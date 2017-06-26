Electricity Reform in Texas

A Retrospective

On June 8, Direct Energy hosted an exclusive breakfast discussion, moderated by Texas Monthly, sharing results from a recent study “Electricity Reform and Retail Pricing in Texas,” conducted by Rice University’s James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy.

Influential energy business leaders were welcomed by Direct Energy’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Jim Steffes, and engaged in discussion by Tim Taliaferro, Texas Monthly editor-in-chief; Dr. Ken Medlock III, Baker Fellow in Energy and Resource Economics at Rice University; and, Pat Wood, Principal at Wood3 Resources and Former Chairman of the Texas Public Utility Commission. The panel discussion explored the path to market reform in Texas — and how the experiment that Texas undertook more than a decade ago to introduce competition at the retail level is driving efficiency and lowering prices for consumers. To read the executive summary or full report, click here.