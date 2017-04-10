Promotion

Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery

Stunning kitchens. Spa-like baths. Beautiful lighting. Party-perfect patios. When you re-imagine your home, your entire life gets a redesign. Creating a space designed around the way you live – a space that perfectly fits your lifestyle – is possible and Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery can help make that dream a reality.

Be inspired

Step into a Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery and you’ll immediately be inspired by what you see – beautifully displayed lighting, appliances, and bath and kitchen products from today’s top brands. But their state-of-the-art showrooms take the experience even further and allow you to touch and feel the products in a welcoming, hands-on environment. From exquisitely designed bathroom displays with functional showerheads, to full kitchens with working appliances, you can explore a variety of design styles ranging from classical elegance to bold contemporary.

If you need more inspiration, visit their inspiration gallery at FergusonShowrooms.com. It is full of beautiful kitchen and bath images and can help you identify your design style whether traditional, transitional or contemporary.

Largest selection of products

Ferguson’s wide range of products lets you make multiple selections at a single showroom, which streamlines budgeting and makes the building process more efficient. Not only do they offer traditional plumbing products, but they also offer lighting and appliances. Many showrooms have a dedicated lighting specialist on staff that can assist you with customized lighting plans, product selection and budgeting. As well, Ferguson offers high-quality appliances from cooktops and ranges, to refrigerators and outdoor grills.

Personalized service

Ask customers what brings them back time and again and they’ll say it’s the people. Ferguson’s product experts have years of industry experience and are extremely knowledgeable about design trends, product selection and the building and remodeling process. Whether you’re renovating an outdated bathroom or designing your dream kitchen, they take time to listen to your ideas and work one-on-one with you to bring your vision to life.

Dependable delivery

After your product selections are made, it’s important to ensure that the right product is delivered during the right stage of the building or remodeling process. Ferguson’s local inventory combined with their strategically-placed distribution centers stock thousands of products by major manufacturers. This means that inventory is always available. If it’s not in-stock, their buying power and vendor relationships mean they can still get the product quickly.

Shop online

Ferguson’s one-on-one consultation process is ideal for most projects, especially new construction and major remodels. However, if you would like to browse their products online, shop.ferguson.com features plumbing, lighting and appliances organized by category and brand. You can also shop by style – traditional, transitional or modern.

Ferguson’s passion for customer service is easy to see after just one visit to your local showroom, which is located at 5513 Saratoga Blvd, Ste 101 in Corpus Christi. Walk-ins are welcome; however, their product experts take pride in personalized service, so appointments are highly recommended. For more information, visit FergusonShowrooms.com or call (361) 994-7426.