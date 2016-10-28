Burka Blog

The Potential for a Purple Texas

A look at the post-Trump landscape in state politics.

By Comments

Getty Images

On Wednesday my colleague Dave Mann argued that Texas’s newfound status as a “battleground state” is nothing more than a fluke, and he counseled Democrats that it would be unwise to be overly optimistic about whether Donald Trump’s ongoing struggles here this year are a sign that Texas is, at long last, succumbing to the inexorable demographic trends we’ve all been hearing about for years.

Needless to say, I agree with him. When I predicted back in May that Trump’s nomination could put Texas in play, my reasoning was that both Trump and Hillary Clinton have certain “Texas-specific idiosyncrasies” that might come back to haunt him—and help her, if Texas Democrats could be persuaded to compete. My pessimism on the latter point was, evidently, justified. Texas Democrats, by and large, dismissed my prediction until last week. And in an odd turn of events, I’m oddly grateful for their torpor, because it gives the lie to any efforts Trump and his supporters might make to blame the opposition for his travails in Texas.

As Dave says, though, my prediction itself is evidence that the explanation for current state polls has to do with Trump, not with broader trends in Texas that bode well for Democrats. Though some such trends do exist. As my colleague R.G. Ratcliffe noted on Monday, 1.7 million Texans have registered to vote since 2012, and 30 percent of the state’s new registered voters have Hispanic surnames. And as Robyn Ross noted, in the November issue, there are some progressives working hard to encourage registered voters to go to the polls. Even so, there are still millions of Texans eligible to vote who are not even registered to do so, and the record-setting turnout we’ve seen this week, during early voting, is being measured against our state’s historically low baseline.

With all of that said, I’m a little less curmudgeonly than Dave is about the prospects for Texas Democrats. Trump’s nomination has created a fluky situation in this year’s election. His nomination itself is, arguably, effectively a fluke. But it’s nonetheless a fact. Republican leaders need to reckon with what Trump’s ascent has revealed about their party, and what his success implies about the GOP’s future. Thus far, the evidence suggests that they won’t. If so, the fluky circumstances that have put Texas in play this year will effectively persist.

At this point, in other words, it’s fair to say that there’s not much suspense about what will happen on November 8th. All the evidence suggests that Clinton will win the presidency, and easily. Trump himself may not believe that, but his own campaign manager has acknowledged as much in public. As Joshua Green and Sasha Issenberg report at Bloomberg BusinessWeek, his campaign staff is clearly prepared to keep fighting for his cause in the event of his defeat. It’s suspicious, frankly, how well-prepared Trump’s campaign is to move on from his actual campaign, which is technically not yet over. But let’s set that aside for now. The key point here is that Clinton will probably win the presidency. If so, the GOP can move on from Trump.

Republican officeholders, in Texas and elsewhere, are clearly eager to do so. Most of those who officially support the nominee, like Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz, have been notably diffident about evangelizing on his behalf. The handful who have more enthusiastically advocated for Trump, such as Dan Patrick, have been forced to do so selectively. The collective revisionism is already well underway: Republicans are acknowledging the messenger is imperfect, but insisting that the message, itself, is worthwhile. After November, then, we can expect this dynamic to persist. Most Republican leaders will never talk about Trump. Those who do will give a seriously surreal version of the events we’ve all witnessed this year.

I can understand why leaders like Abbott or Cruz would like to put Trump behind them, as if this entire presidential election was just a bad dream—and, to a certain extent, I can sympathize. But regardless of whether individual Republicans leaders have a normative responsibility to reflect on what his nomination says about their party, or to engage in the ongoing public debate about its future, they have a political imperative to do so. In 2016 the Republican Party nominated Donald Trump to lead the free world: that is a reality. He is not an imperfect messenger; he is an appalling one. And messages are, obviously, subject to interpretation. So rather than debate what Trump means when he talks about “draining the swamp,” or which groups are being implicitly accused when he yearns to “Make America Great Again,” let me refer any remaining skeptics to my post-mortem on the 2012 elections:

In Virginia and elsewhere, the moderate Republicans lost this election. The far right lost even harder. The path forward for the Republican Party lies in a return to the centre, not further regression. “But, but, but ladyparts!” sneered one conservative on Twitter as the results were coming in—the kind of comment that does not boost my confidence in the party’s ability to quickly recalibrate. On the other hand, Americans can take pride in the fact that a majority of them voted in favour of each other. Even if the Democratic Party’s policies are not always to their liking, its intention of inclusion clearly is.

I noted, in that post, that the converse can be true: “In places where the local Republicans haven’t given into their worst impulses, the voters respond accordingly.” As evidence, I cited the biggest and most important red state in the nation. Texas has remained red despite the demographic trends and social changes that would, at first glance, seem guaranteed to turn it blue. That’s in part, I explained, because its Republican leaders—such as Rick Perry, George W. Bush, John Cornyn, Greg Abbott, Joe Straus, and Ted Cruz—had resisted the basest demons of the Republican base.

Four years later, I can only cite two of those leaders as role models in this regard—Bush and Straus. It’s not a coincidence that Bush is no longer running for office, or that Straus is routinely vilified on the right for, essentially, his commitment to civility. Everyone else gets, at least, an asterisk; the same is true of Dan Patrick, Ken Paxton, Sid Miller, George P. Bush, and most of the Republicans currently serving in the Lege, and at the local level. In endorsing Trump, they implicitly accepted the invective he’s hurled at millions of Americans since announcing his bid for the presidency. Many Texans will remember what we’ve witnessed in 2016, even if we, too, would like to forget.

So, though Texas is currently a battleground state due to fluky circumstances, these fluky circumstances create an opening for Democrats going forward. Trump seems to leave a trail of destruction, whether he’s turned his sights on Atlantic City or the Republican Party.

As Dave points out, twenty years of Republican hegemony means Texas Democrats would face a variety of barriers to success in the short term. They may struggle, for example, to muster statewide candidates in 2018. They may struggle to flip heavily gerrymandered districts from red to blue. That’s all true, and worth taking seriously.

And all Texans should consider that if a red state turns purple, the transition might be bumpy. Matt K. Lewis, at the Daily Caller, raised a good point recently in reference to a Congressional race in Virginia: “Thoughtful conservatives living in swing districts are much more likely to be punished by the anti-Trump backlash than are the red meat-hurling Trump supporters who live in “safe” deep-red districts.” That’s true in Texas too. The three down-ballot Republicans Trump’s most clearly putting at risk this year—United States Representative Will Hurd, and Texas representatives Ken Sheets and Rick Galindo—are vulnerable because they represent purple districts. That implies a certain degree of sanity on their part, and all three have proven to be reasonable. The fact that they’re now fighting for their political survival raises the ominous possibility that Texas’s ruling party is going to get worse before it gets better or goes away.

But I hope that, this time around, Texas Democrats take my fortune-telling seriously too. I am fairly confident that my reasoning will hold up to scrutiny, even if it takes a few election cycles for the effects to fully kick in. The Democratic Party’s revival would be good for all Texans—Republicans included. A one-party state can be successful; Texas has proven as much. But even before Trump came along, Texas politics had shown us that such a party can be taken hostage by the sliver of the electorate that votes in its primaries, and so it’s probably a good idea to have two competitive parties.

Tags: Politics

Related Content

Twitter Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Dallas Writer Kurt Eichenwald Turns to the Courts to Get Twitter to Identify a User Who Sent a Seizure-Inducing Tweet
A mural at Brewed, one of the dozens of restaurants along Magnolia Avenue.

Trip Guide: Fort Worth’s Near Southside
misc-march-cover

A Year in the Life of Texas Monthly
Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller.

The State of Texas: Texans Sid Miller And Susan Combs Square Off For Ag Secretary
  • John Bernard Books

    I’m betting on a Trump landslide…
    “Using his well-honed Barack-knows-best attitude, the president has overruled yet more federal judges, prosecutors and juries, commuting the prison sentences of 98 additional drug dealers.
    The growing early-release figure for Obama, who has admitted his own past drug use, is already larger than the last 11 presidents combined, according to a boastful White House lawyer. And with 84 days remaining on his Oval Office lease, the Chicagoan claims he is far from done.
    Two years ago he vowed to release 10,000 felons before leaving office.
    http://hotair.com/obama-record-number-of-prison-commutations/2016/10/28/obama-frees-even-more-drug-dealers/

    Americans are simply sick of this guy and have seen her emails detailing she may be more corrupt than him.

    • Unwound

      dewhurst 6-8 points

      • John Bernard Books

        You dems fell for that electing Cruz….

        • Unwound

          Just reminding you how good you are at this. I think you also said Romney would win in a landslide?

          • John Bernard Books

            I would explain it to you…but then I’d have wasted a few minutes of my time.

          • Unwound

            seems to be a favorite pastime of yours anyway

    • Unwound
      • John Bernard Books

        I guessing a dem posing as rep so they can drag us down to their level….by voting for Trump

        • Unwound

          Lol you pathetic old man

          • John Bernard Books

            I can understand your lack of experience and naivete allowing you to think you’re the new Carlos Danger….got any nude photos of 15 yr old girls?

          • BCinBCS

            JBB: “….got any nude photos of 15 yr old girls?

            It’s telling that your mind goes there.

          • John Bernard Books

            No what is telling is how you dems have no self control….you all scream “I’m going to block him” then sit like little puppies waiting on my next comment.

          • BCinBCS

            Well guess what John Bernard Books, you just crossed the line. I’ve had enough of your juvenile behavior. I have tried not to treat you like the fool that you are, I have tried to correct you when you are wrong and I have tried to shame you but you obviously have a mental defect that prevents you from acting like a normal, rational human being.
            So:

            You’re blocked.

            (Oh, and as for whatever stupidity that you will post in reply to my blocking you – I, along with many others, will never see it.)

          • SpiritofPearl

            Wise decision!

          • WUSRPH

            You will learn to smile a little when you see those magic words “This user is blocked”. However, you do realize that depriving him of his last pretense to an audience is going to drive him into a absolute frenzy. We will probably see 20 to 30 posts by him per day, each getting more and more frantic to find some way to make someone respond. He will be desperate to get that little thrill that runs thru his body whenever he even thinks someone might be paying attention to him.

            But be on your alert for him to popup again with a new identify hoping he can attract someone. He originally switched to his real name—until that was banned by the management—from JBB after everyone was ignoring that John Wayne-wanna be name. He wanted back to JBB after he was blocked by the management. If JBB has worn out his welcome (again), he will show up as someone else. I saw a JJB-type post by a “Charlie Primero” on another TM blog the other day. I wonder if it is his next imaginary existence.

          • BCinBCS

            If he pops up under a different name, it will be very easy to block that name as well.

            Socrates stated that: “The unexamined life is not worth living” and I have tried to follow that dictum by occasionally taking stock of where I’ve been, were I’m going and what sort of person I am. Interestingly – at least to me – I am able to define myself with one word: scientist. The thing that gives me the most pleasure in life is knowledge – understanding how things work and why things are the way that they are.

            As a scientist, I find it necessary to see all sides of an hypothesis in order to come to an accurate conclusion. This need to see all arguments bleeds over into my fascination with politics. I was willing to consider JBB’s point of view in order to make sure that I was not forming my opinions in an echo chamber. Testing his data showed me, however, that he was frequently distorting information, taking facts out of context and lying. In science, these are unforgivable acts but since they are tolerated in politics, I cut him some slack.

            JBB’s constant insults were the final straw in my decision to block him. Between falsifying data and insulting entire groups of people (technically, the definition of the “isms”), I decided that he was not worth my time and effort or of my respect.

          • Unwound

            remember when he quoted a month old poll saying perry was ahead in 2012? that turned out well.

          • Unwound

            theyre curious as to what new low youll hit next

          • Unwound

            If I’ve goaded and frustrated you into making lame, baseless accusations of pedophilia I must be doing something right

          • WUSRPH

            When he falls back into his sexual insults and innuendoes you have clearly driven him over the edge–but that was not a very far distance….He will only get worse and worse over the next 10 days.

          • Unwound

            I’m waiting for him to get so frustrated he vomits on his keyboard

          • SpiritofPearl

            Twinkie barf.

          • John Bernard Books

            oh lookie a dem shill….hows the election going old man?

          • Unwound

            clinton is still ahead.

          • John Bernard Books

            nah you are as sleazy as they come….

          • Unwound

            youre the one who is making the pedo comments.

          • Tejasguitarman

            that’s your daily affirmation looking in the mirror

  • David Houck

    You’re either delusional or a propagandist. Or maybe both.
    If Hillary had a chance in hell of winning Texas she would be campaigning here every single day! Texas has 9 more electoral votes than Florida. If she could win Texas the race would be over. But she doesn’t have one single appearance scheduled. Because it’s all media hype. You have zero credibility or dignity keft.

    • Unwound

      shes got one thing right. trumps going to lose the election.

  • WUSRPH

    I’ve pretty much had my say on the future of the Texas Democratic Party in several posts on the last thread…..But to summarize:

    —-Trump will “carry” Texas but by a narrower margin. He may, in fact, wind up a plurality winner when the anti-Trump votes are combined.
    —Demos not back in power of the next 10 to 15 years without the collapse of the GOP or major national shifts;
    —redistricting and straight ticket voting stand in the way.
    —should follow the example of the ART from the 70s and concentrate on winnable races; place holders elsewhere. Concentrating on suburban areas of major counties.
    —Sue, sue, sue to attack gerrymandering in those and high Hispanic areas.

    But, with that as background, I find you analysis pretty much on the mark. Eventually the GOP will have to pay the piper for its actions and the demographics of the state.

    Meanwhile the new UT poll gives us a fair picture of where we probably stand after the voting ends on Nov. 8th..
    .
    P.S. The future may be visibly affected by what the Trumptarians do about recognizing the legitimacy of a Clinton victory and how they react to it.

    (Did you see the reference to you in the post about the article from the National Review I cited earlier?)

    • Erica Grieder

      I didn’t! but I haven’t looked at those comments since yesterday, and then I only looked at the first couple before getting distracted by some other thing about this crazy week. I’ll check it out!

    • Unwound

      agreed on all points, especially the second

  • Beerman

    The choice still remains, in Texas and the entire Country, do you want to bet on a crooked lying experienced politician or a despotic autocratic oppressor dictator deciding the future of our democracy? And, to be the Leader of the free world? It will be an interesting decision for the Democrat and Republican faithful. The people of Germany had to face this same problem in the 1930’s and they failed. It will be interesting to see the outcome in America. It will be the most important election of our lifetime. Alarming, but true, and brings tears to the eyes of many old-timers like myself.

    • José

      I get really tired of hearing every time that THIS election is the most important one in a hundred years, that the fate of our country is at stake. And I truly believe that this time it is true.

    • Rules of Blazon

      I thought I liked you, but you kind of suck. Just cause you’re old doesn’t mean you have to buy into the dopey false-equivalence crap. You obviously know better than to vote for a freaking fascist, so why you parroting the silly Trumpkin talking points?

      • Beerman

        Rules, I read and re-read your insulting post to me insinuating my “parroting” Trump, especially since I personally abhor and detest the thin-skinned idiot. I did not support and/or vote for Trump, who I believe would be a threat to our liberty. I hope that fact answers your concern about me being “dopey.”

        And, at the same time, I wish that we had better choices in the”most important election of our lifetime.” Peace be with you.

        • donuthin2

          Agree, I will vote for Clinton, but while she is immenently qualified, she has done some really dumb things. Not sure she had anything to gain from them, but just dumb.

          • Steve W

            “Not sure she had anything to gain from them”
            Besides the money honey…… your BLIND vote!

          • donuthin2

            Just not blind or stupid enough to vote for trump

          • Wilson James

            To vote for Trump requires not only blindness and stupidity but a complete lack of personal values and integrity.

        • Rules of Blazon

          And also with you.

          I apologize. I didn’t mean to be hurtful, and yet I was. I am truly sorry.

          Thinking about taking a vacay from teh internetz until Nov 9. Anyone got some extra self-control I can borrow?

          Be good, Beerman. I was out of line. Sincere apologies.

          • John Bernard Books

            admit it you’re just another low class liberal insulting another low class liberal. Both of you hang out here so you can bash republicans.

          • Unwound

            and youre just on here…why?

          • John Bernard Books

            To make fun of you are junior….everyone knew but you

          • Unwound

            haha that might hold up if you hadnt “run a background check” on me for being mean to you online. remember that chuck?

          • SpiritofPearl

            How did he find your personal info?

            Creepy.

          • Unwound

            He didn’t. He was trying to be intimidating and in the process just made me scream laugh.

          • Beerman

            Thanks, and be sure to vote.

  • John Bernard Books

    I’m betting the farm Bill will set up a tour and charge the low information voter to drive by Hillary’s prison……

  • Rules of Blazon

    Erica, you said it best a while back that if the GOP nominated Trump, it deserved to go to the glue factory. Well, guess what? You were right!

    And you’d best believe we Democrats–the only party that accomplishes anything good for anyone in the modern era, while the Republicans, even pre-Trump, do nothing but hate and obstruct and destroy and take away people’s rights–are going to make sure that every single Republican gets exactly what they deserve: the express train to your proverbial glue factory.

    It’s over. Every single Republican is now Donald Trump. We won’t let any of them wriggle out of that–especially not the loud and proud Texas Trumpkins like Jade Helm Greg and Bathroom Dannie Goeb.

    Yes, you are a fortune teller, all right, and a most excellent one. To the glue factory with all you Republicans!

    • Steve W

      ” To the glue factory with all you Republicans!”
      Please do tell, what else have you been sniffing?

      • John Bernard Books

        pay no attn his is our resident troll

    • pwt7925

      By that Logic, every single democrat is under investigation by the FBI.

  • John Bernard Books

    The establishment has made their choice….anybody but the clintons.
    The clintons are the most corrupt despicable couple in DC since FDR and Eleanor.
    Wikileaks leaking emails, payback for Hillary hiding evidence in the Nixon hearings.
    The obamacare huge premium increases payback for the smear campaign ran against Obama in ’08.
    and the FBI’s investigation payback for the Weinberger Indictment 4 days before the election in 1992, costing Bush the election against clinton.

    All orchestrated by the establishment both repubs and dems.
    Payback, is a b*tch because you never know when its gonna get you.

    • Unwound

      man it really sucks for you that shes still going to win.

      • Wurty

        It sucks for the worlrld, too.

        • Unwound

          That’s true. But Clinton is still better than the alternative, the candidate backed by literal Nazis

  • John Bernard Books
  • John Bernard Books

    We’ve opened up an election fraud tip line….
    ” Harris is promoting an “Election Integrity Tip Hotline” — 817-893-8502 — through which he’s offering up to a $5,000 reward for any election fraud-related tip that leads to a felony conviction, prompting concern among some Democrats”
    http://www.star-telegram.com/news/politics-government/election/article109027632.html#storylink=cpy

    yes this should concern dems….

  • Wurty

    I moved to Texas after getting mentally sick with Massachusetts politics. …I wasn’t born here but got here as fast as I could. And I’ll give my life to keep Texas red.

    • Erica Grieder

      Welcome to Texas! I appreciate your commitment to our state’s best interests, although I have arrived at a different conclusion about what the optimal course of action to that end would be. There are, of course, a lot of Texans who share your perspective; many of my friends do, and I genuinely empathize with them these days. None of them are happy. I reckon that’s because they can see that this year–despite their efforts to avert this situation during the Republican primary–there are two possible outcomes: blue or orange.

      • Wurty

        Not in my lifetime.

        • SpiritofPearl

          Unless you’re 90, it WILL happen in your lifetime,

          • Wurty

            Grinning from ear to ear!

      • dave in texas

        Hi, Erica. I just found out you’ve left Texas Monthly. I’d like to express not just my disappointment that you’ve left, but my appreciation for the work you’ve done there. We tend to disagree on some issues, but I respect that your positions are well thought out. I also greatly respect your willingness to mix it up in the comments section.
        Although of course it’s none of my business, I’m curious as to the reasons(s) why. I hope it wasn’t any dissatisfaction with your work, and that you’re moving on to even greener pastures. What I would like to know, if you don’t mind saying, is where I’ll be able to read more of your work, and whether or not it will still involve Texas politics. I hope to continue to occasionally see you at the Capitol covering Texas politics, and I hope for nothing but the best for you and yours. Your Internet acquaintance, dave in texas

      • Wurty

        I am so glad to live in Texas. Grinning from ear to ear. Sorry, I couldn’t help it. I promise to act mature here on in. 🙂

    • WUSRPH

      Massachusetts the state whose GOP governor invented Obamacare.

      • Wurty

        It works in MA because the state is so small and there are a lot of rich people per capita. Even Romney knew it wouldn’t work for the country.

    • Wilson James

      Rather dramatic statement for a Yankee. See how it worked out in your home state?

  • John Bernard Books

    Talk about a crash…stick a fork in grandma she is done….

  • WUSRPH

    I’d like to see Texas get to PINK before I begin figuring out how to get it to PURPLE.

    • John Bernard Books

      Fat chance…we know dems are and do not want them running our state ever again.

