Burka Blog

This One’s on Us, Sid

Ag commissioner Sid Miller won’t face charges for spending taxpayer dollars on out-of-state trips.

By Comments

TexasAgriculture.gov

During the past few weeks, many politically minded Americans have, understandably, been focused on the rapidly approaching showdown between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Still, I encourage Texans to take a moment to celebrate our agriculture commissioner, Sid Miller. In April, the Texas Rangers began an investigation into whether he misused taxpayer funds to take two trips earlier this year. On Tuesday, the Travis County District Attorney’s office announced that the investigation had been concluded, and that it will not result in criminal charges.

Lauren McGaughy, at the Dallas Morning News, explains that Susan H. Oswalt, the Travis County DA, did not exactly exonerate Miller. In fact, he admitted to the Rangers that he had received a “Jesus shot” on the first trip, to Oklahoma; it was already known that he competed in a rodeo on the second trip, to Mississippi, and that he won a cash prize. Further, the investigation found little evidence that he spent much time on state business on either trip, as Miller maintains that he wanted to do. Still, as Oswalt explained in her letter to the Rangers, “criminal intent would be difficult to prove in this case”; no point in bringing charges, apparently, if there’s so much reason to think the jury would believe the statewide official was merely confused.

Personally, I consider this a satisfactory outcome. Miller has, after all, reimbursed the state for both trips. And in a sense, I think the Texas taxpayers should be grateful for his restrained approach to extracurricular travel. This has been an unusually dramatic year in politics. He could probably have found time, while we were all distracted, to sneak off to Timbuktu.

Tags: Politics, Sid Miller

Related Content

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller.

Sid Miller’s Legal Battles, Explained
Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller.

Sid Miller Is Having Quite A Week
Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Posted A Facebook Meme Suggesting “The Muslim World” Be Nuked
frenchfries_2

Banned Deep-Fat Fryers From Some School Cafeterias Could Make a Comeback
  • Rodney H.

    I’d pitch in to send him, with a one-way ticket, to Timbuktu.

    • WUSRPH

      Add me to the list of donors, but can we get Terry Keel to go with him?

      • Shelly H.

        Is there a gofundme yet?

  • Beerman

    “Criminal intent would be difficult to prove in this case.”

    Umm, sounds familiar?

    • John Bernard Books

      good enough for Hillary good enough for Sid.

      • John Johnson

        Beerman is no Hillary lover; he is just a Trump hater.

        • Beerman

          I don’t get excited about HRC; however I do not fear her. I don’t hate Trump; however, I do fear him.

          • John Bernard Books

            When dems vote for someone because of skin color or their sex it is racist and discriminatory and nothing else.

          • BCinBCS

            Just too easy.

          • John Bernard Books

            Give it up Bozo…..

          • donuthin2

            Agree, I am afraid of where he may lead us. But more frightening is the people who support him, and thus his values. Hopefully they will quietly go away.

          • WUSRPH

            According to the latest poll, a majority of Americans share a fear of Trump. Of course, he has given them plenty of reason to do so.

          • Unwound

            hillarys foreign policy and war adventurism is going to make you nostalgic for the bush era.

  • John Bernard Books

    Atta boy Sid…keep an eye on dems and their wasteful spending.
    Some of yawl might have noticed dems are 0 for 38 in allegations against republicans…..
    and have you ever noticed there is no limit to the amount of misuse of tax dollars by dems…..

  • John Johnson

    Typical. Too many loopholes in the laws and ethics guidelines governing our elected officials, those who work for them, and those who bribe them.

    If ignorant Texas voters knew how bad they were getting ripped off, there would be a massive uprising. They don’t, and the people we elect from our districts should be educating us dummies. After all, even the enabling Texas media would have to allow a senator or rep space in their paper or time in front of a camera if they wanted to clue us in. They don’t.

    They instead rail about guns and redlight cameras…sneaky bills like SB1628 last session which would have made it harder for the average Joe to sue Big Insurance for denied or shorted claims after a tornado or hail storm get no press, nor do legislators give us a heads up.

    Must have something to do with the don’t bite the hand that feeds you syndrome.

