch.
    and of course dems aren’t fazed by pesky facts:
    The facts mattered far less than your attitude toward them. That’s often true in politics as well.
    http://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-and-the-facts-1472492756

    How many times have you watched an event then had the media “explain” to you what was said and you go no that wasn’t what was said at all. Its called spin, obfuscation or lies. Depending on your political views.

    • BCinBCS

      “How many times have you watched an event then had the media JBB “explain” to you what was said and you go no that wasn’t what was said at all. Its called spin, obfuscation or lies. Depending on your political views.”

      FIFY

  • John Bernard Books

    smoke and mirrors for Hillary
    “Recent headlines about unpatriotic football players and sexting soon-to-be-ex-husbands have taken some of the heat off the Clinton Foundation and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s handy pay-for-play scheme for a few days. (In fact, one can’t help but even wonder if Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s announcement that she will separate from husband Anthony Weiner is another well-timed distraction — ala Bill Clinton’s bombing to detract from his Monica Lewinsky affair.)
    But, much to Hillary’s chagrin, smoke surrounding the Clinton Foundation ain’t going away any time soon. In fact, none other than The Los Angeles Times just dropped a new bomb about one of the Foundation’s top donors. Turns out, one of the foundation’s top donors — on whose behalf, by the way, it was recently revealed Hillary’s State Department was asked for a favor — was denied entry to the United States because of ties to terrorism.”
    http://www.allenbwest.com/michellejesse/la-times-drops-bomb-top-clinton-donor-denied-entry-us

    Does anyone care that Huma’s hubby is exposing himself again, or Kapernich is anti-American…..or that Hillary’s bud was denied admission to the US due to ties to terrorists….wait…what?!?

    • BCinBCS

      JJ quoted: “The Los Angeles Times just dropped a new bomb about one of the Foundation’s top donors. Turns out, one of the foundation’s top donors — on whose behalf, by the way, it was recently revealed Hillary’s State Department was asked for a favor — was denied entry to the United States because of ties to terrorism.”

      Couldn’t get into the U.S.? Seems to me that his State Department pay-for-pay doesn’t seem to be working so well. But hey, where there’s steam there has to be…

  • John Bernard Books

    Trust me…
    “Mika Brzezinski of “Morning Joe” asked her outright: “Are you certain there are no e-mails or foundation ties to foreign entities that will be revealed that could perhaps permanently impact your presidential prospects?”
    Clinton replied, “I am sure, and I am sure because I have a very strong foundation of understanding about the foundation.””
    http://nypost.com/2016/08/26/no-more-shoes-to-drop-hillarys-most-unbelievable-promise-yet/

    dems do you believe her? snicker…..you dumb suckers

  • Sacagewea
  • John Bernard Books
  • Sacagewea

    “This loser is blocked.”

  • John Bernard Books
  • Sacagewea
  • John Bernard Books

    Another goofy anti America democrat “retires”
    “Host Charles Osgood: “Is the U.S. Constitution truly worthy of the reverence in which most Americans hold it?”
    http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/geoffrey-dickens/2016/08/29/bye-bye-charles-worst-osgoods-outbursts

    The US Constitution holds democrats in check, unless of course when Prez Obama simply ignores our laws.

  • John Bernard Books

    Notice fees going up at banks? Here’s why…..Prez Obama transfers $11 billion from banks to friends….
    “Combined, the banks must divert well over $11 billion into “consumer relief,” which is supposed to benefit homeowners harmed during the Great Recession. Yet it is unknown how much, if any, of the banks’ settlement money will find its way to individual homeowners. Instead, a substantial portion is allocated to private, nonprofit organizations drawn from a federally approved list. Some groups on the list—Catholic Charities, for instance—are relatively nonpolitical. Others—La Raza, the National Urban League, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and more—are anything but.”
    http://www.wsj.com/articles/look-whos-getting-that-bank-settlement-cash-1472421204

    We used to call it looting it is now “share the wealth.”

  • John Bernard Books

    Should Burqua Blog have trigger warnings?
    “Pokemon GO. The U.S. Constitution. “White men.””
    http://www.thecollegefix.com/post/28672/?utm_content=buffera81cd&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer

    When you see “I’m going to block you” its a trigger warning that a goofy liberal is present……

  • John Bernard Books

    What do you mean Trump is crushing Hillary?
    “rump leads Clinton in the new ABC/Washington Post poll. However, the biggest news from this poll are Trump’s numbers with independents – he is crushing Hillary with independent voters 48% to 35%.”
    http://truthfeed.com/new-abc-poll-trump-leads-hillary-nationally-and-is-crushing-her-with-independents/3499/

    I’m gonna quit getting the news from WASSUP…..

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/he93dor

    　An analysis measuring how a “Regular Republican” (i.e.–not Trump) would be doing against Hillary. This is the kind of thing the GOP will console themselves with if, as is now assumed, The Donald loses. However, the question they still have to face is how much of the Trumptarian Message of fear, hate and envy will continue to play in the GOP and what role will the radical populists who like to call themselves “conservatives” play in its future. We have all speculated on the future of the GOP after Trump in the past…and I suspect we will do a lot more after November.

