Texas Monthly Hill Country Show Home VIP Preview Party: Boot Ranch Copy

Texas Monthly Hill Country Show Home VIP Preview Party: Boot Ranch

The 2017 Texas Monthly Hill Country Show Home kicked off May 12 with a VIP Preview Party for 150 guests on a picture-perfect Fredericksburg evening at Boot Ranch. The home was open for ticketed tours to a steady stream of guests the following two weekends. In addition to taking in the details of historically inspired architecture blended with the newest trends in interior decor, guests enjoyed light bites created by the Boot Ranch culinary team, and tastings of Hill Country wines and spirits.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Gillespie County Historical Society which provided more than 60 volunteer docents during the tours. Sponsors of the home were Daltile, The Container Store, Insight Gallery, Slaughter Design Studio, and Mabery Contracting. To learn more about real estate opportunities at Boot Ranch visit www.BootRanch.com or call (830) 997-6200.

Photography by Miguel Lecuona