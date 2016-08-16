Burka Blog

Is Donald Trump Turning Texas Purple?

A new poll shows the Republican nominee leading by just six points.

By Comments

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks on June 16, 2016 at Gilley's in Dallas.
Ron Jenkins/Getty

This morning, a new survey from Public Policy Polling startled national observers with an update on the state of play here in Texas, the most notorious red state in the union. With less than three months to go until the general election, Donald Trump leads Hillary Clinton by just six points, 44-38.

It’s just one poll, of course, and with a 3.2 percent margin of error, the spread may actually be larger. But still the poll confirms some ominous trends for the GOP. Readers may remember that I wrote, back in May, that Clinton had a chance of winning Texas’s 38 electoral votes this year. My reasoning was as follows. First, I thought it was a safe bet that Trump would underperform Mitt Romney, who won 57 percent in Texas in 2012. That is obviously the case, here and elsewhere; interestingly, as Nate Cohn wrote last week, the redder the state, the more visibly Trump underperforms. Second, I thought the Libertarian candidate could pick up a significant number of Republican defectors, between 5-8 percent; Gary Johnson is at 6 percent in the new PPP poll.

And third, I thought Clinton could be expected to at least match Barack Obama’s performance in 2012, when he captured 41 percent of the vote in Texas. I still think that’s the case. In national terms, Clinton is the second-most unpopular presidential candidate in modern history, after Trump, but she has always fared comparatively well among Texas Democrats. She beat Obama in the state’s 2008 primary, and walloped Bernie Sanders by a roughly 2:1 margin in Texas this year. Her support in the new PPP survey is a little lower than I would have expected. I suspect she’ll break 40 percent on election day, particularly if Democrats step up their efforts at voter registration and turnout: as PPP notes, Clinton has a whopping lead among young Texans and Hispanic Texans, two demographic subsets that have, historically, had disproportionately low turnout rates.

That brings us to a key reason Democrats should be contesting Texas this year, which I noted at the end of May. At the time, most observers were skeptical that Clinton would even be within striking distance of victory here. Today, given the latest electoral college projections, it seems unlikely that she needs to worry about Texas, and if the race tightens her campaign might be well-advised to allocate its resources elsewhere. The electoral infrastructure Democrats can build in Texas this year, however, will linger for years to come, even if the Republican Party of Texas’s brand recovers from the damage Trump is currently inflicting on it, with young and Hispanic voters in particular.

Two more small notes, related to the PPP survey. First, as of last week there is an independent conservative candidate, Evan McMullin, in the race; yesterday, his campaign announced that he will be on the ballot in several states, including, probably most crucially, Utah. He is unlikely to be a factor in Texas: the PPP survey found him earning 0 percent support, and the filing deadline for independent candidates was back in May. Still, his campaign has announced that it will sue for ballot access, and Jamie Lovegrove, at the Dallas Morning News, has a fascinating look at the constitutional question at hand.

And then there’s this finding, which PPP notes in its summary of the Texas results:

“We continue to find that Trump voters overwhelmingly buy into his preemptive claims about the election being rigged. Just 19% of Trump voters grant that if Clinton wins the election it will be because she got more votes, while 71% say that it will just be because the election was rigged.”

It was entirely predictable that Trump would make this argument. As I wrote in August, “His ultimate failure will be taken as proof that the game is rigged–against the candidate, but also against people like themselves, his supporters.” Texas Republicans, however, were laying the groundwork for him to make such claims for years prior to his appearance on the national scene—and if a large segment of the Republican base insists that Trump’s loss is due to malfeasance rather than understanding his defeat as the inevitable result of glaring and anomalous weaknesses, the state GOP may regret that in the years to come.

Tags: Politics

Related Content

Twitter Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Dallas Writer Kurt Eichenwald Turns to the Courts to Get Twitter to Identify a User Who Sent a Seizure-Inducing Tweet
A mural at Brewed, one of the dozens of restaurants along Magnolia Avenue.

Trip Guide: Fort Worth’s Near Southside
misc-march-cover

A Year in the Life of Texas Monthly
Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller.

The State of Texas: Texans Sid Miller And Susan Combs Square Off For Ag Secretary
  • Rules of Blazon

    Oh yeah, baby! Yeah yeah yeah! We are coming for you! We’re gonna win!

    • Jerry Patterson

      Rules, You’re wrong. Trump, or Clinton, we lose. JP

      • WUSRPH

        But you could loose worse with Trump as president.

      • Beerman

        As I have said before on this blog, we are not voting for the one we like the most, we are voting against the one we fear the most.

        • Rules of Blazon

          Not me! I’m voting for Hillary cause I like her the most, and that’s cause she’s a Democrat! Go Democrats! Beat all the Republicans!

        • John Johnson

          Yep, that’s what I’m doing, as well…but I’m voting for Trump. You guys are smart, and I’m gullible and shallow. You are afraid of Trump becoming a Hitler; I’m afraid of Hillary’s SCOTUS appointments. It’s a toss up as to who’s lies are bigger, but none in my mind about who’s are the most aggregious.

          • IMO the SCOTUS appointments are not more important than the rest of the issues that we are facing.

            Since the beginning of our nation, various factions have tried to stack the court in their favor and guess how many times that has happened? Zero. Why? because those who are qualified to serve as judges, who have been appointed to a federal court, have a level of reverence for the law and a level of integrity that isn’t swayed by religion or politics.

            Both Ginsburg and Scalia are great examples of this.

          • WUSRPH

            You saw the other day that several GOP legal scholars specifically said that GOP voters should not let the question of who appoints the SCOTUS affect their vote. They said those appointments were not worth the danger of a Trump presidency.

          • I did. But I have always believed that SCOTUS appointments were the weakest of arguments to vote for a particular candidate.

          • Beerman

            And, doesn’t Congress have a say in the SCOTUS appointments?

          • The Senate does when it comes to confirmation hearings. Unless there is a committee that vets potential appointments?

          • Beerman

            Well, our do-nothing Senate has certainly had a say in the Merrick Garland nomination…..

          • Indeed. I think that those who have blocked the hearings should be impeached for failure to execute the trust the public placed in them or whatever would be the appropriate charge.

          • John Johnson

            Have the Professor explain the history of lameduck SCOTUS appointments to you and Beerman.

          • wessexmom

            As soon as someone explains the definition of “lame duck” to you!

            (HINT: Obama won’t be one until November 8th!)

          • You should probably take a course in reading comprehension and re-read the constitution.

          • Beerman

            Some info on SCOTUS nominations during election years.

            http://cookpolitical.com/story/9260

          • John Johnson

            Hahaha. I inderstand that the President’s submit a pick; my point being that the last one confirmed was back in the early 1900’s. Less than half of the picks were ever seated.

          • Beerman

            “Never face facts; if you do, you’ll never get up in the morning.”
            –Marlo Thomas

            http://cookpolitical.com/file/Courts_2_(1).jpg

          • John Johnson

            In 1932, Cardozo was nominated by Hoover and cofirmed by a voice vote. He is the last nominee to be nominated and confirmed in an election year.

            http://cookpolitical.com/story/9260

          • Beerman

            Made nomination and confirmed within period ranging from 365 days prior to election of successor:
            Ford/J.P. Stevens and Reagan/A. Kennedy do not count?

          • John Johnson

            I’m sorry, I was referring to nominations like Garland’s that were made with the calendar year the election is held. You are including the ones made in the preceding year and confirmed in the election year, I believe.

          • BTW, do you have the link for that? I know someone I would like to email that too and I didn’t save it.

          • Sacagewea

          • Thank you

          • Sacagewea

            I’m in a hotel room with an iPad. Not the best set-up . . .

          • John Johnson

            He means the elite GOP legal scholars who are voting for Hillary because they might be without a job under Trump.

          • wessexmom

            I disagree. Scalia was always eager to vote along ideological and religious lines–His own! Read Toobin’s analysis of the justice and about his ongoing feud with Sandra Day O’Connor and how Rehnquist never assigned him to write opinions on important cases. http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2016/02/29/antonin-scalia-looking-backward

          • I’ve read his analysis, along with other’s analysis and I’ve read the opinions written by both Scalia and Ginsburg. Can the written opinions be interpreted along ideological and religious lines? Why yes, every single USSC opinion starting with the first one issued can be interpreted as such. HOWEVER, that does not mean that the Justice writing the opinion, who has had input from the other Justices who agreed with that opinion, writes that opinion based on liberal or conservative views. Neither does it mean that any Justice voted solely because of their preconceived ideological & religious views. That is a myth perpetrated by both parties, by the factions of those parties who have pet causes that went before the court and the ruling wasn’t what they believed it should have been.

        • Kozmo

          It’s a proud day for representative democracy, however you look at it, with two such shining examples of the best and brightest the nation has to offer standing at the apex of the popular will.

        • Hank Quinlan

          Trump’s words are scarier than Hillary’s actions?

          Grandpa must have had his old saying backwards. He used to tell us that ACTIONS always speak louder than WORDS. Poor old fella. Wish I could have straightened that out for him and let him watch Clinton Cash before he passed on.

          • Beerman

            I bet that old Grandpa could spot a “con man” in a NY second?

            Trump is definitely a flim-flam windbag. I think Trump and especially surrogate Katrina Pierson are guilty of constantly bloviating, they talk and talk but put forth no solid facts, or they answer questions they are not asked, or they go off on a rhetorical tangent. It is annoying.

            Trump’s ACTIONS and management of his campaign speak very loudly about his inability to be President.

      • That’s one way to look at it. Or we could make the best of a bad situation and elect the better qualified and imperfect candidate. Then find a way to work with that candidate, find the common ground and work to rebuild a unified foundation that has been damaged severely yet not irreparably.

      • Sam Jacinto

        I’d rather have a leader that is “selective with truth” rather than one who just makes things up. digit (DJT) is nothing more than an angry Chauncey Gardner.

  • donuthin2

    +/-3.2% and it could be anything from 3-9% difference. Even at the extreme, it can still change withing the next 80 or so days. I will vote for Clinton or possibly Johnson, but never Trump. Nothing he can do or say going forward will make me consider that possibility. My guess is that going forward, the probability of someone changing from Trump to Clinton is much greater than someone changing from Clinton to Trump.

    • Hank Quinlan

      Even if she has a stroke or gets indicted?

      • BCinBCS

        Yea, Hank or she could go crazy or become a cannibal or the ant-Christ. Because, well, ya never know about those Clintons.

  • dpcesq

    I have been hearing for years now that demographic changes were about to turn Texas purple. I’m still waiting; primarily (I believe) because of the history of low turnout by young and Hispanic voters that Erica points out and the fact that old Republicans vote in every freakin’ election (my hat’s off to them). This nugget in the PPP release that you will go to if you click on the link in the first sentence of Erica’s column supports my theory and should strike fear in the heart of every Texas Republican: “Trump’s lead is based entirely on his holding a 63-33 advantage among seniors. With voters under 65, Clinton leads him 49-45. . . . Older voters are overwhelmingly responsible for the Republican advantage in Texas”. If Trump can get young people and Hispanics off the couch and into the voting booth (he has motivated my three 20-something kids to register to vote against him), then maybe Texas actually will turn purple. If (and only if) Trump loses, and he does turn Texas purple, then in the long run the state will end up benefiting from this clown. Even if you are a Republican, you should support this. Competitive general elections should reduce the influence of the cretins who bring us Dan Patrick, Ken Paxton, Sid Miller, etc.

    • Beerman

      I believe the difference in the upcoming election is more than just a turnout by young folks and Hispanic voters to change Texas to purple. It is unbelievable to me how many of my senior aged establishment type Republican business friends are so negative about Trump, as well as characters like Cruz, Patrick, Paxton, Miller, etc.

      I am definitely hearing more center-right people stand up against these ideological tea-party types. The apocalyptic world view and conspiracy theories that are the foundation of these charlatans is wearing very thin to people with common sense, and will drive some additional voter turnout in November.

  • Jerry Patterson

    Trump voter: “I support Trump because he says what he means”. Trump voter after his latest gaffe: “He really didn’t meant that”. These are the 71%. JP

    • Exactly. So I have yet to get an answer to the question I asked a couple of weeks ago –

      Which is it? Either he says what he means or he doesn’t.

      Here’s another one that I doubt will be answered by Trump supporters – What differentiates Trump’s lies that they are excused as sarcasm, bluster, and exaggeration, versus the claims that Hillary’s lies are treason and criminal activity which must be prosecuted with the foregone end result as guilt and the only suitable punishment is her execution?

      Is due process and rule of law only applicable if you belong the the “correct” political party?

      I’m not comfortable with about half of her policies, I think she’s made some mistakes that were more dangerous than what was believed at the time she made them. But I honestly believe that she respects and will defend the constitution, even if she disagrees with how the courts have interpreted it. I also believe that she will be no where near as bad as POTUS as many would like to predict.

      • Beerman

        Yes, I think that you are right….

        • Sacagewea

          The right-wing hatred of her is irrational and based on falsehoods.

          • donuthin2

            Listen up JJ.

          • John Johnson

            To what? Take a long look at the posts. Burkablog has become a lovefest gathering site for likeminded Hillary supporters. I have no business here; I am one of the dumbasses. You are the intelligent, enlightened, she’s not so bad crowd. I think she is guilty of multiple prison-able offenses. Lots more info on her coming in every day, but that won’t make any difference to you. She is bulletproof.

            https://patriotpost.us/articles/44273

          • wessexmom

            You’re scraping bottom with that source!

          • John Johnson

            Patriot post just reprinted the Peggy Noonan piece which was originally in the Wall Street Journal.

          • Sacagewea

            I’ve blocked him. Is it the 13-minute video? If so JJ fails to comprehend film editing techniques. He believes anything that supports his views. He also took the bait on PP “video,” believed it, although admits he didn’t watch it.

          • Marilynn Reeves

            Too bad John some people are too STUPID to open their eyes.

          • Armando

            People already know that, that’s why the gop is losing big.

      • kalispellking

        WOW I cannot believe you dont see a difference and how you mix LIES with Jokes with OPINIONS with NATIONAL SECURITY matters etc etc etc…you CANNOT mix and match them..I would love to see you try that logic on your husband or your parents…or even your children…lol…they would know better.

        And you misuse the word TREASON in both cases,, you toss in YOUR BELIEF about Constitutional issues and leave out her arrogant and total violation of State Dept rules and protocols, govt law, integrity and honesty …like they really dont matter..it is under-educated and highly opinionated folks like you that will destroy America,

        . Then you go flailing off the deep end and talk of EXECUTION…lol…wow and I love the totally ingenuous rant about due process…what are you going to charge Trump with? He is not under oath. If he thinks, like eighty percent of Americans do that we must temporarily stop Syrian Immigration, REALLY make him a racist? hahaha..honey WATCH THE NEWS…we are AT WAR….they want to kill us all and they are killing us all…dont you get it or do you want to deflect back onto trump? Or blame Bush? lol

        Did you hear that FBI Director COMEY agreed with Trump in that it is dangerous since we cannot VET them properly OR do you just want to quote TRUMP? Are you going to call Director Comey a racist also? I didn’t think so..just Trump..lolol how sad is that folks?

        So you slimes rush in and label him a racist..see what the Germans and the Brits are now saying about it?

        Merkel is another bleeding heart liberal and she wants them all to be let in…their crime is going up and open attacks are rampant and the GERMAN PEOPLE SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH…would you like their NAMES so you can call them all and label them racist? OR do you just want to label Trump?

        ..and the comment about emails and Russia’s ties to Trump..wow if that was not a VAST leap of logic …lol…who on the right or an independent like ME would NOT want to see all of those illegally deleted emails? By the way deleting them is another criminal act..even if you work in the private sector, anything you put on COMPANY MACHINES belongs to the company…that is RULE in every company I worked for or managed…in her case of National Security, possible collusion, perhaps pay for play etc makes it much more important than someone at Walmart..but that is OK with you..but if Trump did it you would go to war, wouldn’t you? most likely..

        I could go on but if you want to defend thirty years..LONG BEFORE WE HEARD THE NAME TRUMP..of her lies and scandals and flip flopping and saying one thing one day and another the next, then there is NOT A BIT OF HOPE FOR YOU OR AMERICA..

        It is a good thing we dont fire poor Joe Biden for all the embarrassing gaffs he made when not on teleprompter…right?

        I think the REAL question we should ask Shelly is this..if she will tell us the truth of what is in her heart and mind…SHELLY..are you voting for Hilarious SOLELY for what is between her legs and NOT between her ears…? I can not think of one redeeming thing about this woman so the only attracting point is her gender..she has played that fcard or thirty years as she does her NANNYSTATE rant around the world..I feel like I am in a dream or nightmare..wow

        under Russian rule. Stalin described his converts as “Useful Idiots.”

        The Useful Idiots have destroyed every nation in which they have seized power and control. It is presently happening at an alarming rate in the U.S.

        “It is difficult to free fools from the chains they revere.”

        “Somewhere they are having a meeting to decide your fate and You were NOT invited”

        • WOW. Talk about incomprehensible word vomit. Everything that I said in my post is either well documented or I heard with my own ears watching the train wreck that was the RNC, or listening to speeches by Trumps supporters.

