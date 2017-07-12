Promotion

Haiku Home

Haiku Home products are renowned for their innovative design and superb engineering. They’re manufactured to stand up to the elements, making them ideal for indoor-outdoor installations. And while their owners love them, flying insects give them a wide berth. In other words, they’re tailor-made for coastal settings.

Since the company’s revolutionary Haiku ceiling fan made its debut five years ago, it has been honored with more than 70 international product awards, including the Red Dot, one of the design world’s most prestigious. From the beginning, Haiku stood in stunning contrast to other ceiling fans on the market thanks to its elegant design, energy efficiency and silent performance. In the years since, Haiku has advanced to include SenseME technology, making it the world’s first smart fan, and a fully programmable LED that responds to motion and ambient light.

All Haiku Luxe Series as well as its I Series resin and L Series composite fans perform flawlessly in outdoor settings such as covered porches and verandas. Unlike other fans, they will never sag or wilt.

For outdoor spaces with no roof, such as pergolas, the Haiku Wet-Rated is the perfect choice. Specially engineered and UL rated for all-weather use, its stainless-steel components stand up to coastal downpours and salt air, and its automotive-grade finishes won’t fade from the sun.

Haiku fans are available in three sizes and a virtually unlimited number of finish options, from brushed and polished metals to classic and custom colors to one-of-a-kind, hand-painted masterpieces for the ceiling.