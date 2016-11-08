Midday Update

Burka Blog

Thus far, it seems Hillary Clinton is doing well.

Like many Americans, I've spent much of Election Day thus far keeping a close eye on the news and a few developments are worth highlighting. First, real-time analyses of the results to this point, from Votecastr, would seem to augur well for Hillary Clinton. So too does the news that Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit alleging that officials in in Clark County, Nevada, kept the polls in that "Democratic stronghold" open for an extra two hours on the last day of early voting.

To be clear, Texans: the polls will be open until 7 p.m. today. And if you are in line at that time, you will be able to vote.

I'll relay further developments as they come along, and, in the interim, I wanted to pass along two pieces that may be worth reading today. First, Tyler Cowen, an economist, had an interesting conversation about elections with the psychologist Jonathan Haidt, whose work has occasionally come up in the comments here at BurkaBlog. Second, Ted Cruz had a rally to get out the vote yesterday; Chris Hooks attended, and arrived at an assessment that strikes me as sound: "Life comes at you fast."

  • WUSRPH

    Maybe there really is a BLUE WAVE out there.

    • Unwound

      it would be nice, but i wouldnt hold out hope.

      • WUSRPH

        Got an e-mail from the Trump Campaign with the most beautiful subject line I’ve seen in many years. It said “we’re losing”….Of course, it was a fund raiser for the last-minute GOTV…but the thought was so nice.

        • Unwound

          🙂

    • dave in texas

      Healthy turnout at my South Austin polling place (Bedichek Middle School. Go Bobcats!) this morning. I got there about 6:45 and there were already 30-40 people there ahead of me. When I finished, there were probably twice that many in line. Last I checked a couple of years ago, the precincts in the area averaged about a 55-60 DPI.

    • jammerjim

      Or maybe a brown one.

      • SpiritofPearl

        Hoping a Clinton win with significant Latino votes
        will encourage those folks to vote more regularly.

    • Unwound

      nope

  • Rules of Blazon
  • John Bernard Books

    If yawl had jobs yawl wouldn’t be spending your day here writing the same old tired lines back and forth…..

  • John Bernard Books

    What?!? Trump won Indiana?!?

  • jadedhaven

    My 401K is gonna take a major hit if Trump wins. Anybody else looking at the markets?

    • SpiritofPearl

      Yes. Futures are down 500.

  • BCinBCS

    OMG! OMG! OMG!

    First a little background: 4Can is a website with a board on which the Alt-Right hangs out. The Alt-Right are those people who want to dress up and play [email protected], or dress up and play KKK (you know, good old American boys and girls).

    Well, there’s an uproar going on at 4Chan about the fact that a large number of these all-American haters aren’t being allowed to vote. Conspiracy? A rigged system a la Trump?

    Nope.

    Seems that these fruits of America’s womb either didn’t know that they had to- or forgot to- register to vote.

    I am overwhelmed by schadenfreude.

    http://gizmodo.com/trumps-troll-army-is-having-a-hard-time-voting-1788712609

    • Unwound

      hahaha i was just reading thisg

    • SpiritofPearl

      Ivanka didn’t register for the primary either.

      • BCinBCS

        From a photo that I saw of Donald intently watching her vote from the position of his voting machine, I have to assume that she got registered. From the picture, it appears that either Donald does not trust her to vote for the correct person or that he thinks that she does not know how to vote.

        • SpiritofPearl

          I referred to the primary.

        • Jed

          i think that was melania.

          • Shelly H.

            Ivanka, Melania, I’m not sure there’s much difference in the Rapist in Chief’s mind. ;P

            But there was a picture of Trump looking at Melania’s ballot and one of his son Eric doing the same to his wife.

            Edit to add – Is Melania a US citizen? If not…

          • Jed

            here’s a prediction: when trump is convicted of fraud in the next few months, instead of impeaching trump, the republican congress will blame obama and compare trump favorably to clinton.

          • Shelly H.

            Oh I am sure that they will.

            I think it will be interesting to see if the Judge in the child rape case grants the motion to set aside the statute of limitations allowing Trump to be criminally charged with rape. That would not affect the civil case other than possibly delay it for the criminal one to be heard first.

            Then there are all the women who came forward who may continue with their civil actions against Trump as well.

          • Jed

            i think the plaintiff in the child rape case dropped out because she was being threatened. so i think that one is not going forward.

          • Shelly H.

            No, she withdrew from revealing her identity in a news conference due to threats. From what I could google the case is still going forward.

          • BCinBCS

            Shel, I don’t think that a sitting President can be indicted for these types of crimes. I think that they are put on hold until after his term. WUSRPH would probably know for sure.

          • Jed

            not sure why wusrph has become in your mind the arbiter of all things legal, but … we are not a monarchy, and the president is subject to the same laws as the rest of us. that was about half the reason for the american revolution.

            didn’t really need a lifelong pol to answer that one.

          • Shelly H.

            Actually they can – SCOTUS ruled that they could in 93? with the Paula Jones harassment suit against Bill Clinton.

          • BCinBCS

            I thought that it would take too much time to look up but apparently this is a common question so the answer was easy to find. I will quote parts of a Forbes article:

            What happens to unresolved allegations of federal tax liability and sexual assault? Does the theoretical specter of possible indictment and criminal trial or impeachment loom for President-elect Trump?

            No clear legal answer exists to the question of whether a sitting President can be indicted and prosecuted. The Attorney General’s Office of Legal Counsel has considered this issue in depth twice in the past half-century – in 1973, in connection with President Richard Nixon’s role in Watergate, and again in 2000, after President Bill Clinton was acquitted of impeachment charges. On both occasions, federal lawyers in the Attorney General’s office apparently determined that the indictment or criminal prosecution of a sitting President was impermissible and unconstitutional because it would undermine the capacity of the executive branch to perform its constitutionally assigned functions.

            The United States Constitution provides only for impeachment and is silent on the issue of whether federal officials can be criminally prosecuted while holding office. As a result, analysists are forced to comb through fragments of debates held during the constitutional conventions to discern the Framers’ intent with regard to this issue. In 1973 and 2000, lawyers in the Attorney General’s Office determined because of the singularly unique duties and demands of the position, a President cannot be called upon to answer the demands of another branch of government – in this case the judicial branch – in the same manner as all other individuals. They concluded as a matter of policy that a President cannot both serve as the nation’s chief executive and defend criminal charges.

            For sure, the President is not above the law. He is accountable for any misconduct that occurs before, during, and after service to the country. When in service, however, he occupies a unique position within our constitutional order. According to the memorandum written by the Office of Legal Counsel in 1973, a criminal trial empowering a jury of twelve individuals to, in effect, overturn a national mandate as expressed through the election of a President through a guilty verdict is unacceptable. Instead, as written in that memorandum, the decision to terminate the service of a President “is more fittingly handled by the Congress than by a jury, and such congressional power is founded in the Constitution” through the impeachment process.

            [snip]

            Given the Republican Party’s election sweep of both houses of Congress, the impeachment of President-elect Trump seems an unlikely possibility. Regardless of how one feels about the outcome of last night’s election, it is difficult to make the case that the criminal investigation or prosecution of the President is in the best interest of our country.

          • Jed

            “Regardless of how one feels about the outcome of last night’s election, it is difficult to make the case that the criminal investigation or prosecution of the President is in the best interest of our country.”

            try me.

            is this seriously an argument that the integrity of the office of the presidency requires that we not hold the president accountable to the laws?

            what moron wrote that? oh, someone at forbes. right.

            i am reminded of my former students who used to worry that pointing out the lack of equal opportunity in our country was doing a disservice to our commitment to … equal opportunity.

            orwell. paging george orwell.

  • John Bernard Books

    How embarrassing a disaster for dems Trump winning by 10 pts in Texas. Dems get another case of bluebalzs…..

  • Unwound

    CNN calls TX for trump

    • Shelly H.

      No surprise there.

      • Unwound

        no, anyone who actually thought it was in play was delusional.

        • Shelly H.

          It is close though – 2 points last I saw.

          • Unwound

            5 points now

          • Shelly H.

            But will it get into a double digit spread?

          • Unwound

            probably not, but it wouldnt surprise me if it inched a bit higher

          • Hugh Everett

            Trump won Texas by 10 points.

  • BCinBCS

    CNN also has a great election web site if you are following the results on your computer (while watching a movie or ball game on your TV):

    It’s here:

    http://www.cnn.com/election/results

  • Unwound

    look at it this way, if trump wins, at least ted cruz wont run in 2020

    • John Johnson

      “Trump, the experimental choice for curing what’s wrong with our country when more of the same is just not acceptable.”

      • Unwound

        or if you just want to leave things a big smoking ruin

  • John Johnson

    What? No chirping? No quoting those poll numbers? Where are you guys? This is not over yet. Hillary still has a chance…but a dwindling one.

    • Unwound

      if she wins VA and MI its locked in for her but she doesnt have a mandate

    • John Bernard Books

      But JJ Nate Silver said it was 85% Clinton and 15% Trump…..

      • John Johnson

        Yeah…and our resident political “expert” loves him some Nate Silver, and anyone else who is broadcasting what he hopes to be true. Must be a really bad night for him…but as a Dem spinmeister in Texas, he is surely used to it.

        • John Bernard Books

          This is going to crush him.

          • John Johnson

            Now Florida. I guess Wisconsin and Michigan will finish her off. Is a going away party being planned for Streisand, Baldwin, Kanye and the others? I also think Erica should go get a real job for awhile so she gets a better sense of what’s what. She hasn’t picked one winner since she came onboard here. Of course, this isn’t over yet. Hillary is fully capable of stealing the votes she needs.

          • Unwound

            oh god youre buying into the voter fraud thing too?

          • John Johnson

            It was a joke. She was already whipped.

    • BCinBCS

      Maybe I’m misunderstanding but are you claiming that Trump will win this election?

      • John Johnson

        Yes…I am.

  • John Bernard Books
  • Unwound

    cant wait to see erica’s post-mortem on this one

  • BCinBCS

    PBS is reporting that the Canadian Immigration web site has crashed due to overloading.

    • Unwound

      it has, this is true.

    • John Johnson

      I heard a Canadian say today that they are going to build their own wall.

    • John Johnson

      Tell your mentor that I waited up as long as I could for him to come out of hiding and explain what went wrong.

  • John Johnson

    Well…no “relayed further developments” from Erica; no pronouncements from the spinmeister; no observations from the angry woman; no demonstrative comments from the Professor’s favorite student. What’s the deal? Where are they tonight?

    The Presidency, the Senate, the House…and the Supreme Court..all Republican controlled, if this night continues in the same direction. A total repudiation of business as usual, and of Obama.

  • Texas Publius

    You said Trump could never win.

    Your boy Ted lost

    Your girl Hillary lost

    You said you’d relay further developments as they come along, but didn’t.

    You melted down after getting into a Twitter war with Kelly Hancock.

    What the hell is going on?!

  • WUSRPH

    been watching the results….will have something to say when we know what happened.

    • BCinBCS

      Every Presidential election we have to wait for certain states to get their results. What method do they use…paper ballots and carrier pigeons? In my county, polls close at 7:00pm and we usually have most results by 9:00pm and we always have complete results in time for the 10 o’clock news. Too bad that the rest of the country isn’t as up to date as us hick Texans.

      • Kozmo

        We have high-tech computers, making life simpler and better in every way since 1984!

    • John Johnson

      Can’t hardly wait. I am sure it will be based around the “anger, fear and hate” theme you constantly want to push. I’ll buy into anger being a catalyst for change. Isn’t that what normally instigates it? Your prognostications have proven to be no better than Erica’s. How about giving us a break and watching what is going to happen in the next year or so, instead of telling us what to expect? You get what has already happened right so much better than you do predicting the future.

  • Madrigalian

    Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!

    Drain the swamp. Texas GOP, John Cornyn, better take note!

  • Shelly H.

    NATO has put 300,000 troops on alert against Russia, and the worldwide markets are tanking. JJ you wanted Trump to burn the country down – congratulations! you’re wish has been granted.

    • BCinBCS

      Why would Russia attack us? They will have a comrade in the White House.

      • Shelly H.

        NATO is based in Europe they are preparing for attack. Say goodbye to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, as they will be forcibly absorbed by Russia.

        • WUSRPH

          But not until after January 20th…..Obama would resist them…..Trump will not.

          • Shelly H.

            Depends on how confident Putin feels.

        • Kozmo

          When these states were part of the Soviet Union, did you advocate going to war to separate them? What possible national interests of the US are at stake here? Enough to risk a nuclear war destroying both nations and a whole lot of the rest of the planet? Do those people get a vote?

          • Shelly H.

            Seriously? They are part of NATO and we pledged to come to their defense. Or we are until the new administration gets into office.

          • John Johnson

            You skew what Trump has said about NATO. He said that other member nations needed to begin paying their fair share. The same with the UN.

            He has also said that we no longer need to be paying billions to provide primary military protection for countries like Japan and Germany.

            We no longer need to bring displaced immigrants into the country at tremendous expense instead of housing and feeding them at a Middle Eastern location. What about this do you not understand?
            Vets and the homeless here have to beg for help, yet we spend a hundred thousand or so to transport a Syrian family to the US and house, feed and provide free medical for them. Middle income families, at the same time, are having to drop their policies because they can’t afford them.

            I can’t force your eyes open to all of this; I’m no longer going to try. I don’t have to. The majority of the country understands. You are in the minority and I can only hope your fears are allayed as we go forward.

          • Shelly H.

            No I’m not. If he does what he says he would, that puts us in violation of the treaty. Withholding our support for money, neglecting our sworn obligations is dishonorable and it is bad foreign policy.

          • John Johnson

            You really don’t know much about the agreement do you? Each country is expected to contribute 2% of their GDP. We average paying more than anyone at about 3.2%; others average around 1.5%. Dem Defense Secretaries, as well as Obama, have criticized others for lack of contribution as agreed. An agreement, or “treaty”, is predicated on all meeting their obligations. If they do not, they are in breech of the agreement. What about this do you not understand?

        • John Johnson

          Do you know any immigrants from these countries? I attend church with several Ukrainian families. They voted for Trump. Please stop the teeth gnashing and unwarranted rhetoric. Hide and watch what happens and then offer up your analysis.

          • Shelly H.

            I’m not teeth gnashing I’m angry. Angry that people hate our government, our country and our allies that they didn’t care how bad Trump is and elected him anyways.

          • John Johnson

            You have have it all wrong, but nothing I say to you is going to change how you feel. How about just sitting back and watching for awhile, and ceasing with the wild speculations?

      • WUSRPH

        Ask a Lithuanian, Estonian, Latvian, Georgian or a Ukrainian that question.

    • John Johnson

      Mind if I start calling you Chicken Little? Do you have a good place to go hide?

  • WUSRPH

    A sad day for America….just over 1 million votes.. 70% of the White vote…..I, like many, misjudged the amount of Fear, Anger and Hate that was out there…but, even when I saw it, I just could not believe that 55 million Americans could vote for a man like Trump……For the sake of the nation, I only hope that they do not live to regret this day…but I fear they will….They have made their protest…now the country will pay the price.

    More over the coming days…..

    • Shelly H.

      I am shocked by the results. I hope that the constitution will be robust enough to rein in Trump.

      • WUSRPH

        I have to believe and hope that our system can withstand a Trump….but I suspect and fear that we will get a number of opportunities over the coming months to see just how strong the system of checks and balances and separation of powers really is and whether we can stay the “nation of laws and not men” that John Adams thought the Founders had created.