          I Love how rather than defend the well documented statements of Trump, you attack Hillary with the same tired lies and exaggerations. That somehow repeating them as an endless loop somehow validates them.

          • kalispellking

            I fully answered your spastic convoluted mis-matched metaphors and bull..your rant was much like a tossed salad, filled with stuff at random and no meaning…and the media who TRUMPED up these meaningless little gaffs by Trump are just like you..they are doing it to DEFLECT from the nauseating candidate they are stuck with….Trump is new to the scene but we have THIRTY YEARS of HRC lies and corruption and flip flops and scandals on and on and on…the left as you so aptly portray, is desperate to keep the news cycle off Hilarious and pray she does not fk up again..almost nine MONTHS without ONE news conference….lolol if that does not penetrate your brain nothing will…

            Poor Shelley is one of the losers who are voting for HRC strictly due to what is between her legs and NOT between her ears…let us all now sing the song I AM WOMAN by Helen Reddy..hear me roar…lol

            Now sweet Shelly, you go play in your Bizarro world of non reality and let the adults chat….I have given you tons of facts and you still spew nebulous crapola…I am done with you..debating you is like me trying to fence with a ten year old unarmed child…a ten year old unarmed BLIND child..

            WOW GOSH GORLY GEE DAMN GOSH..you are the easiest one so far…lol begone you fool’
            I
            give you MY PERMISSION to have the last word…try hard this time..have mom help you out…I will not respond since you exist at a new level of stupidity that I cannot reach nor comprehend…

            Your type loves to get the last word..it makes you feel like you actually won…lol

          • O. M. G. I have your permission to have the last word. I feel so special that a misogynist such as yourself is so generous to a weak-minded woman such as myself. Is it any wonder that such vicious character attacks are driving women to voting for Hillary? Oh but I’m sure you LOVE women – as long as they’re meek little things who who’re grateful that such a fine, superior, upstanding, male specimen such as yourself is there to think for them, that we women should be thankful that we have the privilege to serve all of your needs.

            Thank you ever so much for showing me the error of my ways.

        • Ugo Debiasi

          The Clintons, Obama, Bush Jr, and Bush Senior at least, should all be tried for crimes against humanity and violation of international laws. Their time in office has seen the US support, arm and train some of the most ruthless dictatorships in history and ALL of them hold Saudi Arabia as a dear friend, a nation that has no equal in the degree of fundamentalist extremist crimes of torture, beheadings and crucifixions. This adolescent argument defending Trump, then Hillary, back and forth means nothing. Too many are treating the election like voting for a President is like being a fan of your favorite sports team. Think about it…. the best that the mightiest nation on earth has to offer by way of leadership is Clinton and Trump !! That’s it??? Where is the depth of knowledge? Where is the broad-spectrum concern for all US citizens, not just the privileged? No where. Clinton and Trump will spout off whatever they think people will want to hear, they will let them fight on social media on irrelevant points of difference, and those who run American lives will just continue business as usual. Understand that the war on terror, like the war on drugs, is a massive failure that garners more misery domestically and internationally. People get caught up in labels of Republican and Democratic but they are nothing of what they were intended to be. The USA is being sold out and will continue to be sold out no matter which party gets in and the Big War Machine and Big Agro, and Big Pharma, Big Insurance etc… will continue to wreak havoc for profit. When some 3rd world country has an election and there is some concern, election observers go in and monitor it for infractions and fairness. But America’s electoral system is rigged, and flows with the river of money that puts puppet politicians in places of power to such a degree that these small nations actually have fairer elections that the USA !!! George Carlin was right. There is no longer a democracy in America. America is f***ed.

          • kalispellking

            Well finally a detailed well written response..I agree with you mostly..I am a lifelong independent and I despise both parties and most politicians…as an independent I was not allowed to vote in any primary at all so dont toss the two losing candidates on ME or millions of independents..we did not choose them ..not even close.

            But UNTIL the day we are no longer a republic with the idiotic electoral college system and go to a ONE vote for all Democracy where we have a NATIONAL election and no party system …we are stuck

            I have been unhappy with all the choices the last thirty years but it ALWAYS comes down to voting for either cancer or leprosy, the lesser of two evils. IN this election there while both candidates suck, Hilary = Cancer AND Leprosy while El Trumpo is HERPES…you make the call.

            Our nation is now run by the most dangerous force in America..the media..and the media is not only biased but they lie and LIE BY OMISSION and they no longer have one ounce of honesty or integrity..

            When I was a teen we had news at five PM and news at ELEVEN..now with the 24/7 news on cable they desperately need to fill those slots and they still want to have ratings and personal promotions..but the main problem beyond that is they NEVER can distinguish the peoples RIGHT TO KNOW from the PEOPLES NEED TO KNOW..

            Also, I am an avid history buff with emphasis on military history..most folks have no clues as to historical facts or even go back twenty plus years to when OBL issued his deadly jihad call for a worldwide uprising.

            Man has an inherently evil streak…go google the famous three page study at Yale in the sixties STANLEY MILGRAM and see what average Americans like we are will do to other average Americans…scary.

            Or go back six thousand years and move forward and you will find tens of thousands of small to major stories of the big guy stomping on the little guys etc.

            Plato said; “Only the dead have seen the end of war.”

            In the book ,WORSE THAN WAR, the author discusses genocide and ethnic cleansing programs that begin in 1915 when the Turks creamed the Armenians…do you KNOW how many people have DIED in ethnic cleansing and genocidal programs since 1915..NOTE…not ONE of the deaths he speaks about was a CASUALTY OF WAR..not one..there are other millions that fall into that category…can you guess..

            ONE HUNDRED MILLION INNOCENT CIVILIANS DIED IN THOSE TYPES OF PROGRAMS

            So tell me, where does one run and where does one hide? The Arabs and Christians have been dueling it out for centuries over religion…

            WE now have a war going on that was not our choice..ISLAM DECLARED WAR ON THE WEST AND ALL INFIDELS..why dont you find the tape OBL made calling for worldwide JIHAD..he told all his brothers around the world to RISE UP and kill Americans..in his chilling manifesto he told them to pay no attention to whether or not they are military or civilians..he further told them to pay no attention to gender and kill the women and children..I heard that tape back in the eighties…I had no clues as to who bin Laden was so I researched it and was very scared for us all..at that time the Bush Gore fiasco was running and NEITHER clown said a thing about foreign policy or OBL…it was maddening..

            And then the attacks began and spread to many nations..and and AND we got attacked by Islam on 9/11…an act of WAR.

            The radical Islamist’s have vowed to convert or KILL every last one of us..that is a fact..have you NOTICED the suicide bombers the last ten years…? to convince a person to die like that so they can get into heaven shows me how dangerous their philosophy is..they want us dead…they declared war on us and are attacking and killing us..should we bury our heads in the sand.? Are YOU Muslim or are you willing to convert?

            Our nation has many problems but it is still the best in the world..and it has one beautiful feature that makes us the shining EXCEPTION …we include every race and color and creed and gender and religion as part of our flock…NO NATION is even close to that..

      • marstob

        Shelly Hawtorne. Where have you been the last six months? Hillary is a habitual liar – which means”Once a Liar – Always a Liar!” She doesn’t respect anything or anybody apart from all the money she can take = from any source. And imho she is actually more evil then POTUS. The deaths under her watch, people who mysteriously died when they were about to testify – or wrote about her. They are numbered at approx 42 And we are not counting the deaths in Syria or Turkey. As for Trump – he was NOT a politician but one who decided that something had to be done for America before it was totalled. He isn’t liked by either party as he threatens their very economic existence. As a Canadian, mine is an overview but well researched as had been a columnist. AND, you cannot believe anything you hear until you do your own reserach through Google Happy reading. .

        • I have done quite a bit of research. I also know that at least 50% of what is attributed to Hillary are flat out lies. It takes a lot of time to dig down to the truth. Snopes, politifact, are good places to start with when doing research. Snopes will point you to the source material so you can independently verify their findings.

          The cognitive disconnect that allows people to ignore the lies of one candidate while believing the lies of another is fascinating.

          I keep seeing people use the term evil when referring to Hillary. Those that use that term really have no understanding of what it means.

          • marstob

            LIVE – the reverse of is EVIL.

        • BCinBCS

          marstob wrote: “The deaths under her [Hillary’s] watch… are numbered at approx 42.

          Are you accusing Hillary of directly having that many people killed or are you arguing that her actions and policies resulted in those deaths?

          • marstob

            Just stated facts – the people connected to the Clintons mysterially died. And, as far as her actions, advice to Obama and policies – Bengazi is a prime example. BUT, their policies in the mideast were far worse the that of the Bushes and that was terrible. imho. America is not a good world these days imho.

          • BCinBCS

            So, if I understand you correctly, you are stating that the Clintons have personally killed or had killed by their operatives/hires 42 people. If so, that would make them one of the worst serial killers in American history.

          • marstob

            Am not arguing just stated facts. The people who mysteriously died were all connected to the Clintons. Who killed them is a matter of conjecture.

          • M Ann Brown

            Wonder how many have died at Putin’s hands? Your boy Trump sure seems impressed by the Dictator.

          • marstob

            M Ann Brown. Putin is NOT as evil as his predecessors. Stalin, Krushev were far worse with multi millions of deaths Ukranian citizens were almost wiped out.
            Trump only said that PUTIN is a strong leader for Russia – and certainly Obama is not. But, what Trump didn’t say: :Obama had his own agenda which was to turn America inside out Obama promised change and man did he change it to the worst America has ever been Signing off on the Iranian deal and then shipping out millions in cash by plane nevermind the mega millions already sent to Iran. WHY ? No red blooded real American President would ever do that not in a miliion years – Arming the enemy? For what is that purpose? Ask yourself.

          • M Ann Brown

            So easy to blame Obama for a changing America….in a derogatory way. America is changing, no matter who is at the helm. Noone can stop people from being gay, transgendered, or smoking pot. Noone can roll back time to a white-superior era….those days are gone! I, for one, welcome change in my country….it means we are growing together. Trump’s fans want all the natural changes to be wiped off, like a dirty carseat. Just not possible. So….what is one like you to do? Seems people for Trump want to cling to old morals and (usually white) outdwted “superiority. Trump requires you to hate other human beings. Clinton does not. That should be a glaring guideline for anyone not decided. Heck, Trump was even disgusted by a nursing mother!!!!. Good Luck.

        • Armando

          A LIAR? Ask The GOP, ask YOURSELF!!!

    • Armando

      Trump is a LIAR, his poll numbers speak volumes, even in Texas, Romney won Texas by 16 points, trump is 10 points behind Romney, NOT good news for the GOP, Hillarywon’t need Texas to win the White House, Texas is only a free pass for the gop to compete in general elections.

      • marstob

        sRomney was a milktoast and waffled when faced with Obama. Further his companies were not well operated – and charges were laid in California. He is just very envious of Trumps success and imho he didn’t treat his spouse well. And former Governor Perry is standing with Trump.

  • PrattonTexas

    “notorious red state in the union” So, you admit you think being Republican is “bad”? That’s what notorious means – notable for something, usually bad.

    • Rules of Blazon

      I don’t think she meant that at all. I, however, think being Republican is bad–very, very bad.

    • Notorious as in our leaders have embarrassed us repeatedly with their far right ultra conservative religious agenda? How much of the taxpayer’s money has been wasted on trying to outlaw abortion and de-fund planned parenthood? On suing the federal government over truly stupid issues?

      • Sacagewea

        And chasing children out of bathrooms . . .

      • WUSRPH

        And Paxton announced today that he is going to appeal the voter ID case (AGAIN)……These guys never give up.

        • Sacagewea

          Will it keep him out of jail?

  • WUSRPH

    The importance of a poorer showing by Trump and a better Democratic turnout is what it means in Congress and the Legislature. It would probably put Pete Gallegos back into the Congress and add at least 4 or 5 seats in the Texas House, moving the Dems back toward that magic number of 51 on two-thirds votes such as constitutional amendments. It would also give the Democrats a boost that will help them get ready for 2018 where they can try to add more seats in the Legislature. But to achieve this Hispanics have to vote in close to record numbers…….It has been a long time since Trump said something to specifically piss off Hispanics…..but they have long memories and given a chance he is sure to say or do something before November.

    • marstob

      Appreciated the education given. However, as a woman, mother of five,feminist, former banker and a columnist I have been involved in politics for a long time here in Canada. I don’t buy the story SHE is for the women – her entire personal and political life is the opposite. The only goal she has and had is the Whitehouse. In the meantime she and Bill are now millionaires, many times over thanks to the Saudis, etc. Further, she has thumbed her nose as legalities – knowing she has enough on Obama he will protect her, etc. This is just another form of Mafia. Reminds one of the IDES of March – as Rome burns. As far as the riots re Trump – look to the man who paid – Geo. Soros backer of Clinton. HE believes in the World Order – Trump does not.

  • Rules of Blazon

    This is OT and definitely not news, but Rick Perry is a rancid sack of dog mess:

    http://talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/rick-perry-khizr-khan-shame-on-you

    • The true mark of leadership is being able to acknowledge criticism, disagreement, and anger over the decisions that have to be made without responding to such in a like or worse fashion. Trump and those who are supporting him have shown they lack this fundamental leadership skill.
      W never once attacked Cindy Sheehan for her inconsolable grief over the death of her son. If anyone had the moral ground to respond beyond what he and his administration did it was W.

      • wessexmom

        I don’t understand your claim that W had the “moral ground” to respond to those whose loved ones died in the Iraq war. Not only was W’s decision to invade Iraq the worst foreign policy blunder in American history (and the root of ISIS!) it was completely voluntary!
        The real tragedy is that Cindy Sheehan’s son died for NO REASON. And THAT is what makes her grief so insurmountable.

        • First off, ISIS formed in 1999 before W took office. If you want people be honest about Hillary you need to be honest about W as well.

          I’m not arguing whether or not Iraq was justified or not, FTR I believe it wasn’t.

          Cindy Sheehan wasn’t the only mother who lost a son over there – she wasn’t the only one who disagreed with W either, She was the one who went crazy due to her grief and hounded W for 5 or 6 years. I also did not say that her anger and grief was not justified.

          Pro-tip: Not all wars are justified, and people die in wars. That is an irrefutable fact of war. Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Airmen understand those risks when they take their oath of service.

          My point, which you failed to grasp due to your irrational hatred of W is that how he responded to Cindy Sheehan vs how Trump responded to the Khans shows the difference in how a leader should react to such criticism.

          I never said nor did I imply that the criticism wasn’t warranted or justified. I did imply and will state it outright that Sheehan’s criticism was obsessive in that she went from a grieving mother to becoming an unhinged stalker who was encouraged by factions that hated Bush and THAT is what gave W moral ground to attack her yet he did not.

          • Sacagewea

            Did you watch Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11”? It features a mother – from a military family – whose son was killed in Iraq. She is angry with Bush, demonstrates outside the WH. If my son died, I’d be grief-stricken as well, irrespective of the reason.

          • No I didn’t. I don’t give crazy tinfoil hat conspiracy theorists the time of day. Michael Moore is no more credible than Alex Jones, Rush Limbaugh, or anyone else right or left that spews lies and made up crap about the other side.

          • Sacagewea

            No tin foil in MM’s films . . . He doesn’t claim to be an academic, just a commenter on life in America. His films have humor, poignancy, an alternate view from a guy from Flint, MI, with a high school education.

          • agree that we disagree

          • Sacagewea

            I try to read/examine all views.

          • I don’t have the luxury of time that would allow me to do that; so I need to determine where to draw the line as to who I will give my time to. Michael Moore has repeatedly failed that test. As well as Dinesh D’Souza and others previously mentioned. There are others not mentioned that also have not met the baseline I have set to determine if someone has an opinion I am willing to listen to.

          • Sacagewea

            If you could choose five sources to read regularly, what would they be and why? (I believe we should all ask ourselves that question occasionally.)

          • donuthin2

            Thank you.

          • Walker62

            Please proved consensus documentation that ISIS firmed in 1999 in Iraq. As fa as i know ISIS is a Sunny led insurgency arising from the death of Saddam Hussein who Lee a Sunni backed coup to assume control of Iraq! I’m fact there are photos of Donald Rumsfeld shaking Saddam’s hand back.in.the early 1980s, leading me to belive the U.S.was involved in supporting his actions as a counterweight to the fall of the Shah of Iran in 1979.

          • marstob

            My son, a Canadian airforce fighter pilot, also flew over Iraq. He lived, but some others did not. A mothers grief knows no bounds and is forever with her. When you lose someone needlessly – and the mideast war should never have happened it is understandable of her grief. Americans have been continuatlly lied to = including Hillary Clinton and it is beyond shameful. Mrs. Patricia Smith is also mourning, knowing she was lied to. There is no justice when the powerful rule, imho.