  • John Bernard Books

    How bad is it?
    Headlines…
    Hillary at war with the FBI
    Dems should ask her to step aside
    Lynch moved to spike Comey
    Clinton aide doesn’t how emails got on Hubby’s computer……
    Time to throw Huma under the bus….
    “On Friday, several of Mrs. Clinton’s friends and allies suggested she distance herself from Ms. Abedin, a painful prospect given that Mrs. Clinton has described Ms. Abedin as a surrogate daughter and has relied on her more than anyone else during her nearly two-year pursuit of the White House.”
    http://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/30/us/politics/huma-abedin-anthony-weiner-clinton.html?_r=0
    How funny Huma brings down Hillary……

  • John Bernard Books

    Payback….
    “Whispers of “payback” are being directed at Hillary Clinton after she decried as “unprecedented” the surprise FBI revival of its probe of her email scandal.
    That’s because 24 years ago, as former President George H.W. Bush was surging back against challenger Bill Clinton, a special prosecutor raised new charges against Bush in the Iran-Contra probe, prompting Clinton to claim he was running against a “culture of corruption.””
    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/flashback-clinton-cheered-11th-hour-indictment-that-doomed-bush-reelection/article/2606000

    When the dems issued an indictment 4 days before the election to help elect Clinton they said it was just politics….sometimes in “just politics” there are paybacks….

  • John Bernard Books

    Got that warm fuzzy feeling?
    “A former FBI official said Sunday that Bill and Hillary Clinton are part of a “crime family” and argued top officials hindered the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.”
    http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/303458-former-fbi-official-clintons-are-a-crime-family

    Thats Trump growing on you….

  • John Bernard Books

    Now that granda is done is it time to gin up the race riots….
    “Two South Carolina shootings that rocked the country last year and raised questions about race in America are now headed for trial, putting the historic city of Charleston on edge as the community awaits the testimony and juries’ decisions.”
    http://news.trust.org/item/20161030110307-zp79f

    Put nothing past the dems are they are losing power…..

  • John Bernard Books

    My good friends the dems love to boasts about their firsts….
    Hillary was the first woman selected to be a candidate for prez….’cept she wasn’t
    However she was the first woman candidate for prez to under investigation twice by the FBI….
    Will she be the first prez to wear an ankle bracelet….
    and will we have to change the name of Air Force One to Con Air….
    yes…..I will have more
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/dacad4474199eb9f24cb7d51474780201115622b14fbeeed69ada8ced33f6d22.jpg

    • Unwound

      youre dumb enough to actually think this is funny.

      • John Bernard Books

        I love how you keep coming back….how dumb are you?

        • Unwound

          Oh for sure man. Hence the lame comebacks and times you’ve told me to go away

          • SpiritofPearl

            He’s a sissy who cries for his mama when he’s called out.

  • John Bernard Books

    In case you dems don’t know what happened….FBI Dir Comey has gotten his hands on Hillary’s Benghazi emails….

  • WUSRPH

    One factor that will determine the reemergence of the Texas Democratic Party will be how well the Democrats follow-up with the suburbanites, particularly woman, who have voted Republican in the past but who are turned off by Trump. These are the same women or the daughters or younger sisters of those who crossed-over in 1990 to elect Ann Richards when she had a sexist GOP opponent but who did not come back in 1994 since George W. did not offend them as Clayton Williams had. The Democrats need to make a determined effort to identify them and keep feeding them information about how the Republicans in Texas and in the Legislature are constantly passing or proposing anti-women measures. It will take some effort and some money….but it needs to be done. Too many Democratic campaigns tend to concentrate on their known voters, rather than going after potential ones with the dim hope that they can get the turnout in strong Democratic and Hispanic areas up enough to win with just the traditional Democratic constituency. That, unfortunately, just does not work. An old friend of mine in Dallas has been running the numbers for years that show that there are as many Democratic votes in North Dallas as there are in South Dallas, but the party did not listen for many years. Instead it concentrated its efforts on getting 90% of the vote in the South Dallas precincts overlooking the fact that 90% of a 20% turnout in South Dallas can be less than 40% of an 75% turnout in North Dallas and Plano. There have been some steps in this direction in recent years, but it is clear that a lot more needs to be done.

    • John Bernard Books

      What will keep dems from turning Texas blue is dem policies and their candidates. Are any not under investigation/indictment/convicted for a crime?

      • Unwound

        paxton/miller

    • SpiritofPearl
      • BCinBCS

        Pearl, that’s an amazing article about the rise of the conservative wing of the Republican party, how it overtook its leadership and its consequences. In it is a lot of interesting information. Some of it reminded me of the way things used to be. For example, even though I lived through it, the change in the Republican party has been so insidious that I forgot about this:

        During the Republican primaries, Marco Rubio frequently said, “I will not allow the conservative movement to be taken over by a con artist.” What would have struck a Republican from four or six decades ago about that line (other than the fact that Rubio endorsed the con artist months later) is that Rubio assumed that the term “conservative movement” was synonymous with “the Republican Party.

        “[Decades ago] conservatives, not yet in possession of much political power, rejected the expanded role of government in modern life on philosophical grounds. Whether any government program “worked” in any practical sense was immaterial. For the federal government to intervene in the economy and social welfare was by its nature “violence to the Constitution,” as Barry Goldwater put it.

        The conservative change in the Republican party in my lifetime has led to a situation where:

        According to one measure of ideology used widely by political scientists, the most conservative Republican in the House 25 years ago, when the House attacked a Republican president for the heresy of increasing taxes, would be among the most liberal House Republicans today.

        The author (also known by anyone who has been paying attention for the last three and one-half decades) points out:

        In its preference for simplicity over complexity, and its disdain for experts and facts, the party has steadily ratcheted down its standard of intellectually acceptable discourse: from a doddering Ronald Reagan to Dan Quayle to George W. Bush to Sarah Palin. From this standpoint, Trump is less a freakish occurrence than something close to an inevitability.

        The article points out the inevitable outcome of conservative politics, the attitudes of the conservatives and their lack of sufficient majorities to get their way. Showing the attitudes of the conservative electorate and the ideology of the conservative leaders the author, Jonathan Chait, demonstrates how it could lead to the end of democracy and the beginning of authoritarianism because “Trumpism is the long historical denouement of a party that has come to see American democracy as rigged. And what one does to a rigged system is destroy it.

        This is an incredibly interesting and jolting read. It’s long but well worth the time.

        • SpiritofPearl

          A friend who is a professor of American politics shared it on FB. Traditional Republicanism is dead. Movement conservatism is all that is left.

          It’s predicted that the GOP will wither and become a regional party mostly in the south. What will take its place?

          • BCinBCS

            Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich spoke to a longtime friend who is a Republican member of Congress:

            REICH: What do you think of your party’s nominee for president?

            CONGRESSMAN: Trump is a maniac. He’s a clear and present danger to America.

            REICH: Have you said publicly that you won’t vote for him?

            CONGRESSMAN (sheepishly): No.

            REICH: Why not?

            CONGRESSMAN: I’m a coward.

            REICH: What do you mean?

            CONGRESSMAN: I live in a state with a lot of Trump voters. Most Republican officials do.

            REICH: But you’re a former official. You’re not running for Congress again. What are you afraid of?

            CONGRESSMAN: I hate to admit it, but I’m afraid of them. Some of those Trumpistas are out of their fu*king minds.

            REICH: You mean you’re afraid for your own physical safety?

            CONGRESSMAN: All it takes is one of them, you know.

            REICH: Wait a minute. Isn’t this how dictators and fascists have come to power in other nations? Respected leaders don’t dare take a stand.

            CONGRESSMAN: At least I’m no Giuliani or Gingrich or Pence. I’m not a Trump enabler.

            REICH: I’ll give you that.

            https://www.facebook.com/RBReich/posts/1349621041717155

          • Wurty

            Looks like it’s the other way around. Who’d a thought?

      • WUSRPH

        A Trump defeat will only speed up this process……as it will convince many more of them that there is no hope of their gaining power thru the traditional electoral process.

        • SpiritofPearl

          Hard to predict at this point.

          • WUSRPH

            It get’s complicated because of the basic differences between two of the major elements in those supporting Trump.

            On one side you have the kind of conservatives described in this article. People who oppose governmental involvement in any way…..a kind of Right Libertarianism that worships at the shrine of Any Rand.
            While, on the other side, you have the JJ”s who actually want more government, not less……but think the Temple of Government needs to be purified. These types want MORE regulation of banks and finances, MORE regulating of insurance rates, MORE regulation of trade, MORE regulation of political ethics and spending–all directly counter to the Right Libertarians.

            These are the the legendary “don’t touch my Medicare” volks—-,”they fuse together social traditionalism with populist economics in a political style some call herrenvolk
            democracy — a welfare state whose benefits should be restricted to people like
            us.”—who have little in common with the Right Libertarians other than their hatred of the current situation. They call themselves conservatives, but are far from it.

            What the two groups have in common is a growing distaste and disgust for the democratic system since it will not yield what they demand but is this growing acceptance of anti-democratic methods of obtain their ends sufficient to overcome this basic contradiction between what each believes? I doubt it, which is why I have said I believe that the GOP will eventually breakup into at least three parties.

          • SpiritofPearl

            What’s the third wing?

          • WUSRPH

            What is left of the traditional GOP…..but, as the smaller of the three….it will whither away fairly soon….It members will probably become “neo-liberal” Democrats if anything…..as they will find themselves much closer to the right of the Democratic Party than either of the other groups. I see them as the Whigs of the 21st Century…..who dissolved into the GOP.

          • Unwound

            theyre the ones supporting clinton already anyway

          • WUSRPH

            Some of them, yes, but I think the majority are still voting for Trump while gagging at the thought out of “party loyalty” and a concern for losing control of Congress…..

          • SpiritofPearl

            Let’s name these three groups to keep them clear in the discussion. (I believe JJ is an anarchist at the moment. )

          • WUSRPH

            I think he hasn’t gotten that far yet. A Trump defeat and/or a Trump victory that fails to produce the cleansing of the Temple and all the extra regulations he wants will, however, probably push him over the edge. But, he isn’t into verbally throwing bombs into post offices YET.

          • John Johnson

            Oh, Professor, it is obvious you would never be the one to slap the spoon away from your lips. You have grown so accustomed to the taste and smell after all these years that you’ve started selling it.

          • WUSRPH

            For now I’d just go with Traditionalists, Libertarians and Herrenvolk, but, needless-to-say, I am still trying to fit various pieces into the puzzle.

            At one time I thought one of the three wings would be the so-called “Christian” and “Social” Conservatives, but I am no longer sure just where some of them will show up. Since most are not likely to go with the Libertarians since they clearly do not share their moral relativist views I presume many will wind up in the Herrenvolk which is not against using government to obtain its ends..

            There was some sign of this during this campaign when some of the younger Evangelical Republicans apparently decided that there was little hope of changing public morals thru government and went with Trump on their economic fears.

            (It is even harder to figure out where a Ted Cruz winds up since he is a weird combination of Christian Conservative and Libertarian on economic and governmental issues. But then he has always been a strange duck…plus, after this election, no one may care.)

            What concerns me most is the fact is the likelihood that many of the Herrnevolk and the Libertarians will, as suggested in the article, become more anti-Democratic to achieve their contrasting goals.

          • John Johnson

            Yep…that’s me. I have never marched, sat or squatted at any sort of demonstration; I have never written hate mail to a politician; I have never called for insurrection in any shape, form or fashion here, or elsewhere. I have simply stated my utter contempt for the cesspool we have allowed the political process to become. The Pedant will tell us, like he always does, that “It has always been this way”, or “Everyone has been doing it for a long time”. This, in his, and Burka’s mind, obviously should make big spoonful’s of crap easier to swallow; this reasoning, I guess he thinks, should quell any effort to slap the spoon away and say, “I’m not eating anymore of this!”

            The message projected, and not the messenger himself, is what appeals to me. Trade laws are unfair; immigration laws need changing; anti-trust laws need to be enforced; tax laws need changing; vaultful’s of dark money need to be kept out of the political process; and we need to put an end to vote buying. If this sounds radical, so be it.

            I will, however, admit that I do not like our WPE, nor the crooked Clinton’s. No one has abused the political process more in my lifetime than these three. They make Trump look like a savior to me, and we all know he is a blowhard, egotist. I can stomach four years of him much easier than I can Hillary. He doesn’t scare me, and she nauseates me. It is an easy choice. We will see how things pare out on the 8th and in the months that follow. If she wins, I will not be picking up Molotov cocktails or storming D.C., but I will be looking for someone to pick up Trump’s message and build on it from a steadier base and in much milder terms.

          • Unwound

            yeah i would love to see someone who advocates making muslims wear a golden crescent patch but has a much kinder gentler sex life.

          • WUSRPH

            But the question that needs to be answered is whether the constitution, the nation and the world can stand four years of Trump? The answer is NO.

          • John Johnson

            Says you. If anyone has abused the Constitution, Obama has. Jonathan Turley, a legal expert no one could call a conservative, has so stated on many occasions. In your mind, he is simply a traitor to the cause.

          • WUSRPH

            Funny I don’t see his name on the ballot….I do see Trump’s however.

          • John Johnson

            You can do better than that. That is a junior high response.

          • Walker62

            Executive orders by President. George H.W. Bush, single term – 166, Bill Clinton – 364, George W. Bush- 291 and Barrack Obama – 235 with 2 months left in his 2nd term. So you can tell you man Turley to stuff it.

          • John Johnson

            “Mommy, Johnny just shot Charlie with a pea shooter!”

            “Mommy, Johnny just shot Charlie with a 12-gage!”

            See any difference?

          • BCinBCS

            JJ the biggest difference between the “power” in Obama’s executive orders and those of other Presidents is in the reason for them. Even when Democrats were in the minority, they worked with the Republicans to govern this nation. The Republicans, on the other hand, are content to sabotage the entire country in order to obtain personal gain. It reminds me of what dictators do when, in order to eliminate opposition hidden among a city’s population, the dictator kills everyone in that city. This is un-American.

          • John Johnson

            Never, in my lifetime have I seen the brohaha’s over Exec Orders that I have seen during O’s tenure. I have never seen one of the most respected legal scholars in the country, and a Dem to boot, voluntarily speak up about the damage Obama has inflicted on the Constitution. Maybe you do…I don’t.

          • BCinBCS

            What the hell is wrong with you? If President Obama violated the Constitution with one or more of his executive orders then we have a mechanism to correct that – it’s called the Supreme Court!

            I am so tired of all of this whining by conservatives who think that anything that doesn’t comport with their philosophy of government is inherently unconstitutional. This is a democracy, damnit, you don’t always get to have everything your way.

          • John Johnson

            Wrong with me? This opinion was no broadside by conservatives; it came from a lifelong liberal named Jonathan Turley…therefore, it got my attention much more so than having some rabid congressman screaming it. His point was that these orders were gradually getting out of hand.

          • BCinBCS

            I don’t care if the comment came from Pope Francis…it’s still incorrect.

          • John Johnson

            OK…let’s put it this way. I agree with the Constitutional expert; if I ever need to know something about microbiology, I will turn to you. If you need to know anything about exporting or letters of credit or specialty tooling for nuclear power plants, or smoked meats, or having golf gloves produced in Argentina, or selling food to airlines, or new patented water distillation systems, I might be able to help.

          • Rules of Blazon

            What’s the right amount of time for ribs if I don’t want to use the 3-2-1 method?

          • John Johnson

            The key is indirect heat and smoke. Most home wood smokers have no temp control and the elec ones that do do not get enough smoke into the meat. Ribs need to cook longer and slower, like brisket, far away from blast from the firebox. I am told that the newer elec wood pellet pits have both the temp controls and the regular pellet feed you need for more smoke. I used Southern Pride commercial pits. Brisket at about 210 degrees F for 12 to 14 hours; ribs at same temp for about 4 hours. Water boils at 212. A temp just under this keeps inherent moisture from vaporizing. This was the way my buddy Sam Higgins taught me to cook it. He won several ribbons at the State Fair and was the spokesman and print ad guy for Wolfe Brand Chili, Ranch Style Beans and Rotel Tomatoes.

          • Shelly H.

            As for those last ones you listed as being an expert on – personally I’d find someone else. You may be correct on some of them but I prefer to have a consensus of experts who agree than a single voice who may or may not be correct.

          • WUSRPH

            You never marched in a protest because it never crossed your mind that there might be something wrong with racial/ethnic bigotry. After, all that was those sex-crazed drug taking “other people”.

          • John Johnson

            That’s not the reason. I was afraid I would cross paths with all those paid thugs the Dem’s pay to disrupt…but this, in your mind, is just another fabricated lie that the Repub’s produced. Forget the fact it is on video and in their own words. Just another example of denial and heads stuck shoulder deep in the sand.

          • WUSRPH

            Funny I’ve read your calls for “burning down the Capitol” and “a revolution”…..guess that doesn’t constitute protesting.

          • John Johnson

            Do you know anything about metaphorical statements?

  • John Bernard Books

    Are the rats bailing….
    ” But if the secretary of State (Clinton) wins we will have a president under criminal investigation with Huma Abedin under investigation, the secretary of State–the president-elect–should she win under investigation. Harris, under these circumstances I am actively reassessing my support.”
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/10/breaking-former-clinton-pollster-doug-schoen-withdraws-support-hillary-renewed-fbi-investigation/

    I’m reassessing my support for the candidate under criminal investigation…..let that sink in….

  • John Bernard Books

    She’ll say anything and change nothing….
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGqD8-a-REQ

  • Shelly H.

    I cast my vote Saturday, I voted for a Democrat in all races that had a Democrat in it – sadly, pretty much only the state and national races had democrats running. The only truly local races that had democrats running in my precinct, were one for one of the school district board positions, one ACC board position and my county commissioner I voted democrat for all of those. In total, there were about 20 available Democrats, 10 of which were national and statewide races. Only a few county positions had candidates that were unopposed and most of those had races with either Green or Libertarian. 2 County commissioner spots, a constable position, and some other position. All the big ones were decided in March – Sheriff, DA, Clerk, JP’s, about 6 in all that were unopposed.

    • donuthin2

      I would appreciate your insight into the recent Comey letter as your comments are always rational and well thought out.

      • Shelly H.

        I will do so later today or tonight – but briefly, I think the letter itself was much ado over nothing. There was nothing in it that could be construed as re-opening the investigation itself. Just that emails were found and needed to be reviewed to see if there was anything new that might relate to the Clinton email investigation. Wiener was Abedin’s husband they used the same computer so most likely the emails in questions were duplicates of what the FBI already had.

        Whether or not he was required to make that public or intended it to be public is a whole nuther can o worms. The committee member that leaked it probably should be censured, and Comey may need to be censured as well. It is looking more and more like it may have been a deliberate political act of sabotage on the Clinton campaign.

        I’ll give a more thought out analysis later of why when I have time. I have a ton of stuff I have to catch up on since I was out of town last week and was pretty much unplugged from the internet and news for a family issue.

        • donuthin2

          Thanks, will be watching for an update.

        • John Johnson

          I can’t hardly wait. Maybe WaPo will pick up on your astute, objective observations and offer to have you join the other hacks they employ.

          • WUSRPH

            As I tried to suggest to you last night….Trump is having real problems selling his message because a majority of the people think he is too nasty…..You might consider that when it comes to your behavior.

          • John Johnson

            Unlike Trump, I am selling nothing here. There is no chance in hell, regardless of my demeanor, that a mind would be changed on this blog. Over the years, I believe I am the only one on this site who has reconsidered anything. The newbies won’t know about this, but you should remember.

          • WUSRPH

            And maybe part of the reason so few pay attention to anything you say is because you attack others so much.

          • John Johnson

            I didn’t used to. I watched you and Pearl do it and caught the disease.

      • José

        I’m curious as to why anyone would change a vote. Comey’s letter was remarkable not just for the fact that it disclosed no new information, but also because it stated that the people involved (the FBI) had essentially no new information. Incredible.

        Comey had a wonderful reputation as a straight arrow guy. Back in GWBush’s presidency he stood up to the president’s henchmen to end the domestic surveillance program, when Alberto Gonzales tried to take advantage of AG Ashcroft in a hospital room where he was deathly ill. Many people who have worked with Comey say how much they respected him. To the best of my knowledge, every past and present member of the DoJ who has commented on this matter thus far has said that Comey’s actions were unprecedented and ill advised.

        • WUSRPH

          As I noted yesterday on the other thread, there was movement toward Trump as his media hit the air last week. That is what showed up in the poll released on Saturday I suspect counter-movement this week as the Fear of Trump spreads….But I think, as you suggest, that the majority who were going to be influenced against Clinton by the e-mails already have been.

      • John Johnson

        Birds of a feather gather at the same feeder.

      • Shelly H.

        Here is the text of the letter without the header and footer of recipients. For some unknown reason I am unable to highlight, bold, or italicize the text. So I will excerpt the phrases that stuck out to me paragraph by paragraph. I apologize for not putting this together yesterday but I was mentally and emotionally drained from a family issue last week and just now have the energy to delve into this.

        Dear Messrs Chairmen:

        In previous congressional testimony, l referred to the fact that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had completed its investigation of former Secretary Clinton’s personal email server. Due to recent developments, I am writing to supplement my previous testimony.

        In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation. I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday, and I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation.

        Although the FBI cannot yet assess whether or not this material may be significant, and I cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work, I believe it is important to update your Committees about our efforts in light of my previous testimony.

