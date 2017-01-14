Burka Blog

Mad Dog and the Senator from Central Casting

Ted Cruz, John Cornyn, and senatorial demeanor.

By Comments

john cornyn ted cruz

U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz were the farewell lunch speakers for a conference held by the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation on Friday afternoon, and, when it comes to policy, there was hardly an ounce of distinction between the two Republicans.

There were, however, differences to be noted, the same kinds of difference one might notice between a work horse and a show horse.

Cruz played the audience as if his campaign for president had never fizzled out. He discussed the issues before Congress in red-hot terms, throwing verbal bombs at the outgoing Obama administration and Democrats, alternatively giving descriptions of them that could match either a zombie who didn’t know what had hit him to “radicalized” worshipers of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

On the other hand, Cornyn was measured and diplomatic, a fitting demeanor for the Senate Majority Whip, the second-ranking Republican in that chamber of Congress. While sometimes funny, his statements were smooth and skilled, a fitting delivery from the tall, white-haired man who, shortly after his election in 2002, was jokingly referred to as the Senator from Central Casting.

Cornyn was not enthusiastic about President-elect Donald Trump during the campaign, and avoided using his name during the luncheon. “What a surprise this year was, but frankly I think it is an indication that people are tired of both political parties and the lack of results, and they wanted to shake things up, and boy they did,” Cornyn said. He noted that the presidency and Congress has been in one-party control fourteen times since 1945 and that this is only the third time for Republicans. Now, he said, Republicans in Congress will have a president who signs their legislation into law. “If we don’t get it done now, I don’t know when it will happened.”

Stage right to campaign Cruz. “Election day, known to the members of the media as the day of apocalypse, nobody knew for sure what was going to happen, but I was not really all that surprised. This was a change election, and the people of America overwhelmingly wanted change, and Hillary Clinton embodied the status quo.”

Cruz talked about how he spent five and a half hours at Trump Tower with the President-elect and his staff, making clear, “I want to do everything I can to lead this fight.” Then Cruz quickly added praise for Cornyn’s role as the number-two Republican in the Senate. Cornyn responded with self-deprecating humor. “I appreciate what Ted said about me being number two in the Republican leadership, but I’m always number two in my house, right behind the cat.”

No starker contrast existed between them than when they were praising retired Marine Corps General James “Mad Dog” Mattis as the nominated secretary of defense.

Cruz told a story about how one of his senior aides is a former Marine and turned into a “fanboy” when Mattis visited the Senate office. “General Mattis, his nickname is Mad Dog. I actually intend to petition the secretary of state to appear on the ballot as ‘Mad Dog Cruz.’ And if I can succeed with that, we’ll have 100 percent election in the state.”

Cornyn praised Mattis, and also told a humanizing story about the general. “He personally drove across the country to every Gold Star family that he could identify where they had lost a loved one under his command in Iraq and pay his respect and to show appreciation.” Gold Star families are military families that have a family member who died in service during times of hostilities.

At the very least, however, Cruz was self-aware enough of the contrast between himself and Cornyn. “Each of us has a different role in the Senate. John has a role in leadership. He’s number two in Republican leadership in the Senate. That is a big, big position,” Cruz said. “And I kind of like to mix it up sometimes. I do think that combination for the state of Texas is really potent in fighting for 27 million Texans.”

Cornyn opposed Cruz’s filibuster in 2014 on a stop-gap spending bill because it would have shut down the federal government. But before the TPPF, Cornyn harmonized. “Ted’s and mine style differs occasionally. How boring life would be if everybody was the same,” Cornyn said. “It’s not about personality. It’s about good policy.”

  • Fred Talmadge

    Ted we are “radicalized” because of you and your reactionary politics.

  • roadgeek

    Both good senators in their own way. Both have a role to play.

  • John Bernard Books

    With Sen Cruz you know what you get and he won’t sell the tax payer out.
    Sen Cornyn would sell his mother for a dollar.

    • texanfree

      You are so right about Cornyn, and Cruz is highly suspect in my opinion.

    • FlatCityGirl

      Give me Cruz any day, every day over Cornyn.

  • John Bernard Books
  • oldman66

    “It’s about good policy”. These guys wouldn’t know good policy if it crawled up their pants leg and bit them on the d…

    • José

      Sir, I challenge the notion that either Senator possesses the aforementioned body part. They sure as heck don’t show any manly courage. Now, more than ever, we need our system of checks and balances to protect our fair nation. Cornyn and Cruz both know that Trump is a liar and a fraud. They can see for themselves how military and intelligence leaders are truly scared about Trump’s infatuation with Putin. But neither Senator shows a sign of fulfilling his Constitutional responsibility to hold the executive accountable. Apparently they’re too frightened at the prospect of being ridiculed by a mean spirited early morning tweet from Trump Tower. Cowards.

  • WUSRPH

    Cruz probably has never heard of the former Texas State House and Senate member from Houston Walter “Mad Dog” Mengden. He was considered to be the most conservative member of the Legislature for many years but would probably be considered a commie liberal by the likes of Dan Patrick. Times have changed. He got the name because when he spoke on the Floor it was said he could make the “mad dog liberals” howl. Molly Ivins once suggested that he use the nickname in his campaigns with the slogan “Vote for Mad Dog…bit big government”. He, unlike Cruz, knew how to argue for his cause without personal attacks on others. HIs good will and courteous manner towards others is something Cruz sorely lacks.

    • Laurarvos

  • mickeymat

    Was just wondering-when Texas Monthly wtites articles about Democrats, do they use the descriptive term “liberal” right before the individual’s office? You know like “liberal” Congressman Beto O’Rourke? I doubt it. Better check the style book doncha think? Or is “conservative” used as a pejorative by Texas Monthly? Inquiring minds, etc….

    • José

      So you think that describing someone as “conservative” might constitute an insult? Interesting.

      My recollection is that TM does in fact use the term “liberal” from time to time. But, this being Texas and all, there are a heck of a lot more self-professed conservatives in politics than liberals and they do run the show. Maybe that’s why you see them mentioned so often. Or perhaps you have a distorted view of the political scale. After all, some folks have the misunderstanding that anyone to the left of Louie Gohmert is a socialist. It doesn’t seem right that TM should contort its reporting just to accommodate the misinformed.

