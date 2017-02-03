Promotion

At Home in the Hill Country

Get a glimpse of the Texas Monthly Hill Country Show Home at the luxury golf community Boot Ranch, just north of Fredericksburg.

A sophisticated Hill Country home that feels like an age-old homestead. Brand-new, yet emanating Texas heritage. That’s what you’ll see and sense at the first-ever Texas Monthly Hill Country Show Home at Boot Ranch, a private club community just five miles north of Fredericksburg. At this house, which will open for public tours in May, the past merges with 21st-century sensibilities to showcase the ultimate in Hill Country living.

On a 1.75-acre lot, the almost 3,500-square-foot, one-story home represents what the developers call manageable luxury. “Many of our buyers from Dallas and Houston want a second home in the Hill Country with less than 4,000 square feet, and the option to add a future guest house when this becomes their primary residence,” says Barbara Koenig, marketing director at Boot Ranch, a community known for its 55,000-square-foot Clubhouse Village and top-rated golf course.

In this community where elevations reach 2,200 feet, the plan calls for outdoor living spaces that take advantage of the Hill Country’s temperate climate, long-distance views, and shade from a grove of ancient oaks. Fredericksburg resident Chad Faucheux of Design Visions chose architectural details in the local vernacular to give the home authentic roots. Like the homesteads that early settlers constructed by building additions over time, the one-level Show Home seems to meander along its site in an organic way. Local stone from Sisterdale works with board-and-batten siding, and wooden lintels give a nod to German architecture of surrounding communities. Concrete tile shingles made to resemble the hand-split cedar shake style add character, crowning a house that opens to Hill Country views through a spectacular wall of east-facing windows.

“With three totally private guest suites, including a terrific bunk room, it’s a house where you could raise a family, or use as a vacation or retirement home with room for lots of overnight guests,” Koenig says. That kind of flexibility is the key component of the home, which represents the first house built by Mabery Contracting from the community’s Country Homes collection of plans by Design Visions. Boot Ranch homebuyers can use these plans as starting points, and work with the architect and builder to create their one-of-a-kind home, bypassing some of the headaches inherent in custom home design and construction. Amy Slaughter of Slaughter Design Studio in Fredericksburg has created interior design schemes with unique finishes and colors for each Country Home plan and will work with homebuyers to further customize their residences.

For the Texas Monthly Hill Country Show Home, Slaughter uses a cool palette of neutrals with elements of navy and mint to help make verdant Hill Country views an element of the interiors themselves. Rooms have a contemporary feel that transforms the rustic chic aesthetic into something eclectic and new. For instance, the great room features abstract art, cut velvet, and mohair amid wooden floors and exposed wooden beams. “The house looks like it belongs there, yet there is a lightness and openness that sort of freshens the stereotypes of Hill Country living,” says Koenig. “Check your expectations at the door.”

Open for Tours Two Weekends Only!

May 13-14 & Ma y 20-21 fr om 10 a.m. t o 4 p .m.

Tickets are $25 each t o tour the home and enjo y light bit es and Hill C ountry wines and

spirits, with proceeds benefitting the Gillespie C ounty Historical Society. Limited tickets

available at: BootRanch.com/TexasMonthly

A spectacular embodiment of all the elements that you’d expect in a luxury Hill Country home, the show home offers an innovative and fresh take on the region’s tradition and style.

[Caption for Inset of Floor Plan] The plan for this one-story show home features grand living spaces that accommodate crowds—including an indoor gathering room that measures 41 feet by 22 feet and outdoor terraces and a covered porch that overlooks the pool.