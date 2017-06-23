Legendary Oilman Oscar Wyatt Finds Himself in the Middle of a Scandal Once Again

The 92-year-old Houston oilman allegedly made $500 million off of a company caught up in an ongoing legal battle.

Legendary Houston oilman Oscar Wyatt is no stranger to scandal. In the 1960s he attempted to wriggle out of a contract to supply natural gas to San Antonio and several other Texas cities by cutting supplies, then abruptly raising prices, turning him into the “most hated oilman in Texas.” In the 1970s he bought oil from Libya and China when few other Americans were willing to do business there. In the 1990s he illegally bought oil from Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, which he pled guilty to in 2007 and eventually serving a year in prison. A 1991 Texas Monthly profile of Wyatt was headlined “Meaner Than a Junkyard Dog.”

So in 2013, when Wyatt earned an estimated $500 million from the sale of Coastal Energy, the company he founded in South Texas in 1955—and in which he still owned a 25 percent stake—it was seen as yet another one of Wyatt’s famous comebacks. Now, however, Wyatt finds himself linked to yet another scandal, this time regarding Coastal’s purchaser, the Abu Dhabi-controlled Compañía Española de Petróleos (CEPSA).

The sale was brokered by Malaysian financier and playboy Jho Low, the central figure in the ongoing legal battle over 1MDB, the state-owned Malaysian development fund that was allegedly used as a slush fund by the Malaysian prime minister and his cronies. According to the Wall Street Journal, Low approached Coastal Energy about a sale in 2012, only to be told that he needed a deep-pocketed partner. He came back with CEPSA, which agreed to pony up most of the $2.2 billion acquisition cost, with Low throwing in $50 million. One week later, according to a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit, CEPSA transferred $350 million to Low—a 600 percent return on his investment.

The Justice Department claims that Low’s original $50 million was illegally siphoned from 1MDB, which was established in 2009 by Malaysia’s prime minister, Najim Razak, to promote economic development in the country, but was allegedly used to purchase expensive real estate, yachts, blue-chip art, jewelry, and even finance a Hollywood movie, The Wolf of Wall Street. Low, Razak, and others involved in 1MDB have denied any wrongdoing.

The Justice Department is now trying to seize the proceeds from the sale, which means that Wyatt’s half-billion-dollar payday may be in jeopardy. The question now is how involved the 92-year-old tycoon was in the Coastal sale, and if he knew the acquisition money was tainted. No matter the answer, it’s yet another colorful chapter in the life of one of the most polarizing figures in the history of the Texas energy business.