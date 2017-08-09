In Memory of Texas Architect Dick Clark

I still remember the first time I met Dick Clark. It was 2006, and I was a rather green, yet wide-eyed assistant editor at a local Austin magazine, and I had stopped in at the recently opened downtown French hotspot Capitol Brasserie to take a tour. When Dick walked into the room, he owned it. He stopped to chat with seemingly everyone as he made his way to the table, where he then held court as more downtown Austin friends stopped by (he was a fixture around the neighborhood, where he had an office on Fourth Street since 1993). He had charisma in spades, a je ne sais quoi that made him the life of any party. Yet he also had a special ability to connect with people, making you feel like you were the only person in the room.
The striking buildings he designed and spaces he created over his 38 years as an architect in Austin are unforgettable works of art. But his legacy extends past his own creations. It lives on in the designs of the many now well-known Austin architects—Michael Hsu, Jamie Chioco, Matt Garcia, Jay Corder, and many more—who cut their teeth with him. In honor of the full life he led in his 72 years, we look back on some of the most memorable projects in his impressive body of work.
With large overhangs, butterfly roofs, trellised walks, and water features, this Lake Travis getaway is perfect for the Central Texas climate.
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
This contemporary home in Austin's West Lake Hills is framed by a beautiful creek and a limestone bluff.
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
The design for the now-defunct but beloved Austin restaurant Fino was inspired by the restaurant's Mediterranean cuisine.
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
At the Waterfall House, Clark seamlessly blended exterior and interior spaces for stunning views of downtown Austin from every angle.
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
One of the first condominiums on Austin's South Congress Avenue, the '04 Lofts, is an architectural highlight of the strip, with translucent glass rails that set it aglow.
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
Timeless and sophisticated, Clark designed many downtown lofts, in addition to sprawling mansions.
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
Clark could always create the perfect setting for a "scene," and that's just what happens nightly at Kenichi at the Victory Park development in Dallas.
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
Designed for his long-time collaborator, restauranteur Reed Clemons, Clark's vision for The Grove in Austin was creating an environment fit for "good friends, good food, and good wine."
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
The Brazos Lofts in downtown Austin was a huge project that involved the renovation of five early twentieth century warehouses and the construction of a new three-story brick build.
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
The Austin outpost of Fort Worth's Lonesome Dove is brought to life with a clever use of leather, taxidermy busts, and antlers.
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
Designed in collaboration with celebrated Austin architect Michael Hsu, who worked for Clark early in his career, the South Congress Hotel is an 83-room boutique property on the bustling South Congress Avenue in Austin.
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
With only a 480 square-foot footprint, this three-level home is an example of urban dwelling at its finest.
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
Clean lines with contemporary architectural details in a neutral palette are defining characteristics of Clark's work.
Photography Courtesy of Dick Clark + Associates
Tags:
Architecture, Style, Austin Architecture, Austin lofts, Dick Clark, Dick Clark Austin Architect, Michael Hsu, South Congress Hotel