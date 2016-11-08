Burka Blog

Decision Day, 2016

Texans, it's time to vote.

At long last, Election Day has arrived, and Texans can be confident in this much, at least: by the end of the day we should, God willing, know who the next president will be. Some voters are still hoping for a civic Hail Mary—courtesy of faithless electors, perhaps, or the voters of Utah—but realistically, it will be Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. Either way, roughly half of Americans will be unhappy with the results and either way, millions of Americans will believe that the presidential election was “rigged”—metaphorically, literally, or both. All of us, then, should be worried. We are a deeply divided nation. The things that divide us will also interfere with efforts to heal the wounds. The recriminations and revisionism have already begun.

As it stands, in any case, Clinton remains favored to win. And though it’s devilishly difficult to make predictions about what will happen today in Texas, I continue to think that Clinton has, or had, a chance of winning here. It’s true that four years ago, Mitt Romney won Texas by a 16-point margin. Reading the tea leaves, I think Trump would be lucky to do so by six. Recent polling has consistently found Texas, the most important red state in the country, looking strangely purple this year. Registration has soared to a record high. Turnout has too, and we’ll know soon enough what impact that will have. In the meantime, I encourage readers to weigh in with their predictions, and thoughts, in the comments. And I’d encourage all Texans—if you haven’t already done so—to vote for the candidate of your choosing. The decision is ours to make. The secretary of state’s office will tell you where, and how, to weigh in.

  • Beerman

    No matter who wins the Presidential election today, and as I have posted before, American common sense always will prevail. Whenever we have faced threats to our civil liberties and democracy, we have put partisan politics and abstract ideology aside and gotten on with what needed to be done. Americans have and will rise to the occasion.

    • Unwound

      haha you have more confidence in the nation than i do.

      • Beerman

        There is an old saying, “Things were never as good as they seemed or as bad as they seemed.”

        • Unwound

          im sure civil war veterans would agree

    • donuthin2

      I pretty much agree, but we have shown less inclination to do that in the last decade or so.

    • SpiritofPearl

      Chuck Shumer will make Harry Reid look like Mr. Nice Guy.

      • John Johnson

        I love all the amateur prognosticating going on here today. It seems to be anxious hope as opposed to omniscience.

      • Unwound

        ugh schumer is awful. mr wall st AIPAC

        • SpiritofPearl

          That may be, but he’s likely to be the leader if Dems take the Senate.

          • Unwound

            no doubt, but hes exactly what the dems dont need right now

          • SpiritofPearl

            So true.

  • WUSRPH

    Whether we can work together as a nation and start the healing process will be affected by the way Clinton and Trump act tonight.

    Assuming a Clinton win, I hope, as I said the other day, that she will make it clear in her remarks that she is open and willing to work with all…..and call upon the Republicans to join her.

    If she does that, much will still depend on how Trump reacts. No one expects him to be graceful, but accepting the outcome in the Spirit of 1800 would be a start…However, any chance will be destroyed if he is the spoiled little boy crying that he was cheated and that she has no right to be president

    Trump has injected a deadly toxin of hate, fear and anger into the veins of the political system.. Let us hope that tonight he can rise above that for the good of the nation.

    • BCinBCS

      W, you and I agree most of the time but here I have to disagree.

      Donald Trump has been casting the seeds of, as you say, “…a deadly toxin of hate, fear and anger into the veins of the political system”. He has added to that admix of seeds the belief that the election is rigged if he loses. No matter what he says tonight, the resulting crop will, indeed, be a bad harvest.

      • SpiritofPearl

        The problem is not just Trump, but a whole subset of citizens who don’t believe in science or economics. They are being used by wicked, greedy oligarchs who use them.

        • John Johnson

          Are you talking about Christians, uneducated minorities, or blue collar white factory workers who are without jobs?

    • John Johnson

      I have to add that the released emails have to show you that the Dems were playing dirty. Deny this? And that there is stinky stuff going on with the Clinton Foundation? Deny this?

      I won’t deny that hate, anger and fear are present in Trump voters, but do you deny the same in Hillary supporters?