        Sincerely yours,
        James B. Comey
        Director

        OK let’s take this apart and analyze it…

        The first paragraph is merely stating why he is writing and the reason for the letter. Nothing shocking or groundbreaking, just general info that you find in any legal memo. Key phrase is “supplement my previous testimony.”

        The second paragraph is where the interesting stuff is. In a nutshell, a whole lot of words that say we might have found something – we don’t know what, but I’m writing to update that there may be some connection that may or may not be related to the case I referenced. IOW typical vague legal speak that gives an update without saying anything concrete.

        The phrases from each sentence that IMO stand out as important:
        1. “In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation.” Note the phrase “emails that appear to be pertinent” That could mean anything from merely referencing HRC by name and her use of a private server to an actual email from her private server itself.

        2. “I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday, and I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation.” This second sentence is more complex and nuanced so I am going to divide it into three sections.
        a. The first part again states why he is informing them, when he had this information, before continuing on…
        b. Stating what actions he approved, “the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps” IOW he gave his team permission to seek new warrants to look at these emails in relation to the State Dept. email investigation. Since the emails were found in an unrelated investigation, for them to be considered evidence they need to gain the court’s permission to examine them otherwise they would not be considered evidence in court.
        c. Next important bit is telling why they are seeking new warrants and what they are looking for in them – “review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation” Note that he doesn’t say they came from HRC’s server, were sent or received by HRC, or if he expects them to change anything. He is saying we will look at this information properly and legally.

        So on to the final paragraph…

        “Although the FBI cannot yet assess whether or not this material may be significant, and I cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work, I believe it is important to update your Committees about our efforts in light of my previous testimony.”

        All right, here he restates why he wrote the letter after warning again that they don’t know what, if anything in them is significant to the investigation or how long it may take to determine if there is anything to investigate or if he needs to change his recommendation on forwarding this to DOJ for prosecution. He basically says that the investigative team is going to look at it, make a determination, and he’ll update the committee as he did here.

        So the long and short of it is he was covering his @ss in case this information became public so the committee members would not be caught unaware. IMO even though it has since been leaked he was advised not to update the committee he was caught between a rock and a hard place. If he didn’t send this vague non update informing the committee he could have been found in contempt or charged with perjury, by sending it he knew that it could become public, thus possibly violating the Hatch agreement. Either way it was lose-lose for him. He states 3X in 3 different ways why he wrote this letter – to inform the committee of a possible development that could possibly be important. I don’t think there was any intention on his part for this letter to be public but he was savvy enough to understand that it was likely to become public due to the timing of the disclosure this close to election day.

        If this had come out via a leak from the Weiner case, or if he’d revealed this information after the election the ramifications potentially could have been worse than they are currently. It’s possible the letter was deliberately vague because of the timing and the recommendation to not inform the committee.

        Comey did not make this information public – Rep Chaffetz did. If Chaffetz had not tweeted about it – and the press reported on it after the 8th and it was revealed that Comey exercised due diligence in reporting this possible connection to the committee this would still be a non-issue.

        All in all, much ado about nothing. There is a metric crap-ton of speculation as to what is in these emails if anything. Until the FBI team examines them and issues an official report nothing has changed.

        Except for the Hillary haters having a new reason to engage in pearl clutching.

        • BCinBCS

          So far, it appears to be a nothing-burger.

    • John Johnson

      So what?

      • Unwound

        so, it means the dems need to step it up before anyone starts thinking about turning texas blue you rude moron.

    • jadedhaven

      I’m waiting until election day to cast my vote in the vain hope that both candidates at the top of the ticket die from natural causes before I enter the booth.
      Like you, I plan on voting straight Dem if my wish doesn’t pan out. Except for the TX Railroad Commission, Mark Miller (L) will be getting my vote.

      • Jed

        i voted green for that single race.

  • BCinBCS

    I read this article by James Fallows over at The Atlantic about the destructions of norms in politics now days. Even though it is about James Comey, I found the introductory paragraphs the most interesting. I have highlighted the best parts.

    The rules in politics haven’t changed that much in recent years. What has changed is adherence to norms, in an increasingly destructive way.

    I made that case, using examples different from the ones I’m about to present here, nearly two years ago. The shift in norms is also a central part of Thomas Mann’s and Norman Ornstein’s prescient “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks” and Mike Lofgren’s “The Party Is Over”, plus of course Jonathan Rauch’s “How American Politics Went Insane,” our very widely read cover story this summer.

    Today’s examples:

    —Before 2006, use of a Senate filibuster to block legislation or nominations was an occasional tool-of-the-minority, not a routine practice. Now it has become so routine and, well, normalized that a story in our leading newspaper can matter-of-factly say, “It actually takes 60 votes to bring a Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.” Actually it takes 60 votes only if there is a filibuster, which didn’t use to be normal. Inconceivable as it now seems, three of Ronald Reagan’s nominees—Justices Scalia, Kennedy, and O’Connor—were approved unanimously. Most Democrats in the Senate disagreed with some or all of their views. Not a single Democrat voted against them.

    —Before February of this year, the universal assumption was that a sitting president’s nominations for the Supreme Court would be considered, although of course they might be voted down. But before the sun had set on the day of Antonin Scalia’s death, Mitch McConnell had made clear that the Senate would not consider any nomination from the 44th president, and since then John McCain and others have suggested that, depending on who becomes the 45th president, her nominations might not be considered either. (For historic reference you can see an official list here, showing relatively prompt consideration up-or-down of previous nominees.)

    —Before this year, the norm through the post-Watergate era was that any major-party presidential nominee would make tax-return information public, in enough time before the election for voters to consider the implications of income sources, debts, donations, and other entanglements. Donald Trump has flatly refused, and his own party’s members barely bother to mention it anymore.

    —Before this summer, sitting Supreme Court justices, no matter how evident their partisan leanings, avoided publicly taking sides in upcoming elections. Ruth Bader Ginsburg ignored that norm by saying in July how much she hoped Donald Trump did not become president. To her credit, and in contrast to these other cases, within a few days she belatedly honored the importance of this norm by apologizing for her remarks.

    ***

    The official rules didn’t change in these circumstances. The norms—that is, the expectation of what you “should” do, what you “really have to do,” what is the “right thing” to do, even if the letter of the law doesn’t spell it out—have changed. For its survival, a democracy depends on norms. That’s why the shift matters.

    And that is the context in which I think about James Comey’s plunge into electoral politics, with his announcement about whatever “new” Clinton-related email information the FBI may or may not have found.

    No one knows what this will mean for the election. Millions of people have already voted; in the nine days until official election day there’s not enough time to fully vet and consider what Comey may have found. Will the announcement re-energize Hillary Clinton’s supporters, making them worry that the race may be tightening again? Depress them? Motivate team Trump? Bolster the “they’re all terrible” case for third-party candidates?

    We don’t know. But anyone experienced in politics, as Comey obviously is, would have known for dead certain that his intrusion would change the process in a way that cannot be undone. This is apparently what other officials in the FBI and Justice Department were telling Comey before he took this step. Two former deputy attorneys general—Jamie Gorelick, who served under Bill Clinton, and Larry Thompson, who served under George W. Bush—made that point in a new Washington Post essay that lambastes Comey for his self-indulgent decision (emphasis added):

    Decades ago, the department decided that in the 60-day period before an election, the balance should be struck against even returning indictments involving individuals running for office, as well as against the disclosure of any investigative steps. The reasoning was that, however important it might be for Justice to do its job, and however important it might be for the public to know what Justice knows, because such allegations could not be adjudicated, such actions or disclosures risked undermining the political process. A memorandum reflecting this choice has been issued every four years by multiple attorneys general for a very long time, including in 2016. …

    They conclude that this move was so selfish on Comey’s part, potentially protecting him at the cost of broader institutional destruction:

    He may well have been criticized after the fact had he not advised Congress of the investigative steps that he was taking. But it was his job — consistent with the best traditions of the Department of Justice — to make the right decision and take that criticism if it came. …

    As it stands, we now have real-time, raw-take transparency taken to its illogical limit, a kind of reality TV of federal criminal investigation. Perhaps worst of all, it is happening on the eve of a presidential election. It is antithetical to the interests of justice, putting a thumb on the scale of this election and damaging our democracy.

    If either Thompson or Gorelick had been at the Justice Department now, neither he nor she would have been able to prevent Comey from making his announcement. That is, they couldn’t rely on rules. But they are arguing that he should not have done it. He should have foreseen the damage he would do, and spared a frayed democracy these destructive effects.

    • Wurty

      I think Comey was feeling guilty for not charging Hillary in the first place. He was bought out.So he did the right thing this time.

      • BCinBCS

        Wurty: “He was bought out.
        Wurty: “So he did the right thing this time.

        I’m sorry to be so blunt and cruel about this but that statement is just plain ol’ stupid. (Which was followed by a statement that was plain ol’ wrong.)

        • SpiritofPearl

          He says he was “mentally ill” in MA. Still is in Texas, it seems.

      • Unwound

        aaaaand in the process violated the hatch act

    • WUSRPH

      Fits in with the “post truth politics” of the recent article in The Economist in which truth becomes whatever we say it is.

    • dave in texas

      I’ve been a big James Fallows fan for years. That whole Time Capsule series he’s been doing on Trump has been outstanding.

  • John Bernard Books

    I’ve said this would an election like none we’ve seen in our life time. It isn’t over yet.
    I also said the person who worried me the most was Huma Abedin. Insiders are telling Abedin kept a file marked Life Insurance on hubby’s computer containing the 33,000 deleted “bleachbit” emails. She is also in talks with the FBI working on a deal……
    ““Have you ever heard of anyone getting lenient treatment for giving up lower level felons?” CNN announced the negotiations yesterday as they plot to toss Huma under the bus.”
    http://dailyheadlines.net/2016/10/ruh-roh-hillary-huma-lawyers-negotiating-with-fbi/

    I hope no one dies……

  • SpiritofPearl
    • John Johnson

      And longtime Dem political advisor, Doug Schoen, says he will no longer vote for Hillary. He read the emails.

  • Unwound

    this is an interesting little development. i mean, mccaul and perry are both pretty awful, but nothing but good can come of cruz losing an election

    https://www.texastribune.org/2016/10/31/gop-sources-rick-perry-encouraged-michael-mccaul-c/

    • Unwound

      lol please continue eating yourselves alive, for the good of the state and the country

      https://twitter.com/RepStickland/status/793169968602853376

      • dave in texas

        Liberal McCaul? **snort** yeah right.

        • BCinBCS

          O.K. I’ll bite…what are Michael McCaul’s politics like, what does he believe?
          (I know nothing about him.)

          • John Johnson

            He is a well spoken, conservative. A typical go-along-to-get-along Repub, in the Cornyn mold. Well liked by his peers because he does not make waves. He or Perry stand a good chance, I would think, of replacing Cruz.

          • Unwound

            if dan patrick doesnt run for the seat

          • jadedhaven

            Bite your tongue!

          • Unwound

            i think it may happen. he smells blood, he wants a bigger platform. hes not going to get on the national stage sticking around as lt gov

          • BCinBCS

            Oh please, God, no!

          • Unwound

            thats my prediction. he’ll use this lege session to grandstand and either go after cruz or abbott, whoever seems more vulnerable

          • dave in texas

            He’s a standard-issue GOP congressman, i.e. very conservative. He’s not Freedom Caucus-level crazy, but nobody with a brain in their head would ever call him liberal.

          • BCinBCS

            So, Cornyn 2.0?
            I can live with that.
            (I don’t like it but I can live with it.)

          • dave in texas

            Yeah, that’s fair. Probably better than Cornyn, in fact, but in all honesty, I’ve never liked Cornyn. To me, he’s the embodiment of an empty suit. I mean, he’s who Central Casting would send over to play a senator, but there’s just not much there, in my opinion.

          • BCinBCS

            By “I can live with that”, I meant that at least he isn’t going to cause any great harm on his own.

    • WUSRPH

      It would be nice to see Cruz go down…..but what happens if he is replaced by someone who can (and wants to) do things? Cruz has no ability to influence anything in the Senate. Do we want someone like McCaul (the man from Comcast) replacing him?

      • Unwound

        Do you really think McCaul would have more effect on policy? I don’t. Might be less of an embarrassment though

        • John Johnson

          Who wouldn’t have more of a chance at getting things off high center than Cruz? Do you know anything about MCCaul? Anything other than the fact he is a Reoublican from Texas?

          • Unwound

            Yeah. 10th district. Rich wife. Sits on homeland security

      • John Bernard Books

        Comcast?…..you goofball….

  • WUSRPH

    Some might be interested in a forum at the LBJ Library on the 15th on “The Future of the GOP”. Erica is one of the panelists. You can get more information at LJB Library Future Forum. You need to RSVP.

    • John Johnson

      What is Erica going to talk about? She has shown that she really has no feel for the reasons millions of the Great Unwashed are supporting Trump. She, after all, supported the guy that vast numbers of his most ardent supporters abandoned. She never did. She, of course, had a personal relationship with him. She liked his intellect…forget the fact he spawned the likes of Stickland and other radical, red meat preoccupied loons. They dwell on this crap while Rome burns. I have no interest in sitting and listening to people who have no real life business experience telling those of us that do how stupid we are. She is good at this.

      • Unwound

        you honestly dont think that trump supporters are radical red meat preoccupied loons

        • John Johnson

          Not unless you consider trade, anti-trust, immigration, cronyism, healthcare, and the like “red meat”.

          • Unwound

            some of those yes, some no, but most of those issues are not really very well researched by the crowd, and theyre just as often driven by rhetoric on abortion or building a wall. or yelling “Jew- S- A” at reporters. theres a reason hes the candidate for literal nazis.

    • SpiritofPearl

      Booked the LBJ forum. Being stuck on a boat with a bunch of Republicans is a bridge too far.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/h8okyqr

    While we’re debating the impact of more Clinton e-mails, some more serious folks at looking at THE REAL ISSUES involved in this election. The Economist, for example, has started a series examining the two major candidates’ positions on important issues that will run thru this week. The first is on the economy.

  • SpiritofPearl

    Getting ready to pass out 1200 pieces of candy in my eastside Austin neighborhood . . .

    • John Johnson

      Is Charlie’s Playhouse still over there somewhere? Only time I ventured over to the east side.

    • SpiritofPearl
      • John Johnson

        Usually, only two to four couples would go and we were not segregated as the article mentions. There were usually not many other whites in there when we were either. Never had a minute’s trouble and never felt uncomfortable. Great times. Great music. I’m having flashbacks and they bring a smile to my face. Pitchers of beer and soaked in sweat, dancing to Wilson Pickett, Joe Tex and Sam&Dave songs.

      • SpiritofPearl

        The eastside has become gentrified since your day – upscale restaurants and shops, housing, amenities. You probably wouldn’t recognize it.

        • John Johnson

          Next time I’m down there, I’m going to take a look. That’s good news.

  • Unwound

    It’s nothing different than what you’ve advocated in the past

  • John Johnson

    You know better than that. Trumpies agree on very little other than their total disdain for Hillary and the current state of affairs in D.C.

  • John Johnson

    What conspiracy paranoia are you referring to?

    • WUSRPH

      Rigged elections, perhaps?

    • John Johnson

      Oh, I thought he meant the Russian’s releasing emails so Trump will be elected. Why would that be? Obama and Hillary and Kerry have given the Russians everything they want. They are praying for a Hillary win.

      • WUSRPH

        Sanctions that have seriously hurt their economy are not what I or any other even semi-objective person would call “given the Russians everything they want. But then you make no pretense to objectivity, do you?

        • John Johnson

          Sanctions? You have to be kidding. Like the ones we employed on Iran? Those really got them to kowtowing, didn’t they?

          • WUSRPH

            Do a google and you might find something you obviously do not know.

          • John Johnson

            Well, I’ll drop what I’m doing right now and do that. Like you…if I agree with what is written, I will embrace it; if I don’t, I will call it subjective trash. That’s the way it works, isn’t it?

          • WUSRPH

            Only with people with a closed mind.

          • John Johnson

            If the shoe fits…

          • John Johnson

            Found a good Forbes piece on the subject. We aren’t loaning them money, so they have turned to the Chinese; we have prohibited the purchase of their oil and gas, which we don’t need and don’t buy anyway; and we have prohibited the export of oilfield equipment and technology to them in a depressed oil and gas market. Boy, we have really stuck it to them!

          • WUSRPH

            Add in the NATO/EU sanctions you fool.

    • Beerman

      Sorry that I am just getting back to your question, Halloween night activities.

      Conspiracy paranoia? Here are a few that consume the minds of Trumpies and their followers:

      -birther movement on Obama
      -Jade Helm action to take over government
      -rigged elections
      -USA will be under sharia law, we’re not
      -we’ve become a socialist country, we have not
      -there is a war on Christmas, there is not
      -they are trying to take our guns away, except they have not
      -Mexican judges are unfair
      -thousands of Muslims in Jersey City were cheering when the Trade Center came tumbling down
      -MSM is crooked
      -Ted Cruz’s father was with Lee Harvey Oswald before the shooting
      -etc…etc…etc

      The list of apoplectic terror preached by Trumpies over threats to America that do not exists, could fill a book. They are delirious over “conspiracies.” I hope that brief recap answers your question.

      • John Johnson

        Good retort. He sounds like the typical politician, doesn’t he? Exaggeration to the max. They play the fear card to the max…like they want to take it away from you…and the false promises like you can keep your doc, and you will save up to $2500 per year…or the talking out of both sides of their mouth by telling the public one thing and special interests who contribute millions just the opposite. It is a nasty business.

  • Unwound

    Yes exactly. Or your comments about how they just aren’t quite vocal enough about terrorism for your tastes.

    • John Johnson

      Whaaat???

      • Unwound

        You’ve constantly said that Muslim Americans don’t speak out enough against Islamic extremism, as if they’re all part of some weird hive mind terrorist cell

        • John Johnson

          I absolutely feel like they have not condemned the extremeist faction of their religion enough. The piece on 60 Minutes last night gives me a bit of hope. I have posted several critical comments here over the years condemning Christian extremists. You will not have to look hard for similar comments from other Christian moderates when some radical arm pulls off some bonehead act. I just don’t find that true of the U.S. Muslim population as a whole.

  • John Johnson

    And this means he is a putz or what? Marrying a rich woman is a non-qualifier? If so, how about a couple who started with nothing and got filthy rich off of selling influence?

    • WUSRPH

      I fully agree. We don’t want Phil & Wendy Gramm.

      • John Johnson

        No, we don’t! You have never seen me post a kind word about either of them here. Add them to the list.

  • John Bernard Books

    The looney left is now alleging the repubs, KGB, FBI are in cahoots….
    ““This is in effect an attempt to hijack an election,” Carville claimed. “It’s unprecedented … the House Republicans and the KGB are trying to influence our democracy,” he said.
    Apparently the fact that the Soviet security agency was disbanded in 1991 does not preclude its involvement in this vast, anti-Clinton, FBI-organized conspiracy, according to Carville. Poor Carville was clearly apoplectic at the news of Comey’s announcement, describing it as an assault or attack on American democracy multiple times.”
    http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/carville-melts-asserts-fbi-gop-kgb-cahoots/

    Yes they are goofy and funny as he*l

  • John Bernard Books

    Yes Virginia they will try to steal it….
    “Virginia has printed 1 million provisional ballots, an unprecedented number that could allow a large number of previously disqualified felons to cast ballots for president in the potentially crucial swing state.”
    http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/watchdog-alleges-virginia-prepping-mass-voter-fraud/

    Felons, illegals and the dead line up to vote for Hillary….

    • Unwound

      if all this voter fraud is happening where are the ken paxton prosecutions

      • Jed

        he is being prosecuted, not to worry.

  • John Bernard Books

    This is good…real good….
    “A Government Business Council/ GovExec.com survey found that 14 percent of federal workers say they would definitely consider leaving their jobs if Donald Trump wins the Nov. 8 presidential election. Another 13 percent said they might consider leaving, while 9 percent said they did not know. That leaves just 65 percent of federal workers who say they would stay for a Trump administration.”
    http://hotair.com/archives/2016/10/31/survey-35-federal-workers-may-consider-leaving-jobs-trump-wins/

    A 35% cut in federal workers would be a nice start…..

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/hssfrw8

    Speaking of conspiracies and Trump….any chance he spent a few days in Manchuria? Maybe with the Queen of Hearts?

    • José

      Talk about truth being stranger than fiction. Every day you think it just can’t get any weirder, and then you read the latest news. I’m ready for this show to end.

      • WUSRPH

        Then do all you can to get all your friends, relatives, acquaintances and people you pass on the street to vote for Clinton, especially if they live in swing states.

        • John Johnson

          I think what Jose means is that they are both terribly flawed. One bragged about groping women; one lied to Congress and the American people. One made some bad business deals that cost himself and some innocent people money; the other made deals that damaged the sanctity of the U.S. government and cost taxpayers billions while she got rich. One used the laws as written and helped passed by the other to protect their investments and avoid taxes; the lawmaker promised her cronies she would protect them after they gave her millions for making sophomoric speeches supporting their parasitic ways.