        • Kozmo

          I’d feel better about this prospect if an opposition party controlled even one branch of the federal government, which they don’t.

  • Shelly H.

    Even though the AP has called it for Trump, Clinton will not concede or give a speech until tomorrow morning, until every vote has been counted. I wonder how many states will have recounts?

  • John Bernard Books

    Will dems unite behind Prez Elect Trump?
    “”It is time for us to come together as one united people,” Trump said. “I will be president for all Americans.”
    http://news.trust.org/item/20161109074431-l35ms
    2nd no more DOJ interference in our justice system….
    Dems are unelectable in Texas.
  • John Johnson

    As I read the posts below, I was reminded of where the true fear and anger lies…along with a total misunderstanding of what just happened and why. You guys just got it all wrong; you relied on polls that told you what you wanted to see; you ignored the opposition’s gripes and you embraced “more of the same”.

    This election is a total repudiation of Obama and his administration. During his two terms, Dem’s have never lost more seats to the Republican party.

    All his Executive Orders will be eradicated; his ACA will be dumped; the devisivness will soften, and commonbreds will have a voice and hope returned to them.

    That’s my take. Obviously, I am not alone…but WUSRPH’s favorite pollsters still might not have picked up on it.

    • John Bernard Books

      You saw it before I did. But Trump is needed to right the ship….

      • John Johnson

        Now, we’ll see how he goes about it. I see a new Square Deal on the horizon; our buddies here, I’m afraid, will go back to burrowing their heads in the sand.

        As far as our resided webmaster…I wonder if she has caught on yet? Has she gotten anything right since she started posting threads here? It just goes to show that a journalism degree, coupled with nary a lick of practical experience in the real working world, produces someone without a clue.

  • John Bernard Books

    Now we get honest reporting…what a difference a day makes.
    “The annual deficit in 2016 rose for the first time in three years—by $148 billion to $587 billion. That’s 3.2% of GDP, up sharply from 2.5% last year.
    Prez elect Trump inherits a mess…..
    Mr. Obama will also leave town having failed over eight years to do anything to slow the booming burden of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Outlays for those three programs grew by $75 billion last year, or about 4.2%. They now account for 10% of the entire U.S. economy, the highest level ever, and rising.
    The President’s main contribution has been to put Medicaid on hyperspeed by expanding its coverage through ObamaCare. CBO’s budget gnomes report that Medicaid spending has climbed by nearly 40% in a mere three years—to $368 billion in 2016. That doesn’t include what the states are obliged to chip in.
    http://www.wsj.com/articles/obamas-fiscal-legacy-1478649310

    Dem failed policies bite us in the butt…..

  • John Johnson

    To all you poll watchers…Larry Sabado hit nail on head…”Garbage in, garbage out.” He apologized onair for totally getting it wrong, as they all did. The polling system is broken and inept. No one found or even attempted to find, it would seem, what rural America was going to do. The exit polling was even totally wrong. If people don’t choose to reveal their choices, polling doesn’t work. Right now, it doesn’t work.

  • donuthin2

    Well, garbage in and garbage out. That looks like what we will be hoping for 4 years from now. A sad day for our country. Not so much that Clinton lost, but that we nominated two such hated people. Hope I am wrong, but I see little opportunity for us to unite. Probably true if Clinton had been elected, also. I think we will survive it as we have incredible strength, but I hope it is not dependent on our brains.

  • donuthin2

    Well, they have a couple of months to figure out what they said and what they intended to say and decide how they will go about fulfilling all of the hollow promises. I think I will be relatively unaffected by what happens, but I think it has certainly set up a lot of naive young people for disappointment.

    • Jed

      “Well, they have a couple of months to figure out what they said and what they intended to say ”

      indeed. trump’s campaign website has already been scrubbed of what he DID say, so they can craft what they WISH he had said.

  • John Johnson

    Wow! The Washington Post finally got real, and, even if in hindsight, finally got something right (read up, WUSRPH…this one is for you).

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/paloma/daily-202/2016/11/09/daily-202-why-trump-won-and-why-the-media-missed-it/5822ea17e9b69b6085905dee/?wpisrc=nl_daily202&wpmm=1

    • Beerman

      Interesting recap, thanks.

    • WUSRPH

      Read it before you posted…..

  • Jay

    TM, in my life time, was once a standout Texas culture, travel, entertainment, occasionally a somewhat political magazine, but, in touch with Texas. Today, TM highly biased, hard-left leaning, sometimes entertaining rag, completely out of touch with mainstream Texas, on a level with CNN. TM needs a complete editorial overhaul, starting with E. Grinder, for regularly distorting facts, feelings, opinions, and the real culture of Texas.

    • Gunslinger

      “E. Grinder” is truly reprehensible.

      • SpiritofPearl

        Perhaps even deplorable.

    • Jed

      shouldn’t you be building a wall somewhere, real texan?

      • John Johnson

        You guys who have never negotiated anything of significance, should maybe just sit back and watch how it works. Maybe you did not hear the Mexican President’s post election comments…something along the lines of “We are ready to work with your new President to work out our problems”.

        You threaten the worst of scenarios to get someone’s attention. The guy holding all the cards can do this. After you have their ear and they know they’re in a bad spot, you get concessions and action. Hide and watch.

        • BCinBCS

          Exactly what cards do we hold?
          “Nieto, either you do something to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking or I’ll…I’ll build that wall!”

          • John Johnson

            Well…yes…for one. We can build a wall and very well might. But that’s not all; there’s the trade issues, too. That’s a big hammer.

          • WUSRPH

            Dream on.

          • John Johnson

            I am; everyone who voted for Trump is. More of the same, or a dream that he will implement change. The choice was easy for me.

    • Gunslinger
  • Beerman

    The majority have spoken, and the barking dog has caught the 18-wheeler (Washington system), and I pray that he can handle it, and preserve our great democracy. I did not support Trump; however, I respect the Presidency and will not call him names, question his patriotism, citizenship or religious beliefs.

    I pray that he is successful because the freedoms of America are much more important than any particular political party, ideology and/or individual person.

    I, and many other older-aged Independents, certainly under-estimated President Trump’s movement within our country. It has been an interesting and eye-opening experience for many people, including myself.

    There is an old golf saying, “the last shot is history, and the next shot is a mystery!”

    • John Johnson

      Well stated, Beerman.

  • BCinBCS

    I went to bed early this morning depressed by the results of the Presidential election but I woke up feeling great.

    Why?

    It’s simple. With JJ’s President in power nothing but sunny days and bright skies are ahead.

    Just think, in the next four years a huge wave of manufacturing will return to the U.S. Steel mills, auto assembly plants, textile mills, furniture manufacturing plants, shoe manufacturing plants, appliance factories, and lots and lots of other manufacturing and assembly plants will flood the U.S. probably making the necessity of a college education a thing of the past and putting to work anyone that wants a job.

    In the next four years, ISIS and Al-Qaeda will be eliminated from the face of the earth and there will finally be peace in the Middle East.

    In the next four years, Texas will have a great new tourist attraction, the Great Wall of America. And, of course, the best thing about the border wall is that Mexico will pay for its construction.

    In the next four years, we will finally solve the problem of health insurance for everyone since Obamacare will be eliminated and Trumpcare will take its place.

    In the next four years, underperformance by students will become a thing of the past as the Department of Education will be eliminated and those that can afford charter and private schools will move to them and everyone else will stay in the great new local public schools.

    In the next four years, tariffs will protect the U.S. from cheap imports and American goods will be available locally at cheap prices since other country’s retaliatory tariffs will make them too expensive to be sold abroad.

    In the next four years, there will be lots and lots of law enforcement jobs further cutting the unemployment rate as millions of undocumented citizens are rounded up, put in interment camps and then deported.

    I could go on and on with the great things that will happen in the next four years but I am too giddy with excitement to continue.

    Happy days are truly here again!

    • Gunslinger

      So…how long do you think it will be before we start to see construction on the wall? Just this morning I saw a truck carrying a bunch of cinder blocks. It might have been headed south. I dunno. Just hopeful, I guess. It probably won’t take too long to complete as Trump is the world’s expert at building stuff.

      Come to think of it, when do you think the mass deportations will start? I mean, “they gotta go”, right? I’m guessing by late winter/early spring of 17 we’ll start to see the rail cars headed to old Mexico.

      I believe all this because Trump isn’t a politician. He’s not a liar like all the rest. He’s a businessman. I feel great too.

      • BCinBCS

        And don’t forget how great Vladimir Putin feels having pulled off such a political feat.

        • BCinBCS

          Oh, and I almost forgot…
          Now that Trump will be President he’ll certainly indict and convict Hillary Clinton for her scandalous and illegal handling of her e-mails. He cannot afford not to because if he doesn’t then it will be tacit confirmation that the whole e-mail dust-up was a big nothing-burger exploited by the media and the Republicans.

          • John Johnson

            How long you going to carry on this whining? Why don’t you at least wait until he is in office and making moves before you start the criticism and woe is us stuff? I know this has been a shock to you and your friends’ systems. It has obviously put a cork in WUSRPH’s bottle. You think he is curled up in his bed in the fetal position with his thumb in his mouth? Heck, he’s a Texas Dem spinmeister…he’s been through this many times before.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ asked: “Why don’t you at least wait until he is in office and making moves before you start the criticism and woe is us stuff?

            My man, I intend to ride this horse until the sweat lather is so dense that I can’t see where I’m going. I am not giving an inch and I won’t relent. You made your bed and now I insist that you lie in it.

          • John Johnson

            Hahaha. Have at it. I didn’t jump on O until mid ’08, but you’re not me. With some hard work, you could be.

          • Gunslinger

            John, you have to admit that most of Trump’s promises that he campaigned on are a little more than far-fetched in reality. Building the US equivalent to the Great Wall of China and deporting 11 million people are easier said than done. Since voters tend to be somewhat impatient, I just wonder how long it will take before they start to think they were bamboozled. “Where’s our wall? I thought you knew how to build things. I saw Mexicans hanging out a Home Depot yesterday. Where’s ICE and their buses to Mexico?” It’s only a matter of time before these questions get asked, right? Does Trump not have to make good on his campaign promises at some point?

          • WUSRPH

            Actually, I am shaping up some early random thoughts on the election and the future for your future consumption…..

          • John Johnson

            Please spare me. You have no better idea about what to expect than I do…and my prognostications have proven much more reliable than yours over the last decade or so here on BB. Why don’t you give it a rest?

        • Jed

          i think putin has to share credit with the fbi.

          • BCinBCS

            Yup.

            If I was Obama, I ‘d be giving FBI Director Comey his walking papers sometime this week.

          • Jed

            last month would have been better timing.

      • John Bernard Books
      • WUSRPH

        There will be NO WALL. Congress will not fund it and Mexico is not going to pay for it. At the most, for PR purposes the Congress may fund a few additional miles to what has already been built. It may even authorize the replacement of some of the existing fence with an Israeli-style wall along a hundred or so miles in areas like the California-Mexico border—-just enough for Trump to pose in front of and maybe even himself tear down some of the old fence it replaces, but that is as close as he is going to get to “I will build a Wall along the entire border.”

        • John Johnson

          You seem to forget that those who were up for reelection and distanced themselves from Trump did not fare well. Who in the Republican led Senate and house is going to bow their necks against what Trump and the majority of the party wants? Stop your foolish rambling.

          • WUSRPH

            I know you want to believe that this election is some sort of at least a junior grade Second Coming…..but it isn’t even another FDR “100 days”. You can attack me all you want, but that does not change reality.

            We are not dealing with the Reichstag but with the United States Congress composed of 538 INDEPENDTLY ELECTED members each with his own agenda and constituent needs that throughout history has shown there is nothing it likes better than putting a president in his place.

            If you think, for example, that the Texas Delegation is going to ALLOW Trump to trash NAFTA with the billions and billions of dollars it has meant to Texas you are dreaming, dreaming, dreaming. The MOST they will ALLOW is him to “negotiate” with the Mexicans and the Canadians safe in the knowledge that any changes will have to be approved by the Congress.

            Oh, Trump will get a few things he can call “victories” such as some sort of a “trickle down” tax cut bill and maybe the repeal of the ACA (but its replacement is still open to question). He may even be able to get resolutions talking about renegotiating trade deals and condemning the Iran Agreement…which mean little or nothing but look nice.

            But, anything major he is going to have to fight thru Congress just as other presidents.

            Boy, it is going to be fund watching you have to face up to REALITY over the coming months…..But dream on while you can.

          • John Johnson

            Well, I owe you a few “I told you so’s”. How long has it been since either you or Erica got something right? Oh, yeah…she did write about not predicting doom over dropping oil prices. You didn’t get that one right either. You are on a roll.
            List your doomsday predictions. I will be standing by.

          • WUSRPH

            Eight months at the outside and you are either labeling Trump as a “do nothing” second WPE or damning democracy (with a little “d”) for standing in the way of the Great Leader.

          • John Johnson

            We will see. The law of averages is on your side. Moby Dick was a minnow the last time you got something right.

          • WUSRPH

            Actually, I find it more than a little interesting that you spent more than 7 years repeatedly attacking President Obama for, in your opinion, not fulfilling his campaign promises……hitting him again and again with that charge…..but here today you are saying that all the promises that Trump made were “brash statements” that he never intended to do and that that is more than okay with you. If I wasn’t trying to be polite, I’d use a “h” word to describe such a person.

          • John Johnson

            Your words have no sting. Fire away. I want change in the areas Trump has proposed. I want movement. I want positive steps. Obama rammed through the ACA on us…one of the worst laws in existence, and it went downhill from there. He then went about personally setting race relations back a decade or so. Then there is the fact that the Banks are bigger than ever and so tied to the Duetche Bank that if it goes, we might have another melt down. I think the Fed is probably propping them up. Who knows. Obama is a loser. We will have a chance to see if Trump is, too.

        • Gunslinger

          I know. I was being sarcastic. He won’t build the wall he promised. He won’t deport the millions that he promised. I was mimicking the people who believe that tripe.

      • John Johnson

        Here’s my personal take. Many motivators and negotiators often make wild statements which hold some level of intent and validity. Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson once jumped all over a guy during practice who was said he was not performing up to snuff because of his asthma. He cut the guy that same day. He got everyone’s attention.

        Trump got everyone’s attention by making brash statements about a wall and a 35% import duty…just to name a couple. He has everyone now listening. Numero uno is Mexico; dos is US multinational corporations, and tres is NATO members and other countries.

        No one necessarily wants a wall; we want positive immigration reform and better border security. By letting Mexico know he means business, he can hopefully get Mexico to clean up their side of the Rio Grande and stem the flow of Central Americans and others through their country and on to us. If they don’t come around, a wall certainly can be built and the trade laws reformed to make things awfully tough on the Mexican economy. If Trump gets things off high center, he makes his supporters happy.

        The same with US corps who are shutting down plants and exporting jobs. Move your money and jobs back here or suffer the consequences. In return, he will dangle better tax rates.

        To allies…pay your fair share or we will pull out.

        Paint the worst case scenario, show you mean business, and negotiate a favorable outcome. When do you remember us doing that? We let many take advantage; we still hand out billions to those continuing to spit on us after we do. Nothing changes. I promise you, they will be shortly.

        • Gunslinger

          WHAT!?! You hammered Obama for years on this very blog for not closing Guantanamo when campaigned on doing just that. You all but hated him for it. But if Trump doesn’t build the wall he promised or deport everyone he promised, that’s okay because it was all just a negotiation tactic?!? That’s nonsense and you know it.

