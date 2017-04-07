Deep in the Vaults of Texas: A Campus Collaboration Exhibit

In a new exhibit, Deep in the Vaults of Texas: A Campus Collaboration, LBJ Presidential Library partners with museums/archives at The University of Texas at Austin showcasing rare items from their collections.

What You’ll Experience

Ten museums and archives at The University of Texas at Austin, along with the LBJ Presidential Library, share some of their most compelling and rare artifacts in a new exhibit displayed at the LBJ Library.

Where else could you see Tom Landry’s hat?

Zelda Fitzgerald’s ostrich feather fan?

Santa Anna’s memoir?

A Campus Collaboration

“The LBJ Library reached out to our neighbors on The University of Texas at Austin campus to help make this exhibit a reality”, explained Nikki Diller, Acting Curator, LBJ Presidential Library. “Deep in the Vaults of Texas is a great introduction to the diversity of collections and resources available on the university campus.”

Institutions at The University of Texas at Austin displaying artifacts:

Alexander Architectural Archives

Benson Latin American Collection

Blanton Museum of Art

Dolph Briscoe Center for American History

Fine Arts Library

J. Stark Center for Physical Culture and Sports

Harry Ransom Center

John L. Warfield Center for African & African American Studies

Tarlton Law Library

Texas Archeological Research Laboratory

LBJ Presidential Library

“The special collections of the university — including those of UT Libraries’ distinctive collections like the Alexander Archives and the Benson Collection — are the rare and often unique resources that help to make the city and the university such an exceptional place to live and learn,” said Vice Provost and Director of The University of Texas Libraries Lorraine Haricombe. “This exhibit provides a rare opportunity to bring together a selection of these extraordinary holdings for the benefit of visitors who may be unfamiliar with the trove of treasures that reside on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin.”

Explore Deep in the Vaults of Texas for a true Texas experience. The exhibit is open through September 6, 2017.

There’s more to discover.

In addition to the Deep in the Vaults of Texas temporary exhibit, visitors to the LBJ Library have an opportunity to learn about America’s 36th President, Lyndon Johnson, one of the most complex and fascinating leaders. Through innovative, state-of-the art exhibits, the political and personal lives of Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson come alive.

This contemporary experience allows visitors to understand the decisions President Johnson faced and experience his passion for critical issues such as education, civil rights, the environment, health care, and the arts. All aspects of Johnson’s presidency are explored, including the Vietnam War.

Visitors can pick up a telephone to hear audio recordings of Johnson as he conducts business –a rare behind-the scenes glimpse inside the White House, found only at the LBJ Library.

While exploring the Library’s exhibits, visitors step into a replica of the Oval Office,

Hear about life in the White House from the President’s daughters, delve into the digital archives to read letters, watch videos, and view photos from the Library’s collections, and experience the decade of the Johnson Administration – the turbulent 1960s.

Located on The University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas, the LBJ Library is one of thirteen presidential libraries in the United States.

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day

For details on admission and to plan a visit, go to: lbjlibrary.org