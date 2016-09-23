Burka Blog

Ted Cruz Caves

Why he will come to regret his endorsement of Donald Trump’s presidential bid.

By Comments

Donald Trump and Ted Cruz at the CNN republican presidential debate last December, months before Trump beat Cruz in the primary and Cruz eventually endorsed his one-time opponent.
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ted Cruz wants, above all else, to be president. He’s spent years working and strategically plotting toward achieving that goal. After endorsing Donald Trump today, Cruz’s chances of becoming president have, it seems to me, nearly evaporated.

I’d heard rumblings last week that Cruz, who had shocked most observers by refusing to endorse Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in July, was wavering on the subject. So the news that broke today was therefore not entirely unexpected, but it does have a certain surreal quality. This is a disastrously bad decision on Cruz’s part, and one that he will come to regret. He fully deserves the criticism and scorn being heaped on him today and the realization he will have—albeit only now that it’s too late—is that this was not a mistake he could afford to make.

Since Cruz made his announcement on a Friday afternoon when I was busy preparing for the panel that I’m moderating tomorrow morning at the Texas Tribune Festival (“The Future of Conservatism“), I’ll just briefly explain the two latter points.

First, both of the reasons Cruz gave for his decision, in a statement he posted on Facebook Friday afternoon—that he signed a pledge and that Hillary Clinton is unacceptable—are demonstrably ridiculous. Even if you agree that Clinton is more “unacceptable” than Trump, and that a pledge made to the Republican National Committee should take precedence over one’s oath of office and one’s repeated promises to work for the 27 million people of Texas, it remains the case that Cruz signed the pledge last year and could have known, months ago, that Clinton would be the Democratic nominee. If those are his real reasons for endorsing Trump, in other words, he would have done so at the Republican National Convention, in July. In fact, he would have done so in May, at the Republican Party of Texas convention instead of refusing to do so in our interview.

His answer effectively precluded him from endorsing either Clinton or Trump; I noted that at the time, and he didn’t disagree. Beyond that, multiple sources close to Cruz confirmed to me, last week, that he was considering an endorsement. Every single one of them cited external pressure. There was some disagreement about the source of the pressure, but none of them had changed their minds about Trump, and none of them suggested that Cruz had done so. In other words, Cruz’s assessment of Trump’s merits relative to Clinton’s hasn’t changed; what’s changed is his assessment of the relative risks of refusing to endorse Trump.

That being the case, it should be easy to see why this is a mistake Cruz can’t afford to make. To be clear, that’s an analytical comment, not a normative one. I would guess that his endorsement of Trump is an example of Cruz Rule Five (“he’s too smart for his own good”), and—for what it’s worth—I’m not entirely unsympathetic to him. I remember, from our conversation in May, how genuinely distressed he seemed at the realization that Trump would be the Republican nominee. I believe he was sincerely convinced that a Trump presidency would put the country, and the Constitution, in real peril. And I suspect that Cruz, in the privacy of the voting booth, may not tick the box for Trump in November.

At the same time, I’m aware that even before today’s news, it was tricky to persuade anyone to consider giving Cruz the benefit of the doubt about anything—and after today, it will be impossible. Either his endorsement is a pack of lies, or his speech at the RNC was: they can’t both be true. And though it’s possible that “Lyin’ Ted” might still one day become president, the odds, in my view, are now vanishingly narrow. We’ve all heard it a million times: “Everyone hates Ted Cruz.” And now he’s given this faceless “everyone” plenty of reason to do so.

Tags: Politics, 2016 Presidential Election, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz

Related Content

Mosquitos caught for testing await shipment to a lab on April 14, 2016 in McAllen, Texas.

The State of Texas: First Locally Transmitted Zika Case Confirmed In Texas
gettyimages-578132880

How Ted Can Get His Cruz Back
Texas Republicans

Where Do We Go From Here?
Donald Trump won Texas, but the election proved there's still a silver lining for Texas dems.

The Aftermath
  • grubber

    Where’s Nelson Munz when you need him?

    • Erica Grieder

      Doing something useful, one would assume, since he hopes to spend the next four years soapboxing about his contributions to whatever cause he retroactively claims to have been serious about

    • keddren

      Facing impeachment in New Jersey.

  • Texas Publius

    So Erica, will you finally concede that he is Lyin Ted, now that you’re faced with another, more potent dose of proof?

    • Erica Grieder

      Did you forget to read the post you’re commenting on?

      • Bad Blood

        Forgetting to read the post implies that there was the intention to read it before commenting.

        • Erica Grieder

          I know, but certain commenters like to maintain the fiction that they’re something other than free riders on Texas Monthly’s platform.

          • Beerman

            EG, please explain what a “free rider on Texas Monthly’s platform” means?

          • Kozmo

            Print media wants people to look at their websites, but people don’t want to pay for such privileges. Free-market capitalism has yet to solve this dilemma.

          • Beerman

            Oops, thanks, I guess that means since I am a TM magazine subscription holder for 20 plus years that I am not a freeloader?

            Or, does it?

          • Erica Grieder

            No, you typically do read the post or have your own thoughts on the subject under discussion, hence you’re contributing to the comments section. (The fact that you have a subscription just means you have good taste in magazines 😉 )

          • John Bernard Books

            geez how plainer could she be?

          • wessexmom

            And some of us are lifelong subscribers who have had letters of recommendation written for them by an Editor Emeritus of this very magazine. So there! What’s your point exactly? You just don’t like it when anyone, paid subscriber or not, dares to question your wobbly assumptions.

          • Rules of Blazon

            Be nice. She has had a rough year. You have a valid point, she knows it. But so does she (albeit not re you). May as well be nice.

          • wessexmom

            Please don’t condescend. I clearly recall when Ms. Grieder accused you of stalking her on a personal level (when you certainly had not) and threatened to have you “banned” from this comments section. Was that nice?

            My comment was not a personal attack on her. I was and still am asking what exactly WAS her point? That only paying customers should weigh in? Some publications do have that rule but TX Monthly isn’t one of them.

          • Erica Grieder

            @wessexmom:disqus my point is that “certain commenters”, by which I mean “certain commenters”–you are not one of them–will come here and grandstand in the comments section about posts they clearly haven’t read. In some cases they’ll actually announce that they didn’t read the post. Those commenters are effectively free riders and they derail the discussion that other commenters, including you, are trying to have.

          • Sacagewea

            Pearl pays for a subscription, even though she was banned.

          • Erica Grieder

            Pearl was banned? (I actually hadn’t heard that.)

          • Sacagewea

            Are you serious or are you joking?

          • Erica Grieder

            I’m serious–I mean, I believe you but I haven’t been checking the comments much lately and so I missed whatever discussion y’all might have had about it at the time.

          • Sacagewea

            Pearl and Adaway were banned several months ago. Don’t know who at TM pulled the plug. I’d ask Ms. Valdez or Mr. Sweany. Blue Dogs wasn’t banned after threatening female commenters. Isn’t that odd?

      • Texas Publius

        Read it twice actually. I’m not asking if you’ll finally concede he’s “Lyin Ted.” I’m asking if you’ll finally concede he’s Lyin Ted. The difference is an important one. I’m asking if you’ll finally concede (what many saw long before you) that Ted Cruz is a liar. Will you?

