Promotion

Trex

Press spacebar to see more share options.





Based in Winchester, Virginia, Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 20 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.

Since 1996, Trex has invented, defined and perfected the composite deck category with a lineup of low-maintenance, high-performance, eco-friendly products that fundamentally change the way we live outdoors. Designed so consumers can spend more time relaxing on their decks rather than working on them, a Trex deck will never rot, splinter or warp, and unlike wood, which is subject to weatherization, you will never have to spend a weekend sanding, staining or painting a Trex deck.

Trex composite products are made of a unique combination of wood and plastic film, which is derived from reclaimed or recycled resources, including hardwood sawdust from woodworking operations as well as plastic film from many common household items – such as case overwraps, sandwich/bread bags, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags and grocery/retail bags.

Furthermore, Trex ensures that its manufacturing process is as “green” as its final product. Trailers are hydraulically powered with vegetable-based oil, and Trex’s proprietary processing method eliminates the need for smokestacks. Factory runoff/refuse is recycled back into the manufacturing line. Additionally, much of Trex’s packaging materials are made from recycled paper and plastic.

Trex offers a high-performance decking portfolio in a good, better, best line-up of beautiful tropical and earth tone colors – Trex Select® (5 colors), Trex Enhance® (3 colors) and TrexTranscend® (8 colors). All of our decking comes with a 25-year Fade & Stain Warranty as well as a 25-year Limited Residential Warranty. Our decking is made of 95% recycled material.

Trex’s three distinct aluminum and composite railing lines –Trex Signature®, Trex Transcend®, and Trex Select® – ensure the most durable, most luxurious outdoor railing around. Rounding out the Trex railing line are sturdy and stylish aluminum gates and new ADA compliant secondary handrails.

The key to a durable, high-performance deck is what lies underneath: the substructure. Trex Elevations® Steel Deck Framing increases a deck’s longevity and value, while improving overall appearance both above and below. Unlike wood, Trex Elevations won’t warp, twist, split or decay and its stability creates a remarkably flat deck surface. As the material is easy to cut and easy to build, it’s also more efficient for professionals to specify than pressure-treated lumber, resulting in less waste. Unlike pressure-treated lumber, steel framing has consistent dimensions, resulting in less waste. Steel framing is also lightweight, so professionals find it less physically taxing. Trex Elevations materials also are composed of 25 percent recycled steel, and any excess materials from a jobsite are 100 percent recyclable.

With more than 1,000 potential product combinations, Trex products provide a truly customized outdoor living setting. Beyond decking, railing and substructure, Trex offers a full portfolio of beautiful integrated outdoor living options, including Trex Spiral Stairs™, Trex Outdoor Lighting™ and accessories such as Trex Pergola™, Trex Outdoor Kitchens™ and Trex Outdoor Furniture™ – making it easy for homeowners to create a complete outdoor living space

For more information, visit www.trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Pinterest (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany) or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).