      Looking for objectivity here…not more partisan spin.

      • BCinBCS

        Do Dems play dirty? Certainly.
        Do Repubs play dirty? Certainly.
        So what’s the question?

        I challenge you to produce facts that the Clinton Foundation is “stinky”. Every charity rating agency gives it high marks.

        Hate, anger and fear in Hillary supporters? Sure.
        Hate of the racism, sexism and misogyny that they must endure from the un-American right. Fear of what the un-American Repubs will do to this country with their refusal to compromise and govern. Fear of what these deranged un-Americans might do when they believe that the election was rigged and stolen from them.

        Objective enough?

        • John Johnson

          You don’t stay up to speed I guess. I can’t make you read those emails including anti-sematism, derogatory comments about blacks, and the Trump campaign disruption techniques.

          And why would the FBI still be investigating the Foundation if they didn’t have an inkling of reason to? You didn’t read that long email from Bill chef solicitor either did you?

          • BCinBCS

            And you don’t think that there would be derogatory remarks and disruption techniques in Republican e-mails if the Russians had stolen and released them as well?

            I dunno why the FBI is still investigating JJ. Why is everyone still upset over Whitewater and Vince Foster. Why is the FBI still looking into e-mails? (Job security?) Just because there is an investigation does not mean that there is a crime – as has been abundantly demonstrated by 25 years of Clinton investigations.

  • Rules of Blazon

    Hillary 375, Comrade Trumpski 163.

    Madame President wins NC, FL, GA, IA, VA, NH, OH, AZ, and NE-2. Trumpski barely skates by in MO, AK, TX, IN, MT, and SC.

    Team America gets the Senate back. Team Russia holds the House, but not by much.

    Blowout city! Woo hoo!

    • donuthin2

      Not a good strategy for bringing us together. Hopefully you will show a little more maturity.

      • Rules of Blazon

        Hopefully we throw enough of the bigots out today so the rest just kind of melt away, or else go fight each other in a corner while the rest of us get on with it. Ain’t nobody got time for them no more.

        • SpiritofPearl

          Read “The Art of War” to learn strategy.

          • Rules of Blazon

            Read some “yo mamma” jokes to learn what I’m thinking right about now.

          • Unwound

            why dont you try downers instead of uppers. zopiclone is a good start.

          • Rules of Blazon

            Why don’t you go push your pills to yo mamma

          • dave in texas

            Why don’t you try not being the jackass, leftwing equivalent to JBB.

          • Rules of Blazon

            I’m not “leftwing.” Just ask yo mamma.

          • Unwound

            little boy, take your ritalin.

          • Rules of Blazon

            yo mamma stole my stash

          • Unwound

            i dont get it. youve never even met my mother.

  • Rules of Blazon

    Every time they call a state for Hillary, ima play this:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkZ5e94QnWk

  • John Bernard Books

    Read this before you go vote….
    “First, the Anti-Federalists predicted that the federal government the Constitution created would increase its power until states were merely secondary considerations.
    Second, that this powerful federal government would be too big and distant for the people to effectively control, and thus vainglorious men of ambition and avarice would control it to enrich themselves off the common people.
    Third, that it was unwise to govern a diverse and large population from a remote and distant government that would hold such immense power over the daily lives of common people, and, as a result, politics would become something more primitive than civilized, characterized by constant discord and fighting as different factions tried to control the lives of their fellow citizens.”
    http://thefederalist.com/2016/11/07/anti-federalists-predicted-todays-political-morass-can-help-us-get/

    If you still want to pull the D lever after reading this you shouldn’t be voting….

  • Rules of Blazon

    Starting tomorrow, we gonna give all the Trump-supporting electeds the first name “Trump” just to make sure nobody forgets. Looking at you, Trump Abbott, Trump Cornyn, and Trump Cruz.

    • SpiritofPearl

      Unproductive.

      • Rules of Blazon

        Reasonable and necessary.

        • SpiritofPearl

          I’m 20x more liberal than you. You’re hurting the cause.