  • John Bernard Books

    Lets keep score on whats happening in Charlotte…the perp armed with a gun was shot by a black officer who works for a black asst chief of police who works for a black police chief, who work for a dem mayor. Charlotte is represented by a black congresswoman who works with a black atty general who works for a black prez. Sounds very racists to me….
    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/congressional-black-caucus-wants-law-enforcement-crackdown/article/2602608

    • John Johnson

      Come on, JBB…that black officer should have hesitated before firing. Police officers are all big balled, macho dudes with no fear of getting killed or never seeing their families again. They are all weirdo’s out for blood; they have probably been telling all their colleagues that they can’t wait to kill a black man. They are looking for that first notch in their gun.

      Every media type who jumps onboard this nonsense should, as several have done, go through the situational training that most officers go through…bad guy or good guy…threat or no threat…with blanks in their pistols. Everyone needs to read what these media types have to say after this experience. No one should be so condemning until they do.

      The officer in Tulsa was indicted today. The evidence warrants it. The system works. This crap has got to stop.

      Guiliani had numerous similar situations while mayor of NYC. He put more officers into the problem areas. I think that 25 or so officers were indicted and put in jail for going overboard. He did not allow rioters to march through and destroy private property; he squashed the uprisings with force. The city got the message. Crime in all areas of NYC dropped dramatically.

      We, as a nation, are going backwards with regards to race relations. I blame the WPE and all the inept and racist people he has appointed….along with Al Sharton, his emissary to Furgeson. He knows what he is doing. He seems to like it. If he didn’t he would have called the black Chief of Police in Charlotte, got a reading on what they had on tape, and gone on TV to tell the angry mob what was what. He didn’t. He is the WPE.

      • Sam Jacinto

        Your remembrance of history is stunningly naive. Police are inadequately trained in defusing a situation. They are not a military force whose mission is to kill the enemy. Due to insensitivity, too many of them automatically see black men as a threat. Refusal to accept that fact is intellectual laziness, or worse. Unfortunately, their instinctive response may come a split second or more too soon. Training is insufficient and inconsistent. This is not a war, but a matter of lack of communication and understanding. Let me also point out that the police/BWM issue is not either/or. Support of one does not automatically mean condemnation of the other – except in the minds of binary thinkers.

        • WUSRPH

          I have police in the family and understand how difficult their job is. BUt when you have their power over our life and liberty, your job SHOULD BE very difficult! No excuses. My relative, the chief in a middle-sized city, fully agrees as do all the “good cops” I. have met and worked with. To accept less will undermine our liberties.

      • BCinBCS

        JJ, you and JBB should reread your comments, paying close attention to the tone as well as the words. The problem with racist attitudes is not the fault of the President but with people like you two.

        • John Bernard Books

          My tone is the same as always incredulous because dems like you are so gullible.

          • BCinBCS

            (Again, just too easy.)

          • John Bernard Books

            Yes you are incredibly stupid.

      • John Bernard Books

        Estimates run as high as 70% from out of state in Charlotte
        “”This is not Charlotte that’s out here. These are outside entities that are coming in and causing these problems. These are not protestors, these are criminals.”
        “We’ve got the instigators that are coming in from the outside. They were coming in on buses from out of state. If you go back and look at some of the arrests that were made last night. I can about say probably 70% of those had out-of-state IDs. They’re not coming from Charlotte.””
        http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-09-22/who-behind-riots-charlotte-police-says-70-arrested-protesters-had-out-state-ids

        Dems need to get the heat off Grandma so they’re importing rioters…this isn’t about race this is about Hillary losing.
        How far will dems go to keep power?

  • Jed

    i assume this entire article is sarcasm.

  • José

    That’s a pretty low threshold for “a satisfactory outcome”. Public servant is entrusted with heavy responsibilities, gets caught with his hand in the cookie jar, puts cookie back, hardly gets a scolding. That’s hardly holding him accountable.

    • BCinBCS

      I’m sure that JBB will be able to spin this so that Sid Miller’s actions were the fault of Democrats and that for the Republicans “there is nothing to see here”.

      • John Bernard Books

        Doncha you ever get tired of being wrong. His defense was the same as Hillary’s there was “no intent.”

        • BCinBCS

          Yes it was . And will you repeat about Sid Miller’s guilt/innocence what you wrote about Hillary Clinton’s guilt/innocence?

        • Unwound

          dewhurst 6-8 points.

