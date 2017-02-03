Promotion

Will Perry loves the Hill Country, playing golf and drinking wine, so when he first heard of Boot Ranch through a friend, he knew he had to experience Boot Ranch for himself.

As the owner of Houston-based Worldwide Power Products, Perry saw Boot Ranch as a great way to entertain clients and employees and to reconnect and recharge with friends and family. When Will and his wife Emily learned of the opportunity to purchase a share of Sunday House 1 in 2011, they jumped at it.

When asked what their favorite part of owning a vacation home at Boot Ranch is, the Perry’s said, “We’re able to just check out and relax, get away from the speed of Houston where it’s all rush-and-go. It’s good quality time and life slows down when we’re there.”

As Boot Ranch got busier, it became harder to schedule the Sunday House for all the use they wanted. In 2013 the Perry’s bought a 3-acre homesite and decided to build a custom home. Because the Perry’s were not in any rush to build, Houston architect Morris Hullinger was able to spend 1.5 years perfecting the design of the home, which is scheduled for completion by the end of October.

In the five years that the Perry’s have been members of Boot Ranch, they have really come to enjoy family-friendly amenities, laid-back atmosphere, and the renowned level of service. “We think the place is unlike any club—staff is incredible and friendly. They make you feel special, and it has five-star lodge accommodations and service,” said Emily Perry.

The Perry’s kids, ages six, four, and two have a blast playing on the playground, swimming at the Ranch Club, and hitting golf balls with Dad. They even beg to go out on early morning and evening excursions around the property on the golf cart to look for deer. “The kids can be free to be kids, we don’t worry about them bothering anyone because there’s a lot of space,” explains Mr. Perry.

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, a vacation retreat to be shared by generations, or a playground for adults and children alike, Boot Ranch has something for everyone. We invite you to learn more about Boot Ranch and schedule a visit.