          “No one necessarily wants a wall”? Are you kidding? He’d shout out “Who’s gonna pay for it?” and the crowd would respond, “MEXICO!!!” Trump wasn’t speaking in figurative terms; he was speaking in – quite literally – concrete terms. He promised a wall and his non-college educated white male voters will want to see that wall.

          • John Johnson

            Whaaat??? You think I wanted O to release terrorists responsible for killing Americans so they could do it all over again? Try again. You got this all wrong. I pounded on him, initially, for promising to put an end to basically unregulated hedging and derivatives trading. He did nothing. His chairman of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission said that hedgers with no real skin in the game added about $0.50 of cost to each gallon of gas. Obama did nothing. He said that he was going to put an end to bundled packages of worthless derivatives. Nada. It took off from there and he turned into the WPE. Who knows, Trump might take this moniker away from O, but we have to wait a few months to find out.

          • Gunslinger

            You’re the one who’s so big on keeping campaign promises. You said this: “Obama is the worse president in my lifetime if simply judged by the number of unfulfilled campaign promises.” – http://www.texasmonthly.com/burka-blog/obamas-collapse/

            If you’re going to have standards, keep them when your boy gets into office. Otherwise you look like a pure partisan hack.

          • BCinBCS
          • John Johnson

            Cut the crap. I don’t care if he builds a wall, electifies the Rio Grande, posts the military every mile, or zaps them with some new fangled weapon. I just want the border secured and illegal inflow stopped. Get it? Obviously not. I’m not giving Trump a walk. I just read his list of promises. We will see the results and then we can discuss.

    • José

      Now that they are in control it’s going to be a lot more difficult for them to blame others for what happens. No more excuses.

      • BCinBCS

        You are such a dreamer. Everything will still be Obama’s or Hillary’s fault.
        Have you learned nothing?

        • John Johnson

          That might be true. Obama was still blaming Bush into his 2nd term.

  • BCinBCS

    I can’t believe it. I went to CNN’s results web page to get the final election tally only to find that three states have yet to be called…Minnesota, Michigan and New Hampshire.

    Minnesota has to count about two and one-half million votes, about one-eighth the number cast in Texas and New Hampshire has to count about two-thirds of a million, probably about the number cast in Harris County (Houston). Maybe Trump can fix that too.

  • SpiritofPearl

    Courage, my friends! Every four years the percentage of white voters without a college degree diminishes by 4%. People of good will must be patient. It’s a war of attrition.

  • BCinBCS

    Here are two graphs that may explain the election (or may spur controversial discussion).
    .

    .

    So, everyone wanted change. And, how was that change reflected in the election results?
    .

    .

    Looking closely at the Vote By Age graph it appears that most people voted about the same in this Presidential election as they did in the Obama/Romney 2012 election with the exception of 18-29 year olds and 30-44 year olds who voted third party in greater numbers this election.

    If you’re happy with the results, thank a young person for wanting change and voting third-party. If you’re not happy with the results, well, too bad now. 🙁

    • Jed

      how’s that hopey changey thing workin’ out for ya?

      – sarah palin

    • BCinBCS

      I’ve been listening to the talking heads all day and there seems to be a consensus developing about why Hillary lost. They are saying that the number of blacks and Latinos that came out for Hillary was less than the number that voted when Obama was running. None mentioned the number of younger people who voted third party this election that I discovered this morning.

      So, the bottom line appears to be that Hillary lost because of a decline in African-American and Latino (and maybe Millennial) voters.

  • BCinBCS

    Maybe our resident historian can inform us about the similarities between the election of Donald Trump in the United States and Silvio Berlusconi in Italy.
    Bunga, bunga.

    • WUSRPH

      I’m trying to put it into some perspective….but I think the better analogy may be a totally unqualified Andrew Jackson…..more when I have thought things thru….At least my Texas prediction turned out to be correct (low 40s, seats in the Texas House) and I feel a little better about the fact that it appears Trump will be a minority president as Clinton will probably win the popular vote, plus the libs and the greens. He has no mandate.

      • BCinBCS

        First, I have always hates Andrew Jackson. It galls me every time that I see his portrait on the $20 bill.

        Second, it doesn’t matter that Trump has no mandate – he has the Presidency, the Senate, the House, the Supreme Court, most circuit and appeals courts, most governorships, most state legislatures and, in my case, the count commission and city government.

        How is it that the population is evenly divided among those that vote for a Republican and a Democratic President yet the overwhelming majority of elected officials are Republican?

        • Gunslinger

          People tend to not vote in mid term elections, except those who are highly motivated. You know who those people are.

          • Jed

            also, too, gerrymandering.

        • WUSRPH

          Having “no mandate” will not affect how Trump approaches the presidency. He will certainly ACT like he has one….but, where it may matter, is when it comes to push and shove with Congress should he seriously attempt to implement much of what he campaigned upon.

          • BCinBCS

            My God, W. That’s not very reassuring.

            So instead of implementing Trump’s crazy ideas they will pass their own RWNJ legislation.

          • John Johnson

            There you go again making prognostications like you are some sort of guru. I think we all know now that you are not. You are a historian. Please stick to looking back and quit showing your rear. Have you no shame?

          • John Johnson

            Not sure why you keep spitting this out.
            Where do you get this stuff? “No mandate”? Did you happen to catch the color of the map after all was said and done? How about those electoral college votes you kept mentioning in the past several weeks? We are a Republic, right? He was elected by the majority of states and Republicans gained control of both houses. No mandate? No imperative mandate or no free mandate? Since we are a Republic, your position on this is flat out wrong. Why don’t you give it a rest for awhile?

          • WUSRPH

            He got less than a majority of the votes. But this will not affect the way he acts.

          • John Johnson

            A mandate in a Republic, especially one with our electoral college, does not require a majority of the popular vote. You know this. Why are you being so obtuse?

          • Too Sweet

            Yeah, like the mandate Obama had.

      • John Johnson

        He has a majority of seats in both chambers; he is about to appoint a Supreme Court Justice. His mandates will be whatever he and those Repub congressman agree upon. You know that; I know that; virtually everyone in the country now knows that. I should also point out that Libs and Indies and Reagan Dem’s helped elect him. What is it about this that you do not understand?

    • John Johnson

      That would be good…but don’t ask him to project that into some sort of prognostication. He has shown he is not very good at that.

  • John Bernard Books
  • John Bernard Books
  • John Bernard Books
  • John Bernard Books

    The resident pedant said polls were gospel…..
    “Pollsters and election modelers suffered an industry-shattering embarrassment at the hands of Donald Trump on Tuesday night.
    Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, had long said the polls were biased against him. His claims — dismissed and mocked by the experts — turned out to be true.”
    http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/305133-pollsters-suffer-huge-embarrassment

    Polls have become a joke…..especially football

  • John Bernard Books
  • SpiritofPearl

    Don’t do a post-mortem on Obamacare just yet. Another Trump fairy tale:

    http://fortune.com/2016/11/09/brainstorm-health-11-09-intro/

    • John Johnson

      You are right. It is going to take time to sort through the mess. Maybe we can find someone who has actually read through it all now and understands what needs changing. Just knowing that maybe someone has the balls to tell retired Medicare recipients that unpopular changes are coming so our kids and grandkids can afford coverage makes me hopeful.

      • WUSRPH

        Sorry, but Trump SPECIFICALLY AND REPEATEDLY PROMISED during his campaign that he would make no changes to the “entitlement” programs such as Social Security and Medicare. Are you saying he is a liar? It is Paul Ryan, not Trump, who wants to make those changes.

        • John Bernard Books

          You don’t get it do you?…….”if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.” sound familiar?

        • John Johnson

          Excuse me…did I ever say that he proposed Medicare changes? Nope. What I said was…once he evaluates, I think that unlike a career politician, he will have the balls to say that it is needed. You are so dense you keep planning on his acting like those who owe favors to many and are fearful of not being reelected. He is not like others holding office. If he were, he would not be the President elect.

          • donuthin2

            He will run the country like Trump University. He proved PT Barnum right. A sucker or so born every day. Enough to elect him. I do suppose he will improve once he get Jerry Springer appointed to an advisory position or even perhaps COS.

          • John Johnson

            Chirp, chirp, chirp. I might be joining you in a few months. All I know is that I couldn’t vote for a woman who lied repeatedly to a congressional committee, destroyed 39K emails after they were ordered to be turned over, and got filthy rich from political influence. I guess millions agreed with me.

          • donuthin2

            more disagreed with you.

      • BCinBCS

        JJ wondered: “Maybe we can find someone who has actually read through it all now and understands what needs changing.

        JJ, I haven’t read through the ACA law but, nonetheless, I can tell you some of what it needs…the main thing that it needs is a public option (as I explained in Erica’s last article).

        Obamacare has bent the health care cost curve downward from its pre-ACA rise. It is estimated that eliminating the ACA will not only re-establish the higher cost of health care but increase it even higher.

        There are other tweeks that would make it more efficient but that is not going to happen with a Republican Congress and it certainly will not happen with a Trump Presidency.

        As Beerman has already stated, Trump, the barking dog, has caught the 18-wheeler and now he has to do something about it. His mouth, his supporters and his party will force him to make a choice that can only result in higher health care costs, greater numbers of the uninsured and a return to emergency room medical treatment.

        Happy days are here again.

      • BCinBCS

        JJ wrote: “…maybe someone has the balls to tell retired Medicare recipients that unpopular changes are coming so our kids and grandkids can afford coverage makes me hopeful.

        JJ, nothing needs to be changed about Medicare for it to remain solvent. As is, it will not run out of funds until 2028 unless Obamacare is repealed causing health care costs to begin rising at higher rates again.

    • John Johnson
  • John Bernard Books

    The Pant Suit Brigade have something to cheer about….
    “Hillary Clinton may not have been elected president, but other glass ceilings were shattered on Election Day nonetheless. One such historic moment came from Trump’s own camp, where Kellyanne Conway became the first woman to successfully run a presidential campaign:”
    http://theweek.com/speedreads/660809/kellyanne-conway-becomes-first-woman-successfully-run-presidential-campaign

    I’m sure they are happy for her….

  • BCinBCS

    Or it could be the lather that builds up on the neck, especially under the bridle.

    As for me jumping on the Trump bandwagon, I do not see that ever happening.

    • John Johnson

      You on his bandwagon? Whoever said that would ever happen? All I referenced was your chirping, hoping that you would wait until you have something concrete to chirp about.

  • donuthin2

    When i was 14, maybe 15 years old, we had a school trip to the Texas State Fair. A friend and I sneaked off from the group and went to the mid way. As we walked thru, one of the carnival hucksters called us aside and told us for a nominal fee, he would risk getting arrested but would let us into the girlie show. He was a smooth talking dude, and somehow figured out how much money we had, and agreed to let us in for that amount and would even throw in a picture of one of the girls. After it was over, I was feeling pretty manly, but at the same time, like I had been ripped off. Got home, was kinda careless with the picture and sure enough my dad found it and quizzed me about it. I can remember to this day his lecture, not about how inappropriate the picture or what we saw was, but how immature we had been to be drawn in by the carnival con man.

    I feel like the huckster has reappeared in my life again. I wasn’t lured in by him, but a majority of my neighbors and fellow citizens were and now I am feeling really screwed by their immature thinking that allowed them to be suckered into this horrible situation.

    • John Bernard Books

      Thats ok I feel your pain but the clintons are done….

    • John Johnson

      Hahaha. What is it you’ve gone home with? Has some terrible thing happened to you? To anyone else? Have his promises been deemed false? Damn, donuthin2, he is not even in office yet. Wanna maybe wait and see if you/we have been conned?

      • donuthin2

        I doubt that I will be disappointed as I have very low expectations.

      • Beerman

        JJ, I agree that it is way to early to judge his actual actions as our new President, and I am confident, based on your past postings, that if Trump does not perform as you expect, that you will be very vocal about any shortcomings by the new President. It is going to be interesting to watch how Trump handles the responsibilities of the Presidency. He has many challenges ahead to be able to accomplish his stated goals expressed over the past year, or so. It will be an interesting experience for all Americans.

        I believe the key is how he, personally, can handle the power of the Presidency. Historically, political power has been known to corrupt many competent people, both morally and financially. The trip will be exciting and important to the future of our great Country.

        • Jed

          ” Historically, political power has been known to corrupt many competent people, both morally and financially. ”

          the relevance of this statement completely escapes me.

          competent? nope.
          already corrupt? yep.

          power wasn’t even necessary.

    • SpiritofPearl

      Just like the Weimar Republic. A lot of decent Germans were “sold down the river” by Hitler,

  • John Bernard Books

    Making America great again…
    “Perry on Twitter made the announcement saying that he had been contacted by the Trump transition team Wednesday morning. ”
    http://tpr.org/post/rick-perry-being-eyed-possible-role-trump-administration#stream/0

    It will feel great to watch jobs being added as government regulations are shredded by the reams…..

  • John Bernard Books

    The soon to be 7-2 conservative SCOTUS….
    “However, the Republican senate will have two years before midterm elections, during which time two liberal justices—Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer—are expected to retire. If Trump is able to appoint two additional conservative justices before a possible senatorial flip in 2018, conservatives will fully control all three branches of American government.”
    http://qz.com/832200/election-2016-heres-what-a-president-trump-will-do-to-the-supreme-court/

    Should slow the harassment of citizens by government employees.

  • WUSRPH

    Here is Trumps “contract with the American voter” that presents the things he says he will do within his first 100 days in office. Want to count those he accomplishes?

    https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/CONTRACT_FOR_THE_VOTER.pdf

    • John Bernard Books

      Thats a start, downsizing the federal guv is a positive thing.

    • John Johnson

      Yeah, I do.

    • SpiritofPearl

      Hahaha!

      That “contract” shtick didn’t work out well for the GOP last time as I recall.

    • WUSRPH

      One of the contracts finally gives some details on what he would do to “replace” Obama Care….It is what the Rand Corporation estimates would deprive 14 to 20 million Americans of the health care coverage they got from the ACA. Real progress!

      • BCinBCS

        Excellent analysis, W.

        I have only one comment about what you wrote. You correctly stated that repealing Obamacare would be difficult because 60 votes would be needed to overcome Democratic opposition but you seemed to imply that dismantling its parts would be equally as difficult. It will not be. All Republicans need is a majority vote to defund the subsidies and the other government payments. This would essentially kill the bill, despite it not being repealed.

        • WUSRPH

          That works in theory….There would still be a legal obligation for the US to pay the subsidies….But it would, of course, make a total lie out of their repeated promises to “replace” it with something that provides care. But being a liar has never bothered Trump.

          • BCinBCS

            No, W, there is no legal obligation for the U.S. to pay the subsidies. By not paying them Obamacare essentially ceases to exist.

            The people who get subsidies cannot afford health insurance policies so they drop out of the system, those young and healthy individuals will drop their insurance because they think that they won’t need it and the insurance companies will not continue to insure those under 26 years old on their parent’s insurance, will not provide free wellness exams, will not provide free birth control, will not accept pre-existing conditions and will not continue to pay treatment bill when long term diseases reach a certain payment cap, as well as a myriad of other benefits of the ACA.

          • WUSRPH

            Sorry for the interruption. My computer blew up in the midst of doing an e-mail. It appears that virtually all is lost. I had just reminded myself to backup, but put it off for a day or two.

