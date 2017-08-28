Promotion

Republic Ranches

Our Legacy is in the Land

Press spacebar to see more share options.





1) DEER RUN RANCH



Waller County | Hempstead, Texas

920+/- Acres, $9,500,000

2) LAZY M RANCH



Kendall County | Boerne, Texas

180 +/- Acres, $2,970,000

3) MERIDIAN RANCH



Bosque County | Meridian, Texas

860 +/- Acres, $3,612,000

WHO WE ARE

Republic Ranches is an elite farm, ranch and rural properties brokerage firm serving Texas, Oklahoma and, via a strategic alliance with Fay Ranches, the Rocky Mountain West. Republic Ranches is one of the most powerful land brokerages in the country. We have offices in Austin, Dallas, Hondo, Houston, and San Antonio that allow us to effectively cover a broad region home to some of the finest ranches in North America. Our well-connected presence in the major cities gives us access to qualified buyers who nowadays often come from the capital-rich major metro areas. As a team, we bring to bear a new level of professionalism, talent, dedication, and unwavering ethics on behalf of our clients.

HOW WE CAN HELP YOU

If you are a buyer or seller of large land assets in today’s market you find yourself navigating a world of complex and highly consequential decisions. You need a well-seasoned team of experts to be at your side.

The team at Republic Ranches, led by founding partners Jeff Boswell, Charles Davidson, Mark Matthews, Bryan Pickens, and John Wallace, draws its strength from collaboration. The diverse and extensive pool of collective knowledge, networks and resources truly allows Republic to offer the best support possible to its clients.

Our Core Marketing Focus

Listening. It is our sincere desire to fully understand your needs, wants and goals—not follow a one-size-fits-all approach. A successful relationship has to start with listening.

Collaboration. The team of professionals at Republic Ranches offers you a comprehensive package of expertise. We don’t compete against one another. We work together for a common goal of serving your needs. Our expertise includes wildlife and habitat management; conservation initiatives; ranching, hunting, farming and timber operations; fisheries management, water enhancements and issues, legal issues impacting both buyers and sellers, oil & gas implications, market knowledge, etc.

Connections. The team at Republic has collectively developed a diverse and extensive contact pool to draw on. Our relationships with buyers, sellers, land funds, investors and experts are a key element of the service we provide.

Advertising. Republic Ranches utilizes a multimedia advertising approach utilizing our own branded web-site, industry listing sites such as Lands of Texas where we maintain a Platinum level and banner ad, social media campaigns, and diverse print advertising. We regularly place full page ads in both statewide and national publications such as The Land Report, Oil and Gas Investor, Cowboys and Indians and Texas Monthly to name a few.

Photography. Excellent pictures sell! Photos are truly worth a thousand words, that is why Republic Ranches uses only high-quality photos in the marketing of our properties.