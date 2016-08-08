Burka Blog

George P. Bush Faces the Trump Dilemma

Should Republicans support their party's presidential nominee?

George P. Bush speaks during the 2011 Republican Leadership Conference on June 18, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Over the weekend, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush created a bit of a kerfuffle in national political circles by breaking with most of his family on the human hot-button issue known as Donald Trump. In P.’s remarks at a gathering of state party activists—which were captured on video, then obtained by the Texas Tribune’s Patrick Svitek—Bush said Republicans should support their party’s presidential nominee: “From Team Bush, it’s a bitter pill to swallow, but you know what? You get back up and you help the man that won, and you make sure that we stop Hillary Clinton.”

It’s debatable whether those comments technically qualify as an “endorsement,” but they were clearly a departure from the standard Bush family party line on the subject. George P.’s father, Jeb Bush, his uncle, George W. Bush, and his grandfather, George H.W. Bush, are among the most high-profile Republicans who have so far refused to support their party’s presidential nominee. Other members of the family seem to be on the same page. P.’s brother, Jeb Jr., tweeted an article criticizing Trump’s position on trade earlier today. And while former First Lady Laura Bush has politely declined to engage in the fray, I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s quietly planning to vote for Hillary Clinton, as many polite Republican ladies are.

Still—with all due respect to Svitek—I’m not sure P.’s stoical expression of support actually qualifies as news. P. was speaking to the assembled activists in his capacity as the Republican Party of Texas’s 2016 Victory Chairman, an assignment he agreed to take on at the end of May. I remember wondering, at the time, why P. had voluntarily drawn such a dispiritingly short straw. Trump was already the presumptive nominee, and, earlier that month, most of the Republican leaders at the state party convention had been visibly ambivalent about calling on attendees to unite behind the Donald’s cause. In agreeing to be the 2016 Victory Chairman, P. was unavoidably agreeing to pitch Republicans on a campaign he described on Saturday as “a bitter pill to swallow.” I’m sure he isn’t thrilled to be doing so, and the fact that he is seems like another example of the characteristically complicated Bush family dynamics that Texans have encountered before. In some sense P. is supporting Trump, both despite being a Bush and because he is a Bush.

For most other Republican elected officials, though, the question of whether to support Trump is not nearly so complicated, and this is likely why P.’s decision attracted more attention than most (so too did Ted Cruz’s, though for very different reasons).

More generally, though, the question to consider is whether Republicans who refuse to endorse Trump are risking their political future. My guess is that they are not, especially since Clinton has opened up a large polling lead already. The choice of some Republicans to endorse will be assessed in retrospect and on an individuated basis. But there’s probably not much downside to supporting the nominee; at this point so many Republicans have issued cursory calls to support Trump that it would be hard to unseat all of them. But there are, in fact, a number of Republican elected officials in Texas who have declined to support his candidacy. According to the sources I’ve been straw-polling, the angry phone calls to their office have mostly subsided.

  • DefendAmerica

    There is no lead by the dementia-ridden, lying, thieving, national-security-breaching, coughing, seizing, disgusting old hag. You’ve bought into the manufactured crapola of the bean counters.

    SHAME on George P. Bush. He was announced president of the Victory Party on May 31 and his job has been to support and raise money for the PEOPLE’S nominee. Nine weeks is a little late, you majorly arrogant jack. If you so much as waver from your job of supporting Donald J. Trump, you will be answering for a lot of people for a long time.

    Your disgusting globalist family has sucked off the teat for too long. I can’t believe that I am forced, once again, to deal with a fekking shrub. Not to worry, for we are legion.

    Now do your fekkin job, you punk.

    • Wilson James

      Gee. Time for the “block” button on another whacko.

  • DefendAmerica

    There is no lead by the dementia-ridden, lying, thieving, national-security-breaching, coughing, seizing, disgusting old hag. You’ve bought into the manufactured crapola of the bean counters. Any woman who says she will vote for Hillary because she’s a woman – isn’t fit to vote. Having a vulva or vagina is no qualification whatsoever.

    SHAME on George P. Bush. He was announced president of the Victory Party on May 31 and his job has been to support and raise money for the PEOPLE’S nominee. Nine weeks is a little late, you majorly arrogant jack. If you so much as waver from your job of supporting Donald J. Trump, you will be answering for a lot of people for a long time.

    Your disgusting globalist family has sucked off the teat for too long. I can’t believe that I am forced, once again, to deal with a fekking shrub. Not to worry, for we are legion.

    Now do your fekkin job, you punk.

    • Erica Grieder

      You wouldn’t be this angry if Trump was anywhere close to winning, and it’s hardly George P’s fault that he’s not. But it’s a free country so…carry on tending the torch, I guess.

      • dave in texas

        I’m guessing there’s a torch in hand and a pitchfork in the other.

  • Rules of Blazon

    Hey, I just blocked someone besides the troll!

    George P. screwed the pooch with this. He coulda just kept schtumm. It’s only three months away from being a completely moot point.

    Starting to think the Bush family really sucks at Teh Politix.

    • So did I. It would appear that someone is either off their meds or somehow got out of his rubber room unsupervised. At least JBB’s crapola was mostly coherent.

      • Sacagewea

        “Consistent” would be more accurate . . .

  • WUSRPH

    George P. is the last Bush with at least the possibility of a political future. He has already cast himself as being more conservative than his elders so it does not surprise me that he would wind up “endorsing” Trump. He must feel that he has nothing to loose from being a party loyalist. It would not be the first time that a Bush had, shall we say, “adjusted” his position to show loyalty to the ticker. Grandfather George HW was a conspicuous example in 1980 when he first dropped his support of a woman’s right to choose and then his opposition to what he had termed Reagan’s Voodoo Economics in order to get on the national ticket. What George P. has done is significantly less than that.

    • WUSRPH

      PS. Don’t you just love the way Defend America makes his points? He makes the Troll or JJ when he’s in one of his insulting moods look like a statesman. Such eloquence.

      • Rules of Blazon

        On the eighth day, God created the block button…

        • WUSRPH

          I have already used it on the Troll and JJ…I would not want to get too heavy handed with it.

          • John Johnson

            Great! Nothing like being able to take shots at a stationary target with its head stuck in the sand.

          • John Bernard Books

            That is why he is such an ez target, head stuck in the sand with his butt up in the air….

        • dave in texas

          I’m gonna part with the conventional wisdom here; I’m not a big fan of the block button. It makes it too easy to pretend that opposing points of view, even (maybe especially) the idiotic, crass, and bigoted ones, don’t exist. I really don’t want to recreate the right’s epistemic closure by eliminating opposite viewpoints. I’m perfectly capable of ignoring a$$holes without eliminating what they say.

          • Rules of Blazon

            It’s only for over-the-top scheisskopfen. Only used it twice.

          • Sacagewea

            You’re not a woman.

          • dave in texas

            Fair enough.

          • Sacagewea

            The internet trolling of women is appalling. The only solution seems to be for women to change their screen names to that of a male. Just another data point in the “why does everyone hate Hillary so much” conundrum . . .

          • John Johnson

            I’ve noticed that any pointed back and forth dialogue with most woman on this blog will eventually get you the mysogynistic label. It appears to be a sword they like to swing; a poor me type of defense they choose to use.

          • Sacagewea

            “This use is blocked.”

    • Jackson

      It would be great to read a piece by a political journalist in which several of those national security experts were interviewed about their thoughts on the R nominee. What a man who’s never had to work for anything on his own has to say about politics does not really qualify as a story, but it sure as hell illuminates some characteristic similarities between the endorser and endorsee…

      Increasingly, I am struck by the fact that the Republican Party seems to naturally attract people who were born with ample resources at their disposal, and that these are the same people most prone to lecture others on the importance of work ethic and enterprise.

    • donuthin2

      The worst mistake George HW made was the pledge to “read my lips, no new taxes.” And the best thing he ever did was to realize his mistake and go against his pledge. I think he was a good president, but lost his bid to Clinton because of Ross Perot and going against his pledge.

      • dave in texas

        Agree that GW was a decent president, but that he was hamstrung by “Read my lips.” That same mistake has been made by everyone who signed that stupid “no taxes ever for any reason whatsoever” pledge promoted by that idiot Grover Norquist. It doesn’t speak well of the GOP that it would let a charlatan like Norquist hijack the entire party in service to perhaps the worst idea in American political history.

  • John Johnson

    Cruz is toast for not supporting Trump. He won’t even get reelected to the senate. Others are going to pay for it, too. I’m up here in the area that is home to the NE Tarrant County Tea Party – one of the stoutest TP associations in the nation. My Rep, Matt Krause, asked on FB, after Cruz’s convention speech, what people thought of it. I would conservatively say that approx 90% of responders comments went something like this…”I gave him a substantial amount of money; it was a mistake; I will never vote for him again” or “How selfish. Does he want Hillary to win?” or “Why didn’t he just stay away like Bush and Kacish if he wasn’t going to endorse?” When Krause came back and expressed his continued support, he started catching some heat. He thanked everyone for responding and dropped it. Stick a fork in Cruz and those aiding and abetting Hillary; they are done.

    • Rules of Blazon

      Matt Krause is a fungus.

      • John Johnson

        Hahaha. I beg to differ. He’s a great guy and well on his way to being a true statesman. He listens, he asks questions, and he has shown that he will change positions if convinced he is on wrong side of the equation. He will be around for awhile.

        • Rules of Blazon

          What you know about statesmen, Trumpkin? Krause was one of the Scott Turner 18, he straight-up Paxton mujahideen.

    • dave in texas

      I dunno, John. Who do you see as a likely challenger to Cruz? George P is the only person I can think of who might be able to mount a credible Senate race. Even given that whoever has that (R) by his name will win the general election, I don’t see a Republican in the state that can take out Cruz in a primary. I’d kinda like to see Jerry Patterson give it a shot, if for no other reason than just to see a sane person in the primary, but it would be gigantic uphill climb. Incumbency is a gigantic thumb on the scale.

      • John Johnson

        JP would be a great choice, but McCaul might be the best option, and I understand he is being pushed by some in the party to run.

        • dave in texas

          I hadn’t even thought of sitting representatives, to tell the truth. I almost certainly wouldn’t vote for him, but McCaul would be a dramatic improvement over Cruz. Although the same arguments on the power of incumbency and his lack of name recognition would make it difficult for him. And to address your follow-up, I’m not sure Rick Perry could pull it off. I think a lot of people, and not just necessarily Democrats, are really tired of Rick and aren’t particularly eager to see him back in office, even if it’s a different one.

          • John Johnson

            I think Perry became the 2nd most popular state Repub when Cruz hit his apogee. I think many now have him back in the top spot…and would vote for him for a senate slot over both Cruz and Cornyn. You know how I feel about Perry. McCaul would be my guy right now, but that could change.

      • John Johnson

        Another thought…many would vote for Perry over Cruz in a New York minute.

        • Beerman

          Lord, I hate to admit it, but I would also vote for that dumb as a box of rocks Perry “over Cruz in a New York minute.”

          • John Johnson

            And so would I.

      • Unwound

        patrick, if he doesnt run against abbott.

        • John Johnson

          Patrick has followed Cruz around like a puppy dog. That would be a slimy move for Patrick to make, but he is the epitome of slimy.

          • Unwound

            i think patrick also has ambition on the national stage, and he wont get there by being lt gov

          • John Johnson

            It will be dog eat dog on several fronts. Cruz was planning on being Prez, Patrick was planning on taking his Senate seat, and I know that Konni Burton has not been traveling all over the state to attend functions and fundraisers because she wants to remain the senator from Dist 10. Both Patrick and Burton have been Cruz lapdogs. Both are TLR and Empower Texans torch carriers. It will be interesting.

          • WUSRPH

            Trump’s fate will probably determine how far above Patrick can go then he is now. There is only room for one “great leader” and Patrick is such a poor imitation.

  • At this point, P doesn’t have a lot to lose by giving a grudging endorsement. I would surmise that he is hoping that the trumpkins will slink back into the dark places from which they came after the election thus giving him and the rest of those who have chosen to put the party first at all costs the upper hand in controlling what ever remains of the GOP.

  • WUSRPH

    They successfully kept the The Donald on the Teleprompter today….usual GOP economic Voodoo….cut taxes, most for business and the rich, and everything will be wonderful. Of course, Hillary is playing a bit of that game too, but her economic plans only slightly increase the deficit while The Donald’s blow the roof off…..He stayed on the script today but you know he must have wanted to break loose at the protestors….Showed a surprising amount of self-control….but that won’t last. Trump is always eventually going to be Trump.

    • i bet somebody slipped him a xanax.

      • Sacagewea

        Atavan?

    • John Johnson

      The Old Professor here worked for one of the biggest hothead, alcoholic, mean, neck-twisters to ever hold Texas statewide office, yet here he is pounding on Trump for spitting in political correctness’s eye. Go figure.

      • donuthin2

        Surely you understand the difference between what Bullock was and what Trump is?

        • John Johnson

          You want to explain it to me?

          • John Bernard Books

            I would love to have a dem explain Bullock atrocious behavior.

          • donuthin2

            Bullock was definitely an old reprobate and did some unsavory things, but at the end of the day, he did love Texas and was willing to drive an agenda to get things done. Trump, on the other hand is beyond a reprobate and if he has an agenda, it is not apparent. He is all about bumper sticker observations. Nothing substantial about him. He absolutely has no qualifications for getting things done.

