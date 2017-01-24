Burka Blog

The Senate Suddenly Warms Up to Schools

Is a new study by Dan Patrick’s Senate a cover for private school vouchers?

As I watched Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick explain the economics of school choice at a Capitol rally today, I couldn’t help but wonder whether the Senate’s new-found interest in public school finance isn’t a way to advance his voucher plan.

Patrick last year had said there was not enough time to overhaul the way Texas pays for public education during the regular legislative session. Speaker Joe Straus and leaders in the House are advocating for passing a school finance fix before lawmakers adjourn in June—an idea the Senate has resisted. Then, suddenly, yesterday Senate Finance Chair Jane Nelson in the first meeting of this year appointed a special committee headed by Senator Larry Taylor to investigate all possibilities of redoing the system of taxes and payments used to finance public schools. “Clean slate, Senator Taylor. Start with a clean state, and look at how to fix the system,” she said.

Then today I hear Patrick giving his own version of the school finance of choice during a Capitol rally. Public school advocates and teachers usually frame the vouchers debate as diverting taxpayer money from public schools, but Patrick declared that was not true. “This is not a war on public education,” he said. Imagine four chairs for students, he said. One moves out of state and another is home schooled and the third merely drops out because the school is bad. “It doesn’t take money from education because they don’t have to teach the child,” Patrick said. What he didn’t point out is that in those instances, money stays in the public education system, while in a school choice program money leaves the system and follows a child into a private school or charter school.

Patrick noted that the Senate passed a school choice plan in 2015 but it died in the House. “If you block a vote on school choice, you’re blocking a vote on the future of a child,” Patrick told the rally. “We want a vote, up or down, in the Senate and in the House, on school choice.” Sounds like a challenge to Straus who wants a vote on funding the public schools. The proposed House budget includes $1.5 billion in spending to take part of the burden off of local property taxpayers to cover the cost of education.

If you want some evidence that Patrick may not be serious about doing public school finance this session, all you have to do is look at his hometown newspaper, the Houston Chronicle. On January 13, Andrea Zelinski published a report that included this interview with Larry Taylor:

Sen. Larry Taylor, who last year chaired the Senate Education Committee, said lawmakers likely will not pass a full overhaul this session. Lawmakers should instead begin crafting a framework for the ideal school funding system then spend the interim trying to figure out how to make it work in the real world.

“Every time you make a change, there are going to be winners and losers, but we have to come up with a system we all agree is fair,” said the Friendswood Republican.

In the meantime, the Chronicle wrote a scathing editorial called “Rhetoric v. action,” the subhead of which read: “The budget from Dan Patrick’s Senate all but guarantees higher property taxes.” Notable lines include: “Your property taxes just aren’t as important as his potty patrol.”

But after Nelson announced the new school finance study committee yesterday, Taylor, in an interview with the Chronicle, suddenly sounded like a man who wants to get something done.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Larry Taylor, the Friendswood Republican who Nelson selected on Monday to lead the Senate study, said the timing is right for a top-to-bottom review. All aspects of school funding are expected to be on the table for discussion, thanks to the Supreme Court’s ruling that did not throw out the old system but instead gave the Legislature time to come up with a new funding method.

“They’ve actually cleared the air for us to come and do a meaningful reform,” he said.

Announcing an everything-is-on-the-table study the day before a major school choice rally appeared, to me at least, as an offer of a trade: The Senate will go along with a public school finance plan if the House will support a private school voucher plan.

  • BCinBCS

    As a scientist at heart, I believe in experimentation. On the other hand, as a political pragmatist, I understand how experimentation with large systems can result in their ruin. A compromise between these two might be to experimentally institute some of the reforms that school choice advocates propose within the established public school system.

    Would it be unconstitutional to have a Catholic public school as part of the school district or an all boys or all girls school? Would it irreparably damage the public school system to have a streamlined school with fewer administrators within that school system?

    It seems like a lot of questions could be answered by experimenting within the public school system while at the same time not destroying it.

    Ideas?
    Discussion?

    • WUSRPH

      As to your questions:

      Contrary to what some, such as the Troll, think, the public school system is not frozen in amber and never changing. There is already a lot of experimenting with various formats and management schemes going on.

      Nothing stands in the way of such “experiments” an all boys or all girls school. In fact, we have three “single sex” campuses in the Austin school district—the Ann Richards High School for girls and two same sex middle schools—one for boys and one for girls. The Richards School seems to be working out well, but the juries are still out on the middle schools……The girls seems to be working….but there are real problems at the boys. But both are only in their second year of a five-year trial.

      As to a Catholic public school as “part of the school district”…There is a distinct First Amendment (Separation of Church & State) problem here. The State could, under some court rulings, provide text books and some support to a Catholic School but there would have been some way to strictly separate that aid from any religious aspect. Making it part and parcel of the public system would probably be too much of a challenge to doing that. There have already been a number of reports about some of the supposedly public “Charter Schools” located on church properties (as is allowed) crossing that line.

      Charter Schools, themselves, were sold as being experiments in providing a public education without all the overhead, etc. but, based on test scores, etc., many of them are not providing to be better at educating children than many public schools. Some are, but they tend to be those who handpick their students…..

