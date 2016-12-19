Burka Blog

Examining Rick Perry’s and Rex Tillerson’s Potential Conflicts of Interest

A few things to know about Donald Trump’s picks for Energy secretary and Secretary of State.

By Comments

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry arrives at Trump Tower, December 12, 2016 in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty

Many eyebrows have been raised by President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of former Governor Rick Perry to serve as energy secretary. At a glance, it certainly looks like a curious appointment. Perry once promised to disband the U.S. Department of Energy, but not before forgetting the agency’s name in his infamous “oops” debate snafu. He has been out of politics for almost two years after suffering two failed presidential campaigns (in fact, he has most recently made headlines for his high-energy performances on Dancing With The Stars). And Perry, a guy who scored mostly C’s and D’s at Texas A&M, including a D in a mysteriously named “Meats” course, will be succeeding as energy secretary other men whose credentials include a Nobel Prize in physics and decades spent on the faculty at MIT.

But a closer look at Perry’s energy policy while he served as governor reveals a “nuanced” legacy, as the Texas Tribune notes, and Politico has reported that Perry isn’t such an unconventional pick despite his lack of educational background in science. Yet some critics argue that Perry could have potential conflicts of interest he would need to resolve should he be confirmed by the Senate.

The energy secretary’s role is, in part, shepherding the nation’s transition to clean energy (although, to be clear, at this point we have little idea of how the department might operate under Trump). According to the White House’s website, one of the department’s stated goals is that it “eliminates inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that impede investment in clean energy sources and undermine efforts to address the threat of climate change.” With that in mind, Perry’s relationship to the oil and gas industry is worth examining.

Donors from the oil and gas industry contributed more than $11 million to Perry’s candidacies for governor and president. One of his most loyal donors has been Kelcy Warren, the CEO of Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners, which is the company behind the controversial North Dakota Access Pipeline. Just a month after Perry left the governor’s office in 2015, he joined the board of directors for Energy Transfer Partners and its subsidiary, Sunoco Logistics Partners.

According to Energy Transfer Partners’s 2016 annual report, Perry owns $154,000 worth of partnership units in the company, in addition to being compensated $82,420 in cash in 2015 for his role on the board of directors. Perry remained on the board throughout his short-lived 2016 presidential campaign, even though many presidential candidates remove themselves from their private sector roles while running their campaigns (see, for example, Jeb Bush). As of publication, Perry was still listed on Energy Transfer Partners’s website as a member of the company’s board.

Perry’s 2015 presidential financial disclosure report reveals even more ties to oil and gas companies. Last year, his wife owned up to $15,000 in investments in Energy Transfer Partners as well as Sunoco Logistics, while Perry identified investments in QR Energy ($15,000-$50,000), Diamondback Energy ($15,000-$50,000), and Grey Rock Energy ($50,000-$100,000).

The report also shows Perry earned $250,000 “consulting” for Holt Cat, a San Antonio-based firm that sells and services equipment to companies in oil and gas, among other industries. The company is led by Peter Holt, whose family owns the San Antonio Spurs and has been a big donor to Perry throughout his political career. When Perry decided in 2013 to retire rather than run for re-election as governor, he made the announcement at Holt Cat. Both Holt and Warren served on Perry’s PAC’s eighty-member advisory committee during his most recent presidential campaign.

The oil and gas industry was pleased after Trump chose Perry to lead the Department of Energy, according to Reuters; others also cheered Trump’s Secretary of State nomination, Wichita Falls native Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State, who was CEO of ExxonMobil up until his retirement last Wednesday.

But, as with Perry, the annoucement of Tillerson drew a chorus of concern over his potential conflicts of interest. Some pointed to Tillerson’s major financial investments in Exxon—to be specific, he owns about $218 million in stock and has a pension plan worth about $69.5 million, according to the Washington Post. Others focused on the ties he forged with foreign powers—particularly Russia—during his long career serving Exxon, which some fear could loom large over international policy decisions. The New Yorker’s Steve Coll, who published a book on ExxonMobil (2012’s Private Empire: ExxonMobil and American Power), wrote earlier this week that Tillerson’s success at the helm of Exxon was “attributable in part to the work he has done in Russia.” Coll wrote that if Tillerson is confirmed, “he would be in a position to benefit the corporation where he spent his career, by, for example, advocating for the easing of Russian sanctions.”

