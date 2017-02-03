Promotion

THE CONTAINER STORE®

The Container Store is the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products and the only retailer solely devoted to the category.

The company originated the concept of storage and organization of retailing when it opened its first store in 1978. Today, the retailer has 86 store locations nationwide that each average 25,000 square feet. The Container Store has over 11,000 products – many of them multifunctional – to help customers save space and, ultimately, save them time. Since its inception, the retailer has nurtured an employee-first culture and couples its one-of-a-kind product collection with a high level of customer service delivered by its highly trained organization experts.

TCS Closets®by The Container Store is ultimate custom closet experience you have been waiting for! TCS Closets® is custom built from the floor up, features luxurious, thick-profile construction in six exclusive finishes and gorgeous glass or solid doors, locking jewelry drawers, beautiful hardware, customizable islands and soft lighting. Every detail has been carefully created to deliver the uncompromised style and definitive organization solution and custom closet design The Container Store’s customers deserve.

elfa® is The Container Store’s best-selling shelving and drawer system that is completely customizable for your storage and organization needs. elfa is easy to adjust, allowing you to rearrange shelves, drawers and other components as needed for the perfect closet solution.