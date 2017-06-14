Promotion

Down to the Finish: Details Create Splendor Inside Coastal Chic Home

Room by room, every selection made for this beachy haven at Cinnamon Shore contributes to the spectacular result: a comfortable, contemporary, brand-new home that stands the test of time.

Voice of the Interior Designer

Along the Eastern edge of Texas, the state’s border is blurred by roiling waves and changing tides. Yet the coast is constant, always luring us back to where the proud land dissolves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Nostalgia for the coast meets 21st-century style inside the Texas Monthly Gulf Coast Show Home at Cinnamon Shore. At this New Urban community in Port Aransas, vacationers experience the best of small-town life. Cinnamon Shore is walkable, with plenty of green spaces for mingling, and though exteriors have a cohesive charm, homeowners can customize their homes’ interiors for livable luxury that suits their tastes. “Cinnamon Shore invites residents to create dream homes by the Gulf, places where they’ll bring their children and grandchildren one day,” says Jeff Lamkin, developer of the community.

The magazine’s Show Home blends classic beach house charm with a contemporary vibe. “Our family loves time at the beach, especially at Cinnamon Shore,” says designer Carrie Brewer of Brewer Design Solutions. Describing her inspiration for Show Home interiors, she says, “We knew from the beginning we wanted a unique look and feel that would harken back to 19th-century beach cottages with an interior that veiled a modern, high-tech home with durable interior products. Each design was selected to create a life of ease, with modern family lifestyle and functionality in mind. We love the crisp look of the painted exterior and the durability of modern siding, the surprising use of patterns and architectural lines borrowed from the past.”

From day one, Brewer worked with the Davies Collaborative architects and her visionary husband, builder Cass Brewer of Legacy DCS, to create a space so memorable and functional that time away at the coast would be a true retreat. “The collective team approach defines Legacy DCS and Brewer Design Solutions,” she says.

Based in Austin and Port Aransas, Brewer knows the latest design trends of the area and how to infuse them with the charm of a classic beach cottage. “It’s a contrast throughout the whole house,” she says, pointing to a natural limestone display contrasted by glossy paint finishes. “The gourmet kitchen echoes this look with a sleek, white finish on the Italian Bertazzoni kitchen appliances countered by driftwood-washed rafters and beams.” Dramatic, patterned tile spills through the house alongside clean, quartzite surfaces from Tanza Granite Inc. finished to evoke time-worn counters of another era. Exquisite cabinetry from J. Tribble strikes a sophisticated tone in a deep blue finish with silvery, silicon bronze hardware. A contrasting farmhouse-styled island boasts a hand-applied finish in white, softened by glazing and rub through. Brizo® plumbing fittings with Luxe Gold finishes complete the look of the past.

Fun, beachy det ails nod to the locale. For instance, a vessel sink, also from Brizo, tops a bathroom counter made from a polished wood surf board. Contributing to the home’s relaxing ambience as soon as you walk inside, the first-floor den features a coastal grey sofa chaise and chairs with a soothing shell print, along with a coffee table and accessories — all provided by My Coastal Home, the local coastal furniture store. In the third-floor getaway suite, gauzy curtains and sheer fabrics create a dreamlike escape.

Brewer ensured the interiors could meet the needs of a big family spending precious vacation days at Cinnamon Shore in this special home. “Above all, this design was about function,” she says, crediting longtime Legacy DCS partner Ferguson. Ferguson provided plumbing fixtures, appliances, and select lighting features for the Show Home, ensuring the home’s vital elements will complement the design scheme and function flawlessly.

“We made sure everything we put in the home would wear well to last generation to generation,” Brewer says.