      • José

        Wouldn’t know. The Disqus comment filter works just dandy so I don’t have to wade through trash from him and JJ. If they aren’t interested in the truth (Attaway) or are incapable of holding to a consistent and clearly expressed position (JJ) then they are not worth the time to read, much less respond.

        • John Bernard Books

          hands jose a towel….

  • John Bernard Books

    As a conservative I’ve noticed when TM wants to change the narrative back to Texas politics they always disparage a republican.
    I’m still waiting on their first article about my Tx rep filing bankruptcy……

    • BCinBCS

      (Still, just too easy.)

  • John Bernard Books

    Why is Donald Trump really running?
    “Stone isn’t the only Trump surrogate to tell FRONTLINE that Obama’s mockery that night was a motivating moment in Trump’s journey from flamboyant businessman and reality TV star, to the Republican presidential nomination.
    “I thought, ‘Oh, Barack Obama is starting something that I don’t know if he’ll be able to finish,’” says Omarosa Manigault, a former Apprentice contestant who was at the dinner that night, and is now Trump’s director of African-American outreach.”
    http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/watch-inside-the-night-president-obama-took-on-donald-trump/

    No one can deny, including Obama insiders he is smug and thinks very highly of himself. But he can’t stop there he needs to put others down to make himself seem important. A sign of insecurity or as liberals like to say, “do you know who I am?”

    Now we know why Trump will be our next prez…..

  • John Bernard Books
    • Unwound

      yes

  • John Bernard Books

    Is it asking too much for a our next prez to be able to focus….
    http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=38765

    both eyes in the same direction at the same time?

    • dave in texas

      Is it asking too much for you to address the topic at hand?

      • John Bernard Books

        I’m not into republican bashing.

        • Unwound

          no, youre a much bigger fan of republican self suck

          • John Bernard Books

            no one can top you at sucking

          • Unwound

            lol this from a guy who posts every dumb conspiracy theory on every dumb fringe conservative website out there.

          • John Bernard Books

            You are the dumb fringe…….

          • Unwound

            MAN youre creative. keep em coming.

          • John Bernard Books

            I would imagine everyone seem creative to you.

          • Unwound

            please explain

          • John Bernard Books

            I’m not here to explain to a simpleton

          • Unwound

            whats a simpoleton

          • John Bernard Books

            I dunno a figment of your imagination?

          • Unwound

            im not sure i could even have imagined anything as repulsive as you are. maybe in a cronenberg movie.

          • John Bernard Books

            Go away gay boy

          • Unwound

            1. you say that like its a bad thing

            2. you said you were management around here. make me.

            in the meantime. im going to go on like this all weekend.

          • John Bernard Books

            You have no choice you’re stupid….how often do we to ascertain this?

          • Unwound

            i dunno, im smart enough to do pretty well embarrassing you on here.

          • John Bernard Books

            nah….hahaha

          • Unwound

            how often do you eat leftovers out of your beard

          • Jed

            whenever they fall out would be my answer to that.

          • Unwound

            i can see him shaking the crumbs out daily for a mid afternoon snack

          • John Bernard Books

            Look and learn dems…..I didn’t have to turn jr into the authorities, I didn’t have to block him….I just gave him a timeout by ignoring him….see how ez.
            He finally crashed from his caffeine hi and movedon.org when he got no attention from the grownups.
            Thats how you handle an out of control kid/liberal

          • Unwound

            Lol you toad you did nothing of the sort

          • Sacagewea

            He threatened Pearl with that,

          • Unwound

            True story. He once said he ran a background check on me and went to his local authorities to report me. I asked him to call me since he surely has my phone number after being so thorough. Never happened. Police never came either

          • John Bernard Books

            Welcome to my world loser…..I own you.

          • Unwound

            If that were true, I doubt youd even bother replying. Instead I’ve got you clenching your fists at the keyboard and hoping I stop embarrassing you

          • Unwound

            *snickers

          • Unwound

            Hmm I seem to remember you did say you once went to your local authorities on me actually… And I’m sure they did something for you OTHER than laughing you out of the building.

            *Excuse me officer, someone is being mean to me online in response to me being human garbage*

          • Sacagewea

            Twinkie crumbs . . .

