Governor Abbott Chooses a Bathroom Bill to Support

Abbott seems to support the House solution to the bathroom debacle.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

During the 2015 debate on the Houston anti-discrimination ordinance, Governor Greg Abbott was among those calling for its repeal based on the idea that there should be no men in women’s restrooms—in his mind, that meant transgender women. But during this year’s legislative debate over whether to limit access to bathrooms in government buildings to the gender listed on a person’s birth certificate, the governor has avoided the heat of the debate until Tuesday.

In a statement to the Texas Tribune, Abbott expressed support for HB 2899 by Representative Ron Simmons, a Carrollton Republican. Unlike the legislation passed by the Senate, which specifically focuses on a line on a birth certificate, Simmons’ bill simply overturns local anti-discrimination ordinances.

“I applaud the House and Senate for tackling an issue that is of growing concern to parents and communities across Texas who are now looking to the Legislature for solutions,” Abbott said in the statement. “Rep. Simmons is offering a thoughtful proposal to make sure our children maintain privacy in our school bathrooms and locker rooms.”

Soon afterward, Abbott added on his Twitter account: “I support the principles of both the Senate & House to protect privacy in bathrooms. We will work to get a bill to my desk.”

The Dallas Morning News reported on Monday that the language of the bill not only would overturn local ordinance protections for the LGBT community, but also protections for the elderly and military veterans.

Simmons’ bill would forbid cities, counties and school districts from passing regulations affecting bathroom use for any class of people who aren’t already protected in state or federal law. This means any city that’s extended its public accommodations laws beyond race, religion or national origin would not be able to enforce these rules when it comes to bathrooms.

Fort Worth and Austin have both added “age” as a protected class. If the House bill passes, neither city would be able to defend an elderly person who claims they were denied access to a shower or other intimate facility because of their age…

San Antonio added veterans as a protected class three years ago, the same time they extended their anti-discrimination laws to the LGBT community. City officials said they would be unable to enforce those protections if the bill becomes law.

House Speaker Joe Straus has publicly opposed the Senate bill, and his spokesman Jason Embry, when asked about the Simmons’ bill, said that the speaker’s position had not changed.

Major businesses and professional and amateur sports organizations have expressed concern that the Senate legislation is discriminatory. The National Collegiate Athletic Association has indicated it might pull the Final Four basketball tournament in 2018 out of San Antonio if Senate Bill 6 passes. Simmons’ bill is supposed to have a hearing in House State Affairs on Wednesday.

Tags: LGBT, bathroom bill

  • WUSRPH

    It is nice to see he finally came out of his stall and took a position.

    P.S. GREAT to see you.

    P.S.P.S. Simmons is supposed to have agreed to offer a substitute that limits the bill only to ordinances on who can use bathrooms. The original bill never used the word since it, as you note, had a much broader impact.

  • SpiritofPearl

    Privacy in bathrooms already exists.

  • WUSRPH

    Who was it that said the Texas House was less likely to push “red meat” issues? I know it was somebody,(maybe JJ) but not me…..Today a House committee reported CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY that would allow any Texan over 21 without a felony to carry a gun without the need for a license, etc…..Tomorrow the State Affairs Committee, as noted in this post, takes up a version of the bathroom bill…and the bill to require burial of a fetus is also out of committee. The Doctor’s right to lie cannot be far behind.

  • R.G. Ratcliffe

    In this session red meat issues are difficult to avoid.

  • OkButFirstCoffee

    Transgender citizens MUST HAVE their OWN bathroom (a one at a time, not one with stalls) regardless of how they identify. Deal with it. A win-win situation.

  • WUSRPH

    ““The Republican Party became the majority party in Texas because it was right of center and as George W. Bush described it, ‘compassionate conservatives,’” said Austin lawyer Hector De Leon, co-chairman of the business-oriented Associated Republicans of Texas. “Somewhere between the 1990s and today we lost that notion of compassion, and we became focused on issues that divide rather than unite people.”

    Doesn’t that period of time somewhat fit with the rise of Dan Patrick from sports jockey to radio demagogue to state senator and finally to lt. governor?

