Greg Abbott Picked a Twitter Fight With “Faithless Elector” Chris Suprun

Before there was “Make America Great Again,” there was “You’re fired!”

Donald Trump’s tagline on The Apprentice, the NBC reality show that helped maintain the real estate magnate’s profile as he entered the political arena, was a natural fit. It was the sort of thing that sounded authentic coming from Trump. It’s easy to believe that he relished every opportunity he had to shout it at someone who disappointed him in one way or another, whether there were cameras on or not—indeed, his whole reality TV persona was built around that idea.

“YOU’RE FIRED!!” is a little less natural coming from Greg Abbott, but that didn’t stop him from declaring it this morning, in a tweet sent without provocation to GOP elector Chris Suprun—one of the two “faithless electors” the party had in Texas this year, and the only one to pen an op-ed in the New York Times comparing Donald Trump to the Emperor in Star Wars. Electors cast their ballots yesterday, and this morning, the Governor called Suprun out.

There are a few surprising things contained in that missive. First, of course, it’s no coincidence that Abbott referenced Trump’s tagline in singling out Suprun. Abbott’s relationship with Trump has been complicated, and was well reported over the summer in Texas Monthly by Erica Grieder. He was quick to support Trump after he vanquished Ted Cruz in the Republican primary, even as he warned of “dire consequences” following the release of Trump’s infamous “grab them by the pussy” tape. Abbott’s been an avowed Trump supporter, in other words, but one who’s maintained a level of introspection about it that the #MAGA enthusiasts and people with “deplorable” in their display names have been been interested in.

This morning, though, Abbott didn’t just invoke Trump’s tagline—he followed Trump’s pattern of singling out someone with significantly less political power and standing via Twitter to call attention to a dispute. Suprun, of course, has been dealing with attention from people who are furious with him for some time—there’s no shortage of threats either veiled or explicit aimed at the guy online—but the fact that Abbott decided to personally get involved in the fray is unusual for a leader who has tended to position himself as a sober voice for Texans at a time when colleagues like Sid Miller, Dan Patrick, and Ken Paxton make headlines for their more freewheeling approach to things like social media, accusing others of hypocrisy, and/or alleged securities fraud.

All of which raises the question: If Greg Abbott, who’s resisted the temptation to throw down with his constituents on social media is now dropping Trumpisms at folks like Chris Suprun via Twitter, is this what we can expect going forward? Miller and Patrick, like the President-elect, pride themselves on their outspoken public personae—and none of those folks have suffered consequences, “dire” or otherwise, for the things they’ve said. With that in mind, is what we’re seeing from Abbott today something we can expect to see a lot more of? Picking fights with everyone from Rosie O’Donnell to Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter to a guy who works in a factory in Indiana hasn’t cost Trump, after all—if anything, it’s just delighted his supporters. In a state like Texas, where there’ll be voters in 2018 who have never drawn breath at the same time as a viable statewide Democratic candidate, is picking Twitter fights with Chris Suprun or the subject of the next two-minute-hate just good politics?

Suprun, for his part, seems to have been thrown off-balance by the unexpected call-out. He responded a few times, noting that he was only “fired” after he already cast his ballot, retweeting a follower who pointed out that the governor doesn’t do the job of “firing” their constituents, and sharing the response from DPS officials who suggested he suspend his Twitter account when he sent them copies of death threats that he received.

Suprun’s time in the public eye is probably close to an end. Indeed, it would have been safe to guess that his time in the public eye would have ended yesterday, after he cast his ballot for John Kasich instead of Donald Trump as one of Texas’ electors to no avail. But Abbott’s tweet keeps the attention on Suprun for a while longer still. That’s the power of the bully pulpit that tweet-happy politicians like Abbott and Trump are apparently keen to exercise these days.

  • WUSRPH

    Abbott has been working on his “tough guy” image for the last few months…He sent out a e-mails about how the Democrats were ganging up on Texas (and him) when Clinton spent a few bucks here…and others warning that he was about the only one standing between Obama doing a bunch of bad things to Texas before he leaves office. All were, of course, fund raisers for him. I suspect he will continue this “fighting governor” message thru the session…even if the fund raising deadline will keep him from combining it with fund raising requests.