    • Kozmo

      Schadenfreude might reign, but is not pretty.

  • Wesley TX

    BWAH HA HA HA – I love it!!!

  • leeann

    Since I’ve always thought the guy was a self-serving, soulless snake, I am not surprised by this at all. In fact I’m rather gleeful that so many of his true believers are now turning on him. And that he’s made himself look worse than ever. At the same time, I kind of feel sorry for those who feel betrayed. I don’t agree with their views or choice of leader, but that has got to sting.

    • Rules of Blazon

      You had me at “self-serving, soulless snake.” And yeah, I dig empathy, but if you were a true believer in this cracker-azz muthafukkah, then ima enjoy drinking yo tears.

  • Wayne Brown

    donated and was donating to his Pres. and senate campaigns. Crushed by today and will no longer support.

  • Mr Burns

    Ted Cruz just walked back the only principled and courageous thing he has ever done.

    It should be no surprise that he is widely disliked

  • dpcesq

    Such a profile in cowardice. If Trump loses, and this endorsement proves to be a fatal blow to Cruz’s ambitions, then the country just may survive the God-awful election of 2016

  • Roshan Thomas

    Ted Cruz is a man of principle and stature. I will stand with him no matter what !!!

    • Whako

      You, Roshan Thomas, are a moron.

    • twinky-019

      I am standing with you as Ethics and Integrity do have room in people’s lives. Ted Cruz is one whose an example of such traits.

      • Arun

        LOL! Yes, Ted Cruz is one of the politicians with the most available room for ethics and integrity. Maybe one day he’ll start filling all that vast empty space.

  • R Kendall

    Seems to me that in his convention speech, Cruz told Trump how Trump might go about earning his endorsement. Cruz was always NeverHillary, but Cruz never joined NeverTrump. I imagine that both in watching Trump’s continued campaign and in private discussions with Trump’s people, Cruz has seen enough consistency and improvement to decide that Trump would be a better president than Hillary. Cruz’s conscience tells him to try to stop her. He’s trying to save the country from certain disaster. No way do I blame him.

    • donuthin2

      Trying to save the country from certain disaster by voting for Trump. You have to not be serious.

  • Nice piece, Erica! You are absolutely right. Will post on my blog.

    • Erica Grieder

      Thanks for reading 🙂

      • twinky-019

        It was an interesting article, thank you.

    • twinky-019

      I opened by mistake. Excuse me.

  • Mortalc01l

    How much of a boot-licking coward, how much of a flaccid toady does a Man have to be to endorse a Man that said disgusting and vicious things about your wife, your father and you personally? I’m not sure I have EVER seen such cowardice for ANY reason, let alone cowardice just to further your own political agenda.

    When you can’t even defend your OWN FAMILY because your view of the World is so poisoned by politics, you have lost any semblance of manhood you ever had. PATHETIC!

    • lockHilliaryup

      Trump has his warts. Hilliary is total evil.

    • PrudentOrNotInAZ

      It’s called modern day politics and if you want to be principled about these things, then you should get use to losing…a lot! I know it sucks but too many people out there play to win and especially the #1 enemy of this country the Dims. I don’t endorse all of Trumps tactics and I do think family should be off limits in most cases but I also don’t want Hillbag to win and Cruz was never going to pull in the votes or electoral count to do that no matter how much his supporters disagree. Maybe Trump may not win either thanks to the Dim, media and some Repug smear tactics but in spite of them, he still has a darn good chance of winning as its stand today. Cruz would have never been close!

  • Kozmo

    It’s always distressing to find out one’s idols have those proverbial feet of clay.

  • God and Man at Trump U

    I listened to a podcast with Jeff Roe recorded a few days before the the convention speech where he mentioned that he thought Cruz would have a tough time getting re-elected. Not only is Cruz going to face a tough primary challenge from hard-right and moderate Rethugs, he’ll also face a formidable Dem (Castro) in 2018. The demographics of the state being what it is, I think we may see much closer results than expected this election day as well.

  • NewByzantia

    There was nothing in this for Cruz.

    He just torched his career as a politician.

  • wessexmom

    Ted Cruz is now and always has been a completely hollow man devoid of any true moral core. Many of us could see straight through his cynical Elmer Gantry act from Day 1. So with respect to your Cruz Rules No. 4 and 5, Ms. Grieder, speak for yourself: Ted Cruz is NOT smarter than me or most voters. And he never had or will have a snowball’s chance in hell of becoming president.

    • Sacagewea

      I do remember Pearl predicting that Cruz would bend the knee. Ms. G. said, “No, he won’t.”

      • Erica Grieder

        True, but I was saying that based on evidence (what he said in May) not supposition. And obviously he proved me wrong, but do any of you have a theory about why he didn’t do so until now? I don’t. It would have made far more sense to have done so in July, in Cleveland, if he was going to do so at all.

        • dave in texas

          I honestly don’t think it’s any more complicated than that Trump has been rising in the polls lately and Cruz thinks he (Trump) may actually become president. Trump and the GOP had a dumpster fire of convention, and in July, Cruz was trying to distance himself from it. The American public (with its usual gnat-like attention span) has forgotten all about the convention, so it’s become time to sidle back toward the nominee.

        • Jed

          i already offered it. he didn’t need to endorse until it started to look like trump might actually have a chance to win.

      • John Johnson

        Stop the foolishness. You are Pearl…and you got one right.

  • BCinBCS

    I saw this comment about Cruz over at LG&M:

    Greater love hath no man than this: that he lay down his wife for his friends.

  • Marty Johnson

    Who cares why he endorsed Trump? He endorsed him. For the good of America. Another four years of the Obama Administration will likely ruin this country. We are well on our way to being a banana republic. Anybody who is not helping us defeat Obama/Hillary is part of the problem.

    • Sacagewea

      Anyone who thinks Trump will save him is a poor judge of character. Trump cares only about his own DNA. Everyone else is for him to use.

    • BCinBCS

      Hey Chiquita, calm down, take a pill. The U.S. is simply not becoming a banana republic.

  • John Bernard Books

    “Cruz signed a pledge” and he kept.
    I do not expect anyone without principles to understand.

    • Aril

      You mean he demonstated principles when he refused publically to endorse Trump at the GOP Convention or did you mean he demonstrated principles when his funders refused to back Cruz unless he endorses the man who politically attacked his wife and father and literally labeled him “Lying Ted.” Ted Cruz is definitely a man of principles all right. The principles of narcissism, greed and selfishness. Makes complete sense why he would endorse his political twin after all. Definitely principles we want to teach our children to emulate.

      • John Bernard Books

        No I meant he demonstrated he has principle something you know nothing about…..
        Need it explained in more detail?

        • BCinBCS

          The Kruger-Dunning Effect absolutely rules every aspect of your life.