According to the Washington Post, Tillerson oversaw a project for Exxon on Russia’s Sakhalin island in the nineties, during which time he developed a “working relationship” with current Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, in 2011, Exxon signed a contract a Rosneft, a Moscow-run oil company, to work together in the oil-rich Arctic and Siberia regions. Writes the Post:

After inking the deal in New York, Tillerson and Rosneft chairman and Putin confidant Igor Sechin dined on caviar at the luxury Manhattan restaurant Per Se, according to one account. The next day, they gave oil analysts black pens with the date of the agreement engraved in gold.

Concerns of connections to Russia have been exacerbated by the fact that in 2013, Putin awarded Russia’s “Order of Friendship” prize to Tillerson. While the award’s name makes it sound like it goes to Putin’s best buds, it’s apparently not based purely on a contender’s friendship status with Putin—still, if you receive the honor, it’s safe to say that you’re on Putin’s good side.

In light of the recent revelations that the U.S. government is “confident” that Russia was involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee and other Democratic organizations, Putin’s good side is an interesting place for the potential future Secretary of State to be. Especially when one considers Exxon’s involvement with Russia in 2014, when President Barack Obama’s administration placed sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industry in response to the country’s military aggressiveness in Ukraine and Crimea. At the time, Tillerson tried to convince the U.S. government to lift the sanctions, telling the New York Times that year that “our views are being heard at the highest levels.” Exxon was eventually told to to stop working with Rosneft in the Arctic. If the sanctions are lifted under Trump and Exxon can continue its work in Russia, Tillerson would stand to benefit, according to Politico.

As Coll notes, Tillerson has had no problem defying the U.S. government’s policies in foreign lands. For example, Tillerson broke with the U.S. State Department’s policy during Obama’s presidency, when Exxon made an oil deal on its own with the Kurdish Regional Government in Kurdistan without asking for permission from the national Iraqi government. Coll wrote that sources told him Tillerson was unapologetic afterwards while explaining his actions to State Department officials. “I had to do what was best for my shareholders,” Tillerson reportedly said.

Both Perry and Tillerson (but Tillerson in particular) could both face difficulties in being confirmed to their cabinet roles by the Senate. Republican Senator John McCain, from Arizona, has already expressed concern over Tilleron’s Russian ties, questioning Tillerson’s morality for accepting Putin’s friendship award and for opposing sanctions. Both Perry and Tillerson would also have to divest from their current conflicting financial holdings if they want to get past the Senate next year. Divesting would help to dispel some concerns, but even then, their complicated histories would be hard to ignore when they make policy decisions as members of Trump’s cabinet.

  • José

    Why call it a “conflict” if it’s all part of the plan?

    • WUSRPH

      Reminds me of the story about the old state senator, allegedly from Pennsylvania, who when challenged for carrying a bill that put money into his pocket….responded…”Conflict of interest? What do you mean, conflict of interest? It don’t conflict with my interest.”

  • roadgeek

    Gasoline stays cheap, and my house stays warm. What’s not to like?

    • SpiritofPearl

      You are willing to sell your self respect for so little.

  • BCinBCS

    I expect Tillerson, and possibly Perry, to divest their holdings just as rigorously as will Comrade Trump.

    • SpiritofPearl

      Their allegiance is to Putin and
      Exxon shareholders, not America.

  • WUSRPH

    I am not so concerned by Tillerson’s stock holdings….he will get by that barrier with a blind trust or take advantage of the special law that allows cabinet appointees to sell off their holdings and pay only a 10% tax rate—-but by his attitudes.. JJ often screams about American-based corporations not feeling any responsibility to this country and in Tillerson’s case he may have a point. Here we have an executive of an American global company who saw no problem in opposing his country’s call for sanctions on his Russian pals because of Russia’s invasion of the Crimea and its stirring up a war in the eastern Ukraine and now that man is being nominated to be the Secretary of State! What standards will he call for dealing with future Russian or other’s nations violations of international law? America is supposed to stand for more than a bottom line on a income statement.

  • donuthin2

    Well the Trumpers and Trumpettes will not see anything wrong with it since they are bidnessmen.

  • WUSRPH

    See that Trump team is talking to former Texas Comptroller Susan Combs, whose revenue estimates were almost always wrong……Maybe they are looking for someone to make the cost estimates for his spending and tax bills not look so bad….

