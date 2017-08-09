In Memory of Texas Architect Dick Clark

I still remember the first time I met Dick Clark. It was 2006, and I was a rather green, yet wide-eyed assistant editor at a local Austin magazine, and I had stopped in at the recently opened downtown French hotspot Capitol Brasserie to take a tour. When Dick walked into the room, he owned it. He stopped to chat with seemingly everyone as he made his way to the table, where he then held court as more downtown Austin friends stopped by (he was a fixture around the neighborhood, where he had an office on Fourth Street since 1993). He had charisma in spades, a je ne sais quoi that made him the life of any party. Yet he also had a special ability to connect with people, making you feel like you were the only person in the room.

The striking buildings he designed and spaces he created over his 38 years as an architect in Austin are unforgettable works of art. But his legacy extends past his own creations. It lives on in the designs of the many now well-known Austin architects—Michael Hsu, Jamie Chioco, Matt Garcia, Jay Corder, and many more—who cut their teeth with him. In honor of the full life he led in his 72 years, we look back on some of the most memorable projects in his impressive body of work.