  • John Bernard Books

    I can’t stop laffing…

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/zmc98mg
    　
    For our Teddy Roosevelt fans The National Review compared Trump to TR and guess what? They found few resemblances.

    • José

      Eight years ago there were some who made favorable comparisons between TR and the newly announced GOP nominee for VP. Like Roosevelt in 1900, Sarah Palin in 2008 was a young, feisty governor with a reputation for being a reformer. I think that was about it. Paul Burka in this blog was one of many to slap down the notion that there was any equivalence between the Rough Rider and Mama Grizzly. The past eight years has only sharpened the distinction.

  • WUSRPH

    Do you figure that Rick will make as much of a fool of himself as Tom DeLay did?

    • donuthin2

      Maybe he can get Sarah Palin to be his partner.

      • Sacagewea

        Will he wear his cowboy boots?

  • John Bernard Books

    How many more lies from Hillary before just one democrat says enough…..?
    “State Department attorneys said Tuesday the agency had discovered 30 Benghazi-related emails among the records recovered from Hillary Clinton’s private server.”
    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/state-finds-30-deleted-clinton-emails-on-benghazi/article/2600533

    I hope is none of us ever have to live under democrat rule again….so many lies.

  • John Bernard Books

    Soros pushed for federal police force
    “The document identifies an opportunity in the police killings of African-American men in Ferguson, Staten Island, North Charleston, and Baltimore. It relates that the U.S. contingent of Open Society held a planning meeting titled, “Police Reform: How to Take Advantage of the Crisis of the Moment and Drive Long-Term Institutional Change in Police-Community Practice.””
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/08/30/leaked-soros-memo-federally-controlled-police/

    Can you imagine Hillary and Loretta in charge of your police force?

  • John Bernard Books

    Trump is meeting with Mexican President Nieto while Hillary is answering questions….
    http://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/JW-v-State-Hillary-interrogatories-01363.pdf

    Can she stall and run out the clock before she is indicted? We may be left with only one candidate come November’s elections. Dems have seriously overplayed their hand again…..

    • Gunslinger

      I love it when you make predictions.

      • WUSRPH

        But didn’t McCain and Romney win? And Hillary was indicted, wasn’t she? How’s the Perry campaign coming?

        • Gunslinger

          Oh, yeah! Hey, WUSRPH do you remember this: “When are the Perry/Biden debates?” HAHA! I’d say we all had a good laugh those days.

        • John Johnson

          The evidence on Crooked Hillary just keeps coming. The FBI’s interrogation of Clinton was a sham. Can’t wait for what tomorrow brings. This is getting good!

          • WUSRPH

            Dream along, dream along…..It is all you have let.

          • John Johnson

            Come on, Professor…you have been in this position before. You have picked losers and you had this same positive attitude along the way. Hide and watch. Poo-poo what happened today and then watch the polls. This election will not be decided by money and conventional thinking. Mark my word. If I am wrong, I will let you gloat. Two months to go.

          • WUSRPH

            You are wrong on that one…After the 1978 “surprise” (which should not have been one) I have adopted a policy of never predicting my guy was going to win. I have tried to be as objective about his or her chances as I could be. You may remember I said from the beginning that (although I wanted it to be different) that Ms. Davis would not win. The only race in which my view of what was going to happen was wrong was the 1990 presidential race where the SCTOUS decided the outcome. Other than that, I have been correct–although not usually happy—about all the big races.

          • John Johnson

            You and Erica are two of the worst prognostcators around.

          • John Johnson

            YOU picked Davis to get beat both times she ran for Sen Dist 10 seat. Forget that? YOU predicted doom and gloom for Texas after oil prices tanked. Forget that? Need more examples? You are a great political historian; not much as a prognosticator.

      • John Bernard Books

        You love alot of things about me….a mancrush?

  • WUSRPH

    I wish these prophets would get their act together.

    First, we had The Rev. Daddy Cruz telling us that Ted was God’s choice.

    Now we have Michele Bachmann telling us God sent Trump.

    I hope God keeps trying till he gets it right.

    • BCinBCS

      God has a wicked sense of humor!

  • John Bernard Books

    Rumor has it the Mexican Prez did not have to contribute to the Trump Global Initiative in order to get a meeting.
    “Donald Trump will travel to Mexico City on Wednesday for a meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, just hours before he delivers a high-stakes speech in Arizona to clarify his views on immigration policy.”
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-considers-last-minute-meeting-in-mexico-with-the-countrys-president/2016/08/30/5a694790-6f12-11e6-9705-23e51a2f424d_story.html

    Will Trump bust up the Soros cartel?