        • WUSRPH

          Bullock was far from a saint…..and no one is more aware of his faults than the people who worked for him…..but we did it because, despite them, he was probably the one officeholder of his time who both wanted to do the right thing and who was usually able to do it.

      • That’s pretty cowardly to continue to attack WURSPH. We get it, you would rather make low blows, rather than use your intelligence to debate the issues. You have come to rely on repeating falsehoods, liberal use of ad hominem attacks and various logical fallacies rather than honestly debate the issues like an adult.

        I haven’t blocked you because I keep hoping that you might actually shape up and grace us with the intelligent thoughts you once used here.

        • WUSRPH

          Don’t let it bother you. It doesn’t bother me any. In fact, I suspect more of it—aimed at more and more people—if Trump continues his slide toward defeat. He can rant on, but it will not change anything.

        • Sacagewea

          JJ is suffering from clinical depression.

          • John Bernard Books

            Sack of wha…..you’re an idiot

          • John Johnson

            Hahaha. Just got back from a week long, 75 mile trail ride through Yellowstone with my son, a college buddy and his boys. Right after that spent a week fishing with my oldest grandson. I’m happy as can be. I’ve been blessed. No dark clouds over me per se…but plenty hanging over our nation. Time for a house cleaning. Most of the Greatest Generation, who are still around, agree with me. A vote for Hillary is more of the same. Screw that!

          • Unwound

            you just said below that youre angry.

          • John Johnson

            Yep, I did in reference to my dealing with politics and political blogs, but overall I am a very happy person. I’ve got it made. I am worried my grandkids won’t.

          • Sacagewea

            He should get help, but sez he “doesn’t need a crutch.”

        • John Johnson

          Oh, Shelly, knock it off. Anyone who wants to prostelize, preach and pontificate and then go stick his head in the sand instead of standing up to criticism is a sissy. I don’t care if you block me or not. You just give up your ability to defend your positions after someone has pilloried your post. Seems goofy to me.

          • donuthin2

            JJ, when I first started looking at BB, I kind of related to you. I thought you were a straight talker, common sense, mature and reasoned kinda guy. You seem to have changed and become a more cynical (to the extreme), biased and impulsive in your comments. It seems to stem from your hatred of President Obama and Clinton. I understand why you might be disillusioned with either or both of them, but I don’t understand what looks to be your absolute hatred of them.

          • John Johnson

            Fed up. Had enough. Bi-political mega corps and their money have rigged the system from stem to stern. Nothing really changes regardless of who is in the White House or controlling Congress, because they don’t want any changes. Fair trade, affordable insurance, enforced immigration and anti-trust laws, SEC overhaul, and tax reform are what most Americans want, yet nothing gets done. That is because the mega corps are rolling in dough. Things are wonderful for them. The Bush’s, Clinton’s, Romney, Obama, and, and, and, and…are all beholding to these bi-politicals and their money. Nothing changes. With anyone but Trump, nothing will. Unless campaign contribution laws are changed, there will not be change for decades, if ever. That’s my take. Cynical? Yes. Angry? Yes. Tired of goofy pedants/ultracrepidarians repeating the party language, quoting skewed report figures, preaching fear and doom, and claiming expert status after reading a book? Yep.
            I am not the same person I was just a few months ago. I am a radical. According to the Professor, I am a racist and turning into a fascist. Could be. I am certainly not going to apologize for it. It’s the way I feel.

          • Jackson

            Johnny. If at any point in my life–regardless of how “fed up” I am with living in the most affluent, safe, and comfortable nation in the world–I find myself thinking, saying, or typing the words “I am turning into a fascist. Could be.”, I will bar myself from voting until I have re-read Shirer’s ‘The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich’ and Sinclair Lewis’ ‘It Can’t Happen Here.’ I recommend that you explore those works yourself.

            Get a handle on yourself, man. Reacquaint yourself with your backbone and remember that you’re an American, not some reactionary Chilean desperate for the false hopes offered by a halfwit adderall-guzzling strongman.

          • John Johnson

            Thanks for the sermon. The elitest mega national, bi-political’s are Goliaths. Just looking at ways to reverse the rigged system. Choices are few. Hillary is more of the same. The same does not work for me…especially with her as the only choice. The same would turn to worse. Therefore, I’m willing to gamble…as are millions of others.

          • Jackson

            Fair. But how exactly will Trump “reverse the rigged system?” Are you essentially saying that you are willing to gamble on the absence of specifics thus far, and just cross your fingers that Donald has some magic wand that will eliminate globalized trade and all of the implications that that has for corporate structuring?

            What. Is. His. Plan.

            Even better: What. Is. The. Problem.

          • John Johnson

            Hey, in my mind, the first thing that needed to be done was identifying what needs changing. Trump was the one, and only one, to do that. No one else would, or could. That would have been “biting the hand…”.

            You must not have been visiting this site for long. I have stated several times what my personal export expierences as a small businessman have been, the obsticles I encountered, my attempts for explanations and help, and my inability to secure either. That is just one of the issues Trump has raised as being favorable to the multinational corps, banks and WS that have the rest of us sucking wind. I don’t care that specifics haven’t been released other than his tax plan.

          • Beerman

            JJ,

            I would like to present, from a businessman perspective, my thoughts and experience about deciding between Clinton and Trump:

            Let’s say that you own a successful business that needs a new General Manager and your available choices have put you in the frightening position of having only two candidates for the job.

            One candidate, a female, is a proven liar with a long history of bending the truth by changing or leaving out certain facts to protect a story or situation. This candidate deletes emails, prefers a private Internet server, gets large sums of money for speeches, has been accused of criminal activities (but never indicted), has tendency to present positions in detail and is a very analytical person. During job interview this candidate was poised, well-prepared with well-articulated positions on subjects that involve your company’s industry. She presents a calm temperament with over 40 years of experience and an extensive resume in management related to your company’s field of expertise. She appears to be strong, prosperous and confident.

            The other candidate is a male huckster celebrity with an erratic temperament, dodgy business practices history, has racism tendencies, authoritarian inclinations, contempt for the rule of law and a deep ignorance about your particular industry. This candidate has averaged at least one lawsuit every four days (total 4,053) since starting a business career and is an outrageous pathological liar. During interviews he was rude, impulsive, unconstrained and angry as well as exhibiting a vile arrogance toward your company’s history. He likes to bait people with tweets and has a narcissistic personality that often lashes out at critics. Instead of telling you what he will do for your company if hired, he threatens you with what will happen if you don’t hire him.

            Which candidate will you select to be your new GM?

            Note to remember: it has always been your goal to pass this successful business to your kids and grandkids!

            P.S.- I have made my decision as an independent voter, the GM position is going to the little old lady in the pants suit, no doubt about it. The choice was not about who I like the most, but against who I fear the most.

          • John Johnson

            Very well thought out and expressed.

            Here’s my quandary…I have had a string of very qualified, highly personable, well connected people holding the unfilled position for decades prior. In every instance, I have discovered that they can’t get the job done. Nothing changes. Goals are not attained. I go deeper in debt, but can print and borrow money which I have had to do frequently. At some point, I know the dog is going to hit the end of its chain and that my grandkids are going to hate me.

            The woman in front of me is out of the same mold as my previous hires; she runs in the same circles; she adheres to the same multinational policies; she seems to have colluded with the competition on occasion.

            The other option is a crass, shoot from the hip, win at all costs, politically incorrect, egotist who turned a million into hundreds of millions by hiring people, building things and selling or leasing them. This guy, without my prompting told me his vision for my company, which mirrors mine totally and distinctly. We are on the same wave length.

            I am going with the crass, bullshitter. I am basing it on his history of getting things done and the direction he wants to take.

            More of the same from the same type of entrenched, out-of-the-same-mold, truth challenged, beholding candidate is no longer an option for me.

          • Beerman

            JJ, I enjoyed your response and keeping the business connection in your reasoning. I have not seen his actual business plan because he has only talked in circles about it with his only emphasis on “many people have told me” and only “I Alone” can accomplish “Greatness.” We only really know about his “billions” because he told us, he has refused to verify the actual information, and that sounds like a business con to me. Instead of telling the shareholders what he will actually do if we hire him, he threatens us with what will happen if we don’t hire him. An “egotist” always insists that the people need him. I can only hope, if he is hired, he will not lead our company into four or five bankruptcies, screw our contractors/vendors, and can meet our cash flow requirements. Our company’s integrity is very important to the future of our growth. Many employees, customers and suppliers are depending on the best and experienced proper hire for the GM job. The shareholders desire very clear and precise evidence of his ability to deliver, not some textbook egomaniac BS acting on blind ambition.

          • WUSRPH

            He said a little more about his “business plan” in the speech on Monday…but there was nothing new. He is going to cut taxes (most benefit to the upper levels), end unnecessary regulation and make up with the tax cuts by cutting spending. In other words, the typical GOP then we have been hearing of years.
            The only non-GOP style program he has advocated is a pure Keynesian “stimulus:” program of infrastructure construction…You know the “make work” the GOP clams is useless and harmful to the economy and which they blocked Obama’s plans. Of course, he has not said how he intends to pay for this $1 trillion program, assuming he can find a GOP congressperson to vote for it.
            Other than that, there was plan to “negotiate” the terms of our debt and pay less than a dollar on a dollar…..Surely something to encourage confidence in the American dollar and government.

          • Beerman

            David Brooks said it well, “In Trump World everything is oriented around conquest, success, supremacy and domination.”

          • John Johnson

            I can see the results of his efforts. Most are tangible structures…first class and impressive. He is known to embellish and exaggerate, and might not be worth billions, but there is no doubting that he took $1M and doubled it many times over. It should also be pointed out that he got his legs knocked out from under home several times and got back up on top. I like that. I appreciate that he found a way to get things done in one of the most hostile work environments in the country with unions and redtape everywhere.

            I certainly would not call him conventional. That is what you are looking for it seems to insure things get held in the road and a wreck avoided. I am an entrepreneur. We are willing to take chances that the “keep it in the road” people are not willing to take. That is where the difference is, Beerman…I am willing to gamble.

          • Beerman

            Please consider that the GM must have the advise and approval of the “Executive Committee” (Congress) to be able to make his sketchy business plan viable. This management level is occupied and controlled by some old cranky white/guy employees that have been on the gravy train for a long time. They are only interested in their company perks, benefits, pensions, holding on to their positions and an occasional kickback from our vendors. They are a “do nothing to upset the apple cart” group of managers that are hell bent on not letting the GM change their routine and/or accomplish anything positive for our employees, customers and vendors. Your candidates pathologically impulsive and self-centered personality will be a big “gamble” mixing with this management group. His money, need for power, and absolute authority demands will fail him when dealing with these autocrats. His basic lack of intellect and experience in our company’s history would/will derail his very weak and evasive “business plan.”

          • John Johnson

            That is a valid argument and one I have considered.

            The woman being interviewed is just as interested in the status quo as I believe the Exec Com to be. I invision the same stalemate we have experienced the last seven years to be extended if this woman is running things.

            With the Big Questionmark in office, I would expect him to use every technique he did to deal with unions and redtape in NYC when constructing buildings.

            With the Ex Com, if they bow their necks, I would expect him to use the bully pulpit to make dissenters lives miserable and encourage their constituents to get involved. He has shown a proclivity for overcoming obsticles.

          • Beerman

            Well, the owners have a big decision to make. The future of our democracy may well rest on that outcome.

          • John Johnson

            No doubt. In my case, I own the business. The stock is privately held. Public corps are not as prone to take the same level of risk.

          • Beerman

            However, the business GM that we are interviewing candidates for has over 300 million shareholders, and the chosen GM must manage the company in a manner that attempts to satisfy all shareholders, customers and vendors without creating a revolt. It is a challenge and it operates better thru a teamwork environment rather than an dictator force. Always has and always will……

          • John Johnson

            The revolt has already been created, Beerman. It has been brewing for decades. The revolutionist stockholders have put Trump where he is. Millions insist on change that will not be forthcoming if Hillary, the status quo candidate is elected.

          • dave in texas

            No. He didn’t take a million and turn it into hundreds of millions of dollars. He started out with hundreds of millions of dollars, and would actually have more money today if he had simply taken that money and put it in a mutual fund. He hasn’t *actually* built anything in years; he licenses his name and allows people to put it on things that they’ve built, not him. American banks won’t even lend him money any more; that’s why he’s in so deep with the Russians–they’re the only folks who’ll finance his schemes.

            You’re vastly, vastly overestimating his business acumen.

          • John Johnson

            Listen to yourself. If he inherented $35 to $40M after his $1M loan/gift and now has $3 to 4B, the fact he basically did as well as the S&P average is not deemed “successful”? You are reading too much crap without analyzing it clearly or correctly.

          • John Johnson

            Dave, do you think Hillary is better at getting things done than Trump? Better at running a business than Trump? Where did her wealth come from? How does one simply turn speaking engagements into hundreds of million? You want to call him a light weight? A do nothing? A rich man’s son? I see tangible, classy stuff with his name on it. What do you find with the Clinton’s signature on it? Just asking.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ asked:”Dave, do you think Hillary is better at getting things done than Trump? Better at running a business than Trump?
            .