          • John Bernard Books

            jeez…you’ve learned a big word…now learn what it means

          • BCinBCS

            JBB, if you could understand the irony of what you posted…

        • Aril

          I really doubt I would learn anything from a person who believes compromising your principles for political gain is the same as demonstrating principles. I had you pegged the moment I read your insult. You know nothing about me other than I disagree with your assessment of Cruz’s endorsement. I guess since he has walked it back some what even he regrets compromising his own principles. Personally I thought his speech at the GOP Convention took real courage. But while you may not know much about me I can read you like an open book. Those that are spineless and lack the courage of their convictions are always the first to rely on personal insults when challenged and know they lack the intellectual capacity to make a compelling argument in their defense. But the good news is I am a man of principle and secure in my own convictions so I forgive you for your own failings. I sometimes do not know why I post because most of you only know insults and not how to make an coherent argument. You might have gotten me to change my mind. Unlike you. I will gladly admit when I am wrong. Unlike you who resort to the cowards way out when your opinion is challenged. Good Ridden. I do not want to waste any more of my valuable time on unprincipled losers who can not even defend their own opinions.

  • Arun

    Proximity to Cruz overawed you. What he is is clearly visible at a distance.

  • Arun

    Contradicting The Field Guide To Ted Cruz, Timothy Stanley writes on cnn.com, “But this is Cruz’s problem: he’s all tactics, no strategy.”

  • John Bernard Books

    Remember when Obama lied and said he learned about Hillary’s emails from the news…
    “”The same time everybody else learned it through news reports,” the president told Plante.”
    http://www.cbsnews.com/news/obama-weighs-in-hillary-clinton-private-emails/
    welp….
    “President Barack Obama used a pseudonym in email communications with Hillary Clinton and others, according to FBI records made public Friday.
    http://www.politico.com/story/2016/09/hillary-clinton-emails-fbi-228607#ixzz4LBRYpgeh

    yep he lied…..

    Don’t lecture me about Cruz and his principles….dems lie even when they don’t have to. Its in their DNA…..

    • twinky-019

      Kudos! At least someone knows what is going on here and know! The DC Doc Dump of 9/23 by FBI showed BHO as a LIAR!

      This sets him up for “hunting” by next admin! BHO fails to recall that all acts performed illegally will be practice material for the next AG!

    • Arun

      Reading comprehension-challenged?

  • Arun

    Those of you who are disappointed by Cruz’s cave in to Trump, does it make you a little disappointed not just with Cruz, but with your own ability to judge character? If yes, are you going to reexamine your character assessments of other people that you’ve been so sure about all along? Or is this all about Cruz only?

    Those of you in the commentariat/opinion business who are disappointed by Cruz, why should readers trust your judgement? Are you capable of introspection of why you were taken in by Cruz, and of changing?

  • John Bernard Books

    I’ve explained this in detail for the uninformed. Cruz had no chance at becoming prez, he scared the left too much, he surrounded himself with a bunch inexperienced “political experts” and the Clintons the media and dems backed Trump.
    Much like the dem primary the fix was in.
    Now we’re going to have Trump running against the worst dem candidate ever. Who’s only hope of winning is by duping the uninformed to “vote for the first woman prez.”
    I hope Trump brings a team of EMTs so they can be on stage on standby in case she has another medical emergency.

    • twinky-019

      I like your statement! HRC now claims sexism is being used against her! Between Two Ferns spoof had Zach ask who her pantsuit designer was as if this tephlon individual is anything close to being feminine! She literally asked for a stool and was denied! Yeah! 90 long minutes under glaring lights w/o any restroom breaks will reveal her true self! Reason she has been in bed resting or receiving drugs to get her cured for this moment!

      • Sacagewea

        You two are twins. Booksie loves him some Twinkies.

    • Gunslinger

      C’mon Charlie, you choose not to like Cruz after he refused to meet and take a picture with you. He hurt your feelings. We understand.

  • Jorge Jaramillo

    I never liked Cruz, he is self serving grandstanding hypocrite and yet when he stood up to Trump at the convention for what he said about his family I thought he may have some redeeming quality some backbone, that he might have finally grown up politically. I was wrong my first impression was correct, he promised to shake up Washington and instead became just another politician, caving to party pressure and what is unforgivable to me as a man he sacrificed his family and any shred of honor he had.

    • space2k

      What a relief it is to know that I will now no longer experience the cognitive dissonance of having an iota of respect for Ted Cruz.

  • WUSRPH

    A man of his latet principle.

    • Beerman

      Cruz mending his fences makes me wonder if that means he finally will have his picture taken with the troll?

      • Gunslinger

        Well, let’s not assume Cruz has fallen THAT low quite yet.

  • donuthin2

    He is so much like Trump in many ways.

  • kelboishere

    Cruz always has been a despicable jerk. He proved he’s also a craven despicable jerk.

  • EdwardRMurrow

    Cruz shows he is the spineless weasel many thought he was.

  • John Bernard Books

    What has become very apparent to the American voter is just how correct Professor Cipolla was. The Clinton are looters or he defines them bandits and their supporters are the stupids.
    These are Cipolla’s five fundamental laws of stupidity:
    1. Always and inevitably everyone underestimates the number of stupid individuals in circulation.
    2. The probability that a certain person (will) be stupid is independent of any other characteristic of that person.
    3. A stupid person is a person who causes losses to another person or to a group of persons while himself deriving no gain and even possibly incurring losses.
    4. Non-stupid people always underestimate the damaging power of stupid individuals. In particular non-stupid people constantly forget that at all times and places and under any circumstances to deal and/or associate with stupid people always turns out to be a costly mistake.
    5. A stupid person is the most dangerous type of person.
    http://www.quadllc.com/Quadrivium/Blog_and_Articles/Entries/2011/3/15_Prof._Cipollas_theory_on_stupidity.html

    I never cease to be amazed at how stupid dems are.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/fce31562ea714d1cd7cc69379f9c48840be077f6f469fccdd658b5a5db8cf02c.png

    • BCinBCS

      Oh JBB, I see that you have had a period of introspection.

      • John Bernard Books

        nope I’ve posted this over 100 times in the last ten years….

  • John Bernard Books

    Not many here have the mental capacity to understand this post.
    Dems are adamant there is simply no voter fraud ever….
    “One of the most glaring cases was that of Sara Sosa in Colorado Springs. She died on Oct. 14, 2009. However, CBS4 uncovered voting records that showed ballots cast for Sosa in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. ”
    http://denver.cbslocal.com/2016/09/22/cbs4-investigation-finds-dead-voters-casting-ballots-in-colorado/

    For those who didn’t understand a dem voted for Mrs Sosa four times. Its called voter fraud, and a crime.

    • Erica Grieder

      you’re right, of course, that this is an example of voter fraud, and it’s a crime. But it’s a vanishingly rare crime so it doesn’t make sense to overbuild the security apparatus. I mean, should we be fingerprinted at the polls? frisked?

      • gordo

        And by mail-in ballot, to boot. None of the voter id laws on the books would have caught it. The vote harvesting cases Governor Abbott prosecuted, similarly, were unaffected by the Texas voter id law that the court recently tossed. In most, if not all of the states that have passed voter id laws, there is no similar mechanism for mail-in ballots because those ballots tend to benefit Republicans. Oregon, which strictly votes by mail doesn’t seem to report much problem, either.

        • BCinBCS

          Gordo, in-person voter fraud versus mail-in voter fraud seems to trip up Republicans repeatedly (especially the answer-bot vacuum JBB). Either they are incredibly dense or the real reason behind voter I.D. laws is something other than the elimination of in-person voter fraud.

          • John Bernard Books

            Voter fraud is real and only a stupid person denies it…

        • John Bernard Books

          They were dead…were you expecting something else?