    • donuthin2

      For what? She would fit right in with Trump and Perry. She has no knowledge of much of anything, no principle, no real vision and has no clue.

      • WUSRPH

        Texas Tribune has both Combs and Sid Miller on the list for Sec. of Agriculture….Two of Texas’ worst.

        • BCinBCS

          April 1st is more than three months away, shame on you.

        • John Johnson

          Agree.

  • Rules of Blazon

    Donald Trumpski is a white supremacist and a Russian puppet. So is Rick Perry and so is Tillerson. Disgusting, pathetic disgraces to the State of Texas.

    • GOPnProud

      If my history serves me, this states wealth has been largely amassed by the oil and gas sector. Any appointments to his cabinet that will further oil and gas development in Texas should be applauded. If that offends your self righteous green ideology, please start a go fund me for your cost of moving to New York or California. Your views will be welcome as will your tax dollars. There anti oil views have helped to perpetuate their insolvency.

      • Rules of Blazon

        Oh, honey chile. May God have mercy on your bigot soul.

      • SpiritofPearl

        Consider

  • WUSRPH

    Interesting columns lately about how Trump is trying to emulate Richard Nixon’s “Mad Man” diplomatic tactic in which Nixon tried to make the North Vietnamese think he had gone over the edge and was so dangerous they needed to agree to his terms or possibly be nuked. It didn’t really work for Nixon…but there is one major difference between Nixon and Trump—-Nixon was at least partially sane.

  • John Bernard Books

    When the chickens come home to roost…
    First, Hillary Clinton was a poor overall candidate,
    Second, for all the talk over the past year about the GOP allegedly dying, the Democrats’ civil war wreaked havoc on the party’s messaging. Hillary Clinton, in my opinion, has few core principles,
    Third, Democrats hadn’t spent much time working on their “bench” of young politicians since George W. Bush was president.
    And fourth, the backlash against political correctness and perceived liberal smugness hit Democrats hard.
    https://www.quora.com/Why-did-the-Democrats-fail-so-badly-in-the-November-2016-elections/answer/Ty-Doyle?ref=fb

    The question is can the dems recover from Obama and Hillary?

  • WUSRPH

    Populism. Populist. Will of the People……

    We have heard those words a lot during 2016, sometimes even used to incorrectly describe Donald Trump. Some of us have struggled with trying to explain the meaning of the terms with little success. Now, we have a good definition and description (and explanation of the danger of the concept) from The Economist.

    http://tinyurl.com/j9acvsq

  • WUSRPH

    As noted earlier, Trump has been making a number of gestures that suggest that he is considering changing long-standing US policy on the issue of the status of Israel and the Palestinians. He has suggested moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, a long-sought goal of Israel and something called for by a US law for about 20 years. He has also picked as his ambassador to Israel a strong supporter of the building of settlements
    on the West Bank and an opponent of the “two-state” policy which calls for the eventual creation of a separate Palestinian state on the West Bank and in Gaza. Both actions are likely to give real offense to the Palestinian and, thus, some would oppose them. BUT, maybe Trump has a point. Maybe it is time to try something new. After all, it is now more than 49 years since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War during which Israel seized the West Bank after battling with all its Arab neighbors for at least the third time….It has also been more than 36 years since Egypt and Israel reached a peace agreement as well as more than 16 years since President Clinton as he was leaving office tried to convince the Palestinians and Israelis to reach an agreement. AND what has changed?

    I don’t intend to get into the question of who is right and who is wrong…or who has been right at this time and wrong at that time…..We allknow the tragic history of the conflict. And, we all know that there is no question that Israel MUST BE PRESERVED. I doubt Trump’s imitative—if that is what he has in mind—will be successful…but maybe he has a point….Maybe the Palestinians have to be forced to face a new reality before they will finally agree. Maybe we need to give his effort time to work before condemning it. I can only hope for the best.