          • marstob

            Having mentioned the KHANS and Trump – Khans were there to barrage Trump with innuendo’s. Khan, a moslem, a lawyer, makes his living by obtaining passports for those living in Syria, etc. Trump could affect his livelihood AND by Shari law – their women must do exactly what they are told. This was a set up and Trump bought into it – not understanding yet what Sharia law is all about as women in our countries have equal rights.

          • marstob

            Shelly, as a columnist back then,I had researched and concluded the IRAQ war was not justified. The Saudi’s requested of the Bushes – that they needed their help to control Saddam Hussein. There was never any weapons of mass destruction NOT EVER. Why the USA Congress ever approved going to war was due to the words used. WMD. Memories have not faded where 911 is concerned. Also, at that time, Saddam controlled the eastern oilmarket as well as the other tribes. Also, he was selling the oil in the open market which was upsetting the US dollar. IT was always about oil money. Trump was quite correct in stating, the US should never withdrawn and the war costs should have been paid from the oil fields – that oil is the finest in the world. Now ISIS is in control of it and selling it gives them the ability to purchase weapons.
            AND, imho, the USA should have stayed out of all those wars after Korea – the deaths of all those Americans, beginning with Viet Nam is beyond the pale. The sacrifice of all those young men makes one, to this day, want to weep.

    • WUSRPH

      Perry never ran a “positive” campaign…He always attacked, but he apparently has a thin skin about being attacked.

      • True. Every time Perry says or does something good that makes one want to give him respect, he always turns around and comes back with something like this, destroying whatever good he did.

        • WUSRPH

          And to think I was saying good things about at least his intentions only days ago.

      • dave in texas

        His attack ads insinuating that Tony Sanchez was complicit in the murder of DEA agents in Mexico were some of the most despicable things I’ve ever seen.

    • Beerman

      Oops is just posturing for a job in the Trump World where he could rack up another government pension.

  • Wilson James

    The GOP has lost its false mojo and has been exposed by the clowns in charge of their dumpster fire. They are Trump. They own Trump. The sadness is their lack of spine in voting party over country. It will still be a while until we can call Texas purple, the old potbellied white coots in suspenders still vote, and vote their fears. What the D’s need to do is get the younger, brighter and minority potential voter to actually show up at the polls. How to do that is the question.

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems haven’t won a statewide election in over 20 years, even with Trump running that will not change.
    Texans simply will not embrace the dem’s sick life style.

    • Marilynn Reeves

      And WE are PROUD of it.

    • Armando

      What actually makes real people and dems sick, is IGNORANT STUPID HILLBILLIES LIKE YOU!

  • WUSRPH

    Trump is to get his first security briefing tomorrow…He’s taking Christie and his advisor, the former general who is an advisor to Russian TV, along with him….I guess so they can interpret what he is told for him. I bet he complains afterwards about the quality of the briefing.

  • WUSRPH

    Trump’s new mantra:
    The polls are rigged….the vote is rigged….the electoral college is rigged
    I WON!

  • MrProgressive

    If you’re a Trump supporter stop blaming everyone else for the fact that you’re a loser and do something to improve your life.

  • Kozmo

    If the state Democratic party is actually able to build anything upon this year and the ashes of Trumpism, it will be a first for that inevitably feeble, clueless band, and I would be doubly surprised if the national party invested any money or effort in this pack of losers and nitwits at all.

  • John Bernard Books

    Some dem voters are waking up feeling stupid…..
    “I’ve been reading about, scoffing at, pondering and cross-referencing conspiracy theories for years. And I’ve been voting Democratic my entire adult life. But I’ve never seen so much blatant disregard for democracy as I’ve seen this year. I’m 36 years old, and I’d like to think I’m not as stupid as the DNC and the establishment think I am. ”
    Oh yes you are.
    “Anyone who doesn’t think the Democratic primaries were rigged needs to wake up. After all, elections have been getting rigged since before any of us were swimming around in utero. In fact, ancient Greece, where democracy was born, was just as susceptible to political corruption as we are today. Rome even had laws referred to as Ambitus which strictly prohibited election rigging and bribery. That means election rigging is as old as democracy itself, and it’s arguable that you simply cannot have an election without attempts at rigging the outcome. But that’s why we have laws, to promote accountability and to get a result that is as close to what the population wants as possible.”
    http://cosmoso.net/exclusive-interview-with-election-fraud-lawyer-cliff-arnebeck/

    Why are some in denial? There is written proof dems manipulated the primaries this year in favor of Hillary.
    The only way we can keep our republic is to stand up to those that refuse to follow or enforce our laws.
    George Soros uses Hillary and Obama to carry out his agenda. If you support them you support his anti-American agenda.

    Are you an anti-American supporter of George Soros’ agenda or are you waking up and smelling the voter fraud agenda?

    • BCinBCS

      JBB, once again your reading comprehension let you down. What the article says and what you think it says are two completely different things. Sheesh!

  • John Bernard Books

    Looters encouraged to burn down the suburbs…..
    “”Burnin’ down sh*t ain’t gonna help nothing. You’re burning down sh*t we need in our community. Take that sh*t to the suburbs, burn they sh*t down. We need our sh*t.”

    http://ktrh.iheart.com/onair/michael-berry-13986/sylville-smiths-sister-says-burn-the-15010732/#ixzz4HaYpw1c9

    There may not the same number of stupid people here to turn Texas purple.

  • Sacagewea

    An interesting assessment of “Trumped up voter fraud” accusations and possible negative outcomes . . . picture the Waco biker shootout at your neighborhood polling place:

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/08/12/donald-trump-says-hell-only-lose-pennsylvania-where-hes-down-9-points-is-if-cheating-goes-on/?tid=a_inl

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/gv5re59

    Another shakeup in the Trump campaign and a likely return to “Let Trump be Trump” with a “ulttanationalist” message…..Closer and closer to Weimar.

    • I saw the NYT article on that. I wonder if it is still too early to take bets on just how big of an electoral win Hillary is going to have?

      • dave in texas

        Maybe it’s because I’ve been in campaigns that squandered leads, but I’d like to say let’s not get complacent here.

        • Sacagewea

          I agree. It’s “all hands on deck” until the election.

          • Hank Quinlan

            Yep, all 11 adults and the groups of high school kids that are forced into gymnasiums to watch Hillary. All hands on deck because the ship is sinking and not even the media can save her.

        • So that would be a yes it’s too early.

          • WUSRPH

            The proper time to get complacent is after the networks have all declared Clinton the winner…not a minute before…Of course, we still may have to deal with Trump calling it “rigged”….but at least we will have that declaration.

          • I didn’t mean to imply that we should get complacent about winning. I was really just trying to inject a little bit of humor here. I want to see a landslide victory, but I know that it is not a foregone conclusion. It’s going to take a lot of work and a continued effort of positive messages about Hillary and Trump to continue to alienate everyone but that core of supporters he has.

            Nate Silver of 538 has a pretty good article forecasting what the electoral vote looks like currently and would look like under different point spreads.
            http://fivethirtyeight.com/features/what-a-clinton-landslide-would-look-like/

    • Sacagewea
    • Kozmo

      You mean he hasn’t been? Since when?

  • John Johnson

    CHRIS TOMLINSON
    Houston manufacturer stands up for fair trade

    Leader of local manufacturer filed a complaint about the dumping of products from abroad, and he won

    By Chris Tomlinson
    Houston Chronicle
    August 16, 2016

  • John Bernard Books

    How much about a dem’s health should we know? Dems say nothing about a dem’s health but everything about a republicans…..
    “What’s going on with Hillary Clinton’s health? That’s a question many people are asking these days. There’s a lot we still don’t know about the mysterious health scare Clinton suffered in December 2012, when she was hospitalized for what was later described as a blood clot on her brain.”
    http://heatst.com/politics/hillary-clinton-health/

    Prez Woodrow Wilson wasn’t seen his last two years in office, no one was allowed to speak to him but his wife.
    FDR was on so many meds he gave everything to Stalin after WWII.
    JFK and his wife were both addicted to meds……
    Now Hillary…..do we really want George Soros running the WH?

    • BCinBCS
  • Dennis Ray Wall

    Obama & Hillary want what is happening in Britain to happen here! This is the most important video you can watch about the problem!
    Watch this video!
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?sns=em&v=AUq26WiZKpUDon't be fooled fellow Texans! If you love your children & their future watch this video!

    • José

      AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED NEXT!!!

      Lawdy, me. Does anyone have the number for Pest Control?

    • Beerman

      Reminds me of the many propaganda films in the late 1930’s and early 1940’s created by the Third Reich regarding the Jewish population.

      “National Purity” “White Supremacy” “Cleanse our Country”

      • WUSRPH

        He said similar bad things about all those Slavs and other East Europeans…wound up killing 30 million of them or so.

    • John Bernard Books

      Dems dont like fear ads or propaganda.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDTBnsqxZ3k

    • BCinBCS

      José, Beerman & W: you made me waste over 5 minutes of my precious life watching part of this crap video. A little warning would have been nice. 🙂

      Oh and for the rest of you…this video is a ten and a half minute diatribe about how Muslims are breeding Christians out of existence. If that sort of thing keeps you up at night, view on; for the rest, skip it.

      • José

        Oh, dude, sorry! I did not watch the video. DRW’s post had “clickbait” written all over it and I only intended to poke fun at him.

      • I never, ever, watch videos that aren’t from a trusted source. But good to know that my caution is once again justified.

  • John Bernard Books

    Is your vote for sale?
    “An illegal immigrant who was tapped by the Hillary Clinton campaign for a new effort to register Latino voters is tied to a multi-million dollar voter registration effort funded by George Soros.”
    http://freebeacon.com/politics/illegal-immigrant-tapped-for-clinton-campaign-tied-to-soros-effort/

    How anti-American are you? Enough to support Crooked Hillary and her gang?

    • BCinBCS

      Wow, JBB. I must agree with you. It is absolutely un-American to register people to vote. The horror, the horror.

      • John Bernard Books

        How can you agree when you can’t understand?

  • derse handrich

    “It was entirely predictable that Trump would make this argument. As I wrote in August, “His ultimate failure will be taken as proof that the game is rigged–against the candidate, but also against people like themselves, his supporters.”

    First step of a wannabe dictator to build a national anti-american militia.

  • WUSRPH

    A serious question:
    They say The Donald is going to run an “ultranationalist” campaign from here one out, but how do you do that when you say so many bad things about the country you are promoting—you know, like when he calls it a “third world country”? I guess the only way you can do it is talk about “how good it used to be BEFORE…(all these Mexicans, Muslims, cop killers…fill in the blank of the bad guys of the day) and if you elect me we will get rid of all of them”. Any thoughts?

    • BCinBCS

      W, many months ago when you wrote about Trump becoming a fascist, I thought that it was a bit of hyperbole. Now, I’m not so sure.
      (If he encourages his followers to adopt uniform clothing, including brown shirts, I’m checking on Canadian citizenship.)

      • Kozmo

        New Zealand is also nice….

        • WUSRPH

          But they only let you in if you have a needed job skill or more than $600,0000.

          • Sacagewea

            NZ has some quirky laws about taking money out of the country.

          • WUSRPH

            And, if you want to move there, unless you have a specially needed skill, they demand that you bring money WITH YOU. They will not let you become a resident unless you meet certain financial standards to even stay two years and much more for a longer permit.

          • Sacagewea

            Ireland looks like a better deal.

      • Sacagewea

        Don’t hold your breath. I have a Canadian friend who is struggling to get a residency permit for her American husband.

      • WUSRPH

        The little red hats will do.

        • BCinBCS

          Red hats?
          Apparently you and Shelly know about this but it went over my head.
          (Get it? Hat, head.)

          • WUSRPH

            The gimmie caps with Make America Great Again that The Donald wears and sells to his supporters…Probably made in China.

          • Hank Quinlan

            Along with Hillary’s Pantsuit designers.

          • As WUSRPH said the red ball caps that you see people wear with his slogan and name on them.

      • WUSRPH

        Anyone with a grandparent born in Ireland is entitled to Irish citizenship….An Irish passport also makes it much easier to travel in the EUC…..no customs of anything……

        • Sacagewea

          You need a long-form birth certificate to apply. The records go back to 1864.

  • John Bernard Books

    A serious question:
    Could you defend Hillary’s lies?
    “Kaine lamely replied: “Savannah, if you ask somebody a question 150 times or 200 times, you’re going to be able to find that they don’t use exactly the same word every time, and there’s going to be variations and then people are going to play on those, but – ” Guthrie interrupted him with a dose of reality: “In point of fact, though, she did use the same verbiage, it just happens to not be true.””
    http://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kyle-drennen/2016/08/17/kaine-crumbles-when-nbc-actually-presses-him-hillary-e-mail-scandal?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=kaine-crumbles

    I know lying is a dem trait and ingrained…..

  • djltx

    This same poll said 3 out 5 Texans would vote for succession if Hilary is elected…this number and the Trump margin don’t add up. Something is wrong with the poll.

    • WUSRPH

      It is 3 out of 5 GOPers, not Texans.

      Here is the appropriate paragraph from the Poll Results:

      “Finally we polled on Texas secession. Overall 26% of voters would support leaving the United States to 59% who want to stay, and 15% who aren’t sure either way. Among Trump voters support for secession goes up to 37%, with only 49% opposed to exiting. If you look at the Presidential race in Texas only among voters who are opposed to seceding from the United State, Clinton leads Trump 54/41. But that’s offset by Trump’s 72/20 advantage with the secession crowd. If
      Clinton is elected President this fall, the Trump voters really want out- in that case 61% say they’d support seceding from the United States, to only 29% would stick around.”

      • Kozmo

        Oh, let’s simply let ’em go. They can have the Transpecos and set up a paradise on earth. Guns for everyone (mandatory), fundamentalism as the state religion, Stepford Wives for womenfolk, and walls around every border! (As soon as they can find someone who can build ’em.)

        • WUSRPH

          Why would you wish such people on the nice folks in El Paso?

        • José

          Sounds a lot like the actual Yearning for Zion Ranch outside of Eldorado a few years ago.

  • John Bernard Books

    Clinton staffer faces jail time….
    “Former Hillary Clinton staffer Kathleen Kane was found guilty Tuesday of perjury and other charges. Kane was found guilty on nine felony charges in total for allegedly leaking confidential information to the media.”
    http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/08/16/guilty-convicted-former-clinton-staffer-kathleen-kane-to-resign-as-pennsylvania-attorney-general/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social

    Everything the Clintons touch they corrupt…..

  • John Bernard Books
  • John Bernard Books

    What happens when dems turn Texas purple…..
    “The average market value of a single family residence for 2015 was $214,987. That is up dramatically from 2014’s $187,179 value and 2013’s $162,728 value. The rising market value trend for single family residences is expected to continue in the 2016 tax year, with an estimated increase of 8 percent plus, by previous testimony. Through 2016, the three-year trend on single family residences would be a 43 percent increase, as currently estimated. This mirrors the three-year (2012-2015) tax levy increase in Harris County of 40 percent (over $500 million), which was already documented by the committee.

    “Once again, tax bills are increasing 3 times faster than Texans paychecks. Taxing entities must reduce their tax rates as property values literally climb through the roof,”
    http://www.paulbettencourt.com/harris-county-appraisal-district-reports-home-values-rose-32-percent-in-just-two-years/

  • John Bernard Books

    Another dem….
    “You probably thought you’d heard the last of disgraced former Democratic Congressman Chaka Fattah. Having been found guilty on dozens of corruption charges he resigned from his office and is widely expected to join his son in federal prison for a stretch of as much as 20 years. ”
    http://hotair.com/archives/2016/08/17/convicted-pa-dem-congressman-appeals-because-hey-bob-mcdonnell-did-it/

    Dems looking forward to turning Texas purple so they can loot at will……

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems admit what they did was illegal
    “While recently uncovered documents show members privately confessed their efforts regulating political speech were “not meaningful,” a report from a select legislative committee was nonetheless used to justify an attempt to expand the power of the Texas Ethics Commission (TEC).

    During the 2015 legislative session, State Rep. Sarah Davis (R–West University Place) pushed several bills through the Texas House that would have increased the power of the TEC, a rogue state agency that has targeted conservative groups and churches in recent years.”
    http://pushjunction.com/l/24412

    Tx Rep Sarah Davis another dem posing as a republican.

  • John Bernard Books

    Obama to La., “the golf courses are all flooded why would I want to go there?”
    “A disaster this big begs for the personal presence of the President at ground zero,” read the editorial published in The Advocate on Thursday. “In coming here, the President can decisively demonstrate that Louisiana’s recovery is a priority for his administration — and the United States of America.”
    http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/politics/obama-vacation-louisiana-flooding/

    But he did send a message to dems in La., “yawl can swim can’t you?”

    • John Johnson

      Who did he send as his emissary? Sharpton?

  • John Bernard Books

    If you have ever been around a government employee you’ve observed their paranoia….
    “Ralph Wayne: When he was comptroller, the unrest in the office was unbelievable, because he was drinking. One of his drinking buddies would say something like, “How come Patti doesn’t like you?” and the next day Patti would be gone. He’d put all your things in a box and put it outside, but he might put some water in the box, so that when you picked it up, everything would fall out. He just loved things like that. Most people used MBO—management by objective. He used MBF—management by fear.”
    http://www.texasmonthly.com/politics/25-stories-about-bob-bullock/

    Never met one that wouldn’t back down when you stood up to them.