          • Arun

            Almost all of the cheating is done by mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballot fraud is resolutely NOT addressed by any of the Republican legislatures that have passed laws about voter fraud.

      • John Bernard Books

        or simply show ID? I agree

  • Erica Grieder

    No problem, sorry the initial sentence was unclear. (Lol, as a Texas monthly commenter myself, I don’t like people casting aspersions against us as a group)

  • Wurty

    Lyin’ Ted merely wants to be part of Trumps inner circle once he becomes president. The position will bring him closer to realizing his dream of one day becoming president.

    • BCinBCS

      That’s my opinion of why he endorsed Trump as well.

  • OM

    “A ship of fools”. Isn’t that what the song says? Mr. Cruz is a loyal Republican party loyalist, sadly.

  • dormand

    Had General Electric moved forward with its original intent to relocate its corporate headquarters to Dallas, the State of Texas would have benefited by tens of billions of dollars through the balance of the century from the access to the immense value of the GE management.

    Junior Senator Cruz’ myopic blockage of the US Export-Import Bank in the US Senate was the root cause of GE dropping Dallas from its short list and announcing that Boston would become its new headquarters.

    General Electric is a world class corporate citizen and it does wonders to improve the governance of the city, county, state and nation in which its headquarters is located.

    Mr. Cruz, perhaps it is time for you to go back to appellate law, as being a public servant is not a fit for your blind ambition.

    • twinky-019

      GE is a very liberal firm and the fact they evaded billions in federal taxes via loopholes is nothing close to “world class corporate citizen” but more closely resembles entitlement recipient without giving back and more assuredly a low class taker of every benefit without returning a penny to the taxing entities! It is unknown if they defiled the local and state tax authorities but they damn well absconded on Federal responsibility! There was no facts provided to validate the false liberal statement of “does wonders to improve the governance of the city, county, state and nation in which its headquarters is located”! That is a very liberal “talking point” of a non conservative who espouses but fails to back up with facts.

      The Export-Import Bank vote was justifiably blocked and it was not one (1) that a junior Senator from Texas made that had GE rescind the decision to relocate! I am ROFLMAO at that statement. There were others who voted no and another liberal “talking point w/o facts to validate” said statement. What exactly did they state they were willing to do, perform, provide to the great State of Texas specifically and to the county of Dallas and the bedroom counties of Rockwall, Tarrant, Kaufman, Collin, Ellis? Being that those counties would be providing workers whose drives would use the local infrastructure and their efforts would be taken (labor) for benefit (tax) of another county I am sure that GE stated how those communities would be compensated by perhaps educational benefits to the counties school districts, benefits to the county for various infrastructure, buildings and road maintenance and so many other “world class contributions” a behemoth firm provides without seeking TAX ABATEMENTS.

      Mr. Cruz decision was 60 days in delivery and he did as he obligated himself. This is a tactical decision and one no one knows why but being Ted Cruz is brilliant, there is a reason and unfortunately it may simply be obligatory as his GOP Candidate contract mandated, some have respect for obligations, and he is as stated #NotHillary voter, it is wise to let Ted Cruz decision be as it is without assumptions or second guessing. He is most certain to have considered all the (+) & (-) of said decision to include his home state.

      I simply disagree with the liberal GE schmoozer dormand.

  • dormand

    In spite of the overwhelming impact of the $15 million super PAC donation of the Wilkes Brothers of Cisco, Texas, there is simply not a critical mass of evangelical conservative voters. In addition, the overwhelming majority of US voters cling dearly to the Founding Fathers basic fundamental of separation of church and state.

    You are welcome and free to worship as you please, but when you impose your beliefs upon the broad population via legal mandates, that is unacceptable.

    I suggest that the natural public servant in the family is Heidi, who has conducted herself with honor and grace. She seems to be an exceptional individual and would seem to have a great future in public service. Rafael Edward Cruz might to well to accept the facts and go back to appellate law, where he does have a competitive advantage.

  • John Bernard Books

    Bill and Hill who else bozo?

  • John Bernard Books

    Bush 43 made a huge mistake he had dems on the run and he backed off.
    “The shock for Democrats if Clinton loses will likely be more severe than for Republicans if Trump loses.
    One option for Democrats would be to moderate their policies, as the New Democrats urged in the 1980s and Bill Clinton did in the 1990s. After all, that proved pretty successful.”
    http://nypost.com/2016/09/23/if-hillary-loses-democrats-face-a-long-time-in-exile/

    When Trump wins we need a purge of the dems using our tax dollars against us. Using the laws on the books prosecute to the fullest extent of the law till dems beg for mercy….

  • John Bernard Books

    Oh this rich…Genifer on the front row staring at Hillary?
    “When Hillary Clinton takes the podium at Monday night’s first presidential debate, she could be staring down an old romantic rival sitting in the front row.

    Gennifer Flowers, who carried on a 12-year affair with Bill Clinton when he was governor of Arkansas, said she’ll attend the debate at Hofstra University as Donald Trump’s guest, according to Buzzfeed.

    “Ms. Flowers has agreed to join Donald at the debate,” her personal assistant Judy Stell wrote in an email to Buzzfeed, the website reported Saturday.”
    http://nypost.com/2016/09/24/gennifer-flowers-will-be-sitting-front-row-at-first-debate/

    Lemme bring up to date….Bill asked Trump to run…..dems then crossed over and voted for Trump. Now Hillary gets to stare at Genifer…….at the debates.
    Do dems ever get out of grade school……..

  • Bill Vogel

    Cruz’s national career was over if he didn’t do it.

  • Bill Vogel

    Repubs are such a f’ed up group compared to the Dems who all fall in line.

  • Lyle Petersen

    The is the 30th butt-hurt #NeverTrumper article I’ve seen since yesterday. Yes, the primary IS OVER. Has been for months.

    Now either sack up and endorse Hillary, or suck it up and fall in line.

  • i was a strong supporter of cruz ever since i first learned about him a few years ago. i never thought he was perfect but i did like him a lot. i voted for him in the primary, i donated to him, i had a bumper sticker on my car… but the fact that he endorsed trump made me lose so much respect for him. it’s a shame because he has done a lot of things i agree with. so it’s not like i hate him. but now, going forward, i don’t think of him the same way anymore. he caved under pressure.

    and the sad thing is… i remember how incredibly happy i was when i watched him at the convention and he didn’t endorse trump even though the crowd demanded him to. it was an awesome, powerful moment. that was my #1 most proud moment as a cruz supporter. i was bragging about it on facebook, like “i’m so proud to be #cruzcrew and i have supported him for a long time!!” that’s why i became a fan of his in the first place… he was the type of person to stand strong against pressure. now he has destroyed the main reason i became a supporter of his.

  • Midwest Madness

    Ted Cruz is delusional to think he can become president. He doesn’t have it. He is too unlikeable. He also makes erratic bad judgements. He’s got a real blind spot about himself.

  • Zardoz Wiz

    cruz thinks he will be prezzydint ? well he has the lying sleazy chickenshit part down pat. will be hard to get people to vote for him tho.

  • GWAR44

    Erica…..you so stupid

    • Sacagewea

      Betcha not.

    • Jed

      g-war!

  • please. Texas. Stop electing folks like Cruz, Abbott, or Patrick. Cambell, too.