          • Rules of Blazon

            This is a great day for the country, but there are shltheads here in Texas who won’t be getting theirs for another two years. Ima make sure they do. Go sing kumbaya with the Trumpkins, S of P, but best not get in my way when it’s clobberin’ time.

          • SpiritofPearl

            You want revenge. I want a functional government. Blocking you because you waste my time.

          • Jed

            “I want a functional government.”

            then you need to stop giving republicans (texans or otherwise) a pass.

          • SpiritofPearl

            What do you mean?

          • Jed

            you wanted one, you’ll get one.

            with all branches of government aligned under a single party, you’re going to see a whole lot of functioning.

    • Charlie Primero

      “Trump Supporting”?!

      LOL!

      What planet are you from?

      • Rules of Blazon

        The one where every single Republican officeholder in Texas (except for Konni Burton) came out and endorsed Trump, and where they’re now gonna wear that endorsement around their neck like a millstone for the rest of their short time in office. I like this planet! Check it out sometime!

        • Wesley TX

          it would be better if we could brand them with a big “T” of shame on their forehead.

    • Wesley TX
  • John Bernard Books

    This election has a made in Hollywood aurora about it…..Starring Crooked Hillary as herself, starring Trump as Trump and the cast of Hillary’s Gang as Hillary’s Gang, and the state run media as the state run media. This gang of looters make Al Capone and the boys look like boy scouts.
    it would be fitting if there was a tie.
    “On Tuesday night, a bitter months-long presidential contest between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump will finally come to a close — unless the campaign has one final surprise in store: an electoral college tie.
    With 538 votes in the electoral college – one for all 435 members of the House, one each for the 100 Senators, and three awarded to the Washington, D.C., — a 269-269 split is legally possible in Tuesday’s vote.
    http://blogs.wsj.com/washwire/2016/11/08/what-happens-if-the-electoral-college-is-tied/?mod=e2fb

    The only thing that would make it more entertaining would be if Speaker Trey Gowdy decides who our next prez is…..

    • Unwound

      did you finally get your picture with cruz last night at his depressing party

      http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/features/inside-ted-cruzs-sad-election-eve-party-w449089

      • John Bernard Books

        Why do you need a pic of me…no 15 yr olds available?

        • Unwound

          oh i was just curious if hed finally lower himself to being seen with you

          • John Bernard Books

            You were curious as in bi-curious?

          • Unwound

            lol @ you acting like being bi would be an insult. where is your weird obsession with making dumb lazy sexual accusations coming from?

          • John Bernard Books

            Carlos Danger may send you a pic…[email protected]>

          • Unwound

            i dont even know what that means.

          • John Bernard Books

            am I supposed to be surprised you’re clueless?

          • Unwound

            cmon man, please step up your game. when all you can do is throw out insults this dumb its almost no fun skewering you. lets see some of that old fashioned adaway rage.

          • John Bernard Books

            This dumb? Have someone explain them to you…

          • SpiritofPearl

            Low IQ.

          • John Bernard Books

            drunk

          • John Bernard Books

            Rumor has it increases your chance of getting a date

          • Unwound

            Married for 5 years pal. Sorry, but you’re out of luck

          • John Bernard Books

            She didn’t leave you after you broke her leg?

          • Unwound

            What are you even talking about now

          • Unwound

            please clarify on this. i want to know exactly how far into libel youre willing to go. what incident are you referring to, date, place of occurrance etc.

          • John Bernard Books

            oh shut up turd

          • Unwound

            nah, please, keep it coming. what are you talking about exactly? i think people believe this as much as they believe theres actually a picture of you and cruz.

            at any rate, im screenshotting all of this. for, yknow, posterity.

          • John Bernard Books

            hahaha…and I care because?

          • Unwound

            because the next time you cry about someone being mean to you online, im going to make you remember it you hateful old pervert.

            and also because my lawyer asked for it.

          • John Bernard Books

            Were you one of the illegals Obama told to vote?

          • Unwound

            keep em coming. im as american as you are.

          • SpiritofPearl

            Adaway is an Arabic name.