          • BCinBCS

            My sympathies go out to you. Did your computer crash and burn or did your HD die? If it was only your computer (not trying to minimize the tragedy) you may be able to connect your drive to your new computer and recover your files.

        • WUSRPH

          But that majority vote would have to be IN a bill or continuing resolution…and that might, in some cases, require 60 votes to consider. Needless-to-say, the parliamentarians will be having fun figuring it all out.

          Since it still takes 60 votes to take up a SCOTUS nomination, it will be interesting to see if the GOP changes that or if the Democrats will start acting like Republicans….One would hope that both will try to work for what is best for America and compromise when necessary, but why should we expect the Democrats to do what the GOP refused to do for the last eight years.

          • BCinBCS

            The defunding of Obamacare will be in an appropriations bill which means that it will be a while before it can come up. I doubt that Democrats will filibuster an appropriations bill because (a) they’re Democrats and (b) they saw what happened when the Republicans did it. That means “so long” to the ACA.

            The scuttlebutt that I have been hearing from McTurtle is that he will preserve the filibuster because he realizes that the Repubs will one day be the minority again. We shall see.

      • John Johnson

        Horseshit. You repeating again what you read? Agreeing with what you like and ignoring what you don’t…kinda like those goofy polls? I’ve figured out that you are really not too good at individual thinking and analyzing. You just keep repeating bad info. Your track record is horrible.

        • WUSRPH

          I only report what is clear……If you have no money to busy insurance, you have no money to put aside in a health savings account, certainly not enough to cover any major health care need.

          But you don’t want to face reality….You have too much fun in your world of dreams….

          • Jed

            when the “drain the swamp” people start saying they won’t hold trump to the same standard that got them agitated in the first place, don’t get confused, just remember: it was never about that.

          • WUSRPH

            I am very sad to have to agree…..I thought we had progressed much farther than we have when it comes to people who do not look, talk or worship like us. But I was totally wrong.

          • BCinBCS

            I agree with you and Jed. There was a time about four or five years ago when I actually was saying to my friends that I thought racism here in Texas was over. Maybe it was because my conservative friends realized that I would not let their racist remarks pass so they quit saying and acting that way around me. But with Obama’s re-election, those racist ways began creeping back and with Trump’s run for the Presidency, they became open and used as a weapon against my beliefs.

            I won’t even get into my religious, social and economic disagreements with them.

            As far as I’m concerned, Trump is their President and they can have him.

          • Jed

            unfortunately, the entire world is going to suffer for it.

            first step, take energy policy back to the eisenhower era.

          • Too Sweet

            Wrong. Trump already said he is going to tank the health care system first.

          • WUSRPH

            He says he will effectively open all federal lands and off shore to drilling on his first day and approve he keystone pipeline, too.

          • John Johnson

            Let’s see…a middle class family of four has to drop a policy that costs them $1200 or so a month, that is nothing more than catastrophic policy because of the $10K deductible. Broken bones, stitches, and needed lab work costs are added to the monthly premiums so a family might have to pay $20K in any given year so others on the low end of the spectrum, who couldn’t get or afford insurance, can now get it for little or nothing. The family simply drops their coverage and takes their chances. They are now just one major incident away from bankruptcy. That seem equitable to you? The system is horrible. It was destined for failure from the start. I can only hope that smarter people than the ones the Dem’s used to put this atrocity in place are brought in to overhaul it.

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems need to understand clinton was a terrible candidate….
    “On Wednesday, as Donald Trump began to prepare to move into the White House, Clinton said goodbye to American politics”
    http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article113778808.html#storylink=cpy

    Time for both to go away…..

  • John Bernard Books

    The best thing about Trump winning…
    “The Democrats will now control next to nothing above the municipal level. Donald Trump will be president. We are going to be unpacking this night for the rest of our lives, and lives beyond that. We can’t comprehend even 1 percent of what’s just happened. But one aspect of it, minor in the overall sweep, that I’m pretty sure we can comprehend well enough right now: The Democratic Party establishment has beclowned itself and is finished.”
    http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2016/11/the_democratic_party_establishment_is_finished_after_trump.html

    Dems are done….exposed for all to see.

  • John Bernard Books

    Making America great again….
    “Donald Trump’s presidential victory preserves the Supreme Court’s narrow conservative majority by clearing the way for the new president to choose a jurist next year to fill the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.”
    http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-trump-supreme-court-20161109-story.html

    No more wild eyed executive orders written in the middle of the night while working Americans sleep…..
    no more legislating from the bench….
    no more fears of government agencies used against tax payers….
    Its called a peaceful transfer of powers and dems asked for it…..

  • John Bernard Books

    Should liberals get a day off to cry….
    “College students at several schools have started petitions urging their universities and professors to cancel classes in the wake of Donald Trump’s electoral victory, citing “emotional distress.”
    https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=8367
  • SpiritofPearl

    Ft. Bend County went for Clinton. Booksie’s voter suppression efforts didn’t work so well.

    • John Bernard Books

      “A Democrat hasn’t won statewide office in Texas since 1994, the nation’s longest losing streak. The state hasn’t backed a Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter in 1976.”
      https://www.yahoo.com/news/m/fa504118-3006-35d7-a732-d1fe86ba5266/ss_texas-stays-red%3A-trump-wins.html

    • SpiritofPearl

      “This loser is blocked.”

      • John Bernard Books

        I don’t block losers I laff at ’em….

      • BCinBCS

        Pearl, are you writing “This loser is blocked” because you are just now blocking the Troll or because you are reminding him that we cannot see what he is trolling?

        • John Bernard Books

          neither you losers read my comments everyday while pretending you can’t see them……

        • SpiritofPearl

          A reminder . . .

          I’ve blocked a couple of
          other Angry White Men as well – Charlie Primero (who is NOT Booksie),
          Crazy Don from Lampasas, and JJ because he has his intellectual foot nailed to the floor.

          How long will it be before they realize they’re screwed?

          • BCinBCS

            Y’all kept telling me how nice it is when he is blocked but I like to keep up with the arguments of the other side. Between the constant lies and half-truths, I was spending all of my time pointing out his misinformation but it was his personal insults that finally convinced me to block him. Now that he is, I am much more relaxed reading BB. It’s a move that I would recommend to everyone.

          • SpiritofPearl

            “Life’s too short to dance with ugly men.”

          • BCinBCS

            As an ugly man who likes to dance, I resemble that remark! :~>

          • SpiritofPearl

            Smart men are the best!

          • BCinBCS

            And I love smart women!

          • WUSRPH

            So, if Charlie P is not the Troll, should I unblock him?

          • SpiritofPearl

            That depends on your tolerance for raving lunatics. I blocked Rules of Blazon as well.

          • John Johnson

            After he screws up. Until then, I’m just going to sit back and watch, listen and read how totally devastated and angry you all are.

  • SpiritofPearl

    The Russians and the Chinese are grinning like Cheshire cats.

  • WUSRPH

    As no one seems to have noticed, the election results actually increased the strength of the Democrats in both the US House and Senate. The voters could not seem to get their act together….Of course, the Democrats would be more than happy to trade.

    • Jed

      speaking of confused voters, here is a maddening number from exit polling:

      percentage among voters who approve of obama/think country is going in right direction … who voted for trump: 10%

      that alone is enough to swing the result.

      • BCinBCS

        And Jed when you realize that Obama’s approval rating is 56% it becomes doubling maddening.

        (This is a higher rating than Reagan and only lower than Eisenhower and Clinton. The highest rating that Obama has ever had was 57%.)

  • WUSRPH

    Why not? .We all had to listen to your for years.

  • WUSRPH

    We all have been tippy toeing around pointing out that one group of Trump voters is feeling very good as a result of the election:

    Racists and bigots.

    HIs victory is sure to spur them on with the attacks on the basic principle of Americanism……He encouraged it…now let him deal with the results.

    • BCinBCS

      He’s not going to deal with the results; he has no problem with the results.

  • John Bernard Books

    Voters finally got to vote on obamacare….
    “Two months ago, I predicted that the GOP might stun Democrats over Obamacare, and prices were only one reason. “Voters in almost all key battleground states have at least one insurer pulling out of the exchanges,” I noted. Polls showed that losers far outstripped winners (43 percent to 8 percent) in the Affordable Care Act.
    Republican strategist Ron Bonjean also predicted a backlash in the Senate races as far back as August. “It feels like there’s a sleeping giant that’s about to awaken on the campaign trail,” he told The Hill’s Sarah Ferris. “It really does seem like an easy target, an easy layup for Republicans to score points.” The Republican triumph in holding Senate control against long odds shows that the sleeping giant did awaken and establishes a mandate for action.”
    http://www.thefiscaltimes.com/Columns/2016/11/10/How-Failure-Obamacare-Helped-Turn-2016-Election

    and it wasn’t pretty for dems…..

  • SpiritofPearl

    Good news! Texas is one of four states to turn more blue since 2012:

    https://www.texasobserver.org/what-trump-means-for-texas/

    • John Johnson

      You keep letting 800,000 illegals work their way across the river each year and it doesn’t take long.

      • BCinBCS

        JJ, your figures are way off.

        Foreign international immigration, legal and illegal, increased the population of Texas by 131,000 in 2013, the last year available from the Office of the Texas State Demographer. This means that there were about 4,535,000 non-native born people in Texas in 2013 out of a total (native and non-native) population of 26,510,000 or about 17%.

        Of the 131,000 foreign international immigrants in 2013, about 40% (37,300) were from Latin America, about 37.5% (32,100) were from Asia and about 35% (12,000) were from all other countries.

        So, 32,000 actual immigrants from Latin America vs 800,000 claimed immigrants from Latin America.

        • WUSRPH

          He is just copying his new enamored one who JJ himself says does not lie….he only exaggerates.

          • BCinBCS

            I got tired of constantly correcting JBB’s errors, now, with Trump’s victory, I’ll have to constantly research and correct JJ’s.

          • John Johnson

            I welcome the retorts. If I think your source is better than mine, I’ll offer up a “you’re right”, as I have done on occasion here.

      • donuthin2

        Whatever it is, Trump will not stop it as his business is too dependent on them.

  • John Bernard Books

    How did the dems get it so wrong….
    You start with a flawed candidate….
    Then you manipulate the primary to favor the flawed candidate….
    Then you ignore the voters, call them stupid and predict a landslide……
    Throw in a boatload of arrogance……and a fawning press
    Throw in federal agencies to cover up crimes of candidate…..
    “They never saw it coming.
    That was the sentiment repeated over and over again by Hillary Clinton’s aides, surrogates and friends on Wednesday, a day after their candidate failed to shatter the last glass ceiling.”
    http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/305339-clinton-world-dumbfounded-by-hillarys-election-defeat

    “Other aides and surrogates pointed to an arrogance that came from the top”

    Actually its pretty simple a whole lotta women didn’t like her…..

  • John Bernard Books

    Trump will a great prez…
    “Here, then, are at least 10 reasons Trump would make a stellar president.

    Trump believes in American exceptionalism.
    Trump is tough, unafraid to flex America’s muscles, and has the backbone America needs to take on the evil growing around the world.
    Trump is an experienced and tough dealmaker.
    Trump is not politically correct; he’s not afraid to say what he believes and has ignited an honest debate.
    Trump demands high performance and will fire anyone that doesn’t meet his high standards.
    Trump is committed to education.
    Trump “built that business” and many more and will run America like a business.
    Trump will not balance his job as President with golf and other social events.
    Trump’s loyalty will be only to America and Americans—not any political party, special interest group or foreign entity.
    Trump will support American laws, the Constitution, and the nation’s borders.
    Trump gets it.
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/07/15/the-10-most-important-reasons-trump-would-make-a-great-president/

    and the bar has been set really low by Prez Obama
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/5074b57e52d15db0e914adbfb58a9484366eba0885a1f369552fc586c1b4ec97.jpg

  • John Bernard Books

    You just have to understand dems…
    “The Obamas didn’t do a photo-op featuring the current and future first couples outside the south entrance of the White House, as is customary. In his first visit to the White House after the 2008 election, Mr. Obama and first lady Michelle Obama posed for the cameras alongside President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush.”
    http://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-obama-set-to-begin-transition-1478787730

    If there is no photo then Obama can deny it happened…..

  • John Bernard Books

    My good friend Pam Geller sent me this….
    “This wasn’t a squeaker, this wasn’t even close. It was a blowout. That’s a whole lot of deplorables. The voiceless had their day. Today, America is great again”
    http://pamelageller.com/2016/11/landslide-trump-305-electoral-votes-vs-233-clinton-electoral-votes.html/

    There was a reason Hillary wouldn’t discuss issues…..

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/0098188c673d289a4c14764394a09740b5bb64d56bcad3fa7e7db63d6955b59c.png

  • John Bernard Books

    Wait you mean the protests were planned and staged….
    “Anti-Trump protestors in Austin today are not as organic as they seem. Here are the busses they came in”
    http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3492176/posts

    Dems just can’t be trusted….more George $oros

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/5025f98593da6568790440e98a7dca828c2d6642796f6f0e119d378d55de7ae5.jpg

  • Too Sweet

    I have a suspicion this election will be followed by the greatest case of mass buyer’s remorse in the history of sentient species.

    • WUSRPH

      I certainly hope that there is some massive buyer’s remorse but I also pray that it does not get bad enough for the remorse to be the greatest in history, As bad as I expect it will be, I would hate for the good of the country for it to get that bad.

      • Too Sweet

        Trump and the Republican party created this large wave of anger, and then encouraged it to arm itself. Millions and millions of armed, angry people. Trump rides this wave through the election by promising to fix everything. What happens if he doesn’t? Where does that anger go?

        At the bottom of my heart I hope Trump manages at least a respectable presidency. The tiger is created and Trump is astride. We all have to live with the result.

    • Jed

      unfortunately the only people who will regret this outcome already do.

  • John Johnson

    Those whiny little sissies today’s colleges are turning out are pitiful examples of education gone bad.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2016/11/09/trump-won-because-college-educated-americans-are-out-of-touch/?wpisrc=nl_p1most-partner-1&wpmm=1

    • WUSRPH

      But unlike you or the Troll they will at least complete their education…

      • BCinBCS

        Ouch, that’s hitting below the belt.

      • John Johnson

        I wouldn’t change a thing. I didn’t finish my last year because it was expensive at Southwestern, I was bored, and I joined the Naval Reserve. By 27, I was working for myself. I have been all over the world, put both children through private universities, live in a nice house, drive a nice car, and have been able to provide for my wife who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 16 years ago. I still keep up with my college buddies and have contributed to Southwestern in the past. Great place, but college bored me. I think I probably have more friends than you do, have been more places than you have, have given away more of my time and money to others than you have, and have paid more taxes than you have during my lifetime. If I had gotten that degree, I might have ended up as someone’s flunky, like you did, or a nerdy lab rat like the puppy dog you mentor.

        • BCinBCS

          JJ, I just went through all of my posts to make sure so that I can safely say that one of the many differences between you and me is that I don’t use ad hominem attacks and I rarely insult other posters. You, on the other hand, constantly incorporate those attacks. I may be a lab rat or a puppy dog but I’m a civil and cuddly one.

        • WUSRPH

          With all those apparent blessings it is hard to understand how you can be so filled with so much anger and hate and so compelled to strike out with vile towards others. There must be something missing in all of claimed accomplishments that makes you such a disagreeable creature.

    • BCinBCS

      For those of you who do not want to read the WaPo link that JJ posted, let me summarize what the author of that article had to say:

      “Those whinny little sissies”(per JJ) got a college education so they think like educated people and not like the uneducated people who elected Trump who make their decisions using “Intuition and stories [to] guide [them] on…issues” (per the author).