          • Sacagewea

            She’s better at running a presidential campaign than Trump.

          • John Johnson

            She’s had lots of practice. The best safecrackers are the ones that have been doing it the longest.

          • dave in texas

            Doing as well as the S&P average can’t really be described as anything but average, though, can it? And I’m not positive about this, but I’m pretty sure his inheritance was in the neighborhood of $350 million, not $35 million, and he places about half of his net worth on the value of his name. You can count me among the people who think that $3-4 billion valuation is BS. I’m pretty damn sure that’s why he’s trying to be the only presidential candidate in decades to refuse to release his tax returns. If it’s discovered that he’s not worth nearly as much as he says he is, well that burst his entire bubble. And it’s relatively easy to be profitable if you stiff subcontractors and workers on a regular basis. Good grief, John, the man bankrupted a couple of casinos. If there was ever anything in this country that was ever a sure thing, it’s owning casinos.
            You are taking way too much of what he says at face value without analyzing it clearly or correctly.

          • John Johnson

            No, Dave, I’m just not totally discounting everything he has done. (BTW, he did not inherit $300M. Not even close. The father’s assets were divided up between 4 kids) Most reports that I put stock in say it was between $35 and 40M.

            What I am doing is comparing the two unattractive options. I will never vote for Hillary for all the reasons I’ve listed before. She is evil.

          • dave in texas

            Well, that’s the difference, then. I think Trump is an egotistical blowhard and carnival barker who doesn’t belong any where near the White House except as a tourist taking a guided tour, but I don’t think he’s evil. I thought W was an incurious lightweight who was in way over his head, but I didn’t think he was evil (that torture enthusiast Cheney, though…). Maybe we have different definitions of evil, but I have a hard time using that label for someone with whom I vehemently disagree on political matters.

          • John Johnson

            I think the Clinton’s are out and out crooks who have skate walked prosecution time and time again where common man would be behind bars. It is not just political angst I feel for them.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ wrote: I think the Clinton’s are out and out crooks who have skate walked prosecution time and time again where common man would be behind bars.

            If they are out and out crooks rather than people who bend but do not break the law, then why this?
            .

          • John Johnson

            “Proved her innocent”???Are you kidding me? They failed to prosecute. A commonbred who be behind bars right now.

          • BCinBCS

            You do understand how illogical what you wrote sounds?
            They, like you, hate her but when given the chance to take her out they pass?

          • John Johnson

            The President who wanted to blame Benghazi on a video to protect himself just prior to an election is going to have his AG’s office investigate and prosecute the Dem nominee for President just prior to an election? Yeah, right.

          • BCinBCS

            And the Republicans who are running against that President aren’t, as well?!?

          • Sacagewea

            See WaPo article above. He THINKS he has more money than he really does.

          • John Johnson

            Have you looked at the daily line-up of “Bad Trump” pieces in the WaPo every morning and compared with the number of breaking news stories you can find there on Hillary’s escapades? Think there is an agenda on their part?

          • Sacagewea

            Using Trump’s socalled “business expertise” as a marker of success is useless. Trump is a compulsive liar who has no ability to differentiate fact from fiction. Here’s a summation of his 2007 deposition with respect to his Trump U. scam. There’s a link to the entire deposition:

            https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/2016-election/trump-lies/?wpisrc=nl_headlines&wpmm=1

          • John Johnson

            And Hillary isn’t a liar? Who is the biggest? Who’s lies have adversely affected the most people? Who is the real crook? Who should be indicted because of their lies and shady dealings?

          • WUSRPH

            He HOPES for a savior…..and may not mind what he gets.

          • Beerman

            Also, “The Garden of Beasts” by Erik Larson would be a good read for anyone that leans fascist.

          • WUSRPH

            “living in the most affluent, safe, and comfortable
            nation in the world..”

            With those words you summed up the difference between most of us and JJ–our different views of the nation in which we live.

            We believe that this is the greatest nation in the world and that while that it has problems—some major–it can overcome then.

            JJ, in contrast, is terrified of what the future may bring and proclaims this is a broken, sick and damaged country hanging on by its fingernails to its place in a hostile world.And, sadly, his view is shared by others.

            What is at stake in this election is which view will shape our future

          • John Johnson

            “..and that while it has problems—some major–it can overcome them”

            When? How long have we pushed for immigration reform, tax reform, fiscal accountability, ethics reform? How many years? How many Presidents? How high will we let our debt pile up? How will we survive with jobs continuing to flow out of the country? How many foreign trained engineers will be allowed to take jobs here in the U.S. for lessor salaries and benefits? Who is going to initiate these changes when multinational bi-political mega corps don’t want a thing changed? When they buy and control the votes needed to initiate change.

            We have become a country of blind sheep.

            I wonder if the Romans in their heyday had anyone saying, “We need to take a look at the direction we’re heading in; this utopia we live in might not last forever.”

            I wonder if they had a WUSRPH saying, “Shut up; quit trying to scare people; sit down, eat a grape and have another goblet of wine.”

        • WUSRPH

          Out of curiosity I took a minute to see what JJ has been posting…I found little worth noting beyond on a brief almost coherent piece on possible opponents to Sen. Cruz. The others do not extend beyond a insult or two, usually aimed at me. I do have to give him a little credit for spending some time to find a big word with which to try to insult me. That shows some effort to expand the reach of his otherwise trite usages of words like “coward” and such. He, like his approach to life, sees posting on BB as some sort of a war to show who is the toughest rather than an attempt to share information and/or influence how others think. That is shame, but his comments do not rise to the Troll’s level of offensiveness….if only because there is so little substance to them. However, neither do they rise to the level to justify more than ignoring them. As such, I unblocked him.

      • Beerman

        Bullock was a character, no doubt about it; however, he was a very effective political manipulator.

        • John Johnson

          No doubt about it. One of the best ever. Lots of flaws, but got things done through threats, intimidation, perseverance, knowledge, personality and dangled carrots.

  • John Bernard Books

    What a strong bench……Geo P Bush is positioning himself to take over after Guv Abbott. Will Abbott break Guv Perry’s streak of being guv for ever…..

  • John Bernard Books

    Is the media faking a photo for Hillary?
    “But the media,… well, in the land of make believe, they just can’t help but manufacture the optics because the same media are selling an entirely different story with their polling:”
    http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3457743/posts

    Fake polls and now fake crowds? What else are they faking?
    https://www.aim.org/on-target-blog/hillary-clinton-fakes-southern-accent-for-the-crowd/
    and
    http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/news/campaign-2016-hillary-clintons-fake-populism-is-a-hit-20150416
    and
    http://www.wnd.com/2015/04/hillary-boasts-millions-of-fake-twitter-followers/

    Hillary is a fake can they keep her propped up through November?

  • José

    Did poor old P even say why anyone should vote for Trump? Other than the fact that he has an R after his name this year, and the other candidate is named Clinton? How very sad.

    This is a defining weakness and flaw in the Republican Party. They don’t really stand for anything. The only way that they are sort of united is in their opposition to others. Yes, I’m quite aware that this year the Democrats have a lot to say about why you should vote for them because the alternative is awful, but that’s a consequence of how the a Republican candidate is exceptionally, historically, and dangerously unfit for office. Dems can and do make the case that their candidate is better and their policy proposals are both realistic and preferable. Trumpkins, on the other hand, have no such depth but instead engage in mob style chants for casting aside the rule of law.

    But poor old P. The kid doesn’t have much of a future if he starts off clinging to the wrong side of history.

    • Sacagewea

      He seems weak.

      • Wilson James

        Very weak, even for a Bush. Any “party over country” fool needs to be voted out.

    • dave in texas

      The part I don’t understand is how P could endorse (however tepidly) Trump after the way Trump slagged on his father throughout the whole campaign. Political ambitions or not, I’d have a hard time not laying at least some pretty scorching rhetoric on someone who treated my father like that.

      • José

        Such a contrast with his uncle, President George W. Bush. After Saddam Hussain threatened his father he sought revenge by starting an illegal war and spending a trillion bucks and thousands of American lives to overthrow that little dictatorship. Now I don’t agree with what GWBush did, not at all, but by gum it did show a bit of respect for his daddy.

        • JDO1947

          Pretty costly bit of respect paid for by people with no dog in the fight!

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems are adamant there is no voter fraud but we Americans know dems lie….
    “Despite such sweeping statements, polls show that the general public is worried about fraud and bureaucratic incompetence in voting. According to a Pew Research Center survey, only 31 percent of Americans were confident that “the votes across the country were accurately counted” in the 2012 election. Small wonder. A separate Pew survey in 2012 found that one out of eight voter registrations is inaccurate, out-of-date, or a duplicate. Some 2.8 million people are registered in two or more states, and 1.8 million registered voters are dead.”
    Last week in Michigan, O’Keefe struck again, testing the state’s voter-ID law, which allows non-ID holders to vote if they merely fill out an affidavit claiming they are who they say they are. Such affidavits are almost never checked. Using this ruse, O’Keefe told different poll workers he was Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, Wayne State University Law School dean Jocelyn Benson, and columnist Nancy Kaffer of the Detroit Free Press — all whom strongly oppose voter-ID laws. In each case, poll workers offered him primary ballots for the person he was claiming to be. He was also offered the ballot of legendary Michigan rapper Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.”

    http://www.nationalreview.com/article/438754/james-okeefe-voter-fraud-videos-prove-voter-ID-laws-needed

    Here’s the question, can dems win without voter fraud?

  • John Bernard Books

    I love to laugh at liberals…and yes they both work for the government.
    http://ktrh.iheart.com/onair/michael-berry-13986/woman-argues-with-and-assaults-man-14984960/#ixzz4GkrLvCt9

  • Rules of Blazon

    What does he do for a living? I know he has a law degree, but I don’t believe he practices law. Do you know how he makes money?

    • John Bernard Books

      ” Do you know how he makes money?” yes, he makes his money honestly. Something most looters know nothing about.

    • John Johnson

      He opened up the local office of Liberty Council.

      • Rules of Blazon

        So the Krause fungus is “employed” by a religious right advocacy organization. That is so WISIS. Homie is 24/7 jihaddin’, and Mullah Paxton’s crew pay da billz.

        The Trumpkin’s “statesman” fo yah, bruh.

  • WUSRPH

    I suspect that the tea leaf readers were busy at the Trump HQ this morning trying to discern if his economy speech yesterday is reflected in any improvement in his standing in their over night polls. If there are any encouraging signs, we can expect to see at least one of these carefully staged and scripted speeches in which Trump actually talks in full sentences each week. Yesterday’s speech was actually the second in this new series—-he laid out his Keynesian economic stimulus program last week but few noticed because Trump was spending most of his time attacking the family of an American patriot at the time. That, of course, is the basic problem the Trump campaign has in trying to make Trump look like a “serious candidate with serious proposals” while he wants to be himself. If this effort proves not to do the job, I suspect that sometime in the Fall we will see Trump telling his “pros” to get lost and deliberately going back to the full scale campaign of hate, fear and anger he used so successfully in the early primaries complete with images of rapists, murders, thugs in the street attacking police and as many insulting descriptions of Hillary as he can come up with in the hope that he can stir up enough hate and fear to close the gap.

    • José

      Good luck with that trying to look like a serious candidate. I’m still snickering over his slip of the tongue, when he meant to say “cities” but instead mentioned something that was commonly on display at the Bunny Club in Houston. Seems like Mister Trump did not rehearse his speech.

      • WUSRPH

        I remember someone not long ago telling us that the fact that Trump refused to rehearse his speeches or follow a text just proved how honest he was…..Actually, I just think it shows how lazy he is.

        • José

          Lazy, undisciplined, unprofessional, unjustifiably overconfident, disrespectful…there is no good way to spin it.

  • John Johnson

    I found a new word to describe our resident pedant… ultracrepidarian

    • Unwound

      how many hours of practicing did it take you to be able to pronounce it correctly

      • WUSRPH

        Your comment got my attention so I looked in to see what was going on. I must admit that I am almost honored that JJ would seek out a BIG WORD—that I even had to look up–with which to try to insult me. It shows some real dedication and a desire to raise the quality of his insults above the usual trite “coward” and “sissy” level. It is a real shame that he does not use that dedication on his other contributions. He used to have something to offer. But now all he has is anger and hate. They say that happens to some folks as they get older and see that life has not turned out the way they expected. I notice that I’m less optimistic about some things than I used to be, but the difference between us is that I have not given up on America and still see more good in it than evil. Nor am I willing to wager the future of this country on some wild “hope” that Trump is a savior. All in all, I kind of miss the old JJ. If he ever comes back, let me know.

    • John Bernard Books

      or he is just a liar who is now losing his mental faculties.

  • WUSRPH

    I wonder if there is any connection between:

    The Donald suggesting a “Second Amendment Solution`’ If Hillary wins
    and
    Newt Gingrich speculating that Trump is no crazier than Andrew Jackson.

    Just another example of the difficulty of trying to make Trump look like a serious candidate.

    • Saw this on Facebook…

      Trump Supporters: “I’m voting for Trump because he says exactly what he means!”

      Trump: “Second Amendment people” could ‘deal’ with Clinton…

      Trump Supporters: “He didn’t mean that.”

      So either he says what he means or he doesn’t. Which is it?

      • Sacagewea

        It’s like watching a wrestling match.