          • Sacagewea

            He is the janitor around here – cleans the bathroom,

          • Shelly H.

            a cross between a simper and a skeleton?

      • Shelly H.

        That’s rhetorical right? 😉

        • dave in texas

          Heh.

  • Beerman

    Not on topic; however, wanted to share:

    Unbelievable…a perfect example of how Trump and the people around him plan to rule our Country if elected…it is alarming!

    Omarosa Manigault, Donald Trump’s director of African-American outreach has an ominous warning for all who dared to criticize the Republican presidential nominee: Soon, they will have to bow down to “the most powerful man in the world.”

    She said: (PBS “Frontline” TV Special “The Choice 2016”)

    “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump. It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

    • WUSRPH

      Americans bow down before noone. Trump will not be our ruler, even if he thinks so. He will be our servant.

      • John Bernard Books
        • RAYMOND GONZALEZ

          In the Hispanic culture being courteous and genuflecting isn’t about prostrating or acquiesces halfheartedly to another’s ideology belief. My children have learned to respect the position of authority as om aunties and uncles including the Catholic Pope Francis. When ever we visit our aunties and uncles its generally a sign of respect to genuflect and then impose a soft kiss to the forehead. Do I really need to educate your sorry behind and suggest Googling for Republicans who have similarly bowed in respect like Babba Trump cow-towns and relatively pine at Conrad Vladimir Putin becking. Brother it’s time for a Texas Rattlesnake giddyup, so cut to the chase Babba and don’t feed me rattlesnake and call it chicken fried steak. Here’s the proverbial skinny from an unapologetic, debate-ready Democrat and who easily recognizes Reagan-ques dirty ticks principles to throw half-thrusts to see if it sticks. Here’s my medicinal remedy for the impending anticipation of losing once again – take two hefty doses Oxycontin with a couple of cool Shinner Beers, my favorite, then peaceful nap until the first Wednesday of November 2016. Wake-up and work to change yawl’s morally flawed political organizational club model, re-engineer y’all’s ethical & moral principles to gentler and compassionate inclusive values and less Nationalist and tribalism chest-beating Un dicho cool-arrow. Uncle Ray

          • John Bernard Books

            Keep up Bozo the previous poster said dems bow to no one…I showed him a video of Obama bowing…..need help understanding?

    • John Bernard Books

      “dave in texas
      Is it asking too much for you to address the topic at hand?”

      I understand dems think its a one way street. Dems go off topic constantly so do I. Deal with it.

    • Kozmo

      haha! I’m practicing my Nine-Fold Imperial Kowtow even now.

    • John Johnson

      Omarosa? You are now quoting her? Why don’t you just look at his actions when he kisses and makes up with someone. I never saw Megyn Kelly bow down to him? You think you are going to bow down to him or watch him like a hawk and speak up loudly if your predictions come to pass? Find something worthy of posting. This was pure nonsense in my opinion….more media b.s.

  • donuthin2

    Bless his heart, he just doesn’t know right from wrong. He would have never done it if he had only known.

  • WUSRPH

    Sorry,JJ, but we don’t (yet) live in a police state even if you would prefer it at least for some people. Police still have to have “good cause” at least until your boy repeals the fourth and fifth amendments. Keep in mind that you might not be exempted just because of your color, age and address. “First they came for the….

  • Unwound
    • Unwound

      occasionally the friday news dumps are chock full of good stuff

  • WUSRPH

    Cruz says he will vote for Trump. How do you rate it? Honest belief? Fear of the voters? Hypocrisy? Too late?

  • Shelly H.

    Sid is small potatoes. He’s an idiot holding an office that he can’t screw up too badly. Unlike fellow state office holders, Paxton and Patrick.

  • Kozmo

    This is what happens in a one-party state. Corrupt, unaccountable banana republic politics. So we get officials who act like they live in banana republics and live it up on the public teat.

    • John Bernard Books

      Like LBJ….?

  • John Johnson

    Hahaha. I love my kids, and they might think they speak for me on occasion, but I reserve the right to correct them if they get it wrong. She got it wrong.

  • Dale A. Reed

    Is this what it takes to end an investigation–pay what you owe and the prosecutors don’t believe that criminal intent can be proved?

  • Wilson James

    The Texas GOP is ethically and morally corrupt.

Get Texas Monthly. Daily.

Most Read