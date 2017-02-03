Promotion

Some say that the best way to find love is to stop looking, or in some cases, to not look at all. Banker Chris Dvorachek wasn’t actively searching for a retreat from his family’s busy Houston lifestyle, but when Boot Ranch member Will Perry introduced him to Boot Ranch, it was love at first sight.

It all started when Will invited Chris for a Boot Ranch getaway with prospective clients, to stay at his Sunday House, play golf, and enjoy dinner at the club. Will knew the first-class experience was a sure-fire way to win over business executives. It certainly won over Chris, and over the next two years, Will and Chris teamed up to entertain and successfully woo clients.

“The business guests that we bring absolutely love Boot Ranch. They love the clubhouse, the service, food, wine selection and the views. Frequently, we’ve brought people who have traveled the world. It’s satisfying to see them taking pictures and sending them to their wives, watching them falling in love with the Boot Ranch experience. The moderate temperatures, the views and service offerings have the characteristics that rival other highly sought after places around the world. It is such a great place. Being in the Hill Country is a truly unique experience.”

Chris Dvorachek and his wife Andrea became proud members of Boot Ranch in 2014 when Will Perry decided to sell his share of Sunday House 1 and build a custom home at Boot Ranch. “Boot Ranch has been such a great experience for the whole family. Our kid’s love it, my wife loves it; it is a place where there is something for everyone to enjoy. We felt Boot Ranch had everything you could want: golf, dining, shooting, the views, Hill County, pools, tennis—and all in one place” Chris explains.

When asked what his young, teenage daughters love most about Boot Ranch, Chris was quick to state, “The stars. It is a basic as that. We are constantly amazed by the expanse of the night sky and what seems like millions and millions of stars. Of course, they love the pools, but they love the adventure of the Hill Country. At dusk, we take the golf carts out and look for wildlife: armadillos, roadrunners, and deer. Just being outside is the biggest thing. It is a safe, secure environment that we all love.”

The Boot Ranch experience is hard to walk away from, no matter how many times you visit. ”Each time we visit Boot Ranch my wife says she never wants to leave. She calls Boot Ranch her ‘happy place’— it is a true escape for her,” comments Chris.

Families from across the country are discovering what the Dvoracheks already know—the scenic Texas Hill Country is the perfect place to recharge and reconnect with friends and family, and there’s no better place in the Hill Country than Boot Ranch.