        • WUSRPH

          Except one wrestler is using Greco-Roman techniques and the other is a mud wrestler.

          • Sacagewea

            I had WWF in mind – lots of drama, no talent.

    • Sacagewea
      • WUSRPH

        I a sure that George P is “considering P for higher office” but I am not so sure that “Texans are”. Unless something totally unexpected happens, P is likely to suffer the fate of all but one of our Land Commissioners since 1972—-a long time in office ending in a defeat when they finally “make their move’. That is what happened to Bob Armstrong (LC 1973-83) when he ran for governor; Garry Mauro (LC 1984-1999) when he ran for governor; and Jerry Patterson when he made his run for Lt. Governor in 2012. The only exception was David Dewhurst who was able to run for Lt. Governor after only one term in office as the Land Commissioner. All the others had to wait in office for an opening on a higher level…and all failed in that effort. P may well suffer the same fate unless he takes a wild change on what most would assume is a losing race–say taking on Cruz in 2018–but, to date, he has given absolutely no indication that he is a candidate willing to take that kind of a risk.

    • There is no way to spin this that one doesn’t understand exactly what Trump meant. I am a “2nd Amendment Person” I understood that he meant that someone should assassinate either the President and/or her Supreme Court Nominees. There is no way to spin this that he meant it as a call to get out the vote because he was talking about if Hillary wins the election and is President.

      • WUSRPH

        It is interesting that the first Black president has the record of the number of assassination threats while in office. I suspect the same will be the case with the first woman president. Of course,we all “know” that there is absolutely no prejudice involved.

        • Prejudice? Nah, none whatsoever.

        • John Bernard Books

          Obama is a white dem elitist and acts like one

    • John Bernard Books

      Trump didn’t say, “Second Amendment Solution.” You’re either lying or senile.
      Tossup……

    • Wilson James

      If Trump acted or spoke the way he does in your home, most of you would ask him to leave. He is the product of a dysfunctional party that is 40 years behind the times.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/zlma822
    　
    As with have seen with a couple of posters, the Trumtarians are well ahead of normal for a losing GOP campaign in claiming that the polls are wrong or rigged. Romney’s people did not start till much later in 2012. But, us like Romney, they are coming up with a whole lot of other methods that they claim show that The Donald is ahead. Reminds me of the “poll” the movie theater owners held in 1948 in which you showed who supported by asking for either a Truman or Dewey popcorn cup. The results were a landslide for President Dewey.

  • Unwound

    thats more shocking than trump advocating clintons assassination.

    • John Johnson

      “Advocating”? Sure that’s the word you want to use?

      • Unwound

        unlike you, i dont use words i dont know the meaning of.

        • John Johnson

          Well, dummie…which is it? “Pronounce” or “define”? If I didn’t know the definition, I would not have posted it. What’s up with you?

          • Unwound

            if its not something youre going to actually be able to pronounce, youre not likely to understand its meaning very well.

          • John Johnson

            What a crock. You win the goofiest post of the day award. I can’t stop chuckling.

          • Unwound

            red and mad man online insisting hes laughing to cover the fact that hes angry

      • Yes, because there is no other way to spin his comments.

        People have been convicted of attempted murder, solicitation to commit murder with words less clear than Trump’s.

  • Kozmo

    This is so typical of Bush family opportunism.

    That crafty clan of crooks and liars and schemers is trying so hard to position themselves for another generation of power, now centered on the aptly named “P”. They’re carefully building and protecting their Texas power base for their future plans. When will Texans (never) or Americans in general (maybe) wake up and consign these dynastic aristocrats to the guillotine they richly deserve?

    • WUSRPH

      I think Robespierre’s fate should have been a lesson to people who talk about submitting others to the guillotine.

      • Kozmo

        Nice to turn the other cheek in an ideal world. But I think we peasants — and the world — have put up with enough from the Bushes and a kiss of Madame Guillotine would be a salutary lesson.

        • WUSRPH

          Aren’t you echoing Trump, but only advocating that it happen to different people?

  • Unwound

    You just said you were angry earlier

  • How much hatred for Hillary does one need to be consumed with to be able to defend Trump? That one could excuse what he says, support his candidacy, and vote for him? That his calling for the assassination of his rival or her USSC nominees is acceptable?

    • WUSRPH

      Hate first consumes the mind….and then the soul.

    • John Johnson

      Oh, there’s lots of dislike for Hillary left in my craw. Maybe about as much as you hold for Trump. The fact that you can decipher his words and read his mind and make definitive statements about same is phenominal.

  • John Bernard Books

    Was Seth Rich a Wiki mole?
    “On July 8, 2016, 27 year-old Democratic staffer Seth Conrad Rich was murdered in Washington DC. The killer or killers took nothing from their victim, leaving behind his wallet, watch and phone.
    Julian Assange suggested on Tuesday that Seth Rich was a Wikileaks informant.
    Via Mike Cernovich:”
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/08/wow-breaking-video-julian-assange-suggests-seth-rich-wikileaks-dnc-source-shot-dead-dc/

    Dems are losing and getting desperate? Now its getting gooder….

  • John Bernard Books

    A reminder that democrats are first and foremost crooked….
    “While she fought Guerra, Zaffirini paid herself large fees for managing the estate.
    In the end, Zaffirini’s arguments that the fight was about protecting Guerra from her own husband proved a sham. Last week Zaffirini agreed to relinquish control of $35 million from the estate, but in return, she and her husband are keeping 450 acres of prime undeveloped real estate in Laredo.
    http://www.empowertexans.com/under-the-dome/zaffirini-settlement-reveals-senators-corrupt-motives/

    This is Tx Senator (D) Judith Zaffirini in action. I’ve watched this play out for several years and I’ve posted about it several times on Burqa blog. Not one time has Burqa blog investigated or reported about it.
    Maybe it doesn’t fit their narrative?

  • John Bernard Books

    Hillary is on the Lafarge Board of Directors?
    ““Money from La Farge in 2015 and 2016 went to Hillary Clinton foundation. There is actually a long-term relationship between LaFarge and Clinton; she was a member of the board,””
    http://conservativetribune.com/surprise-wikileaks-hillary-email/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=WesternJournalism&utm_content=2016-08-08&utm_campaign=manualpost

    Isn’t it amazing what I can find out but TM can’t…….

  • John Bernard Books

    Is Hillary crooked?
    “Hillary Clinton put the State Department up for sale, with top aides pulling strings and doing favors for fat-cat donors to the Clinton Foundation — including a shady billionaire, according to smoking-gun emails released Tuesday.
    The stunning revelations include how wealthy contributors seeking influence or prestigious government gigs could fork over piles of cash to get access to Clinton’s inner circle, including top aides Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills.”
    http://nypost.com/2016/08/09/emails-reveal-hillarys-shocking-pay-for-play-scheme/

    Dems say just because you have it in writing doesn’t make it true……let’s talk about Trump wanting to assassinate Hillary.
    How stupid are dem voters?

  • WUSRPH

    Trump is now saying that it is the media’s fault that people think he may have suggested that, if Hillary is elected, the “second amendment people” should do something about it……Guess he means that they should not have printed or shown what he said. I am sure that will not be allowed to happen if he wins and gets to fix the First Amendment as he has suggested. His Ministry of Truth will insure that only the TRUE TRUTH is reported (in the Orwellian sense).

    P.S. I disagree with Gingrich. There are strong reasons to believe that Andrew Jackson might have been a little off mentally, but, unless he’s acting in an Academy Award level performance, Trump is clearly crazier than Jackson.

  • dave in texas

    Oh, I fully realize I’m in the minority on this. The block button is seen as a boon at all the Disqus-equipped sites I visit. I totally can’t rule out the possibility that I’m just a glutton for punishment.

  • Beerman

    Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural address: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

    • WUSRPH

      Of course, his “enemies” response to that plea was to unleash the horrors of the most deadly and terrible war in our history.

  • John Bernard Books

    DOJ blocked Clinton Foundation Probe?
    “Newly released emails from Hillary Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state raise questions about the nature of the department’s relationship with the Clinton Foundation.”
    http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/09/politics/hillary-clinton-emails-judicial-watch/index.html

    Trump wasn’t lying when he called Hillary crooked……

  • Sacagewea
    • John Johnson

      Is that you, Pearl?

      • John Bernard Books

        nailed her

    • Sacagewea

      “This user is blocked.”

  • John Bernard Books

    Companies know you do not hire a pedant you hire someone with a track record and P&L experience…..
    “February 2009 through July 2016–the U.S. Treasury collected approximately $19,966,110,000,000 in tax revenues (in non-inflation-adjusted dollars), according to the Monthly Treasury Statements.
    During those same 90 months, the federal debt rose from $10,632,005,246,736.97 to $19,427,694,579,786.64—an increase of $8,795,689,333,049.67.
    In July, according to the Monthly Treasury Statement released today, the federal government took in $209,998,000,000 in taxes and spent $322,813,000,000—running a one-month deficit of $112,815,000,000.
    http://cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/obama-has-collected-19966110000000-taxes-incurred-8795689333049-debt

    Dems ask how do you take in $19,9 trillion $$$$s and raise the debt by $8.7 trillion $$$$!!!!!!?

    ez by spending $28 trillion $$$$$$$

    Never hire an exec officer/prez with out a track record or P&L experience.

    • John Johnson

      And Professor Pedant calls me a weirdo and doomsday’er for expressing concern over where this country is headed and the need for radical change.

      • John Bernard Books

        You know what they say about old PPs….professor pedants

  • John Bernard Books

    TM’s very own Robert Morrow reporting….
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gjESVK41DMs

  • John Bernard Books

    I admit I am wrong. I said most commenters here are bored state workers…
    “Couch potatoes rejoice – a new study has found that laziness correlates with high intelligence.
    The study found that people who think a lot were far less active between Monday to Friday than those who tended to avoid high-level thinking.
    There was, however, no difference over the weekend. Researchers were unable to explain why this might be.”
    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/08/09/laziness-is-a-sign-of-high-intelligence-suggests-new-study/

    I stand correct I should have said “lazy state worker.”

  • Sacagewea

    More bad news for the Trumpsters . . . statistics warning!

    http://fivethirtyeight.com/features/election-update-when-one-poll-makes-a-big-difference/

  • BCinBCS

    Since this topic seems to have played out, I’d like to ask BB readers for some help. I realize that this is completely OT but I have been trying to get the answer for a number of months and have hit a dead end.

    Does anyone know who the two actors are in the graphic below or from what movie the screen shot is taken?

    If you know but don’t post at BB because you only lurk, you can e-mail the information to me at my “throw away” e-mail address: [email protected]

    I would be very grateful for any information because the desire to know the answer has passed from being merely a curiosity to an obsession. BTW, ignore the message, it was originally directed at Bernie Bros who were too pure to switch to Hillary after Bernie lost the nomination.
    .

    • Sacagewea

      There’s no link.

      • BCinBCS

        There’s no link.
        What do you mean, Pearl? Link to what?

        • Sacagewea

          “Pearl”? “Pearl”?

          A link to the screen shot . . .

          Just got back from having lunch at the Pebble Beach Lodge and the link has appeared.

    • WUSRPH

      Let us know if you find out.

    • Sacagewea

      Did you do a search on a site like Google Images?

      • BCinBCS

        Yes.

        And I spent some time looking through the meta file that accompanies it and discovered that the picture/meme was originally used by Trump supporters against other Republicans, such as JEB supporters, when they were reluctant to switch to Trump. It was later that it was also used against Bernie supporters.

  • John Bernard Books

    Just when we think the looney left cannot get any crazier they surprise us…
    “CNN reported that the Secret Service had had “more than one conversation” with the campaign about the comments, though it was unclear with whom. The campaign told the Secret Service that any violent implications were unintentional, according to the network.”
    http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article95005207.html#storylink=cpy

    Yes CNN did “report” that…..however
    “A federal official on Wednesday said the U.S. Secret Service had not formally spoken with Republican Donald Trump’s presidential campaign regarding his suggestion a day earlier that gun rights activists could stop Democratic rival Hillary Clinton from curtailing their access to firearms.
    https://www.yahoo.com/news/official-no-formal-secret-discussions-trump-camp-remark-005759040.html

    yes they did and the left will get crazier as we near the election….

    • BCinBCS

      But then JBB, you once again fail to understand what you read. The Secret Service said that they “had not formally spoken with Republican Donald Trump’s presidential campaign regarding his suggestion a day earlier that gun rights activists could stop Democratic rival Hillary Clinton from curtailing their access to firearms.” Just because an agency has not formally spoken to the Trump campaign does not mean that they haven’t spoken to them.

  • John Bernard Books

    There is no doubt our friends on the left are unstable….but do they have to prove it daily?
    “The district court judge, Nelva Gonzales Ramos, a 2011 President Barack Obama appointee, had found Texas guilty of purposeful discrimination even though, as the dissent noted in the appeals court, “the multi-thousand page record yields not a trace, much less a legitimate inference, of racial bias by the Texas Legislature.”
    Ramos even made the bizarre claim that the voter ID law was a prohibited poll tax, despite the state providing free IDs to its residents. Fortunately, that wacky ruling was thrown out by the 5th Circuit.”
    http://dailysignal.com/2016/08/10/texas-gets-the-best-deal-it-could-with-the-justice-department-on-voter-id-for-the-november-election/

    lazy state worker……

    • BCinBCS

      Quick question for you genius, are birth certificates, you know, the ones necessary to get a no cost I.D., free?