  • Leader233

    Mr Cruz realizes this is a binary election, either Mr Trump or Ms Clinton is going to win. The Democrats will vote! They do not care about Hillary’s character, they would have voted for the Orlando mass murderer if he were the Democrat nominee, they care only about who picks Supreme Court nominees. Mr Cruz as other alleged “True Conservatives” have realized that to stay home based on your moral convictions ensures a Hillary Presidency and a very left wing Supreme Court. Mr Cruz has his principles but he also is a realist.

    • donuthin2

      I am and have been a Republican for most of my adult life and I will vote for Clinton. I will not merely stay home, but will advocate for Clinton though I wish I had a better option. She is by far the lesser of two evils.

      • Leader233

        How can you be a Republican? She is pro abortion, anti Second Amendment, obviously does not believe in Congressional oversight or the Law (Freedom of Information Act) However it is good that you are voting for her, it is Rhino’s like you that fueled Mr Trumps rise to being tied with her in the polls. I thank you and certainly Mr Trump thanks you.

        • Sacagewea

          She’d pro-choice, not “pro-abortion.” Educate yourself to learn the difference.

          • Leader233

            Pro choice is code for Pro Abortion, attend any Pro Choice meeting of your choice and tell them you are publicly anti abortion and look at the disapproving stares you will get if they do not directly ask you to leave. You are living in a Ivory Tower. Your education is obviously poor.

      • Leader233

        Mr Trump won!

  • bobruark

    This was a childish, immature and ridiculous article. It ignores the realities of American politics as rough and tumble since the days of George Washington. I guess the author and many of the commentariat on this site are going to vote for Hillary “the criminal” Clinton or maybe the airhead Demoncrat in Libertarian coat Johnson…grow a pair…Cruz did.

    • Sacagewea

      Your hyperbole is sexist and tedious.

      • Jed

        plus, pretty sure johnson was a republican, not a democrat, before he became libertarian.

        no democrat who understands … anything about their own values … would become a libertarian.

  • Carabec

    Cruz should have swallowed his pride long ago. He owes it to all his fellow citizens, not only republicans. Trump is the only choice. Why anyone would vote for Hillary under any circumstance is beyond understanding. She and her husband are corrupt down to the bone. Hillary is very ill. Chelsea’s apartment is also a registered Medical Facility.

    • donuthin2

      He owes it to his fellow citizens to go away, crawl in a hole and stay out of sight.

      • Carabec

        I totally agree. He should have stood up and supported Trump long ago. …….where us that weenie Kasick?

    • Arun
      • Carabec

        Why was the Nominated Democrat Candidate Hillary Clinton taken to her daughters instead of qualified medical facility?
        Because her daughters apartment is equipped to take care of her in an emergency.

        Yes, really! Registered facility or not.

        • Sacagewea

          Who cares?

        • Beerman

          Absurd mis-information…paranoia…

        • Arun

          When I have pneumonia, I’m treated at home.

          • Carabec

            Sorry you have had pneumonia.
            If you saw the video of what preceded the trip to her daughters you would know that was not the problem. She obviously had a seizure of some kind.

          • Arun

            Right!

  • TheMadKing

    I just took a look at the “The Future of Conservatism” schedule. John Kasich, who just cozied up to Obama to push TPP? Dave Weigel of the Washington Post? A so-called journalist from the New Yorker? The word diversity appearing more often than on HuffPo’s front page? What, no BLM or La Raza seminars? From all I see here, “The Future of Conservatism” has about as much to to do with real conservatism as Bishop V. Gene Robinson has to do with true conservative Christian principles of holy marriage. Perhaps it should be renamed “A Future of Status Quo DC Establishmentarianism That Chris Matthews Can Be Proud Of.”

    As to Cruz, what I respect about his decison is that he finally realizes that this a binary election. Either you are for Trump or de facto for Clinton. You #NeverTrumpers stand for nothing but enabling Hillary’s election by default. How that has anything to do with the future of conservatism in America, except to possibly bury it once and for all under even more oppressive taxes and strangling regulations and a progressive Supreme Court majority that wil destroy all you say you stand for is beyond me. The choice before us is crystal clear to me.

    • donuthin2

      Trump is anything but a conservative. If elected, the budget deficit will explode and deficit spending is definitely not conservative.

    • José

      Question for you. Who would comprise the ideal panel for this subject, “The Future of Conservatism”? Please identify people who realistically might attend this event and participate in the discussion.

  • 57nomad

    The winner takes it all, the loser takes the fall.

  • gthog61

    The 6 points he made about why he is supporting Trump over Hillary are all that matters.

  • acidulous

    He should have endorsed at the convention. He is facing headwinds to keep his senate seat. Thus he belated “endorsement”. The backlash was predictable. As smart as he thinks he is, he played it pretty dumb all around. Not a deft and sharp maneuver from someone who thinks he’s both.

  • John Bernard Books

    Wait you mean he lied?……
    “President Barack Obama used a pseudonym in email communications with Hillary Clinton and others, according to FBI records made public Friday.”
    http://www.weaselzippers.us/297152-fbi-docs-obama-used-a-pseudonym-in-the-clinton-emails/

    So what now dems? Obama has been caught in another lie, Hillary is known as “Crooked Hillary” because she is crooked. Doesn’t America deserve better than this?
    I’ll wait for the Hillary apologists to explain why they support crooks, liars and thieves….

  • roastytoasty

    Ted Cruz wasn’t ever much of a real player. Cruz is a talented opportunist whose consuming ambition has negated whatever genuine sincerity & compassion he may have possessed as a younger man. Men like Trump know how to make good use of men like Cruz.

  • John Bernard Books

    Cat fight at the debates?
    “When Juanita Broaddrick heard Bill Clinton mistress Gennifer Flowers could be attending the first presidential debate as Donald Trump’s guest, she says that might be an opportunity she would welcome, too.
    Juanita Broaddrick“Sure I would like to be at such an epic event just to look Hillary in the face,” Broaddrick exclusively tells The American Mirror.
    When asked what she would say to Clinton, Broaddrick responded, “Remember me? I’m the one your husband raped and you threatened. I’m still here telling the truth and you are a liar.””
    http://www.theamericanmirror.com/juanita-broaddrick-confront-hillary-trump-invited-debate/

    Should rapists like Clinton be held accountable?

  • PrudentOrNotInAZ

    One-and-Done Ted’s chances to become president evaporated when he was booed off the GOP stage. There was nothing that was going to change that memory from disappearing anytime in the near or distant future and only political neophytes would think otherwise! Endorsing Trump now only proves that he saw the writing on the way but the damage has been done and so is Cruz. I hope Rick Perry runs for his seat and sends him to the irrelevant ash heap!

  • smartsenior

    The author of this article didn’t participate in school sports, you play hard and take your licks. Always congratulate the winner and be a good sport about it. “See ‘ya next game” and prepare for the next time without rancor. Most of the country sees him being a good sport and it will bode well for him in contrast to this article. Competition within the party should never turn to hatred of each other for heaven sake, compete and go off the field as allies. Two very strong allies within the Republican party is not a bad thing, what is wrong with you?