          • Beerman

            I agree with your “terribly flawed” comment. However, the choice still remains, do you want a crooked lying experienced politician or a thin-skin despotic autocratic oppressor dictator deciding the future of our democracy? And, to lead the free world?

            Tough decision….

          • John Johnson

            I have watched the Clinton’s and how they operate for decades. I have watched the people they have surrounded themselves with. I have witnessed the ineptitud and stink as outlined in the released emails. I just can’t stand more of the same. I want a housecleaning. I view Trump as the lessor of two evils; I think he will surround himself with better people who will have his ear. No one has Hillary’s ear. No one. This is outlined in the emails, as well, with top advisors stating stuff like “What the f*ck is she doing?”

          • SpiritofPearl

            Hillary has been attacked by the right for decades. Consider this opinion piece:

            http://mobile.nytimes.com/2016/10/30/opinion/sunday/how-hillary-clinton-met-satan.html?src=me&referer=

          • John Johnson

            One question …have you read all the emails that have been posted and commented on? Do you not see anything wrong with the way the Clinton Foundation operates? The ties to money going into their personal accounts? The Clinton confidant fundraiser’s email outlining all this is detail. Chelsea understood the problem. Why don’t you?

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, let’s look at his differently.

            (1) If there had been no Clinton Foundation, would you have opposed Bill and Hillary Clinton being paid to give speeches? To anyone?

          • BCinBCS

            JJ, this question was presented in anticipation of a further discussion of your reply.

          • SpiritofPearl
          • BCinBCS

            From John Dean:

            Second, Mr. Trump’s insistence that “Emailgate” is worse than Watergate serves to divert attention from the fact that, in my opinion, Mr. Trump is remarkably Nixonian, perhaps even more so than Nixon himself.

            I say that because while Nixon’s dark and nasty side, largely hidden from public view, got him in trouble, he was also a man of intelligence, with a strong understanding of government, a deep knowledge of the world and a heartfelt vision for lasting peace. If Mr. Trump has such positive qualities, he has kept that side of him well hidden, while giving free rein to his dark and nasty worldview.

          • John Johnson

            Wow…imagine that. A statement from a guy guilty of criminal activity who was given immunity for squealing on others. His opinion doesn’t mean squat to me…other than the fact that Nixon was a career politician.

          • BCinBCS

            A Republican guilty of criminal activity speaking out against another Republican – not the Democrat, the Republican.

          • WUSRPH

            Dean didn’t get immunity…he did time.. and lost his law license among other things….as usual you make up statements….and use it to attack others. You really are a piece of work.

          • John Johnson

            He served no where near what he would have had he not turned into a prosecution witness. That was my point. He was not immune; he was offered a deal.

    • John Johnson

      Not sure, but I know where all Hillary has been around the world as SofS working out quid pro quo deals.

  • John Johnson

    Erica, you supported Cruz, and, I guess, the band of quacks he spawned. If you want to point a finger at who is responsible for a rift in the Texas Repub party, don’t point a finger at Trump…it started long before Trump’s name ever surfaced as a political candidate. The state will eventually turn purple, simply because of the Texas Republican Party’s having a similar mindset to our oil and gas people…”We can do what we want to; no need to make adjustments and study what to expect down the road; everything is hunky dory and we’re going to keep on keeping on…we are invincible.

    • Beerman

      JJ, I think that you could also point a finger at the Tea Party movement for contributing to the decline of the GOP in Texas. I know, it drove me from the Republican Party because I did not agree with their radical views.

      • John Johnson

        That is what I was referring to. Cruz was the genesis of the Texas Tea Party. If Erica is honest with herself and the public she addresses, she will so state. I do not expect that to happen. The only thing that has turned her off about Cruz was his endorsing Trump. The only reason he did was because all of his dwindling base already was. He did it because he hopes to salvage his political career and retain his senate seat. That’s my take.

      • donuthin2

        The tea party was the beginning of the end for me. I’m tired of being in a party of nothing but obstructionist. Cruz, now saying only 8 justices needed on Supreme Court. He is for strict interpretation of the constitution except when he is not. I think the GOP has to hit rock bottom before they wake up. You would think they are getting close, but apparently not.

    • John Bernard Books

      JJ don’t rewrite history without the dems help we wouldn’t have Cruz of Trump. Dems need to stop interfering in repub primaries.

      • Unwound

        not even you are dumb enough to actually believe this

  • WUSRPH

    Hilary’s slide continues: Down to between 73.4 to 74.5% chance of winning. At this rate, Trump passes her by Valentine’s day.

    • John Johnson

      Geeez, you are a hoot. “I write opinions and conduct polls that the Professor agrees with. The Professor likes me and quotes me. He is my friend. He does not like or quote those dummies who write what he doesn’t agree with. The Professor is a smart man.”
      You crack me up.

      • WUSRPH

        I even look at polls that say something I don’t like…But you have consistently told us up to now that the polls are all wrong…that they do not know what they are doing…and they are not talking to the right people….Did you have a sudden miraculous conversion while riding on your ass to Damascus?

        • John Johnson

          I don’t trust any polls, as I have stated religiously here. I just run the ones under your nose that you ignore because they don’t agree with the ones you hold valid and dear…and those are always the ones that agree with your position and support your candidate. This is what subjective, political spinmeisters do.

          • WUSRPH

            I don’t think I’ve ignored any of the polls….Examined them, weighed them, try to interpret them, yes….Ignore them, no. But I pay more attention to those with consistent track records…..

  • WUSRPH

    Allowing them to invade their neighbors without some penalty..as your boy indicates he would—that is after some told him that they had done it—is much worse.

    • John Johnson

      We just have to carry the bulk of the cost, pedant. You know that is what he said and what he was gripping about. You are a great spinmeister

  • Unwound

    or white supremacy….

  • WUSRPH

    The American Philosopher William James, one of the founders of the School of Pragmatism, once said that the question of the existence of God only becomes of important when the world (including your own world) is coming to an end. At that point it becomes important because one would not want all the good things in life and the good people to be lost. If by some horrible misfortune, Trump were to win, that would be one of those times when the question becomes relevant.

    • John Bernard Books

      If Trump wins dems have no one to blame but themselves….you need to learn if you can actions have consequences.

  • WUSRPH

    As we sleep tonight the FBI is supposedly running the new messages thru its identifying system which can show which are duplicates and which are not. That should take a day or two at the most.

    Question: What happens if next Friday Comey is told by his staff that, after testifying all the messages on Weiner’s system, it has found that all or 95% of them are duplicates of messages the FBI had already determined were not a problem and none are a problem and /or that most are messages from Mrs. W. to Mr.? Will he have the integrity to announce it? Or will he suddenly find an overwhelming need to follow the long-standing DOJ policy of not doing anything with 60 days of an election that might affect the outcome? Just a thought.

    • John Johnson

      If they can get it done that rapidly, I expect him to announce what is what. Why wouldn’t he? On the other hand, what if there is some incriminating stuff there? Is he going to announce it right before Election Day? He would be crucified.

      • John Bernard Books

        I think what WASSUP is doing is denying HRC is under criminal investigation by the FBI……

      • BCinBCS

        JJ, what are the odds that the “smoking gun” is going to show up on the Wiener’s computer when it didn’t on Hillary’s?
        Besides, Huma did not, as far as I know, have any security clearance so classified e-mails would not be found on her computer – and why would they?

        • WUSRPH

          There has to be a smoking gun for one to show up.

    • Jed

      “FBI is supposedly running the new messages thru its identifying system which can show which are duplicates and which are not. That should take a day or two at the most.”

      when i merge mailboxes, my computer does this in a matter of seconds. maybe they need a mac?

  • John Bernard Books

    Once you understand this you will never vote dem again…
    “They are last week’s scandal in a year running over with scandals, but in truth their significance goes far beyond mere scandal: they are a window into the soul of the Democratic party and into the dreams and thoughts of the class to whom the party answers.
    They are the comfortable and well-educated mainstay of our modern Democratic party. They are also the grandees of our national media; the architects of our software; the designers of our streets; the high officials of our banking system; the authors of just about every plan to fix social security or fine-tune the Middle East with precision droning. They are, they think, not a class at all but rather the enlightened ones, the people who must be answered to but who need never explain themselves.”
    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/oct/31/the-podesta-emails-show-who-runs-america-and-how-they-do-it

    We’ve all met them the WASSUPS the pearls the know it alls……the pedants.

  • BCinBCS

    Donald Trump is refusing to pay his campaign pollster over three-quarters of a million dollars.

    From the Washington Post:

    Donald Trump’s hiring of pollster Tony Fabrizio in May was viewed as a sign that the real estate mogul was finally bringing seasoned operatives into his insurgent operation.

    But the Republican presidential nominee appears to have taken issue with some of the services provided by the veteran GOP strategist, who has advised candidates from 1996 GOP nominee Bob Dole to Florida Gov. Rick Scott. The Trump campaign’s latest Federal Election Commission report shows that it is disputing nearly $767,000 that Fabrizio’s firm says it is still owed for polling.

    Trump campaign officials declined to provide details about the reason the campaign has declined to pay the sum to Fabrizio Lee, the pollster’s Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based firm. “This is an administrative issue that we’re resolving internally,” said senior communications adviser Jason Miller. Fabrizio did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    With Trump, always get your money up front.

    • donuthin2

      Surely you must realize that if you hire someone to do something and you don’t get the expected results, you are not obligated to pay.

      • John Bernard Books

        You almost got it right…..”Surely you must realize that if you hire someone to do something and they don’t perform the expected tasks, you are not obligated to pay.” Its called no workee no pay….a concept most crooks fail to grasp.

        • Unwound

          then get out from behind your keyboard and work for living like the rest of us.

      • BCinBCS

        I had a good laugh at that double meaning in Trump’s case, donuthin. Well done.

  • BCinBCS

    From the New York Magazine:

    In late April, Manafort assured RNC members that Trump would pivot to a more presidential “persona.” And for a while, it worked. Trump began using a teleprompter, cut back his TV appearances, and (mostly) avoided courting scandal. His poll numbers climbed, until he was tied with Clinton.

    But asking Trump to not be the center of attention is like asking him not to breathe. “His ego couldn’t handle it,” said one Republican close to the campaign. “Hillary understood that Trump needed to be the focus.” As his poll numbers climbed, Trump felt he didn’t need to listen to Manafort. “The worst part about Trump is when he was ahead,” the prominent Republican said. “He’d get into the lead and then he would veer off and start defending his interests and his honor and it had nothing to do with what people actually care about. He’s not disciplined.”

    […]

    Manafort, too, would soon resign, having become the kind of distraction he was often warning Trump away from. Damaging reports of his lobbying ties to the Kremlin were making Trump’s pro-Putin statements look worse than ever. Besides, it was clear that Manafort had lost the trust of his candidate.

    “Paul Manafort didn’t understand him,” a longtime Trump confidant told me. “Trump is going to do whatever the f**k he wants. You have to trick him into doing what you want.”

    No one understands this better than Manafort’s successors. To hear Kellyanne Conway talk about managing her boss is to listen to a mother of four who has had ample experience with unruly toddlers. Instead of criticizing Trump’s angry tweets, for instance, she suggested that he also include a few positive ones. “You had these people saying, ‘Delete the app! Stop tweeting!’ ” she recalled. “I would say, ‘Here are a couple of cool things we should tweet today.’ It’s like saying to someone, ‘How about having two brownies and not six?’ ”

    That’s reassuring, someone who is treated like a toddler to get him to behave that wants to be the person in charge of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

    • WUSRPH

      In the closing hours of the Nixon Administration Henry Kissinger and Gen. Alexander Haig are supposed to have, in effect, hidden the nuclear football (the briefcase with each day’s set of instructions needed to push the button) in case Tricky went over the edge. That was for only a few hours. If Trump gets elected someone may have to figure out how to hide it for four years. Of, more likely, they won’t tell him who that guy with a briefcase is that follows him around…He won’t know unless someone tells him.

  • BCinBCS

    So, they’re smart enough to delete the original but not smart enough to also delete the copies?
    Iduhno.

    • John Johnson

      Huma transferred emails to her yahoo account on her personal computer. She obviously said nothing about it to anyone. So yeah, I think some of those might be there. We will see.

      • BCinBCS

        I just found this at Politico:

        Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin has told colleagues she was taken aback when she learned that the FBI found her emails on a laptop belonging to her estranged husband, Anthony Weiner, and doesn’t know how the messages got there, a source familiar with Abedin’s account told POLITICO on Sunday.

        Word that Abedin claims to be unaware of the cache of messages came as a U.S. official revealed that the FBI obtained a warrant to examine the emails in greater detail.

        http://www.politico.com/story/2016/10/huma-abedin-emails-clinton-weiner-comey-230512

        • John Bernard Books

          “Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin has told colleagues she was taken aback when she learned that the FBI found her emails on a laptop belonging to her estranged husband, Anthony Weiner, and doesn’t know how the messages got there,”
          Hard to believe a crook denying knowledge of an act…..

  • John Bernard Books

    FBI probes clinton crime family…
    “The extent to which Hillary Clinton’s key advisers are now the focus of major FBI investigations is becoming clear.
    The Clintons’ long-term inner-circle – some of whom stretch back in service to the very first days of Bill’s White House – are being examined in at least five separate investigations.
    The scale of the FBI’s interest in some of America’s most powerful political fixers – one of them a sitting governor – underlines just how difficult it will be for Clinton to shake off the taint of scandal if she enters the White House.
    There are, in fact, not one but five separate FBI investigations which involve members of Clinton’s inner circle or their closest relatives.”

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3889994/Influence-peddling-acting-Putin-s-ally-hiding-classified-secrets-sexting-FIVE-separate-FBI-cases-probing-virtually-one-Clinton-s-inner-circle-families.html#ixzz4OlucRdxn

    Five FBI investigations……can the dems deflect till Nov 8th?

  • John Bernard Books

    Listen closely….gasp
    “Listen closely. That’s the sound of a health care plan dying.
    With the announcement this week of massive premium hikes for health insurance purchased through exchanges, it has become impossible to pretend that the Affordable Care Act is itself healthy.”
    https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/agony-obamacares-collapse-has-just-begun?utm_content=buffer82b02&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer

    If you are tired of the failed policies of the last 8 years you can make a difference by voting straight R on Nov 8th……
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/1ac39e311e17d39f8346cccbafe6818f5f76b85cfdbafe23296755a3ceceeb69.jpg

  • John Bernard Books

    So the Fix was in…..
    “CNN is responding to recently leaked emails which show that CNN contributor and current interim chairwoman of the DNC Donna Brazile leaked Town Hall questions to Hillary Clinton.”
    http://www.hannity.com/articles/election-493995/cnn-responds-to-donna-brazile-leaking-15254644/

    The left has been exposed as the corrupt win at all cost bunch they are….

  • BCinBCS

    JJ, I looked into it and since Huma worked for the SoS office years ago, she might have some type of security clearance.

  • Unwound

    so sid miller has been on a roll today…..

    • WUSRPH

      Of course, Sid is now claiming to have been hacked…..Anyone believe that?

      • Unwound

        oh god now hes blaming it on an intern

        • WUSRPH

          If the Democrats are going to have any chance at a statewide in 2018 it could be Sid Miller, assuming he gets thru the GOP Primary. A concentrated effort showing up his antics might just work…however, there might still be enough straight ticket vote to carry him thru.

        • WUSRPH

          Now it is an “inadvertent retweet”…Just the kind of stuff that Sid and his friends send around to each other. It looks like they’ve moved The Donald’s “locker room” to the internet.

          • John Johnson

            Miller is an idiot. Trump saying nice things about him is ridiculous.

          • Unwound

            which is funny, as it wasnt a retweet, and sid was just saying the other day how he runs his own account.

    • WUSRPH

      In case somebody doesn’t know what we are talking about. The immortal Sid sent out an e-mail referring to Clinton as a “c…t’.

      • Unwound

        btw have a look where sid got it. i wont put anything hes posted up here, but if you like, have a look on twitter @therickyvaughn. sid actually interacts with this guy too.

      • Shelly H.

        Sadly this does not surprise me.

    • BCinBCS

      Unwound, I was a little miffed that you didn’t explain what your post meant. After I googled it, I can understand your reluctance.

      Sid Miller is like the scorpion in the Tale of the Scorpion and the Frog. Sid Miller has to do what Sid Miller has to do. (I bet his parents are really proud of him.)

      • Unwound

        we’ll see if he has any democratic opposition in 18

  • WUSRPH

    Talking about the right becoming more anti-democratic (with a little d), it is already happening. A perfect example is the way Cruz, McCain and their ilk are talking about the SCOTUS appointments. First, they said that they would not approve Obama’s pick because the voters should have a voice in choosing, by choosing whom they wanted for president. But, when it appears that Clinton might win, they suddenly shift to a plan to not approve anyone she appoints even thou the voters have spoken. A clear example of “we know better than the voters” and as anti-the democratic system as you can get.

    • BCinBCS

      Yes, W, but: IOKIYAR

  • WUSRPH

    Channel 11 in Houston poll has Texas at 52 Trump, 39+ Hillary. 12 points would be about the same as Obama’s loss. However, I think when the suburban women votes are all in I think Hillary may go as high as 42 to 43, but no higher. But I never thought the Dems could win Texas. The question has always been how much will they loose by. I also think that when you add up all the non-Trump votes he may get less than 50%,

  • jadedhaven

    Why is nobody talking about the fact that Trump is due to appear in court on Dec.16th for raping a child, possibly two?
    Yeah, I know the drill. Clinton’s long line of accusers are believable, Trump’s aren’t.

    • WUSRPH

      Somebody is talking about it. You. Social media at work?

    • BCinBCS

      Come on man, e-mails, e-mails, e-mails.
      E-mails are much worse than raping children – what’s wrong with you?

      • Shelly H.

        No, no, no, please get it right, Hillary is the demon spawn of Satan’s illegitimate affair with Hitler’s daughter who was saved by his nephew’s gay lover. What could possible be more awful than that?

        • WUSRPH

          A Donald Trump presidency.

          • Shelly H.

            But but but he’s the one who will save ‘Murica. You just a gotta believe in him and Corinthians 2.

          • WUSRPH

            Let him do anything he wants in “‘Murica”. Just keep him away from any power in America.

          • Shelly H.

            I’ve learnt my lesson – you’re not the straight foil to my poor comedic sensibility. Back to my day job…

        • BCinBCS

          WHAT?
          Satan, Hitler’s daughter…
          Is that bad…?
          /s

          • Shelly H.

            Yeah, that joke fell flat. I was trying to get in all of the hyperbolic names she’s been called into a sarcastic joke. I’ll go back to my day job.

    • Shelly H.

      That has baffled me since June when a trial date was set.

    • Jed

      look at baylor and you have your answer.

      baptists & trump voters (same people) think rape is normal.

      • WUSRPH

        But only if it wins football games.

    • John Bernard Books
    • donuthin2

      The victim was reportedly doing a press conference yesterday whereas she had been anonymous which was supposedly what the press really needed to report on it. Apparently she cancelled at the last minute because of threats. Too bad.

  • BCinBCS

    Anyone interested in the state of education in Texas?

    If so, here’s an article from Raw Story that will have you shaking your head:
    (Oh, and condolences to Wilson James.)

    A group of white students walked out of a college classroom Tuesday after an anthropology professor said all humans were descended from Africa. As they left, other students in the class began chanting, “Black lives matter,” in recognition of the social justice movement protesting racial injustice across the United States. Other students who stayed in the classroom told the professor they were offended and began arguing with their classmates, according to media reports.

    “My Professor just said all living ppl are descendants from Africa and ppl got up and walked out and now their (sic) arguing,” a student tweeted during the walk-out.

    R. Jon McGee, the professor at Texas State University, focuses on Latin American cultures. “I have worked with the Lacandon Maya since 1980, studying Maya religion, language, and culture. My research work has focused on the Maya, anthropology of religion, culture, theory, and field research methods,” his web page reads.

    Students said McGee began his lesson by telling students to pay attention because they were about to have a discussion on race. He then charted the origins of the Black Lives Matter movement, which protests police brutality, and concluded his lesson by noting that all modern humans comes from Africa. McGee explained his lesson to the Tab: “Understanding other peoples’ perspectives is a basic part of cultural anthropology.”

    “As a whole, I think the group is open-minded,” McGee added. “Understanding other peoples’ perspectives is a basic part of cultural anthropology.”

    But Justine Lundy, 20, a student in the class said many students did not approve of McGee’s lesson. “It was dead silent,” Lundy said, before a student retorted with a “sarcastic ‘sure.’”

    Modern humans did evolve in Africa roughly 200,000 years ago, meaning all non-Africans are descended from people in Africa between 50,000 and 80,000 years ago. They likely left the continent because they needed food after changing rainfall patterns, scientists have said.

    And this was a university class!

    http://www.rawstory.com/2016/10/angry-white-texas-students-storm-out-of-class-after-teacher-says-humans-emerged-from-africa/comments/#disqus

    • WUSRPH

      How dare you spread that trash. Every good member of the State Board of Education knows for a fact that man is less than 10,000 years old and was created by God out of dust. (Eve was made out of one of Adam’s ribs). You don’t expect college students who were educated in the public schools under the direction of the SBOE to doubt that do you? This “professor” just better hope he has tenure….

