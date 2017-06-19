The Hidden Perks of Texas Electricity Providers!

With the Texas summer just around the corner, you can expect hot days and that could mean higher, more expensive energy bills. Which means that it may be time for some Texans to scour the competitive energy market to find a more competitive monthly rate. However, before you start looking for the lowest rate, it’s a good idea to take a deeper dive into the perks of Texas’ most competitive energy providers to ensure you’re taking full advantage and learning ways to save on your next energy bill. Upon comparing the offerings of energy providers big and small, here are programs and perks that set competitors apart.

Free Electricity

Very few Texas energy suppliers offer energy plans with free electricity supply. After reviewing the various plans available, we found that Direct Energy offers the most hours of free weekend electricity in Texas*! With Free Power Weekends, you won’t be charged for the electricity supply you use from Friday at 6pm to 11:59pm on Sunday and that’s more free weekend hours than competitors. Like we said, if you tend to have high usage activities like doing the laundry, dishes or hosting friends and family – simply shift these activities to the weekend to see how you can save!

Give to a Company That Gives Back

Without our friends, family and communities we wouldn’t be a success. That’s why it’s important to do the research, and align your spending with an energy company that helps to support local Texas hospitals, students, families abroad or within our Texas communities that may need a little extra assistance.

A Robust Rewards Program

For the modern day shopper, our favorite brands have programs that reward you for every dollar you spend! So why should your energy provider be any different? Direct Energy is the only energy company to be a part of Plenti**, a rewards program that lets you earn points at one place and use them at another, all with a single card so that keeping track of your rewards is simple. All that, and it’s free to join. What makes the offer even sweeter is that you’ll receive 1,000 points for signing up and you’ll continue to earn points on every bill. Once you’re ready to cash in on your savings, you’ll be able to use Plenti points with certain, Plenti partners.

Referral Program

Refer-A-Friend programs allow you to earn rewards, prizes or bill credits for referring your friends and family to your favorite brands. So it’s important to check and see if this is an offering of your current provider. How exactly do you refer your friends? It’s easy! Many companies provide their customers with a unique Refer-A-Friend code or unique link, which can be shared with anyone, while making sure they provide that code when they sign up for service. Once your friends sign up, you’ll receive perks that can help you save on your monthly bill.

Education About Your Energy Bill

Energy can be a mysterious commodity. We all use it, yet it’s not often clear as to how our usage converts into what we pay. To better understand your monthly energy bill, be sure that your energy provider shows you more than the average high-level bar graph, by showing you a breakdown of your energy usage by appliance, by day and or even better – understand how the heat of the Texas summer is impacting your bill.

Transparency About How To Earn Bill Credits

All Texans should know what a bill credit is and even more importantly how to earn one in order to lower the cost of your monthly energy bill. Bill credits can either come in the form of a percentage off or dollar amount, which is deducted from your bill at the end of the month it is applied. Texas energy companies tend to reward their customers with bill credits for good behavior like paying their bill on time or signing up for programs like refer-a-friend, or demand response programs. So in the end it pays to be a good customer!

Whether you’re planning to switch energy providers this summer or you love the one your with, be sure to check out the perks your energy company offers. Because if we’ve learned anything – it pays to do a little research and sit back and enjoy the rewards.

*Most free hours weekend electricity claim as of May 17, 2017 when compared to other retail electric providers offers listed on the powertochoose.org website. Subject to change.

**Plenti points will be applied to your Plenti account approximately 14 days after your Direct Energy enrollment has been approved and you have begun receiving energy services from Direct Energy. You must become a Plenti member to use points. Participation in Plenti is subject to the Plenti terms and conditions found at plenti.com/terms. Plenti points have no cash value and expire after 2 years. It is not possible to use Plenti points at Direct Energy. See plenti.com/use-points/how-to-use-points for information on where to use Plenti points.