  • donuthin2

    Local newspaper reported on an event held by Federation of Women Republicans where Rep John Carter and the Tx Chairlady of the Federation spoke. Both urged voters to support Trump which is not surprising. But most disappointing was their remarks on the gloom and doom if Clinton were elected. The Chairlady even said she would take her kids and move out of the country. She also spoke about the election being rigged. These two goobers have no clue that it is their rhetoric that has helped get us into the deplorable situation we are in. Neither have the courage to speak up about the problem with the extreme right and the republican base that nominated Trump. Neither show any inclination to get the party back on track. Wish I had been there and had the opportunity to call their hand on it, but I probably would have been tossed out.

    • José

      Back in 2008 someone released a RW propaganda film warning about what would happen if Obama was elected. I think there was another film four years later. It would be amusing and informative to compare their predictions against actual events.

      • John Bernard Books

        a convicted felon and he isn’t a dem politician…..highly unusual.

  • Sacagewea

    Booksie seems agitated – seven posts in 18 hours. Perhaps he read that pregnant Texas women are dying at twice the rate since the Texas GOP cutcutcut:

    http://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/headlines/20160817-texas-rate-of-pregnancy-related-deaths-nearly-doubles-and-neither-researchers-nor-the-state-knows-why.ece

    • John Bernard Books

      Wha….the government can’t fix this?

      • John Johnson

        How does Pearl know how many posts you have during any given period. Me thinks she doesn’t have you blocked at all. After all, she lied about this newbie, Sacagewa, not being her.

    • Sacagewea

      “This user is blocked.”

  • nickthap

    It will be embarrassing for Texas if states like GA, SC, NC, AZ and UT go for Clinton over Trump. Texas will look backward and reactionary, and could suffer really bad PR because of it.

    • José

      You mean being lumped together ideologically with Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana? Yeah.

      • You forgot Oklahoma.

        • donuthin2

          No, I like Oklahoma.

          • dave in texas

            Pffft. The only reason Texas hasn’t drifted out into the Gulf of Mexico is because Oklahoma sucks so hard.

    • Worse than it already is?

    • dpcesq

      Texas elected Sid Miller, Ken Paxton and Dan Patrick. How much worse can it get?

  • dpcesq

    Can someone tell me how to “block” individual users? I can’t figure it out. Thanks.

    • Sacagewea

      Click on the individual’s screen name which will take you to Disqus. There you will have the option to block him/her.

      • dpcesq

        Thank you. Much better now that “he” is gone.

        • Sacagewea

          I feel your pain.

        • John Bernard Books

          Dems love to discriminate, hate free speech, and have closed minds. Why is that?

  • WUSRPH

    Racial profiling…..deporting people, probably including citizens, if they don’t think “right”….blaming (and probably punishing) an entire community or members of a religion if they do not stop the “bad guys” among them….Sounds more and more like Germany after 1932…..All it lacks is taking hostages from the Muslim community and shooting them if there are any more incidents…but that could be coming.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/jqxgqh3

    　Another look at the difference between Clinton and Trump supporters. As I have said, it comes down to their attitude toward the country. Clinton folks think things, overall, have gotten better in the last 50 years. Trumptarians think things are worse and are going to get even worse.

  • WUSRPH

    A federal judge has ruled that the Hobby Lobby case on religious freedom gives corporate employers the right to fire LGBT people if they offend their religion. He is likely to overruled, but I thought we were all assured that “religious freedom” was not supposed to mean the right to discriminate…..just the right not to provide services to “those people”…..I’m sure the gay haters and Dan Patrick and his ilk will do all they can to support this ruling. Wonder what the judge would say if it was someone being Black that offended my religious views?

    • Gunslinger

      What sort of legal threshold exists that defines religion? Could I not invent my own religion that says blacks and gays are evil and shouldn’t be tolerated and then says that serving them is against my religion? Who’s to say which religious beliefs are valid and which are not?

      • John Bernard Books

        You dems…..have tried

      • WUSRPH

        You won’t have to create one. There are ample groups that still feel that way about Blacks, gays and Papists, among other sinners. But you raise the main point of who determines. I suppose judges could take a look at the definitions of a religion established in the conscientious objector cases from the days of the draft……

  • John Bernard Books

    How pathetic are dems….
    “Popular myth-busting website Snopes originally gained recognition for being the go-to site for disproving outlandish urban legends -such as the presence of UFOs in Haiti or the existence of human-animal hybrids in the Amazon jungle.
    nopes’ main political fact-checker is a writer named Kim Lacapria. Before writing for Snopes, Lacapria wrote for Inquisitr, a blog that — oddly enough — is known for publishing fake quotes and even downright hoaxes as much as anything else.”
    http://theinformedamerican.net/snopes-is-liberal-as-hell/

    Dems can’t win on the issues so they cheat….whats new.

  • John Bernard Books

    Dem hypocrisy on full display…..Prez Bozo
    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/article/2599641

  • John Bernard Books

    You can call me Hildebeest, or She Devil or Hillary Rotten Clinton or Crooked Hillary…….but don’t call me Monica
    ““She showed up extremely late, so while waiting standing crushed with all the other reporters I started to make friends. Standing to my right there was a woman from The New York Times, to my left a woman named Monica who was a contact for MSNBC,” wrote Goodvin.
    “At some point, her head of media must have stepped back to do something because without looking I reached out and shook the hand coming towards me, looking to my side and saying ‘it’s nice meeting you, Monica’ as a farewell to the MSNBC correspondent next to me,” she recounted.
    Instead of the woman from MSNBC, Goodvin was face to face with Clinton, whose phony smile evaporated from her face rapidly. Goodvin only made things worse from their by giggling uncontrollably and trying to excuse what she had said.
    “She let go of my hand without saying anything and went up and said something to her head of media and continued down the line. The head of media came up and told me that Secretary Clinton would no longer be taking any questions from me and it would just be best if I left,” Goodvin wrote.
    http://conservativetribune.com/hillary-walks-out-on-interview/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=USWorldReport&utm_content=03/15/2016&utm_campaign=manualpost

    Now thats funny……..
    for JJ
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoYsfbq3vMc

  • John Bernard Books

    Thank you Donald Trump and Andrew Breitbart….the anti-American liberal media’s stranglehold has been broken…….
    “High quality global journalism requires investment.
    In a digital age the media industry has fragmented, with the internet opening up a new echo chamber for sites such as Breitbart to cater to more granular audiences. “Only in today’s media landscape can a candidate like Trump thrive,” said Mr Kahn. “20 years ago it was mainstream media and not much else.”
    Breitbart News, founded by Andrew Breitbart in 2007, aimed to be a “global, centre-right, populist, anti-establishment news site”, Mr Bannon has said. “Our readers demand accurate, original reporting untainted by establishment spin.””
    http://www.ft.com/cms/s/0/6b86a696-6565-11e6-a08a-c7ac04ef00aa.html#axzz4HmUV44Hq

    My passion has been exposing the left’s agenda…….my work is done see yawl around.

  • John Bernard Books

    Stupidity or disinhibition effect? Liberals need for you to understand how smart they are, even if they aren’t. Most are simply misguided albeit well intentioned.
    “Psychologists call this the online disinhibition effect, in which factors like anonymity, invisibility, a lack of authority and not communicating in real time strip away the mores society spent millennia building. And it’s seeping from our smartphones into every aspect of our lives.”
    http://time.com/4457110/internet-trolls/

    If you are afraid to post your real name with your inane comment you’re simply a troll. WASSUP et al….

    • BCinBCS

      JBB wrote: “If you are afraid to post your real name with your inane comment you’re simply a troll. “

      Yea, John Bernard Books, you really made your point with that statement.

      • John Bernard Books

        I am so well known at this site that most have a larger than life poster of me hanging on their wall of fame.
        Some looney posts my name and address at least once a month.
        I can explain this stuff I just can’t understand it for you.
        Now post your name or forever be branded as a troll……

      • dave in texas

        Self-awareness is not his strong suit.

        • John Bernard Books

          And you know this?

      • WUSRPH

        He does have kind of an excuse. When he used his real name he was so offensive that the management banned him..so the only way he can post is under his “I wish I could be like John Wayne” fake name.

        • John Bernard Books

          just another Troll afraid to put his name on his comments

        • Sacagewea

          He’s still offensive.

          • John Johnson

            Why are you using this goofy moniker, Pearl? What happened to “Indiana Pearl”? Why did you deny that this was you? It reminds me of the old adage about leopards not being able to get rid of its spots. How do you think we all knew this was you?

  • John Bernard Books

    There is so much voter fraud…it should be a crime.
    “On May 18, Castellanos told Franklin he had received a ballot with the help of a Cynthia Gonzalez, but he had not been asked how he wanted it filled out, the clerk recalled. When Franklin confronted Gonzalez about the accusation, she said Gonzalez became irate, prompting Franklin to call the police, who then filed a report.
    “He said he had a mail in ballot, but it had already been filled out,” Franklin said. “I asked if (Gonzalez) had helped him, and he said, ‘No, she took it from me and she filled it out the way she wanted to.’
    “There’s so much fraud there it’s unbelievable,” she added.”
    http://pushjunction.com/l/24444

    Time to fess up dems…….you’re corrupt.

  • Sacagewea

    Texas GOP strangely silent about voter fraud this year:

    https://www.texastribune.org/2016/08/18/after-warning-europeans-texas-leaders-mum-trumps-e/

    In-person voter fraud is almost non-existent:

    http://votingrights.news21.com/article/election-fraud/

  • WUSRPH

    With Manaforth totally gone from the Trump campaign the question is will The Donald dump the teleprompters and the effort to talk about “serious issues” and revert to his primary campaign tactics of frequent insults and attacks on racial and ethnic groups? How “ultranationalist” will be become? Any bets? He hasn’t been particularly offensive to anyone but Muslims lately…..but will that last?

    • Hank Quinlan

      He’ll only be speaking at Hillary’s press conferences from now on.

  • John Bernard Books

    President Trump arrives in La…..
    “In a brilliant maneuver perfectly timed to complement his campaign revamp, Republican nominee Donald Trump today landed in Louisiana to witness first-hand the devastation wrought by flooding not seen there since Hurricane Katrina pummeled the Gulf Coast in 2005.”
    http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/trump-takes-role-president-hard-hit-louisiana/

    meanwhile grandma phoned it in…..

  • John Bernard Books

    Are progressives “willfully ignorant?”
    “I genuinely want to be done with defending the Second Amendment from the regular barrage of its historically illiterate and inept detractors—the people who say this amendment protects only the “right” of the “militia” to own weapons.
    One friend and fellow gun rights activist said it’s best to just ignore such people, in the same way that you might ignore people who say triangles have four sides or that the Sun orbits the Earth. It is tempting to just stop engaging the dopes who simply refuse to consider basic, objective historical facts.”
    http://thefederalist.com/2016/08/19/the-second-amendment-how-does-it-work-progressives-have-no-idea/

    “The hardest thing to explain is the glaringly evident which everybody has decided not to see.”
    ― Ayn Rand, The Fountainhead

    This explains progressives and their total disdain for knowledge…….

  • WUSRPH

    Trump is supposed to be in Austin on Tuesday for a rally. I hope my fellow Austinites will let him come and go with as little notice as he deserves.

    • Sacagewea

      A good place to avoid . . . all the crazies in Texas will probably be there.

      • WUSRPH

        All the crazies from both ends of the spectrum……that is those that do not attend his affair in Ft. Worth.

        • Sacagewea

          I agree.

      • Hank Quinlan

        Only if Soros orders Hillary to cut the checks for more fist and spit attacks from the welfare (Democrat) crowd.
        A big can of hornet spray should shut the little liberal screaming sheep up pretty quickly and send them running back to mommy’s basement or the closest “safe space” that they can find.

    • John Johnson

      Both of these members of the liberal covey who gather here to coo think (1) that every Trump supporter is “crazy”, and (2) that the rebel rousing and violent actions at Trump rally’s are happening on the inside of the event venue. Just two more examples of delusional thinking to promote a biased agenda. It is rampant here.

  • WUSRPH

    Trump says he is sorry for his harsh words that may have hurt people….A nice gesture. Let’s see how long he can restrain himself.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/jctxcx3　
    Since Erica dislikes the ACA so much, I thought this article on what is wrong with the program at this date might be of interest and might suggest a post for next week or so.
    The problems are fairly simple:
    (1) more people who really needed the insurance–mostly older with health conditions—have been able to get insurance because of the ACA which has made the policies issued thru the “exchanges” less profitable (or even loss makers) for the private insurance companies; and
    　(2) fewer of those who do not need insurance the most—mostly younger folks—have signed up than was hoped thus not providing the income from their premiums to offset the cost of the first group.
    　These are the kinds of problems that were expected when you rely on private insurers to provide most of the coverage….and the solutions may also be fairly straightforward, if not as simple:
    (1) find a way to get more younger people to sign up; and
    (2) include a “public option” for those with the highest cost to take them out of the private market and relieve the pressure on the private insurers.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/jctxcx3

    　Since Erica dislikes the ACA so much, I thought this article on what is wrong with the program at this date might be of interest and might suggest a post for next week or so.

    • Sacagewea

      Single payer?

      • WUSRPH

        I doubt that Congress will adopt that big of a change even if the Democrats retake control of the Senate. It will want to keep the changes fairly limited. As such, I would expect that the most we can expect is the addition of the “public option” that was discussed back when the ACA was originally adopted. This would provide coverage thru Medicaid to the kind of persons who are the most expensive to cover under the ACA. The result would be to make the policies issued thru the exchange more profitable to the companies, making them more likely to participate. What is really interesting about all this is that the primary cause of the current problem—the fact that people who had no coverage before are now being covered—is the primary sign that the ACA is being successful in meeting its basic goal of providing health insurance to millions of Americans…..

        • Sacagewea

          Have you read “Bitter Pill” by Steven Brill?

          Let’s face it — Medicare is much more efficient than private insurance — 11% overhead vs. 18% overhead, a no brainer.

          • WUSRPH

            Of course, it is more efficient…but that does not mean it is more politically sellable. There were just too many companies with too many employees and too much of a market to sell junking all of that and replacing it with an expanded Medicare program. That is why the hybrid system we have now was adopted. As I said, adding a public option moves toward single-payer and will probably wind up as a straight single-payer system as the public option covers more of the market over a period of years. But that is the best you can expect for now.

          • Sacagewea

            I can be patient. I already have Medicare.

          • Sacagewea

            Let’s be realistic. The medical community and Big Pharma don’t want it to change and they find pols who will keep it that way.

          • WUSRPH

            Major changes take time……Remember it took more than 100 years from Teddy Roosevelt’s call for a national health care system to the adoption of the ACA.

          • Sacagewea

            It takes time in the U.S. The Brits passed National Health when Europe lay in ruins.

          • WUSRPH

            What happened there was totally different from the situation here. Even then it had been debated for many years and was ONLY possible because the Labor Party swept the elections of 1945, racking up an overwhelming majority in the House of Commons. If the Democrats could do the same here, I assure you that NHS would be pasted fairly quickly…..but we do not have that prospect this year……We haven’t had such a majority since the 1964 elections.

          • Sacagewea

            It’s been debated here since, as you said, T. Roosevelt. The U.K. was much whiter then.

          • WUSRPH

            Contrary to the British system in which major changes can be made fairly quickly by winning a majority in Parliament, our system is designed to make it harder to make major changes. As a result, we usually do things in phases….adopting part at one time and more later….Medicare and Medicare are perfect examples of that…..and they lead to the ACA. I am sorry that you and JJ do not appear to appreciate the merits of our system…..and want to do things quickly…But that only happens once or twice in a century…..In the 20th Century there were two such occasions—-after 1932 during the Great Depression when the Democrats had an overwhelming majority in the Congress and the White House and 1964 and the immediate years that followed. Otherwise it has been necessary to do things a step at a kind. The 21st Century is no different….In fact, it is probably harder to make significant changes today that it has been for many, many years.

          • Sacagewea

            We adopted Medicare D quickly. I believe our lawmakers are more interested in money or power than in our citizens.

          • WUSRPH

            Not that quickly considering it was not done until George W. was president…and Medicare was adopted nearly 30 years prior to that.

        • John Bernard Books

          “It will want to keep the changes fairly limited.”

          do you read what you write?

    • donuthin2

      undoubtedly solutions are relatively straightforward, but will take some gutsy action to implement. Won’t be easy with a divided congress even if the solution is apparent.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/hmpuv86

    　Another article of possible interest. It explains why The Donald won the GOP primary and why people like JJ like him so much and why for the same reason he is losing so badly now.

    • John Bernard Books

      Sadly the troll believes some of the garbage he posts…
      “Donald Trump isn’t doing that, because he’s a bad politician. Most well-compensated journalists get that.”