  • John Bernard Books

    Home Run!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Trump press conference with Mexico’s Prez was yuuuuuuge!
    “He says prosperity and happiness will increase if the two countries work together on five shared goals: 1) ending illegal immigration; 2) having a secure border (he says it is a sovereign right and a physical barrier can be built to stop the flow of illegal weapons and drugs); 3) dismantling drug cartels and ending the movement of weapons and funds across the border; 4) improving NAFTA (he says it is a 22-year-old agreement that must be updated to “reflect the realities of today”…. Trump says industry must be kept in “our hemisphere”… he says workers in both countries need “a pay raise”); 5) keep manufacturing wealth in our hemisphere.”
    http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/08/31/trumpmexicoarizonaimmigration/

    The man goes to their home turf and says:
    ” 2) having a secure border (he says it is a sovereign right and a physical barrier can be built to stop the flow of illegal weapons and drugs)”
    BTW where was Hillary?
    “It has now been 270 days since the Democrat last held a press conference.”
    and she has a nickname given by the MSM
    “CBS GRAPHIC: No Questions, Please: Clinton Criticized for Having Few News Conferences”
    http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/scott-whitlock/2016/08/31/finally-backlash-cbs-derides-clinton-no-questions-hillary

    Its gonna be a long time till election dems with your candidate in hiding…..

    • John Johnson

      Have you noticed all the MSM and Washington elitests are poo-poo’ing Trump’s addressing the border issues head-on in Mexico City as risky, foolish, grandstanding, etc.?
      Only a fool cannot see the merits of this type of bold initiative. Oh, how I wish he was part of the totally one-sided Iran deal. He would have taken the money from frozen Iranian accounts and paid the judgement owed to hostage families long before Iran would have seen one cent of it. Times they are-a-changing. No more putting what is best for bi-political multi-national’s above the United States’ best interests.

      • John Bernard Books

        He nailed it today….

        • John Johnson

          Yep. He did. As he was down there doing something significant, I watched her speech on the tube. She looked unkept, and rattled. Her eyes told the whole story. When you face off in a ring with a stout adversary, is this the look that a confident person conveys? She is not qualified to be President of the United States.

          • WUSRPH

            Of course, I doubt anyone would consider you an objective observer. You don’t even know what the word means. But, dream on your little dream.

          • John Johnson

            But you are? You are “objective”? Those in your covey will chime in here and support you. I appreciate that from loyal followers…even if in denial.

          • WUSRPH

            The difference between us is I know how to be objective and can be when the occasion requires it. You, on the other hand, are totally incapable of putting aside your hates. For example, I recognize what Trump did today was good politics….and give him credit for it. You would not give Hillary credit for anything, even if it was to tell the nation that you were correct in your frightened view of the world. Of course, good politics does not mean that what he did accomplished anything but give him headlines he wanted. What would really be interesting is to hear what the Mexican president told his aides after Trump left.

          • John Johnson

            Great retort to a positive day for Trump. Spoken like a true professional spinmeister, which you were for how long?

          • John Johnson

            What can I say. You are one of them. Let’s see how this plays out.

      • WUSRPH

        He might have had a little problem “taking the money from frozen Iranian accounts”…..since, absent a law or a court ruling authorizing such, it would constitute bank robbery…..But why should der leader worry about a few minor technicalities like that?: Rule by “MY WILL” is much more efficient.

  • John Bernard Books

    Huma going down?
    “A federal judge ordered the State Department on Monday to hand over all documents related to the employment status of Huma Abedin, former deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton, by the end of September.”
    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/state-ordered-to-hand-over-abedin-files/article/2600509

    How can someone with obvious close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood(Hitler’s allies during WWII) get free access to the State dept?

  • WUSRPH

    Trump’s three hours or so in Mexico reminded me of Bill Clements, the first GOP governor since reconstruction, who almost immediately after his inauguration flew off to Mexico for a meeting with the President (who really had no idea why he was coming or even who he was). The meeting lasted about 20 minutes (with appropriate time used up for Clements to come out of the building to make the American press think it took longer before Clements’ press conference). It accomplished nothing, settled nothing…just got Clements a headline…..About the same as today I suspect.

  • WUSRPH

    Starting on the 10th I will be out of pocket for the rest of the month so you not have WUSRPH to kick around any more (for 21 days at least)….but I may look in from afar by the magic of the internet just to see how frantic the Troll and JJ are getting as election day gets closer.

    I see the Troll has already started with the sexual innuendoes and insults…He does that when he gets frustrated by having reality staring him in the face. One would think he would be used to it by now, but apparently not.

    I suspect JJ will also get more frantic with more denunciations of Clinton, Obama and everyone who disagrees with his “the sky is falling” view of the world. He’s clearly not going to be fun to be around as his dreams dissolve in front of his face…

    I know I won’t be missed that much, if at all…..but I’ll try to think about you folks for maybe at least 20 seconds per day.

  • WUSRPH

    I wonder how The Donald Is going to react to the Mexican President kind of politely saying that Trump LIED about what they talked about. Trump said they did not talk about who would pay for the wall. El Presidente says he came right out and told Trump: FORGET IT! Mexico will not pay for it……One wonders whether both people were in the room at the same time during some of these kinds of meetings….when two people who talked directly to each other report different conversations. Of course, The Donald has more reason not to be, as diplomats would put it, “not completely forthcoming” about the meeting.

    • WUSRPH

      Of course, he can always paraphrase Bill Clements who responded to a statement by a distinguished college professor of Hispanic origin with “Who cares…that’s just another Mexican with an opinion.”

  • OM

    Look at ‘im, he sure has a big mouth.