    • donuthin2

      Are you suggesting that Cruz is being a good sport for finally endorsing Trump? Or was Trump being a good sport when he trashed Cruz’s wife? Not many see either Trump or Cruz as good sports. Probably the core, but not much of anyone else. I don’t think Trump will be a good sport even if he wins and certainly not if he loses. He has shown no inclination for it.

      • smartsenior

        He made up with Megan like a good sport would. He allowed the nasty press guys back on his tour like a good sport would. I’m sure there are others. He goes out, takes and throws punches and doesn’t seem to hold grudges, unlike a lot of commenters on this site.

        • Sacagewea

          No he didn’t. Murdoch and Ailes made a deal.

    • Shelly H.

      I don’t know where and when you participated in school sports but when I played school sports (1978-1984) if I behaved in the manner that Trump has I would have been kicked off of the team and not allowed to come back.

      • John Johnson

        You’ve got to be kidding. “Would have been kicked off the team…”? For what? Name it. Name the deed that would get him kicked off the team. Please be specific.

        • Shelly H.

          I’m not. Where to begin…

          Let’s start with the insults. The personal attacks, whether on “teammates” or the opposition, the media, the spectators, and family members; any one of those beyond the pale attacks would have been enough to have been removed from the team. That they are continuous, unapologetic, and just flat out hateful means that only the most deluded or in denial can think that they are merely just trash talk. All of the republican candidates were playing for the same team vying to be captain. Trash talk, smack talk, has limits, and Trump went way beyond smack talk. Personal attacks like that destroy the unity of the team.

          The continuous and ceaseless lying about his own record and accomplishments. The lies he says about others. (BTW don’t try and deflect by bringing up Hillary – we’re discussing Trump here and only Trump)

          Then there is the cheating and fraud – you know failure to abide by the rules.

          Oh how about promising to “throw the game” you know telling Russia and NATO we wouldn’t honor our treaty obligations.

          How’s that for starters?

          • John Johnson

            You are just terrible at connecting dots when forced to. The problem lies in your proclivity for stretching the parameters of any given topic. You did it bigtime in response to smartsenior’s post. Things are said in the heat of battle; angry blows often delivered; penalty flags thrown. This even happens in practices and competition with teammates. Tell the truth…you never really experienced this, did you?

          • Beerman

            JJ, as I have told you before, I have experienced team sports in high school and college level (late 50’s). An ego maniac like DJT would have been gone in a NY second under the coaches that I played for because he is the type of person that is not coach able, doesn’t respect teammates, refuses to follow the rules and is way too self-centered to function on a team.

            His attitude of “I know more about the game (ISIS) than the coaches (Generals)” is the perfect example of why he would have been gone on winning teams.

          • John Johnson

            All we have to go on with Trump is his time on real sports teams and in leadership positions throughout his life. I read what his teammates and others had to say about him while attending military school, and have read what those who have worked for him have to say. This reads much better than those who have worked alongside or for Hillary over the years.

          • Beerman

            I know very little about DJT during his youth sports participation. However, the DJT that I have watched for the past few years tells me that he is a narcissistic con man and major BS artist.

          • Sacagewea

            More than half of Americans have never participated in team sports. They are still good citizens.

          • Shelly H.

            Hmmm, I think most Americans should have learned principles of sportsmanship during PE class in elementary school. You know during those organized activities like kickball, basketball, flag football, etc. In more organized league sports, sportsmanship is always a part of the organizational charter but IME whether it is enforced can depend on the governing board.

            I was just showing where their “good sport” reasoning just doesn’t work in reality. Well I suppose it does if you’re a bully and the rules only apply to the other people.

  • WUSRPH

    In Oxford for 3 days for a short course. The big questions for tonight are: how many lies will Trump tell? How many times will he insult her? And will he be challenged for it? Any bets?

  • Hcalla

    The article and author are both offensive. I did not realize that the TM was a left wing tool. I was not a subscriber but bout them at the grocery store. No more. I hope they feel the pain the Dallas Morning News did in suscriber loss. I think what bugs me most is thinking outsiders think these bozo’s speak for Texas. They do not.

    • donuthin2

      bout or bought?

    • BCinBCS

      I suppose that it shows how ultra-conservative you are, Hcalla, that you accuse a moderate-conservative like Erica Grieder of being a “left wing tool”.

    • Sacagewea

      “Left wing”? Haha. You don’t read TM much .

  • Jed

    yeah, did you notice that he made his endorsement precisely when trump was already at a relative apex in poll numbers? cruz became more interested in endorsement when it started to look like trump might win.

    that’s principle for ya.

  • donuthin2

    Well the much anticipated debate will be on within 24 hours. No doubt who will win the debate if it were scored in the conventional way. But this is not a conventional debate. It will probably be scored by who has the best one liner, relevant or not. I have no idea. There has been an interesting discussion on the role of the moderator. At a minimum, he should insist on the candidate answering the question that was asked and not allow the to evade. Should he call out the lies? Not sure, but that could be quite an undertaking. I say keep them on topic or close down their mike.

    • José

      Someone needs to hold the candidates accountable for what they say. Some previous presidential debates had strict rules against the participants challenging each other. This one will use a format that allows them to respond and also lets the moderator ask follow up questions. Let’s hope so.

      It’s telling that Trump does not want fact checking. His campaign has been centered on the luxury of him being able to say something outrageous and then running away before being proven a liar. I would love to see the moderator act to prevent such abuses, and even have a research staff up and running to correct and clarify any spurious statements. Otherwise what would prevent a candidate from making yet another outlandish claim or invented statistic and being able to get away with it?

      • donuthin2

        I agree, otherwise the candidates will just end up talking over each other which is very distracting to the listeners. I think it is especially important for the moderator to insist on the candidate answering specifically the question that was asked.

        • José

          Absolutely. It drives me nuts when they deflect the question and get away with it.
          I understand the principle that the debates should be about the candidates, not the panel of questioners. But the goal should be to help the public—the voters!—understand better the agenda and the qualifications of the candidates. This should not be just another avenue for the candidate to present the usual campaign material. It needs to be analytical and in depth, and that means having someone there to keep the candidate honest.

          • Beerman

            If the moderators keep the candidates “honest”…then Trump will become frustrated and walk off the stage…Refuse to continue the debates, and I believe that is what he wants, and may very well “walk” tonight.

          • donuthin2

            That would be interesting. What would the result of that be? His core would love it, but would it help with the undecided?

          • Beerman

            Trump may walk off the stage when he gets his first tough question. He has the inability to remember what he has said from one day to the next. His personal insults may be risky under this format and he can’t be nice without a TelePrompTer to lead him. He, personally could care less about the undecided and/or minority voters, he firmly believes that his “core” is sufficient to win.

          • John Johnson

            His core would not love it…some would, but not his “core”. You still have Trumpies misclassified, as does most of his opposition.

          • John Johnson

            We’ll see. This debate will be defining, no doubt about it.

  • John Johnson

    “I’m not entirely unsympathetic to him.”

    “I remember…how genuinely distressed he seemed…”.

    You have a history of picking losers, possibly because of personal charm directed your way. What else could it be? “Suckered in” I think is the term.

    It looks like both of your boys, Cruz
    and Perry, are going to be vying for the senate seat Ted currently holds. This is why Cruz has changed his tune about Trump, and Perry did earlier. It is why Rick is making every effort to keep his face on the tube and name in the newspapers, even if he, more often than not, comes across as the pathetic figure he is.