      • SpiritofPearl

        Our stone age ancestors were guided by “stories and intuition.” Many of us have evolved since then.

  • John Bernard Books

    How to calm down a Trump protestor…
    “As anti-Trump rallies nationwide turned hostile overnight with widespread reports of violence, looting, vandalism, and death threats against the president-elect and his supporters, police in numerous major cities were able to instill calm and regain control by handing out participation trophies to all millennial protesters who were enraged about losing the election, sources confirmed.
    “So I had the idea—hey, why not start handing out participation trophies to the protesters, and telling them ‘Hey, you know what? You may have lost the election, but look—everyone gets a trophy. Everyone’s a winner.’”
    Seeing how the trophies had an instantaneous calming effect on the millennials and filled them with a sense of fulfillment and achievement, word spread quickly among police departments nationwide, and emergency trophies were procured by the thousands for use at the rallies.”
    http://babylonbee.com/news/police-calm-millennial-protesters-handing-participation-trophies/

    did you get yours WASSUP?

  • WUSRPH

    Did you look at Trump’s contract with the voters? The first thing he said he would do is to submit a proposed constitutional amendment to the Congress setting term limits for the Congress. Want to guess how many votes that will get?

    He appears to have changed his multi-billion dollar stimulus plan. He now says it is “revenue neutral” and is to be some sort of a system of “public-private partnerships”. Of course there are no details but it sounds a lot like the tax rebate deals he got on his buildings on a national scale. That could cost the Treasury billions in tax revenues that it otherwise would have collected, but since they are revenues it won’t get and never got before, it is technically revenue neutral. (You can’t lose what you never had.) This sure sounds like the kind of corporate incentives that many conservatives hate, but then Trump never claimed to be a conservative.

    • BCinBCS

      I’ve read that he is planning projects where the government puts up seed money and private financing completes the project in return for them running it and collecting the revenues from it…sort of like Texas and toll roads.

      As an aside, did you see what stock in the private prison companies, Corrections Corporation of America and GEO Group, did? Up 20% and 30% since the election.

  • John Bernard Books

    The irony…Bill Clinton called Trump and asked him to run as a republican….he then beats Hillary.
    “President Barack Obama hands over the White House to Republican Donald Trump in 71 days, leaving the Democratic Party leaderless and with few up-and-coming stars among its aging cast of stalwarts.
    In what appeared to be a wave election, Republicans also secured majorities they already enjoyed in the Senate and the House and in governor’s mansions and state legislatures across the country.
    Democrats were all but wiped out in places like Iowa and Kentucky.”

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3922902/Leaderless-Democratic-Party-dire-straits-GOP-sweeps.html#ixzz4PeYJzt5C

    Dem party in ruins….

  • WUSRPH

    There used to be an old unspoken tradition in the Legislature of using redistricting to rid itself of some troublesome members by “kicking them upstairs” to the Congress by creating districts they could conceivably win with the theory being that being in Congress would reduce their chances of screwing up things. (I leave it to you to judge which current or former members of the Congress who were former members of the Texas House or Senate qualified for this treatment.) According to some news reports, PE Trump may be thinking about doing a similar favor for the people of Texas by naming Sid Miller the Sec, of Agriculture. (Rick Perry’s name is also said to be on the list of possible names. Most people have forgotten that he started in statewide office as the state Ag. Commissioner…but I would think he would prefer the Interior Dept.). Kicking Sid up to the Cabinet would certainly make it a little duller in Austin but it might also relieve the Texas GOP for some embarrassment. But, for the good of the nation, you have to hope that Trump leaves Sid right where he is now.

    • José

      Imagine, Secretary Sid and President P****grabber hanging out together in the Cabinet Room at 3:00 a.m., challenging each other to tweet the most offensive insult.

      • John Bernard Books

        I see if I get an education like Jose I can call the prez a P****grabber. I’m afraid Jose is educated…..but ignorant.

      • Shelly H.

        Let’s not. That’s just too awful to contemplate. I’m praying that the electoral college works how Hamilton and the other founding father’s intended it to.

        • José

          You know, I was just thinking about that this morning, what it would take to put someone else in the White House. If more comes out about the Kremlin connection and Trump reverts back to bring Trump maybe a few electors will get fidgety and take evasive action for the good of our republic. Difficult and unlikely but this has been a year of surprises so why not? And the best part is that it would be fully consistent with the Constitution, as you point out. Certainly no less shady than winning the presidency while coming in second choice of the voting public, as Trump did.

          • BCinBCS

            Yea, but can you imagine how bad the sh_t would hit the fan if that happened?

            The transition from Obama to Trump has proceeded smoothly in the tradition of our previous Presidents, without the claims of rigging and unfairness that Trump claimed before he won. If he was denied the Presidency – even though Constitutional – he and his supporters would certainly resort to violence.

          • John Johnson

            As the loses have.

          • BCinBCS

            ???

          • José

            Oh it would be a storm all right, especially if the Dems led the way and elected Clinton or another one of their own. That ain’t gonna happen. But if anxious anti-Trump Republicans did the plotting and managed to elect a competent conservative, someone like Paul Ryan or John Kasich, well that might fly. Even if Dems assisted, which I think would be helpful if not necessary.

    • BCinBCS

      I assumed that the half-mayor of Wasilla would get the Interior post.

  • WUSRPH

    WARNING: Next time some one says “backup your computer on a regular basis” DO IT!

    Today in the midst of writing an e-mail to someone my computer went BAMN! Now the repair shop tells me that it is like no one had ever used it…ALL the memory appears to have been wiped out. There is nothing there. Making it even worse is that I had not backed up things for many months and my last backup disc was damaged. This means that virtually all my work product for several years—including the last draft of my (in)famous legislative training manual, my fiscal records, my e-mails, any written expression of my thoughts, my addresses, EVERYTHING IS JUST GONE! It is like they ane Ier existed.

    Please learn from my stupidity. BACK UP YOU FILES.

    • SpiritofPearl

      I’m so sorry.

    • Shelly H.

      Oh wow. BTDT. We simultaneously lost both our main and backup hard drives years ago and we now have backups for our backups. I have 3 separate hard drives and 2 cloud accounts that I back up to and my hubby has 3 for his personal and 3 for his work computers and the cloud accounts. It is devastating to lose so much data.

      • SpiritofPearl

        Mr. P’s computer was stolen from his office on campus back in the 1980s. He had backed up on floppies, but they stole those too!

  • WUSRPH

    can we please have a new thread on a different subject…..what about the LBB and the spending cap it is to set soon….what is it looking at?: Effect on budget….boring stuff like that?

    • John Bernard Books

      Or you can just shut up. The new thread will only bring the same old tired rhetoric from you. Can you say Prez Trump you old fool.

  • BCinBCS

    And the beat goes on.

    Good to see since Trump began running for President that you’ve joined the other conservatives in your blatant lack of civility . Too bad you’re not racist, you could really be having fun at other’s expense.

    • John Johnson

      Very weak retort. My posts have been very civil except for the ones responding to you and your mentor.

      • BCinBCS

        O.K., I see…I’m a murder but I only kill those that deserve it.

        (How’s that for a strong retort?)

        • WUSRPH

          Let it go BC. He is clearly a very unhappy man full of hate and contempt for all his fellow humans. He is not worth your attention.

          • SpiritofPearl

            His personal life has tanked, so he lashes out at strangers on line.

          • John Johnson

            I’m loving life; I’m the luckiest guy in the world. When is responding to being called stupid, a racist, a woman hater, and the like equated to hating life?

        • John Johnson

          Yeah, that works. Or…I only kill snakes.

  • John Bernard Books

    How did dems get so out of touch with Americans…
    “As they struggled through the wreckage of one of their worst election nights in memory, Democrats faced a brutal reckoning over how the party, soon to be out of power on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, can regain relevance.”
    “That’s got to be a huge wake-up call for the inside-the-Beltway Democratic establishment. They fundamentally failed,”
    http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-clinton-democrats-20161109-story.html

    dems are in total disarray out of power and desperate….all they have left is roiting and snarky comments on BBs.

  • John Bernard Books

    Why the dems failed…
    “Hillary Clinton’s shortcomings were obvious from the beginning to anyone who bothered to open their eyes.”
    dems out of touch with Americans
    The arrogance of thinking that somehow we could ignore most of the country and still hold a claim on the nation’s highest office is breathtaking. Demographics are not destiny. Candidates do matter. And it is still the economy, stupid.”
    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/the-democratic-party-deserves-to-die_us_58236ad5e4b0aac62488cde5

    Dem arrogance brought them down. Will they learn or will they try to drag us down to their level?

  • John Bernard Books

    What caused the dem power outage?
    “The biggest stain on Barack Obama’s political legacy may turn out to be the decimation of the Democratic Party on his watch.
    The 2016 election has brought a moment of reckoning — and a new era to the party.
    Democrats have been shut out of power in Washington, with the White House and both chambers of Congress in GOP control starting in January. In state houses across the country, their ranks have been decimated. ”
    http://hotair.com/archives/2016/11/10/wapo-dems-coming-to-grips-with-the-power-outage-they-earned/

    The Soros team, Hillary a flawed candidate and Obama a weak prez will take the fall. But the reason dems are out of power is their sheer arrogance their inability to compromise and of course their failed anti-American policies.
    Can they come back? They will have to retool from the bottom up. Time for the old guard to hang it up, ie WASSUP>~<

    With Trump naming 3 Justices to SCOTUS the shift right is inevitable.

  • John Bernard Books

    Huge downsizing of the fed guv….
    “As for Newt Gingrich, his name has been circulating for Secretary of State although BuzzFeed’s list also puts him as a possibility for HHS. He told Sean Hannity yesterday, for what it’s worth, that he was more interested in helping to restructure the government and that a cabinet position would interfere with that.”
    http://hotair.com/archives/2016/11/10/list-of-trumps-potential-cabinet-appointees-leaked/

    Newt Gingrich in charge of government downsizing….now thats a dream come true. Now who gets to ax the huge guv pensions?

  • John Bernard Books

    Finally a liberal asks the right question….
    “Camerota: “Why does President Obama have to be gracious?”
    http://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/brad-wilmouth/2016/11/10/cnns-camerota-why-does-president-obama-have-be-gracious-trump

    exactky…why do we have to be gracious/civil/have class? Why can’t we just be the angry party….

  • Shelly H.

    Really? That was completely unacceptable and unnecessary. I’d say you ought to be ashamed of yourself but it would be wasted breath because you would actually need to know the meaning of the word and have a passing acquaintance with the feeling to be an effective admonishment. So instead here’s hoping karma will be especially nasty to you.

    • John Johnson

      Thank you for your comments.

    • SpiritofPearl

      Block him. He’s toxic
      to decency . And boring to boot. . .

  • SpiritofPearl
  • SpiritofPearl
    • BCinBCS

      Conservatives are such hypocrites. Between Comrade Trump and the GOPutin, Hillary’s e-mail scandal is nothing.

      With the large exposure that the Trump corporation has with Russia, is Comrade Trump in a position to be blackmailed? Did anyone in the media take time from e-mailz, e-mailz, e-mailz to think about covering this aspect of the Trump campaign?

      I am so proud of our media. :~<

      • Shelly H.

        There have been a few print reporters diligently digging into this but were drowned out by emails, emails, emails. Hoping the CIA and the intelligence community can force the Justice department to take action. I’m not sure I trust the FBI.

        • WUSRPH

          Nothing will happen with a DOJ dominated by Giuliani or his ilk…It will be like when Nixon committed treason in blocking the Vietnam Peace Talks…and be forgotten until the historians look back in future years. We tend to give new presidents the benefit of the doubt (except for Obama) and let bygones be bygones until they screwed up.
          If you look thru Trump’s CONTRACT it almost looks like he and they are trying to wipe out any trace that Obama was ever president…..but then many of them never considered him that anyway,

          • John Johnson

            I did…but the worst one ever.

          • Shelly H.

            You don’t think that if it is filed prior to Jan 20th that they wouldn’t be obligated to follow through with it?

          • WUSRPH

            No. I think it will be one of those things that the intelligence community will monitor, but that’s as far as it will go. The country could not stand more at this time.

          • Shelly H.

            One would think that there would be some sort of process if there is potential treason involved. Do they not take an oath to uphold the Constitution just like the military?

          • WUSRPH

            There was clear evidence that Nixon had done so…but it was let pass….The same will happen here since there appears to be many questionable actions, including undue influence in American elections by a foreign power, but that does not qualify as treason.

          • John Johnson

            You guys are a hoot!

          • Shelly H.

            I’m not disagreeing with you but not doing anything is just wrong.

          • Jed

            nixon was about to be impeached when he resigned.

            he was subsequently pardoned (by ford).

            who will pardon trump?

        • Jed

          “I’m not sure I trust the FBI.”

          whoa, let’s not be hasty.

          the chief law enforcement agency of the federal government just threw an election illegally. what’s not to trust?

      • Jed

        it drives me crazy to see so many articles in the past week explaining why trump’s proposed policies are impossible (washpo, i’m looking at you).

        *now* you tell them?

    • John Johnson

      Now you are believing Russian “diplomats”. That’s rich! All of a sudden, those Red Commie Devils have turned into confidential sources and purveyors of the truth. I’m sure they wish all the whiny, sissy, destructive protests and gnashing of teeth would end…or maybe they like fueling it through stooges like the WaPo and people like you.

  • WUSRPH

    Texas Tribune has an interesting analysis of straight-ticket voting in the 10 largest counties that has a tiny bit of good news for the Democrats…that being that GOP straight ticket voting was DOWN this year. Whether that was because some Republicans voted for Clinton or someone else but Trump is unclear. Of interest is that the Troll’s Ft. Bend County had the HIGHEST %age of straight ticket voters with 76% of the votes cast their being straight tickets. Straight tickets accounted for more than 65% of the vote in Harris County and for an average of 60% in the 10 biggest counties. The GOP used to try to get the Leg. to outlaw straight ticket voting but has dropped that idea in recent years since it gets so many votes for its down ballot candidates from the practice.

  • WUSRPH

    Based on this part of another Texas Tribune analysis it is clear that there was a anti-Trump vote in Texas beyond the traditional Democratic vote since he trailed all the other Republicans statewide.

    “Trump’s overall margin was smaller than Mitt Romney’s 2012 win in Texas. In fact, the Republican at the top of this year’s ticket got a smaller percentage of the overall vote in Texas than any of the eight Republicans running statewide here, a group that included candidates for the Railroad Commission and the state’s two highest courts. Conversely, Clinton got a higher percentage of the vote than any of the Democrats running statewide.”

  • WUSRPH

    Let’s kill one rumor right here..There is NO chance that Trump is going to name Ted Nugent as America’s Cultural Ambassador…..But there is a chance he could become he chaplain of the Texas Senate.

  • WUSRPH

    Be sure to wear your safety pin….it is the least you can do to signal your support for people who do not look, talk, make love or worship like us.

  • WUSRPH

    How divided is America? How much of a “mandate” does the GOP have?” Consider these facts:

    The Democratic candidates for President and United States Senator and probably for the US House as well GOT MORE VOTES than their GOP opponents. American was and remands more of a Democratic county than a Republican. The GOP has the Founders and Federalism to thank.