      Most journalists are clueless and in the tank for dems.
      What pray tell gives journalists this “special” knowledge?

    • donuthin2

      He plays to his base and has lacks enough gumption to realize they don’t come close to representing a majority of voters. It made sense in the primary, though not very statesman like, but it will not work in the general.

    • John Johnson

      I love it when a pedant tries to tell me how I feel and why.

  • John Bernard Books

    I will admit I was wrong, Prez Obama did make it to Baton Rouge….

  • WUSRPH

    The Donald says that, if he is elected, when he runs for re-election in 2020 he will get 95% of the African American vote, up from the 1% he is getting in the polls now. You know, if I really thought that he and the GOP could do enough in four years to produce that much of a turn around in the Black vote, I could almost consider the possibility of a Trump presidency for a second or two. Of course, he does not say how he is going to achieve this total transformation; nor do the policies he has announced (or more accurately hinted at since there are so few details) provide any reason to believe he could do it or would even try…BUT just think of what changes in America—and in the views of many of his supporters—would be required to achieve that vote (assuming it is still a free election)…It would be a miracle.

  • John Bernard Books

    Just when you think the Prez can’t get more tone deaf…..he surprises us.
    “President Obama has refused so far to survey the Louisiana flood disaster, but he did let state and local officials know that he’s watching to make sure they don’t engage in racial discrimination.
    In a 16-page guidance issued Tuesday, the Obama administration, led by the Justice Department, warned Louisiana recipients of federal disaster assistance against engaging in “unlawful discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin (including limited English proficiency).”
    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/aug/19/obama-offends-louisiana-flood-victims-me/

    Reminds me of kids…..”Mom his piece is bigger!” Me, “ok take mine.” Other sibling, “no I want mine, why do you want mine?” Idiots……..

  • Sacagewea

    Can single payer be next?

    • John Johnson

      Someone tell Sunshine here that this was Obama’s plan all along.

  • WUSRPH

    This was a confusing week for Trump watchers.
    We began the week with another “serious speech” complete with a telepromptered script designed to show he is a serious candidate with serious proposals…..

    But within two days he revamped his campaign (AGAIN) and effectively dumped the author of that approach….brining in a new boy genius who we were told would run an “ultranationalist….populist’ campaign…..which Trump seemed to implement on a TV interview during which he seemed to say that he would deport American citizens who don’t think right and appeared to threaten the Muslim community with some sort of a community-wide punishment if they did not turn over any bad guys in their midst…

    But then he ended the week with Trump making a play for the African-American vote—-which is not something one would normally expect from an ultra-nationalist approach—-complete with a prediction that, if he is elected, he will do so much to improve the lives of Black Americans that he will get 95% of the African-American vote when he runs for re-election in 2020.

    Perhaps this is the result of a campaign in mid-turn with new plans still being adopted while it continues to follow the old script…but it was sure confusing.

  • John Bernard Books

    Do you want to how bad it would be if Hillary was Prez……..just imagine having Pearl as the moderator here…
    Here are some hilarious anecdotes about being married to women like Pearl or Hillary:
    “my wife asked what I wanted for dinner then told me I was wrong.”

    “‘Marriage is like coffee. First it’s really hot. Then it’s just right. Then it helps you get off your ass and do things’”

    and my favorite, “I’m going to ban you”
    https://www.thesun.co.uk/living/1226764/husbands-share-hilarious-anecdotes-about-being-wed/

    Most men will agree we do not need a controlling woman to tell us what to do 24/7 our wives fill that void in our lives……

  • John Bernard Books

    The more proof of voter fraud the more
    “lefties come out of the woodwork to insist that such measures amount to racist “voter suppression,”
    is it just a game for the bored state worker?
    “The cabal targeted residents living in public housing or in properties Robinson owned, threatening them with eviction if they did not sign absentee ballots the Robinsons had already filled out.”
    http://townhall.com/tipsheet/guybenson/2016/08/19/surprise-nonexistent-voter-fraud-strikes-in-four-states-n2206947?utm_source=thdailypm&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=nl_pm&newsletterad

    Here’s what I know dems, I don’t want you to turn where I live into Milwaukee, Detroit, Philly, NO’s or Chicago.

  • John Bernard Books

    Daily the troll feeds dems a cornucopia of posts about Trump
    “Liberals love to explain Donald Trump to liberals.”
    “Maybe it’s the economy.”
    or
    “maybe it’s about race.”
    or
    “Maybe it’s a psychological thing.”
    or
    “Then again, they could just be dumb, products of a starved educational system, or worse, home-schooling.”
    but the truth is
    “Worst of all for pundits, the boring truth is partly that Trump became the Republican nominee because the GOP couldn’t unite between any of its mainstream candidates, and so a candidate of 35-40 percent of the party became the last man standing. And in the general election, he’s up against one of the least popular politicians in America. ”
    http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/08/19/why-liberals-love-to-explain-donald-trump-to-each-other.html

    Don’t blame republicans because Hillary is so bad. Dems should have had a real primary where votes counted, etc.

  • kalispellking

    Know what the latest modern day form of slavery is? That is when you become chained to a system of entitlements that destroys the soul…it keeps people subdued and happy and it does not let them break out from the poverty chain and reach their true potential… to have pride in themselves and pride in their accomplishments.
    It is pretty much like being a prisoner in jail…and the Dem leaders know this and they want to keep us divided. They want to make the blacks think they love them when all they are is a controlled group, kept penned up in the same area and ready to vote democratic…and here is why it is so….
    ++++++++++++++++++++++++
    Saul Alinsky 12 Rules for Radicals (NOTE: Alinsky was known as the Father of Community Organizing…He was from Chicago…does that sound familiar?
    Here is the complete list from Alinsky. When a junior senator, Obama in a live television interview told the reporter that the two greatest influences in his life were his mom Stanley Ann and SAUL ALINSKY ! Obama has often quoted him in his books and when Obama was elected he kept ranting in front of CHEERING crowds of idiots that he was soon going to start to FUNDAMENTALY CHANGE AMERICA…if you read Alinsky, you will NOW know what he meant.
    Hillary did her college thesis on Alinsky writings and was offered a job to come work directly for him…HRC refused ONLY because she wanted to go to Law School and become a lawyer….Saul Alinsky died about 43 years ago, but his writings influence those in political control of our nation today…….B.A.V.A. *Be afraid, very afraid)

    NOTE: The right reverend Jesse Jackson and the racist Al Sharpton read and studied Saul..JJ built his Rainbow Coalition based one hundred percent on the tactics of the FATHER OF COMMUNITY ORGANIZING, Saul Alinsky…and Sharpton..well he is a racist pig who makes his money on black crises after crises..
    Anyone out there think that this stuff isn’t happening today in the U.S.?
    All eight rules are currently in play
    ++++++++++++++
    How to create a social state by Saul Alinsky:
    There are eight levels of control that must be obtained before you are able to create a social state. The first is the most important.
    1) Healthcare – Control healthcare and you control the people.
    2) Poverty – Increase the Poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.
    3) Debt – Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.
    4) Gun Control – Remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government. That way you are able to create a police state.
    5) Welfare – Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
    6) Education – Take control of what people read and listen to – take control of what children learn in school.
    7) Religion – Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
    8) Class Warfare – Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (Tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.
    Does any of this sound like what is happening to the United States ?
    Alinsky merely simplified Vladimir Lenin’s original scheme for world conquest by communism, under Russian rule. Stalin described his converts as “Useful Idiots.”
    The Useful Idiots have destroyed every nation in which they have seized power and control. It is presently happening at an alarming rate in the U.S.
    “It is difficult to free fools from the chains they revere.”

    • Sacagewea

      TMI – blocking.

      • John Johnson

        kalispellking, “Sacagewea” used to post here as Indiana Pearl, but let JBB get into her head, and they did nothing for months but make pointed, personal attacks toward eachother. Disqus banned them for posting under their old monikers so they signed up under new ones. Pearl is a big reader of all things liberal, and Christianity hater. She grew up in Catholic school. Don’t know what happened, but she is one angry individual.
        She blocks the posts of anyone who she thinks is too harsh (which is a joke considering whshe once got tossed), and anyone who wants to adamantly disagree with her position.

        It’s stupid since we can still openly respond to their posts and positions without rebuttal, but this is the path several of the covey have chosen to follow.

        Don’t let them run you off. This is a good place to stand firm.

        • John Bernard Books

          Pearl got herself tossed for being stupid. As we all know you can’t fix stupid.

    • WUSRPH

      This post is about as reliable and truthful as the Protocols of Zion.

    • John Johnson

      As you can tell, you have entered a snake pit. WUSRPH will tell you what is in old books and the rules he followed while working to promote Democrats and liberal policies most all his adult life.

      Does it really make any difference what Allinsky said? Whoever created the “modified action statement” hit the nail on the head. It is, no doubt, the Dem game plan that has been pushed for decades.

  • Marilynn Reeves

    i hope our GREAT STATE does not fall for Clinton’s BS. She would say anything to be elected. NOPE I’ll stick with TRUMP

    • donuthin2

      what rock did you crawl out from under?

      • Marilynn Reeves

        Only liberals use rocks to hide.

        • WUSRPH

          But it is conservatives that throw them.

          • John Johnson

            You and your little band of brisket rub ‘ers are just as adept at hurling insults and harsh words…you just do it left handed.

          • BCinBCS

            That was cute, JJ. 🙂

          • John Johnson

            Thank you.

      • John Johnson

        Really??? Is that the way you welcome people to this site? Did we treat you that way when you first came onboard?

        • donuthin2

          It was a dumb ass way of coming on board.

          • John Johnson

            What a hoot! They were supposed to drop in quietly, ask permission to post, and then candy coat what they wanted to impart? Where are the rules posted? I want to see them.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/zk7ga9r

    An analysis of Trump’s attempt to appeal to Black voters that corrects his figures as well.

  • WUSRPH

    Based on a couple of examples from this week, it looks to me like Trump has decided that he can move away from his “base” of angry, fearful Whites (mostly older men) and try to appeal to groups of which they disapprove because his base has no where to go if he does.

    For example, just today Trump meet with a group of Hispanic Republicans (isn’t that an oxymoron?) and apparently dropped plenty of hints that the forced deportation of the 11 million illegal aliens he had promised earlier is, to paraphrase Ron Zeigler one of Nixon’s press secretaries, “no longer operative”. Instead, several of those who attended the meeting apparently came away with the distinct impression that some sort of “legitimization” (as long as it does not use the word “amnesty”) is possible.

    This is a position that makes a lot of sense, but it is totally contrary to what Trump suggested during his primary campaign where he talked about a “Deportation Force” and making them all leave (although he might let some come back)…..But it is a position that may make it easier for some conservative Hispanics to chomp on the bullet and vote for Trump after all.
    It is also something that should really disturb many in Trump’s original base, but, as I suggested, it makes sense to do that if Trump is convinced that they have no place else to go and will not stay home and let Hillary become president.

    Of course, it would also show that Trump’s claim to be “man of his word” who won’t change it for political gain is probably more correctly described as being a “man of his latest word”.

    Sorry about that JJ….but it appears he is a politician after all.

    • donuthin2

      He would certainly like to be a politician but he doesn’t have the skills or temperament to become one for the general election. Playing to the base was natural for him, so it came easy. But he hasn’t until this point been able to transition to a broader base, which should have been relatively easy given the dislike for Clinton. But it does show that he would like to disguise himself enough to win. Unfortunately if he were to win, the disguise would come off and he would be his old self.

  • WUSRPH

    One other aspect of the Trump campaign this week that I found of note was the different way he apparently treated Hispanic voters and African-Americans. He made appeals to both—but…as noted below….he appears to have offered the Hispanics something concrete—a change in his “deport them all” policy—but all he offered Blacks was a suggestion that things were so bad for them that they had “nothing to lose” by voting for him.

    The fact that he may have offered the Hispanics something specific, but offered Blacks no hint off what, if anything, a Trump Administration would do for African-Americans distinct from what it would do for all others, could suggest that he thinks he has a chance with Hispanics but not with Blacks. .

    This makes perfect political sense since it would make it better for him in November if he was able to get something close to the %age of Hispanic votes Romney received, but any improvement in the number of African-Americans voting for the GOP is probably out of the question. Thus, he offered something tangible to Hispanics but nothing but words to African-Americans. (Of course, if he had, some of his supporters would call it “pandering”.)

    • José

      It’s really a shame that the modern GOP hasn’t done a better job at drawing Latinos. Much of its traditional platform matches up well with their values–strong families, pro-life, personal responsibility and self-reliance, hard work and entrepreneurship. But instead there are many Republicans who seem intent on alienating this growing minority. They insult them as being both lazy and criminal. They show no understanding of the complexities of the immigration issue, and they have no compassion for the many Latinos who contribute to our communities in so many ways. Like it or not the future of the United States includes a big slice of brown people. In order to survive a political party needs to address that reality. Trump has only led the Republican Party further astray.

      • WUSRPH

        Their failure to attract significant numbers of Hispanics is a repeat of how they lost the Black vote over the past 70 years. How the Party of Lincoln could wind up today with only 18 African-American delegates to its convention is almost impossible to understand……Let us hope that the Democrats do not suffer the same fate when it comes to Hispanic voters.

      • John Bernard Books

        The GOP is known as the party of values, do Latinos have no values?
        Americans choose a party for its platform, not how much the party will give you.

      • cynthia curran

        Not really, younger Latinos born in the USA are liberal on the social issues like whites and Asians. The ones that are conservative are more into Gary Johnson even Bush got only 44 percent of Latinos. Younger Latinos like either Sanders or Gary Johnson not regular republicans.

        • José

          Well, sure, young Latinos who are middle class and second or third generation are really no different from other young people their age (surprise, GOP!), though their politics might be colored by personal experiences of unwarranted prejudice and observation of how the Hispanic people are generally treated. Those kids will take care of themselves as they continue to assimilate.

          But there are still lots of older voters who grew up speaking Spanish in the home and who retain certain distinctive cultural values to this day. I was sort of thinking about them.

  • John Bernard Books

    I knew this:
    “They’re run by Democrats.
    Baltimore is a Democratic city, Milwaukee is a Democratic city, Chicago, Detroit, and on and on.
    This is a most inconvenient truth. This is what binds them.
    For decade after decade, Democrats have controlled policy and politics in the broken cities. This is the proof of Democratic success.
    The broken schools have been run by Democrats for decades. The broken institutions are run by Democrats.
    The political corruption in these cities is Democratic corruption, where government is the hammer used to beat others into forking over their cash.
    The corruption tax presses down upon the economic wastelands, where there are no jobs to be had.
    http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/columnists/kass/ct-urban-unrest-kass-0821-20160819-column.html

    I don’t vote democrat, I don’t want to be like dems.

  • John Bernard Books

    Liberals are elitists?
    “My problem with Liberalism is that it’s more concerned with policing people’s language and thoughts without requiring them to do anything to fix the problem.
    They can’t even have a conversation with someone who sees the world differently without resorting to calling someone a racist, homophobic, misogynistic, bigot and trying to have them banned from campus, or ruin them and their reputation.”
    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/nikki-johnsonhuston-esq/the-culture-of-the-smug-w_b_11537306.html

    Most of us know dems are hypocrites…..including dems.

  • John Bernard Books

    What do you have to lose?
    ““No group in America has been more harmed by Hillary Clinton’s policies than African-Americans,” he said. “The inner cities of our country have been run by the Democratic Party for 50 years” which has only produced economic and social strife, the Republican presidential candidate said.
    “You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58% of your youth is unemployed,” he continued. “What the hell do you have to lose?”
    https://www.buzzfeed.com/leticiamiranda/black-voters-respond-after-trump-asks-what-the-hell-do-you-h?utm_term=.tuGyJJ8A1#.wyK3ww1B7

    They would have to admit they have been suckered for the last 50 years…..

  • BCinBCS

    On August 11th and 12th a huge rain hit Louisiana causing historic flooding in the state. Almost one month to the day before, Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D. from Alto, La. sent out a press release crowing about his success in thwarting President Obama’s Executive Order to expand the areas designated as being in a floodplain. The press release is below. My question to him is: “One month later, how’s that working out for you now?”

    (Emphasis is his.)

    July 11, 2016 Press Release

    WASHINGTON – Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, announced Monday that the U.S. House of Representatives passed his legislation to block an executive order from the Obama Administration that could drive up the costs of building in Louisiana communities.

    On Thursday, July 7, the House passed HR 5485, the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act. Included in the base language of the bill is Dr. Abraham’s effort to defund President Obama’s Executive Order 13690, which establishes a Federal Flood Risk Management Standard (FFRMS.

    The FFRMS scraps the 100-year base flood commonly used to determine flood risk and replaces it with new determinations that take into account future flooding from climate change. The new determinations will expand the amount of area subject to a floodplain and impose stricter building standards on projects that receive any sort of federal assistance. This will drive up the costs of new transportation, housing, mitigation and flood protection projects, and it could have unforeseen consequences on flood insurance and other federal programs.