      • BCinBCS

        Go to the link, click on the comments, select for “Best” and quickly learn what the rest of the nation thinks about Texas and its school system.
        (And we have the SBOE to thank for that.)

        • WUSRPH

          It was that “Africa” thing that really got those party students at Texas State. We’re not that far from the days of “one drop of Negro blood”….and 2% is just too high for them to take.

          You have to understand that the last poll I saw still said that close to a majority, if not a majority, of Texans did not believe in evolution.

          • BCinBCS

            Close to a majority?
            Sheesh!

          • WUSRPH

            51% were against in a 2010 poll. 39% thought that God created man less than 10,000 years ago and 30% remembering seeing Barney riding a dinosaur on TV so they thought that man and those big things lived at the same time. Another 30% weren’t sure about that one.

          • Jed

            when you teach ignorance, you get ignoramuses.

            it wasn’t like this in texas when i was a kid.

            they are doing it on purpose.

          • WUSRPH

            When I was a kid we had science teachers who were leery of talking about the “Big Bang Theory” of the creation of the universe because some parent was going to complain to the superintendent. Things, I hope, are a little better now. But maybe not since that was the period in time when folks still believed that science and scientists could solve all the world’s problems. They don’t any more…..and virtually no one, especially the JJ types, accepts the idea of the scientific method and objectivity.

          • Jed

            i was enrolled i undergrad classes at texas state last spring.

            based on my experience there, this doesn’t surprise me at all.

            place is like one big old south sorority.

          • BCinBCS

            It has been rated one of the top “party schools” in Texas.

        • WUSRPH

          Actually the SBOE DID agree to let evolution stay in the textbooks and not put in creationism or its new version “intelligent design”….so we should not be as critical of them as we have in the past. Of course, a bunch of lawyers pointing at numerous court rulings may have had something to do with it..

          • Jed

            right. give the SBOE a break, since it did manage to join the 20th century … in 2015.

            talk about a wasted campaign opportunity.

          • BCinBCS

            They set up a commission to review how science should be taught and against all odds, they found that it should be fact-based. It was my understanding that the committee’s recommendations will still have to pass the SBOE. (I may be behind the curve of time, however.)

    • WUSRPH

      Snopes said it is overplayed…..

  • WUSRPH

    Worth Noting: It depends on your base:

    From the Huffington Post:

    “The HuffPost presidential forecast gives Clinton a 98 percent chance of winning. That runs counter to the narrative that polls are closing in and is very different from other forecast models ― most notably the 71 percent probability she has in FiveThirtyEight’s model.

    One reason for that is the HuffPost model relies almost entirely on state-level polling data, which shows Trump still has a huge Electoral College deficit, rather than national-level data.”

    • Jed

      so huffpo also thinks 538 is useless?

      on the topic of electioneering by the fbi, can comey be impeached? this marc rich thing is a crazy turn of events.

      • WUSRPH

        JJ kept telling us that 5-38 was saying that we would have a good idea of what the impact was by Tuesday…..Well, its Tuesday night and 5-38 says—after digesting all the various polls since the Friday announcement—Clinton still has a three to four point lead nationwide and a 71% chance to be president.

        • Jed

          until the next numbers they release.

          • WUSRPH

            I’ve had mixed feelings about the electoral college system in the past, but I am beginning to believe that the Founders may have known what they were doing when they made that compromise.

      • WUSRPH

        I think you may be slightly wrong….From what H-P is saying it appears that they and 5-38 are using different data. H-P is looking at polls taken in the various states, state-by-state, while 538 appears to be looking at aggregate figures for the national as a whole. One acts like it is a popular vote contest. The other recognizes the impact of the electoral college system. Trump could well pull within a point or two nationwide, but still baldly loose the EC.

        • José

          538 uses both state level polls and national polls. The model is constructed at the state level (and Congressional district level for Maine and Nebraska) and accounts for both state and national trends.
          I think a good summary of where we are today is that Clinton’s advantage is broad but thin, and getting thinner.

        • Jed

          well, that’s what the huffpo statement said. but even i give 538 more credit than that. of course they look at state level stuff and the electoral college for their projections. it would be criminally incompetent not to do so.

          nevertheless, they could return different results even with the same data. there was a great nytimes piece on this earlier in the season. they did a little experiment with a data set and some pollsters and reported the various results. check it out:

          http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/09/20/upshot/the-error-the-polling-world-rarely-talks-about.html?_r=0

  • WUSRPH

    Rightists and people like the Troll and the Trump like to claim there is some sort of a conspiracy by the media (THE LIBERAL MEDIA AKA Main Street Media) in favor of Democratic candidates. Well, if that is true, no one seems to have told the NY Times about it. If you have not noticed virtually all these stories on Clinton’s e-mails, the foundation and etc. have been either broken by or at the least been more than prominently played up by the NYT. In fact, it is almost as if the Times want her to loose. So, if they are part of the Liberal Conspiracy it must be like when Stalin told the German Communists to vote for Hitler’s folks because, if they won they would mess things up so much that everyone would turn the commies for relief…. Maybe?

    • John Bernard Books

      The NY Times….hahaha you fool.

      • Unwound

        yeah because their reporting standards are way lower than any of the fringe websites you post from

    • BCinBCS

      And what newspaper created the Whitewater “scandal” and rode it relentlessly like a pony and never apologized when it, too, proved to be a nothing-burger? (For goodness sakes, the Clintons lost money on that risky deal.)

      The name of that newspaper rhymes with The New York Times.

  • BCinBCS

    I think that most of you know my attitude toward “trickle-down” economics, including my offer to pay JBB $20.00 if he could show me one time when it actually worked. Here’s a version of how it works at Halloween:
    . https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/d4c4354b8b34e8eea77803c26c73513678ac4daa7e37d1d7ab0c7deb2a9093cb.jpg

    • BCinBCS

      Paul LePage of Maine, Bobby Jindal of Louisiana and Sam Brownback of Kansas are Tea party supply side (trickle down) believers.

      Here is the latest report from the Philadelphia Fed on the economy in Kansas and how Brownback’s extreme tax cutting has “stimulated” the economy from the top down:

      Give some credit to Sam Brownback, the far-right Republican governor of Kansas: He’s got tenacity. Confronted by an unbroken string of reports that his fiscal policies are leading his state to economic ruin, he hasn’t given an inch.

      We’ve been chronicling the tea party ruination of Brownback’s Kansas for more than two years, since soon after he enacted a slew of dramatic tax cuts in the conviction that they would unleash stupendous economic growth.

      The latest evidence to the contrary comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, which has just released its monthly survey of economic indices for the 50 states. The survey compiles state-level statistics on nonfarm payroll employment, average hours worked in manufacturing by production workers, the unemployment rate, and inflation-adjusted wages and salaries.

      Kansas ranked rock bottom in the three-month change in these metrics from July through September, with a decline of 1.18 percent. Indeed, it was one of only eight states that showed any decline. The U.S. average gained 0.64 percent. Most of the other states with negative changes were oil-and-gas producers. Kansas is too, but that industry has been a tiny factor in its economy for years.

      How bad is the situation in Kansas? So bad that in August 2015, the Brownback administration stopped publishing a semi-annual report of the state’s economy online; henceforth, members of the public have to make a special request for the document.

      A spokesman for the governor said the step was taken because the reports had become the “the subject of careless scrutiny” and were “confusing.” That’s like saying that people might be confused by the setting sun into thinking that night is coming.”

      My $20.00 bet with JBB still stands.

  • John Bernard Books

    Will grandma be the first prez to wear an ankle bracelet?
    “The Wall Street Journal’s report that, for over a year, the FBI has been investigating the Clinton Foundation for potential financial crimes and influence peddling is, as Rich Lowry said Monday, a blockbuster. As I argued over the weekend, the manner in which the State Department was put in the service of the Foundation during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as secretary is shocking. It is suggestive of a pattern of pay-to-play bribery, the monetizing of political influence, fraud, and obstruction of justice that the Justice Department should be investigating as a possible RICO conspiracy under the federal anti-racketeering laws. The Journal’s Devlin Barrett buries the Cl

    http://www.nationalreview.com/article/441675/clinton-foundation-fbi-investigation-loretta-lynch-obstruction

    do they even make cankle bracelets…..

  • John Bernard Books

    Mulligans at the polls?
    “Voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania are allowed to void their early or absentee ballots and cast a new vote. While normally not an issue, that could end up playing a bigger role this year, with October surprises and each campaign fighting vigorously to disqualify the other.”
    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/nov/1/early-voting-buyers-remorse-some-states-allow-ball/

    This is so wrong in so many ways…..

  • John Bernard Books
    • Unwound

      lmao

  • John Bernard Books

    How bad is Hillary doing…..even Bush is voting for her.
    “George P. Bush said Tuesday that his uncle, former President George W. Bush, may join his grandfather George H.W. Bush in casting his ballot for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.

    http://www.politico.com/story/2016/11/george-bush-hillary-clinton-230620#ixzz4OtFbia5w

    How bad can it be if the Bushes feel sorry for her…..

    • Unwound

      so thats your theory- they feel sorry for her.

      if thats true then they take democracy about as seriously as you do.

  • John Bernard Books

    Will Obama pardon Hillary?
    “Will classified information be found in the new probe? Will the deleted emails finally be discovered? Will Hillary Clinton finally be indicted?
    The most important question doesn’t solely include Clinton’s fate, but how she’ll be helped by others to avoid dragging out an FBI probe. Potential charges could be looming should she win or lose the race for the White House.
    President Obama has the power to pardon Clinton on the simple prospect she could be charged with a crime or handed an indictment by the FBI. Because the FBI announced in July that they were not going to indict Clinton, there was no need for a pardon to be on the table. That has since changed. ”
    http://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2016/11/02/will-obama-pardon-hillary-n2240712

    We’ve gone from can she steal it…to will she be pardoned……

  • John Bernard Books

    Why do dems always have to whine….
    “To put it more simply: There’s no crying in baseball. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of it in politics this cycle, and all of it ridiculous.”
    http://hotair.com/archives/2016/11/02/hillary-trumped-comey/

    First it was the Russians trying to rig the election….now its the FBI…..oh go ahead and cry its gonna be a long four years…..

  • WUSRPH

    Whether you like him of not, 5-38 is someone people pay attention to. Last Friday he said it would be Tuesday or Wednesday (today) before he would get a good picture on the impact of the Clinton e-mails. That impact now shows, according to his formulas:

    Nationwide Clinton 48.4 Trump 45.3 Johnson 4.7
    Electoral Vote Clinton 293.5 Trump 243.4
    Chance of Winning: Clinton 67.4-67.6%

    Tightened but Clinton still winning.

    Of special note is that fact that his site also reports that most voters have not changed their view all year. I’ve been trying to tell JJ that.

    • WUSRPH

      P.S. Huff-Post has it at Clinton 46, Trump 41 in a 3-way with Johnson. It still has her as a 98.4% chance of winning based on its state-by-state analysis.

    • BCinBCS

      W: “Today he predicted that Congress would impeach Clinton.

      For what, pray tell?
      What impeachable act has Hillary committed?

      • WUSRPH

        He was suggesting that the latest e-mails would reveal an chargeable offense and, if there was one, Congress would quickly impeach her. But, actually, there is no definition of an impeachable offense. The constitution says you can be impeached for “treason and other high crimes and misdemeanors”…..but only treason is defined in the Constitution.

        The Founders left it otherwise undefined, but as the article cited below points out, had as background the knowledge of what it had meant in England where:

        “Since 1386, the English parliament had used “high crimes and misdemeanors” as one of the grounds to impeach officials of the crown. Officials accused of “high crimes and misdemeanors” were accused of offenses as varied as misappropriating government funds, appointing unfit subordinates, not prosecuting cases, not spending money allocated by Parliament, promoting themselves ahead of more deserving candidates, threatening a grand jury, disobeying an order from Parliament, arresting a man to keep him from running for Parliament, losing a ship by neglecting to moor it, helping “suppress petitions to the King to call a Parliament,” granting warrants without cause, and bribery. Some of these charges were crimes. Others were not. The one common denominator in all these accusations was that the official had somehow abused the power of his office and was unfit to serve.”
        As you can see, this covers a vast ground so that it has been said that the grounds are whatever the US House of Representatives says they are.

        A discussion of the impeachment process can be found at:

        http://www.crf-usa.org/impeachment/high-crimes-and-misdemeanors.html

        • BCinBCS

          Judging from the past, I’m sure that since “the grounds [for impeachment] are whatever the US House of Representatives says they are,” Hillary is doomed since she has committed the cardinal sins of being a woman and being a Clinton.

          • WUSRPH

            I am sure to the Troll and Trump (and maybe JJ) the simple fact that she won would be grounds for impeachment since, as we all know, all of them have many times “proven” that she is not eligible to run for the office. However, you are right that there does exist a potential for the impeachment power to be misused, especially since about the only judicial rulings on the subject are that it is a “political” process and a power granted to and governed only by the two houses of Congress and, as such, not subject to judicial review.

            To date in American history it has been used very, very rarely……mostly against federal judges…and only twice on a president—Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, both of whom the Senate refused to convict, thereby acquitting. Many people think that Nixon was impeached—which actually means indictment by the House—but he was not. He resigned before the full House could vote on the matter.

            (Johnson was indicted because of his differences with the Congress over how to treat the rebel states although the technical charge was disobeying a law that prohibited him from firing a cabinet member without the approval of the Senate…..a law specifically passed to entrap him. You know what the grounds were against Clinton….Both cases were clearly “political” in nature.)

    • John Johnson

      “I keep telling JJ…”. Who is it you think you are?

    • John Johnson
  • WUSRPH

    There is an old belief in the newspaper business (at least there was when I was in it) that you just have to find the right hook to hang it from and you can write any story on any subject. The Huffington-Post proved that today. Few media sources want to run the story, making its way around Social media that Trump is facing charges of raping a teenager. It might look just to sleazy. So today, H-P got by that problem, by writing a story about why the media isn’t writing the first story. Of course, in the process, you get the tell the full details of the first story. P.S. It says no one is reporting it because the woman insists on being anonymous and the chief proponent is kind of a nut.

    The woman and her attorney are having a press conference tomorrow.

    • John Johnson

      You mean both Trump and Bill Clinton hung out with the guy and his teen girls? Didn’t a young Dominican girl say Clinton had sex with her while on a sex junket put together by this guy?

  • WUSRPH

    I see from the figures on early voting that the Texas Tribune is running that Collin County is really running ahead of prior years…..looks like as many have voted already who voted early in either of the past two presidential races.
    Does any have any access to a gender/race/ethnic/prior history, or similar breakdown on that vote?

    It could well be the GOP turning out strong….but there is always a slim chance that the extra votes are by suburban women who cannot stomach Trump, but you cannot tell from just the raw numbers.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/gnktuv6

    For the more pessimistic in the group, the Washington Post has an article with suggestions on how to survive a Trump Administration….If, of course, ends with a suggestion that, if you really think it could happen, you should spend the next few days doing all you can to make sure that does not occur.

    Of course, we could always hope that the Congress followed a possible path outlined in a column on The National Review’s website a few days ago in which the author suggested that the Congress wait until Trump has nominated his SCOTUS choice, confirm him if he is an okay nominee and then impeach Trump. (The author figured that Trump would have created sufficient cause by that time.)

  • WUSRPH

    Cubs win in 8 to 7 in 10 innings…..Cleveland, like Trump, got close….BUT NO WIN FOR THE INDIANS…or for Trump.

    • John Bernard Books

      Off topic as usual….and no cares as usual.

    • John Johnson

      New Hampshire race now even. I guess people are realizing they would rather have a loudmouth in office than a crook.

  • John Bernard Books

    The clinton stench has morphed into the the stench of desperation….
    ““They look panicked,” he added. “The Clinton people are spending money now back in states that they had stopped spending in.”
    Citing Obamacare, the economy, the border, and refugee situations, Caddell said, “every single issue in the structure seems to be favoring Trump.”
    http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/11/02/caddell-hillarys-camp-has-look-of-desperation-as-every-single-issue-favors-trump/

    The dems and especially Hillary have no one to blame but themselves…of course that won’t stop the whining or excuses from the paid shill.
    Trump supporters need to encourage the rout after winning big Prez Trump needs to downsize government…..in a YYYYYYUUUUUUUGGGGGGGEEEEEE way.

  • John Bernard Books

    We are close to making history…..
    “. Sources within the FBI have told him that an indictment is “likely” in the case of pay-for-play at the Clinton Foundation, “barring some obstruction in some way” from the Justice Department. ”
    http://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2016/11/02/fbi_sources_tell_fox_news_indictment_likely_in_clinton_foundation_case.html

    The exchange of power will not be smooth, as I’ve said before the dems are losing power and will not go down without a fight. How much will they destroy as they go down?
    This is conservatives chance to rid ourselves of the stench of the clintons, the crimes of dems and their misguided policies they ram down down our throats.
    Real leaders build consensus not divide using race, misogyny and gender assignment.
    Time to take back American and make our country great again….. now go vote the rout is on.

  • John Bernard Books

    Has the Main Stream Media much like the IRS finally been exposed as an arm of the dem party….
    “When asked whether they thought the news media was “acting completely of its own accord or coordinating stories with individual campaigns,” less than half of respondents (47.8%) said that the media was reporting on the campaigns independently, while about a third (38.8%) said they believed that the media was coordinating with the campaigns it covered.”
    http://cnsnews.com/blog/barbara-hollingsworth/poll-45-americans-say-news-media-poses-primary-threat-outcome-us

    From Crowley interfering in the 2012 debates to Brazile’s feeding the debate questions to Hillary the left wing media has been exposed. After the 2016 election the media will find itself without any credibility due to their bias…..

  • John Bernard Books

    Oh the irony…
    “Clinton, the ultimate author of her current agony, resembles no one so much as Nixon in her paranoia and joyless pursuit of joy. Her government career began with the House committee preparing Nixon’s impeachment. Twenty-two years earlier, he had saved his career by addressing a supposed scandal with his nationally broadcast “Checkers speech,” which was mawkish, abasing and effective. How fitting it would be for a Clinton “Checkers speech” to end our long national nightmare that this campaign has been.”
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/a-fitting-final-chapter-to-2016s-sleaze-sweepstakes/2016/11/01/b3c724be-a05a-11e6-a44d-cc2898cfab06_story.html?postshare=8831478093312662&tid=ss_fb&utm_term=.f42674756efb

    It is over dems she corrupts everything she touches. Only two questions remains….
    1. When will she be indicted and bring this Clinton crime family’s reign to an end?
    2. Will the dems accept defeat graciously or will they smash and burn DC down as we exchange power? Do not put anything past the dems…..

  • donuthin2

    The politicizing of the FBI may be a preview of what we will see with all federal agencies if Trump is elected and if that happens, it will likely never be reversed. That would be really unfortunate.

    • John Bernard Books

      You’re just plain dumb….dems have been using government agencies to push their agenda, ie Lois Lehner and you went there?

    • SpiritofPearl
    • John Johnson

      Here’s my take…it began with the IRS, and leadership in the agency who politicized it by using their power to pound on conservatives. Next came revelations about the GSA and other agencies who were squandering taxpayer money, and still others like the State Dept and Dept of Defense who could not account for billions. Then we see the rank and file employees in the FBI, who have served for years, during both Dem and Repub administrations, staging somewhat of a revolt over the failure of top figures to allow them to delve into stinky realms where they felt criminal activities were taking place. They view the Justice Dept as protectors of upper echelon Democrat individuals; they view them as puppets, and grew tired of what they saw. With all hell about to break loose, Comey has tried to right some wrongs. He realized he had made a mistake when he caved to the Justice Dept back in July. He knows that the email issue covering not only Benghazi, but also the Clinton Foundation’s stinky deals need in depth evaluation. The uranium deal is just one that is too convoluted and crazy not to be throughly traced and analyzed. To not do so does a gross injustice to our country. The Russians are not to blame for all this, as Hillary, and even the discredited CNN commentator, continues to broadcast. It is Hillary herself. This is the bottom line. It is not just a “mistake”; it is gross negligence. It is not simply an oversight; it is pure arrogance and stupidity. It is the epitome of one who thinks they are above the law, and she needs to be schooled and shown that she is not. Her documented lies to not only a congressional oversight committee, but the American public, as well, cannot go unpunished. Those in power need to be held to a higher standard…not a lower one. It is time we make this clear to all in office, regardless of political persuasion. We owe this to generations that follow.

      • John Bernard Books

        goes back a little further, check out what dems did in 2008 to Sen Stevens to “win the Senate.” The dems have waged war on the citizens and tax payers since Pelosi, Reid and Obama have been in power.
        I’ll post it for you.

      • Walker62

        Hate to bust your bubble but the FBI, dating back to J. Edgar Hoover’s rein, has been politicized! Hoover, I read, was considered by many, the most powerful man in America because he could investigate. There was talk he had secrets on the Kennedys, that he tried mightily to discredit MLK, Jr. that he considered the Black Panthers as violently subversive when they organized in RESPONSE to local police actions (group was 2/3 female and held many community support events). His death was a welcome event for transparency. But let’s not also forget about the PATRIOT act and what additional powers it gives national security advocates to spy on U.S. CITIZENS

        • John Johnson

          I am well aware of who Hoover was and what he did. I had an uncle that was an agent under him. He answered to no one. My point is that now is the time to clean house.