  • John Johnson

    Well, well…the Washington Post has finally posted a piece that should give Trumpies some hope that they are no longer just going to continue to play shill for the anti-Trump movement.
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/global-opinions/wp/2016/11/10/im-a-muslim-a-woman-and-an-immigrant-i-voted-for-trump/?wpisrc=nl_p1most-partner-1&wpmm=1

    • John Bernard Books

      Huma voted for Trump….

    • BCinBCS

      As I read the article, everything that she believed was a policy of Hillary’s and not one of Trump’s except for the Democrats failure to use the word Islamic Terrorism and their failure to placate the rural Americans who are losing their place of privilege as the economy recovers from the Great Recession.

      According to her, the final blow that caused her to support Trump was the Clinton Foundation accepting donations from Qatar and Saudi Arabia and the leaked e-mail from John Podesta that diplomatic and intelligence pressure needs to be put on those two countries because they are providing support for ISIS.

      So let me get this straight, she voted against Hillary because she opposes ISIS and Islamic extremism while justifying it with an Hillary campaign e-mail that proposes putting pressure on those very countries for that very reason? With that twisted logic, I can understand why she would vote for Trump.

      Now that Trump is President-elect, he can now free to say “Islamic extremist”, turn in a circle and click his heels three times and ISIS and Al Qaeda will magically disappear. It’s too bad that President Obama never thought of that.

      • John Johnson

        Isn’t weird how we can all read something and reach such different conclusions based on our engrained biases?

  • John Bernard Books

    Trump wins popular vote
    “Although Donald Trump is still behind by about 300k votes in this estimate, CNN is projecting that he will eventually overtake Hillary Clinton once all the votes are counted. I imagine when they finally add in the military votes coming from overseas, it will give Trump quite a boost.”
    http://www.trump-conservative.com/news/cnn-now-predicting-trump-wins-popular-vote-reversing-earlier-decision/

    so what did dems win…..nothing.

  • John Bernard Books

    Everything is looking so positive….what changed?
    “I think you’re seeing a transition from a government that had its thumb on growth to a free economy,” said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. “We’re now looking at an economy that can reach its full potential.”
    http://www.cnbc.com/2016/11/11/us-markets.html

    Trump already fixed the stock market….

  • John Bernard Books

    Why are dem operatives like WASSUP and Harry Reid so full of hate and so divisive?
    “U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is blasting his party’s outgoing Senate leader Senator Harry Reid (D-Nevada) after Reid released a statement that Manchin says verbally attacked President-Elect Donald Trump.
    In Reid’s statement, he called Trump a “sexual predator” and suggested Trump to “roll back the tide of hate he unleashed.”
    On Friday, Manchin responded to Reid’s statement:
    “Senator Harry Reid’s statement today attacking President-elect Trump is wrong! It is an absolute embarrassment to the Senate as an institution, our Democratic party, and the nation. I want to be very clear, he does not speak for me,” Manchin said in a news release.
    In case you missed Reid’s statement, here’s part of the hate filled rant:
    ““If this is going to be a time of healing, we must first put the responsibility for healing where it belongs: at the feet of Donald Trump, a sexual predator who lost the popular vote and fueled his campaign with bigotry and hate.”

    They are little men lacking in stature and short on character. Its President Trump to you bozos……

  • WUSRPH

    it is a minor thing in the great scheme but one of the things I regret the most about the election results is that it means we are going to have to live with that self-satisfied, self-proclaimed superiority smirk for some time to come. I was so looking forward to never seeing it again.

    • John Johnson

      You were the one chirping long and hard before the election when all those polls you were citing, and I was poo-poo’ing in light of the Brexit vote, were publishing an electoral vote which gave Trump as snowball’s chance. My response to you was, “We’ll see. Let’s discuss on the 9th.”

      You, instead of offering a “I was wrong” or even addressing trading back-and-forth’s on why the polls were so screwed up, went immediate into your “We’re screwed…Hitler’s coming…head for the hills” speil.

      You are like the plethora of university professors teaching this liberal pap to our kids and grandkids…which has them crying and acting out like 6 year olds.

      This is the reason I have picked you out for terse comment. You are a pompous, self-centered, know-it-all, and I choose to not let you get away with it.

      • donuthin2

        JJ, let it go. You are making an ass of yourself. We can discuss it four years from now.

        • John Johnson

          No…we can start discussing it 100 or so days into Trump’s term. I cussed Bush; I cussed Perry and the Repub lapdogs and commissioners he appoinnted; I have cussed Abbott, Patrick and my Dist 10 senator, Konni Burton; I cussed Cruz. Then I started cussing people calling me uneducated, racist, naive, and a woman hater. I will start cussing Trump, too, if he does not get things off high center and moving toward what small business owners, blue collar factory workers, and middle class families who can’t afford insurance believe he will do. As I have always said, “we will see”.

  • BCinBCS

    According to the Wall Street Journal, now that Trump is President-elect, he is walking back his campaign promise to “repeal and replace” Obamacare. Now it appears that he wants to “retain and modify” it. Interestingly, what he wants to keep are all of the popular parts of the ACA like getting insurance with no spending caps, getting insurance despite pre-existing conditions and keeping children under 26 on their parent’s policies but eliminate the unpopular parts like the mandate that everyone must get insurance. Unfortunately for him, the former will not work without the latter.

    After 213 votes to kill Obamacare (yes, 213 votes) and after six years of “repeal and replace” and being unreasonable and uncompromising, I am basking in the schadenfreude resulting from the dilemma in which conservatives have put themselves, all because they were more interested in the welfare of the Republican party than in the welfare of the nation.

  • BCinBCS

    I have posted a number of comments about Obanacare but I’d like for those of us of a certain age to know what the conservatives want to do with Medicare. Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House, announce that as part of repealing Obamacare, he wants to start phasing out Medicare and replacing it with private health insurance.
    Isn’t it fun making America great again? Happy times are here again.

    • John Johnson

      Objectivity seems to be foreign to you. Is the current system working? By any measure it is not. If Hillary had been elected, she would be facing an overhaul. Why don’t you wait and see what the proposed changes are instead of constantly chirping about what you don’t like about what we haven’t even seen yet?

      • BCinBCS

        Objectivity? Look out for that 2X4.

        You keep repeating the same claims over and over despite the facts that I keep presenting to you.

        So, let’s put the shoe on the other foot. You show me the facts that Medicare isn’t working.

        • John Johnson

          Medicare is working, but it won’t for the next generation. My point is that our current healthcare plan is rotten to the core and your pounding on one that has not even been announced or presented yet is goofy. You simply speculate.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, I’m sorry to have to tell you this but as someone who has a particular interest in health care and someone who has been studying it since 2000, I can assure you that the only system that will work effectively is Single Payer.

            You can him and haw all that you want but there is no system other than single payer that will insure everyone and provide them with complete coverage.

            But go ahead, JJ, inform me what miracle system you and your President have up your sleeve that can insure everyone and provide complete coverage.

            Oh, and as far as Medicare is concerned, it has always provided care for seniors and always will. Any tweeks that it might some day need will be minor.

          • John Johnson

            One more time…the ACA is a miserable failure. Trump/Repub’s have not even laid anything out for consideration or vote yet other than a rough outline, but you are right..you are already getting plenty lathered up about it. How much would the single server system cost us?

          • BCinBCS

            JJ asked: “How much would the single server system cost us?

            How much is your life worth?
            Or the life of one of your loved ones?

          • John Johnson

            Yeah, I asked you how much it costs…and I get some jackass answer back. I’ll try again…how much will it cost. I watched Michael Moore’s documentary on healthcare in the U.K. and Canada. The cost was never mentioned. Do you know or don’t you, Mr Expert?

          • BCinBCS

            I posted this reply in the wrong place so I’m re-posting it here.

            JJ, I can’t give you an exact dollar amount but I can tell you that the United States pays three times what other countries pay for health care and by most matrices the U.S. has worse health outcomes. This is a fact that does not seem to make a difference to consensus shapers and law makers (and despite the fact that I’ve posted it many times you neither).

          • John Johnson

            get back to me when u have a cost figure.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, you are a near-sighted jackass (you almost got me mad enough to start calling you names).
            It doesn’t matter how much it will cost because if the U.S. converted to a single payer system we could save two-thirds of what we are spending now and have better health outcomes.

          • John Johnson

            You are getting as bad as your mentor. You have a severe bias and believe what you want to about single payer. The better outcomes statement is disputed by many. I have no problem with the system if it works as well as Medicare does, and if physicians, hospitals, drug companies and Big Insurance haven’t been buying votes to keep us from going there, why aren’t we already there? Going to blame it on the Repub’s?

          • BCinBCS

            JJ stated:”The better outcomes statement is disputed by many.

            Please give me a link to a couple of the “many” who dispute this.

            Yes, I am going to blame it on the Repubs. If a bill came up to institute a single payer health care system, the majority of Democrats would vote for it and almost certainly every single Repub would vote against it. This is indisputable.

          • Jed

            funny, when the topic is education, he is the one making *your* argument.

          • WUSRPH

            You have to remember, most of those screaming about government giveaways and high costs are practitioners of Herrenvolk Socialism….

          • BCinBCS

            I’ve studied just enough history to be dangerous and can usually follow the history about which you write but I don’t see the connection between the Republican party and Herrenvolk. I certainly understand it in relation to the [email protected] that are part of that Republican party but I don’t see master race tendencies in the majority of conservatives. Care to elaborate?

          • WUSRPH

            Sorry, I had used the term a couple of times before but should have explained it. It is a description being used in Europe for people like the legendary Tea Partier who, while advocating major cuts in wasteful govt., screamed “Don’t you touch my Medicare”. It describes people who, while complaining about government, want to keep all the benefits they are getting but do not want to see “those other people” (principally ethnic and racial minorities) getting anything from government.

    • Unwound

      Paul Ryan also wants people to die. Theres your real death panels

      • SpiritofPearl

        Keeps Medicare costs down . . .

        • WUSRPH

          Remember that Cruz is on record that any federal involvement in health care is unconstitutional.

          • SpiritofPearl

            I was making a very bad joke.

      • BCinBCS

        He’s not called “Granny Starver” for nothing.

  • BCinBCS

    Do you remember Pam Bondi, the Florida Attorney General who received a Trump contribution shortly before she decided not to investigate the Trump University scam? Well, you’ll never guess who is a member of Trump’s transition team. Go on, take a guess. (If you can’t figure it out, I’ll give you a clue: her name rhymes with Pam Bondi.)

  • Kozmo

    It’s kinda embarrassing for TM and this column for this outdated and erroneous entry to be dangling out there like it is, isn’t it?

    • Unwound

      Erica is apparently no longer with TM

      • José

        Wow, you’re right. Quit on Election Day. Maybe we will run into her in the internment camps.

        • WUSRPH

          I am very sorry to hear this. She was a interesting poster.

          • Kozmo

            I am also sorry to learn this. She was patient with many of us and a good writer with interesting observations, agree with her or not. Where is she going, does anyone know?

        • Beerman

          She will be joining a bunch of us there…I am expecting my six-pointed yellow star patch in the mail any day now……

      • SpiritofPearl

        How do you know? And where did she go?

        • Unwound

          Saw on twitter.

          • SpiritofPearl

            Perhaps the new owners wanted her to sell out. She was no fan of Trump.

          • John Johnson

            Maybe they wanted her to pick a winner every now and then. She never did.

          • BCinBCS

            Was that a reliable Twitter source?

          • SpiritofPearl

            Yes. Her own. Can be read on line if you don’t Tweet which I don’t. She had to lock her feed for awhile because of abuse.

            Welcome to Trumpworld.

          • John Johnson

            People don’t like being called names…especially unflattering names. Name callers can expect some blowback. Erica was a name caller.

          • Unwound

            Her account, so I suspect so yes

      • José

        I saw you and Erica chatting on Twitter. Any explanation of what happened?

        • Unwound

          Nope. I’d ask her.

  • SpiritofPearl
  • SpiritofPearl
    • BCinBCS

      After reading that article, Trump should insist on being a contestant on Dancing With The Stars because he would outright win the tap dancing segment since he is getting so much practice tap dancing around his campaign promises.

  • John Bernard Books

    I’ve had enough of the liberal’s hate. A sickness that can only be cured by themselves. Hate destroys from within as witnessed by the dem party implosion.
    I refuse to let them drag me down to their level….my job is done here.
    As my good friend Guv Perry says adios mofo…

  • John Bernard Books

    I https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/77e697513f0b9135476e9c6161ec8b3fc6df8bd76cb36255bbbedfccbb21eaa8.jpg ‘ve had enough of the liberal’s hate. A sickness that can only be cured by themselves. Hate destroys from within as witnessed by the dem party implosion.
    I refuse to let them drag me down to their level….my job is done here.
    As my good friend Guv Perry says adios mofo…

    • John Johnson

      Adios. We haven’t always agreed, but you have kept the apologists and overly confident loaded up with opposing views that drove them crazy. I liked it.
      Your pointed comments were deemed little more than crassly worded lies and distortions; they, of course, did the same, but deemed it something different. You were labeled the Troll, but never whined about it. You wore it like a Red Badge of Courage. Thanks for keeping this blog from simply turning into a hot tub for lemmings.

  • SpiritofPearl
  • Unwound
    • WUSRPH

      Only if they can absolutely guarantee and control the output….The TP and the Birch Society, among others, are terrified that somehow George Soros would get control of a convention. The majority of Texas Republicans also say they oppose it….BUT with Trump in charge I think the pressure for a convention will decrease… After all, he is supposed to save us from all that liberal stuff…..although he would apparently like to rewrite the First Amendment among others and, after he’s been run thru the wringer by Congress a few times, he may want to junk the entire Article II.

      • Unwound

        Why go for half measures with trump when you can go all the way? Senate’s already said they’ll ignore part of Trump’s platform. And I don’t think with those state #s they have to worry about Dems taking control of the agenda.

        • WUSRPH

          That all depends on how the various states pick their delegates. The proposal in the last Texas Leg. was so afraid of letting the people in on the deal that they provided that the delegates would be chosen by the Legislature. It also provided for the delegates to be recalled and replaced it they voted for anything the Leg. did not like. But other states might be so foolish to let the people vote on the delegates. In any case, people like JJ believe anyone can be bought and Soros has enough money to make it attractive.

          • Unwound

            Apparently not *everyone* can be bought. Clinton lost

          • WUSRPH

            Harvey K. over at the Quorum Report had a piece that raised an interesting challenge to Gov.Abbott and his State Rights friends. They have been screaming for 8 years that the evil federal govt. was standing in the way of Texans adopting Texas plans to solve all of our problems. Now that the evil man is gone and America has been saved from his socialistic plans, Harvey suggested that Abbott/Patrick/Paxton and their ilk may actually be challenged to show us what their magic solutions are….I wonder if they are up to it. Of course, the TPPF stands ready to guide them in this crusade.

    • Jed

      as red as that map is, there still aren’t enough red states there to call a constitutional convention.

      you need 2/3 (34).

      with luck, maybe a few more states will go red in 2018.

      ;O)

  • SpiritofPearl

    Ms. G, I will miss you on the Old Guys Blog!

    Be safe!

    • John Johnson

      I think she got fired for picking so many losers.

      • WUSRPH

        As usual, you make up your own version of reality. She QUIT by her own choice on Monday, before the election.

        • John Johnson

          Yet this very thread was posted on midday Tuesday with her name affixed. You don’t know anymore than I do so go back to blowing kisses to yourself in the mirror.