    The executive order was issued without any public engagement on the need for a new standard, without any documentation on the scientific justification for the new standard, and without any consideration of the long-term costs. Dr. Abraham’s legislation in HR 5485 would prohibit the administration from implementing the FFRMS until it can provide Congress and the American people with details on how it will affect federal programs and an analysis of the economic costs and benefits. Dr. Abraham’s legislation also ensures that the FFRMS will have no effect on the flood insurance rates or on programs carried out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    “The FFRMS is yet another example of this administration circumventing the public and imposing new, unjustified regulations in the name of combating climate change. This order is bad for Louisiana and all those who wish to build and invest in our state. I applaud my colleagues who helped pass this important legislation so that we can prevent hard-working Americans from bearing the costly impact of this standard on their homes and communities,” Dr. Abraham said.

    • donuthin2

      Generally the anti regulation crowd are very short sighted and/or naive. Even when the evidence becomes overwhelming, they stay in denial. And when things go wrong they expect the government to step in and help them.

      • John Johnson

        Hey, we agree!

        • donuthin2

          thanks.

    • John Bernard Books

      It isn’t Congress’s responsibility to take our money through taxes and redistribute them as dem’s cannot be trusted.
      “The power of collecting and disbursing money at pleasure is the most dangerous power that can be trusted to man, particularly under our system of collecting revenue which reaches every man in the country, no matter how poor he may be, and the poorer he is the more he pays in proportion to his means. What is worse, it presses upon him without his knowledge where the weight centers, for there is not a man in the United States who can ever guess how much he pays to the government.”
      http://www.101bananas.com/library2/crockett.html

      When we start trusting dems to administer handing out tax dollars fairly and equitably, we’ve lost our minds……..

    • WUSRPH

      Bet he is now one of those screaming the loudest “Where is Obama?”

      • BCinBCS

        Yea, isn’t that always the case?

  • PatBryanTX2

    Talk about suckers! Hypothetically Hillary wins, then the Trump base goes loco that the election was rigged. But all the local and state election officials are GOPers too! What a mess when you have Republican Texans forcing other Republican Texans to have honest elections. It’s just not right!

  • donuthin2

    I think you are angry and/or frustrated that you picked a losing candidate and haven’t the background of WUSRPH to defend your decision. I don’t always agree with him but find most of his post to be informative.

  • John Bernard Books

    Iranian born Valerie Jarrett’s access to Obama brought us such deals as ransoms for hostages with Iran etc. but Huma ought to be a red flag waving for all of us:
    “Hillary Clinton’s top campaign aide, and the woman who might be the future White House chief of staff to the first female US president, for a decade edited a radical Muslim publication that opposed women’s rights and blamed the US for 9/11.”
    http://nypost.com/2016/08/21/huma-abedin-worked-at-a-radical-muslim-journal-for-10-years/

    I just can’t envision allowing her unrestricted access to the WH or a top secret security clearance. This is dangerous and stupid.

  • John Bernard Books

    Check out driving through Detroit at night….this is what dems want to do to your town.
    https://twitter.com/hautedamn/status/766442356233019392

  • John Bernard Books

    Trump may win or may not but one thing is certain journalism will never be the same.
    “Donald Trump may or may not fix his campaign, and Hillary Clinton may or may not become the first female president. But something else happening before our eyes is almost as important: the complete collapse of American journalism as we know it.

    The frenzy to bury Trump is not limited to the Clinton campaign and the Obama White House. They are working hand-in-hand with what was considered the cream of the nation’s news organizations.

    The shameful display of naked partisanship by the elite media is unlike anything seen in modern America.”
    http://nypost.com/2016/08/21/american-journalism-is-collapsing-before-our-eyes/

    Dems always over reach i. e. Wassup, he simply cannot control his biases, prejudices or elitism.

  • John Bernard Books

    Will this be the most corrupt election ever?
    “Election officials begin mailing ballots Sept. 9 to any registered voter in North Carolina who formally requested one. That’s the earliest in the country and 60 days before the Nov. 8 election.”
    http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_CAMPAIGN_2016_ROAD_TO_270_EARLY_VOTING?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2016-08-21-08-36-32

    60 days before the election? We will see an unprecedented number of mail in ballots by people who didn’t vote, are dead or just don’t exist. Dems are desperate to retain power and will stop at nothing to elect the most corrupt politician in our history.

  • marstob

    Having read this disengous article – Heartily disagree. Texas is a RED state known as the Rednecks. There is no one more Redneck then Donald Trump. and No one more concerned about economics then Trump. Texas is all about cows and oil money, pure and simple.

    • José

      Da, Comrade Trumpski is RED! Trumpski cares much about economics. All Russian oligarchs care about economies. That is where they steal money.

      • BCinBCS

        🙂

  • John Johnson

    Fusion – August 19, 2016

    Whole families are fleeing this tiny country and entering the U.S. in massive numbers

    In 2014, a wave of unaccompanied kids from Central America caught the U.S. government off-guard when they flooded into Texas in record numbers, triggering what President Obama called an “urgent humanitarian situation.” Two years later, a silent swell of a different type is starting to emerge on the U.S. southern border. And it could be a harbinger of another immigration crisis in the making.

    Salvadorans are fleeing to the United States in massive numbers, and now they’re bringing the whole family along. Though the number of unaccompanied Salvadoran minors crossing the border has not returned to the surge numbers seen in 2014, the number of Salvadoran family units apprehended on the southern border has increased by a whopping 96% over the past year.

  • dieter heymann

    The “purplization” of Texas has four major feeders. One is that children of Republicans no longer vote Republican automatically. Two is the growth of city populations relative to countryside. Several large cities such as Houston, El Paso, and San Antonio are now blue. Their growth is largely due to the arrival of out-of-state job seekers. Three is the strong growth of minorities such as Hispanics who traditionally vote mostly Democratic. The fourth is that the Confederacy and our Civil War is not the big deal that it is in Mississippi, Alabama, and the Carolina’s.
    An additional fact in this election is that many Texas Republicans do not like Trump at all.

    • cynthia curran

      A lot of this is similar to Orange County Ca which was even more Republican when it was mainly white its more Latino and Asian now.

    • cynthia curran

      Texas Republicans are less anti-free trade since Texas benefits with trade with Mexico.

  • John Bernard Books

    Another recent Arkancide?
    “The word Arkancide, probably coined by the website Arkancide, refers to potential witnesses to the Clintons’ dirty dealings in Arkansas suddenly committing suicide by shooting themselves in the back of the head.
    On August 15, 2016, WikiLeaks sent out a Twitter alert about another Arkancide — the strange “suicide” by train of Assange’s lawyer, John Jones, a prominent British human rights attorney.”
    https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2016/08/18/arkancide-lawyer-of-wikileaks-founder-julian-assange-dead/

    Will Bill turn up as an Arkancide….soon?

  • kalispellking

    Hilarious Clowntown fact check

    1) When a young lawyer with many friends on Wall st, HRC made a very risky stock purchase in the high risk futures market…never did it before…lo and behold she made a killing of over one hundred thousand bucks…when charges of illegal insider trading rose up, her buddies on Wall st formed a solid WALL and said nothing.
    2) Not proven or disproved but it is said as a young lawyer on the Democratic Watergate Committee was fired for unethical behavior.
    3) She once said her grandparents were immigrants….a lie.
    4) She told the incredible lie that a sniper in Bosnia had shot at her…her hubby defended her by stating,
    “Any sixty year old at eleven PM and tired could make such statements”… Are you kidding me? THAT big of a mistake? Does she suffer from Alzheimer’s?
    DO WE WANT A PRESIDENT WITH THAT WEAK A MIND
    5) She took a nasty spill around four year ago and had a concussion and blood clo on he brain. They dissolved the clot with chemicals and said she is “OK”. BUT just recently they showed a video of her talking to three young ladies…suddenly her head and entire upper body began shaking… since there was no sound I thought she was playing around. Folks in the medical field looked at it and some said it was a seizure and other said they could not tell…is her health ok at this time? PERHAPS we should see her medical records ?
    6) She said she was “FLAT BROKE” when they left the WH…ANOTHER BIG LIE
    7) Also when she left the WH she left with the WH china and some furniture under her arms… She was forced to return the china and stolen furniture with no coverage by the left wing media.
    8) She refuses to give up the three speeches she got paid big bucks for from her buddies on Wall St…why is that? There is not audit or legal item holding this up…would there be more lies uncovered? She must give these up for transparency now. Not later, NOW>
    9) She flip flopped on the Iraq war, WMDs, and much more.

    *** In the four years since the inspectors left, INTELLIGENCE REPORTS SHOW that Saddam Hussein has worked to rebuild his chemical and biological weapons stock, his missile-delivery capability, and his nuclear program. He has also GIVEN AID, COMFORT, and SANCTUARY to terrorists, including al Qaeda members. It IS CLEAR, however, that if left unchecked, Saddam Hussein will continue to increase his capacity to wage biological and chemical warfare, and will keep trying to develop nuclear weapons.”
    Sen. HILLARY CLINTON (D, NY), Oct 10, 2002

    10) She and Obama, due to their inept inaction when the Iraqi Democratic Government established by GW Bush’s victory there broke up in a religious battle, led to the establishment of the deadly ISIS org.
    11) She and the President killed Qaddafi and failed to fill the empty vacuum left in Libya and now ISIS is there in force and now we have to fight them there also
    12) She lied by omission when she secretly set up an illegal server in her home…she later apologized for this “lack of judgement”…is she SERIOUS? APOPLOGIZED FOR FOUR YEARS OF DANGEROUS INCOMPETNENCY? REALLY?
    This either shows she is totally incompetent or stupid beyond belief… She told the world that all emails had been turned over to the government as dictated by SECSTATE AND FEDERAL LAW…she erased over thirty thousand of them ….those thirty thousand were not reviewed by FED AGENTS with top clearance but by HER PAID LAWYERS!!!! This act of deletion is a violation of the policy of the FEDS and every business I know of that>>> “””anything on any company server, personal or NOT, belongs to the business or Fed Agency”””…more illegal activity
    13) The courts issued a subpoena ordering her to turn over all emails and she dragged her feet for three years hoping it would all go away…it did not.
    14) She lied about the video and Benghazi…she told the parents of the four dead Americans right to their faces and in front of their sons coffins it was the video and not Al Qaida, yet the day after the attack we found she had sent her daughter an email admitting it WAS an Al Qaida planned attack and she “FEARED MORE to come”
    15) She claimed that only folks with top clearances were seeing her emails or had access to the server….that was a huge lie.
    16) Hilarious lied when she said she did not know any emails were classified…first of all, she signed a document which clearly states all emails or documents are to BE TREATED AS CLASSIFIED…

    the fact is that twenty-two were so highly classified the FBI had to call in special CIA agents with top secret clearance to view them! Another set of lies

    And think about this…that and one other were the only servers this woman had to do business on…are you telling me that in FOUR YEARS as the powerful SECRETAY OF STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA she claims she NEVER got ANY classified material on her servers? FOUR YEARS…? Was she not doing her job those years?
    17) Hilarious was shown nine times on TV stating she and her aides have cooperated fully with all agencies and she “specifically told all her aides to cooperate”…that is a lie…all nine of her personal aides REFUSED to cooperate with the IG investigation and HRC is the ONLY living SECSTATE who refused to be interrogated by the IG …another LIE.
    18) Hilarious declared seven times in interviews that the State dept. knew of her illegal server and approved…the IG’s report clearly states that is a LIE…it further states that had she approached State to get approval it would HAVE BEEN DENIED!!
    They further stated that even if they had approved it she would have been required by policy to get two STATE APPROVED TECHNICIANS WITH TOP SECURITY CLEARNACES to install and protect the server…she did not do that …she had that kid, her buddy do it..the same kid that OBAMA kicked out of his job before that…more lies more lies more lies.

    19) the State Department Inspector General—who reported Clinton did indeed break federal rules, effectively debunking the defense she has echoed for over a year
    20) For Sanders supporters, the leaked documents of the DNC affirm the bias and favoritism exercised by the Democratic National Committee, chaired by Clinton’s 2008 campaign co-chair, Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
    21) Hillary Clinton didn’t win the Democratic primaries through democratic means. Rather, she stole the Democratic presidential nomination through systematic manipulation of the primary process. Over 400 super delegates pledged their support to Clinton before a single person cast a vote, the DNC is led by a Clinton surrogate, and mass consent for Clinton’s coronation was fed to the public through mainstream media outlets owned by wealthy Clinton donors.

    22) Those Imaginary chats with Eleanor Roosevelt – This one seems like a visual slam dunk, the sight of the First Lady having tea with a former First Lady–in her mind, at least. Imaginary conversations wouldn’t help Clinton’s image, so these chit-chats will have to go.

    23) The Reset Button – The so-called smartest politician in the world reached out to Russia with a gimmick so silly Carrot Top would hurl it back into his prop trunk. She brought a red “reset” button to her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as a way to distance herself from past negative vibes. Too bad she didn’t bring her English to Russian dictionary along since she bungled the translation. The moment wasn’t just embarrassing on the surface. Her button malfunction also signaled how she would undercut our allies in the region.

    24) “Vast Right Wing Conspiracy” – Clinton uttered this defense of her philandering husband, President Bill Clinton, as the Monica Lewinsky scandal was finding its legs. She blamed the rumor of her husband’s unfaithfulness on his political enemies, the so-called “vast right wing conspiracy” committed to ruining his career. This moment might make the final cut, if only put in the context of Republicans using her husband’s infidelities as a weapon against him. As if Democrats would do no such thing

    25) And she has not had a press conference for 267 days!!! WTF is with that? Is she running for president or NOT? We know she is avoiding them since she does terrible when forced to ad lib and she is terrified of debating Mr Trump…

    FACT:. Last week she went on the Chris Wallace Sunday show for a one on one interview. BIG MISTAKE…Wallace is KNOWN to be a GOTCHA! Attack dog journalist and he set her up…he asked four specific questions about her server and she replied with a LIE…Wallace immediately jumped on her answers by pulling up actual VIDEOS of folks making statements proving she just lied right there on the Wallace show..

    Does this woman know what a lie is? Is she so arrogant she does not care? Is there something wrong with her brain and her memory? Wow. I watched that entire interview and I could not believe she was caught big time…but guess what, the left wing media said NOTHING ABOUT THIS INTERVIEW. Nothing ..and so as always her sins fade away. And that is what the Clintons have done for three decades. They know the press is in their back pockets and they know the low IQ of their undereducated base will not be a problem but is a HUGE ADVANTAGE. So they skate away again and they laugh at us all.

    26) And finally, her faux non profit org is under severe scrutiny with claims of PAY FOR PLAY illegalities and a valid claim that only ten percent of every donation is used for the actual charity and the ninety percent is used by the Clinton family, including the daughter, for flights and expensive hotels in exotic lands and other huge business personal write-offs that would make any auditor shake their head in wonder
    Sigh. Stay tuned for this newest scandal breaking as we speak. Does it ever end???

  • kalispellking

    “That’s why anyone who threatens our values, whether fascists or communists or jihadists or homegrown demagogues, will always fail in the end,” Obama said.

    WASHINGTON (AP) – In her speech accepting the Democratic nomination, Hillary Clinton wrongly implied Donald Trump has proposed banning Islam in America and sketched out a plan for defeating Islamic State militants that merely mirrors what the U.S. is already trying to do.
    Clinton spoke Thursday night to the largest TV audience she is likely to have until the presidential debates, meaning many Americans were probably hearing of her agenda for the first time. Although she brings plenty of policy detail when stacked against the broad-brush ideas of her Republican rival, in some cases there’s less than meets the eye to what she says she will do.
    A college education, for example, might not end up as debt-free for everyone as she suggested.
    For his part, Trump spun a story about the Iran nuclear deal that was more fiction than fact at an Iowa rally that preceded Clinton’s convention speech.
    A look at some of the claims from the political maelstrom:
    CLINTON: “I’ve laid out my strategy for defeating ISIS. We will strike their sanctuaries from the air, and support local forces taking them out on the ground. We will surge our intelligence so that we detect and prevent attacks before they happen. We will disrupt their efforts online to reach and radicalize young people in our country. It won’t be easy or quick, but make no mistake – we will prevail.”
    THE FACTS: Clinton might as well have said she laid out President Barack Obama’s strategy for defeating Islamic State militants. Everything she mentioned, the Obama administration already is trying to do.
    ___
    CLINTON: “Bernie Sanders and I will work together to make college tuition-free for the middle class and debt-free for all.”
    THE FACTS: Tuition-free for students who go to an in-state public college or university. Debt-free is a harder lift.
    Clinton has adopted parts of Sanders’ plans to defray some of the costs of higher education. Under her proposal, the government would pay for tuition at in-state colleges and universities for students from families earning less than $125,000 a year. That would leave students still bearing the cost of room and board, which makes up more than half of the average $18,943 sticker price at a four-year public university, according to the College Board.
    Experts worry about other impacts: Will colleges raise tuition once the government starts paying, increasing the cost to taxpayers? Will more students flock to public colleges because of the subsidy, also raising costs?