          • John Bernard Books

            I believe its time to drain the swamp….

    • José

      Well, Trump has made that a campaign promise, hasn’t he? So either he’s a true threat to the rule of law or he’s a liar with a ton of angry and gullible followers.

  • John Bernard Books

    Grabbing the large bowl of popcorn waiting for the other shoe to drop.
    Hillary’s emails will be released this weekend sinking her campaign……
    Now we can finally see her yoga schedule and wedding plans for the eadwulf….

  • John Bernard Books

    Eaten alive by their ambition….
    “Hillary Clinton is just one person. I actually feel quite sorry for Hillary Clinton as a person, because I see someone who is eaten alive by their ambitions, tormented literally to the point where they become sick – for example faint – as a result of going on, and going with their ambitions. But she represents a whole network of people, and a whole network of relationships with particular states.””
    https://www.rt.com/news/365164-assange-interview-wikileaks-russia/

    Dems exposed….why does anyone vote dem?

  • John Bernard Books

    Grabbing the large bowl of popcorn waiting for the other shoe to drop.
    Hillary’s emails will be released this weekend sinking her campaign……
    Now we can finally see her yoga schedule and wedding plans for the She devil’s spawn….
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/8085a3bdd6d48a96cbb54b607ce250eb4cf6aa8dfd094f9fb0332471a10f4bc4.jpg

  • John Johnson

    To Erica…and all my regular posting friends on this site. I owe you all and apology. I watched this Trey Gowdy speech and it made an indelible impression on me. I have posted the link below. It is about 14 minutes long. Please watch it all. The later portion says it all.

    https://search.yahoo.com/search?p=trey+gowdy+liberty+university+speech&fr=iphone&amp;.tsrc=apple&pcarrier=AT&T&pmcc=310&pmnc=410

    • John Bernard Books

      Excellent video

  • John Bernard Books

    Democrats have used tax dollars to “get” republicans for many years and now that the FBI has Hillary squarely in their sights the DOJ is interfering with their investigation.
    Let look at an example of how dems misuse tax dollars with political vendettas.
    “In 2008, Sen (R)Stevens was embroiled in a federal corruption trial as he ran for re-election to the Senate. He was found guilty, and eight days later was narrowly defeated at the polls. Stevens is the most senior U.S. Senator to have ever lost a reelection bid. However, prior to sentencing, the indictment was dismissed—effectively vacating the conviction—when a Justice Department probe found evidence of gross prosecutorial misconduct.” They cheated…..
    Why did dems do this? The US Senate at the time was tied 49 to 49, and stealing this seat would give dems and Harry Reid power.
    Yep dems have no qualms of prosecuting innocent citizens, including seated US Senators if it helps them remain in power.
    Its why dems call the DOJ the Dept of Justus.

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/j3ttczd

    I only hope this truly is an overly fearful portrayal of the future.

    • John Johnson

      Were the Republican Party not so splintered… if all those voting for Trump and those who occupying Repub seats in Congress, simply lapdogs, I would say that we should all sign on to your, and this guys take about the Republic possibly being destroyed. Drastic change does not come about without fear and loathing. There are no Ghandi’s in the U.S. today who are going to overcome or initiate change by holding silent protests and million man marches. Turning a stinky government upside down is an ugly business, and those bi-political elitests like things just like they are. If not now, when; if not Trump, who? Maybe Hillary will win. If she does, who is going to pick up the Trump movement’s banner? It won’t be a politician beholding to special interests’ money. That certainly narrows the field, doesn’t it?

      • WUSRPH

        “We didn’t mean for that to happen”
        “That happened the first time you……”

        • John Johnson

          I think we need drastic change; you don’t. “Drastic” usually comes with risk. I understand this, and am wiling to accept it. If I held out an inkling of hope for some sort of gradual, calculated reversal in the way we are moving, I would be all for it. There is no indication that there is anyone standing in the wings who has the stout or willingness to get it done. No one.

          • donuthin2

            It is hard for me to understand how you could align with someone who has absolutely no plan for the change which you contemplate. Change admittedly needs to take place, but it has to be well thought out, measured and fair. Trump has no idea of what he will do. Aside from that, he is racist, sexist, short on substance, a thief, a dishonest liar, with no sensibilities.

          • John Johnson

            And Clinton is what?

            He has offered an outline. He has identified problems that no one else has. Issues that hit home with millions that no one in either party has addressed or done anything about because the bi-political’s with the big money like things just like they are.

          • BCinBCS

            JJ wrote: “If I held out an inkling of hope for some sort of gradual, calculated reversal in the way we are moving, I would be all for it. There is no indication that there is anyone standing in the wings who has the stout or willingness to get it done.

            JJ, this quote is exactly why you are frustrated now and will be highly frustrated after the election.

            You have pinned your hopes of “drastic change” on a grifter who is conning a large segment of the population with his promise to radically and rapidly change the “mess” that this country is in. What you do not take into consideration and what WUSRPH could explain far more elegantly than me is that this country’s government is not and has never been designed for radical or rapid political change. You are asking the government to change in ways that it simply cannot.

            If you want change, JJ, you will have to do it in a gradual manner from within the system. Cows cannot fly and birds do not produce milk and all of the gnashing of teeth in the world cannot change that.

          • John Johnson

            Please do not lecture me with sophmoric twaddle. I promise not to do the same to you.

          • BCinBCS

            I see…you don’t agree so it’s “sophmoric twaddle”.

            Instead of your ad hominem attack how about you try using some facts if you think that my analysis is incorrect.

          • John Johnson

            I happen to think that the ACA was “rapid and radical change”. I rest my case.

          • BCinBCS

            Obama begins campaigned for President April 28, 2007. ACA is prominent part of his platform.

            Obama sworn in as President January 20, 2009.

            ACA signed into law March 23, 2010.

            Almost three years in the making – not exactly rapid and radical change.

          • John Johnson

            If that is not rapid action in DC, I don’t know what is.

          • BCinBCS

            I just don’t have a reply for that.
            [shakes head slowly back and forth]

          • John Johnson

            Name me a major something that went from conception to birth quicker in DC. I am not aware of anything…other than the way they snuck changes to the way our inflation index is calculated, and they did that in the dark.

          • BCinBCS

            Three years is a long gestation period. The Federal budget is normally developed in less than a year. Since Obamacare is essentially the Heritage Foundation promoted version of Massachusetts’ Romneycare that was passed in 2006, it could be argued that Obamacare took a loooong time.

          • John Johnson

            We disagree. Go figure.

          • BCinBCS

            An easy way to win any discussion is to simply refuse to believe the facts.

          • John Johnson

            Is that the best you can do? Really? You say from campaign promise to passage is a longtime? It was not actually worked on until after his election and he had the Repub’s pounding on him all along the way. We still don’t have immigration or tax reform; how many prior administrations promised something? If you say less than three years is a long time, in Congressional time, is that really fact or just an opinion. You are the scientist; please tell me.

          • WUSRPH

            You have to understand….The Donald will WILL the changes; the Congress will fall at his feet; the constitution will be amended; laws will be enacted….ALL BECAUSE THE DONALD WILLS IT.

            JJ lives on HOPE & WISHES, not reality. Little things like two-threes and three fourths requirements for a constitutional amendment….filibusters…the fact that a majority of the GOP does not agree with him on many things….the SCOTUS….non of this will matter…..It will all happen….because the JJ wants it to and THE DONALD will make it happen.

            It will be FDR’s “100 Days” of 1933 multiplied many times. (BYW it took FDR till 1936-37 to pass much of what we call the New Deal.)

            And, yes, both of them can and do believe 12 impossible things before breakfast.

  • John Johnson
    • WUSRPH

      What about all the nice things he said about her and Bill? Aren’t you the one who says never believe anything a politician says? But, of course, according to you Trump does not lie. He only exaggerates.

      • John Johnson

        Oh, it works both ways…at that point in time, she was still looking for his money and he more favorable tax laws from she and her colleagues.

    • Shelly H.

      Snopes says it’s false.

  • WUSRPH

    I know the polls are holding and it still looks like a close win by Clinton but why in the back of my mind do I have this fear that it is the night of Jan. 29, 1933, and von Papen is scheduled to meet with President Hindenburg again tomorrow?

    • John Johnson

      Yes, you are afraid. For months, you have referred to those of us supporting Trump as the ones who are fearful. You failed to differentiate fear from anger.

      I read about the von Papen, Hindenburg, Hitler triangle.
      https://www.britannica.com/biography/Franz-von-Papen

      I see no parallels. I obviously have more faith in our system of checks and balances than you do, and, I think, more faith in the independent thinking American citizen than you do.

      That’s my take. The sky is not falling. Some of us just want the stench removed from the air we breath.

      • donuthin2

        I must admit that I am somewhat afraid for our country. While Clinton has a lot of baggage, she does not come close to being as bad as Trump. And if you have a lot of faith in the independent thinking of the American Citizen, you are blindly naive. Their best information comes the horrible rhetoric that is being spewed. Listening to excerpts from David Duke’s comments in his debate made me think that he would have actually been a better fit for Trump’s VP than Pence.

        • John Johnson

          Oh, come on, donuthin! Crazies get all the airtime. The reporting would have us all believe that the citizens of thid country are all rabid loons. I live in a large city…one Money Mag just named the Best Big City in the South. We are also one of the most ethnic and income diverse cities in Texas. We get along great. Other than the bond issue over the new ballpark, we are a happy lot. This is because we are well served by those we elect. There are no Big’s handing out money to the teachers, CPA’s, bankers, and engineers who make up our council. Several of those in state gov who have districts snaking through Arlington, promise us one thing, but as soon as they get to Austin succumb to the money and promises to help them remain in office by special interests. Their constituents take a backseat to these guys. When politicians get to DC, the situation becomes even worse. I guess a quiet talking, great orator, with good looks and a great personality can get away with just about anything they want. Millions have grown tired of this. Nothing changes. Radical change is ugly. I wish we had a better figurehead, but we don’t. I still think him better than the option. More, it seems, with every new dailey revelation are beginning to think the same thing.

          • pwt7925

            Arlington the Best Big city? Laughable.

          • John Johnson

            Best water quality in state; best school superintendent; best school board; a police force named the 12th best in the country; lowest sales tax of any city its size; lower per capita debt than most cities its size; city parks everywhere; free concerts at a new, outdoor pavilion; a diverse ethnic and income makeup; 1st class shopping, eating and entertainment; easy access to DFW airport and multiple freeways intersecting with its city limits. I could go on.

          • WUSRPH

            Have you even looked into who is contributing to the school board candidates? Have you ever looked into which architects, engineers and contractors get any new school work? What about which realtors, insurance agents and the ilk?
            You surely do not know how local govt. works,

          • John Johnson

            I live here. I have served on various committees and boards. Most of those now on the council, and the mayor, have served on many local non-profit boards and started out as active PTA members and the like. We have no career politicians around here in city government, and no one trading votes for contracts. Except for Tom Vandergriff none have aspired to fill state or fed seats. There is no stink emanating from Arlington. Stick to what you know something about instead of posting for posting’s sake.

      • WUSRPH

        At what cost?

        • John Johnson

          That is the question. I think all of the proposed changes under Trump would get evaluated and acted upon after careful evaluation and consideration. You, and others, think martial law will be in place in a matter of weeks, with jack booted teens marching down the streets taking names and pulling triggers. I think he will streamline and improve efficiencies; negotiate fairly but toughly with our best interests at heart…not just the multinationals. I could go on. I am not afraid.

          • WUSRPH

            You must think we are as simple-minded as the Troll If you think any of us fear “martial law….in a matter of weeks….jackbooted teens…” and all of that….

          • WUSRPH

            P.S. Was it a mistake or a Freudian Slip when in an earlier post tonight you referred to Trump “as our Figurehead.”? Sounds like you do not have that much faith in him as you suggest.

          • John Johnson

            His name will be on this “movement” whether he is elected or not.

          • John Johnson

            You get my point. I am not afraid; I think four years of Hillary will do more damage than taking a chance on Trump…but you already know this, too.

          • WUSRPH

            You should be…..very, very afraid. I only hope you do not live to see how much. But, of course, you being you, I expect you will be either attacking Trump as a sellout or advocating a Coup of Brumaire by the eight month of a Trump Administration.

          • WUSRPH

            We will, of course, all be very fortunate if you never get the chance to do either.

          • Beerman

            “Maturity of a six-year old” and the weird enthusiasm for every paranoid conspiracy out there.

          • John Johnson

            I would ask you who is projecting paranoid prognostications here?

          • WUSRPH

            “Removing the stench from the air” as you put it will require dramatically reducing or eliminating the role of money in politics. How is Trump the Magnificent going to accomplish this when, among other things, the people he has said he will nominate to the SCOTUS favor going beyond Citizens United to open the door to even more hidden spending? Is he lying? Does he intend to do something in this area or, more likely, is it only another one of your numerous HOPES that Trump will do something you want with no proof that he will?

          • John Johnson

            Dark money? It is the direct money that stinks the worst. The pay-for-play money. Clinton type money. The dark money may not have a personal name on it, but we all know where it basically comes from. I have defined my reasons for voting for Trump. You know what they are. Do we really need to keep rehashing?

          • WUSRPH

            So…what are you and The Donald going to do about “direct money”….since Dark money is okay….Amend the constitution? Ban it by executive order?
            For once before the election show us how you and he are going to do anything but wish upon a star?

          • John Johnson

            Stop it…please. Drop the spinmeister stuff. You know, as well as anyone that specifics are hard to find in a campaign. If they are broadcast, they never seem to come to pass as promised…and you know the reason why…even a Prez cannot get a plan implemented by himself; therefore, the seed gets planted and lots of people start chiming in until a consensus is reached.

          • BCinBCS

            And those seeds grow from the bottom up, not from the top down.

          • John Johnson

            You are being obtuse again. Someone has to drop the “radical change” seeds. Nary a soul has them in their hand other than Trump. No one.

          • WUSRPH

            As usual, just like The Donald. No specifics. No nothing but wishes and promises.
            Question: Do you favor a constitutional amendment to limit spending in public campaigns and/or contributions to candidates?
            Question: Does Trump? He has said nothing about it.
            Question: How would you pass it?
            Very simple…..

          • John Johnson

            How many times are you going to go there? Asking me if and how? Do I have to play like I’m Trump and running for office? I watched all the debates. Both got asked specific questions about “how”. Did you ever hear Hillary get specific? I didn’t. The one asked by a young mother about the ACA sticks out in my mind. He said he would repeal it and start over. She said she would work out the kinks. No specifics. They just don’t offer any up. Neither of them.

          • BCinBCS

            The easiest and most effective way to fix the ACA is to add a public option.

            For SEVEN years the Republicans have been advocating repealing and replacing Obamacare without ONCE stating with what they would replace it.

          • John Johnson

            I am not going to disagree with you. If there is mass overhaul, I have no idea what it would be to. It appears that single payer is a better option that what we have now, and I think this is what the O group was pitching for all along. I saw a Michael Moore documentary on the Canadian and U.K. systems. I have to admit there was nary a gripe from anyone interview med about any aspect of it, but, of course, the expense was never addressed. It would have to be more equitable than what we have now, and that would get Big Insurance, Drug, Medical Device and Hospitals out of buying votes and having their lobbyists help in writing the legislation…or I should say, maybe it will.

          • BCinBCS

            I’m glad that you and I agree on a single payer system but that is not the same as a public option.

            Single payer is, essentially, the type of insurance that Britain and Canada have while the public option is an insurance program (just like BC/BS, etc.) that is offered by the Federal government.

            The public option would reintroduce competition into exchanges where the number of insurance companies have diminished because they have dropped out or because they have consolidated. Since the Federal medical apparatus (Medicare and Medicaid) is so much more efficient than a lot of the private market, it would also introduce price competition (the lack of which being one of several reasons that ACA insurance rates have risen this year).

            Single payer medical plans in other countries run about one-third of the cost of what we pay in the U.S. for medical care that gives us worse outcomes and, as you wrote, the residents of those countries love their system and cannot understand why America puts up with our expensive, less efficient system.

          • John Johnson

            Thank you for showing your grasp of the programs while questioning mine. Often, I try not to state the obvious in a wordy post. You and WUSRPH choose to on a regular basis. I will no longer pound on you for doing so. My new mentor, Trey Gowdy, has shown me the errors of my crass tendencies. I’m working on change, but suffer from the old dog, new tricks syndrome.

          • WUSRPH

            She has a detailed plan on line for the ACA and virtually very other issue. He has nothing .

          • John Johnson

            Maybe she shouldn’t have posted anything. It would seem it is just more of the same with more subsidizing from the federal government and selling to the current states not participating that they should…by offering them a one time subsidy which leaves them hanging when that is used up. She also wants to offer plans to illegals in this piece I read. Having and posting a plan is one thing; putting one out there with these rehashed non-starters is another.
            http://www.latimes.com/business/hiltzik/la-fi-mh-hillary-clinton-reveals-her-plan-obamacare-20160223-column.html

          • WUSRPH

            For once would you answer a question. You are worse at spinning that anyone. But I will try one more time.

          • John Johnson

            No need. I don’t have the answers to the questions you pose. I am not running for office, nor am I on any advisory committees. I am a regular working stiff with opinions formulated from years of being just that. One person, one vote. I never made my living from “spinning” for a politician, but I can damn sure spot it when I see it. You are good at it.

          • WUSRPH

            But you go around constantly claiming that “everyone” in Washington and virtually everyone in Austin (and all associated with them) except for your current enamored legislator is “bought”, “corrupt’, “a toll of…” “stinks of sleaze” but you cannot and will not even tell us how you think they are bought except in the most wildest terms…
            So, if they are all bought, how?
            For example, if a legislator answers the realtors questionnaire and they like his answers and send him a contribution…..has he been bought?
            Or, as there a dollar level after which a contribution becomes a purchase?
            Or, is he only “bought” when he casts a vote on the issues in favor of the issues covered in that questionnaire?
            Simple questions….See if you can give a simple answer.

          • John Johnson

            Sure I can. Let’s use last sessions SB1628 as an example.

            Texans for Lawsuit Reform is the principal conduit for Big Insurance’s money into Texas politicians’ pockets. Prior to the last statewide elections, they gave Abbott $750,000. They also gave a large sum to Patrick…along with relatively large contributions to many running for house and senate seats.

            It was reported by the Texas Tribune, I believe, that Dick Weekley called and emailed Abbott at the beginning of the session that he needed to put pressure on legislators to make sure all troops toed the mark on 1628, which would have made it tougher for homeowners and businesses to sue insurance companies for denied or shorted claims.

            Abbott’ released email response was something along the lines of “being taken care of.”

            Every Repub senator voted for passage and release of the bill to the House. Who in the senate was looking out for their constituents? Nary a one, it would seem. My question is “why”. How about the Governor and Lt. Gov?

            Maybe you have seen info on the recent Business & Commerce Committee meetings with other ongoing efforts by the insurance companies to screw the average Texan. Money gets them what they want in most instances.

            In SB1628’s case, a strong lobbying effort by the Texas Automobile Dealers’ Association squashed the bill in the House. In this case, big money met big money and the average Joe won. If they had been able to write limits of Texas businesses to sue out of the bill, homeowners would have been screwed.

            I think this is a pretty good example.

          • WUSRPH

            Well, finally, some answer….An incomplete one that is based on a presumption of guilt with no evidence of any..but a sort of answer.

            We now know that you believe a legislator who takes taking money from a PAC that proposes something you oppose is being BOUGHT.

            What about taking money from a PAC that proposes something you support…..is that being BOUGHT?

            What about the members who took money from the Trial lawyers (some of whom had made millions in what some think were questionable law suits that would have been covered by this bill)….were they bought too?

          • John Bernard Books

            Why not shrink this> “a corrupt, compromised, politicized federal government”?

    • Wurty

      You are afraid because you are listening to the liberal rhetoric with a naive mind?

      • WUSRPH

        No, because I am listening to the JJs, the Trolls and The Trump…..

    • Wurty

      Smart people keeps their freinds close and their enemies closer! Therefore Ann Coulter is your enemy. To better understand Republican thought, read this, if you dare: http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2016-11-02.html

      • BCinBCS

        Wurty, I read the article to which you linked and I can summarize it in far fewer words than Ann Coulter needed to write it.

        Essentially she is saying that there is equivalency in Trump and Hillary because for everything bad that Trump does, there is a Hillary supporter who does something just as bad.

        It’s a shame that you don’t see that the two are actually not equivalent.

        • Wurty

          Hillary–dead in the water! 5 million votes less than Obama!

    • John Bernard Books

      Everyone can see it but the shill?
      “Actress Susan Sarandon on Thursday tore into the Democratic National Committee (DNC), calling it “completely corrupt.””
      http://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/304218-susan-sarandon-the-dnc-is-completely-corrupt

      So why doesn’t the shill admit Hillary is corrupt?

    • SpiritofPearl

      Why is Trump holding rallies in deep red rural areas? He is off the rails.

      • John Bernard Books

        Trump is in NH, Ohio and Pa today

        hahaha

      • SpiritofPearl

        Yesterday is not today, Einstein.

