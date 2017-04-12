Promotion

Brizo

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn’t merely about the clothes they wear—it’s about their entire lifestyle.

We create distinctive designs that don’t just complete rooms, they inspire spaces.

To that end, Brizo creates high-end collections for the kitchen, bath and shower that are constantly pushing the limits on design, craftsmanship and innovation. No detail is ever too small to be thoughtfully designed, meticulously handcrafted—and thoroughly obsessed over.

Befitting its position at the forefront of design, Brizo is the primary sponsor of renowned fashion designer Jason Wu, and the two fashion brands collaborated to bring the Jason Wu for Brizo™ collection to life.

Brizo is also the first national sponsor of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Dream Home® Giveaway—a reflection of its ongoing commitment to improving not just rooms, but entire communities.

Our commitment to sustainability impacts everything we do—from our WaterSense® labeled faucets and showerheads offered throughout all of our bath collections, to our revolutionary H2Okinetic® Technology that creates the feeling of a high-flow spray while using only a fraction of the water.

That’s why, as part of Delta Faucet Company, we are a proud three-time WaterSense® Partner of the Year. And why we were named one of the 2015 WaterSense® Sustained Excellence Award winners.

We take our commitment to helping make the world a better place seriously and are constantly working with federal, state, and local organizations to ensure we offer products that meet ever-changing regulations, including California Title 20 water-efficiency standards.

These products exceed WaterSense® labeling requirements and are available to everyone looking to be more water conscious.

Available exclusively in showrooms, Brizo products are more than just fittings; they’re inspired pieces of art. And that’s why we sign our work, much like an artist or fashion designer, with two simple words that speak volumes: By Brizo.

Use the Showroom Locator or call 877-345-BRIZO (2749) to locate a Brizo Showroom near you.