          • WUSRPH

            I only know what she posted on her tweet. You have apparently never heard of “giving notice” and continuing to work for a few days thereafter. But, as usual, you want to live with your own dreams of what happens,

          • John Johnson

            The point is that you do not know anymore than I do about “why”, but you want to act like you do. How do you know she quit?

          • WUSRPH

            Because she announced it on her tweet site….I have no reason to believe she lied.

  • José

    A few weeks back there was a discussion on BB about polling. Someone here was talking trash about FiveThirtyEight and its projections that showed Trump with an actual chance of winning. FiveThirtyEight’s final projection was about 29%. This was awfully controversial because many other forecasters put the odds of a Trump victory at slim to none. Seriously, they were citing odds of 1 to 5%. Secretly I hoped that the critics were right and that Trump would lose big, but past experience led me to respect Nate Silver and team.

    So it turned out that FiveThirtyEight was easily the most realistic of the prognosticators. They have a good write up available now, explaining how the election results compared to their analysis and why it wasn’t really a surprise. For those numbers geeks like myself it’s worth a read. Ryan Grim of HuffPo, who got into a verbal donnybrook with Nate Silver, was good enough to offer his apology.

    The weird thing is, people are still throwing rocks at FiveThirtyEight for not predicting Trump’s winning! Blows my mind. But here’s the deal. A 29% chance is actually pretty big. I mean, Kris Bryant of the Cubs had a batting average this year of .292, about the same odds. When he legged out a single do you think that anyone gasped and remarked how unbelievable it was? Heck no. Those things happen quite frequently.

    Remember that next time.

    • WUSRPH

      Two small points: the polls were right when it came to the popular vote…She won it…And, the outcome in most states was within the margin of error. But it still suggests the need for a lot of reconsideration by the pollsters before the next big elections in 2018.

      • José

        Well, the polls were reasonably accurate. The actual popular vote margin was off by about 2%, a very typical error. In fact this year’s polls are possibly even better than the ones from 2012. (Votes are still being tallied so it will be a while before final numbers for 2016.) But the error went against Clinton, turning those narrowly blue states into narrowly red ones. And another reason why FiveThirtyEight calculated so much uncertainty this year was the abnormally large number of late deciders, about 3X compared to 2012. They broke heavily towards Trump. You can make your own judgment as to how Comey affected that.

        One interesting observation from the analysis. Out of every 100 actual voters, have one switch from Trump to Clinton, That’s right, increase her popular vote margin by 2%. Not a huge amount, really. With this change the FiveThirtyEight model would have correctly picked 49 states out of 50.

        • SpiritofPearl

          Here is Nate’s actual analysis. I wonder what kind of bug Sam Wang will eat;

          http://fivethirtyeight.com/features/why-fivethirtyeight-gave-trump-a-better-chance-than-almost-anyone-else/

        • John Johnson

          No one got it right, did they? Any major polling group? Who came close on EC outcome. The system is broken, and as more and more people refuse to participate in the polling, it will not be getting any better.

        • Jed

          so if we change the results, his predictions would be correct?

          awesome.

          ps – have you considered the possibility that his work *was* correct, but it’s the results that were wrong?

    • Jed

      um, it was me. i was criticizing silver, along with the entire poll industry, for engaging in a useless exercise.

      you are correct that i mis-predicted the result.

      but so did they.

      how is that a defense of what they do?

      • José

        José: Here’s a deck of cards. Take one. Chances are 75% that it won’t be a heart.
        Jed: (Picks a card.) Hah! It’s a heart! I just proved you wrong!

        I give up.

        • Jed

          well consider the opposite.

          if i couch everything as a function of probability somewhere between 1-99%, am i *always* right?

          what if the methodology and reasoning i employed to generate those probabilities were based on entirely incorrect assumptions? am i still right?

          fine, he wasn’t wrong. because he said nothing of substance to be wrong about. totally worthless, in other words. i’d rather be wrong than make a living saying nothing.

          probabilities make sense in quantum fields. in everyday life, you might as well say “i have no idea.” it brings just as much value to the discussion.

        • Jed

          here, let me try again, in more professional language (i think i have been putting this critique into lay terms and that may have been counterproductive):

          one hallmark of science, including social science (of which polling is a tool), is “falsifiability.” in other words, for a theory to be scientific, there must follow from it hypotheses that are testable, and it must be possible to prove the theory false IFF it is false via disproving those hypotheses (this is why religion is not science).

          but there is no way to disprove a statement of probability, at least not one of this sort. when we get the answer and it is either zero or one, we have no way of verifying what the antecedent probability was for each outcome. any answer is equally correct.

          so, to the extent that silver makes his living as a professional social scientist, by publishing probabilities he is committing professional malpractice. it is impossible to know whether he was right or wrong, he has not said anything that is falsifiable.

          and knows it. read any one of his pieces, and he is always sure to say that he isn’t actually saying what he seems to be saying.

          • José

            Maybe the problem here is semantics. No, you cannot prove that his forecast for the 2016 presidential election was true or false. But certainly you can evaluate a probabilistic model by looking at aggregate results. Take a look at his history of forecasts where an event had a 70% probability. Did that outcome occur about 70% of the time? And as you increase N, the number of tests, does the observed success rate approach the model predictions?

            True that you cannot predict any single event with certainty, but probability models and statistics are useful in a great many ways. Casinos make a ton of money with them. Offensive coordinators. Food inspectors. Cancer researchers. I don’t see why FiveThirtyEight is any different in principle. They build a model, evaluate it with real data, analyze the result, refine the model, iterate.

            Still not sure why you think that their forecast didn’t say anything, because I understood one very big point, that the results were abnormally uncertain. That wasn’t a flaw of their model; it was a significant conclusion. And it’s not like they hedge every time just to CYA. Both in 2008 and 2012 their final forecast predicted Obama’s win with high confidence, over 90% I think.

          • Jed

            “Take a look at his history of forecasts where an event had a 70% probability. Did that outcome occur about 70% of the time? And as you increase N, the number of tests, does the observed success rate approach the model predictions?

            True that you cannot predict any single event with certainty, but probability models and statistics are useful in a great many ways. Casinos make a ton of money with them. Offensive coordinators. Food inspectors. Cancer researchers. I don’t see why FiveThirtyEight is any different in principle. They build a model, evaluate it with real data, analyze the result, refine the model, iterate”

            you’ve isolated the problem here.

            there are different sorts of probability statements, and the type you’re talking all rely on observation of multiple iterations of an event, which generate an estimate of likelihood for similar events. purists might argue whether this is probability at all, but even granting you that, this is not what silver is doing.

            he isn’t observing multiple past contests between clinton and trump under these circumstances. there are no other data points. you tried to address this by suggesting we evaluate him based on other 70% probability events. but that isn’t the same thing at all.

  • WUSRPH

    Trump and his new “friends” in the Congress have made it clear that they intend to repeal the last 8 years of American government and jurisprudence (except when they liked it like Citizens United). My question is that, after wiping Obama out of the statute and history books, what is next? How much more of the achievements and accomplishments of the 20th Century will they try to reverse?
    Obamacare and any idea of universal coverage is their first target, but it is clear that Medicare, Medicaid, Chip and virtually all other forms of health care provided by the federal government are sure to follow. In fact, the best we can hope for is that they will adopt some sort of a block grant system that gives the decision on who to help and how much help to provide to people like the Texas Legislature which is well-known for its charitable spirit,
    Next, if they have their way, will be a guaranteed Social Security, replaced with a “its all in your hands” IRA subject to the whims of the market and sure to make Wall Street even more millions,
    In the meantime, Dodd-Frank and its protections for the consumer and restrictions on the activities of Wall Street will be gutted, the EPA will be effectively abolished and developers will get billions in tax credits from the Trump “stimulus” plan while vouchers pour billions of taxpayers’ dollars into private and church schools including profit-making ones.
    At the same time, public access and accommodations laws will be effectively bypassed under the guise of “religious liberty”—you can always find some religious reason for discriminating..
    And, if the Newt has his way, child labor laws will certainly be on the list as we teach those little black kids responsibility by turning them into school janitors, as he suggested in 2012.
    Don’t kid yourself. The GOP has been champing at the bit to do all of these and other things for years….Most of it has been spelled out in detail in their various platforms and “contracts” again and again….Now they hope to have a chance to implement what before were only dreams..

    • John Johnson

      You “predicting” again? Speculating? As you past history of prognosticating shows, you don’t know squat about what’s coming. Why don’t you knock it off until you actually know what’s coming down?

      • WUSRPH

        I can only read what Trump published in his Contract with the Voters which, among other things specifically calls for effectively abolishing the EPA, block grants to the states and repealing
        ling Dodd-Frank, federally funded school vouchers and a massive program of “public-private partnerships” for stimulus. Are you saying that he is deliberately advocating things he does not intend to do? (PS He says nothing–as he never has–about your miracle solution to all our problems—a new Glass-Stegall Act.

        I can also only take Speaker Ryan at his word when he says that, after he kills Obamacare, that he wants to convert Medicare into a private insurance program and make Medicaid and the other health programs into block grants to the states. Are you also saying that he is deliberately lying to the American people?

        I also can not help to notice that things like the repeal of Social Security, under the guise of “privatization”, has been in every GOP platform (including in every Texas GOP platform) for many years and has been proposed by GOP presidents several times, Similarly, those same documents and public pronouncements have called for the repeal of the minimum wage law, restrictions on dues deductions for labor unions and requiring individual workers to approve COPE spending, plus other “reforms” in workers rights and protections. Are you again, saying that those declarations by the

        • José

          When asked what I liked best about Ronald Reagan my response is that he lied to his supporters about so many of his campaign promises. Let’s hope the same for Trump. We can guess that he will give up early on trying to build a border wall or deport 11 million people. Those are impossible tasks and he has no patience for difficult and boring work.

          • WUSRPH

            Back when Reagan was elected the late Barbara Jordan said that maybe it was a good thing that he had won because now the GOP would get to try to implement all the crazy ideas they had been talking about but would quickly find that they do not work so we can finally be finished with their foolishness. Needless-to-say, that didn’t work out the way she suggested. One must hope that this time it does.

          • BCinBCS

            It’s funny that you should bring up what Barbara Jordan (a politician that I absolutely loved) said because I have been conflicted between having the Democrats simply step back and allow the Republicans to pass every crazy-ass idea that they want, finally letting the electorate know how bad and how ineffective the changes would be versus fighting the Republicans at every turn. I have finally decided that allowing the Repubs to tear down what Democrats have built since FDR would be too hard to rebuild so I want Dems to fight and obstruct at every turn making the Trump Presidency a living hell.

          • BCinBCS
          • Jed

            we want trump to (try) to do all those things.

            how else will the “moderates” who elected him see the truth?

        • John Johnson

          Whew….that must have worn your little fingers down a bunch. Words are words. You can cuss and scream all you want to, but I would suggest saving your breath until you see what actually starts taking shape after he is in office. That’s all I’m saying. You are speculating.

          • WUSRPH

            Then you are saying that it is possible that Trump and company don’t mean what they say,,,And I thought we were supposed to be finished with all that old-style behavior now that we have a New Leader who was not contaminated by the stench.

          • John Johnson

            Since the art of negotiating has been lost for the past 8 years, we are about to find out if it stays lost. We know that every codicil of a campaign platform list will not be acted upon as originally written. If their is positive movement; you will hear nothing from me; if goals are ignored or negatively altered, I reserve the right to chirp like you and your following are doing now.

          • WUSRPH

            It is going to take more than negotiating skills (even Trump’s pound on the table and threaten to sue you style) to do most of the things that Trump claims he will do and that “Only I” can do.

            A prime example is his claim that he can provide more health care for less cost. Anyone who has any knowledge of health care knows he can certainly do one of those things—provide lower costing health care insurance…but then anyone can do that. All you have to do is offer less coverage.

            What he cannot do is offer the coverage provided by the ACA such as no life-time limit on coverage and no ban on pre-existing conditions…..They are just too costly, In fact, they would not have been ;possible in the ACA without the universal coverage, the mandates and the taxes on insurance companies, etc.that the GOP swears it will repeal. But it will be interesting and maybe even entertaining to watch The Donald try or at least act like his is trying to save the features that even enemies of the ACA say were its good ;provisions.

          • John Johnson

            We have over 4 months until Trump’s 100 days are up. You going to just keep speculating on what he is and isn’t going to be able to do? I will keep reminding you that your prognosticating is terribly lacking over the last 4 or 5 years attests. Why don’t you give it a break until you have something concrete to criticize?

          • WUSRPH

            The fact that you make up some claim about my prognosticating does not make it true……..but you, the Troll and Trump are firm believers that a lie said enough times become a truth. Or that anyone that you want to be the truth is the truth. Anyone who wants to check my record can look at all my past posts. Unlike you, I do not hide them but then, again unlike you, I have little that that needs to be hidden.

          • John Johnson

            Well, unless all the regulars here have selective memories, or are in total denial, they will remember things as I do regarding your bold predictions over the years that have been a 180 from what actually happened. It’s tough for you to admit mistakes. We all understand that, too…because you never have.

          • Jed

            meet the new swamp, same as the old swamp (but more racist).

    • pwt7925

      There are some provisions in Dodd Frank that should go, particularly the conflicts minerals reports. The requirement is poorly written, it has nothing to do with investor protection (the SEC’s mission, fwiw), it was put in as political sausage so that its proponents could use the reports to further their own political ends. They are horribly expensive to implement and much more complex than meets the eye.

      • WUSRPH

        What they intend to kill is the consumer protection agency and such provisions and maybe some of the controls on financiers and bankers including the tests and minimum reserves.

  • Kozmo

    Geez, first Burka quits, then Erica. Is this column cursed? And whither now?

    Maybe this is the end.

    • WUSRPH

      We have to hope that it will pick up again but maybe not till the legislative session when there is more daily news.

    • Jed

      for realz?

    • José

      Pretty sure that Burka just retired. He might still have some of emeritus status with TM but, you know, blogging really wasn’t his thing.
      I’m curious about Erica’s departure, though. On Twitter she mentioned something about all the abuse. The Brownshirt brigades have been out in full force this election season and it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better.

  • John Johnson

    From USA Today:

    The Hispanic vote was bigger and more influential in the 2016 presidential election, just as predicted, but it also provided one surprise: more support for President-elect Donald Trump than expected. Hispanics favored Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton 65% to 29%, a 36-point difference that helped her secure winning margins in states like Nevada and Colorado and kept her competitive late into the night in other key battleground states. But that margin, based on exit polling conducted by Edison Research, was smaller than the 71%-27% split that President Obama won in 2012. And it was smaller than the 72%-21% her husband, former president Bill Clinton, won in 1996.

    • WUSRPH

      Again you are misleading folks by talking about %ages BUT not the %age of What? There were more Hispanic votes cast they ever before and more Hispanics voted for Clinton and the Democrats than ever before. Those are the numbers that count.

      • John Johnson

        Your gripe should be directed toward USA Today, not me. The point is that not all Hispanics are automatic Dem votes. 1/3 of them voted for Trump. That must really have you spitting up in your mouth.

        • WUSRPH

          I know of no informed person–and probably few uninformed ones other than you and the Troll–who ever suggested that Hispanics or any racial/ethnic/religious or other group would vote as automatic Democratic or Republican votes. After all, not all older white males without a college education voted for Trump….only about 70% of them did. That must really have you spitting up in your mouth,

          • John Johnson

            No, sir…underdogs usually don’t chirp much if they are smart. They read and listen to everything, watch current events like the skewed Brexit polls, make educated guesses on what it all means, and post statements like “we’ll see; let’s discuss on the 9th.” If anyone was predicting that one-third of Hispanic voters should cast a vote for Trump, I read nothing about it. Did you?