    • WUSRPH

      Another view of where Trump’s choice of the ambassador to Israel is leading.

      http://tinyurl.com/jk8sndo

      • SpiritofPearl

        Not

        • WUSRPH

          The Israeli-Palestinian dispute has been overshadowed for years now by events in the rest of the Middle East and North Africa……but it continues to simmer. I question the wisdom of stirring it up now, but it is clear that Trump is doing just that. Why he’d do this while the rest of the Middle East is still such a mess I cannot fathom.
          What I said yesterday was, in effect, that it might amount to some sort of shock treatment aimed at getting things moving again……..but that may be giving Trump (his advisors) more credit for having a plan….It could well be, as you suggest, that he is making it up as he goes along.

          However, if I were the Palestinians and Israel’s other neighbors and I saw that Trump (and Israel) might be planning to just implement their solution without any agreement with them, I might be more willing to do some serious negotiating. That could be what his advisors are thinking, but who really knows. You have to hope for the best.

          • BCinBCS

            Or it could lead to another round of Palestinian bombings, knifings, suicide attacks and missile attacks.

          • WUSRPH

            That is my fear….total frustration can yield to some violent response. .but there is always the possibility that it what is desired….That would give us more “cause” to support Israel taking tougher steps and officially annexing more of the West Bank. He’s now trying to get the Obama Administration to veto the UN resolution on the West Bank settlements…..when it is considering abstaining….

          • WUSRPH

            On the West Bank question I noted that Ted Cruz has apparently turned himself into an international law specialist as today, in attacking the proposed UN resolution condemning further settlements on the West Bank, he referred to the area as being part of Israel’s “sovereign territory”. I assume he means that after 49 years of occupying it, Israel has taken title by right of conquest. No American president has ever recognized Israeli sovereignty over any of the lands it seized from Jordan in 1967. Does Cruz know something about Trump’s plans?

  • WUSRPH

    “With the presidential election results now certified in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hillary Clinton won a total of 65,844,610 votes ― 48.2 percent ― compared with Trump’s 62,979,636 votes ― 46.1 percent ― according to David Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. Other candidates took 7,804,213 ballots, or about 5.7 percent of the popular vote.”

    (Thanks to the Huffington-Post)

  • WUSRPH

    What is this about the GOP in the Senate NOT going to make Tillerson give them his IRS forms (even in private)?….I guess Trump has established a new norm…..

    • SpiritofPearl

      The vultures are moving into the WH.

      • John Johnson

        An the inept are leaving.

        • WUSRPH

          All of those left at the beginning of 2009.

  • John Johnson

    Ever since GWB introduced the goofy Enron electricity deregulation deal to Perry when he was Lt. Gov, he has been a puppet of Big Oil, Gas and Utilities. He loaded up our PUC with nodding heads like Smitherman, who had no knowledge of the business nor the groups they were supposed to be controlling. The Public Utility Commission became the Utility’s Utility Commission.

    If you remember back in 2007, the Barnett Shale discovery hadn’t happened yet. The state had two nuclear power plants and umpteen coal fired plants, with the coal coming from Fairfield TX area stirip mining, that was producing electricity at about 3 cents per kWh…but natural gas was considered the “marginal fuel”…which, even though in short demand, was allowed to be used as the fuel that generating plants were allowed to charge all generating costs against.

    Even though maybe a half of TXU’s cost to produce was 3 cents, our PUC allowed them to charge all of their production at whatever it cost to produce a KWh using natural gas. They were getting filthy rich…except that TXU decided to go to other places in this new world market, and lost their ass in Australia.

    They then put themselves up for sale, and the most horrendous screwing of the average Texan, perpetrated Big Money, and the bought votes by those we elected to serve us, took place.

    TXU lined up the private equity firm of KKG to buy them out at at record $45B. Natural gas was in short supply, and with the natural gas marginal fuel standards in place, as the cost of NG went up, KKG realized that they could still produce a massive % of the elec they produced at 3 cents, but charge it all to us at the ever increasing cost of short supply NG.

    TXU, KKG, the buyout company, and Center Point, the other only mega electricity producer in the state, spent a reported $13M lobbying literally everyone holding office in state government. We had Jim Baker, GWB’s ex chief of staff, and Mr. Ogden, a longtime millionaire Waco Dem contributor, all listed as investors in the KKR buyout of TXU, lobbying state legislators, too.

    They bought the votes they needed.

    Those invested in the KKR buyout lost their ass. The Barnett Shale NG
    discovery drove the price of NG so low that KKG (Future Energy Partners) declared bankruptcy…and now…we Texas consumers are paying more for a KWh of electricity than people in Oklahoma are paying. They have neither the coal or a nuclear power plant to supply their electricity needs…nor the now wind energy we now gather. Why are we paying more?