      The Legislature has also passed a series of laws that give districts—at local option—more independent authority but it is as yet too early to see just what the results will be.

      Talk about new formats, etc. (some of which I support and some of which I have suggested) is all good but it tends to distract from the basic problem—-WE DON’T SPEND ENOUGH ON THE SCHOOLS WE HAVE ALREADY. We can tinker with this and that and restructure this and that over there…but we cannot expect any real solutions until we face that essential fact.

      • BCinBCS

        Thanks for starting the discussion, W.

        I knew that I was on shaky constitutional ground with the Catholic schools in the public school system but it is not unreasonable for a Catholic school to teach all subjects except religion as part of that system and have a day (or half of a day) when they teach religion classes off campus and with teachers paid by the student’s parents. (Just an idea.)

        I hear the constant refrain that the solution to the problem is more money. I don’t have an opinion one way or the other on that but I would appreciate any information about it. What do successful school districts spend? Are their any fiscally bare-bones schools that are successful?

        I have seen a number of reports on tremendous school successes in failing school districts on The NewsHour and 60 Minutes. They entailed EXTREME participation by schools in EVERY aspect of the students lives – to the point of them being Big Brother to the students (the 1984 version, not the adult buddy version). It worked amazingly well but I’m not sure that Texans would be politically prepared to offer that type of assistance or fiscally prepared to pay for it.

        I do not have a high degree of knowledge about secondary education so I am merely “tasting the icing on the school problem cake” but I believe that open-minded discussion can lead to solutions.

        (btw, check your e-mail and send a reply.)

        • WUSRPH

          I would direct you to Judge Dietz’s lengthy ruling (available on line) for a detailed analysis of the difference in the programs and the results by the amount of money spent…..plus the underfunding of the program.

          https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/1281074-20140828-texas-school-finance-findings.html

          There is also a major difference in spending WITHIN districts as well as between districts. For example, schools with higher income parents have substantially more available raised by PTA and other non-tax sources to supplement their programs.

          As to the nation as a whole. Vermont, which is NO 1 in school test results, spends $22,000 per student. We spend about $10,000 (AVERAGE). More than 36 states spending more per student than Texas….virtually all of them have better results.

          As to the Catholic Schools, as I have noted court rulings have said that you can provide some aide as long as it is clearly separated from the religious aspects. One of my former bosses used to file bills every session allowing private/parochial schools to get their text books from the state. There was no constitutional barrier…….other than that the State Constitution does bar use of funds from the Permanent/Available School Fund. But GR money derived from other taxes could be used.

          • BCinBCS

            Sent again Tuesday night at 10:11pm.

    • jake

      The District of Innovation legislation from last session does some of what you advocate. Basically it allows a school district to be free from any law a charter is currently exempt from. This ties into the original intent of charter schools, which was to experiment and if successful maticulate into all schools.

  • John Bernard Books

    The easiest thing to learn is “if you keep doing the same thing with the same bad results then try something else.”
    I was maybe 3 mos old when I learned that I think.

  • John Bernard Books

    Why are dems so racist?
    “My job is to listen and be a voice and shut other white people down when they want to interrupt.”
    https://news.grabien.com/story-dnc-chair-candidates-bash-white-people-racially-charged-foru

    It takes a special kinda stupid to be a dem….luv it.

  • WUSRPH

    A major question still to be publicly addressed is just how far will Patrick go with his vouchers push this session, Will he be willing to limit it to the scholarships funded by rebates on the property tax, as was proposed and passed by the Senate last session OR will he go all out for direct public funding of private and church-run schools (and perhaps even home-schoolers) thru grants of state money to parents?
    The first method is likely to be more limited…as there are probably not that many franchise taxpayers ready to finance a part of the cost of private schools. The second would be an all-out attack on the idea of public education. The first is probably constitutional without any great challenge as it does not directly involve the State disbursing money to benefit a private or church school. The second would raise some serious constitutional issues ranging from where the money comes from to whether the entire concept violates the First Amendment.
    The question of where the money comes from arises from the fact that the Texas Constitution specifically bans the use of Permanent/Available School Funds for non-public schools. It could be sidestepped by insuring that any funds are strictly GR dollars raised by the sales and other taxes.
    On the surface it would appear that giving grants directly to parents who would then spend that money to non-public schools would violate the First Amendment….but Patrick and company might try to defend it on the same grounds used for the College Tuition Equalization Program, which a couple of Attorney Generals have said was okay. That program provides state tax dollars that can be spent on tuition at private colleges….Baylor and SMU are among the biggest recipients of the money….BUT it gets by the bans on using public money for private and church schools by giving the money to the students to use as they see fit and not to the schools, even though it probably eventually winds up there. The State, as it does with the TEG program, could claim that it made no expenditure for private education….but only provided state funds to students….What they did with it, is then not the State’s concern. (This argument could even be used to allow home-school parents to recoup some of their costs….in effect, reimbursing them for some of the property taxes they pay to support public schools.)
    It would be interesting to see if a state court, such as the Texas Supreme Court, would by this slight-of-hand approach….We may find out if Patrick decides to go all out.

  • José

    “All aspects of school funding are expected to be on the table for discussion…”

    So they will give serious and thoughtful consideration to a state income tax? “Clean slate, Senator Taylor.”