  • John Bernard Books

    This one was in the bag wrapped up months ago…or so dems thought the fix was in…
    “Hillary Clinton’s supporters nervously eyed opinion polls showing the Democrat with a tenuous lead over Republican rival Donald Trump on Thursday as the White House candidates raced through vital battleground states in a late search for votes.”
    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-idUSKBN12Y1YA

    So what happened? Dems got Trumped “the fix” was exposed….time to drain the swamp.

  • John Bernard Books

    As billions as syphoned off by the liars cheats and crooks by the corrupt, compromised, politicized federal government that protects powerful lawbreakers….
    “Why is Hillary Clinton likely to be our next president, rather than the next inmate at FCI Aliceville? A big part of the answer involves a corrupt, compromised, politicized federal government that protects powerful lawbreakers like Hillary from being imprisoned or even prosecuted. If you or I had committed even one-tenth of the crimes Clinton committed in her tenure as secretary of State alone, we’d be watching the sun rise through a set of bars for the next few decades.”
    http://thefederalist.com/2016/11/03/hillary-clinton-effective-perpetual-liar/

    Even democrats do not deny they are the corrupt, compromised, politicized federal government………

    Has Hillary’s lies finally caught up with her? Time to drain the swamp…….

  • John Bernard Books

    You have two choices to vote for Tuesday…
    1. A candidate investigated twice by the FBI and likely to be indicted….or
    2. A candidate who will drain the swamp……

  • SpiritofPearl
  • donuthin2

    In my own neighborhood, which is somewhat rural/redneck I hear a significant increase of racist remarks from some who apparently feel enabled by Trump and his rhetoric. While I knew some latent racism was here, I had no idea of the amount. I am afraid that it is the source of much of Trump’s support. I think it could very well give rise to a significant amount of civil disobedience if Clinton wins with a narrow margin. Maybe even if Trump wins. We need some real leadership to emerge from what might be a very critical time in our country.

    • John Bernard Books

      Dem mantra
      1. racist
      2. misogyny
      3. homophobe

      rinse repeat after me…..Trumpers are racist towards Hillary?
      You’re just plain dumb….

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems say they are for “fairness”
    “Among the curiosities spewed from John Podesta’s email by WikiLeaks is an intriguing memo to a group of billionaires that outlines the real goals of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing. Turns out they don’t want to rig an election, they want to rig the whole system — demographics, politics, the media, everything.”
    http://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/wikileaks-reveals-the-billionaire-progressives-that-run-the-democratic-party/

    are they? Time to drain the swamp……cut the size of the federal government by at least 50%.

  • BCinBCS

    According to Politico:

    On Tuesday, a Canadian bankruptcy judge placed the [Trump-branded and Trump-managed] glass-and-granite [65-story Trump International Hotel & Tower Toronto] into receivership, just four years after Trump and his children cut the ribbon at its grand opening.

    Same litany of wrong-doing as before: “…Middle-class investors who claim they were suckered into buying time-share-style units in the hotel with wildly overstated projections of Trump Toronto’s performance.

    http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/11/trump-tower-goes-bust-canada-214412#ixzz4P3oLxBoH

    • WUSRPH

      “Wildly overstated projections”
      Only I can.
      I will bring back those lost jobs,
      We will build the Wall
      Mexico will pay for it
      And on and on.

      • BCinBCS

        He is nothing but a racist, sexist, misogynist grifter.
        (And the conservatives love him for the first three and respect him for the last.)

  • donuthin2

    I remember the early days of the primaries when commenters here suggested that if the R’s nominated Trump, it would be the end of the party. And it appears that it might be the case as the party is so splintered, that I’m not sure any faction can assume control. The Tea Party was the beginning of a lot of frustration for me, as so many pols who I knew could not possibly believe all the TPers were saying but the never had the gonads to say otherwise. They simply took the easy route and joined them. But Trump seized control and he has taken the party to I’m not sure where. Still no courage from pols, just protecting their turf. The Dems are a bit too far left for me, but a much better choice than I can see in the Repubs, at least in the next several years. Unless things change much more than I anticipate, especially here in Tx, I will make a change in my party affiliation when the next primary rolls around.

    • John Johnson

      See ya. You will be replaced by a hardworking Dem who is voting for Trump and joining not the Repub party per se, but more a movement for change.

      • donuthin2

        Maybe so, as I suppose there are Dems out there without much sense of right or wrong.

        • BCinBCS

          Although most of those “Democrats” are Reagan Democrats and have been voting exclusively Republican since the ’80’s.

          • John Johnson

            That might be true in Texas, but not in the predominately blue states.

  • John Bernard Books

    After crooked hillary will the dem party be finished? No there will always be ignorant dems as demonstrated here….
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3xPXKdD-AA

  • WUSRPH

    No matter who winds next Tuesday, let us here today start a new national movement—A GET BACK TO WORK movement aimed at the U.S. Congress and Senate. It will be simple. All you have to do is, every time you see or hear a congressman or senator talking about investigating the president whomever it may be, send them the following message:

    Enough with the political games. GET BACK TO WORK on the nation’s problems.

    Maybe if they get enough of these they might actually do it.

    P.S. I suspect, if Clinton wins, there will be a lot more of these messages going to Republican solons than to Democrats if Trump wins….but do it no matter which party is guilty.

    • John Johnson

      Several longtime congressmen have not sought office again over the last several years. All have said that they could no longer serve as intended due to demands put on them by their respective parties to spend more time raising money. They even set up specific out of office locations for these scheduled solicitation sessions. If they chose not to participate, they were threatened with repercussions. Newbies, it seems, were really pounded on. Want to get them back to work then find a way to rid government of this cancer. Taking a look at how Singapore does it might be a place to start. They pay office holders a salary commensurate with what they might be paid for a lofty corporate position; they then throw them in jail for accepting so much as a cigar from a lobbyist or anyone else for that matter. Special interests lobby the public instead of the office holder.

      • WUSRPH

        Nice idea….but what happened to “Freedom of speech” and the SCOTUS holdings that contributions are a form of free speech?

        How are you or The Donald going to overcome that? How are you going to get the two-thirds of Congress—everyone of whom according to you is “bought”—to vote for it…or the three fourths of the states with legislatures full of such crooks to ratify it?

        • John Johnson

          Oh, if you offer big money in the form of salary to office holders, I think the votes would be there. As far as freedom of speech is concerned, no ones speech would be stymied. Money is not a form of speech in any shape, form or fashion…and special interests can still spend all they want on public announcements.

          • WUSRPH

            Sorry, but the SCOTUS of the United States has specifically ruled that spending money on politics is a form of speech. You may not like the ruling. I may not like the ruling. Donald even (although I doubt it) may not like the ruling…BUT IT IS THE LAW. To change it you have to either change the SCOTUS—and The Donalds’s alleged list of SCOTUS nominees is made up of folks who differ with your view—or amend the constitution.

            P.S. Would you please define “special interests” for me? Is it someone who represents a view you oppose?
            Is it the Realtors? How about the Red Cross? Draw a line for me, please.

          • WUSRPH

            Seriously, you keep talking about legislators being bought by the “special interests” and not voting for the best interests of their constituents…..but who determines what is the best interest? You? Polls (which you don’t believe in)? Letters to the editor? Who and how?

            (In the case of the tort bill you so oppose, below, is it against the consumer’s interests if the bill results in lower insurance rates for the large majority and only a relative handful of potential plaintiffs in law suits are blocked from suing? Is a legislator “bought” if he decides that lower insurance rates for the majority is his priority?)

            Also, you call anyone you differ from a “special interest”, but you cannot/will not define the term?
            Is it only some group with which you disagree? Is it someone who has a financial interest in something?

            If so, what about emergency room doctors who campaign and spend money on politics to get the state to spend more on emergency rooms (and, indirectly, on their salaries)? Are they a “special interest?” or, because you would deem more emergency rooms to be good, not one?

            Would you say that a legislator who receives several thousand dollars from them and then carries their bill “has been bought”? Or, again, does it all boil down to your views of what is right and wrong?

          • John Johnson

            We all have moral compasses that should help us determine right from wrong. Politician’s just seem to get knocked off course, along with those standing next to them and advising them.

            Special interests are those wanting to convince a pol to pass legislation or not pass legislation depending on whether it hurts or hinders. They should react to the request simply on its merits, and not have the water muddied by money. Too simple for you?

          • WUSRPH

            Simple and simplistic….
            But I guess that means that when you scream that they ALL have been bought, you are basing it only on your personal moral views….since you clearly do not think that ALL of those who have been bought have made the “right” moral judgment.

            “Hurts or hinders” WHAT, WHO & HOW MUCH? Who determines? Obviously you do since you have condemned all those who voted against your view on the insurance bill as having been “bought”.

            What about a doctor legislator who advocates that teenage girls be protected from cervical cancer but who owns 50 shares of stock in the company that makes the vaccine? Is he immoral because he might make a buck or two out of the program? Or, again, is there some magic “bought level” or “immoral level” dependent on the amount of money involved?

            What about the legislator who weighs the insurance bill you hate and determines that the greatest good is lower insurance rates for a majority of his constituents? Is that a moral wrong because you oppose the bill?

            God, it must be wonderful to have the powerful sense of right and wrong and of what constitutes the public interest you enjoy…….Life is so much simpler when you get to make all the moral judgments and can—and do—condemn everyone who disagrees as a moral leper.

          • John Johnson

            Moral lepers are those who see nothing wrong. They defend a system that everyone knows is being abused yet continue to support it without ever acknowledging that there are abusers, and that those most adversely affected are we commonbreds. After initial tort reform was touted and pushed by TLR as a means of 1) keeping enough gynecologists in Texas by lowering their liability premiums, 2) saving Texas hospitals and device makers and drug companies money by lowering their
            premiums, and 3) lowering, in turn, all Texans’ insurance premiums, three things did come to pass. The doctors saved millions, the hospitals and other providers saved millions, and the insurance companies saved billions. Individual Texan’s premiums doubled in the decade following passage of his legislation.

            Now, they are coming back with the same spiel. “Limiting the ability of homeowners and business owners to sue us will allow us to lower premiums.” Go ask the people in Rowlette, TX who suffered through a massive tornado 3 yrs ago about shorted and denied claims. Without attorneys, they would be totally high and dry. Ask my daughter about her denied claims by Allstate. 4 yrs later, after denial after denial, and only after getting an attorney, Allstate settled for three times what my daughter was originally asking for. Maybe you never read the John Grisham book dealing with these issues.

            You know all this but you like “holding court”; you like defending the indefensible. If I say “black”, you scream “white”. I don’t care, but you aren’t making any gains with me. It just makes you look like the spinmeister you are.

          • WUSRPH

            I never said or suggested that I thought it was a good bill…in fact, in previous posts in prior months, I said it was a bad one…..but the point is that you presume that anyone who voted for it was bought without knowing anything about them or why they voted. You saw their names on a list of people who had received money from TLR and pronounced them “bought”…..

          • John Johnson

            Why did all of them vote for a bad bill then? They are not all rubes, are they? Why would all of them do that? Why? Bottom line…why? This bill is bad for the people back home, but I’m going to vote for it. What would prompt anyone to do that? I rest my case. You can go on obfuscsting all you want to. I’m through.

          • WUSRPH

            There can be many reasons, some of which have nothing to do with being “bought”….but you would not accept any other possibility because, the good Marxist you are believes that no man does anything accept for financial gain…..

          • John Johnson

            Let’s hear them. Let’s hear why a bill you and everyone else except the TLR and Big Insurance would consider bad would have every swinging Repub senator voting for it. What could that be? Not just one or two, but every last one of them. Don’t do it for this “Marxist”. Do it for others who might be bored enough to read this litany we have been scribbling here and interested in what your response might be.

          • John Johnson

            PS Was Teddy R a Marxist? Nope. He just realized that the system was out of balance and needed some regulation. We had, and have, those regulations in place, but one big one was repealed, and others are not being enforced.

          • John Johnson

            I keep waiting for your answer on why all would vote for SB1628. Got one?

            I also wonder if those corporations that SCOTUS treats like a living, breathing individual, would be considered “Marxists” by you. After all, their only reason for being is financial gain. Chasing a dollar is capitalism; buying up small competitors, and joining forces with other Big’s so the remaining competition can be run out of business is what? I think it’s illegal, but who is enforcing these laws?

          • WUSRPH

            didn’t see your entry…..have been fairly busy today…will get back to you when I can.

          • WUSRPH

            I have a few minutes free, so I’ll try to explain the world of the Legislature to you one more time BRIEFLY.

            First, I cannot tell you why the GOP senators all voted for the bill because I have not asked them or read any explanations they may have had. BUT I can tell you a little about the kinds of considerations that can go into deciding how to vote on a bill. Some could apply here, but, again, I don’t know.

            Second, you would have to be much more familiar with the operations of the Senate—which you are clearly not—to understand how various factors can influence a vote.

            For example, there is something you clearly do not understand called FRIENDSHIP. A senator could be a close friend with another and that other comes to him and says “Joe, I need your help”….You won’t understand such a thing, but it happens often.

            Similarly, trading votes is one of the way the Senate operates. This is especially true when dealing with the Suspension of the Regular Order of Business to take up a bill on the Senate Floor—which is how most bills get to be debated. It is quite common for a senator to come to another and say: “If you vote to Suspend (the regular order of Business) on my SB 15….I will vote to do the same on your SB 99.”

            There is also “paying a debt”….in which another senator has done a favor—such as being the deciding vote on a bill or measure—for another senator….and that senator comes to the other and says: “Mike, remember when I did x for you…Well I hope you can do y for me”.

            It is also not unknown for the Lt. Governor to let members of his leadership team know that, on occasion, he is going to come to them and ask them to vote a specific way. In such a case, the Senator is expected to understand that being part of the leadership team (such as being a chair) comes with an expectation of LOYALTY (another term you will not understand) to your leader.

            Fourth, as I have mentioned before it is quite possible in this particular case that a senator did actually hope that this bill would keep insurance rates down.

            This is all I have time for now. More later, perhaps.

            Of course, I recognize you will find all of these motives without merit….but then you have never had to function in a close-knit chamber of 32 individuals working under a tight time deadline and immense pressure. That makes it easy for you to attribute everything everyone does to love of the almighty dollar.

          • John Johnson

            More of the same…”JJ you are ignorant and don’t understand.” Here’s my retort…I am not stupid.

            I understand perfectly what you are describing. The stinky political process where constituents are forgotten.

            The TLR buys what Big Insurance wants. The TLR and Big Insurance sell their speil about lowering Texan’s premiums. It is a ruse and everyone knows that. Money and special favors wins out over the little guy every time. Remember deregulation?

            Please…no more weak responses from you like this last one. EVERY senator voted for passage of SB1628. EVERY ONE….even as people in Rowlette TX were fighting tooth and nail to get insurance companies to pay up.

            You just don’t understand how culpable you look when you defend the indefensible. It is like you are still on the payroll and will do anything asked of you.

          • John Johnson

            Wiser people than me on both sides of the isle are screaming about the SCOTUS ruling. Corporations are not in any sense of the word “individuals” with the same equal rights afforded a living and breathing citizen.

            The point is that the ruling can be over turned, so get off your high horse and stop asking obtuse questions.

          • WUSRPH

            The point is that you consistently refuse to answer the most basic question “when does a legislator become bought?” while preaching from your high moral pulpit that “everyone” has been bought and sold…..Talk about being on a high horse!

            The point is also that that ruling is not going to be overturned by Donald Trump or anyone he would appoint to the SCOTUS—at least if we take him at his word that the list he published represent his choices—or by the Republicans in Congress.

            The only political party and the only candidate who favors overturning Citizens United is Hillary Clinton.

          • John Johnson

            But she is a crook; she is the worst abuser. How does anyone go from zero to hundreds of millions while involved in politics? You think they just get paid millions each year for giving speeches? They are selling influence while involved in the political process.

            As to your specific question. Do you think it is not an issue? Obviously so. If it is in some instances and not in others do we just let it go on unabated? Not in my mind. We would get along just fine without it.

            We need to shorten the term that pols are allowed to campaign. Others do it and it works.

            We need to make it illegal for a lobbyist, or anyone else to buy or pay for anything for someone in office. We need to pay office holders more so the temptation is not there, and we need to throw them out of office and in jail if they do accept anything.

            To keep poo-poo’ing a desire to see this accomplished by asking how I’M going to do it is also more of your obfuscation. I’m not.

          • BCinBCS

            I noticed how, in your discussion with W about lobbying politicians, you could not resist “Doing a Goebbels” by repeating the unproven statement that: “But [Hillary] is a crook…”.

            I have to ask , as did W as part of your original discussion, prove to me that Hillary is a crook; show me the any evidence or conviction.

          • John Johnson

            Pure supposition on my part, but we will see where the FBI takes it. There are plenty of crooks who never get convicted. It is usually the ones with money and influence. They are pretty much one and the same.

          • WUSRPH

            Money is free speech is not the Citizens United case. It determined that corporations had free speech rights…the money is free speech is from at least Buckley v. Valero of 1974.

          • John Johnson

            Did I mention Citizens United? Don’t think so. This was discussed both before and after the latest SCOTUS ruling and is still being discussed today. It is wrong. Why do you constantly do this? Does it add to the conversation? I don’t think so. It just gives you a chance to project your knowledge and announce to anyone reading how knowledgeable you are. I buy into your smarts when it comes to retained info; the rest is up for discussion. I have a 4 yr old grandson like you; he is very intelligent…much more so than those his own age, and he knows it, and he has a tendency to make sure others know it. I’m afraid he will have a very hard time making friends. Know anyone like that?

    • SpiritofPearl

      How? What can we do?

  • John Johnson

    Hahaha. Yeah, I am convinced only crazy people or crooks run for public office at the Fed level. Many learn their trade at the state level.
    I have never had sex with that woman, or I only had two cellular devices, or, or, or…

  • Kozmo

    “One party state” — the very definition of a banana republic. No thanks.

  • John Bernard Books

    This election boils down to one question, “Can a dem be indicted?”
    Prez Obama and Atty Gen Lynch say no and the FBI says yes. Prez Candidate Trump says no one is above the law including dems. You get to decide.
    A vote for Hillary means dems are above the law and can’t be indicted for anything and republicans are fair game indicted for false allegations and harassment by government agencies.
    A vote for Trump is a vote to drain the swamp……
    Now go vote your conscience.

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems answer to Comey reopening the FBI investigation into the clinton crime family….
    ““We were told that this was something that could pick up calls from cellphones,” a DNC official says. “The guys who did the sweep said it was a strong indication.” No device was recovered. No possible culprits were identified.
    Author David Corn opens the story by saying it is “reminiscent” of Watergate but that seems like a stretch given what little we know about who is responsible or, frankly, whether anything happened at all.”
    http://hotair.com/archives/2016/11/04/report-dnc-may-bugged/

    Falsely alleging Russia was behind Wikileaks didn’t work so dems are dregging up Watergate…..what’s next:
    1. Racism…
    2. Misogyny
    3. Homophobia

    How dumb are dem voters?

  • John Bernard Books

    Are blacks too stupid to get an ID? No, so why do liberals say they are?
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrBxZGWCdgs

  • SpiritofPearl
    • donuthin2

      I think that is probably a little high, but hopefully right. And for sure hope that 538 at 65% is extra cautious.

      • SpiritofPearl

        Folks over at Balloon Juice think Nate Silver leans more toward punditry and away from analysis this cycle.

        • Jed

          “this cycle?”

          dude is a statistician. he knows nothing more about politics than anyone else (and less than many). might as well take your election forecast from the weather man.

          here, maybe this will puncture the bubble you, BC, and WUSRPH have built for silver:

          http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/nate-silver-election-forecast_us_581e1c33e4b0d9ce6fbc6f7f

          • WUSRPH

            I’ve been busy so I missed this…but I have never thought that 538 has all the answers. He did well in 2012, but was far off in the GOP Primary this year for a long period. BUT, based on his past record, you have to at least consider his views…..at the same time, they need to be tested against others. Doing that suggests that Silver is, as HP says, “hedging” his bets—and probably too much, but we will know sometime late Tuesday.

          • SpiritofPearl

            Silver was spot on in ’08 and ’12. Polling is more problematic now,

          • WUSRPH

            And as we all know there are three kinds of lies and liars:

            Lies, Damn Lies and Statistics.

          • SpiritofPearl

            Don’t fear “sadistics,” the dismal science.

  • SpiritofPearl
  • donuthin2

    But, but, but he will surround himself with good people if elected. People like Christi who’s bridgegate scandal got two of his staffers convicted and could serve several years in prison.

  • John Bernard Books
  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/jryeexg

    　The Economist in its usually excellent way sums up the election and what is at stake. Worth reading.

  • John Bernard Books

    Time to turn the page…
    ” “I’m asking for your vote and your help in electing a Republican majority in Congress, so that we can finally change this broken system and Make America Great Again.”

    “http://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2016/11/05/trump_gives_gop_weekly_address_its_time_to_close_the_history_books_on_the_clintons.html

    Time to close the history book on the Clintons….

  • John Bernard Books

    Nah dems don’t lie cheat and steal…..
    “A massive voter fraud operation was discovered in Democratic Broward County, Florida.
    According to a former Secretary of Elections Department employee, there is a secret room where Democrat insiders fill out those absentee ballots.
    The woman provided her sworn testimony via affidavit.”
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/11/breaking-broward-county-florida-officials-caught-filling-absentee-ballots/

    can she steal it…..

