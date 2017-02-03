Promotion

InSight Gallery represents a select group of the finest painters and sculptors living and working today in landscape, figurative, still life, impressionistic, wildlife, sporting and Western Art.

We are home to numerous award winning Oil Painters of America, Cowboy Artist of America, Prix de West, American Impressionist Society Masters, American Pastel Society Masters and Autry/Masters of the American West artists.

Located in charming Fredericksburg, Texas, an art destination in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, the gallery is housed in an immaculately restored historic building with 8,000 square feet of gallery show space. Featured in Western Art Collector, John Geraghty, Trustee and Special Advisor for the Autry National Center’s Masters of the American West Fine Art Exhibition, calls InSight Gallery “one of the more prominent fine art galleries in the country”.

For more information:

Our website is: www.insightgallery.com

instagram: @insight_gallery_Fredericksburg

facebook: facebook/insightgallery