  • SpiritofPearl
    • John Johnson

      Looks good to me compared to the group currently serving in these capacities. To the victory goes the spoils. Maybe Pearl will offer up her picks. That would be a really laughable lot.

      • WUSRPH

        I doubt that any member of the current White House staff is a White nationalist who says he does not understand Jews like Trump’s new top advisor.

  • WUSRPH

    Well the WALL is now down to a Wall at some places but a fence in others or so says Trump. As I said the other day he might be an Israeli-style WALL in a few places such as the Southern California border to pose in front of but that was all he could get out of Congress. It seems he agrees. I guess he was not lying when he kept saying we were going to get a WALL along the entire border…He was, as JJ describes Trump’s lies, just exaggerating.

    Strike that one off the list of promises.

    • John Johnson

      You bonehead. “There is more than one way to skin a cat.” If he does anything to control and reverse current immigration issues, his voters will be happy. After all, we have decades of promises with nothing but the same old same old.

      • BCinBCS

        And now that he is going back on his campaign promise you accept “the same old same old” but since it’s the man that you support it’s O.K.
        Don’t be a hypocrite.

  • WUSRPH

    Let us always remember that several million more Americans wanted Hillary Clinton to be president than wanted Trump.

    • John Johnson

      Yeah, all those afraid of losing entitlements and the elitests fearing loss of stroke voted for Hillary. There are a lot of them…and all in blue pockets in big cities.

      • WUSRPH

        This is one of the stupider more Troll-like posts you have ever written. You become more like him every day. The next thing you;ll be talking about is the 47% and making racist comments. She received votes from every area of the country……most states, except for the White Supremacist South, were close. She even much better in Texas….but you can have your little myths,

        • John Johnson

          I guess all those maps with red and blue on them are wrong. You know…the ones with the vast expanses of red and the small, concentrated pockets of blue.

          • WUSRPH

            That’s even a stupider comment. The colors specify who carried an area and in no way say that the other party did not get votes in that area…I am sorry to have to explain something so simple to you. But the strain has clearly been to much for you….

          • John Johnson

            You feel you have to state the obvious to everyone, don’t you? You think that anyone that argues with you is “stupider” rather than “more stupid”. Before you tell me the obvious…that both are correct…I will tell you that my statement about map colors is correct, and I felt no need to state the obvious. You are a truly a pedant in every sense of the word. I feel sorry for you. Were you one of those smart kids who no one wanted to hang around? If so, I’m going to back off and let you continue to hold court here without retort. I have a truer understanding of what drives you to be like you are, and my pounding on you is not going to sink in one iota. I have no desire to carry this further. You and you followers can have this site all to yourselves.

  • WUSRPH

    You may have noticed that Trump’s female mouthpiece and others are dropping less than subtle hints that they and Trump are keeping lists and, to perryphrase our former beloved governor Rick, there will be retribution. I presume that Senators Graham and Sass are probably almost at the top of the list. Ted Cruz had that place but his swallowing his pride and integrity late in the campaign may have moved his name a few places down the list.

    What will be interesting is what will Trump do to them and the many thousands of others who have qualified for his wrath. If he had any political sense he would at least publicly say that bygones are bygones, all is forgiven, let us work together for America….but too many of his supporters (and probably Trump himself) believe in retribution. As a result, I suspect we will see at least a symbolic “Night of the Long Knives” in the coming months.

    • John Johnson

      More of your wild guessing what will happen. Give it a break. Bevo crapping on squares has just as good a chance of getting something right as you do. Maybe better.

  • WUSRPH

    I see some reports that some one-third of Clinton’s supporters deny the legitimacy of Trump’s elections….We were worried about him not accepting her election, but, sorry, folks, its legitimate. It is also disgusting, frightening, threatening to the future of this country and downright horrible….but it is also legitimate. We are stuck with him for either four years from January 20th or, assuming he really screws up, until the day the U.S. Senate convicts him on impeachment charges. But till then he’s legit.

    • BCinBCS

      There is a third possibility – he may decide that the Presidency is too much work, that it’s not for him and resign.

      I recognize that Donald Trump is President of the United States but I will not recognize that he is my President. I hope that the Democrats make every effort to be as obstructionist as the Republicans were during Bill Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s Presidencies.

      • SpiritofPearl

        I intend to exercise “satyagraha,” Gandhi’s non-violent resistance. The word combines two Sanskrit words, “truth” and “resist.”

        “Legitimate”? My a$&! This was a putsch. Voter suppression, cancelling the VRA, voter intimidation at the polls, Citizens United and much more contributed to this American tragedy.

        • WUSRPH

          That strategy only works when you are dealing with a civilized opponent who will not go beyond limits in reacting as the British would not do in India. It was a total failure when dealing with people like the Germans or the Japanese during WW II when they would just keep killing people till the rest obeyed. Fortunately, to date American authorities have not been willing to use those extreme methods.

          • SpiritofPearl

            How will the military respond if he attacks civilians?

            The Brits killed plenty of Indians . . .

          • WUSRPH

            They killed a few hundreds at the most….just did not have it in them to kill thousands and thousands…guess Trump and JJ would call them sissies.

      • pwt7925

        I’ve heard that and similar sentiments before. (e.g., that he’d drop out of the race because he didn’t want it, etc). That’s wishful thinking. Don’t count on it.

      • WUSRPH

        We call it the “loyal opposition” but the word is still “opposition”.

  • don76550

    Thus far, Clinton has had her lying left wing criminal and perverted liberal butt handed to her.

  • Jed

    in case you aren’t getting enough schadenfreude:

    http://juanitajean.com/what-does-this-button-do/

    • José

      I continue to be impressed with the graciousness and patience that Mr. Obama has exhibited for the past eight years. We all owe him enormous gratitude for his willingness to assist this idiot and unimaginable lowlife who kicked off his political with the Birther hoax. Obama is a better man than I could ever be in the same situation.

      • Jed

        as much as i disagree with obama’s positions on war, foreign policy, and the financial sector, he is unquestionably the best president of my lifetime.

        of course, that is a real low bar. the past 50 years of presidents have been a collective embarrassment.

    • SpiritofPearl

      The Children’s Crusade,

  • Jed

    you should be thankful he even knew he needed to appoint one:

    http://juanitajean.com/what-does-this-button-do/

    • Beerman

      It will be interesting to see how “Dat Guy” handles the challenges!

  • WUSRPH

    Dan Patrick has released his 10 top priorities for the session. Bad, worse and worst.
    It, of course, includes his bathrooms bill and school vouchers and sanctuary cities as well as restoring the photo ID requirement for voting and JJ’s favorite “tort reform” bill from last session.. Want to bet that all the GOP senators vote for it again?. I guess they did not hear JJ’s screams of anger…

  • SpiritofPearl
    • BCinBCS

      An interesting read.
      Isn’t it fun making America Texas great again?
      Happy times are here again.

      • SpiritofPearl

        Mr. P spent time today reading articles with titles like ” Possible Outcomes of an International Trade War.”

        • WUSRPH

          It begins with Trump declaring China a “currency manipulator”, which he says he will do on the first day. This makes it possible for him to implement a whole series of import duties, etc. on Chinese imports. It will probably start as only a threat, but when the Chinese fail to respond as he demands, a real trade war could begin. If that happens, forget about 1 or 2 percent inflation. One has to hope it does not become like the late 70s again, but it well could. Of course, the people who will be hurt the most are seniors on fixed incomes, the poor and the white non-college educated who voted for Trump.

          • SpiritofPearl

            Does anyone on Trump’s Ship of Fools have the capacity to deal effectively with such a crisis? Perhaps some in Congress?

            One prediction is world wide recession. JJ is about to get a lesson in macroeconomics.

          • WUSRPH

            The problem is not knowing what to do…it is a world view that one must always show strength and never admit mistakes complicated by the fact that Trump thinks he knows how to bargain, but has no real experience where something other than a building project or his personal debts were involved. I fear that he both does not understand the complexity of the world economy today (JJ certainly doesn’t) and will attempt to show he is tougher than anyone else, leading to a major crisis that may get out of hand.

          • BCinBCS

            I wonder, W, do you think that Trump is the type of personality that “doubles down” when someone like the Chinese refuse to do as he says or do you think that he is the type of bully that, once in an actual fight, shows himself to be a sniveling coward? In a real fight with grave consequences, he strikes me as being the latter.

          • WUSRPH

            He has apparently been able to get thru most of his prior squabbles claiming a win, even when it was really a loss. I suspect he will use the same tactic in any international dispute, but it may be harder to sell if the consequences are not that good. He will DEMAND that they “renegotiate” NAFTA and probably wind up with something totally acceptable to Canada and Mexico that he could have gotten without all the fuss… but, of course, he has to look like he’s really fighting to sell it as a big win.

  • BCinBCS

    I have been extremely confused about why Donald Trump won the Presidency despite his obvious faults. I understand why diehard conservatives and ultra-rightist were for him but why were people without college educations voting for him when they should know that it is the Democratic party that is on their side? And it certainly makes no sense whatsoever why people without college educations who are actually making well above the average income for the middle class to have overwhelmingly voted for him.

    I’ve found what I believe to be the answer and the proof – at least to me – is that, growing up poor, I lived through and used to believe everything that Joan C. Williams, the author of What So Many People Don’t Get About the U.S. Working Class, explains as the reason. This even explains the, up to now, mind-boggling attitude and beliefs of our own John Johnson (JJ). It also implicitly gives a roadmap that shows how to bring blue collar voters back to the Democratic party enabling them to run the table on future state legislatures, governors, Congress and the White House.

    This is a must read if you are, at all, interested in the Trump upset.
    Read it, read it, please read it.

    It can be found here:

    https://hbr.org/2016/11/what-so-many-people-dont-get-about-the-u-s-working-class

    • SpiritofPearl

      Read this a couple of days ago. Her thesis is only part of the problem.

    • Beerman

      Thanks, very good read and provides a deep perspective into situation.

    • WUSRPH

      One barrier that will be hard to overcome is the utter contempt with which many in the working class feel towards the better educated and the fact some in the educated, professional class look down on the working class…Both lack real respect for the other, and neither may understand the worth of their different experiences and knowledge. This is more than evident in the utter contempt that JJ expresses for “book learning” and the professional classes every day and in the way that some in the educated and professional classes view the “ignorance” of the what the author describes as the working class. Finding a way for the two groups to understand and respect each other will be difficult but we must try.

      • pwt7925

        I would add that I have seen the argument, usually by progressive Democrats, namely that the working class voters are “voting against their own interests” when they vote for other than Democrats. That has always struck me as extraordinarily condescending and insulting, and suggests an opinion that the working class is too stupid to know what is good for it. It also suggests that people who express this opinion are blind to what the interests of many in the working class really are. I’m not a Bernie fan, but I believe that is correct when he suggests that the Democrats have ignored this part of what could be part of their base, have quit listening to them and have forgotten how to talk to them. These people are not stupid, and know full well that their “betters” don’t really like them or respect them.

        • WUSRPH

          Some proponents of American Exceptionalism used to proudly announce that one of the things that made America great was that it was a “classless society”. If recent events have shown us anything it is that that claim is invalid. In fact, as recent events have demonstrated, we are definitely a society with distinct social/economic classes who think and vote along class lines. It was less of a factor in the years directly after WW II when, thanks to federal programs like the GI-Bill, hundreds of thousands were able to move up to the middle class and into the professions and the Middle Class and a few to the top, but that
          era seems to have passed. While there is still a small chance for social mobility, the trend is to less and less upward movement and even to some downward—trends that played some part in Trump’s ability to tap into the Fear, Anger and Hate that helped fuel his win,

  • jadedhaven

    Curious to know if anyone has a link to voting data by zip code. Analyzing data at a county level seems awfully blurred in Texas considering how large and strung out counties can be in our state, especially in the suburbs and exurbs where tracking certain voting populations in specific zip codes could give a more precise picture of voting trends and general attitudes.

    • WUSRPH

      Not sure whether it is available by zip code, at least this early after the election, but eventually the Texas Legislative Council will have it by state rep. and state senate districts and probably by election precincts and census tracks. They compile it for use in redistricting. I am sure that eventually some political analysts will have It by zip code and almost every other division you can think of by the vote has not even yet been officially canvassed and made official in Texas. County commissioners courts will do that on Monday.

      • jadedhaven

        Thanks!

  • WUSRPH

    Saw Erica this evening and she said to say “Hi” to everybody. She was on a panel on the future of the Texas GOP put on by the Future Forum at the LBJ Library.

  • WUSRPH

    I haven’t seen those beautiful words “This user is blocked” for awhile. Any chance he got banned again?

  • John Johnson

    I see that Professor Pedant deleted his comment about his speculating that the reason you no longer see Charlie “The Troll” posts is because he has been blocked by TM. I guess he missed his short and sweet farewell.

    He has been the life blood of this blog for years. He drew hate out of you regulars like no one else could. He pricked you and you responded.

    It seems that he has left it to you guys.

    With him gone, what are you birds of a feather going to do? Just keep rubbing each other’s briskets?

    I plan on monitoring and commenting on occasion….if this blog is still around….just a little turd in your lemming hot tub. Hope you won’t mind.

    • BCinBCS

      As one who blocked him, he will not be missed.

      I greatly enjoy hearing or reading a spirited, civil, knowledgeable difference of opinion. It’s what makes debating fun. JBB’s comments were rarely spirited, civil or knowledgeable.

      • John Johnson

        You are a total loon. So are all of you “intellectuals”.

        “Blocking”? Pearl is lying about it, as are others. What narcissistic person is going to allow others to read and offer retorts to their comments without taking a peak? I have seen several slip ups where they have directly responded.

        You guys have at it here. Left to your own, how long can it be before you turn on each other? This is going to be fun to watch…until TM pulls the plug.

        • BCinBCS

          I cannot give an opinion about others peeking, all I can state is that when I blocked JBB I never read another of his comments.

          You seem to be psychologically projecting when you imply that this blog will become a lord of the flies without his presence. If you knew anything about liberals you would know that, although it can happen, it is unlikely.

          • WUSRPH

            I don’t know what the Troll announced this time but he has declared his “work here is done” a few times in he past only to reappear in a few days. I suspect that will happen again. He cannot live without the thrill he gets when anyone pays attention to him.

          • Kozmo

            He’s off to become the new Atty Gen!

    • John Bernard Books
  • WUSRPH

    One thing to be on the lookout for is whom will the alt-right and their ilk on talk radio decide is the next Democratic threat. They spent years digging at the Clintons, successfully destroying their image but that task has been completed. Now they will shift to the Democrats who they think will be possible candidates in the future. These guys won’t wait until the candidates actually declare but will start years ahead to accomplish their tasks. They have already done some work on the Castro brothers and Sen. Warren, which they will probably step up to a continuing snipping if they really think they are a potential threat. It will be interesting to see what their instincts and intelligence are telling them if they pick someone not presently in the spotlight such as the new woman senator from California.

    • BCinBCS

      I am supremely confident that Elizabeth Warren can hold her own against any radical rightist. She’s about the only Democrat with a pair of balls.

      • WUSRPH

        Chip, , , , chip….chip…..drip…..drip…..drip…..can damage anyone’s image over time…sexual innuendoes alone would do her real damage…and don’t ever forget the truth means nothing to these folks.

  • John Bernard Books