    Who you going to go with if this happens? Me? I’m rooting for McCaul.

    • WUSRPH

      You like the son-in-law of a MSM big wig. But then you aiways fall for the image,

      • John Johnson

        Oh, come on, Professor…you can do better than that. Jet lag?

        • WUSRPH

          Nope, still in Oxford. We have two more days here. But you do fall for the image and keep doing it.

  • WUSRPH

    Clinton got the endorsement of The International NY Times today. No surprise. Biggest question today is whether Trump will throw a wrench into tonight’s affair by behaving himself. I doubt he can sustain a nice guy image for that long but it would be interestlng to see him struggling wtth himself.

    • John Bernard Books

      Dems claim “he does too”….
      “Over the weekend, several major American newspapers printed a variation of the same article pointing out instances, ion their view, when Donald Trump has lied to the American people during the 2016 presidential campaign.
      by spreading the lie that Hillary opponent lies too
      “The four stories were welcomed by the Clinton campaign; aides cited the statistics in television interviews on Sunday. However, there is no indication that the Clinton campaign was involved.”
      http://hotair.com/archives/2016/09/26/trump-lies-articles-come-weekend-clinton-campaign-course/

      The Clinton campaign believes if they can drag Trump down to their level Hillary wins.
      Where have we seen that before? Oh yeah when Bill’s affairs were made public their campaign made false allegations against Prez Bush.
      How dumb are dem voters…..

      • John Johnson

        That is a rhetorical question.

        Someone needs to list all the lies the Clinton’s have told, all the scandels they have been involved in, and all the things insiders have said about their true character on a long, long sheet of paper. Next to this column, they need to do the same with Trump’s real or perceived black marks. In my mind, this is what I have done. The Clinton’s make Trump look like the proverbial alter boy.

        • John Bernard Books

          The question is can they drag Trump down to their level by spreading false allegations….typical Clintons…..

        • WUSRPH

          See above for an example of Trump’s approach to “truth”. It is whatever he wants it to be.

          • John Johnson

            And it is better to know you are lying? A manipulative lie? A calculated one? Which is best? Which is more moral? Tell us, Professor.

          • WUSRPH

            Personally Iwould prefer a person who knows when he is lying for two reasons. First, because there is a possibility of some feeling of guilt and, second, because there is still come limited connection to reality. Neither exists in Trump’s world where anything is true if he wants lt to be. In his world it is truely possible to believe six impossible things before breakfast.

          • John Johnson

            How can I argue with you? You know everything! 🙂

          • WUSRPH

            No argument. You asked a question and I answered it. I presume even you would prefer a candidate who is in close enough touch with reality to know when he is lying over one who lsn’t.

          • Beerman

            DJT has an exception to facts. My deceased Grandmother would have called him a “reprobate.”

          • John Johnson

            What would she call Hillary. I know you have a bit of objectivity still left in you.

          • Beerman

            First, Grandmother, who passed in the early eighties, would be astounded that a woman will be President. Second, she would never believe that an African American was POTUS for eight years.

            America is Great!

          • John Johnson

            I’m just gigging you, pendant. It looks like Trump is creeping up and going to win. We will know a lot more after the debate tonight. Nothing you tell me is going to change my mind, nor me, your’s. This is just meaningless back and forth, unless you think you can cast spells, too.

          • WUSRPH

            Creeping is the word if you mean he is one–a creep that is. Electoral Collge.

          • WUSRPH

            I have this ridiculous hope that man can be a rational creature, butnthe Troll and sometimes you demonstrate its weakness evey day.

          • John Johnson

            What is rational about keeping on the same path we have been on for the past several decades? What is rational about letting Hillary’s lies and 180’s go unchallenged and defended? New stuff on her is showing up every day. You and others just let it slide and label it as insignificant. Hillary means more of the same. I want government hung up on a line and beat repeatedly until all the dirt is removed.

          • Arun

            Funny, patience is required of everyone – generations and generations for African-Americans – but one slow economic recovery and the whole system needs to be shaken up.

          • John Johnson

            I have never related “patience” to today’s racial issues. I have suggested that they have been ginned up by a black president who does stupid things like making Al Sharton his emissary to Ferguson, and his making unwarranted and premature judgements, and broadcasting them to the nation, before the evidence has been uncovered and released.

            With regards to my disdain for the system, it goes much further than our economic recovery. If you were a regular here you would know that.

          • Arun

            It’s not just about you; it is the whole Trump phenomenon. Destroying the Republican Party and on the verge of destroying the nation.

          • John Johnson

            The nation is being destroyed as I type this. It would take 32 years to pay off just $1T of our debt at the current GNP level if we accrued no more debt load.

            Anti-trust laws are not being enforced, our health system is broken, banks have grown bigger than ever, the Big’s are buying the votes they want, and we are still trying to buy love in the Middle East.

            Trump has nothing to do with this; Hillary would just mean more of the same.

          • Arun

            As long as the debt-to-GDP doesn’t increase, the debt is sustainable.

            The health system is less broken than it was before Obama, and it could have been even more unbroken had the Republicans not blindly opposed for America the conservative Heritage program 2012 Republican POTUS nominee Mitt Romney had implemented in Massachusetts.

            The banks may be bigger, but they have to now pass health tests, and almost all of them do.

            The Bigs are buying the votes they want because of the Supreme Court justices appointed by Republican Presidents, who claim corporations are people, and that money is speech.

            The Middle East was broken by your rose of Texas, George Bush.

            And your answer to this is – Trump!?!

          • John Johnson

            You are kidding, right? Our GNP is not servicing our debt. What don’t you understand about this?

            As far as healthcare, you must not be keeping up.
            Some companies here in Texas are raising premiums 60%. Here’s a good read for you.

            https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/obama-administration-may-use-obscure-fund-to-pay-billions-to-aca-insurers/2016/09/29/64a22ea4-81bc-11e6-b002-307601806392_story.html?wpisrc=nl_evening&wpmm=1

            You are right about the SCOTUS ruling.

            You are right about Bush; and you can hang the Arab Spring fiasco on O and Hillary.

            You want to play the you take the Repub’s, and I’ll take the Dem’s game…in my mind the entire gov needs a turn over.

          • Arun

            We’re happily servicing the national debt. Yes, health care premiums are shooting up, but it is still at a slower average pace than in the first ten years of this century. The Arab “spring” grew out of Bush, and at the time, folks were saying, “see, Bush was justified after all”. Once it failed, you hang it on O and H. 🙂 The government may need a turn over, but Trump is not the answer. The Republicans had at least a dozen much better candidates actually in the race; but the Republican primary voters betrayed the Republic.

          • John Johnson

            You lost me with your first idiotic sentence.

          • Arun

            .Go and take a look at the numbers. The Federal Government normally receives as revenue between 20-22% of the GDP. After the financial crisis of 2008, this plunged to as low as 14.9%. That is why the national debt ballooned. But it is stabilizing as a fraction of GDP

          • John Johnson

            Do you understand that the debt needs to be repaid? That at current GDP and no additional debt, it would take approx 32 yrs to pay off only $1 trillion of our $20T accumulated debt. If we don’t continue to prop the dollar up, the house of cards falls apart. Not sure who you are listening to, but stop it.

