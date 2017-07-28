Promotion

Legacy DCS

Legacy DCS is a Texas Regional custom home building and development firm dedicated to building Peak Performance Lifestyle Homes™ throughout the Texas Hill Country, Metropolitan, and South Texas Coast.

Legacy’s custom craftsmanship boasts innovative new home designs complimented by cutting edge designer finishes and new home technology. Our team of professionals encompasses over 40 years of knowledge and expertise and is dedicated to creating lifelong relationships with our homeowners.

Whether our homeowners choose to create their own custom floor plan or build from one of our existing designs, our team strives to exceed expectations by providing consistent communication throughout the home building experience to bring our homeowner’s vision to life. By listening, paying attention to details and offering high quality, energy efficient, sustainable construction we believe we are creating a lasting Legacy for ourselves, our homeowners and future generations.

-Cass Brewer, President & CEO