    ___
    CLINTON: “In my first 100 days, we will work with both parties to pass the biggest investment in new, good-paying jobs since World War II.”
    THE FACTS: It would be the biggest since World War II only if you don’t count Obama’s $814 billion 2009 stimulus. Clinton doesn’t have price tags on all her proposals, but the bulk of the investment appears to be her plan to spend $275 billion over five years on roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Obama’s stimulus included infrastructure as well as tax cuts and aid to state and local governments, all intended to boost the economy and hiring.
    ___
    CLINTON: “We will not ban a religion.”
    THE FACTS: Trump never proposed banning Islam in the U.S., as Clinton seems to suggest. He proposed a freeze on the entry of all foreign Muslims into the U.S., then adapted the idea with several iterations. Recently he said he’d stop immigration from any country compromised by terrorism, or impose “extreme vetting” on people coming from places with a history of terrorism. He’s also spoken in support of surveillance on mosques in the U.S. As contentious as his thinking has been on the subject, it hasn’t extended to outlawing a religion.
    ___
    TRUMP, boasting about how he would have conducted talks with Iran over reducing its nuclear weapons capabilities: “I would have said sorry, we can’t give you the $150 billion back. We want to give you the money back, but we don’t have it. It’s not there.”
    THE FACTS: The Iranians immediately would have called Trump’s bluff. That’s because the U.S. never had $150 billion to give back in the first place.
    Iran had foreign assets spread across numerous banks and countries before it struck a deal with the U.S. and other countries to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. The sanctions meant Tehran couldn’t access these funds abroad. But Iran’s government knew very well where its money was.
    Much of the revenue came from Iran’s oil sales to China, India, Japan and South Korea. These countries were able to purchase Iranian petroleum before the July 2015 nuclear agreement, but U.S. financial restrictions made it all but impossible to facilitate payments. So the money mainly sat in escrow in those countries, instead. These were not funds within the grasp of a U.S. president.
    Trump’s comment also doesn’t reflect how banks work. Money is fungible. If you have a bank account, it doesn’t mean specific bills of currency or bars of gold are sitting in a box waiting for you to pick them up. The can’t-find-your-money argument doesn’t work.
    Trump got the sum wrong, too. Iranian and U.S. officials agree that the amount of frozen funds totaled about $100 billion.
    ___
    CLINTON, on taxing the wealthy and corporations: “Because when more than 90 percent of the gains have gone to the top 1 percent, that’s where the money is.”
    THE FACTS: While vague, Clinton’s claim probably relies on outdated figures and exaggerates inequality.
    Her assertion echoes similar claims made by Sanders during the primary campaign, though it’s not clear if she is referring to income or wealth or over what time frame. According to Emmanuel Saez, the University of California at Berkeley economist whose research on the wealthiest 1 percent helped spark the Occupy Wall Street protests, income gains have been more widely shared in recent years.
    The top 1 percent captured 52 percent of the growth in incomes from 2009 through 2015, still a hefty amount. But that’s down from the 2009 through 2012 period, when the top 1 percent captured 91 percent of the growth.
    ___
    CLINTON: “In Atlantic City, 60 miles from here, you’ll find contractors and small businesses who lost everything because Donald Trump refused to pay his bills. People who did the work and needed the money, and didn’t get it – not because he couldn’t pay them, but because he wouldn’t pay them.”
    THE FACTS: Indeed, Trump casinos failed on several occasions. During the bankruptcy of the Taj Mahal Casino in the early 1990s, some contractors who’d helped Trump build the property went bust because Trump’s company didn’t pay what it owed them. Trump himself was short on cash at the time, though his bankers did give him a $450,000-a-month allowance to maintain his lifestyle while his debts were renegotiated.
    ___
    DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION VIDEO, narrated by Morgan Freeman: “She could have joined a big law firm, been a corporate bigwig. Instead she chose the Children’s Defense Fund. There, she went door-to-door gathering stories to help children with disabilities over denied schooling.”
    THE FACTS: She had a “bigwig” path in her legal career, too.
    Although Clinton did devote her early career years to the Children’s Defense Fund, she also worked at the Rose Law Firm, a prestigious Little Rock, Arkansas, firm and the third oldest in the United States. Clinton became its first female partner when her husband, Bill, was the state attorney general and then governor. Among the firm’s clients were Tyson Foods, Wal-Mart and several brokerage houses. It became well-known during the Whitewater scandal, when investigators probed real estate deals between the Clintons and a Rose client, Jim McDougal.
    ___
    CLINTON: “Donald Trump says he wants to make America great again – well, he could start by actually making things in America again.”
    THE FACTS: Trump has regularly sourced his branded products from overseas, including his menswear line and products for his hotels. Trump has defended himself on the grounds that as a private businessman his priority is to make money. But in stump speeches, Trump has regularly shamed companies like Apple for doing the same and manufacturing products elsewhere.
    ___
    TRUMP: “We pick up 73 percent of the cost of NATO. We’re paying to protect them. Wouldn’t it be nice if people would pay, and we could do things properly? … That’s got to change.”
    THE FACTS: No, the U.S. picks up just over 22 percent of the cost of NATO operations, based on last year’s figures. Trump’s figure of 73 percent is based on the U.S. share of overall military spending by NATO member countries, not of the money devoted to the alliance.
    Because of high spending and unique military resources possessed by the U.S., the alliance acknowledges that it is over-reliant on Washington in areas such as intelligence, surveillance, in-flight refueling, ballistic missile defense and airborne electronic warfare. NATO asks member nations to spend at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense. Of the 28 NATO nations, only five — the U.S., Britain, Estonia, Greece and Poland — meet or exceed that percentage.
    ___
    TRUMP: “We’re fighting in Yemen.”
    THE FACTS: Only a small number of U.S. special operations troops are in Yemen and they’ve not been near the fighting. In Yemen, Houthi rebels backed by Iran are fighting government forces backed by Saudi Arabia. The United States has provided logistical and intelligence support to longtime ally Saudi Arabia. Separately, the Pentagon has provided military support, intelligence, ships and a small contingent of special operations forces to help fight al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, as part of the ongoing counter-terrorism fight.
    U.S. officials have acknowledged that U.S. special operations forces have advised the Yemeni and Emirati forces in the region, but they are working at the headquarters level, not near the conflict.
    ___
    TRUMP: “We’re right now the highest-taxed nation in the world.” He acknowledged his numerous past assertions of this have been questioned, and added, “OK, we’re one of the highest taxed.”
    THE FACTS: Closer, but still wrong. The U.S. tax burden is actually one of the lowest among the 34 developed and large emerging-market economies that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Taxes made up 26 percent of the total U.S. economy in 2014, according to the OECD. That’s far below Sweden’s tax burden of 42.7 percent, Britain’s 32.6 percent or Germany’s 36.1 percent. Only three OECD members had a lower tax bite than the U.S.: Chile, South Korea and Mexico.
    ___
    TRUMP: “Religion’s voice has been taken away. It was taken away by Lyndon Johnson in the 1970s because of a dispute he had, I think, with the church. And this was his way of silencing the church.”
    THE FACTS: Trump was two decades off on the timing, and stretching in saying religion’s voice in politics was silenced by LBJ. Churches still have a loud political voice.
    Before his years as president (1963-1969), Johnson as a senator in the 1950s achieved a law that prohibits religious groups and certain other tax-exempt organizations from endorsing or opposing political candidates. The potential penalty for doing so is the loss of tax exemption.
    As Trump noted, the GOP platform calls for the repeal of that law so that religious groups could engage more directly in partisan politics. Opponents say that would clash with the constitutional separation of church and state.
    Since the law’s enactment the rise of the religious right, the continuing influence of evangelical conservatives, the clout of the Roman Catholic church on social issues of the left and right and advocacy by liberal religious organizations are evidence that religion has not been silenced in politics.
    ___
    TRUMP: “Median household income is down for the middle class since Obama took office.” — tweet.
    THE FACTS: True, if using the latest official data. More recent, though unofficial, estimates suggest that household income has gone up marginally on Obama’s watch. Either way, it’s a weak spot in Obama’s economic record.
    Median household income declined by 3 percent from 2008 through 2014, according to U.S. Census data.
    According to more current estimates by Sentier Research, a private firm whose founders include former Census officials, median household income increased in 2015 and into 2016. That would mean median household income has risen 2 percent from June 2009, when the recession ended, to $57,206 in June 2016, Sentier says.
    ___

    • WUSRPH

      Flooding social media with these kinds of attacks is an old GOP tactic….new instructions for new attacks are sent out daily. As such, we can expect to see several of this kind of posts each week.now that kalispellking has latched onto BB.

      • kalispellking

        Here we go again with a DEFLECTION off topic by a troll for the Klintonian KupKake Klowns…Making FALSE ASS-umptions about folks she does not even know..

        I am a lifelong independent who is sixty eight yo who despises both parties equally and have NEVER EVER been affiliated with any nor worked for any nor donated to any…I went to college in Boston the exact same years HRC did..I even voted for Bill his FIRST TERM ONLY..he is the consummate statesman and orator ..his wife is not a Bill Clinton by ANY means and she has ridden on his coattails since Arkansas and the Rose Law firm

        HE is the guy that came up with the super effective protocol of DENY>DELAY>DEFLECT..see this clown posing as a concerned citizen but he is just a KLINTON TROLL DEFLECTING FROM THE POINTS AND OFF OF HER FLAWED CANDIDATE..it is all they have…it is all they can do..can you just imagine how tiring it must be to defend this woman over and over and over and over year after year after year? sad

        Go google YAHOO NEWS and I have tons of postings under my name AL…I can give you exact articles i posted on..with YAHOO you get to click on my user name AL and it takes you back to every post going back years…if you do you will see that eighteen months ago I was after HRC for Benghazi and picking the half black president in half…lol no pun

        I am retired in Anchorage Alaska and dont even know where any Trump or Clinton offices are…I despise the two party system, their Super Delegate Crapola and the electoral college system and pray for a national vote if we can become a true Democracy and not a Republic…the Republic ideal was set up so the states would have sovereign rights and power but the Dems have made that a joke with their ideal to have government control everything…so let us opt for a true Democracy where we will not be stuck with TWO LOSERS like this..

        The last nine elections we had a choice between leprosy and cancer…some choice…but now it is a choice between Hialrious = Cancer AND Leprosy and Trump = herpes…you make the call…the reason is we have thirty eight YEARS of Clinton lying, crooked deals, scandals, flip flops and issues like when she walked out of the

        we know very little about El Trumpo except what he tells us and the spin the desperate left tries to put on him to deflect from the loser they are pushing on us..

        And here we have WUS WTF deflecting from the PROVABLE facts I have posted…again, no adult debate, no picking one or two and giving us FACTUAL RESPONSES AND NOT OPINIONS, no adult dialogue nothing but vast emptiness and the constant desperate deflection..

        I bet on Yahoo under my posts you could find over one thousand Klintonian KupKakes responding and only perhaps TEN of them respond like adults and debate me…they cannot..and that is why they all are like this Klown here and either become attack dogs or they desperately try to deflect…

        You know, if you Klowns cannot properly defend your candidate..well, I leave it to the readers to decide that tough question..hahahahaha idiots

        HERE YA GO..HOT OFF THE PRESSES FROM EL TRUMPO HQ lol

        Fourth-grade teacher asked the children what their fathers
        did for a living.
        the typical answers came up – fireman, mechanic, businessman,
        car salesman… and so forth….

        However, little Justin was being uncharacteristically quiet, so when the teacher
        prodded him about his father, he replied,

        “My father’s an exotic dancer in a gay cabaret and
        takes off most of his clothes to music in front of other men
        and they put money in his underwear.
        Sometimes, if the offer is really good, he will go home with some guy and stay with
        him all night for money.”

        The teacher, obviously shaken by this statement, hurriedly set
        the other children to work on some exercises and took little Justin aside.
        “Is that really true about your father? “No,” the boy said, “He works for the Democratic National Committee and is trying to get Hillary
        elected, but it’s too embarrassing to say that in front of the other kids.”

        A teacher asked her 3rd grade class how many of them were Democrat Party Clinton fans.
        Not really knowing what an Clinton fan is, but wanting to be liked by the teacher, all the kids raised their hands except for Little Johnny.
        The teacher asked Little Johnny why he has decided to be different … again.
        Little Johnny said, “Because I’m not a Clinton fan.”
        The teacher asked, “Why aren’t you a fan of Clinton?”
        Johnny said, “Because I’m a Conservative.”
        The teacher asked him why he’s a Conservative.
        Little Johnny answered, “Well, my Mom’s a Conservative and my Dad’s a Conservative, so I’m a Conservative.”
        Annoyed by this answer, the teacher asked, “If your mom were a moron and your dad were an idiot, what would that make you?”
        With a big smile, Little Johnny replied, “That would make me a Clinton fan.”

        • José

          Since this thread was specifically about Donald Trump, can we expect a similar evaluation of his many lies and his erratic, incoherent, and incredible statements on policy? Because although you put yourself forth as an independent who is critical of both candidates, in reality this is merely a long hit piece against one of them. If you want to make the case for Trump then go ahead, my friend, but please don’t come by here and drop your drawers to unload a big stinking mess of your right wing hate and expect anyone to be thankful. We got more than enough anti-Clinton trolls already.

          • kalispellking

            JOSE…obviously you flunked READING COMPREHENSION the three years you spent in the fourth grade

            I am sorry it was a Trump article..but I answered it on YAHOO NEWS..U see, Yahoo and all the left wing media post a ratio of eight to NINE negative stories about El Trumpo and one or two positive ones on Hilary..so I MAKE IT MY JOB TO BALANCE the field all I can. It is called politics..it is the DEFLECTION you use every hour of he day to protect Hillary…dont like it…dont read them…lol

            I ask you to go READ my post again and have mom explain it to you..I DID NOT SAY I WAS critical of BOTH candidates, I WROTE I DESPISE BOTH PARTIES…got it? BOTH PARTIES.

            AS an independent we are not allowed to vote in primaries in MOST states so I was not allowed to vote for either of them..YOU clowns on both sides picked them…I did not..

            So once again we are STUCK choosing between Cancer or Leprosy…but the facts of THIRTY PLUS YEARS OF HRC and her many lies and scandals and flip flops and poor job performance far outweigh the few El Trumpo gaffs that you all desperately try to blow up into major news items to deflect off Hillary

            …where is Hillary? IS SHE ILL?

            If I could have voted for Dems I would have picked BERNIE..out of the seventeen candidates on the right, Trump at the bottom of my choices along with the other two clowns, Jeb Bush and

            but i had no vote..YOU DID..didn’t you?

            NOW I feel the choice is Hillary = Cancer + Leprosy while Trump = Herpes..you make the call…lol

            So your childish FALSE ASS-umptions about me and your pro Clinton rants make you look foolish…there are mega millions of votes out there…I got far more thumbs up the last year than down…

            But AGAIN..sigh, groan, roll eyes…sigh..
            the SALIENT point here is the FACT that NOT ONE OF YOU COMES back with an adult response, an adult dialogue, an adult debate, an adult rebuttal, nor do you take ANY of my facts and tear them apart..you cannot do it can u

            ..in law it is said that “The truth is the best defense”..and you have no defense and thus my points become the truth..it is simple even for you..

            Anyone seen your Queen Bee ? is she ILL? Is she afraid? she could have had MILLIONS OF FREE DOLLARS if she made appearances on TV like Trump did?

            What POSSIBLE reasons would she avoid that goldmine of money for OVER NINE MONTHS? Fear of gaffs?? Or is she ILL? only two rational logical excuses I can come up with..

            Tell me JAUNO BOY…why is she avoiding a LIVE news conference? Why does the DNC so obliviously hide her and rig elections for her and rig debate schedules like they did Sanders? Is she ILL? lol

            I await your serum response…lol or do you want to deflect and attack my dead mother…?

      • John Bernard Books

        You’re a troll that floods this BB daily…..

      • Good gravy, between the wall-o-text and the arrogance of up-voting his own opinion, to the sheer number of logical fallacies combined with the various types of confirmation biases of this BB newbie who will disappear after the election, I’m not sure if I should loosen up my restraint of using Disqus block feature or not.

        Although, after his rather nasty misogynistic personal attack on me a couple of days ago I suppose that would be justification right there.

      • José

        Did BlueDogs reincarnate himself as this new kid? Same levels of intellectual insight and self-restraint. Ah well, it’s not worth the while to argue with an angry child.

    • Gunslinger

      TL:DR

  • John Bernard Books

    The truth about school vouchers
    “Urban black America favors school vouchers, but its leaders don’t. Vouchers transfer authority over the use of a portion of government education funds from bureaucrats to parents,”
    http://www.nytimes.com/2002/02/26/opinion/why-blacks-support-vouchers.html?_r=0

    Are dems losing their control over blacks?

  • John Bernard Books

    How’s that Obama thingy working out?
    “”The data is going to indicate sadly that when the Obama administration is over, black people will have lost ground in every single leading economic indicator category,” Tavis Smiley, a black radio talk-show host, said on Fox News in October. “On that regard, the president ought to be held responsible.”

    http://www.newsmax.com/Newsfront/obama-blacks-poverty-education/2014/01/08/id/545866/#ixzz4I3nOj81g

    Prez Obama is just another democrat pushing the harmful white elite’s agenda….