      • Sacagewea

        Poll taxes . . .

        • WUSRPH

          Remember we in Texas held onto the Poll Tax for every second we could and replaced it with a system that required you to register to be 21 to vote and register every year during a two month period and have been a resident of the state for a year prior.

          • Sacagewea

            I don’t remember it, but I’m not surprised. Having to pay for ANY document in order to exercise one’s right to vote is unconstitutional.

          • John Johnson

            Would you gripe, Pearl, if they issued free picture ID’s?

  • WUSRPH

    The two “economic” speeches given by Trump and Clinton this week are a perfect example of the major difference between the two campaigns.

    Trump talked of fear and failure and pictured America as a failed nation….and of bringing back heavy steel industries jobs that were lost a generation ago….

    Clinton talked about a brighter future and investing in new jobs and new industries to build an even greater America.

    The difference: Trump sees America as a dying nation in need of a Savior—a role that “Only I” can fill. Clinton sees America as the greatest nation in the world with some major challenges to be met by working together.

    The issue in this election is which view do a majority of the voters share.

    • BCinBCS

      You, know, W, it’s a good thing that these conservatives weren’t around during the Great Depression or during WW II or we’d still be mired in unemployment and speaking German.

      • WUSRPH

        They were there then too, saying the same things about Roosevelt’s programs and screaming about “America First” and promoting Trump-style isolation.

        • BCinBCS

          Were there as many, as politically active and as vocal as those today?

          • WUSRPH

            Not as many in public office thanks to FDR…but plenty and plenty active and vicious. They fought every step of the New Deal as “socialism”, “communism” and called FDR “a traitor to his class”…….but by the 1940 election the main topic had shifted to the war in Europe. There is far too much to say about the period to cover here. If you want to know about the isolationists, a new book called “!941: Fighting the Shadow War…A Divided America in a World at War” by Marc Worthman would be of interests. There are a number of good works on the New Deal period….but just the Whiki…would be good for background. Two mentions of how it was would be the fact that the peace draft passed the US House by 1 vote…and that the “America First” group was holding a giant anti-FDR and anti-getting into the war in Madison Square Garden at the very hour the bombs were falling on Pearl Harbor.

          • BCinBCS

            Only one vote in the House – didn’t know that. The War To End All Wars really did a job on the country – kind’a like Viet Nam did to our generation.

      • JDO1947

        I’ve got a book on Chinese I’ve been studying.

    • John Johnson

      You are so right! Clinton does talk about how great we are; how we are the best; how we just need minor tweaking…which she is going to initiate.

      WUSRPH likes to tell us how much things have improved under Obama. How so? The Feds keep interest rates artificially low, they changed method of figuring the inflation index to make it look better, it is now being reported that the next Prez will probably have to handle the collapse of OBamacare, and our debt is skyrocketing. I could go on.

      What happens to a once dominating sports team that lives on it laurels and forgets what made them great? How about the Roman Empire? The Professor is a historian. What happened to them? What is happening to France? How about Greece? Were they not once the prosperous, enlightened, standard bear’ers? What happened to them?

      Can’t happen here? Too smart, beautiful, and spiritually protected?

      We can’t continue to spend more than we take in; we can’t continue to let the multinationals turn the world into their bread basket.

      They have abandoned the U.S. for Japan, then Mexico, then China, then Korea, India, Pakistan, Bangledesh, Honduras, and now Vietnam. Next, it will be African countries they turn to in search of cheaper and cheaper labor.

      When we move technical manufacturing to foreign countries, technical ingenuity and secrets go with it. How stupid.

      These multi-nationals control D.C. To deny same is ignorant. The Clinton’s are, in many ways the nucleus of this cancer.

      I’ll not be voting for Hillary. Never…ever.

      • Beerman

        JJ, some of your concerns are very legitimate; however, America is still the Greatest Nation in the World, no doubt about it.

        And, Trump’s direction into fascism is not the answer to your concerns…believe me…”many people are telling me.”

        “I cannot teach anybody anything, I can only make them think.”
        –Socrates

        • John Johnson

          Sorry…disagree. While we are, no doubt the greatest, we are rapidly becoming “not so great”. Going one more round of the same, or worse, scares me much more than taking a chance on Trump.

          Your warnings about armed insurrection are baseless, and fear of Trump becoming a Hitler, and his supporters dressing in brown boots, goofy. This is fear mongering at its worst.

          Political incorrectness is not fascism; saying what millions are thinking is not starting a civil war.

          I smiled when I read your Socrates quote. Look what this philosopher’s country has become.

          • Beerman

            Sorry…disagree. I believe that Trump will betray American ideals and put the republic as we know it in danger, he is/has proven that he is unfit to be President of our great democracy.

          • John Johnson

            Name those ideals, please. The ones you think he is going to stomp all over.

          • JDO1947

            Trump is the lesser of two undesirables. At least he puts himself out there, instead of slithering around in the green grass of foreign money and lies, under oath!

  • John Bernard Books

    Hillary rolled out her “jobs program” today. It is identical to Obama’s, you know the one that didn’t work…..

  • John Bernard Books

    Tell me you don’t to say this when speaking with a dem….
    “I’m sorry, are you – am I not speaking English? Is this – I mean, is it coming across as a foreign – I’m not asking you if – no one is saying it’s not okay or it’s bad for the department to get a broad variety of input from different people. Asking – the question is whether or not you have determined that there was nothing improper here.””
    http://www.mediaite.com/online/am-i-not-speaking-english-reporters-confront-state-dept-spox-over-clinton-foundation/

    dems frequently short circuit…..

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/jxyocuf

    If anyone is interested in any OBJECTIVE information on the economy under the Obama Administration and not the Troll’s misinformation (nice word for lies)….look here….They tell both the good and the bad.

  • WUSRPH

    Good News for the Trumptarians:

    The Donald has opened a 10 POINT LEAD over Clinton in one new poll!

    Of course, it is in his unfavorability rating….compared to hers. He’s at a new record high in the %age of people who have an unfavorable opinion and a new low for those with a favorable opinion. The numbers are 64% UNFAVORABLE, 22% FAVORABLE. Clinton’s unfavorable rating has actually declined. Her numbers are now 43% Favorable, 54% Unfavorable. That gives Trump an overall unfavorable rating of -44 compared to Clinton’s -11.

    • WUSRPH

      Of course, if you are interested in that “other poll”—the one on who the voters tend to favor—the latest “average” is 48% Clinton, 40% Trump—an 8 point lead for her—in a one-on-one contest and 44% Clinton, 36% Trump when Johnson, the Libertarian is added—another 8 point lead.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/zok8xgt

    Want to see a weird analysis…This one analyzed Trump’s tweets to determine which ones he sends and which ones are sent by someone else, probably his staff. Guess what—all the angry, nasty ones are FROM TRUMP…the nicer ones are by someone else.

  • WUSRPH

    You all have a good weekend…and that includes the Troll and JJ, too.

    • John Johnson

      BCinBCS, please tell your buddy, I said “Thank you”, and wish him a pleasant one, as well.

    • BCinBCS

      Hey, W, since he’s blocked, JJ asked me to tell you “Thanks” and have a pleasant one, too.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/hmovcje

    JJ used to love to post a link to a video that he claimed showed Clinton lying….Here is one for him that shows Trump saying one thing and the exact opposite a little later. Seems The Donald cannot remember what he said…or changes it all the time.

    • John Johnson

      I still show it. It is 13 minutes long and reflects the same proclivity for doing a 180 that this shows Trump doing. This one, however, is not 13 minutes long.

  • John Bernard Books

    Movie spark charges of racism…..
    “Corpulent Canadian comedian Seth Rogen is getting in a ton of trouble with social justice warriors for perceived racial stereotypes in his new animated adult comedy Sausage Party.
    The film, co-written by Rogen, is coming out tomorrow, but a tidal wave of liberal outrage is engulfing the movie, which is a spoof of Disney and Pixar animated films. Sausage Party‘s bizarre plot revolves around a hot dog’s relationship with other foods, and it ends with a food orgy.”
    http://heatst.com/culture-wars/seth-rogens-sausage-party-crashed-by-sjws-accused-of-racism/

    Liberals are not concerned about Clinton corrupt graft but a sausage movie upsets them?

    Seriously all you can do is laugh at their stupidity.

  • John Bernard Books

    Will TM run an article about Tx Sen Judith Zaffirini’s looting?
    “The Laredo Democrat still has a chance to get richer. She and her crew will walk away owning 444 acres of prime Laredo real estate that nobody bequeathed to them.”
    http://pushjunction.com/l/24302

    Dems says thats not stealing thats good lawyering…..how does one pilfer 444 prime real estate acres?

  • John Johnson

    Trampled? Really? Those are just words, and they sound good…but tell me how he is taking away these things from U.S. Citizens…or how he would. We citizens who qualify are, after all, about to cast votes which would seem to indicate that majority rule still plays a pretty important role around here. What minority rights is he going to take away? He is talking about keeping illegals out and keeping immigrants from certain locals and certain religions out until we find out where their allegiances truly lie…just like Carter did. Me thinks you exaggerate. Trump is loud, obnoxious, and he also exaggerates, but he is not stupid, and he is saying what millions of us are thinking. He is the crazy, anything goes, Bobby Lane type QB, who, despite all his warts, knows how to get things done and win…not by himself, but with stout, strong, knowledgeable teammates helping him execute the plays that he calls…which he cannot execute by himself.

    You seem to think Trump, if elected, can turn water to wine or just run roughshod over the Constitution, Congress and the American people. Obama hasn’t been able to do it, so what makes you so fearful of Trump?

    • Beerman

      Hell, he can’t even manage his campaign, and every stumble he makes is just “sarcasm.” He would be an embarrassment as President, and will lose the election by a landslide. History will brand him as a failed demagogue that America discarded.

      • John Johnson

        Hey, I don’t like his “sarcasm” any more than you do, but the fact remains that I can stand bluster and exaggeration and “sarcasm” much better than out and out deceit, lies and a history of questionable, country imperiling actions and deeds.

    • BCinBCS

      JBB wrote: “Trump is loud, obnoxious, and he also exaggerates, but he is not stupid, and he is saying what millions of us are thinking.
      .

      • John Johnson

        Please give credit where credit is due. I posted the comment, not JBB.

        • BCinBCS

          I’ve corrected it.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/zs5jy6u

    Some Republicans justify supporting Trump because of the danger they see in having Hillary Clinton making appointments to the Supreme Court but a group of distinguished conservative legal scholars are now asking GOP voters to forget the Court and vote against Trump anyway. The scholars are telling Republicans that the Court “is not worth” the threat a Trump presidency presents to the country.

    • José

      That was about the only thing approaching a rational justification for supporting Trump. Now, what?

  • WUSRPH

    There is an old saying in politics that goes that you should not worry about what the media (it used to be newspapers) are saying about you as long as they spell your name right. Looking at the Trump campaign as it stumbles from one set of questioning headlines to another you have to think that Donald Trump is a strong believer in that concept.

    I mean, just in the past couple of week he has gone from headlines
    about encouraging Russia to spy on private communications in the US, to “reconsidering” our ties to NATO and whether or not we would defend little nations like Latvia,Lithuania and Estonia unless “it was worth our while” financially to do so onto seeming to advocate a “Second Amendment Solution” if Hillary Clinton iselected to, at the end of the week, labeling President Obama as the “founder ofISIS.”…..On and on he has gone….with little apparent concern for how any of this is “playing in the media” other than a comment that the ISIS claim wasworking to his benefit “because they (presumably his supporters) like it.”

    Personally, I wish he had stayed with the “reconsidering” our objections to Russia’s armed seizure of the Crimea from its neighbor and not defending the three small Baltic Nations….if only because, shortly after he had moved onto his next escapade I ran across a great quote of President Theodore Roosevelt’s, JJ’s big hero, that I would have liked to use as a response. It goes:

    “Dante reserved a special place of infamy in the inferno for those base angels who dared side neither with evil nor with good…There can be no…peace until well-behaved, highly civilized small nations are protected from oppression and subjugation.”

    But, although I missed that opportunity, I am sure Trump or one of his isolationist “America Firsters” will give me another chance sooner or later.

  • WUSRPH

    Suppose you saw the story about record high voter registration already this early in the campaign….Seems Bexar County has gone over the ONE MILLION registered voters figure for the first time in history. I wish the stories had been more detailed. I would like to know just which parts of the county most of those new registrations come from. If I had to guess, I’d say the heavy Hispanic areas. Now, if they only vote!

    • John Bernard Books

      They do vote…across the border.

    • José

      ¡Sí, se puede!

  • Sacagewea

    What goes around, comes around. Did the GOP’s decades-long war on unions give rise to Trump?

    http://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/14/opinion/sunday/the-decline-of-unions-and-the-rise-of-trump.html

  • John Bernard Books

    Remind me why we spent billions of tax dollars on a dem primary….
    “Hillary Clinton was referred to as the Democratic nominee by a party official in multiple internal memos before the Democratic primaries even began, documents obtained by The Daily Caller reveal.”

    http://dailycaller.com/2016/08/13/exclusive-dem-official-referred-to-hillary-as-nominee-before-primaries-even-started/#ixzz4HEdQR96k

    Dem votes don’t count

  • WUSRPH

    Two briefs:

    I know most people do not know much American or World history—as the Troll proves every day—but you would think that they could rermember something that happened less than 15 years ago….But apparently that is not the case with Trump’s lady spokesperson….She’s now blaming the war in Afghanistan on Obama saying he’s the one who invaded it….She clearly suffers from what Christopher Andrew described as “Historical Attention Span Deficit Disorder (HASDD) a condition characterized by “Short-termism” which has been the distinguishing vice of the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries.”