    As I have said before…Rick Perry did nothing more for Texas than a chimpanzee in a black suit and boots would have done for our state.

    • WUSRPH

      The man has spent a life-time working to advance the interests of just the kind of global corporation that you repeatedly condemn for having no feeling of responsibility to the US……but now he’s your great miracle man? His view of the world and the way businesses operate in it and should operate is totally different than yours. Why would you expect him to change his views over night? Do you think he thought he was wrong all those years? Or do you truly believe that no one has any kind of ideology and that they can shed their views overnight like a snake sheds its skin?

      • John Johnson

        I think that except naming people to slots, he has not made one move as President. I am going to wait and see.

        • WUSRPH

          You, of course, are technically right that he has done nothing official since he is not yet president. BUT he has made several major moves as President-elect, including, as I have noted on the prior thread, dropped repeated hints of a major change in US policy on Israel and the West Bank. He has also severely irritated China…..both of which could have serious impact on the world if he follows thru as president.

          On the West Bank question I noted that Ted Cruz has apparently turned himself into an international law specialist as today, in attacking the proposed UN resolution condemning further settlements on the West Bank, he referred to the area as being part of Israel’s “sovereign territory”. I assume he means that after 49 years of occupying it, Israel has taken title by right of conquest. No American president has ever recognized Israeli sovereignty over any of the lands it seized from Jordan in 1967. Does Cruz know something about Trump’s plans?

    • WUSRPH

      Do you mean Lyndon Olson of Waco….former US Ambassador to Sweden, former member of he Texas House, co-author of the bill creating the PUC in the first place. Now chairman of the board of Hill & Knowlton and one of the nicest guys you will ever meet? I used to share space in a Capitol office suite with him.

  • BCinBCS

    Rick Perry and Rex Tillerson.

    And now, along comes Mick Mulvaney.

    “Who’s Mick Mulvaney”, you ask? Well, he’s the ultra-conservative South Carolina congressman that Comrade Trump is appointing as his budget director. In July, he spoke to a chapter of the John Birch Society lambasting the Federal Reserve, saying its actions have “effectively devalued the dollar” and “choke[d] off economic growth.”

    “Beyond his like of the paranoid John Birch Society and his dislike of the Federal Reserve what could possibly be wrong with his appointment” you ask snarkily?
    Oh nothing except that he also believes that the federal government should not be involved in spending money on scientific research, especially to combat the Zika virus.

    (Here’s hoping that he contracts a disease that could have been curable if only the research had been done.)

    http://m.motherjones.com/politics/2016/12/trumps-pick-budget-director-isnt-sure-government-should-fund-scientific-research
    http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/12/trump-mulvaney-john-birch-society

    • John Johnson

      Ad hominem attacks are verboten, but wishing an incurable disease on someone is OK. You are such a hypocritical loon.

  • Fantasy Maker

    Day #44 of liberal butt hurt as the Trump inauguration approaches.

  • WUSRPH

    He is one for JJ and the other Trumpartians who thought he meant what he said….No more “draining the swamp”….or most of the other things they wanted…..The National Review takes a look at how “Trump has already abandoned his Movement”.

    http://tinyurl.com/j9zfqtj

    • dave in texas

      He’s not draining the swamp, he’s stocking it with alligators.

  • WUSRPH

    And now add Carl Icahn as a “special advisor”… American’s number one corporate raider……Wasn’t Goldman Sachs enough! HIs non-paid status will exempt him from all disclosures of his numerous conflicts of interest in the “regulatory reforms” he will recommend.

  • WUSRPH

    Saw a great idea on the Huffington-Post. It suggested that instead of building Trump’s Wall as a regular wall that it should bemade out of solar energy collectors. Think of the power it could generate. Not only is it the perfect climate but, although those suggesting it probably don’t realize it, the heat generated would probably keep any aliens from crossing the border. We could take one of Trump’s demagogic suggestions and make something useful out of it.

    • BCinBCS

      And a note from the science wing, as of this year, solar panels are now a cheaper source of energy production than wind turbines.

    • John Johnson

      I like it…but what do big rocks do to solar panels?

  • John Johnson