  • John Bernard Books

    Dem drops law suit…
    “The woman who alleged that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her at billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious ‘sex parties’ in 1994 when she was a 13-year-old has dropped the civil lawsuit that was filed against him.
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3894806/Woman-alleged-raped-Donald-Trump-13-Jeffrey-Epstein-sex-party-DROPS-case-casting-doubt-truth-claims.html#ixzz4PBGv0HvZ

    I’m shocked…..

  • John Bernard Books

    The system is rigged…
    “Leaked transcripts from a closed-door fundraiser reveal former president Bill Clinton privately agreeing with one of Republican nominee Donald Trump’s major campaign themes: the political system is rigged against working class Americans.
    Clinton also appeared to tell the audience of Democratic donors that Hillary Clinton “deserves” to be elected president.
    http://dailycaller.com/2016/11/05/leaked-transcript-bill-clinton-says-political-system-is-rigged-and-hillary-deserves-the-white-house/#ixzz4PBKKUP6b

    so Bill Clinton thinks the system is rigged…..time to drain the swamp

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/ho38gwn

    Somebody who lies as much as Trump should not accuse others…..Just a few of Donald’s.

  • John Bernard Books

    Just how crooked are the clintons…
    “And the Clinton Foundation never disclosed the Fund as a “related entity” on its tax filings as required by IRS rules. It was only after the Clinton Foundation, under mounting scrutiny and media pressure, “voluntarily” decided to refile five years’ worth of tax returns in 2015 that the Fund appears on the forms.”
    http://nypost.com/2016/11/05/the-clinton-foundations-off-the-books-20-million-mystery/

    payoffs, payola, graft, corruption, lies, sleaze……

  • WUSRPH

    You know living in a basic one-party state like Texas is today can be kind of dull on election eve. There are state’s out there in the country where the election is being fought tooth and nail and every vote could make the difference…but here we are in a state where the question is “how bad will she lose it?” ….where our vote is going to change nothing on the national scene and, because of the demographics and gerrymandering, not likely to change much on the local or state scene either. All we can do is sit and wait for it to be over…Oh, we can send money to out-of-state races, as I have done….but not much else while we wait.

  • WUSRPH

    With the reported “Latino surge” to the polls we are already hearing the racists scream…”Certain people”….is the nicest thing they are saying….but you can bet many, many dollars that the Troll and The Donald will be yelling about “illegal aliens stealing the election”.

    • José

      And it’s disgusting to hear trash like that. Those “certain people” are hard working, tax paying, American citizens. Unlike a “certain candidate” who never had to interview for a job and who, it appears, doesn’t pay income tax.
      In North Carolina the GOP state legislature pushed through measures that are specifically designed for suppressing the votes of minorities and young people. That’s what’s wrong with right wing Tea Party politics. Over the last few days the news media have reported on the long lines of people in North Carolina waiting patiently to fulfill their civic responsibility. That’s what’s right with America.

      • donuthin2

        This may be the election that inspires Latinos to vote in big numbers which would certainly change the dynamics in Texas.

    • John Bernard Books

      racist…you remind of the dem operative going through our city punching out holes in dem candidate’s sign blaming it on his opponent.

  • John Bernard Books

    Is the media the biggest loser in 2016?
    “Baltimore Sun TV critic David Zurawik is turning heads by already proclaiming the Biggest Loser of the 2016 presidential election. He says it’s …the media.”
    http://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tim-graham/2016/11/05/tv-critic-biggest-loser-2016-campaign-media

    I think it’s their customers you know the ones they deliberately mislead….

  • John Bernard Books

    Breitbart give the left a dose of their medicine….
    ” The reporting, such as it is, is generally factually accurate, but mean-spirited and fantastically one-sided. If Breitbart were your primary news source, you would receive a view of the election that would be largely distorted and wholly unrecognizable to swaths of the American public.”
    http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/11/the-right-wing-media-isnt-crazy

    The left sees a biased media as normal till its biased against them….then they whine. Its called pushback….and it will be a tidal wave this election.

  • John Bernard Books

    The left has exposed for all to see…
    ““The Clinton camp has been able to project a neo-McCarthyist hysteria that Russia is responsible for everything. Hillary Clinton has stated multiple times, falsely, that 17 US intelligence agencies had assessed that Russia was the source of our publications. That’s false – we can say that the Russian government is not the source,” Assange told the veteran Australian broadcaster as part of a 25-minute John Pilger Special, courtesy of Dartmouth Films.
    “Hillary Clinton is just one person. I actually feel quite sorry for Hillary Clinton as a person, because I see someone who is eaten alive by their ambitions, tormented literally to the point where they become sick – for example faint – as a result of going on, and going with their ambitions. But she represents a whole network of people, and a whole network of relationships with particular states.”
    http://www.youngcons.com/julian-assange-comes-out-of-hiding-to-completely-demolish-hillary-in-rare-interview-to-air-saturday/

    He makes several key points….
    The left uses Russia as a bogeyman….
    Hillary’s ambition has destroyed her….
    But the biggest exposure is the left relationships with certain states…..and it involves “pay to play” as tax payer’s dollars are used to further their agenda.

  • John Bernard Books
  • John Bernard Books

    If an undocumented “citizen”votes will there be repercussions? Well there are federal laws against illegals voting…..is not what Prez Bozo says….
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfgEvgVC6Qs

  • John Bernard Books

    How desperate are dems to hold on to power…..a little fear mongering for the stupid.
    ““If he does what he’s promising to do, I don’t know if any of our jobs will exist any more,” Maddow says.”
    http://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tim-graham/2016/11/04/rachel-maddow-if-trump-wins-i-dont-know-if-any-our-jobs-will-exist

    This is why I laugh at the dems here…..so stupid……

  • WUSRPH

    CLINTON CLEARED!
    Much Ado about nothing:

    FBI says that they the new e-mails amount to NOTHING.
    We will see how much this helps…..to make up for the hurt of Friday a week ago.

    • SpiritofPearl

      Comey should bring his CV up to date.

  • SpiritofPearl

    Why is it that only white people hold up “Blacks for Trump” signs at Trump rallies?

  • WUSRPH

    With less than 40 hours left before the final polls on the West Coast will close on election day let’s take a last look at the polls:

    5-38
    Popular Vote: Clinton 48.3 Trump 45.5 Johnson 4.7 Other 1.6
    Electoral College: Clinton 290.9 Trump 246.4
    Chance of Winning: Clinton 64.9 – 65.3% Trump 34.7 to 35.0

    Huff-Post
    Pop. Vote (3-way race) Clinton 46 Trump 41 Others 13
    Chance of Winning: Clinton 98.1% Trump 1.5%
    U.S. Senate Chance of Demo win: 65% (Split 26% GOP 9%)

    Latest figures I have seen show a small rise for Clinton…I suspect that is based on two factors: The “fear of Trump” that I speculated would kick-in as he rose in the polls, countering his rise and the FBI Clearing Clinton, altho that was too short of a time ago to have had the full impact yet.

  • WUSRPH

    For much of its history the United States has struggled to prove to its own citizens and to the world that a multi-cultural, multi-racial and multi-creed democratic republic was possible. It has not been an easy struggle. Several times the tensions of merging all these contesting elements into one nearly pulled the nation apart. But to date it has succeeded. Tuesday is another test of our ability to live up to our own standards. Let us hope we do not fail that test.

    • John Johnson

      You are right. We were making great gains, and then the WPE started broadcasting his personal options and condemning law enforcement actions even before the facts were in. How many times did he do this? I lost count. Then he sent Al Sharpton, as his personal emissary, to Furgeson, MO. That did it for me. Al, the guy who owes the IRS more than Willie ever did. Al, who started the Tawana Brawley rape allegations. Al, who makes his living off of stirring up insurrection and instigating racial protests. Our President, instead of being a consensus builder, and shown he is nothing more than a rebel rouser. Whoever wins tomorrow will be better than who we’ve had for the last eight years.

  • John Bernard Books

    I remember some here saying Hillary would be indicted…….ain’t gonna happen unless Trump is elected.
    “Donald Trump urged voters Sunday to “deliver justice at the ballot box” on Election Day, hours after the FBI announced that its review of newly discovered emails did not change its earlier conclusion to not recommend charges against Hillary Clinton.”
    http://www.kake.com/story/33643370/trump-now-its-up-to-the-american-people-to-deliver-justice

    Should the media work for dems?
    Should crooked Hillary be prez?
    Should the elections be rigged?
    Should illegals vote? Obama says yes we need illegals voting so we can win.

  • John Bernard Books

    Hillary will finish the job and make the US just like Chicago.
    “Just this week we talked about the city breaking a long standing record for murders and currently being on track to pass the 700 mark in the body count. That’s more than enough to keep any city’s homicide unit busy, but the Chicago cops simply aren’t keeping up with the caseload. As yet another report from the Washington Post shows, the Chicago PD has a clearance rate on murder cases which is simply dismal compared to earlier days.”
    http://hotair.com/archives/2016/11/06/chicago-police-solving-less-one-four-murder-investigations/

    Both Barack and Hillary want us to be like the Rahm run Chicago..
    Obama promises no reprecussions for illegals voting….
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/11/criminal-president-obama-encourages-illegal-aliens-vote-promises-no-repercussions-video/

    Pssst dems I don’t want to be like Chicago or Detroit or Balitmore or any other dem controlled city…..

  • SpiritofPearl
  • John Bernard Books

    Dems deny they cheat…..again
    “A California man made a startling discovery Saturday. Two stacks of mail-in ballots — 83 in total number — were stacked on top of his mailbox.
    Upon closer examination, Jerry Mosna, the man making the discovery, realized they were all addressed to his elderly neighbor’s two-bedroom apartment, but each to a different person.
    I think this is spooky,” he said, according to Fox News. “All the different names, none we recognize, all at one address.”

    http://www.bizpacreview.com/2016/11/03/cant-help-james-woods-sounds-off-wild-voter-fraud-case-california-408109#ixzz4PKdYbgdH

    Why would an 89 yr old woman have 83 different people living in her 2 bedroom apt? Time to drain the swamp………………….

  • John Bernard Books

    We drained the swamp in Texas 20 years ago…..
    “Somewhere off U.S. 62 between Sharon, Pa., and Masory, Ohio, a sign reads, “You had your chance, it’s our turn now.”
    Texas leads the way dems haven’t won a statewide election in Texas in over 20 years.
    “”Trump is the match that ordinary voters can use to burn it all down,” said Sracic.
    Of course, bonfires are dangerous. They can easily burn out of control. On Nov. 8, voters will have to decide whether it is worth the risk.
    One thing is for certain: The power of elites to control every aspect of Americans’ lives is over for the foreseeable future no matter who wins.”
    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/the-death-of-elitism/article/2606518

    It is time to drain the swamp in DC…..

  • WUSRPH

    “Ever since Thomas Jefferson effected the first change in party power in 1800, our democracy has depended upon the peaceful transfer of power and the idea of an opposition — but a loyal opposition,” Allan Lichtman, a political historian at American University, told The Huffington Post. “Is Trump going to change 200 years of American history?”

  • John Bernard Books

    Will republicans need police escorts to vote>
    “In large letters, it read, “Kill your local Trump supporter.””
    Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens he found the graffiti “troubling.”
    http://boston.cbslocal.com/2016/11/07/boston-police-election-day-graffiti-kill-trump-supporter-mission-hill/

    Do voters lives matter….

  • John Bernard Books

    Trump could change the world…
    “Last week, Thomas Wright, an expert on U.S. foreign policy at the Brookings Institution, made a bold claim on Twitter about the presidential race in the United States. “Pretty clear this is the most important election anywhere in the world since the two German elections of 1932,”
    “No other election has had the capacity to completely overturn the international order—the global economy, geopolitics, etc.”
    In Wright’s view, these three beliefs, if translated into policy in a Trump administration, could do away with the liberal international order that the United States helped design after World War II and has led ever since. Hillary Clinton, by contrast, is a more conventional U.S. presidential candidate committed to preserving that order.”
    http://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2016/11/trump-election-foreign-policy/505934/?utm_source=feed

    No wonder liberals are so afraid…..Trump would rock their world by doing away with the liberal international order…..their progressive One World Order would be destroyed……

  • John Bernard Books
  • John Bernard Books

    Why would you even think of doing this….
    “The findings in the report indicate that if amnesty for illegal immigrants were enacted, the government would have to raise taxes immediately by $1.29 trillion and put that sum into a high-yield bank account to cover future fiscal losses generated by the amnesty recipients and their children.
    To cover the future cost, each U.S. household currently paying federal income tax would have to pay, on average, an immediate lump sum of over $15,000.”
    http://dailysignal.com/2016/11/04/amnesty-would-cost-taxpayers-trillions-national-academy-of-sciences-report-indicates/

    47%ers say, “we ain’t paying taxes so why not?

  • John Bernard Books

    What Obama said about voter suppression…
    https://twitter.com/ChrisMegerian/status/794681563501838336/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
    Thats right he said it was bullSh*t……

  • WUSRPH

    I am a man of many flaws, to which I willingly admit and to which anyone who knows me can attest. One of my major flaws is that I have this incurable belief—more of a hope really—that man is or can be a rational creature who can be reached and convinced by facts and logic. And, it is that flaw that today leads me to ask the following question:

    How in high heaven can an estimated 45% of those who cast their ballots tomorrow vote for Donald Trump?

    I’ve applied all the reason and logic to the question I can…but the best I have been able to come up with is a thee word explanation for their actions:

    Fear, Anger and Hate

    all of which are total rejections of reason and logic.

    Does anyone have a better explanation?

    • WUSRPH

      Of course, my study of history teaches me the opposite….as over and over again emotion, fear and hate have ruled the day. One only has to look at how the Renaissance was followed by the Religious Wars, how the Enlightenment led to the Terror of the French Revolution and how Germany, the most educated and supposedly “civilized” nation in the world descended into the hell of the Third Reich to know better….But I keep hoping.

      • John Johnson

        Are you through? Is this trilogy you have posted the end of tonight’s prayers?

        You cannot see anything from a “working person’s” perspective because you have never been one.

        You, like Erica, and so many more journalists and political spinmeisters, with no real practical knowledge of opinions formed by years of working in blue collar jobs, or as a small businessman, choose to tell us how ignorant we are. You seem to think that books tell it all, but only the ones that you hold most dear. The same holds true for the history you always want to quote.

        You are the one who is afraid; I am the one who is angry. I hate no one…except maybe the WPE…so whoever wins tomorrow, I will gather some relief from the fact that he is gone.

    • José

      The overriding factor that I see is hate. A long simmering hate for anything named Clinton. I’ve seen a number of comments from Trump voters and, without exception, they fail to argue any sort of credible support for the man himself. Instead it is all attacks on the Clintons. It’s obvious that they are just grasping for reason to justify their emotional. They are so blinded by the hatred that they don’t even recognize that Trump is more guilty of most of the issues that they cite–the lying, the corruption, personal sleaziness, etc,

      • SpiritofPearl

        “There is none so blind as he who cannot see.”

    • donuthin2

      I don’t get it either. I come from a relatively small community in which I had a small business, and I am having a really hard time understanding so many of my neighbors and old business associates who are going to vote for Trump. When they explain their inclination, it seems totally irrational. We in Texas are not subject to the same kind of issues as the rust belt, but there does seem to be a significant amount of anger for whatever reason. People absolutely hate President Obama. I think that is definitely latent racism that is not quite so latent since Trump has started his diatribe. And maybe their is also sexism that makes many hate Clinton. Anyway, I have no problem with those who have a rational argument for voting for Trump, but the crazy, irrational argument that we need change without any idea of what kind of change they would get with Trump is just dumb to me.

    • Holt Kelly

      Second post ever…and maybe a path to further understanding. I haven’t read it but intend to.
      ‘Haunted: On ghosts, witches, zombies and other monsters of the natural and supernatural worlds.’
      by Leo Braudy ( Professor of American literature – Univ. of Southern California) –

      “Fear,horror, terror—in popular culture and politics—all
      are a reaction to a collective uncertainty of the future and nostalgia for the
      safety of the knowable past. Fear can leave us vulnerable and be infectious.
      And some social scientists believe fear is seven times more likely to spread
      than any other social attitude.”

      “When an oversupply of free-floating fear fills the atmosphere, there are more lightning
      rods raised to experience those fears and overcome them.”

      “Public opinion and the desire to shape and feed it is inevitably accompanied by the possibility
      of rumor, false or half-baked information and bias to which paranoia is a ready
      response.”

      Answers to quell the paranoia…that is the job at hand. Start locally – that is where all ‘politics’ begin.

      • John Johnson

        We have great city government in Arlington. Now those in Austin, who seem forget about their constituency as soon as they are out of sight of them, are talking about stripping some powers away from the towns and cities. Go figure. The state legislature screams at DC about state’s rights while attempting to strip a city’s rights to home rule away from them. This doesn’t make me fearful, it makes me mad.

        • Holt Kelly

          Agree that the elected ones soon forget their constituents. But I also think that most voters think that when the voting is done, they have done all is necessary (I’m raising my hand). That needs to change – the old ‘feet to the fire’ is now more important than ever. Voting just begins the process of ‘we the people’.

          • John Johnson

            Agree. The politicians pray on the ignorant.

  • WUSRPH

    Since nobody wanted to respond to that question, here is another one.

    I know that everything rational and logical and the polls, etc. tell me that tomorrow Clinton should win by about the same 3 to 4% margin President Obama won by in 2012 BUT what if JJ is right and the polls are wrong?

    Of course, not wrong in the totally impossible way he likes to imagine in which they did not predict a silent rush to the polls by millions of secret Trump supporters but in the other way—-i.e.—that they missed a last-minute BLUE WAVE that began at the end of last week and will sweep thru the polling places tomorrow……A Blue Wave generated by hundreds of thousands of Americans waking up and realizing that there was a chance that a racist, demagogic crypto-fascist like Trump just might be able to win—a thought that embarrassed them so much that they rushed to the pools to insure it could never happen.

    What’s wrong with a happy thought like that?

    • donuthin2

      The momentum has seemed to switch back to Clinton since the middle of last week. I was very uneasy when the momentum seemed to be with Trump.

  • WUSRPH

    Last thought before going to vote:

    Wouldn’t you like to know what Trump’s “advisors” (sic) are NOT telling him tonight and what Hillary’s ARE telling her?

    • José

      Does it really matter what you tell a person when he hasn’t the wherewithal to listen?
      Clinton’s team seems cautiously optimistic, more than I am. For the sake of us all I hope they’re right.

  • donuthin2

    Just a thought, but I am thinking the worst thing for the R party would be for Trump to win. They can survive if he loses and they start immediately addressing some of their fundamental problems. They are showing little inclination for self reflecting, and fixing the problems that are apparent, but if they do, they will be in much better position going forward. If they can’t find a way to distance themselves from the nutwings, they are finished. They need to figure out how to quit being merely obstructionist, but how find to start being serious about solving problems.

    • WUSRPH

      Paul Ryan actually has a series of proposals for tax reform, ACA replacement and other programs…BUT he is likely never to be able to pass them—-partially because of the 40 or more Right-Libertarian Anarchists in his caucus who worship at the shire of Ayn Rand and others of her ilk.

      • SpiritofPearl

        Ryan’s “plan” is the same old stuff – tax cuts for the rich, punish the poor. The Catholic bishops commented that his plan wasn’t very Christian.

  • WUSRPH

    CLINTON TAKES BIG LEAD IN EARLiest VOTE
    Dixiville Notch, NH—-Voting just after midnight, as is the custom, voters in this tiny New Hampshire village have given Clinton a big lead with 4 votes to 2 for Trump, 1 for Johnson and 1 for Mitt Romney, who is not running.
    The little town, population 12, is always the first to vote in the nation.

  • John Bernard Books

    Never has the choice been clearer….vote pro-America and make America Great
    again…Don’t forget to thank a vet for free elections.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/447907b7f2ddb57694f429b57b724e6318489cacd7f898bbc8d6669afcafab2b.png

  • donuthin2

    I have gained a lot of respect for President and Michelle Obama during this election. In fact, during his eight years as president, I have come to see him as smart, articulate and reasoned in his actions. Michelle is as classy as anyone I can remember in U. S. politics, ever. If he had been shown any respect by the republicans he would go down as one of the greatest presidents ever.

    If Clinton wins, I hope the Rs can show a little class and get their game back in order. I think I will write my congressman a letter as soon as the election is over asking him to quit being an obstructionist, get on with being part of the solution and try to be an adult.

    • SpiritofPearl

      Good luck with that. My reps ignore their Austin constituents.

      • donuthin2

        I expect little from my congressman or Senator for that matter. But it is the last thing I will do before changing my party affiliation unless significant change in the culture of the R party.

    • José

      It’s incredible that Congressional Republicans have basically put a hold on governing for the past six years. Incredible. While I would like to think that they would eventually agree to work with the other party for the good of the nation, their words and deeds don’t give much reason for optimism. The only recourse is to vote them out so that we can get on with business.

  • SpiritofPearl

Get Texas Monthly. Daily.

Most Read