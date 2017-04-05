Burka Blog

Rick Perry is Now on The National Security Council

He’s rebounded quite well since his losing effort on ’Dancing With The Stars.’

It’s only been about six months since Rick Perry was cha-cha-cha-ing his way around the dance floor and deejaying with Vanilla Ice on Dancing With The Stars, and he’s already risen from the depths of reality television to arguably one of the most powerful positions in the entire world. On Wednesday, amid a White House shakeup that saw President Donald Trump boot chief strategist Stephen Bannon from the National Security Council, Energy Secretary Perry is skipping on over to the council.

Bloomberg first reported the changes late Wednesday morning. According to a White House memo, Perry is one of five new faces set to have a seat on the council, which is the main policy-making body used by the president when deciding issues of national security. The NSC has legal authorization to order the killing or capture of suspected terrorists, including American citizens.

The move gives Perry a much larger role in security issues than he previously had while simply serving as the Secretary of the Department of Energy, though in that role, too, he’s in charge of overseeing the nation’s nuclear arsenal. Perry joins a fellow Texan, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, on the council.

It’s hardly unusual for the energy secretary to be on the council—in fact, the Energy Secretary has been a statutory member since 2007, joining the president, vice president, secretary of state, and secretary of defense. President Barack Obama added his energy secretary to the council in 2009, so it makes sense that Trump is getting Perry on board. But what sets Perry’s addition apart is, of course, is that he is without a doubt the first Dancing With The Stars alum to be advising the president on national security issues.

But the energy secretary is a statutory member for a reason, as scientific knowledge can potentially be a key attribute to bring to the table. As FiveThirtyEight’s Maggie Koerth-Baker wrote in January, the energy secretary is expected to “bring deep expertise to discussions about nuclear proliferation, weapons readiness, the verification of whether other countries are following various treaties, sanctions related to the oil and gas trade, and relationships with countries whose energy policies are an important part of global security.”

  • formerlyanonymous

    Rick Perry bringing “scientific knowledge” to the table? What an administration. Truly great.

  • John Bernard Books

    Dems are going apoplectic…..
    didn’t Guv Perry used to be a dem….. hahaha

  • WUSRPH

    I wonder what advice Rick is going to give Trump about how to handle both the Syrian mess and North Korea? If he has any sense, he will sit quietly at the table and let those with more experience in both areas offer their suggestions…..since all of this is far, far above the pay grade of former US Air Force Reserve Capt. Rick Perry.

    • Sam Jacinto

      It’s distressing that Perry is one of Trump’s more qualified appointees.

  • José

    Um, yeah. Obama’s head of the Department of Energy, Dr. Steven Chu, was awarded the Nobel prize in Physics and previously was director of the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. I can understand why he was asked to join the NSC. But what again does Rick Perry bring to the table?

    • WUSRPH

      Perhaps the one thing that Perry can bring to the table is the same thing that the late US House Speaker Sam Rayburn of Texas was trying to say was lacking in all the Harvard/Yale-types surrounding new President John F. Kennedy when, after being told about all their sterling qualifications, he remarked:

      “I’d like it better if at least one of them had at least once run for sheriff”….

      by which he meant experience that gave them an understanding of what the common voter feels and believes which so often can be vital to the success of any policy.

      Perry clearly does not offer any academic credentials ) or scientific knowledge (far from it, in fact) but he certainly is experienced in what Rayburn felt was needed

      • Catherinedlehman