    Trump’s claiming that the only way he can loose Pennsylvania is if he is “cheated” is clearly part of a determined effort to give him an excuse to refuse to recognize the legitimacy of a Clinton victory. This follows his campaign manager warning that of major disturbances at any Clinton inaugural and Trump calling on his supporters to be self-appointed “election observers” at the polls. This is something that could well get out of hand and wind up in violence at the polls if Trump supporters attempt to intimidate voters and block them from voting……He is clearly setting up a condition where his disappointed voters could take the election to the streets and produce a constitutional crisis.

    • WUSRPH

      http://tinyurl.com/jxqtfaz

      　The above cite will give you some background on Trump’s national spokeswoman, Katrina Pierson. She got her start with Cruz in 2012 and ran for Congress against Pete Sessions in 2014. If the Trump thing does not work out, some folks are already talking about running her for statewide office back here Texas.

      • BCinBCS

        That woman is a piece of work!

    • John Bernard Books

      I realize you’re paid to say the stupid things you say
      http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/obamaswar/

    • Sacagewea

      I don’t doubt that the crazies will make life unpleasant when Clinton wins. However, Trumpsters are not prescient, so won’t know who a voter will choose at the polls. If they attempt to intimidate, they might drive away a Trump voter.

      • WUSRPH

        Don’t kid yourself. The Trumptarians will be carefully assigned to heavy Democratic boxes and particularly those with large ethnic/racial populations—just as they do here in Texas—where the odds of driving off a voter will be at least 80% likely to be a Clinton voters. The GOP “ballot security” folks—aka “vote suppressors”—have it down to an art form.

        • Sacagewea

          How will they differentiate Trump voters from Clinton voters? Booksie’s not too smart . . .

          Volunteered for Election Protection in Cincinnati in 2004. It’s complicated to gain access to polling places. We were only permitted to stand outside the door, not to enter the building. Lots of lawyers . . . and Kerry still lost, thanks to Diebold.

          • Sacagewea

            The cops in Cincinnati (John Boehner’s district) arrest black folks the day before the election on some “Trumped-up””charge, then release them after the polls close. “Voter fraud” is a fraud.

          • WUSRPH

            Race, ethnicity and residence.

          • Sacagewea

            Illegal in Texas to loiter in polling places:

            http://www.statutes.legis.state.tx.us/Docs/EL/htm/EL.61.htm

          • WUSRPH

            Not if you stay outside the 25-foot barrier. But they are much, much better organized in Texas. They use the official, recognized poll watchers, who are inside the polls, to do the job. They have been known to show up with computerized lists of people whose right to vote they suspect to challenge them if they show up. They do all they can to drag out of the proceedings to slow down the lines and discourage others. All within the law.

            Back in 1982 I gave a series of presentations around the state on how an election judge should deal with such tactics……all within the law….but you have some judges, often older women, who get intimidated when someone storms in—as in one case I am aware of—slams down a computer printout and loudly announces “No illegal votes will be cast here today.”

            They have also been know to post signs and make phone calls, etc. into minority neighborhoods warning that anyone with an outstanding charge, including traffic offenses, is likely to be arrested if they go to the polls. All kinds of methods to depress the turnout.

            Back when Clements was governor, they even had the GOP Secretary of State to publish a list of suspected illegal voters in various counties and send the lists to the locals. That backfired on them when the lists proved to be full of bad information, including the name of a son of one of Gov. Clements’ top aides.

            You have to understand…some of these people, such as the Troll who is actually an election official, really believe that there is massive voter fraud….That is the only way they can explain to themselves how they loose sometimes.

            I don’t know how they run their “ballot security/voter suppression” efforts in other states, but you are clearly aware of the many reports of organized voter suppression in places like Ohio,.

            What is dangerous this year is that the efforts are usually done by organized trained people… The Trump campaign is taking the names of possible volunteers on a nationwide level and, one hopes, will provide some training…but what is going to happen if a bunch of true believers on their own show up at minority polling places fired up by Trump’s calls . They will not know the law, as the official poll watchers usually do, and could cause real situations.

          • Sacagewea

            So will we have gunfights outside polling places?

          • WUSRPH

            Let’s hope not….

          • Sacagewea

            Dems have poll watchers too. I might sign up myself.

  • WUSRPH

    I sincerely hope the Russians are too smart to do anything in the Ukraine during our election campaign…but it would be interesting to see what The Donald might say if he good friend Mr. Putin did. Of course, he can always switch his position on Putin and Russia and hope no one notices. The smart thing for the Russians to do would be to wait until after Trump were elected since he has already indicated that he is planning to “reconsider” the US’s position on Russian aggression in Eastern and Baltic Europe.

    • WUSRPH

      Anyone remember their seizure of half of Poland in 1939 and their occupation of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia in 1940, or the suppression of democratic forces in East Germany in 1953, Hungary in 1956 and Checkloslokia in 1969, and the invasions of Afghanistan in 1979 and more recently of The Crimea and the current stirring up trouble in Eastern Ukraine? But no one should worry, Trump can make a deal with Putin.

  • John Bernard Books

    Who knew?!?
    ” the vast majority of gun crimes are committed by people who did not lawfully purchase their firearms. That’s the finding of a study of gun crimes in Pittsburgh in 2008:”

    http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/438960/study-vast-majority-gun-crime-isnt-committed-lawful-gun-owners

    All dems may not not be crooks but all crooks are dems…..

  • John Bernard Books

  • This morning’s NYT article…
    http://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/15/us/politics/paul-manafort-ukraine-donald-trump.html?smprod=nytcore-iphone&smid=nytcore-iphone-share

    Actually the story broke late last night and Trumps lackeys have been attacking one another on twitter. So I’m wondering if the FBI will finally have enough to investigate Manafort & Trump.

    • John Bernard Books

      Dems know if they can drag us down to their level…they’ve got a chance.
      Is Trump as crooked as Hillary?

    • Sacagewea

      Most Trump voter could care less.

      • It’s not the Trump voters that I am concerned with, it is those who are considering, third party, a write in, or abstaining that I am hoping to give valid reasons to vote for Hillary.

        • Sacagewea

          I’m afraid Texas is a lost cause.

  • John Bernard Books

    A thug with 13 arrests, driving a stolen car with a gun caused this…or dem policies?
    http://www.theamericanmirror.com/video-agitators-hurl-gay-slurs-milwaukee-police/

    Dems know if they can drag us down to their level Crooked Hillary has a chance.

  • WUSRPH

    Trump is supposed to reveal his plans to fight ISIS and keep America save today….It will be interesting to see how close, if not over, he skates on the constitutional edge.

  • BCinBCS

    Considering the choices, it is a certainty that I will be voting for Hillary Clinton for President. I will do this even though there are policies of hers with which I don’t agree and knowing fully that she routinely bends the legal line while carefully trying not to cross it. I understand these negative aspects of her policies and character.

    I wonder if those who support Donald Trump for President understand and recognize the negative characteristics of his policies and character. Do they see that he is unfit to be President and ignore it or are they so enamored by his rhetoric that they cannot see his glaring faults – or possibly, do they not see his faults as actual faults?

    This election presents some fascinating psychological phenomena. I’d be interested in other’s opinions on this.

    • Sacagewea

      David Frum said recently that the reason people buy access to the Clintons is because folks on the right keep trying to accuse them of being serial killers.

      • John Johnson

        Oh, Pearl…that’s so cute and witty.

    • José

      Honestly, I don’t think that any Trump supporter gives much heed to his policies, such as they are. I’ve heard of a number of people who challenge their seemingly intelligent Trumpkin friends about how his proposals are unrealistic, unworkable, and largely illegal. The standard response is something along the lines of “Yeah, I know, but we gotta do SOMETHING and he will shake things up.” And the hypocrisy is simply astounding. You just can’t be serious about voting for Trump on the basis of Christian values, moral behavior, personal responsibility, civility, or even having a strong military and doing a good job as the world’s remaining superpower. So reality and consistency have nothing to do with these crazy nihilists.

      • WUSRPH

        You have just descried JJ to a “T”.

        • José

          You have no idea how much I have save on antacids since I quit reading his posts. My neck feels better too without all that head shaking.

        • donuthin2

          I do think there is something going on with JJ. Somehow he is different than when I first started reading BB. I don’t think he is all that enamored with Trump, but he has an irrational hatred for Obama that extends to Clinton. It goes beyond rationally evaluating the two candidates and deciding which will be best or which will do the least harm.

          • John Johnson

            You just don’t get it. I don’t like either of them, but my dislike for Hillary runs way down deep. She is evil; she is in cahoots with multinationals; she is a chronic liar; she gets away with murder. Has anyone really looked at the Clinton Foundation tax reports? It tells it all. You people voting for her are stupid. Not ignorant…stupid.

          • donuthin2

            I would be bothered if some of the more rational called me stupid but coming from you means nothing to me. I am probably older than you but you have become a senile, irrational old man.

          • John Johnson

            I don’t care what you think. Is that totally lost on you?

          • Beerman

            JJ,

            Fear of Trump has not made us stupid, and we have not lost our sanity. Voting for HRC instead of a demagogue like Trump illustrates freedom of thought and is not small-minded.

          • John Johnson

            Yeah…well…I create a “pro’s” and “con’s” list on each candidate, then weigh them. How do you just let her slide? You think her bad attributes and actions are less onerous than Trumps? Does it all boil down to Trump’s loose tongue and big ego? Not as successful as he projects? Does he act impulsively or just just spout off impulsively? Has he broken laws? Done anything to put our nation in peril? Is he hooked up and beholding to the Big’s? Is he addressing things that need changing? Who has a better chance of actually getting changes initiated and implemented? Who is the real charlatan? Who has assumed more positions than a border town prostitute? Who simply offers more of the same?

            You don’t like Trump. I get that. That you like Hillary more just floors me.

          • Beerman

            Many of us “stupid” folks are not voting for the candidate that we like the most, we are voting against the candidate that we fear the most. A recent newspaper editorial expresses it very well about Trump as a candidate unfit to be President: “Party loyalty doesn’t excuse it. History is watching. History will not forget. And history will not forgive.”

          • John Johnson

            Fear. You are afraid. Afraid that Trump will initiate martial law, dress Boy Scouts up in military garb and thick soled boots and change their name to Teen Trump Troops. Fear that he will pull the nuke trigger on Iran. Fear that he will make NATO mega powers start paying up. Fear that he will he will shut down unneeded mega bases in places like Japan and Germany who we have babysat with since WWII. Fear that he is going to shake up status quo in all aspects of government. You guys are sissy’s. You choose to support a woman with massive question marks surrounding almost every aspect of her personal and political life. Not just questions about minor issues…but major, moral and criminal ones. How can you guys ignore them?

          • Beerman

            As I have said before, I am not voting for the candidate that I like the most, I am voting against the candidate that I fear the most. HRC may be the witch of the century; however, I will not support and/or vote for the demagogue Trump.

            The majority of my democrat and republican business friends agree with me, and we are committed to stopping this narcissistic tyrant con-man from being our next President.

            PS- I had to change a B to a W to be approved by TM…you may receive twice, if original is eventually approved.

          • John Johnson

            Full Definition of demagogue
            1
            : a leader who makes use of popular prejudices and false claims and promises in order to gain power
            2
            : a leader championing the cause of the common people in ancient times

            Based on these definitions, tell me who in our lifetime has not used demagoguery to garner votes. The 2nd definition fits Trump well; he is championing the cause of common people.

            With regards to the word “witch”, Hillary, while old and ugly, possesses no magical powers; she is simply bulletproof because of her questionable relationships and monetary ties to the rich and powerful. She should have been banished from the halls of government forever.

            I feel that I am going to be in a position to say, “I told you so” regardless of who wins. If Trump wins, I think I would be able to point out to you that positive things would be happening, and just the opposite if Clinton wins. More of the same and extremely liberal SCOTUS appointees, which scares me more than anything you think Trump is going to do. Demagoguery vs. a very liberal Supreme Court. You guys are nuts.

          • Beerman

            EditWatch this pageRead in another language
            Demagogue
            A demagogue /ˈdɛməɡɒɡ/ (from Greek δημαγωγός, a popular leader, a leader of the mob, from δῆμος, people, populace, the commons + ἀγωγός leading, leader)[1] or rabble-rouser is a leader in a democracy who gains popularity by exploiting prejudice and ignorance among the common people, whipping up the passions of the crowd and shutting down reasoned deliberation.[1][2][3][4] Demagogues have usually advocated immediate, violent action to address a national crisis while accusing moderate and thoughtful opponents of weakness or disloyalty. Demagogues violate established rules of political conduct; most who were elected to high office changed their democracy into some form of dictatorship.

            Demagogues have appeared in democracies since ancient Athens. They exploit a fundamental weakness in democracy: because ultimate power is held by the people, nothing stops the people from giving that power to someone who appeals to the lowest common denominator of a large segment of the population.