          • John Bernard Books

            and pearl is an idiot name

  • John Bernard Books

    We now have more government workers than productive workers…..
    “Government employment grew from 22,216,000 in September to 22,235,000 in October, according to BLS, while manufacturing jobs dropped from 12,267,000 to 12,258,000.
    The 22,235,000 employed by government in the United States now outnumber the 12,258,000 employed in manufacturing by 9,977,000.
    http://cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/government-workers-now-outnumber-manufacturing-workers-9977000

    The only thing we have more of than guv workers is debt….

  • dpcesq

    I don’t know how much of this is analysis and how much is wishful thinking, but here goes:

    The way I see it, there is not much potential for a huge surge resulting from a “hidden Trump” vote in Texas. White men without college degrees and elderly white Texans already vote GOP in overwhelming numbers. Trump can’t do any better with those groups than a generic GOP candidate would do. He will do worse with college educated men because of his multitude of character defects, obvious unfitness for office, and his position on trade, which would be catastrophic for Texas and drive away some from the “bidness” wing of the GOP. How much worse? I don’t know, but significant. Further, Trump can and will do worse than a generic GOP candidate with women and Hispanic voters. Early voting numbers indicate that a lot of people who don’t usually vote in Texas are showing up this time. And, there has been a huge spike in registration of Hispanic voters so I’ll predict Hillary does much better with that group than Obama did and Trump much worse than Romney. If the GOP women I know (granted, almost all are college educated) are at all representative, many of whom are voting for a D for the first time ever out of disgust with Trump, then he is toast with women. It is hard to quantify the overall net effect because of single issue anti-abortion voters. There are quite a few of them, which is one reason I think Wendy Davis went nowhere . They all seem to think he is better than Hillary (why they believe what he says today as opposed to what he said in the past is not clear to me). All that being said, what’s the point of making a prediction if you don’t “go bold”. I predict Hillary ekes out wins in Texas and Arizona, and the post-election topic du jour is — Did Trump alienate Hispanic voters to the extent Pete Wilson did in California years ago and do to the national GOP what Wilson did to the California GOP?

    • Madrigalian

      I think you are simply projecting your own skewed opinion on others. Trump is going to take Texas easily.

    • BCinBCS

      I agree with everything that you said – especially the Pete Wilson analogy – except for the statement that Hillary will win Texas. Have you lived in Texas for very long? I don’t think that you realize the depths of conservatism that resides here and the amazing ability of people to vote against their own best interests because of one or two social issues.

      • dpcesq

        I live in Dallas. Maybe should venture into the hinterlands more.

      • dpcesq

        I saw the story about the guy at the polls in Spring with a gun and a sign “only faggots vote Democrat”. I don’t see stuff like that where I live.

        • BCinBCS

          Nor where I live. Nonetheless, I predict that there is no way in Hell that Hillary wins Texas. (Man, that would be great but it ain’t happening.)

    • Unwound

      still predicting a trump victory. clinton will make a better show than dems in recent history but she wont win.

  • John Bernard Books

    Saudis love Hillary…
    “An opinion poll by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies in Washington and that included nine Arab countries revealed that 68 percent of the Saudis prefer that Hillary Clinton wins the presidential elections while 46 percent thought Donald Trump was bad.”
    https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2016/11/07/Opinion-poll-68-of-Saudis-prefer-Hillary-Clinton.html

    Saudis love their pay for play schemes…..

  • John Bernard Books
  • John Bernard Books

    Vets day is Friday where did you serve Canada?

    • Unwound

      the USPS

      • WUSRPH

        I gather from the comments being entered after “This user is blocked’ that the Troll has gone over the edge again…..What will he be like by the time the winner is declared is unimaginable.

        • Unwound

          just making various sexual innuendo about my orientation and age preference, as well as insinuating ive physically abused my wife. he’ll probably go full bore crazy by the time the returns come in.

          • John Bernard Books

            or I may just continue to poke fun of your ignorance….

          • Unwound

            oh yeah? where?

        • John Bernard Books

          nope just poking fun at the less than bright protege of yours

  • John Bernard Books

    What will the bored state workers do after tonight? rehash over and over…..

  • Jed

    oops. totally missed all that.

    kudos to those who didn’t, including erica!

