Texas Monthly Cinnamon Shore Show Home VIP Preview Party

After months of planning and construction, the first-ever Texas Monthly Gulf Show Home opened in May in style with a spectacular preview party hosted by the magazine and by Cinnamon Shore–the new urban, Gulfside development in Port Aransas selected for the collaborative project. On May 18, guests got a sneak peek, walking through all three levels of the 3,900-square-foot beauty, before heading up the sidewalk to the Dune Pool for a poolside buffet and party.

“What a fun night to celebrate the tremendous achievement and our collaboration with Texas Monthly,” says Jeff Lamkin, the developer of the community. “We were so honored to have the home at Cinnamon Shore, and it’s just a fantastic representation of all that our community is about: beach houses with character and style that are built to last for generations.”

Refreshing cocktails and lemonade served in copper cups greeted people as they walked inside. Architect Bill Davies from the Davies Collaborative, custom builder Cass Brewer of Legacy DCS and his wife, interior designer Carrie Brewer of Brewer Design Solutions, mingled with the crowd, answering questions about their work on the home and greeting friends in the community. Local woodworker

Herb Lancaster, who worked with Carrie to design custom furnishings throughout the home, was there, along with representatives from the many quality building and product sponsors who contributed their expertise and products to the construction of the house and installation of interiors.

The home, named “State of Grace” in a nod to its home state, is open to the public for tours until August 13 and a portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the local Animal Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) and the Cinnamon Shore Giving Fund.

Photography by Shannon Lafayette Photography.