          • WUSRPH

            The Founders did the best they could to avoid a demagogue gaining power here by establishing a number of structures to hold him at bay ranging from the Electoral College to the three branches of government and the separation of powers to different terms for the House and Senate. So far their plan has been fairly successful. Let us hope it continues to be.

          • Beerman

            Amen

          • John Johnson

            Who wrote this expanded definition? Mine came from Merriam-Webster.
            Read yours again. You think our ignorance is being exploited? That wanting immigration and anti-trust laws enforced, fair trade laws in place, and curbs placed on Wall Street, Big Banks and the multinational elites is exploiting prejudices and rabble rousing? You think putting holds on immigration from questionable areas of the world is racist? You and I are nowhere alike. If I am ignorant and prejudiced, what are you and your group? Blind, comfortable sheep who fear change and sharp, pointed rhetoric? Scared silly sissies who buy into getting yanked around because they have somewhat grown used to it; know what they have now, but are worried change will bring worse because all the people now raping and pillaging tell you it is so? I’m not scared, Beerman, of anything except more of the same.

          • Beerman

            https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demagogue

            Check the Wikipedia site above, it provides extended information on demagoguery.

            “Scared silly sissies?” “You are nuts?” My lord man, you are starting to sound like JBB…while we may disagree on our different views about the two Presidential candidates, it does not give you the right to demean, defame and turn me and/or my group into demons…you can at least debate with your dignity intact. It is obvious that we are standing up by stating negative views about Trump, and you have your views about HRC. However, hurtling personal insults, you are hurting only yourself.

            “Democracy is a devise that ensures we shall be governed no better than we desire.”
            –George Bernard Shaw

          • Beerman

            Trump Embodies The Definition of ‘Demagogue’

            by Reed Anfinson

            “A political leader who seeks support by appealing to popular desires and prejudices rather than by using rational argument.” -Definition of a demagogue

            We have heard the term “demagogue” used a lot in this election year by both opponents of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and by political observers on the left as well as among mainstream Republicans. We have heard the word used regularly on television and radio, and read it in print. But what are all these people talking about when they refer to Trump as a demagogue and why is being one such an indictment of character?

            In an observation on American politics written in 1838, author James Fenimore Cooper listed four criteria that must be met to qualify as a demagogue:
            – they posture as men of the common people;
            – they trigger waves of powerful emotion;
            – they manipulate this emotion for political benefit;
            – and they threaten or break established principles of governance.

            Michael Signer made these references to Cooper’s writing in an article he recently wrote for the Washington Post. He is also the author of “Demagogue: The Fight to Save Democracy from Its Worst Enemies”

            Despite being a billionaire, Trump’s followers have readily embraced him. He has had little in common with the vast majority of his followers throughout his life. He grew up in a wealthy New York family and was given $1 million by his father to start his real estate career.

            But there is no mistaking that he can come off with a working class touch when he speaks in his often abrasive, rambling way. You certainly wouldn’t compare him in style and tone to the Republican’s last wealthy presidential candidate Mitt Romney who exuded an upper class, privileged bearing.

            It is his ability to “trigger waves of powerful emotion” that really connects him to his base –older white working class men and women. He promises to “Make America Great Again.” It is a slogan that seems to envision that he will return the country to a time when it was less diverse, more dominant in world affairs and economics, and more militarily feared.

            He will return us to greatness by building a wall to keep out Mexicans and seeing laws passed banning Muslims from coming to the U.S. He will do it by building the most incredible military we’ve ever seen. He will do it by rewriting trade laws that favor only what the U.S. needs and wants. He will return America to a time before U.S. companies moved their factories to low wage countries and before computerized automation took away good paying production line jobs.

            Just how he is going to do all of this a big unknown, but it resonates with his core supporters as does the way he inflames their passions and sense of outrage at what he says has been unfairly taken from them. At his rallies he says maybe a protestor “should be roughed up” or “punched.” He says, “Get him out of here!” with a dismissive wave of his hand about a protester at one of his rallies. Rough, tough talk that fires up his base and connects it more solidly to its leader. He will restore their lost sense of pride in themselves and their country.

            Trump knows the formula that fires up his base. He uses it not through conviction of purpose, but as a tool of manipulation and seduction. Trump’s rallies can take on the feel of a lynch mob. How far a stretch is it to hear the words “Lock her up!” constantly and passionately chanted at his rallies morph into “String her up!”

            Trump is not a true Republican nor a true conservative. He has held both sides of issues such as abortion, gun control, military action and trade. He has endorsed and given money to Democrats and Republicans. His financial support and personal endorsements, as he has said himself in the past, are geared to getting what he wants. It was a formula that got him the Republican nomination and one that he hopes will get him elected president.

            Trump threatens the very principles upon which America has been built – freedom of the press and freedom of religion. He says he would make it easier to sue the press for libel and bans newspapers from covering his campaign. He would ban an entire religion from entering the U.S. and has condoned government surveillance of their places of worship.

            He insults and demeans people with disabilities. He criticizes a sitting judge of Mexican heritage who was born in Indiana. The judge just happened to be presiding over a lawsuit Trump is involved with. Pressuring a judge from what could be a position of political authority is also a violation of the judicial and political principles.

            Trump has violated the very basic principles of not only what it means to represent a national party, but to run for political office. He has insulted a national war hero, U.S. Senator and former presidential Republican candidate John McCain saying that he doesn’t respect someone who gets captured in war. He insults the Muslim Gold Star parents of a U.S. soldier who died in battle. He refused, until forced, to endorse the Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in his primary race. He has insulted the Republican National Committee.

            Though it is not listed among Cooper’s four characteristics of a demagogue, another one surely is a grossly inflated, but easily bruised sense of self-importance. It is the need to be constantly praised. Those who cross him, no matter how petty the slight, get a full measure of his insulting Tweets, letters, and public comments. He has to demean his detractors to feel better about himself.

            In his article, Singer writes, “In The Federalist No. 1, Alexander Hamilton warned of leaders who begin ‘paying an obsequious court to the people; commencing demagogues, and ending tyrants.’” It is that fear that Trump could easily become a tyrant, one ignorant of his own ignorance, that would lead America erratically and petulantly at a very dangerous time that worries not only Democrats, but mainstream Republicans as well. That is why so many Republicans are starting to say they will not vote for him in November. Some say they will even vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

          • donuthin2

            Oh, so you are scared?

    • donuthin2

      I do not have a clue what it is, but it is alarming. Maybe it has always been there but is now just more visible than normal. And maybe it is not as prevalent as it appears because they are especially noisy while the rational side of society are just being rational, but quiet. I have had the experience of being in groups and saying that as a long time republican, I will be voting for Clinton and being verbally attacked. Generally, I think, most of the group agrees with me but say nothing as it is pretty unpleasant. I am fortunate to be retired and in a position to not care what a client or colleague thinks and many still have to worry about such things.

  • WUSRPH

    I see where some Republicans are blaming Trump’s problems on the fact that he is “an amateur”…….and in politics there has long been a standard saying “God save us from the amateurs”……

    What makes this so funny is that it is the very fact that he is such an “amateur” when it comes to standard political tactics and behavior that makes him so attractive to the JJs and their like. But, at the same time, learning from those who had done it about such things as GOTV and not to insult Gold Star Families and the like is necessary if you are going to have a chance in the General Election.

    Trump’s tactics, if you can call them that, worked in the GOP primaries where you were dealing with only having to attract a plurality of a limited cross section of the voters, but it looks like that group is too small to make them work in the general election where to win you have to reach beyond a group primarily composed of angry, frustrated white males with less than a college education.

    I suspect that if Trump goes down as badly as expected that next time some GOPers will try find a professional who can sound like Trump but knows what he is doing. Cruz, of course, tried to be that this time, but he was unable to pull it off with a Real Donald in the race.

    • donuthin2

      It is not that he is an amateur. Even the 15 yo kid running for class president has better instincts for what to say or more importantly, not to say. Trump may be an amateur but that is not his problem. Nor is it the media. Just being Trump is his problem.

      • WUSRPH

        It is clear that he thinks he is smarter than all of us, including political experts, and that is one of the chief problems with his campaign……..But you have to worry that someone with a similar “message” who is willing to learn and who knows how to behave, etc. might have done as well, if not better.

        • John Johnson

          Oh, I think he is every bit as smart as you, Professor. He just doesn’t hide behind political correctness. You guys are about the same when it comes to egos, exaggeration and excuses. He is not much of a historian, but you have never run a company or had many real world business experiences. You just read about them.

    • Beerman

      Trump is the most dangerous and unprepared Presidential candidate in the history of our Country. Constantly blaming “cheating rigged elections” and the free “liberal press” for his decline is childish, starkly appalling and profoundly offensive to all rational Americans.

      • BCinBCS

        I heard an interesting fact at the end of last week on an analysis segment of a PBS show. One of the commenters stated that if only the states where Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump by ten percent or more were counted that Hillary would have 273 electoral votes. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the Presidency.

  • José

    I might watch Fox News for election coverage this November just to see if Karl Rove has another sputtering and embarrassing meltdown, like the one in 2012. That was pretty funny.

    • Sacagewea

      Yeah. Megyn Kelly took him to the woodshed.

  • WUSRPH

    Well, The Donald announced his plan to save us….Not much that differs from what is being done now but his “ideological purity test” for potential immigrants and visitors. You sometimes wonder if he knows we are bombing, shooting missiles from drones and hassling them night and day. Killing quite a number of them too…..I suppose he thinks he can do it better….maybe a nuke or two.

    As to his purity test….how far is that going to go?…Will you have to promise to vote for The Donald?..I get queasy when people start trying to determine how loyal to US principles someone is….since I am certain I feel quite a bit different about the meaning for the First Amendment than Trump or Dan Patrick too and would not want their views deciding who gets a chance to become an American.

    The stuff about Sharia law also bothers me since it seems to set up a different standard for people of one religion. I certainly do not want to substitute it for our legal system, but what about people who want to follow it in regards to divorce and other family matters? Will similar standards apply to Jews who believe that Jewish law should govern divorce and other family matters….what about Catholics who submit to the judgment of Canon Law?

    I an also a little concerned about how he might see our relations with current Syria government. Would he look more favorably on Assad staying in power since he is clearly anti-ISIS? The Donald seems to have no problem with “strong me”—like Putin, Assad and has even said nice things about the late SH of Iraq….I suspect that he does not understand that being an American is supposed to mean that you stand for different things than those tyrants even if they share a common enemy with you.

    All in all, I guess there is a good reason why virtually the entire foreign affairs community in the U.S. is opposed to The Donald.

    • John Johnson

      Yeah, our foreign affairs people have done such a great job. Our foreign policy and CIA programs are a joke. They have been for a long while now. It started going south after Reagan left office when clandestine operatives were culled and the program downsized. The nuke agreement with Iran was a mistake. The $400M ransom we paid was a mistake. I could go on.

      Also….as a self proclaimed historical intellectual, you should understand why issues like Sharia law need to be addressed. All one has to do is take a long look at France and Belgium to see what could happen here. What is different about us and them other than than the percentage of our population made up by Islamic refugees? Keep going like we are and we will have the same situations cropping up here as they now do there…like areas that police just ride around instead of through.

      • BCinBCS

        JJ, I’ve said this before but it bears repeating. Knowledge can be likened to a cake. You may think that you are informed after taking a taste of the icing with your finger but you must realize that the overwhelming majority of knowledge lies below that thin covering.

        Your statements about our foreign police and Muslims in France show that you have partaken only of the sweet, easy part of knowledge and have eschewed the deeper, more complex part of the cake. I suspect that this is one of the reasons that you do not like the statements of WUSRPH and why someone like Donald Trump appeals to you so much.

    • Sacagewea

      Trump sounds eerily like Joe McCarthy.

      • WUSRPH

        McCarthy’s career of terrorism was ended when he was censured by his colleagues in the U.S. Senate. Let us hope that Trump’s ends when he is rejected by the voters of the United States.

        • Sacagewea

          McCarthy destroyed the lives of many decent Americans before he was silenced.

        • John Johnson

          Terrorism? Really? That’s what you think Trump is promoting? What a crock.

  • WUSRPH

    But those of us who have seen his dirty handiwork over the years LOVED IT!

  • José

    Erika, ain’t it about time for a new thread on the GriederBlog?

    • WUSRPH

      Sure is!

      • BCinBCS

        Or how about that bloody mess of a law that conservatives are trying to pass that requires a burial for all abortions?

        • Sacagewea

          Even funeral directors dislike the law.

          • BCinBCS

            Yea, but think of all of the match boxes that they could sell.

          • John Johnson

            That might be one of the most insensitive, crass posts I have ever read here. You might consider deleting it.

          • BCinBCS

            Ya, I recognized that it was crass and insensitive when I wrote it, as a matter of fact, I half-expected BB to censor it.

            It was crass because being nice does not seem to affect our esteemed legislature and the hard-line minority that keeps pushing for them to present bills such as this one. I think that it about time to get serious about things like women’s rights, voting rights, civil rights, health care… (I could go on).

  • WUSRPH

    Trump has now made another so-called “issues speech” designed to show that he is a serious candidate with serious positions…….but every time he has done this in the past he screwed up getting any potential benefits by shooting off his mouth a day or two later…..Let’s see if he can either restrain himself or be restrained by his staff over the next few days.