          • Arun

            No, as long as the debt/GDP ratio remains stable, there is no problem; the debt is never “paid off”. It keeps rolling over.

          • John Johnson

            What don’t you understand about borrowing from the Chinese? About the Fed continuing to print money and keep interest rates low. Even a 1% increase will make it tougher to service debt and could sink us. What do you think caused the markets to rebound after the Brexit vote after only one day of heading south? Our Fed is not only propping up our economy, it appears they are pumping dollars into European banks, as well. Have you seen what Deutsche Bank’s stock has been doing? We have been propping them up bigtime. If they fail, the tentacles that they have joined with those of domestic banks will have a devastating effect on our country. You don’t know squat about what’s going on, so quit the goofy “we’re OK” stuff.

          • Arun

            Deutsche Bank in Europe is not subject to the regulations that American Banks are in America, because of Dodd-Frank, and so American banks are not in this parlous situation. Score one for the allegedly rotten American government.

            I understand full well about Chinese lending, and that it is in dollars, not yuan, which is why there is nothing scary about it.

          • John Johnson

            Until the Russians, Chinese and others dump the dollars for another standard after they’ve bought up all the hard assets they want here. I could go on, but waste of time. Hopefully, you aren’t teaching kids about balancing a checkbook or balance a budget.

          • Arun

            Think of it like this: when China lends dollars, not its own currency, to the US, it is more like China has become a shareholder in the US rather than a creditor.

          • Arun

            And it would take most people thirty years to pay off a thirty-year mortgage. What is the relevance of thirty-two years?

          • Jed

            “As long as the debt-to-GDP doesn’t increase, the debt is sustainable.”

            i explained this to him a year ago. at the time, he said it made sense. guess that was until trump said otherwise.

            this is why i have JJ on block. much less time wasted trying to explain something over and over again to someone who can’t be expected to retain understanding from one day to the next.

          • Arun

            We also know what the Trump “shake-up” is going to look like: Christie, Giuliani, Gingrich.

          • WUSRPH

            I’ve been called many things but never a form of a medalian.

          • WUSRPH

            No argument. I presume even you would prefer a candidate who is in close enough touch with reality to know when he is lying over one who isn’t.

          • Beerman

            And, everything is a conspiracy because “people are telling him.”
            BELIEVE ME…BELIEVE ME…

          • John Bernard Books

            Neither Clinton has any remorse what so ever about their long storied career on lying. Maybe you can recall Clinton was impeached for lying under oath. Mean while Hillary cannot recall…anything.
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gD2_Gb246gM

          • donuthin2

            Lying because you made an honest mistake is one thing, intentionally lying to mislead is another and lying because you are making it up as you go is another. The latter, fabricating something as you go is the worst in my mind. Lying to mislead, may be to protect someone from the truth, or to further your own cause. I can imagine that as a diplomat, you might deny something is a terrorist act until you know the details in order to not create undue alarm. Saying something that is untrue that is an honest mistake can happen for sure but the main fault in that is not doing the due diligence. Trump is especially bad at all three. Saying that Holt is a democrat is a self serving lie. That kind of lie, which Tramp does often is characteristic of someone mentally off balance.

          • Beerman

            You have lies, then you have outrageous pathological lies…DJT is a contrived sick liar.

          • John Johnson

            And Hillary is not? Do you have blinders on?

  • WUSRPH

    Trump tried to blame a poor showing tonight on the moderator being biased because he is a Democrat. Too bad that blew up in his face as the guy is a registered Republican. Of course, his campaign says he was not lying because to lie he would have had to know he was wrong and he didn’t. In other words, he just made it up. What was that we said a while back about truth to Trump being anything he wants it to be.

    • Sacagewea

      Will you be able to watch the debate in real time?

      • WUSRPH

        Only if I stay up to 3 am. I will have to rely on second day accounts and you folks.

  • WUSRPH

    Good news for those who care about ethics in the Leg. with news of Duke’s quiting. If I win the lottery I’ii run. I figure it will be a large field.

    • John Bernard Books

      Another dem under criminal investigation for looting.
      “Former staff members accused Dukes of seeking reimbursement from the state for travel payments she was not entitled to. In February, The Texas Tribune reported that the state auditor’s office was investigating her use of state workers on a personal project Dukes oversaw, the African American Heritage Festival. The auditors referred the case to Travis County prosecutors. In April, state officials said the Texas Rangers had joined the Travis County District Attorney’s office criminal probe. A spokesman for the Rangers, Tom Vinger, said Monday their investigation is complete.
      https://www.texastribune.org/2016/09/26/dawnna-dukes/

      I don’t believe I’ve seen a dem resign even after being convicted.

  • John Bernard Books

    Need further proof the fix is in?
    “The Justice Department has granted immunity to a grand total of five individuals involved in the Hillary Clinton email scandal.”

    http://dailycaller.com/2016/09/23/the-immunized-five-meet-the-people-covering-for-hillary/#ixzz4LNtS1VpY

    5 you have to be kidding that’s everyone involved.

    • John Johnson

      Stinky…but these days, everything is.

  • Sacagewea
    • John Johnson

      And we all know her’s. We have been exposed to them for over 30 years.

      The promise of 40 acres and a mule used to garner votes; now it’s “I’ll insure you keep getting something for nothing” and “l’ll pay for all your education” and “I won’t let those bad people take anything away from you”.

      I am also reading that this Dem administration is now calling our Medicare checks “benefit checks”…as if we were getting gifts from the Feds.

      We are an ignorant lot to allow these changes without protest. I’m still scratching my head over the stinky way the inflation rate is now calculated. It goes on and on.

  • John Bernard Books

    Paints a good picture of what is wrong with the left
    “very year the Fourth of July is marked by ringing affirmations of American exceptionalism. We are a special nation, uniquely founded on high ideals like freedom and equality. In practice, however, much of what sets the United States apart from other countries today is actually Southern exceptionalism. The United States would be much less exceptional in general, and in particular more like other English-speaking democracies such as Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand were it not for the effects on U.S. politics and culture of the American South.
    I don’t mean this in a good way. A lot of the traits that make the United States exceptional these days are undesirable, like higher violence and less social mobility. Many of these differences can be attributed largely to the South.”

    http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2015/07/how-the-south-skews-america-119725#ixzz4LOdvw7DO

    Without the South, America wouldn’t be exceptional it would be just another socialist failure.

    • BCinBCS

      You really have trouble comprehending what you read.

  • John Johnson

    Before I turn in, I just want to let you know, Professor, that I thought Trump’s answer on his tax return was lacking; other than that, I had no problems with how he handled himself.

    Hillary’s entire script seemrd memorized; he seemed to handle things as they came. How many times did we hear about her tapestry making father?

    He did not “blow up” as several anticipated; he did not “go low”.

    He was not “politically correct” since he interrupted, poked and prodded on occasion.

    Later this morning, the pundants will chime in; in the next week or so likely voters will.

    I predict a Trump victory, just like the guy, who the WaPo says, has predicted the last umpteen winners.

    You and Erica aren’t doing so well in recent predictions. Want to change yours?

  • Bill N

    I bet he regrets it as of yesterday!

Get Texas Monthly. Daily.

Most Read