  • Fred Talmadge

    I’m afraid the next election cycle is going to be a lot mean tweets. Sad.

  • José

    Really, Governor? Is that truly how you want to present yourself to the public? That tweet was neither clever nor funny, neither bold nor profound. It was simply childish and embarrassing.

    • You’re only saying that because you are a liberal. Don’t deny it. A conservative would think it’s funny.

  • Jose Campos

    Well said Mr Gobernor! That person does not deserve any respect!

    • Shelly H.

      Respect is earned and Abbott’s abuse of his office has shown that he has not earned and will probably never be able to re-earn the respect he once was given due to the office he holds. Chriss Suprun understood exactly how the Electoral College was meant to work and voted accordingly. He was more patriotic than all those electors who believed that their pledge to vote a certain way over-ruled the Constitution.

      Trump will have us in a shooting war with China before he takes office.

      • SpiritofPearl

        Amen

  • BCinBCS

    Two worthless and worn-out phrases:
    “Dy-no-mite” – Jimmie Walker on Good Times
    “You’re fired” – Comrade Donald Trump on The Apprentice

    It’s the circus part of bread and circuses designed to avert the attention of the masses.

  • donuthin2

    The mark of a guy with little intellectual depth.

  • SpiritofPearl

    At least we now know Greg has a pulse.

  • Rules of Blazon

    Donald Trumpski is a white supremacist and a Russian puppet. And so is Jade Helm Greg, because he supports Trumpski.

  • WUSRPH

    Speaking of Tweets…How about some dangerous ones:

    “Trump will soon be president, and every tweet and other utterance will matter greatly. “The president’s words, as uttered in speeches and other official statements, literally shape American foreign policy,” Shamila N. Chaudhary, a senior fellow at New America, wrote at Politico. “In turn, State Department bureaucrats rely on the commander in chief to articulate clear, thoughtful and consistent views, based on facts and a knowledge of history. Only then can the entire weight of the large State Department bureaucracy follow seamlessly behind him—and carry out his goals.” In other words, the problem with Trump’s tweets isn’t just that they contain lies and speculation; it’s that a steady, sober foreign policy is made impossible by those tweets. If other nations take Trump’s tweets literally, as China did, there is a real possibility of military conflict.”

    (Thanks to the New Republic)

    • SpiritofPearl

      How long before he gets us all killed? Taking bets.

      • WUSRPH

        I have to believe that the “system” will keep him from that….but the last time the world saw such a leader with a tendency to spew out words that caused international tensions his name was Kaiser Wilhelm II of Imperial Germany….He of the “yellow peril” and other such incendiary remarks. The German Foreign Office had to spend much of his time calming down his neighboring nations…but he so poisoned the atmosphere and the attitude toward Germany that we wound up with World War I. I hope the US State Department does not have to do the same for Trump.

        • SpiritofPearl

          Kaiser Wilhelm didn’t have access to Twitter.

    • donuthin2

      Hopefully responsible people will become totally dismissive of anything he says. That is not as problematic as taking him literally. At a minimum it will cause a lot of confusion and inaction. The opposite is too bad to contemplate.

  • WUSRPH
    • BCinBCS

      In their scenario, any idea why the 70% chance that there might be riots in South Korea? (Last graphic)

      Btw, I could easily see the Cuba prediction coming true.

  • WUSRPH

    I expected some reaction to Trump winning, but this probably a little too much:

    “A supervolcano caused the largest eruption in European history. Now it’s stirring again.”
    (thanks to Washington Post)

  • Dastardly Deeds

    Suprun was sending the most taunting and ridiculous tweets directly to Trump. This guy is off the rails. One tweet made fun of Tump’s hands and another claimed he was sending a message to Trump via an SNL skit.

    Getting a fired tweet was mild in comparison, and well deserved.