  • John Bernard Books

    Who are you gonna believe your lying eyes or Hillary?
    “Top Hillary Clinton confidante Huma Abedin played no formal role in a radical Muslim journal — even though she was listed as an editor on the hate-filled periodical’s masthead for a dozen years,
    Her brother, who was an associate editor, and a sister, also employed as an assistant editor, are listed as staff members.
    Abedin’s Pakistani mother, Saleha Mahmood Abedin, remains editor-in-chief.
    http://nypost.com/2016/08/21/huma-abedin-denies-active-role-at-radical-muslim-journal/

    If dems voters get their way they will put her in charge of running the WH…..

  • John Johnson
    • John Bernard Books

      NPR uses tax dollars so it stands to reason it is run by liberals who want to control free speech.

      • BCinBCS

        I oppose NPR and any other organization closing their comments section. Just because only a very small percentage of readers leave a comment is no reason to stifle them and I can certainly ignore the trolls and the thoughtless commentary. Comment sections would be useless and unwieldy if every reader left a comment and even if only 10% of comments to an article are on subject, that is 10% more on-subject comments that there would be if the comment section was eliminated.

        • Those are good points, and something I would hope they considered in the making of decisions on whether or not to allow comments.

          There are good arguments for both sides of this and each organization has to make the best decision for their brand. For NPR it was to discontinue comments, like you, I don’t agree with it because it seems to me they could have tried other options before taking that step, but I understand why they did it.

          • BCinBCS

            I don’t see what NPR gains by terminating comments. AFAIK, it doesn’t cost a penny to have a comments section. Readers should already know what they are getting into when they read them and, if they don’t like what they see, they can post a rebuttal or simply leave.

    • Hmmm. That is an interesting POV on comments. BB tends to generate more comments (vs commenters or readers) per article than any other section of TM.

      I wonder if rather than paying for moderation if BB or any other media outlet did away with combined comment formats, limited the number of times one is allowed to comment and or reply to a comment per article and closed comments, oh let’s say 5-14 days after an article is published how or if that would have an effect on the quality of comments.

      One also needs to keep in mind that BB averages a few hundred comments per article vs several thousands that NPR and WaPo, NYT, etc generates. Originally, many years ago you had to be a paid subscriber to comment on articles for many outlets. Now, in many cases, all one needs is a Disqus or other comment platform account, or Facebook to comment.

      I wonder how many of these drive-by commenters are regular readers or actually read the articles? I also wonder how many are using bots to find opposition opinions just so they can go and post their views in as hostile a manner possible with the sole objective of drowning out opposing discussion?

  • WUSRPH

    Well The Donald is surely being The Donald. Here it is Monday and he has already attacked two people before 9 a.m.

  • Sacagewea

    What will Trump’s effect on the GOP be when loses? Good, bad, or chaos?

    http://www.politico.com/story/2016/08/donald-trump-concede-succession-227252

  • John Bernard Books

    Crooked Hillary is well….crooked.
    “Judicial Watch today released 725 pages of new State Department documents, including previously unreleased email exchanges in which former Hillary Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin provided influential Clinton Foundation donors special, expedited access to the secretary of state. In many instances, the preferential treatment provided to donors was at the specific request of Clinton Foundation executive Douglas Band.”
    http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/new-abedin-emails-reveal-hillary-clinton-state-department-gave-special-access-top-clinton-foundation-donors/

    The Clintons are so corrupt well no one is surprised that Hillary is known as Crooked Hillary.

  • John Johnson

    Having cogitated a bit, it seems, with the exception of a few outliers, most of the regular posters here have the same basic core beliefs. It is the Muslim and southern border immigration issues, and the debate over whether Trump or Clinton is the most evil that divides and angers us.

    I apologize to most of you I have offended by getting personal. I just got tired of being called offensive names as a member of the “I like Trump more than Hillary” crowd. We are not all uniformed, Neanderthals.

    I personally attempted to explain why I was voting for Trump…that it has to do with onerous personal experiences which Trump addressed, and other issues I agree with him on.

    • JJ, I think that you may have assumed that when analysis of Trump supporters says many of, or the majority of, that it automatically included you. I think that you are an outlier in your support of Trump because you truly do not fit in with the majority of those who do support him.

      FWIW, I don’t understand your support of him, even when you have explained it. That doesn’t mean that your reasons aren’t valid, just that I am completely perplexed by them. If I have lumped you in with the majority of Trump’s supporters out of frustration for not understanding why you find him more palatable than Clinton I apologize.

      TBH I am really surprised that with your strong opinions that you aren’t on the Gary Johnson bandwagon – that seems to fit more with your political and business views than Trump. You really do have quite a bit to contribute to the dialogue even if we do not agree on Clinton or Trump.

      • John Johnson

        I posted before I had completed my thoughts, so let me continue here…

        To me, Trump is an egotistical, truth-stretching, corner-cutting, blowhard, and uses the law and courts to his benefit. The wealthy can do that. He has done nothing that I know of that includes felonious activity.

        Hillary, on the other hand, has a stack of egregious charges growing higher and higher by the year…over 30 years’ worth. She has had books written about her and documentaries made about her that have credible people’s names on them, and people giving statements who were in a position to know and had nothing to gain by speaking up. Is she guilty of at least some of these charges? I think so? I think she is a snake. If not guilty of criminal activity, I still can’t ignore her Jekyll & Hyde demeanor that has also been highly reported by those who have worked for her. I simply cannot vote for her.

        Finally, the reason I hear from most of you regarding your voting for Clinton is the fear that Trump will push the nuclear button.

        Are you afraid of the North Korean runt? Do we, and everyother nation tiptoe around him? Do you think the Runt, Putin, Iran, China and others would prefer dealing with Clinton or Trump? Who do you think they are going to “test” the most? How many do you think are going to push and prod Trump vs Clinton?

        I will vote for Trump. I will no longer belittle any of you for supporting Clinton over him as they are both, most certainly flawed. The difference in us is that we assign different values to each candidate’s warts.

        As far as Gary Johnson goes, Shelly, I would vote for him over either of our current choices if he had even a long shot chance of winning. I will not waste a vote simply to make a point. If Hillary wins, I will not be throwing support behind a conventional Repub vying for the next Presidential election slot. I doubt any of the millions of Trump backers will be. There are changes in the wind. The GOP will never be the same. The masses are going to leave the old party to the insider elitests, K-Street’ers and multinationalists.

        • It’s not a matter of being afraid of North Korea, Putin, Iran, China, etc. It is a matter of who has the patience to deal with them sensibly. A good leader understands the need for patient diplomacy as well as knowing when diplomacy is not an option.

          I think who our adversaries prefer to deal with is less of a reason we should care about while it is a consideration with our allies.

          Diplomacy is an important part of the duties of President and having a CIC that understands that is vital. Diplomacy needed for business transactions is not the same as what is needed for statecraft.

          • John Johnson

            Have you been paying attention the last 14 years or so? Diplomacy? Patient diplomacy? Knowing when diplomacy is not an option? The Iranians “capture” our sailors; we pay ransoms; we leave a Marine to rot in a Mexican jail; we turn the Middle East into a rudderless mess; we turn down pleas for more security from foreign ambassadors; we draw lines in the sand and then do nothing when they are crossed. I could go on. Remember when Carter, the weak guy, was about to turn over the reins to Reagan, the hard nosed guy? I do. The hostages were suddenly released. The world took notice, including the Russians. When age caught up with old Russian Cold War leaders, Reagan and Gorbachev made things happen with each giving up something ( Reagan his beloved space defense program). Later, the wall came down. Name some great accomplishment in foreign policy under Obama and Clinton and Kerry. We need someone who is hard nosed yet knows how to negotiate and sell and close. That is not Clinton.

      • WUSRPH

        Like you,, I appreciate it when JJ makes a reasoned post…andI am glad to see a couple of those today….It gets a little trying to be one of the main objects of insults.

        But I think you misunderstand his basic position when you suggest that he should consider being a libertarian.

        Libertarians oppose government regulation of almost anything (the Paul’s, however, made a exception when it came to abortion) and favor a total “free market” approach to virtually every issue from personal morals to international trade. JJ, on the other hand, wants MORE regulation
        than now exists in areas ranging from banking and finance to campaign spending and lobby disclosure to insurance rates.

        As such, he is usually not complaining about things being
        regulated but about the way he thinks those regulations are influenced, shaped and determined by lobbyists and Big Banking, Big Pharm and other “special interests” to favor them over what he calls the commonbreds.

        In addition, he is convinced that virtually all of those presently in office or seeking office are corrupted by this influence. (He likes to tell me that my problem is that I cannot smell the stink of corruption in which he is convinced I wallowed during my working life.) It is this belief that, at least partially, gives rise to his hatred of Obama and Hillary, whom he views as being one of the worst of the worst.

        As I see it, and as I think he has explained it, JJ supports Trump primarily because he hopes that Trump will somehow break the hold on the system of those now in power and
        bring about some sort of a political revolution where government will actually represent the people…..

    • John Bernard Books

      “We are not all uniformed, Neanderthals.” but they are low information voters.
      Not one will say what deed could Hillary commit that would make them not vote for her, because there isn’t any. Leading me to believe that they cannot think for themselves or simply detest the American way of life.
      JJ look at it this way, you and I have a choice, they do not.

      • BCinBCS

        JBB wrote: “Not one will say what deed could Hillary commit that would make them not vote for her, because there isn’t any. Leading me to believe that they cannot think for themselves or simply detest the American way of life.

        While his candidate, Donald Trump, stated in Sioux City, Iowa on January 23, 2016: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.

        Biased much, JBB?

        • John Bernard Books

          Not atall….

    • dave in texas

      I think where these discussions tend to go off the rails (and this just my personal opinion, of course, ymmv) is when one side or the other describes the other side’s candidate as evil. The use of ‘evil’ only serves to shut down the conversation. That is to say, the supporters of someone who is ‘evil’ must, almost by definition, have some degree of evilness (evility? evilitude?) themselves. Over the course of my 60+ years(and the 45+ years that I’ve been politically aware and active), there have only been two politicians that I’d call evil. Richard Nixon for extending the Vietnam War simply for political reasons and Dick Cheney for so enthusiastically creating and maintaining a regime of torture. I didn’t particularly like Reagan or W. Bush or Rick Perry or Tom DeLay, but I didn’t think they were evil. Certainly, the words misguided, venal, incurious, prejudiced could variously be applied, but evil? No.

      • WUSRPH

        I may disagree about DeLay..But, seriously, there have always been some people who thought anyone who disagreed with them was evil, but it has become much more common in recent years.

        When I first went to work around the Legislature in the early 70s it was more than possible to fight someone tooth and nail on an issue and then pat him on the back and go have a drink together…..That became less and less likely as time went on.

        I wish I knew the reason, but I have some feeling that much of it is traceable to the fact that the US actually became more a melting pot after WWII. This diluted the influence of the Anglo-English protestants as we became more of a secular nation and a number of social issues, including sexual matters, moved into the political arena. I trace a lot of the “moralizing” of political issues to the rise of the Moral Majority and other more fundamentalist protestant groups in response to that development as they fought to make their views on these social issues once more the dominant view thru political action and laws.

      • BCinBCS

        Dave, you’re right on the mark. Good analysis.

      • Beerman

        I agree with most of your thoughts, and personally do not think that Trump’s supporters are evil…misguided…but not evil. I believe that Trump is the most dangerous and unprepared Presidential candidate in my lifetime, without a doubt. Trump started his campaign in the gutter and it is now flying head over heels into the sewer. The ultimate con job has finally caught up with his campaign.

  • WUSRPH

    “Sean Hannity, who admits to privately advising Trump, told The New York Times Sunday that he “never claimed to be a journalist.”

    And no journalist ever thought he was either. But, unfortunately, some of his viewers apparently think he is……

    • John Johnson

      Pedantry at its finest!

    • Beerman

      “Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into the polluted vehicles called newspapers. However, it is an evil for which there is no remedy, because our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.”
      –Thomas Jefferson

      • WUSRPH

        Of course, in Jefferson’s day many newspapers were nothing but fronts for political parties…He financed more than one for that purpose. But by the mid-20th century they had become businesses interested in reaching as big of a market as possible….which required broader coverage and less bias in the news reporting. It was never totally absent, but the growth of reporting as a “profession not a trade” at the college level of education made it much more open and truthful. Today, however, we are reverting to the original pattern of media outlets being voices for a particular viewpoint.

        • Beerman

          Freedom of the press, that cannot be limited, is one of the keys to our democracy.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/jbmvu4m

    　

    With Trump “reexamining” his immigration position—including postponing his big speech on the subject—The National Review has offered him some advice on how to replace his “kick ’em all out” plan with a more reasonable proposal. The plan, which TNR has pushed in the past, is similar to Mitt Romney’s “self deportation” proposal of four years ago in that a central provision is making it much harder to employ those already here. TNR thinks this would substantially reduce the number of illegals as many, unable to work, would go home. (I suspect that those with families here would stay)….and, after that happens, it says we can seriously think about some sort of legitimization for those who remain.

    Trump signaled that he is reconsidering his plan in a meeting with Hispanic Republicans over the weekend. Changing his proposal would certainly anger many of his “base” supporters, but it would make it easier for him to attract perhaps as much of the Hispanic vote that Romany and McCain achieved. He probably figures, as I noted in a earlier, post that his base supporters have no place to go even if he changes his plan.

    • WUSRPH

      Addition: Later Monday Trump said he is still for deportation but will be “humane” for all but criminals, etc. He said he will deport those immediately after he takes office. How he will do that is, of course, unexplained, as with most of his “promises”. I presume he could try to use an Executive Order—-but you know how much the GOPers hate it when Obama does that. But, of course, it will be different if Trump does it because, after all, he won’t be Obama.

  • WUSRPH

    https://www.texastribune.org/2016/08/22/brief/

    The next time the Troll or The Donald starts talking about mass voter ID fraud, send them this link.

    • BCinBCS

      Facts, facts? They don’t need no stinkin’ facts.

    • John Bernard Books

      Your friends in the liberal press say there is no voter fraud, eerily similar to Hillary saying she doesn’t email…or Prez Obama saying “if you like your doctor….you can keep your doctor.”
      Eerily similar to your paid for comments…..

  • subbuindesign

    Texas Purple means what? Changing the color? We can’t believe people like Trump, he is trying raise local sentiment in voters and get the use of it. After he became president, we can’t even question also to those kind of arrogant persons.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/zljvtlw

    　Remember Ted Cruz’s plan of how he was going to win by attracting millions of voters who had either not voted before or who had dropped out of the system? Well, it seems the Trump people have adopted it as their justification for saying he has a chance…..They discount his showing in the polls on the grounds that many people who will vote for him are reluctant to say so when asked…..It didn’t work for Cruz…Some of what he predicted happened, but the people drawn to the polls did not vote for him. Will substantially more of them come out in November is the question or is there a limit on how many voters are older, angry, frustrated white men without a college education?

  • WUSRPH

    Can you believe it Trump is now saying nice things about President Obama? Specifically about how many people Obama has deported….”most people don’t know”, etc. Seems his new immigration plan is to do what Obama and Bush before him did but do it better……..

  • John Bernard Books

    In case you noticed that huge black cloud from the direction of DC……
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bspbQJqI-h4

  • John Bernard Books

    Does Hillary have an ethics problem….
    “More than half the people outside the government who met with Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state gave money — either personally or through companies or groups — to the Clinton Foundation. It’s an extraordinary proportion indicating her possible ethics challenges if elected president.”
    https://www.yahoo.com/news/many-donors-clinton-foundation-met-her-state-183315225–election.html

    The real question is does she have any ethics……

  • John Bernard Books

    Mrs. Carlos Danger has some explaining to do.
    “uma Abedin must be a remarkable woman: She has held down four of the worst jobs in politics, several of them simultaneously: right hand to Hillary Rodham Clinton, fixer and patron-patronizer for the Clinton Foundation, an editor of a journal spawned by a major al-Qaeda financier, and wife to Anthony Weiner.”
    http://www.nationalreview.com/article/439258/hillary-clinton-huma-abedin-troubling-questions-influence-peddling-corruption

    Remind me who held her head under water and made her take these jobs?

  • SecedeTexas

    Erica- by your writing, you sound like you don’t want Trump to win Texas. You also sound like you are patting yourself on the back for your calculated predictions. Who cares what you think! I hope Texans are not stupid enough to vote for a morally corrupt felon like HRC. Texas stay RED and Go Trump!

  • M Ann Brown

    I just don’t see Texans falling for Trump’s fast-talkin’, braggin’ ways. He seems to be the epitome of what Texans loathe about Yankees, so to speak. They may be trained to hate Democrats….but if they choose to vote on Logic, instead of Emotion….Hillary will win by a big margin. I mean, C’mon, PEOPLE!!

Get Texas Monthly. Daily.

Most Read