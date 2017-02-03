Promotion

Boot Ranch is a showplace for spectacular custom homes, some as large as 15,000 square feet, on lots ranging up to 18 acres.

While demand for these estate properties remains strong, we’ve worked with more buyers in recent years who want homes under 5,000 square feet on just a couple acres of land and a price tag under $3 million. Whether they’re looking for a vacation home or a full-time residence, one thing is consistent—the desire for a no-hassle homebuilding process that creates a luxurious one-of-a-kind home without the typical headaches of designing and building a custom home from scratch.

That’s the genesis of our Country Homes concept, and the Texas Monthly 2017 Hill Country Show home is the first of our Country Homes to be completed.

We retained Hill Country architect Chad Faucheux to design a series of home plans with many structural options including detached guest houses. We also engaged Fredericksburg designer Amy Slaughter to select interior finishes for each plan and provide each buyer with additional design services to make the home uniquely theirs. Lastly, we tackled the subject of cost—working with local home builder Matthew Mabery to price the base plans and options so buyers know within days, rather than months, what their new home will cost. Buyer response has been nothing short of terrific.

The Show Home is a version of our Live Oak plan, set on a high-elevation homesite amid a gorgeous grove of live oaks. We hope you enjoy the tour and return to Boot Ranch to explore property options and the exceptional Boot Ranch member lifestyle.