    He’s getting better at reading the teleprompter…..Funny it was a sin when Obama used one but it is supposed to show that Trump is a serious man…..but then hypocrisy has always been a tradition among GOPers.

  • WUSRPH

    Talk about being tacky! Isn’t it going a bit too far to suggest that, if as Trump says you won’t be allowed into the US unless you believe in our Constitution and oppose bigotry, that would keep him from being allowed in?

    • BCinBCS

      😉

    • José

      I would love to see every native born US citizen take this proposed screening test along with the exam that is required for naturalization. Not as a requirement for retaining citizenship, of course, but so that they can be better citizens. It would help them to understand better what this country is about and also give them some appreciation for what immigrants must do in order to gain citizenship. A good number of RWNJs would fail both tests. Also one large orange crybaby.

      • John Johnson

        Do you guys derive great pleasure by sitting around rubbing on and cooing over each other? Is this site turning into a big pep rally for like minded liberals? Would you prefer that we “crazy, racist, mysogynistic, senile, ignorant, angry, afraid, uneducated, uniformed, rude, crude, politically incorrect” loons just vacate the premises and leave you to your lovemaking?

        • donuthin2

          Would be satisfied if you just became rational and get over being embarrassed for picking the wrong candidate twice, first Cruz and now Trump.

          • John Johnson

            Oh, donuthin2, I’ll own up to one, but, on my balance scale, Hillary’s negatives far outweigh Trump’s. I’m simply not afraid of him and his bluster. Just divide everything he says by 2. Allowing Hillary to appoint the SCOTUS judges is crazy. That’s my position. I have not reached it blindly; I am not enamored with Trump; I don’t want more of the same.

          • Sacagewea

            JJ was never a fan of Cruz. That was Booksie.

  • John Bernard Books

    I see the daily Trump bashing by the uninformed…..how about listing some of Hillary’s policies. Aren’t they just the same old Obama failed policies?

  • John Bernard Books

    for my dem friends 🙂
    Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are in a bar. Donald leans over, and With A smile on his face, says, “The media is really tearing you apart for That Scandal.”
    Hillary: “You mean my lying about Benghazi?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “You mean the massive voter fraud?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “You mean the military not getting their votes counted?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “Using my secret private server with classified material to Hide my Activities?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “The NSA monitoring our phone calls, emails and everything Else?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “Using the Clinton Foundation as a cover for tax evasion, Hiring Cronies, And taking bribes from foreign countries?
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “You mean the drones being operated in our own country without The Benefit of the law?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “Giving 123 Technologies $300 Million, and right afterward it Declared Bankruptcy and was sold to the Chinese?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “You mean arming the Muslim Brotherhood and hiring them in the White House?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “Whitewater, Watergate committee, Vince Foster, commodity Deals?”
    Trump: “No the other one:”
    Hillary: “The funding of neoNazis in the Ukraine that led to the toppling of the democratically elected president and to the biggest crisis that country has had since WWII ?”
    Trump: “No the other one:”
    Hillary: “Turning Libya into chaos?”
    Trump: “No the other one:”
    Hillary: “Being the mastermind of the so-called “Arab Spring” that only brought chaos, death and destruction to the Middle East and North Africa ?
    Trump: “No the other one:”
    Hillary: “Leaving four Americans to die in Benghazi and go to sleep?
    Trump: “No the other one:”
    Hillary: “Trashing Mubarak, one of our few Muslim friends?”
    Trump: “No the other one:”
    Hillary: “Encouraging and supporting the murders of Palestinians and the destruction of their homes, towns and villages by Israel ?”
    Trump: “No the other one:”
    Hillary: “The funding and arming of terrorists in Syria, the destruction and destabilization of that nation, giving the order to our lapdogs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia to give sarin gas to the “moderate” terrorists in Syria that they eventually used on civilians, and framed Assad, and had it not been for the Russians and Putin, we would have used that as a pretext to invade Syria, put a puppet in power, steal their natural resources, and leave that country in total chaos, just like we did with Libya?
    Trump: “No the other one:”
    Hillary: “The creation of the biggest refugees crisis since WWII
    Trump: “No the other one:”
    Hillary: “Leaving Iraq in chaos? ”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “The DOJ spying on the press?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “You mean HHS Secretary Sibelius shaking down health insurance Executives?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “Giving our cronies in SOLYNDRA $500 MILLION DOLLARS and 3 Months Later they declared bankruptcy and then the Chinese bought it?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “The NSA monitoring citizens’ ?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “The State Department interfering with an Inspector General Investigation on departmental sexual misconduct?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “Me, The IRS, Clapper and Holder all lying to Congress?”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “Threats to all of Bill’s former mistresses to keep them quiet”
    Trump: “No, the other one.”
    Hillary: “I give up! … Oh wait, I think I’ve got it! When I stole the White House furniture, silverware, when Bill left Office?”
    Trump: “THAT’S IT! I almost forgot about that one”.

  • John Bernard Books

    Democrat takes bribes? Convicted dem won’t resign?
    “Pennsylvania’s attorney general is expected to address her job status within days after she was convicted of leaking secret criminal files and then lying about it.”
    http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/pennsylvania-attorney-general-kathleen-kane-convicted-perjury-leak-n631606

    Sounds like my Tex State rep…..he has a half dozen convictions….

    Dems are corrupt….

  • dave in texas

    OK, here ya go. It wasn’t a ransom, it was money they were owed. The Iran nuclear deal has brought Iran to the table and, at worst, at worst, delayed Iranians from getting a nuclear weapon for at least a decade. Sharia law doesn’t have the first thing to do with the problems France and Belgium are facing. Refugees go through a hugely intrusive and lengthy vetting process; we can only hope that potential terrorists choose to go the refugee route rather than just enter the country on a tourist visa and disappear.

    • Dave, you’re wasting your time trying to point him to the truth. His hatred of Hillary, President Obama, etc. blinds him to reality. He dismisses all facts that do not conform to his view. He’s become so warped by his hatred that he’d rather willfully delude himself that voting for Trump is a way to bring about positive change.

      • dave in texas

        I think you’re right. I’ve always liked John, but I seem to have lost the ability to talk to him.

        • Sacagewea

          Have you lost the ability? Or has JJ become too close-minded to see reality?

          • dave in texas

            That’s not a conjecture I’m prepared to make.

          • Sacagewea

            How about an educated guess?

            I dislike criticizing him as I realize he has a lot on his plate. Perhaps venting here is a form of therapy, but by blocking him, I save myself.

          • John Johnson

            Pearl goes and hides, as have others. She is censured, but I am the one going off the deep end. It is rich that she and others, including you, want to pound on the fact that I have become more pointed and less accepting. I don’t agree with you guys, and tell you why, but that just gets me labeled as an ignorant stooge to an evil demagogue. Forget the fact that I hate the messenger but like his message…and have specifically told you why based on personal business experiences. Forget the fact that I have told you why I am not afraid of Trump’s big talk and bluster as much as I am of Hillary, her ties to the elitest multinational mega corps and business as usual. Nope…people like me are uneducated, and easily swayed. That’s the way we are being portrayed. Go back an read Peggy Noonan’s WSJ piece on underestimating who is involved in this Trump movement and why. Let Hillary set conservatism/liberalism back 30 years or so by allowing her to appoint SCOTUS judges simply because you think Trump is like the sawed off Korean dictator. That prompted me to call you guys stupid. I meant it.

          • dave in texas

            “…based on personal business experiences…”

            The plural of anecdote is not data.

            “…people like me are uneducated and easily swayed…”

            I have never once said you are uneducated, but if you’re falling for Trump’s unmitigated BS, that easily swayed thing is obvious. Different than the status quo doesn’t necessarily mean an improvement over the status quo.

            Peggy Noonan is an idiot.

            “That prompted me to call you guys stupid. I meant it.”

            So there it is. I won’t be responsible for what others have called you, but I have never said, or even implied, that you’re stupid. Quite the opposite, in fact. But it’s good to know that you think I am. Saves me the trouble of responding any further to your increasingly unhinged diatribes.

        • John Johnson

          And all of you ignore fact like you accuse me of doing. I just responded to your post line for line. I have received no retort, but I am the one “you can’t talk to”. As for Shelly, she needs to pull that log out of her eye before she goes looking for that splinter in other’s. She is terrible about doing that.

          • dave in texas

            Believe it or not, I don’t hang around anxiously awaiting your latest diatribe.

          • John Johnson

            And I don’t believe I alluded that you do. I responded to your response to my post. I don’t believe it could be considered a “diatribe”. You failed to offer a retort, but instead go enter into a “John’s a waste of time, warped by hatred, loon.”

    • John Johnson

      Ransoms get paid in hard untraceable cash; debt is serviced traceable, bank transfers. You seem to also be forgetting the fact that the courts awarded U.S. families millions in judgements that the Iranians have never paid.

      The fact that Sharia law rules in the ghettos that French and Belgium police won’t enter seems to escape you, along with the fact that this is a roadblock to assimilation.

      I saw what’s his name, the new elitests’ choice for Prez, say the same thing about how much easier it is for terrorist to walk across a border than go through the vetting process. This is no way makes bringing displaced refugees here as opposed to setting up camps for them where they live an acceptable deal. Maybe you missed the dollar numbers being tossed around regarding how much each person costs to relocate here.

      Screw the vets, but spend money we don’t have on the refugees. Stupid.

    • John Johnson

      Was my response to your response here a “diatribe”? That the reason you have no further response? You can’t just wish things were as you think they are. Cash is a bribe. Give me one good reason why a plane was flown in instead of money transferring electronically.

      I will refer you to this piece on no-go zones and Sharia law in European Islamic ghettos.
      http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/nigel-farage/11343498/Nigel-Farage-Ghettos-in-French-cities-have-become-no-go-zones-for-non-Muslims.html

      Hope this is not too harsh and pointed for you. You have turned into “one of them”. Sad.

      • dave in texas

        I don’t know why it was cash and not an electronic transfer and neither do you. Declaring it to be a bribe doesn’t make it so. And neither can you wish things were as you think they are. No go zones and Sharia law in European Islamic ghettos are European phenomena; the chance that will happen here are essentially zero. Harsh and pointed I can take. Delusional hyperventilating I can do without. I’m done here.

        • BCinBCS

          Dave, I suspect it was cash because either (i) someone in Iran insisted that it be that way (maybe so that they could pilfer some?) or more likely (ii) Iran, which has been under strict sanctions for years, does not have enough physical currency and this was a means to obtain some while, at the same time, being paid what they were owed.

        • John Johnson

          yeah, the old, if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck is not good enough for you unless it helps you make your point.

          and the no go sharia law zones will never happen here, yet black ghettos in Chicago are already being driven around instead of through by their police department…or do you think I’m making that up?”It will never happen here”. You can use that expression, but I can’t. I can say that Trump is not going to push the red button, turn into a Hitler and encourage neighbors to shoot neighbors and you call me delusional?

          Who’s changed the most? Me or you?

  • BCinBCS

    Sensei JJ, I did tell you where you were wrong. You develop your opinions without thoroughly studying the issues i.e. you taste the icing without getting into the cake below it.

    • John Johnson

      At least Dave responded specifically…even if he was uninformed and wrong.

      • BCinBCS

        O.K. JJ…I specifically respond that you do not study extensively enough when you develop your opinions. You use your “gut feeling” and your limited (to you) business experience to form those opinions without considering the broader implications.

  • BCinBCS

    JJ, that makes no sense. Electronic funds transfers can be converted to cash which could then be used to secretly fund terrorism – one does not need to start with cash merely end with it.

  • PatBryanTX2

    It is not a bitter pill. Cyanide tastes a bit like marzipan.

  • Walt Longmire

    Well, at least there is one intelligent Bush – though I am still incredulous about this. Seems this fellow understands that Hillary’s election will set this country – and Texas in the process – back 50 years. If this liar is elected, a disaster is looming in the near future for our country. This Bush has correctly evaluated this matter and is ready to bite the bullet [a good Texas metaphor, eh?] in the interests of the larger country.

    I am usually a Democratic voter [55 years running, but this is the last one], but Hillary is for me the death of our country. She represents to me the deadly ossification of the political process in the US, now almost gone but with Hillary will be buried forever.

    Trump may seem a bit of a stretch, but for me, he is the “dirty bomb” that we need to send to Washington to deconstruct and destroy the entrenched establishment of both parties. He is well-qualified for that role, as he has demonstrated the ability to destroy a political party in just over a year! Never have we seen such a potent force at work in American politics. This could bode well for America if we mind our business and send this guy to Washington on a mission of search and destroy.

    Fortunately, we can consider this action because the Obama administration has shown to be unable to do anything at all, except to make a bunch Executive Orders that will be erased on day one of a Republican president – and rightly so.

    So, don’t underestimate the value of Trump in the process of “making America great again.” First we must dismantle the entrenched establishments of both political parties. He has already done that to the GOP, now send him in there to do the same with the Democratic establishment.

    This 55-year Democratic voter will be voting to send the Trump “dirty bomb” to Washington on election day.

  • JDO1947

    Perhaps the Bush family knows a way to put out the mideast firestorm one of their boys started? Trump-Clinton thing is smoke and mirrors.

